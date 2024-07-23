Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 23 July, 2024.
- July 23, 2024 08:58
Stock market live updates: Paytm in pact with AxisBank to offer POS solutions & EDC devices to merchant network
- July 23, 2024 08:58
Commodities market updates: Silver up at $29.01
Silver prices rose as the dollar remained weak, while investors waited for U.S. economic data this week to determine whether the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates. Manufacturing activity in the US Mid-Atlantic area grew faster than predicted in July, owing to an increase in new orders. Meanwhile, the most recent weekly unemployment claims increased more than expected, but did not change opinions on the labour market due to seasonal reasons. Despite recent improvements in inflation readings, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she still wants greater confidence that inflation is steadily approaching the central bank’s 2% target. Fed Governor Christopher Waller stated that the US central bank is ‘coming closer’ to cutting interest rates due to improved inflation and a more balanced labour market.
- July 23, 2024 08:58
Stock market live today: L&T Technology and Symphony AI Partner to Provide AI-based Business Transformation to Global Customers through Apex Enterprise Copilot
- July 23, 2024 08:57
Stock market updates: Fund Houses Recommendations
Citi on Indus Tower: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 500/Sh (Positive)
MS on Oberoi Realty: Upgrade to Equal weight on Company, raise target price at Rs 1900/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Oberoi Realty: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 1847/Sh (Positive)
Citi on GAIL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 250/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Cyient DLM: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 880/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on JK Cement: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4950/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Exide Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 630/Sh (Positive)
MS on Bajaj Finance: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 9000/Sh (Positive)
MS on Suzlon: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 58.5/Sh (Positive)
Citi on JK Cement: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 4400/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Federal Bank: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 195/Sh (Neutral)
MOSL on Oberoi Realty: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1560/Sh (Neutral)
MOSL on Cyient DLM: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 880/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Supreme Industries: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 6520/Sh (Neutral)
MOSL on MRPL: Maintain Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 170/Sh (Negative)
- July 23, 2024 08:56
Commodities market updates: Gold stays flat at $2398
Gold stabilised near $2,400 ($2,397) after falling for four straight sessions, as traders focused on incoming US economic data that could confirm the Federal Reserve’s rate-cutting plans. The advance estimate for Q2 GDP growth, personal expenditure and income, and the June PCE price index, the Fed’s favoured inflation metric, will all be closely watched. Recently, US headline inflation fell more than predicted to 3% in June, a one-year low, while core inflation fell to 3.3%, the lowest level in more than three years. This boosted predictions that the Fed will begin decreasing interest rates as early as September, with traders now pricing in a 94% possibility.
- July 23, 2024 08:53
Market Outlook: HDFC Securities’ Deepak Jasani perspective on Budget and stock movements
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities market outlook ahead of Budget
India is scheduled to unveil its first budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third five-year term. The budget is largely expected to be growth-oriented, with some measures aimed at addressing the rural economy. This is largely discounted. Any measure that disturbs the fiscal consolidation path or cuts capex for increasing allocation to revex or strong measures to hurt the capital market taxation could result in a negative reaction.
Asian stocks bounced from one-month lows on Tuesday, with Taiwan’s semiconductor shares taking a lead from a Wall Street recovery.
Nifty closed lower for the second consecutive session on July 22 as traders reduced commitments ahead of the Union Budget on July 23 and investors parsed through corporate results. At close, Nifty was down 0.09% or 21.7 points at 24509.3. Nifty formed a doji like pattern on July 22 after recovering well from early morning weakness, though ending marginally in the negative. The Union Budget presentation on July 23 will likely create enough intra-day volatility on that day. Nifty could face resistance at 24661 and later at 24801 in the near term while 24141 could provide support on falls.
US stocks recovered after their worst week since April as investors looked beyond Joe Biden ending his reelection campaign to focus on the start of the tech earnings season. The Dow ended Monday higher by 128 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 closed up 1.1% and the Nasdaq gained 1.6%. Much of Monday’s gain came from a rebound in tech stocks.
