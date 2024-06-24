Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 24 June 2024.
- June 24, 2024 08:27
Stock market live news: Stocks to watchout today
JSW Energy: JSW Neo Energy gets LoA for 300 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity from SECI.
Optiemus Infra: Company incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary Optiemu sUnmanned Systems.
GRSE: Company sings contract for construction & delivery of multi-purpose vessels worth ~$54 Million.
RVNL: Company Wins Order Worth 192cr Rupees
Newgen: Company announces USD 1.48 Million Agreement with US Client.
Tata Power: CARE Ratings has upgraded the rating of the company’s Long-Term rating on the bank and debt facilities from ‘CARE AA/Positive’ to ‘CARE AA+/Stable’.
Kirloskar Pneumatic: Company signs MoU to acquire majority stake in Systems and Components India.
Chemical Stocks: DGTR recommends extension of anti-subsidy duty on a Chinese chemical for five more years to guard domestic players.
Power Stocks: Centre approves new transmission schemes worth Rs 13,595 crore to evacuate 4.5 GW RE power each from Rajasthan and Karnataka:
Aster DM: Morgan Stanley bought shares after key foreign investors offloaded stakes worth Rs 1,530 crore.
Gas distribution stocks: CNG price hiked in Delhi, Noida and other cities
E Commerce stocks: Relief for e-commerce companies as decided to reduce TDS deduction to 0.5% versus 1.0%
Infra stocks: Relief for highway developers as govt to levy GST on basis of actual payment instead of onetime payment
KBC Global: Company secures ₹20 million contract for East Africa infrastructure development.
Lupin: Company receives the EIR from the USFDA for its manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, with a Voluntary Action Indicated.
Hindustan Zinc: Company becomes the preferred supplier of zinc to U.S.-based AEsir Technologies.
TVS Motor: Company signs agreement with CSC Grameen eStores for its commercial vehicle range (3-Wheelers).
Vama Industries: Company has received a Supply Order worth of Rs 74.32 Crores from New Space India Limited (NSIL) A CPSE under Department of Space, Government of India
IGL/MGL/GUJGAS/ADANI TOTAL: City Gas Distributions increase CNG prices by Rs 1-1.50 almost pan India
Vedanta: Parent Company Vedanta Resources strongly denies any plans to sell a stake in Vedanta
HG Infra: Company incorporated multiple solar subsidiary companies.
Sun Pharma: Company’s GL0034 demonstrates a significant Phase 1 result in an oral presentation at ADA 84th scientific sessions.
Welspun Specialty: Company has been notified as L1 bidder by BHEL for supply of Seamless Stainless Steel Boiler Tubes for NTPC Talcher 2 X 660 MW Super Critical Thermal Power Project.
VIp Ind: SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in company to 6.0 percent
Axis Bank: Morgan Stankey bought 1,70,00,000 shares at Rs 1225.75/ share
SP Apparels: Completed the acquisition of entire shares (100%) of M/s. Young Brand Apparel Private Limited.
Bank of Maharashtra: Company declared dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share.
Cipla: Black Rock raises stake in Company to over 5%. U.S. FDA inspection at Cipla’s manufacturing facility in Goa ends with 6 observations.
ONGC, Indian Oil Corp: Signs Mou To Set Up Small Scale Lng Plant Near Hatta Gasfield In Vindhyan Basin.
HDFC Bank: SBI Mutual Fund raises holding in Company to over 5%.
MCX: Company shortlists names of candidates for the post of MD and CEO
IREDA: Company raised Rs. 1500 crore through issuance of bonds
Vodafone Idea: Company completes minimum rollout obligation for all 5G circles.
Pnb Housing: Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) Cuts 2.46% Stake to 5.19%
Prestige Estates: Company board approves raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP
L&T: Commissioner of CGST & CX Howrah Commissionerate levies penalty of Rs 5.9 crore.
PNB Housing Finance: Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) Cuts 2.46% Stake in Pnb Housing Finance To 5.19%
Craftsman: Company approves allotment of 27.3 lakh shares to eligible QIB at issue price of Rs 4,400/share
Ami Organics: Company approves issue & allotment of 32.3 lakh shares to eligible QIB at issue price of Rs 1,240/share
Reliance Industries: Shareholders approve reappointment of Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Othman H Al-Rumayyan as independent director.
