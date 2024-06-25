Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 25th June 2024
ALL UPDATES
- June 25, 2024 08:30
Commodities Market Updates: Silver down at $29.37
Silver prices fell as investors awaited significant U.S. inflation statistics anticipated this week, which could provide new indications about how quickly the Federal Reserve could decrease interest rates. Mary Daly, President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, believes the US central bank should not decrease interest rates until policymakers are convinced that inflation is on track to reach 2%. Investors are also looking forward to comments from Fed officials scheduled to appear this week, including Fed Governors Lisa Cook and Michelle Bowman. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders are currently pricing in a 68% possibility of the Fed cutting interest rates in September.
- June 25, 2024 08:29
Commodities Market Updates: Gold drops to $2326
Gold dipped to approximately $2,320 as investors awaited this week’s US economic reports for more information on the Federal Reserve’s plan for interest rate decreases. Key focus points include the core PCE index data, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, as well as consumer spending and income, the third estimate for Q1 GDP growth, and the goods trade balance. Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly remarked on Monday that she believes the US central bank should not decrease interest rates until policymakers are convinced that inflation is approaching 2%. Investors are now anticipating remarks from several Fed officials scheduled to appear this week, including Fed Governors Lisa Cook and Michelle Bowman.
- June 25, 2024 08:29
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Nuvama on Krystal: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1369/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Star Health: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 715/Sh (Positive)
Bernstein on HDFC Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 2100/Sh (Positive)
UBS on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 250/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 248/Sh (Positive)
MS on L&T: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 3857/Sh (Positive)
Axis on TBO Tek: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1920/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Amara Raja: Partnership with Gotion to boost Lithium-ion cell manufacturing capabilities (Positive)
JP Morgan on Amara Raja: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1210/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Tech Mahindra: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1150/Sh (Neutral)
- June 25, 2024 08:28
Stock Market Live News: JSW Steel USA to invest $110 mn in Texas for offshore wind segment facility
JSW Steel USA has announced at the 2024 Select USA Summit that it will be investing $110M in Texas to create a new facility dedicated to making high grade plates for offshore wind segments
- June 25, 2024 08:28
Stock Market live news: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Omaxe, Windsor Machines.
Ex/record rights issue: SEPC.
Ex/record dividend: Voltas, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Cera Sanitaryware, Tata Elxsi.
Ex/record AGM: Indian Overseas Bank, Voltas, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, JSW Holdings, Cera Sanitaryware, Dodla Dairy, Tata Elxsi.
Moved out short-term framework: Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Cosmo First, Exicom Tele-Systems, Hester Biosciences, and C.E. Info Systems.
Moved in short-term framework: Associated Alcohols And Breweries, Dredging Corporation of India, Elecon Engineering, Hindustan Construction, Reliance Power, and SEPC.
- June 25, 2024 08:22
Stock market live news: Insider Trades
Star Cement: Promoter Laxmi Chamaria sold 2.05 lakh shares between June 18 to 21.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Chandrakumar Laxminarayan Rathi sold 28,988 shares between June 19 and 20.
- June 25, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live News: Bulk Deals
Cartrade Tech: Highdell Investment sold 40.65 lakh shares (8.67%) at Rs 828.58 apiece, Cmdb II sold 3.6 lakh shares (0.76%) at Rs 830.27 apiece and Macritchie Investments sold 20.32 lakh shares (4.33%) at Rs 828 apiece. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Funds Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 6.19 lakh shares (1.32%) at Rs 828 apiece and The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC as Trustee Of Jupiter India Fund bought 4.89 lakh shares (1.04%) at Rs 829.06 apiece. Societe General also bought 5.95 lakh shares (1.27%) at Rs 828 apiece, Verition Multi-Strategy Master Fund bought 5.04 lakh shares (1.07%) at Rs 828 apiece and Patronus Tradetech LLP bought 4.87 lakh shares (1.04%) at Rs 828.63 apiece. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance acquired 4.83 lakh shares (1.03%) at Rs 828 apiece; HSBC Global Investment Funds Asia Ex Japan Equity Smaller bought 4.34 lakh shares (0.92%) at Rs 828 apiece; CLSA Global Markets Pte Ltd. Odi bought 2.46 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 828 apiece; and Irage Broking Services LLP bought 2.36 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 828.93 apiece.
Arvind: Aura Securities sold 40 lakh shares (1.52%) at Rs 350.04 apiece.