- July 23, 2024 08:51
Stock market live updates: ZIM LABS: CO SECURES MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IN PORTUGAL FOR AZITHROMYCIN ORAL SUSPENSION, TARGETING USD 300M EU MARKET
- July 23, 2024 08:51
Stock market live news: COFORGE: CO’S UNIT ACQUIRES ASSETS OF OPTML INC. IN USD 6.6M DEAL TO ENHANCE GLOBAL IT CAPABILITIES
- July 23, 2024 08:50
Stock market live news: Stocks to watch out for today
Pondy Oxides: Net profit at Rs 13.0 cr vs Rs 4.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 445 cr vs Rs 326 cr (YoY)
Jana SFB: Net profit at Rs 171 cr vs Rs 90 cr, NII at Rs 610 cr vs Rs 462 cr (YoY)
Cyient DLM: Net profit at Rs 10.5 cr vs Rs 5.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 257 cr vs Rs 217 cr (YoY)
Cochin Minerals: Net profit at Rs 5.9 cr vs Rs 2.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 88 cr vs Rs 66 cr (YoY)
Maharashtra Scooters: Net profit at Rs 8.3 cr vs Rs 0.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 7.7 cr vs Rs 5.3 cr (YoY)
Suzlon: Net profit at Rs 302 cr vs Rs 101 cr, Revenue at Rs 2022 cr vs Rs 1351 cr (YoY)
RailTel: Company bags order worth ₹186.81 crore from Ministry Of Railways
SRM Contractors: Company has signed the agreement for EPC Project of NHAI for aggregate quoted price of Rs 100.45 cr
Gensol Engineering: Company becomes preferred bidder for 116 MW solar projects with EPC revenue of Rs 600 crore in Gujarat
Can Fin homes: SBI Life buys 10 lakh shares of company at Rs. 827.94/share.
Power Stocks: Renewable energy industry officials calls for rationalization of GST for solar equipment.
Fineotex Chemical: Company raises Rs 342.55 crore through issue of equity shares and warrants on preferential basis.
PowerMech: Uttarakhand Government revises tender offer for hospital construction to Rs 594 crore from Rs 362 crore
Oil India: Company in pact with Norway’s Dolphin Drilling for hiring Dolphin’s drilling unit called Blackford.
Wardwizard: Company strengthens global footprint with focused Export strategy.
Crompton Greaves: Company says net debt positive after paring down acquisition related debt
Federal Bank: RBI approves appointment of KVS Manian as MD and CEO of Bank.
GE Power: Company’s JV with NTPC receives Rs 348 cr for renovation and modernisation of steam turbines.
Mahindra Logistics: Company approves re-appointment of Rampraveen Swaminathan as MD & CEO for 5 years.
Lemon Tree Hotels: Company signs licensing pacts for 57-room hotel in Goa and 44-room hotel in Punjab.
KPI Green Energy: Company receives letter of award from MAHAGENCO for development of a 100-megawatt solar power project.
Greenlam Industries: Net profit at Rs 19.9 cr vs Rs 33.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 604.7 cr vs Rs 515.2 cr (YoY)
Kiran Vyapar: Net profit at Rs 34.7 cr vs Rs 24.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 28.6 cr vs Rs 27.3 cr (YoY)
Allied Blenders: Net Loss at Rs 2.4 cr vs Rs 1.28 cr, Revenue at Rs 767.6 cr vs Rs 770.9 cr (YoY)
Cigniti Technologies: Net Profit at Rs 10.5 cr vs Rs 27.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 470 cr vs Rs 456 cr (QoQ)
Zensar Tech: Net profit at Rs 160 cr vs Rs 173 cr, Revenue at Rs 1290 cr vs Rs 1230 cr (YoY)
Pfizer: Board Meeting on July 29 to Consider Q1 Results
SBIN: Board Meeting on August 3 to Consider Q1 Results
Tata Power: Board Meeting on August 6 to Consider Q1 Results
Vedanta: Company regains Control of Konkola Copper Mines in Zambia
TRENT: Westside launches its 230th Store in Lucknow
Jet Airways: NCLT Likely To Next Hear Jet Airways Case Today
Tata Consumer: Board Meet to consider Rights Issue Today
Spice Jet: Board Meet to consider Raising Fresh Capital via QIP Today
Apollo Micro: Board Meet to consider fund raising via Equity Shares or Convertible Securities including warrants on preferential basis Today.
Reliance Ind: Reliance New Energy acquires balance 12.7% stake in Reliance Lithium for €3.7 million.
SAIL: Board Meeting to be held on 25-Jul-2024 to consider Fund raising.
