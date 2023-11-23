Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 23 November 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- November 23, 2023 08:41
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global on Piramal Enterprises; Corner Office View; Buy; Target: Rs 1,180
This is the first note in our new series Corner Office View, which offers interviews/meeting notes with CEOs, founders, and leaders of our coverage companies. We will bring you curated views from companies across multiple sectors. We recently met Jairam Sridharan, MD - Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, for an update on the developments in the company as well as in the NBFC sector amid the recent regulatory changes by the RBI in unsecured retail lending. Key views: i) The branch-led retail lending business is on track to deliver operating leverage, leading to OpEx-to-AUM reducing to ~3.5% in the next three years from ~6% now and retail RoA inching up, to ~3%. ii) The Wholesale 1.0 rundown remains in acceleration mode, with no negative surprise on credit costs. iii) Given the strong capital position (CRAR: 31% as of H1FY24) and the company’s proactive approach of slowing unsecured retail loans for the last 3 quarters, impact of the recent move by the RBI is likely to be negligible. iv) Considering the high capital base and the large Wholesale 1.0 book running down, RoE
- November 23, 2023 08:29
Stock Recommendations: Motilal Oswal on DLF
DLF: Targeting 12-15% pre-sales CAGR over medium term; Exploring additional TOD potential in Gurugram and Chandigarh
- We expect the pre-sales run-rate to recover in 2H driven by the launch of multiple projects in luxury/premium category in NCR with GDV potential of INR120b. It can clock bookings of INR155b in FY24, flat YoY and company is constantly evaluating its 147msf land bank with a target of sustaining 12-15% growth in pre-sales over the medium term.
- Additionally, following our recent discussion with the management, the company is evaluating ~65msf of TOD potential available in Gurugram and Chandigarh.
- It anticipates utilizing at least 20-25msf, thereby raising the total land potential to ~170msf. We’ve adjusted the increased land bank potential being explored by the management and thus our calculated land value has surged to INR790b from the earlier INR630b which is slightly higher than implied value of INR730b leaving little room for upside.
- We maintain Neutral rating with an increased TP of INR650
- November 23, 2023 08:28
Financial Market Updates: NABARD withdraws Rs 5,000-crore bond issue over high yield bids for coupon
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has withdrawn its first bond offering for the current financial year as the bids for coupon were higher than what it was willing to pay, according to media reports.
State-owned NABARD had invited bids today for bonds maturing in three years. The issue had a base size of 20 bln rupees and a greenshoe option of 30 bln rupees.
The issuer received bids in the range of 7.00-7.75%, compared with 7.10% expected by bond dealers.
- November 23, 2023 08:21
Share Market Live Updates: CDSL hits 10 cr demat account
Central Depository Services, one of the leading depository service providers, has reported that it crossed handling over 10 crore demat accounts. As of September-end, it had 9.62 crore demat accounts.
CDSL received its certificate of commencement of business from SEBI in February 1999 and it facilitates holding and transacting securities in the electronic form and facilitates settlement of trades on stock exchanges.
- November 23, 2023 08:20
Share Market Live Updates: Bonus Issue Dates
Avantel Ltd.
Bonus issue 2:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 351.05
Ex Bonus 24 November 2023 (Monday)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- November 23, 2023 08:20
Share Market Live Updates: Stock Split Dates
Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd.
Stock Split Rs.Rs.50/- to Rs.10/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5510.7
Ex - Stock Split 24 November 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
- November 23, 2023 08:19
IPO ALERT: Gopal Snacks files DRHP for public issue
Rajkot-based ethnic snack co., Gopal Snacks Limited, a fast-moving consumer goods company in India, offering namkeen, western snacks, and other products across India and internationally, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Sebi to raise funds for its initial public offering (IPO).
The shares are offered at a face value of Re 1 and is entirely an offer for sale of equity shares worth up to Rs 650 crore by Promoters and other selling shareholders with no fresh issue of shares.
The offer for sale comprises up to Rs 100 crore by Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani, up to Rs 540 crore by Gopal Agriproducts Private Limited (Promoter Selling Shareholders), and up to Rs 10 crore by Harsh Sureshkumar Shah (Other Selling Shareholder). The offer also includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees.
The offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50% of the net offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15% of the offer shall be available for allocation to non-institutional investors, and not less than 35% of the offer shall be available for allocation to retail individual investors.
- November 23, 2023 08:19
Stock Market Updates: Market Buzz: Home First Finance
Warburg and True North is likely to sell shares worth Rs 1,000 crores today through Block Deal at a discount of about 4.9% to market price
- November 23, 2023 08:18
IPO Alert: FedFina Financial issue from Federal Bank enters Day 2
The initial public offering of Federal Bank’s subsidiary Fedbank Financial Services was subscribed 38 per cent at end of Day 1 on Wednesday. The IPO received bids for 2.14 crore shares against the 5.59 crore shares on offer, as per BSE data.