Biocon: U.S. FDA concludes GMP inspection of API facility at Visakhapatnam with four observations
EIH: Kallol Kundu resigns from the post of EIH’s CFO with effect from September 25
Fertiliser Stocks: GST Council sends request to reduce GST on fertilisers to Group of Ministers GoM on rate rationalisation.
Tata Steel: About Company’s 1,500 workers to go on indefinite strike, union says, Bloomberg
Sterlite Technologies: Company pre-trial mediation with U.S.-based Prysmian Cables unsuccessful.
Astra Zeneca Pharma: Company unsuccessfully completes exploration phase for search of buyer to act as a Contract Manufacturing Organisation.
CarTrade Tech: Highdell Investment and Macritichie Investments likely to sell 7% and 3.4% stake respectively on Monday via block deals.
- June 24, 2024 08:26
Stock Market Live News: Investors show confidence in IndiaMart as SBI MF and Morgan Stanley buy shares
Indiamart
SBI MF bought 5.4 Lakh (0.9%) shares at 2601/share
Morgan Stanley bought 1.9Lakh (0.32%) shares at 2601/share.
Seller
Westbridge Crossover fund sold 7.3 Lakh (1.22%) shares at 2601/share
- June 24, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: QIP fundraising to surpass IPOs again in FY25, driven by DIIs
The insatiable appetite for equity issuances by domestic institutional investors is seen translating into a 50 per cent rise in funds raised through qualified institutional placements (QIP) in FY25 at over $15 billion, according to investment bankers.
“QIPs are shorter lead time products and thus difficult to predict, but we estimate QIP issuance during FY25 to be in excess of ₹1.25- lakh crore,” said Munish Aggarwal, Managing Director Head, Equity Capital Markets, Equirus.
- June 24, 2024 08:01
Stock Market live today: Technicals: Tech Query: What is the outlook for Torrent Power, PVR Inox, Larsen & Toubro (L&T)?
- June 24, 2024 07:48
Stock market live news: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 24.06.2024
Enerpac Tool Group (Post market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
- June 24, 2024 07:48
Stock Market Live News: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 24-June-2024
* BALRAMPUR
* CHAMBALFERT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* HAL
* HINDCOPPER
* INDUSTOWER
* PEL
- June 24, 2024 07:47
Stock Market Today: Economic Calendar – 24.06.2024
12:30 U.S. FOMC Member Waller Speaks
13:30 EURO German ifo Business Climate (Expected: 89.4 versus Previous: 89.3)
23:30 U.S. FOMC Member Daly Speaks
- June 24, 2024 07:41
Stock Market Live News: Technicals: Index Outlook: Sensex, Nifty 50 seem to lose steam
Sensex and Nifty 50 were stuck in a sideways range last week. But the Nifty Bank index surged to a new high and outperformed the Sensex and Nifty. On the charts, the near-term outlook for the Nifty and Sensex is slightly mixed. Supports are there for the indices which will still keep alive the chances of witnessing new highs from here. However, the price action over the last couple of weeks indicates that the upmove could be losing steam.
- June 24, 2024 07:41
Stock Market live news: Opening bid: Sensex, Nifty expected to open flat amid global volatility
The domestic market is likely to open flat to negative on Monday, reflecting the mixed global cues. Analysts predict that the market will remain volatile due to the ongoing F&O settlement week. The focus now shifts to the activity in Parliament, which is slated to open today, primarily for the oath-taking of new members.
Gift Nifty at 23,390 (7.20 am) against Nifty June futures value of 3487.30 and July futures value of 23612.20 indicates a gap down opening.
- June 24, 2024 07:24
Stock market live news: NSE’s new theme indices offer fresh investment opportunities
The National Stock Exchange’s subsidiary, NSE Indices Limited, this week introduced a new thematic index - Nifty India Tourism Index. According to NSE, the index will aim to capture the performance of travel and tourism-related stocks within the Nifty 500 Index. “This new index underscores the Indian government’s ongoing efforts to bolster tourism, which contributes significantly to the nation’s economy, accounting for approximately $199.6 billion to the GDP,” NSE said, while launching the index.
- June 24, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live news: Unitech promoters cleared by SEBI in UBS fund transfer probe
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday disposed of its investigation against Unitech’s erstwhile promoters, Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra, in a matter related to the routing of funds to the Indian securities market using overseas bank accounts with UBS AG.
SEBI conducted a suo-moto investigation from April 1, 2006, to March 31, 2008.
