ALL UPDATES
- November 24, 2023 08:34
Commodities Market Live Updates: Centre may enforce sugar stock declaration to ensure availability throughout the year
The government is considering a mechanism to enforce and verify stock declaration of sugar by mills, stockists and wholesalers to ensure sufficient availability through the year in coordination with the States amid expectations for lower production, though this will be more than consumption.
In September this year, an Order of the Food Ministry asked sugar mills to furnish details of the quantity of sugar sold in each month “in order to have complete data of stocks with sugar traders, dealers, wholesalers, big retail chains and processors to ensure sufficient availability at reasonable prices”
- November 24, 2023 08:33
Stock Market Live Updates: IL&FS puts its stake in ITPCL, one of the biggest assets under its portfolio, up for sale
IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Limited (ITPCL) is a subsidiary of IL&FS Energy Development Company (IEDCL) Limited, an IL&FS Group company.
IL&FS group is looking to exit from this asset by divesting its complete shareholding in ITPCL - held via equity stake of 92.42 % owned by IEDCL and IL&FS and FCCDs of INR 240 Crore owned by IEDCL
As a part of IL&FS resolution framework, ITPCL has recently restructured its outstanding debt with lenders approval and is in process of filing NCLAT application for conversion from Amber to Green Category company.
The company also completed interim distribution of Rs 2,150 crore to senior secured creditors on September 30. This disbursal reduced its outstanding debt by over Rs 1,900 crores.
ITPCL was incorporated to set up an integrated 3,180 MW thermal power plant. Currently it operates 1,200 MW thermal power plant with two units of 600 MW each based at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu (50 Km from Pondicherry)
The company has executed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for Unit 1 with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Co. Ltd (TANGEDCO) for 15 years
ITPCL also has a license to mine coal block in Upau, South Kalimantan, Indonesia, covering 5,908 hectares and is constructing a captive port, adjacent to the ITPCL power plant.
- November 24, 2023 08:32
Share Market Live Updates: Trading Tweaks
Ex/record date Interim dividend: BMW Industries, Ddev Plastiks Industries, ESAB India, Goldiam International, Manappuram Finance, Natco Pharma, Power Finance Corporation, Uniparts India.
Ex/record date Bonus issue: Avantel
Ex/record date Buyback: Gujarat Narmada Valley fetilizers & Chemicals, Tata Consultancy Services.
Move into a short-term ASM framework: Prataap Snacks.
- November 24, 2023 08:32
Share Market Live Updates: Pledge Share Details
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala created a pledge of 1.93 lakh equity shares on Nov. 20.
- November 24, 2023 08:31
Share Market Live Updates: Insider Trading
Usha Martin: Promoter group Nidhi Rajgarhia sold 8,000 equity shares on Nov. 21.
D B Realty: Promoter group Shravan Kumar Bali sold 81,060 equity shares between Nov. 20 and 21.Promoter Vinod Goenka HUF sold 2.7 lakh equity shares on Nov. 21.
Ultramarine and Pigments: The promoter group sold 2,976 equity shares between Nov. 22 and 23.
- November 24, 2023 08:31
Share Market Live Updates: Bulk Deals
Home First Finance: Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Global Investment Fund Asia Pacific Equity Fund bought over a 3.25% stake in Home First Finance Company India Ltd. for over 249 crore. True North Fund V LLP,Orange Clove Investments B.V., Aether Mauritius Ltd., True North Fund V LLP, Orange Clove Investments BV, and Aether Mauritius Ltd. sold over a 9.8% stake in Home First Finance Company India.
D B Realty: Authum Investment & Infrastructure bought 27 lakh shares (0.53%) at 198.90 apiece, while Neelkamal Tower Construction LLP sold 73 lakh shares (1.45%) at 199.05 apiece.
- November 24, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch Out for on November 24
Lupin: The pharma major has received approval from the U.S. FDA for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07%, and tentative approval from the U.S. FDA for Canagliflozin Tablets.
LTIMindtree: The global technology consulting and digital solutions company, launched the Quantum-Safe Virtual Private Network (VPN) link in London in collaboration with Quantum Xchange and Fortinet.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The company’s e-ticket booking and cancellation were temporarily affected today from 11:15 a.m. to 1:52 p.m. due to technical reasons, and the same has been resolved.
Granules: The company received a communication from the GST authorities directing the payment of a tax liability of Rs 43.43 lakh for the tax period July 2017 to March 2021.
Radico Khaitan: The company announced the launch of Magic Moments Remix Pink Vodka to cater to the growing demand for the coloured and flavoured beverage alcohol category.
Bharat Electronics: NSE and BSE imposed a fine of Rs 1,82,900 each on the company for noncompliance with regulations with respect to the composition of the board of directors due to the insufficient number of independent directors.