The public issue, with a price band of Rs 133-140 a share, will close on Friday.
- November 23, 2023 08:13
Stocks that will see action today: November 23, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Tata Steel, Adani Green Energy, Genesys International, CE Info Systems, Shelby, BCPL Railway, GSPL, Cipla, CDSL, CG Power, Servotech Power, Welspun Corp, PowerGrid, Mukta Arts
- November 23, 2023 08:00
IPO screener: IREDA issue closes today
The initial public offering of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd will close for public today. The IPO has witnessed a strong response in the first two days itself. on Day 1 itself of issue by subscribing nearly 4.56 times.
Theissue comes out with a price band of ₹30-32. The size of the IPO is ₹2,150.21 crore - a fresh issue of 40.32 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,290.13 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.88 crore shares worth ₹860.08 crore. The lot size is 460 shares.
- November 23, 2023 07:52
IPO Watch: IPO screener: Tata Technologies subscribed 6.54 times on Day 1
Tata Technologies was the most sought after issues among the five IPOs that are currently on. The ₹3,043-crore IPO was subscribed 6.54 times. Tata Technologies is the first company to hit the capital market in 20 years from Tata Group after TCS. The company has fixed the price band as ₹475-500 . The entire issue is an offer-for-sale and the market lot is 30 shares. Tata Technologies has reserved 20.28 lakh shares for its employees and 60.85 lakh shares for Tata Motors shareholders.
- November 23, 2023 07:46
IPO Watch: IPO screener: Retail, HNI investors grab Gandhar Oil Refinery shares
The IPO of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd was grabbed by investors immediately, as the issue was subscribed over 5.5 times at the end of Day 1. The initial public offering of the company, which comes at a price band of ₹160-169., receiving bids for 11.73 crore shares as against 2.12 crore shares on offer.
The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹302 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.17 crore shares worth ₹198.69 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. The IPO closes for public subscription on Friday.
- November 23, 2023 07:40
IPO Watch: IPO screener: Flair Writing subscribed 2.18 times at end of Day 1
The initial public offering of Flair Writing Industries saw robust response from investors The Rs 593-crore IPO, which comes with a price band of Rs 288-304 a share and a market lot of 49 shares, was subscribed 2.18 times. The issue received bids for 2.32 crore equity shares as against 1.44 crore shares on the offer, as per data available on the exchanges.
The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 292 crore by the company, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 301 crore worth of shares by the Rathod family.
- November 23, 2023 07:32
Stock Recommendation: KEC Intl (Hold)
KEC International (KEC) posted revenue of Rs 17,282 crore in FY23, reporting a growth of 26 per cent. The growth was delivered by both T&D and Non-T&D businesses.
The order intake for the FY23 was at a record level of ₹22,378 crore, with a robust growth of 30 per cent y-o-y. The order intake has been contributed primarily by T&D, Civil, Railways, Cables, and Oil & Gas operations. The traction in order intake has significantly expanded the company’s closing order book to an all-time high of ₹30,553 crore. Additionally, It has an L1 position of over ₹3,500 crore, which is diversified across various businesses.
- November 23, 2023 07:31
Stock Recommendations: Finolex Cables (Reduce)
Finolex Cables’ (FCL) Q2-FY24 consol. revenue/EBITDA/PAT stood at ₹1,180 crore/₹150 crore/₹140 crore, +9/48/156 per cent y-o-y, respectively, albeit on an eroded base quarter. EBITDA beat our estimate by 10 per cent owing to better gross margin. Electrical cable/communication cable revenue stood at ₹980 crore/₹140 crore, +13 per cent/(14 per cent) y-o-y, respectively.
We increase our revenue/EBITDA/PAT estimates by 1-5 per cent over FY24F-25F and introduce FY26F estimates.
- November 23, 2023 07:29
Stock Market Updates: Sectoral outlook: Alcobev industry body talking to States on adopting GI-tagging of products
The International Spirits & Wines Association of India, a representative body of the national and international premium spirits and wine brands in the country, is talking to different State governments on adopting GI-tagging of products, including beverages, fruits and grains, used as the raw materials for the alcoholic beverages industry.
“More and more GI tagging of products will help get better prices in exports markets,” Nita Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) told businessline.