R R Kabel: Ram Ratna Research and Holdings sold 5.90 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 1,735 apiece.
Allcargo Logistics: Shashi Kiran Janardhan Shetty sold 69.06 lakh shares (2.81%) at Rs 60.58 apiece.
Tide Water Oil: Standard Greases and Specialities Private Limited bought 1.62 lakh shares (0.92%) at Rs 2029.37 apiece.
- June 25, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live News: IPO Offering
Allied Blenders and Distillers: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 267 to Rs 281 per share. The Rs 1,500 crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 1,000 crore and the rest of the offer for sale. The company has raised Rs 449 crore from anchor investors.
Stanley Lifestyles: The public issue was subscribed to 5.22 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.74 times), non-institutional investors (8.86 times), and retail investors (6.11 times).
- June 25, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live News: Stocks to watch out for today
Satin Creditcare Network: The company has agreed to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures. The microlender has also approved the appointment of its chief financial
officer.
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries:* The company successfully completed the merger of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries with its subsidiary company.
As part of this merger, Sun Pharma acquired all outstanding ordinary shares of Taro other than those already held by Sun Pharma or its affiliates.
* Shalby:* The company has terminated its franchise agreement with Madhuban Orthopaedic and Multispecialty Surgical Hospital due to a breach of various terms and conditions of the agreement by the ranchisee. There will not be any significant financial impact on the company’s financial position.
* Craftsman Automation:* The company signed a MoU with Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions and
Kedaara Capital to acquire the whole or part of the business of Sunbeam.
* Borosil Renewables:* The company opened QIP and set the floor price at Rs 331.75 per share, which indicates a discount of 4.6% to the stock’s previous close.
* RBL Bank:* The bank will consider a fund-raising proposal through QIP on June 27.
* AU Small Finance Bank:* The financial institution to consider raising funds through QIP on June 27.
- June 25, 2024 08:20
Stock Market live news: Dividend Dates: Ex-Dividend 26 June 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 801.95
Welspun Living Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 145.95
- June 25, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live News: Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings, 25-Jun-24
ACEMEN
General;Audited Results
INNOVATUS
Preferential Issue of shares;General
INVENTURE
General;Rights Issue
MIVENMACH
General
MLKFOOD
Interim Dividend;Bonus issue;Stock Split
MMLF
Increase in Authorised Capital;Stock Split
RITCO
Increase in Authorised Capital;Preferential Issue of shares
RMCL
General
ROYALIND
Preferential Issue of shares
SHYMINV
Preferential Issue of shares;General
SUPREMEINF
Audited Results
VIRTUALS
Preferential Issue of shares;General
YESBANK
- June 25, 2024 08:18
Financial Market Updates: Today’s Alert: RBI to Conduct Auction of SDLS BONDS for INR 170.71 Billion
- June 25, 2024 08:17
Stock Market Live news: Global market trends at this hour of trade
GIFT Nifty +17 pts (23572) from last trade 23555 ,
Nikkei +22 pts ,
Hangseng +60 pts ,
Now @6.52am .
Dow +260.88 pts ,Nsdq -192.54 pts, S&P
-16.75 pts , Bovespa +1295 pts , Ftse +43 pts , Dax +162 pts , Cac +78 pts , Crude @ $81.69 brl (+0.06), Brent @ $86.01 brl (-0.00) , Gold @ 2343.20 (-1.20), Silver $29.545 (-0.02), Euro @ $1.0731, JPY @ $159.67, INR @ 83.435
🔹US GOVT. 10-YR YIELD : 4.23%
- June 25, 2024 08:17
Stock Market Live News: Kore Digital Ltd.: Co. has informed that the work of Optic Fiber duct laying on the Mumbai-Nagpur express way will start from 27 June 2024 onwards.
- June 25, 2024 08:16
Stock Market Live News: IREDA sanctions Rs 37,354 crore in loans and disbursed Rs 25,089 crore in FY24
- June 25, 2024 08:15
Stock Market Live News: IPO screener: Allied Blenders issue opens today at ₹267-281 price band
The ₹1,500 crore initial public offering of Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd will open for the public on Tuesday. The IPO, which consists of a fresh issue of ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹500 crore by promoters, comes out with a price band of ₹267-281. The IPO closes on June 27.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 53 equity shares and in multiples of 53 equity shares thereafter.
