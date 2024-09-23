Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 23 September 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- September 23, 2024 08:16
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: September 23, 2024
Vodafone Idea has concluded a ₹30,000-crore ($3.6 billion) deal with Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for the supply of network equipment over three years. The deal marks the first step towards the roll-out of the company’s three-year capex plan of $6.6 billion. Read more
- September 23, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
BHEL: Company bags order worth Rs 6,100 cr from NTPC to set up for 800 MW Sipat Supercritical Thermal Power Project (Positive)
Hind Rectifiers: Company bags order worth more than ₹200 crore from the Indian railways. (Positive)
Bikaji Foods: Ministry of corporate affairs approved incorporation of Bikaji foods retail (Positive)
Jupiter Wagons: Company expects to achieve a revenue of Rs 3,000 to 4,000 cr from its wheelset business by the end of FY27. (Positive)
Tata Steel: Company commissions India’s largest blast furnace at kalinganagar, crude steel capacity at kalinganagar to expand from 3 MTPA to 8 MTPA with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. (Positive)
Global Health: Company has had its credit rating outlook revised to ‘Positive’ by CRISIL Ratings (Positive)
IDFC FIRST Bank: The bank has secured approval from the RBI for the reappointment of V. Vaidyanathan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. (Positive)
Dr. Reddy’s: USFDA completed a routine good manufacturing practice inspection at R&D centre in BACHUPALLY, Hyderabad. (Positive)
HDFC Bank: Company unit HDB Finance OKs IPO including Rs 2,500 crore fresh issue, offer for sale. (Positive)
India Glycols: Company Tie-Up with Amrut Distilleries Private Limited (Positive)
Adani Total Gas: Company secures largest global financing in the city gas distribution business, financing will accelerate ATGL’S CGD network infrastructure development program (Positive)
Matrimony: Company plans to launch a new line of business in area of jobs called manyjob, manyjobs will focus exclusively on grey-collar jobs market (Positive)
Asian Energy: Company received an order from ONGC, barring the company from participating in tenders for two years starting 20.9.2024. (Positive)
Piccadily Agro: Company says indri single malt Indian whisky debuts on shelves of premium TESCO stores in England (Positive)
Glenmark Pharma: USFDA has issued form 483 with zero observations after an inspection at the Company’s formulation manufacturing facility. (Positive)
Emerald Finance: Company has partnered with KPS Educational Society to offer its Early-Wage-Access program to the school’s employees. (Positive)
Allied Blenders: MD alok gupta says Company is targeting double-digit growth in revenue in the current financial year after clearing out all its debts (Positive)
KEC International: Company has now won nearly 70% of the total orders it received in FY24 (Positive)
BFC Finance: Credit rating of long term fund based term loans upgraded by ICRA to AA- from A+ (Positive)
KEI Industries: Successfully commenced commercial production of LV/MV cables in new plant in Rajasthan (Positive)
HFCL: Company to develop and supply critical sub-systems to General Atomics (Positive)
Som Distilleries: Infomerics ratings upgrades bank loan ratings to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+’ (Positive)
Artson: Company has received Letter of Award of Rs 33.33 Crores (Positive)
ONGC: Company signs Non-Associated Gas deal in Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG), Azerbaijan (Positive)
VVIP Infratech: Company has recently been awarded two tenders in the Electrical and Sewer Treatment Plant/Sewer Network Segment in the state of Uttarakhand cumulatively amounting to Rs. 188.29 Cr (Positive)
Aster DM Healthcare: Company enters into Lease Agreement with Aparna Constructions and Estates for setting up new Aster Woman and Children Hospital in Hyderabad (Positive)
