Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 23 October 2024
- October 23, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today: Corporate results
AARTIDRUGS, ACC, APCOTEXIND, ATFL, ATGL, AWL, BIKAJI, CASTROLIND, CHALET, CIEINDIA, COLPAL, COROMANDEL, CSBBANK, CYIENT, DCBBANK, DIXON, EFCIL, FINPIPE, GLS, GMRINFRA, GODIGIT, GODREJCP, GRAUWEIL, HOMEFIRST, IEX, INDOCO, INDUSINDBK, ITC, IXIGO, JSWENERGY, LAURUSLABS, LTFOODS, MANBA, MGL, MOSCHIP, NAM-INDIA, NTPC, OFSS, PATANJALI, PETRONET, PNBGILTS, PNBHOUSING, PRIVISCL, RADICO, RKFORGE, RRKABEL, SANGHIIND, SHILCTECH, STAR, TCI, TTML, UBL, UJJIVANSFB, V2RETAIL, VSTIND, WESTLIFE
ACC
* Revenue expected at Rs 4249 crore versus Rs 4434 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 462 crore versus Rs 549 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.87% versus 12.39%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 218 crore versus Rs 387 crore
AWL
* Revenue expected at Rs 14320 crore versus Rs 12267 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 631 crore versus Rs 90 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 4.40% versus 0.73%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 303 crore versus Rs -184 crore
CASTROLIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 1244 crore versus Rs 1182 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 291 crore versus Rs 268 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 23.39% versus 22.70%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 210 crore versus Rs 194 crore
COLPAL
* Revenue expected at Rs 1634 crore versus Rs 1462 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 543 crore versus Rs 482 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 33.23% versus 32.97%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 396 crore versus Rs 340 crore
COROMANDEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 6505 crore versus Rs 6988 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 914 crore versus Rs 1058 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.05% versus 15.15%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 628 crore versus Rs 756 crore
GMRINFRA
* Revenue expected at Rs 2460 crore versus Rs 1588 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 862 crore versus Rs 472 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 35.04 % versus 29.76%
DIXON
* Revenue expected at Rs 9245 crore versus Rs 4943 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 357 crore versus Rs 198 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 3.86% versus 4.02%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 200 crore versus Rs 107 crore
GODREJCP
* Revenue expected at Rs 3600 crore versus Rs 2168 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 738 crore versus Rs 557 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.5% versus 25.71%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 480 crore versus Rs 445 crore
IEX
* Revenue expected at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 108 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 91 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 82.44% versus 84.73%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 86 crore
INDUSINDBK
* NII expected at Rs 5535 crore versus Rs 5076 crore
Revenue – 8001 vs 7358
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 3984 crore versus Rs 3908 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 49.79% versus 53.12%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2136 crore versus Rs 2202 crore
ITC
* Revenue expected at Rs 18051 crore versus Rs 17774 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 6315 crore versus Rs 6454 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 34.98% versus 36.31%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4942 crore versus Rs 4898 crore
JSWENERGY
* Revenue expected at Rs 3520 crore versus Rs 3259 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1866 crore versus Rs 1886 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 53.01% versus 57.87%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 824 crore versus Rs 850 crore
LAURUSLABS
* Revenue expected at Rs 1275 crore versus Rs 1224 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 187 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.86% versus 15.34%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 36 crore
- October 23, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 23.10.2024
ASTERDM, AUBANK, BAJAJFINSV, BAJAJHLDNG, BIRLACORPN, BSOFT, CARERATING, CRAFTSMAN, DODLA, FEDFINA, FINOPB, GODREJPROP, GREENPOWER, HERITGFOOD, HINDUNILVR, IIFL, KABRAEXTRU, KPITTECH, KRYSTAL, KTKBANK, LALPATHLAB, MANORAMA, MASFIN, METROBRAND, NAVINFLUOR, NDTV, NIITMTS, NUVOCO, PEL, PIDILITIND, PPLPHARMA, SBILIFE, SCHAEFFLER, SONACOMS, SUMMITSEC, SYNGENE, THYROCARE, TVSHLTD, TVSMOTOR, UNITDSPR, VIPIND
AUBANK
* NII expected at Rs 1957 crore versus Rs 1249 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 992 crore versus Rs 533 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 40.69% versus 42.71%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 510 crore versus Rs 401 crore
BAJAJFINSV
* Revenue expected at Rs 29811 crore versus Rs 26022 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 6153 crore versus Rs 10821 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 20.64% versus 41.59%
BSOFT
* Revenue expected at Rs 1361 crore versus Rs 1327 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 173 crore versus Rs 174 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 12.71% versus 13.15%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 147 crore versus Rs 150 crore
GODREJPROP
* Revenue expected at Rs 697 crore versus Rs 343 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs -55 crore versus Rs -61 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at -7.90% versus -17.98%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 138 crore versus Rs 66 crore
HINDUNILVR
* Revenue expected at Rs 16049 crore versus Rs 15623 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3694 crore versus Rs 3797 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 23.01% versus 24.30%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2674 crore versus Rs 2661 crore
LALPATHLAB
* Revenue expected at Rs 674 crore versus Rs 601 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 136 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 29.22% versus 22.62%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 109 crore
NAVINFLUOR
* Revenue expected at Rs 555 crore versus Rs 494 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 98 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.00% versus 19.87%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 62 crore versus Rs 60 crore