MRPL: Net profit at Rs 73.2 cr vs Rs 1014.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 27,289.4 cr vs Rs 24,825.1 cr (YoY)
- July 23, 2024 08:49
Stock market live news: CYIENT DLM: Q1 SL NET PROFIT 106.7M RUPEES VS 53.6M (YOY)
- July 23, 2024 08:48
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: Dodla Dairy Ltd | CMP Rs. 1295 | M Cap Rs. 7704 Cr | 52 W H/L 1295/610
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 911.6 Cr (15.8% QoQ, 10.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 905.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 787.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 823.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 105.1 Cr (39.3% QoQ, 74.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 95.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 75.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 60.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.5% vs expectation of 10.5%, QoQ 9.6%, YoY 7.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 65 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 61.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 46.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 35 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 10.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 34.3x FY25E EPS
- July 23, 2024 08:47
Stock market live news: Suzlon Energy’s net profit jumps 200% in the quarter
SUZLON ENERGY: Q1 EBITDA 3.9B RUPEES VS 1.98B (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 19.25% VS 14.75% (YOY)
SUZLON ENERGY: Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 3B RUPEES VS 1.01B (YOY)
- July 23, 2024 08:47
Stock market live news: Wardwizard Foods: Strengthens global footprint with focused export strategy
WARDWIZARD FOODS: Co Strengthens Global Footprint with Focused Export Strategy, Bolstering India’s Culinary Reputation UAE
The company has been receiving increased orders and interest from across the globe, underscoring their growing footprint in the global market.
- July 23, 2024 08:46
Stock market live news: DHAMPUR BIO ORGANICS renews Corporate Guarantee of behalf of the Dhampur International Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
- July 23, 2024 08:45
Debt market updates: Foreign buying in JPM index-included Indian bonds crosses Rs 1 lakh crore in 10 months
Foreign investments in Indian government bonds without investment limits surged recently, bolstered by optimism over fiscal consolidation, anticipated interest rate reductions, and favorable demand-supply conditions. Over the past 10 months since their inclusion in JPMorgan’s emerging market debt index, foreign investors have net purchased Rs 1.03 lakh crore of bonds under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), as reported by Clearing Corp of India.
- July 23, 2024 08:45
Stock market live news: Varun Beverages starts commercial production of carbonated soft drinks & packaged drinking water at Congo facility.
- July 23, 2024 08:44
- July 23, 2024 08:42
Stock market live news: Corporate actions as of July 22, 2024
22-July: Prov Cash: Rs crs
FII’s: +3,444 (16,970-13,526)
DII’s: -1,652 (13,552-15,205)
FIIs YTD cumulative Flows as on today (INR Cr.): +35,796.40 (Primary + Secondary)
Todays’ Cash Vol: INR 1314Bn vs INR 1455Bn on previous trading day (-9%)
Large Blocks Reported in the Market today:
1.38mn Larsen & Toubro (501 cr), 2.23mn HDFC Bank (367 cr), 1.92mn Zydus Lifesciences (223 cr), 410k Avenue Supermarts (205 cr), 623k Reliance Industries (189 cr), 155k UltraTech Cement (180 cr), 876k Kotak Mahindra Bank (156 cr), 489k Cochin Shipyard (131 cr), 214k Thermax (108 cr), 1.05mn Jindal Steel & Power (101 cr), 1.90mn Wipro (99 cr), 592k Patanjali Foods (97 cr), 4.13mn Zomato (92 cr), 572k Tech Mahindra (86 cr), 1.36mn Rail Vikas Nigam (85 cr)
52 Weeks High/Low Prices Prices Hit Today for NSE 500
# High Price
ALPM IN 1165.30
BJHI IN 10075.00
CLGT IN 3171.45
DLPL IN 3090.00
GCPL IN 1478.2
GNP IN 1436.65
HMN IN 844.90
ICEM IN 358.7
JUST IN 1309.60
MPHL IN 2935.75
MTNL IN 76.25
NACO IN 143.45
NFL IN 165.25
ORCMNT IN 339.00
# Low Price
JETIN IN 39.11
- July 23, 2024 08:40
IPO watch: Sanstar issue closes today
Today is the last day to subscribe to Sanstar’s issue. The ₹510-crore initial public offering from a plant-based speciality products company saw an overwhelming response from retail and high net-worth individuals during the first two days of opening. The IPO, with a price band of ₹90 to ₹95 a share, was subscribed 13.48 times.