Karnataka Bank: The bank tied up with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited to distribute life insurance products.
JSW Steel: The steel manufacturer completes the last tranche of its Rs 750 crore investment in JSW Paints, and the company now holds a 12.84% stake in JSW Paints.
Siemens: The company received a GST demand and penalty notice worth Rs 23.7 crore from Belapur’s CGST and Central Excise Commissionerate.
NMDC: The company has set the iron ore price at 5,400 per tonne w.e.f Nov. 23 and the fines price at 4,660 per tonne w.e.f November 23.
Indian Hotels: The company has made an investment of Rs 55 crore in Genness Hospitality Private Ltd. and 35 crore in Qurio Hospitality Private Ltd. by way of subscription to rights issues.
Prestige Estates: The company launched a residential project called “Prestige Glenbrook” in Bangalore, comprising 285 apartments across two high-rise towers with a developable area of 0.7 million sq ft and a revenue potential of Rs 550 crore.
Apar Industries: The company opens QIP for raising up to Rs 1000 crore at a floor price of Rs 5,540.33 per share.
Castrol India: The company entered into a tripartite agreement with KFin Technologies Ltd. and Link Intime India Pvt.
Samvardhana Motherson International: The National Company Law Tribunal gave the nod for the scheme of amalgamation between Motherson Consultancies Service Ltd., Motherson Invenzen Xlab Pvt., Samvardhana Motherson Polymers Ltd., and MS Global India Automotive Pvt. with Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.
Bharat Heavy Electricals: NSE and BSE imposed a fine of Rs 5,42,800 each for non-compliance with the SEBI regulation.
Vishnu Chemicals: The company incorporated Vishnu International Trading FZE, a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, UAE.
Anup Engineering: The National Company Law Tribunal gave the nod for scheme of amalgamation between Anup Heavy Engineering Ltd. and The Anup Engineering Ltd.
Clean Science and Technology: The company made an investment of Rs 60 crore in Clean Fino-Chem Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, by way of the right issue.
JM Financial: The company received a warning letter from SEBI for a merchant banker rule violation.
JSW Steel: Completes entire strategic investment of Rs 750 cr in JSW Paints
- November 24, 2023 08:28
Upcoming economic data: German GDP, Eurozone Business Climate, and US PMI Releases
Key economic data scheduled for release include German Final GDP q/q, German Ifo Business Climate from the Euro Zone, and Flash Manufacturing PMI, Flash Services PMI from the U.S.
- November 24, 2023 08:28
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold update as on 24.11.2023 (CMP:$1993.20)
Gold prices edged higher, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar as confidence grew in the markets that the Federal Reserve has concluded its interest rate hikes. Although data indicated that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, the overall view is that the labor market is slowing amid higher interest rates. The recent Fed minutes reinforced a cautious approach, stating that the central bank would proceed “carefully,” and that “all participants judged it appropriate to maintain” the current rate setting.
- November 24, 2023 08:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Market opening quote for 24 Nov by Manu Rishi Guptha, CEO & Founder, MRG Capital
Nifty closed with flat gains for second straight day due to no overnight cues from the US markets (US markets holiday on 23 Nov) and no fresh cues domestically post results season updates. Bank nifty continues to be volatile post RBI retrictions on unsecured credit. Markets now are driven by stock specific news and global factors. Today’s opening trade could be no different and can open on a flat note again. Global factors like Israel-Hamas truce deal and how it pans out, OPEC meeting on further oil production cuts for the next year are the two main factors which will drive markets. State election results’ opinion polls and actual results which shall start reporting from next week can give further direction to markets. These are more important as the general elections 2024 comes closer.
- November 24, 2023 08:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Trends: Domestic paper industry frets as imports zoom 43%
Import of paper and paperboard continues unabated. After a 25 per cent jump in FY23 in volume terms, paper imports have further risen by 43 per cent in the first half of FY24, according to DGCI&S data.
The surge in imports is mainly due to a 257 per cent growth in import of paper and paperboard from the ASEAN region at zero import duty under a free trade agreement.
In H1 FY24, import of paper and paperboard increased to 9.59 lakh tonnes from 6.72 lakh tonnes in H1 FY23. Imports from ASEAN grew from 81,000 tonnes in H1 FY23 to 2.88 lakh tonnes in H1 FY24.
- November 24, 2023 08:16
Commodities Call: Natural gas: Buy December futures
Natural gas futures (December contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has seen a sharp fall in prices since the beginning of November. The contract fell off the resistance at ₹320 and on Wednesday, it closed at ₹252.9.