Avalon Technologies: Company’s CFO, Mr. RM Subramanian, has resigned (Neutral)
Astra Zeneca: Company received a final assessment order for the assessment year 2021-22 with adjustments on legacy transfer pricing and corporate tax issues, totaling Rs. 14.08 Cr. (Neutral)
Ramco Cements: Company’s s Total Cement Grinding Capacity Has Increased By 0.9 MTPA, From 23.14 MTPA to 24.04 MTPA with an Aggregate Investment of Rs.58 Crores (Neutral)
Mankind Pharma: Company board approves fund raise worth Rs 100 billion via issue of non-convertible debentures and commercial papers (Neutral)
GMR Airports: Company has encumbered 66.07% of its promoter shareholding for a total of Rs. 75 crore from SKS Fincap Private Limited. (Neutral)
Bharat Dynamics: Company has appointed Shri D V Srinivas as Director on the Board, effective 20 September 2024. (Neutral)
Reliance Industries: Company has extended the deadline for payment of unpaid call money for holders of partly paid-up equity shares to October 7, 2024. (Neutral)
Brainbees Solutions: Company unit has made further investments of Rs 205 million in JW brands (Neutral)
Godfrey Phillips: Company needs RBI clarification on bonus issue to the non-resident shareholders (Neutral)
SpiceJet: Board greenlights 48.7 crore share QIP allotment at ₹61.60 per share (Neutral)
RITES: Company’s board allots bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 (Neutral)
Indian Bank: Board to consider proposal for additional fund raising on September 26 (Neutral)
Vodafone Idea: Company has concluded a mega $3.6 billion (Rs 300 billion) deal with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung (Neutral)
Brainbees: Invests Rs 5.9 cr in a step-down subsidiary for 22.5% stake (Neutral)
Reliance Industries: Company extends the deadline for paying call money on partly paid shares to October 7, 2024 (Neutral)
Aarti Drugs: Company has received 7 observations from the US FDA after an inspection of its API manufacturing facility. None of the observations were related to data integrity. (Negative)
- September 23, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today:〽arket 〽⭕⭕D as on 2️⃣0️⃣➖0️⃣9️⃣➖2️⃣4️⃣ provisional @ 8:10 pm
BSE Sensex-30 (P/E 24 80) + 1,360 (84,544) ↗️😊
BSEmidcap-150 (P/E 44 10) + 211 (17,005) ↗️😊
BSE small cap-250 (P/E 34.73) + 61 (7,460) 🔼🙂
Nifty-50 (P/E - 23.98) + 375 (25,791) ↗️😊
Bank Nifty (P/E - 15.61) + 756 (53,793) ↗️😊
India VIX + 0.32 (12.79) 🔼🙁
Fii Cash + 14,064 Crs 😀
Dii Cash - 4,427 Crs ☹️
New 10 Yrs G’Sec. Benchmark 7.10 GS-2034 (Rs. 102.36) YTM 6.7597 % 🔼😑
Call 6.69 % (6.65 %) 🔼😕
TREP 6.59 % (6.46 %) ↗️☹️
REPO 6.68 % (6.68 %) ↔️😶
BrntCrude 74.34 $/brl ₹. 5,937 🔽
Gold Comex 2,614 $/oz ₹/10 gms 73,941 🔼
Silver Comex 31.30 $/oz 90,158 ₹/kg 🔼
$/₹ 83.501 🔼🫤
€/₹ 93.093 🔼😐
£/₹ 110.97 🔽😑
Data Compiled by: - Hitesh R. Pujara
(Not Responsible for Any Error)
Baltic Dry Fright index (Previous Day) + 86 (1,976) ↗️
DJIA Future - 51 (41,975) 🔽😕
US Tech 100 Future - 64 (19,773) 🔽🙁
GIFT Nifty - 14 (25,827) 🔽
- September 23, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 23 Sep’24 to 27 Sep’24
- September 23, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 23, 2024: Aptus Value Housing Finance India
- September 23, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 23-September-2024
* AARTIIND
* BIOCON
* CHAMBLFERT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* LICHSGFIN
* NATIONALUM
* OFSS
* PNB
* RBLBANK
* SAIL
- September 23, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 23.09.2024
Japan @ Market Holiday
10:30 INDIA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 57.7 versus Previous: 57.5)
13:30 EURO Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 45.7 versus Previous: 45.8)
14:30 U.K. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 52.3 versus Previous: 52.5)
17:30 U.S. FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
19:15 U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 48.6 versus Previous: 47.9)
22:30 U.S. FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks
- September 23, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today:
Upcoming/on-going IPO for the week (Mainboard)
➡️Manna Finance Ltd
