September 23, 2024 07:28

BHEL: Company bags order worth Rs 6,100 cr from NTPC to set up for 800 MW Sipat Supercritical Thermal Power Project (Positive)

Hind Rectifiers: Company bags order worth more than ₹200 crore from the Indian railways. (Positive)

Bikaji Foods: Ministry of corporate affairs approved incorporation of Bikaji foods retail (Positive)

Jupiter Wagons: Company expects to achieve a revenue of Rs 3,000 to 4,000 cr from its wheelset business by the end of FY27. (Positive)

Tata Steel: Company commissions India’s largest blast furnace at kalinganagar, crude steel capacity at kalinganagar to expand from 3 MTPA to 8 MTPA with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. (Positive)

Global Health: Company has had its credit rating outlook revised to ‘Positive’ by CRISIL Ratings (Positive)

IDFC FIRST Bank: The bank has secured approval from the RBI for the reappointment of V. Vaidyanathan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. (Positive)

Dr. Reddy’s: USFDA completed a routine good manufacturing practice inspection at R&D centre in BACHUPALLY, Hyderabad. (Positive)

HDFC Bank: Company unit HDB Finance OKs IPO including Rs 2,500 crore fresh issue, offer for sale. (Positive)

India Glycols: Company Tie-Up with Amrut Distilleries Private Limited (Positive)

Adani Total Gas: Company secures largest global financing in the city gas distribution business, financing will accelerate ATGL’S CGD network infrastructure development program (Positive)

Matrimony: Company plans to launch a new line of business in area of jobs called manyjob, manyjobs will focus exclusively on grey-collar jobs market (Positive)

Asian Energy: Company received an order from ONGC, barring the company from participating in tenders for two years starting 20.9.2024. (Positive)

Piccadily Agro: Company says indri single malt Indian whisky debuts on shelves of premium TESCO stores in England (Positive)

Glenmark Pharma: USFDA has issued form 483 with zero observations after an inspection at the Company’s formulation manufacturing facility. (Positive)

Emerald Finance: Company has partnered with KPS Educational Society to offer its Early-Wage-Access program to the school’s employees. (Positive)

Allied Blenders: MD alok gupta says Company is targeting double-digit growth in revenue in the current financial year after clearing out all its debts (Positive)

KEC International: Company has now won nearly 70% of the total orders it received in FY24 (Positive)

BFC Finance: Credit rating of long term fund based term loans upgraded by ICRA to AA- from A+ (Positive)

KEI Industries: Successfully commenced commercial production of LV/MV cables in new plant in Rajasthan (Positive)

HFCL: Company to develop and supply critical sub-systems to General Atomics (Positive)

Som Distilleries: Infomerics ratings upgrades bank loan ratings to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+’ (Positive)

Artson: Company has received Letter of Award of Rs 33.33 Crores (Positive)

ONGC: Company signs Non-Associated Gas deal in Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG), Azerbaijan (Positive)

VVIP Infratech: Company has recently been awarded two tenders in the Electrical and Sewer Treatment Plant/Sewer Network Segment in the state of Uttarakhand cumulatively amounting to Rs. 188.29 Cr (Positive)

Aster DM Healthcare: Company enters into Lease Agreement with Aparna Constructions and Estates for setting up new Aster Woman and Children Hospital in Hyderabad (Positive)

Avalon Technologies: Company’s CFO, Mr. RM Subramanian, has resigned (Neutral)

Astra Zeneca: Company received a final assessment order for the assessment year 2021-22 with adjustments on legacy transfer pricing and corporate tax issues, totaling Rs. 14.08 Cr. (Neutral)

Ramco Cements: Company’s s Total Cement Grinding Capacity Has Increased By 0.9 MTPA, From 23.14 MTPA to 24.04 MTPA with an Aggregate Investment of Rs.58 Crores (Neutral)

Mankind Pharma: Company board approves fund raise worth Rs 100 billion via issue of non-convertible debentures and commercial papers (Neutral)

GMR Airports: Company has encumbered 66.07% of its promoter shareholding for a total of Rs. 75 crore from SKS Fincap Private Limited. (Neutral)

Bharat Dynamics: Company has appointed Shri D V Srinivas as Director on the Board, effective 20 September 2024. (Neutral)

Reliance Industries: Company has extended the deadline for payment of unpaid call money for holders of partly paid-up equity shares to October 7, 2024. (Neutral)

Brainbees Solutions: Company unit has made further investments of Rs 205 million in JW brands (Neutral)

Godfrey Phillips: Company needs RBI clarification on bonus issue to the non-resident shareholders (Neutral)

SpiceJet: Board greenlights 48.7 crore share QIP allotment at ₹61.60 per share (Neutral)

RITES: Company’s board allots bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 (Neutral)

Indian Bank: Board to consider proposal for additional fund raising on September 26 (Neutral)

Vodafone Idea: Company has concluded a mega $3.6 billion (Rs 300 billion) deal with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung (Neutral)

Brainbees: Invests Rs 5.9 cr in a step-down subsidiary for 22.5% stake (Neutral)

Reliance Industries: Company extends the deadline for paying call money on partly paid shares to October 7, 2024 (Neutral)

Aarti Drugs: Company has received 7 observations from the US FDA after an inspection of its API manufacturing facility. None of the observations were related to data integrity. (Negative)