- November 24, 2023 08:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Cash-rich realty companies buy up more land
Flush with cash from the stepped-up demand for homes, real estate developers are using the liquidity to buy more land, for business development, and, in some cases, reward shareholders.
According to data compiled by Nuvama Institutional Equities, the top 16 listed realty companies had operating cash flows close to ₹19,000 crore in the first half of FY24. Of this Godrej Properties and Prestige Estates Projects accounted for slightly over 40 per cent — Godrej raised almost the entire amount from debt, while Prestige Estates’ flows were distributed between operating cash profit, debt, and flows from joint ventures and subsidiaries.
- November 24, 2023 08:14
Stocks to Watch: Narayana Health expects to get IRDAI license by next year
Bengaluru-based hospital chain Narayana Health, which has announced its plan to foray into the health insurance space, anticipates acquiring the necessary licenses from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) either in this calendar year or possibly early next year.
Initially focusing on Bengaluru and Mysuru for 1-3 years, the company aims to address the substantial customer demand in the health insurance sector while emphasising its expertise in creating valuable and customer-centric products, Viren Prasad Shetty, Executive Vice Chairman, Narayana Health, told businessline.
- November 24, 2023 08:13
Stocks to Watch: L&T Finance inks $125-m pact with ADB to support rural India
L&T Finance, one of the leading non-banking financial companies in the country, has signed a financing pact with ADB for $125 million to support financing in rural and peri-urban areas of India, particularly for women borrowers.
The funding comprises a loan of up to USD 125 million from ADB and an agreement to syndicate an additional $125 million in co-financing from other development partners. At least 40 percent of the proceeds are allocated to women borrowers, while the rest will support farmers, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as well as loans to purchase new two-wheeled vehicles.
- November 24, 2023 08:12
IPO Recommendations: Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO: Key things to know and should you subscribe?
The ₹500-crore IPO of Gandhar Refinery, a leading manufacturer of white oils in the country, which will close on November 24, includes ₹302 crore of fresh issue and ₹198 crore of offer for sale.
The company manufactures a wide range of oils from automotive lubricants to specialty oils used in healthcare, cosmetics and other applications. Gandhar operates three plants of which two are located in India (one each in Silvassa and Taloja) and one in Sharjah. The company exports to over 100 countries and accounts for over 53 per cent of the overall revenue. Gandhar’s clientele includes large multinationals such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever and their Indian counterparts such as Marico, Dabur, Patanjali, Emami, Bajaj Consumer and Amrutanjan to name a few.
- November 24, 2023 08:11
Stock Recommendations: Star Health (Buy)
Star Health and Allied Insurance company commenced its operations in 2006 and is India’s first standalone health insurance provider. The company offers health, personal accident and both domestic and overseas travel insurance products. The company has one of the largest health insurance networks in India comprising more than 14,200 hospitals.
Net earned premium (NEP) grew 14.7 per cent y-o-y to ₹3,206 crore in Q2-FY24, led by double-digit growth in retail health insurance. The combined ratio improved 130bps y-o-y to 99.2 per cent.
- November 24, 2023 08:10
Stock Recommendations: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Buy)
Capital structure key to multiple erosion Kotak Mahindra Bank’s stock price dropped 4 per cent in the past three years, over which its 1-year forward core P/B has de-rated from 4.8x to 2.7x despite core RoE recorded in FY23 being 80bps higher than the 13.4 per cent reported in FY20.
Core RoA improved from 1.7 per cent in FY20 to 2.3 per cent in FY23, as leverage dropped from 7.7x to 6.1x. We noted in our June-22 IC, “...an increasing concern among investors about sub-par ROEs as it is clear that dilutions alone cannot deliver compounding”. We also noted at that point that core RoE of 18 per cent remains very possible, with core leverage at 8x and sustainable core RoA of 2.1-2.3 per cent
- November 24, 2023 08:09
Stocks to Watch: JSW Steel completes ₹750-cr investment in group’s paint business
JSW Steel has completed an investment of ₹750 crore in the Group company JSW Paints as promised in July, 2021.
Following the investment, JSW Steel owns 2,94,82,565 equity shares in JSW Paints, representing 12.84 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity capital of JSW Paints.
- November 24, 2023 08:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Regulatory Move: SEBI sounds alarm on crowding of IPOs
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has expressed concerns on bunching up of initial public offerings (IPOs) this week and has asked investment bankers to be wary of the stress it could put on the infrastructure for intermediaries, particularly IPO registrars, said two people familiar with the matter.
The regulator had issued a similar alert over bunching up of public share sales in March 2021 and had asked intermediaries to ensure there were no system glitches while processing applications, and to stagger the offerings as much as possible.
- November 24, 2023 08:00
Commodities Market Live Updates: Brent climbs ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision
Brent crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday, reversing losses in the previous session as traders speculated on whether OPEC+ would come to an agreement on further production cuts.