The Ahmedabad-based company’s IPO combines a fresh issue worth ₹397.10 crore and an offer for sale of 1.19 crore shares (worth ₹113.05 crore). Promoter shareholders and the promoter group shareholders will sell the shares through OFS.
- July 23, 2024 08:35
Stock market live news: Stocks that will see action today: July 23, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Bajaj Finance, HUL, ICICI Prudential, Heritage Foods, SRF, United Spirits,Gensol Engineering, Oil India, RailTel Corp, Power Mech, Can Fin Homes
- July 23, 2024 08:20
Stock market live news: Fund Flow Activity: 22 July 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 122366.58 + 9074.18 Total: 131440.76
F&O Volume: 657019.28 + 12591362.93 Total: 13248382.2
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: 3444.06
(16970.11 - 13526.05)
DII: NET SELL: -1652.34
(13552.91 - 15205.25)
- July 23, 2024 08:20
Stock market updates: Cholamandalam Investment: Board meeting on July 26 to consider the issuance of non-convertible debentures (secured and unsecured)
- July 23, 2024 08:19
Stock market live news: Federal Bank: RBI approved appointment of Krishnan Venkat Subramanian as MD & CEO of the bank
- July 23, 2024 08:19
Stock market live news: Trent: Westside launches its 230th store in Lucknow
Trent: Westside launches its 230th store in Lucknow || Westside, a Tata enterprise under CO, has launched its new store at Ashiyana
- July 23, 2024 08:18
Stock market live news: Dodla Dairy Limited: Q1 FY25 Conference Call on July 24, 2024 at 12 noon
Dial-in numbers: 022 6280 1144 / 022 7115 8045
Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/27asvce3
Q1 FY25 Result Highlights
🔹 Highest ever Revenue: Rs. 912 Cr as against 823 Cr in Q1FY24
🔹 Highest ever EBITDA: Rs. 105 Cr with a margin of 11.5%
🔹 Highest ever PAT: Rs. 65 Cr with a margin of 7.1%
Call Invite Link: https://tinyurl.com/3hm6hutz
Result Link: https://tinyurl.com/2dhfea9z
Presentation Link: https://tinyurl.com/2jj8x6k8
- July 23, 2024 08:11
- July 23, 2024 08:07
- July 23, 2024 08:06
Stock market live news: IMPORTANT EX-DIVIDEND
DATA PATTERNS: Rs 6.50
GOODYEAR: Rs 15
HCL TECH: Rs 12
HIL: Rs 22.50
NOVARTIS: Rs 25
SHREE CEMENT: Rs 55
SHRIRAM FINANCE: Rs 15
TCPL PACKAGING: Rs 22
- July 23, 2024 08:06
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 23-July-2024
* BANDHANBANK
* CHAMBAL
* GNFC
* HAL
* INDIACEM
* PEL
* SAIL
- July 23, 2024 08:05
Stock market live news: Economic Calendar – 23.07.2024
11:00 India Union Budget 2024-25
19:30 U.S. Existing Home Sales (Expected: 3.99M versus Previous: 4.11M)
- July 23, 2024 08:05
Stock market live news: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 23.07.2024
Coca-Cola Company (The) (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Danaher Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
GE Aerospace (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
Philip Morris International Inc (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Comcast Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
United Parcel Service, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Logistics)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Moody’s Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Finance)
Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)
Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Metal)
Spotify Technology S.A. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
General Motors Company (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
PACCAR Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
MSCI Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Finance)
PulteGroup, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Genuine Parts Company (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Avery Dennison Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Packaging)
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Pentair plc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Alphabet Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Tesla, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Automobile)
Visa Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Finance)
Texas Instruments Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Chubb Limited (Post market) (Sector- Finance)
Canadian National Railway Company (Post market) (Sector- Railway)
Capital One Financial Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Finance)
CoStar Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Packaging Corporation of America (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
EQT Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Enphase Energy, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Manhattan Associates, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Avangrid, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
East West Bancorp, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Finance)
NVR, Inc. (Tent) (Sector- Construction)
KB Financial Group Inc (Tent) (Sector- Finance)
- July 23, 2024 08:04
Stock market live news: Thangamayil Jewellery to spend ₹400 crore in FY25 on new stores
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, the Madurai-based listed jeweller, plans to spend nearly ₹400 crore this fiscal to open eight stores (mid and small) and one flagship in Chennai. The company’s board has approved this plan.
