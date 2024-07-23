July 23, 2024 08:53

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities market outlook ahead of Budget

India is scheduled to unveil its first budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third five-year term. The budget is largely expected to be growth-oriented, with some measures aimed at addressing the rural economy. This is largely discounted. Any measure that disturbs the fiscal consolidation path or cuts capex for increasing allocation to revex or strong measures to hurt the capital market taxation could result in a negative reaction.

Asian stocks bounced from one-month lows on Tuesday, with Taiwan’s semiconductor shares taking a lead from a Wall Street recovery.

Nifty closed lower for the second consecutive session on July 22 as traders reduced commitments ahead of the Union Budget on July 23 and investors parsed through corporate results. At close, Nifty was down 0.09% or 21.7 points at 24509.3. Nifty formed a doji like pattern on July 22 after recovering well from early morning weakness, though ending marginally in the negative. The Union Budget presentation on July 23 will likely create enough intra-day volatility on that day. Nifty could face resistance at 24661 and later at 24801 in the near term while 24141 could provide support on falls.

US stocks recovered after their worst week since April as investors looked beyond Joe Biden ending his reelection campaign to focus on the start of the tech earnings season. The Dow ended Monday higher by 128 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 closed up 1.1% and the Nasdaq gained 1.6%. Much of Monday’s gain came from a rebound in tech stocks.