- June 24, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: FPIs pump ₹12,170 crore into Indian equities until June 21, reversing two-month selling trend
Reflecting optimism over the Modi 3.0 Government’s policy continuity, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) doubled down on their investments in Indian equities last week, becoming net buyers of ₹12,170 crore through June 21, official data showed.
These net inflows contrasted with net outflows of ₹14,794 crore in the first week of June. The FPI net outflows had narrowed to ₹3,064 crore by the end of the second week, after equity markets stabilised post the June 4 election verdict day crash and ensuing volatility.
- June 24, 2024 07:21
Stock market live news: Stocks that will see action today: June 24, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Car Trade, GRSE, IREDA, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Lupin, TVS Motor, JSW Energy, Prestige Estates, Optiemus Infracom, Inox Gree, Capacite Infra, SP Apparels, Arihant Capital, Blue Cloud, Vama Ind
- June 24, 2024 07:20
Stock market live news: IPO of Elite furniture makers Stanley Lifestyles enters second day with strong momentum
On the first day, the IPO subscribed 1.44 times; the price band Rs 351-369
The initial public offering of the Bengaluru-based Stanley Lifestyles enters its second day. The ₹537-crore IPO of elite furniture makers saw a robust response from non-institutions (HNIs) and retail investors on Day 1 itself.
- June 24, 2024 07:19
Stock market live news: Most long-short funds beat Nifty in May
Most long-short alternative investment funds (AIFs) outperformed the Nifty in the month of May. The former gave average category returns of 0.8 per cent compared with -0.33 per cent given by the benchmark, data from PMS Bazaar for category-III AIFs showed.
Ambit 365 and AlphaMine Absolute Return Fund were the top performers among long-short funds with returns of 2.9 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.
- June 24, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live Today: Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on TBO Tek with Buy rating and Rs 1,970 target price
Goldman Sach: TBO Tek Ltd. (TBOT.BO) | Consolidating demand-supply in a large, fragmented TAM; Initiate at Buy, and 12-month target price of Rs1,970, implying 24% potential upside.
- June 24, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live News: India needs $190-215 billion investment for 500 GW renewable energy goal by 2030
India’s target of reaching 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 requires an addition of around 44 GW annually, as per a report from Moody’s Ratings. To meet the target, India requires $190-215 billion of investment over seven years, it said.
Another $150-170 billion investment will be required for electricity transmission and distribution, and energy storage to cater to the incremental renewable energy capacity.
Renewable energy, excluding large hydro projects, now contributes 146.65 GW to India’s total installed power capacity of 444.8 GW.
Renewable energy and electricity transmission are expected to continue to drive investments in the power sector over the next six to seven years, Moody’s said in its report.
- June 24, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live News: Vedanta Resources denies stake sale in Vedanta Ltd
Vedanta Resources Ltd., parent company of the Indian listed entity Vedanta Ltd. has denied reports of any potential stake sale in its subsidiary.
“Vedanta Resources strongly denies any plans to sell a stake in Vedanta Limited,” a spokesperson of the parent company told CNBC-TV18 in an official response.
- June 24, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live News: Sky Gold expands portfolio with acquisitions
SKY GOLD: CO STRENGTHENS PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITIONS OF STARMANGALSUTRA AND SPARKLING CHAINS
CO MD SAYS BOOST OUR PAT MARGIN TO 3% FROM THE CURRENT 2.6% WITHIN NEXT 12 - 18 MONTHS
CO MD SAYS WELL-POSITIONED TO ACHIEVE REVENUE TARGET OF RUPEES 6300 CRS BY FY27.
- June 24, 2024 07:02
Stock Market Live News: NANDAN DENIM: CO PROMOTER GROUP SOLD 25 LAKH SHARES ON JUNE 20 VIA OPEN MARKET.
- June 24, 2024 07:02
Stock Market Live News: CRAFTSMAN AUTO: Equity shares worth 12 bn allotted to Qualified Institutional Buyers
CRAFTSMAN AUTO: CO SAYS FUND RAISING COMMITTEE APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES WORTH RUPEES 12B TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS AT ISSUE PRICE OF RUPEES 4,400 PER EQUITY SHARE.
- June 24, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live News: TATA STEEL: CO RECEIVES NCLT APPROVAL FOR AMALGAMATION WITH BHUBANESHWAR POWER.
