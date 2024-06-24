June 24, 2024 08:27

JSW Energy: JSW Neo Energy gets LoA for 300 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity from SECI.

Optiemus Infra: Company incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary Optiemu sUnmanned Systems.

GRSE: Company sings contract for construction & delivery of multi-purpose vessels worth ~$54 Million.

RVNL: Company Wins Order Worth 192cr Rupees

Newgen: Company announces USD 1.48 Million Agreement with US Client.

Tata Power: CARE Ratings has upgraded the rating of the company’s Long-Term rating on the bank and debt facilities from ‘CARE AA/Positive’ to ‘CARE AA+/Stable’.

Kirloskar Pneumatic: Company signs MoU to acquire majority stake in Systems and Components India.

Chemical Stocks: DGTR recommends extension of anti-subsidy duty on a Chinese chemical for five more years to guard domestic players.

Power Stocks: Centre approves new transmission schemes worth Rs 13,595 crore to evacuate 4.5 GW RE power each from Rajasthan and Karnataka:

Aster DM: Morgan Stanley bought shares after key foreign investors offloaded stakes worth Rs 1,530 crore.

Gas distribution stocks: CNG price hiked in Delhi, Noida and other cities

E Commerce stocks: Relief for e-commerce companies as decided to reduce TDS deduction to 0.5% versus 1.0%

Infra stocks: Relief for highway developers as govt to levy GST on basis of actual payment instead of onetime payment

KBC Global: Company secures ₹20 million contract for East Africa infrastructure development.

Lupin: Company receives the EIR from the USFDA for its manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, with a Voluntary Action Indicated.

Hindustan Zinc: Company becomes the preferred supplier of zinc to U.S.-based AEsir Technologies.

TVS Motor: Company signs agreement with CSC Grameen eStores for its commercial vehicle range (3-Wheelers).

Vama Industries: Company has received a Supply Order worth of Rs 74.32 Crores from New Space India Limited (NSIL) A CPSE under Department of Space, Government of India

IGL/MGL/GUJGAS/ADANI TOTAL: City Gas Distributions increase CNG prices by Rs 1-1.50 almost pan India

Vedanta: Parent Company Vedanta Resources strongly denies any plans to sell a stake in Vedanta

HG Infra: Company incorporated multiple solar subsidiary companies.

Sun Pharma: Company’s GL0034 demonstrates a significant Phase 1 result in an oral presentation at ADA 84th scientific sessions.

Welspun Specialty: Company has been notified as L1 bidder by BHEL for supply of Seamless Stainless Steel Boiler Tubes for NTPC Talcher 2 X 660 MW Super Critical Thermal Power Project.

VIp Ind: SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in company to 6.0 percent

Axis Bank: Morgan Stankey bought 1,70,00,000 shares at Rs 1225.75/ share

SP Apparels: Completed the acquisition of entire shares (100%) of M/s. Young Brand Apparel Private Limited.

Bank of Maharashtra: Company declared dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share.

Cipla: Black Rock raises stake in Company to over 5%. U.S. FDA inspection at Cipla’s manufacturing facility in Goa ends with 6 observations.

ONGC, Indian Oil Corp: Signs Mou To Set Up Small Scale Lng Plant Near Hatta Gasfield In Vindhyan Basin.

HDFC Bank: SBI Mutual Fund raises holding in Company to over 5%.

MCX: Company shortlists names of candidates for the post of MD and CEO

IREDA: Company raised Rs. 1500 crore through issuance of bonds

Vodafone Idea: Company completes minimum rollout obligation for all 5G circles.

Pnb Housing: Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) Cuts 2.46% Stake to 5.19%

Prestige Estates: Company board approves raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP

L&T: Commissioner of CGST & CX Howrah Commissionerate levies penalty of Rs 5.9 crore.

PNB Housing Finance: Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) Cuts 2.46% Stake in Pnb Housing Finance To 5.19%

Craftsman: Company approves allotment of 27.3 lakh shares to eligible QIB at issue price of Rs 4,400/share

Ami Organics: Company approves issue & allotment of 32.3 lakh shares to eligible QIB at issue price of Rs 1,240/share

Reliance Industries: Shareholders approve reappointment of Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Othman H Al-Rumayyan as independent director.

Biocon: U.S. FDA concludes GMP inspection of API facility at Visakhapatnam with four observations

EIH: Kallol Kundu resigns from the post of EIH’s CFO with effect from September 25

Fertiliser Stocks: GST Council sends request to reduce GST on fertilisers to Group of Ministers GoM on rate rationalisation.

Tata Steel: About Company’s 1,500 workers to go on indefinite strike, union says, Bloomberg

Sterlite Technologies: Company pre-trial mediation with U.S.-based Prysmian Cables unsuccessful.

Astra Zeneca Pharma: Company unsuccessfully completes exploration phase for search of buyer to act as a Contract Manufacturing Organisation.

CarTrade Tech: Highdell Investment and Macritichie Investments likely to sell 7% and 3.4% stake respectively on Monday via block deals.