Date - 23 to 25 September
IPO Price - ₹114 to ₹120
Lot size - 125
Issue Size - ₹150.84 crore
Fresh issue : 100%, Offer for sale : Nil
Listing date - 30 September
GMP - ₹69
➡️KNR Heat Exchanger
Date - 25 to 27 September
IPO Price - ₹209 to ₹220
Lot size - 65
Issue Size - ₹341.95 crore
Fresh issue : 100%, Offer for sale : Nil
Listing date - 30 September
GMP - ₹223
Listings this week -
Norther Arc Capital - 24 September, Tuesday
Arkade Developers LtD - 24 September, Tuesday
Western Carriers - 24 September, Tuesday
- September 23, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today: *Researchbytes Analyst App *
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:36 PM Friday 20 September 2024
Dodla Dairy: Sunil Reddy Dodla, MD
Value-Added Products As A Percentage Of Our Revenue Will Increase: Dodla Dairy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IgHqPoJ4jE
HUDCO: Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD
Lot Of Demand For PM Awas Yojana, Potential Capex Under The Scheme Is Rs 13 Lk Cr: HUDCO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aHzecsdixI
Jana Small Fin: Ajay Kanwal, MD
New Deposit Drive Launch Aims At Plugging All Gaps In Short-Term Deposits: Jana SFB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NnS6MzsEeY
Muthoot Finance: George Muthoot Alexander, MD
Muthoot Finance: RBI Lifts Restrictions On Gold Loan Biz, What’s The Future Plan?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jh5tbUiutDI
Bajaj Auto: Rajiv Bajaj, MD
Freedom And Chetak Have Gained Enormous Traction: Bajaj Auto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=st_Mi1E1lbE
Ceat: Arnab Banerjee, ED
Understanding Tyre Industry Trends With CEAT: Rubber Price Analysis, Price Hikes?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_wU7a6xmuM
Firstsource Sol: Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman
After US & UK, Australia Will Be The Third Largest Market For FirstSource: Sanjiv Goenka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O15H7HcNrkc
Heritage Foods : Srideep M Kesavan, CEO
Ice Cream Biz Is Currently ?100 Cr, Can Be ?600-700 Cr In 4-5 Years: Heritage Foods
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nr7yjjlTTfw
Capri Global: Rajesh Sharma, MD
Capri Global Capital: Strategies For MSME Segment, Factor Driving AUM Growth & FY25 Business Outlook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWE-2emTU-I
Nazara Techno: Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD
Nazara Tech: Raises ?900 Cr Via Preferential Issue, Synergies From ‘Absolute Sports’ Space
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYIogmmv1ec
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- September 23, 2024 07:19
Stock market live updates today: RBI BULLETIN - HOUSEHOLD CONSUMPTION POISED TO GROW FASTER IN Q2
RBI BULLETIN - HOUSEHOLD CONSUMPTION POISED TO GROW FASTER IN Q2 AS HEADLINE INFLATION EASES || RBI BULLETIN: REVIVAL OF RURAL DEMAND ALREADY TAKING HOLD
RBI BULLETIN: FOOD PRICE VOLATILITY REMAINS A CONTINGENT RISK || RBI BULLETIN: DEEP, WELL-FUNCTIONING CAPITAL & INSURANCE MARKETS ESSENTIAL FOR LONG-TERM GREEN FUNDING
RBI BULLETIN: GAP BETWEEN CREDIT AND DEPOSIT GROWTH BEGINNING TO NARROW || RBI BULLETIN: MICROFINANCE FIRMS FACING SOME ASSET QUALITY ISSUES, WARRANTS SLOWING DOWN LOAN GROWTH PACE
RBI BULLETIN: NON-BANK LENDERS NEED TO REMAIN MINDFUL OF EVOLVING FINANCIAL LANDSCAPE, CYBER-SECURITY, CLIMATE RISKS || RBI BULLETIN: NON-BANK LENDERS NEED TO PROACTIVELY IDENTIFY & MANAGE RISKS, BOLSTER ASSURANCE FUNCTIONS
- September 23, 2024 07:19
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
20 September 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 191597.71 + 11400.64 Total: 202998.35
F&O Volume: 1045447.51 + 56416758.43 Total: 57462205.94
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +14064.05
(59452.33 - 45388.28)
DII: NET SELL: -4427.08
(16987.42 - 21414.5)
- September 23, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: InGovern raises concern as Religare Enterprises puts off AGM
InGovern, a proxy advisory firm, has raised concern over Religare Enterprises’ decision to postpone AGM to December without a clear rationale.