- November 23, 2023 07:27
Stocks to Watch: Income-Tax Commissioner confirms ₹1,666 crore tax demand on IndiGo, airline to appeal
InterGlobe Aviation, the company which operates IndiGo, said it will contest the orders and take appropriate legal remedies
- November 23, 2023 07:25
Day trading guide for November 23, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- November 23, 2023 07:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 23 -Nov-2023
BHEL
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
MCX
NMDC
RBLBANK
ZEEL
- November 23, 2023 07:22
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: FDC (₹410.15): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for FDC. The stock surged over 5 per cent on Wednesday and has closed on a strong note. This rise has taken the stock very well above the key intermediate resistance level of ₹400. The region between ₹402 and ₹396 will be a very strong support for now.
- November 23, 2023 07:14
Stock Market Updates: Key Market Indicators 22/11/2023
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 66023.24 (+92.47)
Nifty 50: 19811.85 (+28.45)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 42027.10 (+143.60)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 13689.95 (-167.85)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 23.39 / 3.40
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
21.17 / 3.47
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 22.51 / 3.37
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 25.90 / 3.36
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (306.56 crs) / (6764.05 crs)
DII Activity: 721.24 crs / 9925.95 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 11.86
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $79.00
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $1999.81 = INR 61224
Silver: INR 73233
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.32
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 103.94
📌 10 Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.29% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.24% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.39%
- November 23, 2023 07:13
Stock Market Updates: Economic Calendar - 23.11.2023
U.S. @ Market Holiday
14:00 EURO German Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 41.1 versus Previous: 40.8)
15:00 U.K. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 45.0 versus Previous: 44.8)
- November 23, 2023 07:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 23.11.2023
Futu Holdings Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Johnson Controls International plc (TENT) (Sector- Construction)
Aegon Ltd. (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
NIO Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Automobiles)
- November 23, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Updates: Recent Interview... as of 18:38 PM Wednesday 22 November 2023
*Researchbytes Analyst App *
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Bajaj Auto: Rajiv Bajaj, MD
Bajaj Auto’s Rajiv Bajaj On Are CNG Motorcycle Soon?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGnrtmm8bt4
Ugro Capital: Shachindra Nath, Executive CMD
U Gro Capital: Risk Management Strategy | Shachindra Nath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBonRmYljI4
IIFL Finance: Kapish Jain, CFO
RBI Tightens Lending Norms: Tier-1 Impact; IIFL Finance | Kapish Jain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YD2rt0MDSy4
Thomas Cook: Madhavan Menon, MD
Thomas Cook’s Growth Engines Firing Up; Robust Travel Trends To Sustain? | Madhavan Menon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYOXnUH7UIs
Easy Trip Plann: Prashant Pitti, Whole time Director
Demand Will Continue To Grow As We Head Towards End Of FY24: EaseMyTrip
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQfSxwzl2VU
IndiaMART InterMESH : Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & MD
We Aim For 5,000 Quarterly Paying Subscriber Addition FY25 Onwards: IndiaMART,CEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhB6dsdrB2k
KAYNES TECHNOLO: Jairam Sampath, Whole Time Director & CFO
Kaynes: Semiconductor Tie-Up With Globetronics | Jairam Sampath & Ramesh Kannan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88L7v4YMBD8
KEC Intl: Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO
L1 Orders Are At Approx ? 7,000 Cr Vs ?4,000 Cr As Of Q2 End: KEC International
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqHauT3Csa0
NMDC: Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman
Domestic Current Net Realisations Are More Lucrative Than Exporting: NMDC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCKU_5aeSGI
Rhi Magnesita India: Stefan Borgas, CEO
RHI Magnesita India Q2 Results Review: Robust Topline Growth | Parmod Sagar & Stefan Borgas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjWV8Z_nb_s
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- November 23, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Asia’s markets cautious amidst persistent inflation expectations
At the opening of Asia’s markets on Thursday, there was cautious activity following a slight rise in US stocks and a decline in Treasuries, triggered by data indicating a sustained expectation of inflation among US consumers.
Japanese markets remained closed due to a holiday, while South Korea’s KOSPI index traded with a minimal change of 0.19% or 4.84 points at 2,516.54. Additionally, Australia’s S&P ASX200 index experienced a 0.46% drop, down by 32.50 points at 7,040.90.
The previous day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 184.74 points (0.53%) to 35,273.03, the S&P 500 increased by 18.43 points (0.41%) to 4,556.62, and the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 65.88 points (0.46%) to 14,265.86.
- November 23, 2023 07:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street climbs before holiday; investors optimistic Fed done hiking rates
U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday on optimism that the Federal Reserve may be done raising interest rates and that the economy is still resilient.
Economic reports on jobless claims, durable goods, and consumer sentiment seemed to suggest the economy is easing but may stay strong enough to avoid recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 184.74 points, or 0.53%, to 35,273.03, the S&P 500 gained 18.43 points, or 0.41%, at 4,556.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 65.88 points, or 0.46%, at 14,265.86. - Reuters
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.