On its geographical expansion plan, the company continues to mine opportunities available within Tamil Nadu for some more years to become the ‘dominant’ regional player status, its Chairman, Balarama Govinda Das, said in the 2023-24 annual report.
- July 23, 2024 08:04
Stock market live news: India is among the top 25 arms exporters, says Economic Survey
India has transitioned from an arms importer and found a place in the list of the top 25 arms exporter nations due to tremendous effort from private sector and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in parliament on Monday.
The boost in defence export was possible, the Economic Survey outlined, because India’s defence production grew substantially from ₹74,054 crore in FY17 to ₹108,684 crore in FY23.
- July 23, 2024 08:04
Stock market live today: Real estate sector gains momentum despite challenges with stalled projects: Economic Survey 2023-24
The outlook for the real estate sector is “encouraging”, the Economic Survey 2023-24 said. But a high number of stalled projects is “challenging”.
With increasing urbanisation, the housing industry is poised for a significant transformation, it noted.
As per the United Nations, by 2050, half of India’s population is projected to dwell in urban regions, compared to 31 per cent in 2011. This underscores the need to adapt strategies and policies to meet the rising demand for housing and offer viable, cost-effective, sustainable solutions.
- July 23, 2024 08:04
Stock market live news: ‘Derivatives market often appeals to human instinct for gambling’
In line with the concern raised by the capital market regulator SEBI, the Economic Survey noted the allure of quick profits in derivative trading can be misleading, as the majority of participants in derivatives markets end up facing losses.
With its potential for outsized gains, derivatives market often appeals to the human instinct for gambling. This dynamic has driven significant retail participation in derivatives trading. However, the reality of derivatives trading is starkly different from its promise. Globally, derivatives trading loses money for investors, for the most part, said the survey.
- July 23, 2024 08:00
Stock market live today: Geojit’s Vinod Nair: High valuations and earnings downgrade risks loom ahead of Budget
The conservative economic growth forecast for FY25, presented in the economic survey, has introduced some spikes in volatility ahead of the budget. Further, the below-estimated Q1 results from certain index heavyweights like RIL added to apprehensions of a slowdown in earnings growth in FY25. Although the budget is anticipated to be favourable, investors will closely monitor whether it continues to tickle traction, given high valuations and the risk of a downgrade in earnings
- July 23, 2024 07:51
Stock market live news: Broker’s call: Fedfina (Outperform)
Fedbank Financial Services’ (Fedfina) Q1-FY25 PAT of ₹70 crore grew by 30 per cent y-o-y and 3.8 per cent q-o-q. NIM expanded optically by 52bps q-o-q due to back-ended growth in Q4-FY24. Average daily yields were 16.1-16.2 per cent while average cost of borrowing was 8.6-8.8 per cent for the last 3 quarters.
- July 23, 2024 07:38
Stock Market live news: Asian stocks rebound from lows; Taiwan leads with semiconductor gains
Asian stocks bounced from one-month lows on Tuesday, with Taiwan’s market snapping a five-day losing streak as semiconductor shares took a lead from a Wall Street recovery, while sagging commodity prices weighed on the Aussie dollar.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan , which touched a one-month low on Monday, rose 0.55%.
Japan’s Nikkei steadied thanks to stabilising chip stocks and the share average gained 0.3%. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 1.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq went up 1.6% as stocks sold heavily in the last few days rebounded.
Markets made little obvious reaction to the end of President Joe Biden’s reelection bid. Investors are looking ahead to earnings at Tesla and Alphabet due after the New York close and both stocks advanced sharply on Monday.
“Risk sentiments and Democrat support for Kamala Harris appear to be at least on the way to solid,” said Mizuho economist Vishnu Varathan in a note to clients.
“What remains to be seen is whether a bull rotation will see gains cascading down ... more broadly into smaller caps.”
In Taiwan, the benchmark index was up about 1.7% in early trade and shares in chipmaker TSMC jumped 2%.
China surprised markets with interest rate cuts on Monday and concern over the economic outlook following softer-than-expected growth figures last week have commodities under pressure. - Reuters
- July 23, 2024 07:29
Stock market live today: Economic Survey calls for higher private sector financing to build quality infrastructure
Economic Survey for 2023-24 has made a case for higher level of private sector financing and resource mobilisation from new sources for India to continue down the path of building quality infrastructure.
