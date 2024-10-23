October 23, 2024 07:27

AARTIDRUGS, ACC, APCOTEXIND, ATFL, ATGL, AWL, BIKAJI, CASTROLIND, CHALET, CIEINDIA, COLPAL, COROMANDEL, CSBBANK, CYIENT, DCBBANK, DIXON, EFCIL, FINPIPE, GLS, GMRINFRA, GODIGIT, GODREJCP, GRAUWEIL, HOMEFIRST, IEX, INDOCO, INDUSINDBK, ITC, IXIGO, JSWENERGY, LAURUSLABS, LTFOODS, MANBA, MGL, MOSCHIP, NAM-INDIA, NTPC, OFSS, PATANJALI, PETRONET, PNBGILTS, PNBHOUSING, PRIVISCL, RADICO, RKFORGE, RRKABEL, SANGHIIND, SHILCTECH, STAR, TCI, TTML, UBL, UJJIVANSFB, V2RETAIL, VSTIND, WESTLIFE

ACC

* Revenue expected at Rs 4249 crore versus Rs 4434 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 462 crore versus Rs 549 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.87% versus 12.39%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 218 crore versus Rs 387 crore

AWL

* Revenue expected at Rs 14320 crore versus Rs 12267 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 631 crore versus Rs 90 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 4.40% versus 0.73%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 303 crore versus Rs -184 crore

CASTROLIND

* Revenue expected at Rs 1244 crore versus Rs 1182 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 291 crore versus Rs 268 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 23.39% versus 22.70%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 210 crore versus Rs 194 crore

COLPAL

* Revenue expected at Rs 1634 crore versus Rs 1462 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 543 crore versus Rs 482 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 33.23% versus 32.97%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 396 crore versus Rs 340 crore

COROMANDEL

* Revenue expected at Rs 6505 crore versus Rs 6988 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 914 crore versus Rs 1058 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.05% versus 15.15%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 628 crore versus Rs 756 crore

GMRINFRA

* Revenue expected at Rs 2460 crore versus Rs 1588 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 862 crore versus Rs 472 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 35.04 % versus 29.76%

DIXON

* Revenue expected at Rs 9245 crore versus Rs 4943 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 357 crore versus Rs 198 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 3.86% versus 4.02%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 200 crore versus Rs 107 crore

GODREJCP

* Revenue expected at Rs 3600 crore versus Rs 2168 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 738 crore versus Rs 557 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.5% versus 25.71%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 480 crore versus Rs 445 crore

IEX

* Revenue expected at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 108 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 91 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 82.44% versus 84.73%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 86 crore

INDUSINDBK

* NII expected at Rs 5535 crore versus Rs 5076 crore

Revenue – 8001 vs 7358

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 3984 crore versus Rs 3908 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 49.79% versus 53.12%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2136 crore versus Rs 2202 crore

ITC

* Revenue expected at Rs 18051 crore versus Rs 17774 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 6315 crore versus Rs 6454 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 34.98% versus 36.31%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4942 crore versus Rs 4898 crore

JSWENERGY

* Revenue expected at Rs 3520 crore versus Rs 3259 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1866 crore versus Rs 1886 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 53.01% versus 57.87%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 824 crore versus Rs 850 crore

LAURUSLABS

* Revenue expected at Rs 1275 crore versus Rs 1224 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 187 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.86% versus 15.34%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 36 crore