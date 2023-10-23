October 23, 2023 09:06

J&K Bank Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

Net profit at Rs 381.07 crore vs Rs 243.49 crore, up 57% YoY.

NII at Rs 1,333.83 crore vs Rs 1,195.12 crore, up 12% YoY.

Gross NPA at 5.26% vs 5.77% QoQ.

Net NPA at 1.04% vs 1.39% QoQ.

CreditAccess Grameen Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

Total income up 53.2% at Rs 1,247.59 crore vs Rs 814.31 crore.

Net profit up 99.35% at Rs 349.21 crore vs Rs 175.17 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

Total income up 54.98% at Rs 744.73 crore vs Rs 480.53 crore.

Net profit up 867.11% at Rs 1,258.89 crore vs Rs 130.17 crore.

NIM up 2 bps at 11.42% vs 10.36%.

Note: Numbers not comparable due to sale of Poonawala Housing Finance this quarter.

Tanfac Industries Q2FY24 (YoY)

Revenue up 9.36% at Rs 81.37 crore vs Rs 74.4 crore.

Ebitda up 59.55% at Rs 15.62 crore vs Rs 9.79 crore.

Margin at 19.19% vs 13.15%.

Net profit up 33.6% at Rs 11.37 crore vs Rs 8.51 crore.

KFin Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 15.13% at Rs 208.97 crore vs Rs 181.5 crore.

EBIT up 39.93% at Rs 81.09 crore vs Rs 57.95 crore.

Margin at 38.8% vs 31.92%.

Net profit up 41.34% at Rs 61.3 crore vs Rs 43.37 crore.

PNB Gilts Q2FY24 (YoY)

Total income up 2.17% at Rs 346.89 crore vs Rs 339.52 crore.

Net loss at Rs 48.71 crore vs profit of Rs 0.68 crore.

Paytm Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 7.55% at Rs 2,518.6 crore vs Rs 2,341.6 crore.

Ebitda loss of Rs 231 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 292.1 crore.

Net loss at Rs 291.7 crore vs loss of Rs 358.4 crore.

Central Bank of India Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

Net profit at Rs 605.43 crore vs Rs 318.17 crore, up 90% YoY.

NII at Rs 3,027.69 crore vs Rs 2,747.49 crore, up 10% YoY.

Gross NPA at 4.62% vs 4.95% QoQ.

Net NPA at 1.64% vs 1.75% QoQ.

Sasken Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 4.08% at Rs 102.51 crore vs Rs 98.49 crore.

EBIT up 70.83% at Rs 12.71 crore vs Rs 7.44 crore. Margin at 12.39% vs 7.55%.

Net profit down 29.66% at Rs 18.07 crore vs Rs 25.69 crore.

Tejas Networks Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 80.02% at Rs 395.95 crore vs Rs 219.94 crore.

Ebitda down 39.79% at Rs 12.97 crore vs Rs 21.54 crore.

Margin at 3.27% vs 9.79%.

Net loss at Rs 12.64 crore vs loss of Rs 3.16 crore.

JSW Energy Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 36.52% at Rs 3,259.42 crore vs Rs 2,387.48 crore.

Ebitda up 111.37% at Rs 1,880.38 crore vs Rs 889.58 crore.

Margin at 57.69% vs 37.26%.

Net profit up 87.65% at Rs 856.79 crore vs Rs 456.57 crore.

Sunteck Realty Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 69.13% at Rs 24.93 crore vs Rs 80.74 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs 14.14 crore vs profit of Rs 10.02 crore.

Net loss at Rs 13.94 crore vs profit of Rs 2.33 crore.

ICRA Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 6.34% at Rs 104.85 crore vs Rs 98.59 crore.

Net profit down 13.61% at Rs 32.145 crore vs Rs 37.21 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income up 6.89% at Rs 3,482.07 crore vs Rs 3,257.36 crore.

Net profit up 46.42% at Rs 595.11 crore vs Rs 406.43 crore.

Net interest margin up 10.84% vs 8.43% YoY.

Just Dial Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 5.51% at Rs 260.61 crore vs Rs 246.98 crore.

Ebitda up 32.92% at Rs 48.77 crore vs Rs 36.69 crore.

Margin at 18.71% vs 14.85%.

Net profit down 13.93% at Rs 71.78 crore vs Rs 83.4 crore.