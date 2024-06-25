June 25, 2024 08:21

Satin Creditcare Network: The company has agreed to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures. The microlender has also approved the appointment of its chief financial

officer.

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries:* The company successfully completed the merger of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries with its subsidiary company.

As part of this merger, Sun Pharma acquired all outstanding ordinary shares of Taro other than those already held by Sun Pharma or its affiliates.

* Shalby:* The company has terminated its franchise agreement with Madhuban Orthopaedic and Multispecialty Surgical Hospital due to a breach of various terms and conditions of the agreement by the ranchisee. There will not be any significant financial impact on the company’s financial position.

* Craftsman Automation:* The company signed a MoU with Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions and

Kedaara Capital to acquire the whole or part of the business of Sunbeam.

* Borosil Renewables:* The company opened QIP and set the floor price at Rs 331.75 per share, which indicates a discount of 4.6% to the stock’s previous close.

* RBL Bank:* The bank will consider a fund-raising proposal through QIP on June 27.

* AU Small Finance Bank:* The financial institution to consider raising funds through QIP on June 27.