November 23, 2023 08:29

DLF: Targeting 12-15% pre-sales CAGR over medium term; Exploring additional TOD potential in Gurugram and Chandigarh

- We expect the pre-sales run-rate to recover in 2H driven by the launch of multiple projects in luxury/premium category in NCR with GDV potential of INR120b. It can clock bookings of INR155b in FY24, flat YoY and company is constantly evaluating its 147msf land bank with a target of sustaining 12-15% growth in pre-sales over the medium term.

- Additionally, following our recent discussion with the management, the company is evaluating ~65msf of TOD potential available in Gurugram and Chandigarh.

- It anticipates utilizing at least 20-25msf, thereby raising the total land potential to ~170msf. We’ve adjusted the increased land bank potential being explored by the management and thus our calculated land value has surged to INR790b from the earlier INR630b which is slightly higher than implied value of INR730b leaving little room for upside.

- We maintain Neutral rating with an increased TP of INR650