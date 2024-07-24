July 24, 2024 07:08

The Finance Minister presented a solid Union Budget, with policy continuity as the keystone. The fiscal consolidation path was maintained and the focus on capex over revex continued. The small hike in capital gains tax is not material, in our view. Direct incentives for employment is a big measure, though it is difficult to scope the impact so early. We maintain our overall stance: the market is vulnerable at these valuations and could correct in the short term. Our favored sectors are FMCG/IT/Durables, and we are negative on Industrials/Financials.

Policy Continuity was maintained with i) the fiscal deficit ending lower than the interim budget estimates (4.9% of GDP vs 5.1%), ii) continued focus on capex (17% YoY growth). Fears that the electoral setback in June would drive a pivot to consumption stimulus were largely belied. We believe that overall financial stability has been a major driver of the current growth phase and bull-run, so we see this as a major positive.

Positive for consumption. The two (minor) changes in approach are both positive. One, that the direct stimulus to employment, especially the one to employers, should help stimulate hiring at the margin. Retail, NBFCs, and MFIs in growth mode could see some benefits too. The other is that half the windfall gain from the RBI dividend was diverted to revex, with transfers to states the most prominent expenditure head. We see both as positive, and address the K-shaped post-Covid recovery. Our positive stance on FMCG and two-wheelers is reinforced by these moves.

Capital gains tax. The increase in CG tax has been marginal and we do not see it as a major worry. The tax on buyback could adversely affect payouts and, at the margin, hurt return ratios and valuations of some high-cash generators; many companies, however, may not change their behavior. The increase in STT on derivatives is also relatively minor. Overall, the increase in taxes on capital markets has not been severe and is unlikely to affect market valuations materially.

Key winners and losers. The incremental impact of the budget has been marginal in most cases. The two clear positives are for i) the jewelry sector, which benefits from the cut in gold import duties, and ii) battery players, who gain from lower import duties on critical metals. There are marginal positives for cement and building material players, due to continued stimulus to housing from PMAY Urban 2.0 and a focus on highways and city development. Capital market participants were hit by the CGT and STT, but the impact is negligible. There was a relief rally in some stocks, as there were expectations of more severe measures, especially on derivatives trading.

Stance unchanged. We remain cautious on the markets. A good budget is in the price and unlikely to move the needle significantly. On the other hand, we are looking at a tepid earnings season, as topline growth remains moderate and margin tailwinds are petering out. Also, rate cuts are at least 1-2 quarters away. On the other hand, valuations are stretched at 21.4 (1YF P/E of Nifty), with no imminent upgrades. We maintain our preference for IT/FMCG/Durables over Industrials/Financials. There are no changes to our model portfolio, top SMID picks, or key avoids