- June 25, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Stanley Lifestyles issue closes today
The initial public offering of the Bengaluru-based Stanley Lifestyles closes today. The ₹537-crore IPO of elite furniture makers saw a robust response from non-institutions (HNIs) and retail investors during the first two days of issue opening.
The IPO hit the market at a price band of ₹351-369 and was subscribed 5.22 times. The IPO, with a face value of ₹2, consists of a fresh issue of ₹200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 91,33,454 shares by promoters and other selling shareholders. As against the offer size of 1.02 crore shares (net off anchor portion), the IPO received bids for 5.35 crore shares.
- June 25, 2024 08:00
Stock Market Live News: Stocks that will see action today: June 25, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Happiest Minds, L&T, Amara Raja, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, TVS Electronics, Craftsman Automation, Borosil, Swan Energy, SH Kelkar, Muthoot Capital, Vishnu Prakash
- June 25, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Live Today: Godrej Capital launches ‘Pride Capital’ to promote LGBTQIA+ inclusion in the workplace
Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group, has launched a month-long initiative called ‘Pride Capital’. Reaffirming its commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace, this initiative aims to promote dialogue about LGBTQIA+ inclusion in the workplace and onboard talent from the LGBTQIA+ community.
As part of the ‘Pride Capital’ event, the company, in partnership with the Tweet Foundation, a renowned non-profit organization supporting transgender individuals, conducted an inclusive career fair. With over 240 profile screenings and hiring from the pool of people of the LGBTQIA+ community, both organisations collectively conducted interview sessions and provided candidates with insights into roles and the work culture at Godrej Capital.
- June 25, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live News: eClerx Services Limited-Buyback_Record Date and Schedule Announced
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 2,800/-
Current Market Price: 2373.45/-
Market Cap: Rs 11,635 Crores
Buyback Size: Rs 385 Crs (Representing 24.98% and 18.38% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 13,75,000 shares (Representing 2.80% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 2,06,250 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date – 03 July 2024
Ex-Date – 03 July 2024
Buyback Record Date: 04 July 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 09 July 2024
Close Date - 15 July 2024
Obligation Date - 19 July 2024
Settlement Date - 22 July 2024
Entitlement: Not Yet Announced
- June 25, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live News: Apex Group issues new Holdco PIK Notes with an incremental $1.1bn from Carlyle and Goldman Sachs
Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex”) has announced global investment firm Carlyle’s Global Credit business (“Carlyle”) and Goldman Sachs Private Credit (“Goldman Sachs”), have jointly committed in excess of $1.1bn into the global financial services provider. This commitment endorses Apex’s sustainable growth strategy, following the successful integration of a number of previous acquisitions, continued strong organic growth and technological innovations.
Apex’s assets on platform now stand at ~$3.1tn serviced across custody, administration, depositary and under management by over 13,000 employees worldwide.
Carlyle and Goldman Sachs have committed to Holdco PIK Notes of Apex to continue to support the company’s growth plans that will focus on optimising the current platform, strategy and combined investment in technology innovation.
This builds on the firms’ continued relationship with Apex, following an initial Preferred Equity Note in 2020 and a follow-on issuance in 2021. Upon completion of the transaction Apex will have enhanced its financial profile, both in terms of leverage and liquidity.
- June 25, 2024 07:21
Stock Market Live News: BlinkX of JM Financial has launched India’s First Gen AI Lab to Personalise Client Engagement in the Stock Broking industry
•The lab has developed multiple AI-driven projects focused on enhancing customer experience and operational efficiencies.
•Additionally, the company has introduced BlinkX Insights, a GPT equivalent for financial information, empowering customers to make data-driven, AI-led decisions.
- June 25, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Live News: Aditi Nayar of ICRA on BoP data
“India’s current account turned to a welcome surplus in Q4 FY2024 after a gap of ten quarters, with the size of the same, at $5.7 billion, exceeding ICRA’s more modest expectations. The turnaround to a surplus in Q4 FY2024 from a deficit in the year-ago period, was primarily driven by a narrowing in the merchandise trade deficit print to a ten-quarter low of $50.9 billion in Q4 FY2024 from $69.9 billion in Q3 FY2024.
Aided by a narrower merchandise trade deficit and a robust expansion in the services trade surplus, India’s current account deficit (CAD) more-than-halved to a seven-year low of $23.2 billion in FY2024 from $67 billion in FY2023. As a proportion of GDP, it eased to a mild 0.7% from 2.0% in FY2023.