- June 24, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live News: JSW ENERGY: CO UNIT BAGS 300 MW WIND-SOLAR HYBRID PROJECT FROM SECI IN TRANCHE VIII BIDDING.
- June 24, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live News: BIOCON: CO SAYS USFDA CONCLUDES INSPECTION WITH FOUR OBSERVATIONS AT API FACILITY IN VISAKHAPATNAM.
- June 24, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live News: MEDPLUS HEALTH SERVICES: CO UNIT HAS RECEIVED SEVEN DAYS SUSPENSION ORDER OF DRUG LICENSE FOR A STORE SITUATED AT ONGOLE, ANDHRA PRADESH.
- June 24, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live News: PANACEA BIOTEC: CO ANNOUNCES INCORPORATION OF US UNIT, PANACEA BIOTEC INC., STRENGTHENING PRESENCE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET
- June 24, 2024 06:59
Stock Market Live News: SUN PHARMA: CO’S GL0034 (UTREGLUTIDE) SHOWS PROMISING WEIGHT LOSS AND METABOLIC BENEFITS IN OBESITY STUDY.
- June 24, 2024 06:58
Stock Market live news: Researchbytes recent interviews
Recent Interview As of 18:31 PM Friday 21 June 2024
Adani Wilmar Ltd: Dorab Mistry, Independent Director
For Union Budget 2024 Govt Can Focus on Project Mustard & Genetically Modified Seeds: Adani Wilmar
Outlook On e-Insurance Is Bullish And It Has Potential To Scale Several Times: CAMS
Electronics Mar: Premchand Devarakonda, CFO
Targetting 100% Topline Growth From The North Cluster: Electronics Mart India
Insecticides: Rajesh Aggarwal, MD
Insecticides India’s FY25 Margin & Revenue Outlook | MD Rajesh Aggarwal Shares Budget Expectations
KEI Industries: Anil Gupta, CMD
The Labour Strike Is Withdrawn & We Faced A ?10 Cr Loss Due To The 1-Day Disruption: Kei Industries
Muthoot Microfin Limited: Sadaf Sayeed, CEO
Muthoot Microfin Plans On Insurance Distribution Front | CEO Sadaf Sayeed Share Details
TATA Cons. Prod: Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO
Tata Consumer: ‘Premiumisation To Gain Further Traction’ | MD & CEO Sunil D’Souza On Biz Outlook
Transport Corp: Vineet Agarwal, MD
FY24 Was Expected To Be Slow Due To Impending Elections: Transport Corporation Of India
Aarti Drugs: Adhish Patil, CFO
Disruption Of 12 Days Due To Fire Incident; Assets Impacted Are Less Than ?1 Cr: Aarti Drugs
Awfis Space Sol: Amit Ramani, CMD
Will Continue To Be Profitable In FY25 & See Rev Growth Of 30% For This FY: Awfis Space Solutions
- June 24, 2024 06:56
Stocks to watchout for today: 24 June 2024
TRIVENI ENG: Acquires majority stake in Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises
GRM OVERSEAS: Board okays fundraise of Rs 136.50 Cr Rs
VODAFONE IDEA: Completes 5G rollout obligation in all circles
Warburg backed AVANSE FINANCIALS files 3500 Cr Rs IPO
RVNL: Lowest bidder for 192 Cr Rs railway project
Global Copper market surplus rises to 2.99 lakh MT in Jan-March
POWER GRID: To form JV with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam to develop transmission system in Rajasthan.
SHREE CEM, NLC INDIA, VEDANTA, JSW STEEL, ADANI ENT, AMBUJA CEMENTS to bid at 10th round of coal mine auction.
India June flash Manufacturing PMI rises to 58.5 vs 57.5 in may as manufacturing picks up
TCS signs deal to transform US-based Xerox’s technology services
HINDUSTAN ZINC: In MoU with US based AEsir Tech to develop Zinc batteries
GE POWER : Bags 243 Cr Rs contract from NTPC GE Power Services
SUN PHARMA: In pact with TAKEDA for Vonoprazan tablets in India
HFCL gives 60 Cr Rs corporate guarantee for subsidiary HTL
UNION BANK: S&P ups rating outlook to positive from stable
BIOCON: Seeks partner to test generic Ozempic, Wegovy in China
- June 24, 2024 06:55
Stock Market Live Today: GST Council Meet: Relief for e-commerce companies
Relief for e-commerce companies as decided to reduce TDS deduction to 0.5% versus 1.0% (Supportive for companies like Nykaa, Zomato, Yatra, Cartrade, India mart, Info Edge, Easy trip etc)
- June 24, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live News: Changes in GST rates of Goods
1. Aircraft Parts and Tools: 5% IGST on imports of parts, components, testing equipment, tools, and tool-kits of aircrafts.
