- October 23, 2023 09:15
Stock market live updates: ICICI Bank Q2 results snapshot
- Net profit of Rs 10,261 cr vs poll of Rs 9,591 cr
- NII of Rs 18,308 cr vs poll of Rs 18,475 cr
- Gross NPA at 2.48% versus 2.76% QoQ
- Net NPA at 0.43% versus 0.48% QoQ
- Net Interest Margin at 4.53% versus 4.78% QoQ
- Gross NPA additions Rs 4,687 crore versus Rs 5,318 crore
(Numbers seen inline with market estimates as profit beats but NIM fell as per Banking sector trend of this quarter)
- October 23, 2023 09:14
Stock market live updates: Kotak Bank Q2 results
Net profit of Rs 3,191 cr vs poll of Rs 3,124 cr
NII of Rs 6,297 cr vs poll of Rs 6,282 cr
Gross NPA at 1.69% versus 1.75% QoQ
Net NPA at 0.39% versus 0.43% QoQ
Net Interest Margin at 5.22% versus 5.57% QoQ
(Numbers seen inline with market estimates)
- October 23, 2023 09:12
Stock market live updates: Macquarie upgrades Bajaj Finance to Outperform; raise target price by 46% to Rs 9,190 from Rs 6,300
- October 23, 2023 09:11
Stock alerts: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is under f&o ban
- October 23, 2023 09:10
Stock market live updates: Jai Corp moved out of short-term ASM framework
- October 23, 2023 09:09
Stock market live updates: Choice International’s promoter Group NS Technical Consultancy created a pledge of 9 lakh shares on Oct 19.
- October 23, 2023 09:08
Stocks to watch: Som Distilleries & Breweries’ promoter Deepak Arora bought 20,000 shares on Oct 20.
- October 23, 2023 09:08
Stocks in news: Infosys
Infosys: Promoter Group Shreyas Shibulal and Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal sold 23.70 lakh shares and 6.68 lakh shares respectively on Oct 19.
- October 23, 2023 09:07
Block deals| Zomato: SVF Growth Singapore sold 9.35 crore shares (1.1%) and Fidelity Investments, through 13 funds, collectively bought 9.34 crore shares at Rs 111.2 apiece.
- October 23, 2023 09:06
Stock market live updates: Earnings In Focus
Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lloyds Metals and Energy, PNB Housing Finance, Alok Industries, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Mahindra Logistics, NDTV, and Ganesha Ecoverse.
- October 23, 2023 09:06
Stock market live updates: Quarterly results which were declared post market hours on Friday
J&K Bank Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit at Rs 381.07 crore vs Rs 243.49 crore, up 57% YoY.
NII at Rs 1,333.83 crore vs Rs 1,195.12 crore, up 12% YoY.
Gross NPA at 5.26% vs 5.77% QoQ.
Net NPA at 1.04% vs 1.39% QoQ.
CreditAccess Grameen Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 53.2% at Rs 1,247.59 crore vs Rs 814.31 crore.
Net profit up 99.35% at Rs 349.21 crore vs Rs 175.17 crore.
Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 54.98% at Rs 744.73 crore vs Rs 480.53 crore.
Net profit up 867.11% at Rs 1,258.89 crore vs Rs 130.17 crore.
NIM up 2 bps at 11.42% vs 10.36%.
Note: Numbers not comparable due to sale of Poonawala Housing Finance this quarter.
Tanfac Industries Q2FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 9.36% at Rs 81.37 crore vs Rs 74.4 crore.
Ebitda up 59.55% at Rs 15.62 crore vs Rs 9.79 crore.
Margin at 19.19% vs 13.15%.
Net profit up 33.6% at Rs 11.37 crore vs Rs 8.51 crore.
KFin Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 15.13% at Rs 208.97 crore vs Rs 181.5 crore.
EBIT up 39.93% at Rs 81.09 crore vs Rs 57.95 crore.
Margin at 38.8% vs 31.92%.
Net profit up 41.34% at Rs 61.3 crore vs Rs 43.37 crore.
PNB Gilts Q2FY24 (YoY)
Total income up 2.17% at Rs 346.89 crore vs Rs 339.52 crore.
Net loss at Rs 48.71 crore vs profit of Rs 0.68 crore.
Paytm Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 7.55% at Rs 2,518.6 crore vs Rs 2,341.6 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 231 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 292.1 crore.
Net loss at Rs 291.7 crore vs loss of Rs 358.4 crore.
Central Bank of India Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit at Rs 605.43 crore vs Rs 318.17 crore, up 90% YoY.
NII at Rs 3,027.69 crore vs Rs 2,747.49 crore, up 10% YoY.
Gross NPA at 4.62% vs 4.95% QoQ.
Net NPA at 1.64% vs 1.75% QoQ.
Sasken Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.08% at Rs 102.51 crore vs Rs 98.49 crore.
EBIT up 70.83% at Rs 12.71 crore vs Rs 7.44 crore. Margin at 12.39% vs 7.55%.
Net profit down 29.66% at Rs 18.07 crore vs Rs 25.69 crore.
Tejas Networks Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 80.02% at Rs 395.95 crore vs Rs 219.94 crore.
Ebitda down 39.79% at Rs 12.97 crore vs Rs 21.54 crore.
Margin at 3.27% vs 9.79%.
Net loss at Rs 12.64 crore vs loss of Rs 3.16 crore.
JSW Energy Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 36.52% at Rs 3,259.42 crore vs Rs 2,387.48 crore.
Ebitda up 111.37% at Rs 1,880.38 crore vs Rs 889.58 crore.
Margin at 57.69% vs 37.26%.
Net profit up 87.65% at Rs 856.79 crore vs Rs 456.57 crore.