ICRA expects the CAD to rise slightly in FY2025, while remaining eminently manageable at ~1.0-1.2% of GDP, owing to a widening in the merchandise trade deficit in this fiscal, on the back of domestic demand and higher commodity prices. In particular, we have assumed an average price of the Indian basket of crude oil of $85/barrel. A CAD of 1.0-1.2% of GDP in FY2025 would be comfortably financed, particularly given the expectations of large FPI-debt inflows on account of the bond index inclusion starting end-June 2024.”
- June 25, 2024 07:19
Stock Market Live News: Market at Monday’s close: Stocks activities
Info Edge moves 3% higher on a positive note from brokerage note
Realty stocks gain on continued healthy demand, Godrej Prop up 3%
HAL gains 3% as company is likely to come out of F&O ban
Garden Reach rises 6% as company announces an order win
CONCOR, NMDC & SAIL slip following rpts related to Quant MF
Fert stocks fall up to 9% after GST council refers exemption proposal to GoM
Century Textiles rises 5% after co acquires land with ₹2,500 crore rev potential
- June 25, 2024 07:18
Stock Market Live News: Market at Monday’s close: Cipla closes with a cut of 2% as its Goa unit gets US FDA
- June 25, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live News: Market at Monday’s close: Shriram Fin posts another 3% gain today, up 23% this month
- June 25, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live News: Market at Monday’s close: M&M regains Friday’s losses, ends as a top Nifty gainer, up 3%
- June 25, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live News: Market @ Monday’s Close -- Nifty Bank rises 43 points to 51,704 & Midcap Index 148 points to 55,577
- June 25, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live News: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 25-June-2024
* BALRAMPUR
* CHAMBALFERT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* INDUSTOWER
* PEL
* PNB
* SAIL
- June 25, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live News: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 25.06.2024
Carnival Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Hotels and Restaurants)
TD SYNNEX Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
FedEx Corporation (Post market) (Sector - Logistics)
Woodside Energy Group Limited (Tent) (Sector - Energy)
- June 25, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live News: Economic Calendar – 25.06.2024
16:30 U.S. FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
19:30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 100.2 versus Previous: 102.0)
19:30 U.S. Richmond Manufacturing Index (Expected: 2.00 versus Previous: 0.00)
21:30 U.S. FOMC Member Cook Speaks
- June 25, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live News: Market Mood as on 24-6-24
BSE Sensex-30 (P/E NA) + 131 (77,341) 🔼🫤
BSEmidcap-150 (P/E NA) + 75 (15,743) 🔼🙂
BSE small cap-250 (P/E NA) + 1 (6,884) 🔼😐
Nifty-50 (P/E - 22.38) + 37 (23,538) 🔼🫤
Bank Nifty (P/E - 15.80) + 43 (51,704) 🔼😐
India VIX + 0.88 (14.06) 🔼😕
Fii Cash - 654 Crs 😑
Dii Cash - 820 Crs 😑
New 10 Yrs G’Sec. Benchmark 7.10 GS-2034 (Rs. 100.8875) YTM 6.9741 % 🔼😑
Call 6.71 % (6.70 %) 🔼😑
TREP 6.57 % (6.68 %) ↘️😊
REPO 6.64 % (6.69 %) 🔽🫤
T-Bill(3m) 6.83 % ↔️😶
BrntCrude 85.25 $/brl ₹. 6,745 🔽
Gold Comex 2,326 $/oz ₹/10 gms 71,713 ↘️
Silver Comex 29.90 $/oz 89,155 ₹/kg ↘️
$/₹ 83.46 🔼😐
€/₹ 89.60 🔽🙁
£/₹ 105.72 🔽😑
Baltic Dry Index + 13 (1,997) 🔼
DJIA Future + 98 (39,248) 🔼🫤
US Tech 100 Future - 40 (19,665) 🔽😕
👉Stocks V/S Bonds👈
# Stocks
When you buy a stock, you are buying part of that company.
# Bonds
When you buy a bond, you are lending money to that company.
- June 25, 2024 06:47
Stock Market Live News: Today’s Stock Recommendation: June 25, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Firstsource Solutions. The stock has risen well breaking above a key resistance on Monday. The outlook is bullish, and the share price can go up in the coming days.
- June 25, 2024 06:39
Stock Market Live News: Trading guide for June 25, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.