Facilitating this would not only require policy and institutional support from the Central Government, but State and Local Governments would have to play an equally important role, the Survey tabled in Parliament by Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said.
- July 23, 2024 07:06
Stock market live news: Broker’s call: JSW Energy (Sell)
JSW Energy reported flat revenue of ₹2,900 crore in Q1, led by lower fuel costs, which are generally pass-through in nature. EBITDA grew a robust 16 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,400 crore, led by incremental contribution from Ind Barath plant (350MW), new organic renewable capacities and improved generation from hydro plants.
- July 23, 2024 07:05
Stock market live news: Pharma sector shows resilience: Bulk drug exports surge, import dependency tackled with PLI boost
India is net exporter of bulk drugs in FY24, but the country continues to be dependent on imports for many antibiotic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufactured through fermentation, the Economic Survey 2023-24 notes.
India’s import dependency of APIs are largely due to a lack of cost-effective options in domestic API manufacturing compared with imports, the Survey noted.
- July 23, 2024 07:05
Stock market live news: Coromandel International is to scale up drone-spraying to cover 2 lakh acres by 2025
Coromandel International aims to expand its drone spraying services, introduced in FY24, within the agriculture sector, recognising the transformative potential of drones in farming.
The Murugappa Group company covered more than 28,000 acres of drone-spraying in States like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from its Gromor Drive and Retail store network in FY24, said the company’s latest annual report.
- July 23, 2024 07:05
Stock market live news: UCO Bank Q1 net jumps 2.5-fold to ₹550.96 cr
State-run lender UCO Bank on Monday reported around 2.5-fold year-on-year jump in its net profit to ₹550.96 crore for the first quarter this fiscal, backed by around 10 per cent y-o-y rise in its operating profit and around 46 per cent y-o-y fall in its provisions during the period.
The Kolkata-based bank had registered ₹223.48 crore net profit for the first quarter last fiscal.
- July 23, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates: Today’s stock recommendation: July 23, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Ajanta Pharma. The price dropped after the stock hit a record high in May. But now, the chart shows formation of a base as the decline has been arrested. We could see a rally from here.
- July 23, 2024 06:47
IPO Watch: Edelweiss Business Cycle NFO: Should you invest?
Amidst booming markets, there are times when we forget that every segment goes through cycles of contraction and expansion.
Both the macroeconomy of a country as well as businesses have their own phases of boom and bust. Some segments are in sync with the events in the economy, while others have an independent trajectory.
Generally, the economic cycles come as full recession, early recovery, full recovery, and early recession. Individual businesses may fare differently with their own cycles and so defensives, cyclicals and growth stocks or sectors may be favoured at various points in time.
- July 23, 2024 06:46
Commodities Market Updates: Economic Survey wants sensitive commodities kept away from derivatives trading
The Economic Survey has recommended keeping sensitive commodities such as rice, wheat and most pulses outside the ambit of the futures market until the markets are developed and the regulator has a higher degree of comfort in diversifying the portfolio.
The agriculture futures market should focus on less sensitive commodities such as oilseed complex (oilseeds, meals, and oils), feed (maize), cotton, basmati rice and spices, it said.
The commodity futures market can effectively contribute to price discovery only when many consumers, producers, traders, and aggregators use these markets to hedge their risk. The interplay of these participants, speculators and arbitrageurs provides liquidity and helps price discovery for longer periods.
- July 23, 2024 06:45
Stock market live news: IOB posts 27% rise in Q1 profit, asset quality continues to improve
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has sustained its growth momentum in the first quarter of this fiscal year, achieving double-digit growth in net profit and improving its asset quality with the lowest quarterly slippages in recent quarters. The Chennai-headquartered public sector bank also announced that its plan to raise up to ₹5,000 crore capital through QIP, FPO, or other modes this fiscal year is on track, with approvals currently being obtained.
- July 23, 2024 06:38
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Ajanta Pharma (₹2,291.05)
Ajanta Pharma’s stock, which depreciated after marking a record high of ₹2,531.95 in May, has now formed a good base at ₹2,200. The price action indicates good buying around these levels and the broader trend is bullish. Therefore, the likelihood of a rally in the forthcoming sessions is high. In the short term, Ajanta Pharma’s price can rise to ₹2,500.
- July 23, 2024 06:37
Stock market live news: Day trading guide for July 23, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