2. Milk Cans: 12% GST on all steel, iron, and aluminium milk cans.
3. Carton Boxes: GST on cartons, boxes, and cases of paper reduced from 18% to 12%.
4. Solar Cookers: 12% GST on all solar cookers.
5. Poultry Machinery Parts: 12% GST on parts of poultry keeping machinery.
6. Sprinklers: 12% GST on all types of sprinklers, including fire water sprinklers.
7. Defence Imports: IGST exemption on specified defence items extended until 30th June, 2029.
8. RAMA Programme Imports: IGST exemption on research equipment/buoys under RAMA programme.
- June 24, 2024 06:53
Stock market live news: SBI Mutual Fund raises holding in #HDFCBank to over 5%: Exchange Filing
- June 24, 2024 06:52
Stock market live news: Tata Steel UK workers call indefinite strike over job cuts
- Company is said to be making losses of £1 million per day
- Company is planning to cut 2800 jobs and close blast furnaces
- Around 1,500 workers will strike indefinitely starting July 8, a move that will severely impact Tata’s UK operations.
- Tata may close plants sooner if strike puts safety at risk.
- “Labour has pledged £3 billion for UK steel if elected next month, a commitment secured by Unite,” the union said in the statement. “Labour has also made emergency talks with Tata a priority if it wins the election.”
Source - Bloomberg
- June 24, 2024 06:52
Stock market live news: Bulk deal alert
BULK DEAL ALERT:🚨
Axis Bank Limited
MORGAN STANLEY & CO
Bought 1,70,00,000 shares @ Rs.1,225.75
- June 24, 2024 06:51
Stock Market Live News: Market mood as on June 21 provisional @ 06:30 pm
BSE Sensex-30 (P/E NA) - 269 (77,210) 🔽🙁
BSEmidcap-150 (P/E NA) - 29 (15,668) 🔽😕
BSE small cap-250 (P/E NA) - 6 (6,883) 🔽😑
Nifty-50 (P/E - 22.34) - 66 (23,501) 🔽🙁
Bank Nifty (P/E - 15.79) - 122 (51,661) 🔽😕
India VIX - 0.17 (13.18) 🔽🫤
Fii Cash - 1,790 Crs 😕
Dii Cash + 1,237 Crs 🫤
New 10 Yrs G’Sec. Benchmark 7.10 GS-2034 (Rs. 100.88) YTM 6.9723 % 🔽😐
Call 6.70 % (6.64 %) 🔼😕
TREP 6.68 % (6.53 %) ↗️☹️
REPO 6.69 % (6.59 %) 🔼☹️
T-Bill(3m) 6.83 % ↔️😶
BrntCrude 85.74 $/brl ₹. 6,804 🔼
Gold Comex 2,361 $/oz ₹/10 gms 72,655 🔼
Silver Comex 30.68 $/oz 90,680 ₹/kg 🔽
$/₹ 83.53 🔼🫤
€/₹ 89.31 🔼🙂
£/₹ 105.63 🔼🙂
Baltic Dry Index + 41 (1,984) ↗️
DJIA Future - 8 (39,127) 🔽😑
US Tech 100 Future + 13 (19,761) 🔼😐
👉Stocks V/S Bonds👈
# Stocks
When you buy a stock, you are buying part of that company.
# Bonds
When you buy a bond, you are lending money to that company.#
- June 24, 2024 06:49
Stock Market Live News: Stock to buy today: Swan Energy (₹655.25): BUY
The short-term outlook for Swan Energy is bullish. The stock had risen breaking above a key resistance level of ₹630 last week. After this breakout, the upmove paused. The stock had then made a consolidation above ₹630 for the rest of the week
- June 24, 2024 06:47
Stock Recommendations: Today’s Pick: 24 June 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: Our stock recommendation for you today is Swan Energy. The stock has bounced off from a key trendline support and is looking strong. That keeps the overall uptrend intact. The stock has the potential to rise further from here. Check out the latest episode of Today’s Pick to learn more.