The postponement of Religare’s Annual General Meeting raises significant concerns around governance, shareholder rights, and the overall stability of the company. The decision has left shareholders feeling uneasy, prompting discussions about potential actions they may take in response, it said. Read more
- September 23, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: Marico focusing on scale, innovations to double food biz by FY27
FMCG major Marico is looking to scale up its presence in existing categories and also leveraging innovations as it aims to double its food business by FY27. The company expects to grow the food business at 20-25 per cent CAGR. Read more
- September 23, 2024 07:05
Stock market live updates today: Axis Finance, IDBI Bank & IDBI Trusteeship withdraw their petitions against Zee-Sony merger at NCLAT
Axis Finance, IDBI Bank and IDBI Trusteeship Services have withdrawn their petitions before the appellate tribunal NCLAT filed against the NCLT order approving the merger of Zee Entertainment with Sony Pictures Networks India. Read more
- September 23, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Aptus Value Housing Finance India (₹360.70): BUY
The upmove in the stock of Aptus Value Housing Finance India is gaining momentum. The stock surged over 15 per cent last week, taking the share price well above the ₹350-₹355 resistance zone. This ₹355-₹350 region will now act as a good support zone. Moving average cross-overs on both the daily and weekly charts strengthens the bullish case. It indicates that the downside could be limited. Aptus Value Housing Finance India’s share price can rise to ₹385 in the next few weeks. Read more
- September 23, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates: GoM on GST rate rationalisation to meet on September 25 to discuss slab, rate tweaks
The ministerial panel on GST rate rationalisation will meet on September 25 and is expected to discuss tweaking of tax slabs and rates.
“The meeting of the GoM on rate rationalisation is scheduled for September 25 in Goa,” an official told PTI. The six-member Group of Minister (GoM) under Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, last met on August 22 and had submitted a status report to the GST Council on September 9.
- September 23, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: India to clock 7% growth in FY25 despite headwinds: Deloitte
India continues to be a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy global outlook and the country could clock a 7 per cent growth in the current fiscal despite the headwinds, Deloitte South Asia CEO Romal Shetty has said. Read more
- September 23, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Vodafone Idea places $3.6 bn network equipment order with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung
Vodafone Idea has concluded a mega $3.6 billion (~₹30,000 crore) deal with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung, for the supply of network equipment over three years. The deal marks the first step towards the rollout of the company’s transformative three-year capex plan of $6.6 billion. The moves come just days after the Supreme Court rejected a plea to review the order on AGR payments. Read more
- September 23, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates today: GST Council discussing compensation cess, rate rationalisation: FM
The GST Council is discussing is seriously discussing rationalisation, going through GST rates “item by item”, the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, said in an interaction with the journalists of The Hindu group of publications, on Saturday. Read more
- September 23, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Rally gathers pace
Sensex and Nifty 50 remained stable almost all through last week before the surge gathered momentum on Friday. The Nifty Bank index, on the other hand, remained strong and moved up consistently all through the week. The index surged over 3 per cent last week and outperforming the Sensex and Nifty. The strong rise last week indicates the strength in the market. That leaves the overall bullish outlook intact. Read more