PEL
* NII expected at Rs 773 crore versus Rs 739 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 441 crore versus Rs -215 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 37.24% versus -12.10%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 48 crore
PIDILITIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 3256 crore versus Rs 3076 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 756 crore versus Rs 679 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 23.21% versus 22.10%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 523 crore versus Rs 437 crore
SBILIFE
* APE expected at Rs 5649 crore versus Rs 5230 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 612 crore versus Rs 817 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 2.62% versus 4.07%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 400 crore versus Rs 380 crore
SONACOMS
* Revenue expected at Rs 899 crore versus Rs 790 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 249 crore versus Rs 220 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 27.70% versus 27.85%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 142 crore versus Rs 129 crore
TVSMOTOR
* Revenue expected at Rs 9481 crore versus Rs 8144 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1122 crore versus Rs 899 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.83% versus 11.05%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 699 crore versus Rs 536 crore
UNITDSPR
* Revenue expected at Rs 2939 crore versus Rs 2867 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 494 crore versus Rs 466 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.80% versus 16.28%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 331 crore versus Rs 370 crore
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 24.10.2024
- October 23, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today:
NTPC
* Revenue expected at Rs 47366 crore versus 44983 Rs crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 12931 crore versus Rs 12680 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 27.30% versus 28.19%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4868 crore versus Rs 4614 crore
PETRONET
* Revenue expected at Rs 12563 crore versus Rs 12532 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1329 crore versus Rs 1214 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.57% versus 9.69%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 876 crore versus Rs 851 crore
PNBHOUSING
* NII expected at Rs 668 crore versus Rs 645 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 570 crore versus Rs 1609 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 75.70% versus 223.47%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 439 crore versus Rs 383 crore
RADICO
* Revenue expected at Rs 1135 crore versus Rs 925 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 156 crore versus Rs 121 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.74% versus 13.10%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 79 crore versus Rs 64 crore
STAR
* Revenue expected at Rs 1159 crore versus Rs 999 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 238 crore versus Rs 153 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.53% versus 15.32%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 94 crore versus Rs 33 crore
UBL
* Revenue expected at Rs 2232 crore versus Rs 1890 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 184 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 9.63% versus 9.75%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 107 crore
WESTLIFE
* Revenue expected at Rs 624 crore versus Rs 614 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 75 crore versus Rs 98 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.01% versus 15.98%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4 crore versus Rs 22 crore
- October 23, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: Securities in Ban For Trade Date 23-Oct-2024:
1 AARTIIND
2 BANDHANBNK
3 BSOFT
4 CHAMBLFERT
5 GNFC
6 IEX
7 INDIAMART
8 LTF
9 MANAPPURAM
10 PEL
11 PNB
12 RBLBANK
ADDITION: Nil
Deletion:GRANULES,HINDCOPPER,IDFCFIRSTB,SAIL
- October 23, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
22 October 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 115108.96 + 6782.36 Total: 121891.32
F&O Volume: 644680.36 + 411464.08 Total: 1056144.44
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3978.61
(15579.8 - 19558.41)
DII: NET BUY: +5869.06
(16865.8 - 10996.74)
- October 23, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today: Adani Green reports 39% growth in Q2 profit
Adani Green Energy, --- the renewable energy arm of Adani Group, --- reported a 39 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs ₹515 crore for the second quarter that ended September 2024.
- October 23, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Bajaj Finance reports strong Q2 FY25 results, posts 13% growth in PAT
Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) has announced robust financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, demonstrating strong growth across key metrics. The company’s consolidated profit after tax rose by 13 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,014 crore, compared to ₹3,551 crore in Q2 FY24. BFL reported a surge of 80 per cent in standalone net profit to ₹5,614 crore, compared to ₹3,105.75 crore in the corresponding period last year.
- October 23, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Zomato Q2 profit soars to ₹176 cr, revenue up 69%
Zomato posted a consolidated net profit of ₹176 crore in the second quarter of FY25, soaring five times over ₹36 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 69 per cent to ₹4,799 crore. The company’s board also received approval to raise up to ₹8,500 crore through qualified institutional placement of equity shares, it said in a regulatory filing.
- October 23, 2024 06:50
- October 23, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: October 23, 2024
- October 23, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates today: Stock to sell today: Jindal Worldwide (₹295.55): SELL
The outlook for Jindal Worldwide is bearish. The stock has been in a strong downtrend since the first week of September this year. The downtrend is intact. There is room for the share price to fall further from here. Strong resistance is in the ₹303-₹305 region. Any rise above the psychological ₹300 mark is likely to see fresh sellers coming into the market. So a rise beyond ₹305 is unlikely now.