Sunteck Realty Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 69.13% at Rs 24.93 crore vs Rs 80.74 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 14.14 crore vs profit of Rs 10.02 crore.
Net loss at Rs 13.94 crore vs profit of Rs 2.33 crore.
ICRA Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.34% at Rs 104.85 crore vs Rs 98.59 crore.
Net profit down 13.61% at Rs 32.145 crore vs Rs 37.21 crore.
L&T Finance Holdings Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 6.89% at Rs 3,482.07 crore vs Rs 3,257.36 crore.
Net profit up 46.42% at Rs 595.11 crore vs Rs 406.43 crore.
Net interest margin up 10.84% vs 8.43% YoY.
Just Dial Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.51% at Rs 260.61 crore vs Rs 246.98 crore.
Ebitda up 32.92% at Rs 48.77 crore vs Rs 36.69 crore.
Margin at 18.71% vs 14.85%.
Net profit down 13.93% at Rs 71.78 crore vs Rs 83.4 crore.
- October 23, 2023 09:02
Stocks to watch today: Himadri Specialty Chemical
NCLT has approved the resolution plan for acquisition of BTL under the corporate insolvency process.
- October 23, 2023 09:01
Stock market live updates: Sheela Foam has completed the acquisition of 94.66% of the share capital of Kurlon Enterprise.
- October 23, 2023 09:00
Stocks to watch today: Paras Defence
Paras Defence’s board of directors approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary named Quantico Technologies which will develop end-to-end solutions for Quantum Technologies.
- October 23, 2023 08:58
Stock market live updates: LIC increased its stake in in Housing & Urban Development Corporation from 10.45 crore shares to 17.82 crore shares, taking the stake from the current 5.22% to 8.90%.
- October 23, 2023 08:57
Stocks to watch today: Astral
Astral completed the acquisition of 80% shares of Gem Paints (51% against redemption of optionally convertible debentures amounting to Rs 194 crores and 29% towards the second tranche). Balance 20% equity stake will be acquired over a period of 5 years.
- October 23, 2023 08:56
Stocks to watch: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s unit will buy a 51% stake in Styleverse Lifestyle for Rs 155 crore. The acquisition is part of the company’s expansion of digital-first brands.
- October 23, 2023 08:55
Stock market live updates: Blue Star received a Rs 3.4 crore demand notice from Mumbai Stamps Collector. The demand is based on alleged non-payment of stamp duty from 2008.
- October 23, 2023 08:55
Stock market live updates: ONGC participates in the bidding process for the acquisition of a 100% stake of PTC Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC India.
- October 23, 2023 08:54
Stock market live updates: Tejas Networks appointed Sumit Dhingra as CFO w.e.f Dec. 1.
- October 23, 2023 08:53
Stock market live updates: Tata Power Renewable Energy signed a 12.5 MW PDA with Supreme Petrochem in Achegaon, Maharashtra.
The plant is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 20,075 metric tonnes annually.
- October 23, 2023 08:53
Stock market live updates: JSW Energy appointed Ashok Ramachandran as COO with effective from Oct. 20.
- October 23, 2023 08:52
Stock market live updates: Power Grid Corporation of India will invest Rs 119.95 crore under its Eastern Region Expansion Scheme.
- October 23, 2023 08:51
Stock market live updates: Zydus Lifesciences received US FDA approval for ANDA of Sitagliptin tablets, which is used to treat adult patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
- October 23, 2023 08:50
Stock market live updates: Adani Energy Solutions received smart meter LOAs worth Rs 17,000 crore.
It added 219 circuit kms to operational network and also sold 2,446 million units, up 9.53% year-on-year. The company announced the resignation of Ahlem Friga-Noy as nominee director w.e.f. Oct. 23
- October 23, 2023 08:49
Stock market live updates: Samvardhana Mothers’ unit will buy 100% stake in France’s Topco for €35 million.
Topco manufactures components for aircraft engines and medical devices. The company is also in a pact to buy 73.05% stake in Irillic Private and will hold 74.19% of the share capital of the target.
- October 23, 2023 08:47
Stocks in news: JSW Steel
Periama Holdings to acquire remaining 10% stake in JSW USA. Stake to be bought from Green Suppliers and Services for a consideration of $1,000. Following the acquisition, Periama will hold 100% stake in JSW USA.
- October 23, 2023 08:45
Stock market live updates: DCB Bank’s board recommended names of candidates for position of MD & CEO. Current MD & CEO Murali Natrajan’s term to end on April 28, 2024.
- October 23, 2023 08:39
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower tracking Asian peers
India’s blue-chips are set for a lower open on Monday, in line with Asian peers, as the widening conflict in the Middle East roiled sentiment, while market reaction to the quarterly results of major private lenders is awaited.
India’s GIFT Nifty was up 0.27% at 19,479.50, higher than its previous close, as of 8:11 a.m. IST, but lower than the Nifty 50 close on Friday of 19,524.65.
Asian markets are down 0.5%, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensified and hurt sentiment. The U.S. has warned of a significant risk to its interests in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures eased on Monday to $91.50 per barrel, after hovering above $93 in the previous session. Rising oil prices is a negative for importers of the commodity like India.
Banks will be in focus after major private lenders, including ICICI Bank, posted their September-quarter earnings over the weekend.
ICICI Bank beat its quarterly estimates, posting a nearly 36% jump in net profit, aided by robust lending income and loan growth.
Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a 24% rise in quarterly profit, in-line with estimates. The lender also got the Reserve Bank of India’s nod to appoint veteran banker Ashok Vaswani as managing director and chief executive.
The appointment, subject to shareholders’ approval, is for three years after Vaswani begins his term, which will not be later than January 1, 2024, the bank said in an exchange filing on Saturday. (Reuters)