Brent crude futures gained 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.71 at 7.33 a.m., after settling down 0.7% in the previous session.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slid 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $76.72, from its Wednesday close. There was no settlement for WTI on Thursday as it was a U.S. public holiday. - Reuters
- November 24, 2023 07:57
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold Prices Today: Gold prices rise, set for second weekly gain amid dollar weakness
Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were on track for their second consecutive weekly gain, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar as markets grew confident that the Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate hikes.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,993.96 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.7% so far this week.
U.S. gold futures were also up 0.1% at $1,994.70.
Spot silver gained 0.1% to $23.69 per ounce, platinum was flat at $915.43. Palladium rose 0.1% to $1,047.28 per ounce.
- November 24, 2023 07:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 24 -Nov-2023
BALRAMPUR
HPCL
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
MCX
RBLBANK
ZEEL
- November 24, 2023 07:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 24.11.2023
H World Group Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Hotel)
- November 24, 2023 07:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 24.11.2023
U.S. Markets @ Early Close at 23.30 pm
14:30 EURO German IFO Business Climate (Expected: 87.5 versus Previous: 86.9)
15:30 EURO ECB President Lagarde Speaks
20:15 U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.9 versus Previous: 50.0)
- November 24, 2023 07:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock under F&O ban on NSE 24-Nov-23
The NSE has added Balrampur Chini Mills, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to its F&O ban list for November 24, while retaining Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, MCX India, RBL Bank and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. BHEL, and NMDC removed from the said list.
- November 24, 2023 07:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings 24-Nov-23
CMMHOSP
General
EASTWEST
General
PNBHOUSING
General
STANCAP
Bonus issue;Stock Split
WARDINMOBI
General
- November 24, 2023 07:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Today’s Corporate Action: 24th Nov Ex Date
AMRUTANJAN
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
PGHL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 50.0000
PREMCO
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
SHAILY
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
24-Nov-23
AVANTEL
Bonus issue 2:1
BMW
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2200
CAREERP
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
DDEVPLASTIK
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
ECOBOARE.G.M.
EMSLIMITED
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
ESABINDIA
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 32.0000
GNFC
Buy Back of Shares
GOLDIAM
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000
GPTINFRA
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
INDAG
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000
ISCITRUST
Income Distribution (InvIT)
LOKESHMACH
E.G.M.
MANAPPURAM
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.8500
MORGANITE
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 28.0000
NATCOPHARM
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
NICCOPAR
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000
PFC
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000
RAVALSUGAR
Stock Split From Rs.50/- to Rs.10/-RIDDHICORP
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.4900
SHINDL
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
TCS
Buy Back of Shares
UNIPARTS
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000
XTGLOBAL
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500
- November 24, 2023 07:38
Stock Market Live Updates: Global market trends
GIFT Nifty -15 pts (19861) from last trade 19876 ,
Nikkei +312 pts ,
Hangseng -139 pts ,
Now @6.55am .
US Mkt Clsd , Bovespa +540 pts , Ftse +14 pts , Dax +36 pts , Cac +17 pts , Crude @ $76.27 brl (-0.83), Brent @ $81.28 brl (-0.68) , Gold @ 1994.50 (+1.70), Silver $23.745 (+0.05), Euro @ $1.0904, JPY @ $149.59, INR @ 83.305
- November 24, 2023 07:37
Recent Interview... as of 17:58 PM Thursday 23 November 2023
Fino Payments: Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO
Have Taken Action Against Employees Involved In Misappropriation Of Funds: Fino Payments Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45iBtgofmBQ
Genesys Int: Sajid Malik, Chairman & MD
Will Invest Upwards Of Around ?200 Crore In 3D Digital Mapping Project: Genesys International
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ihbl6k89ShI
Genus Power: Jitendra Kumar Agrwal, MD
Maintaining Revenue Guidance Of Rs 1,200-1,300 Cr In FY24: Genus Power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwq_GI14GfU
Honasa Consumer: Varun Alagh, Chairman
Priority For The Company Is To Look At Consumer White-Spaces Organically: Honasa Consumer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQAngVVodrM
Honasa Consumer: Ramanpreet Sohi, Chief Financial Officer
Honasa Consumer Q2 Results; PAT Up 2x ToY On A Low Base
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFrgrOh_iww
HSBC InvestDir: Herald Van Der Linde, Head- Asia Equity Strategy
Reasonable To Assume That There Will Be An Immediate Recession In The U.S.: HSBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55bgB-Ct8Fc
Rishabh Instrum: Narendra Goliya, Chairman & Managing Director
Will Announce An Acquisition Of Approximately ?100 Cr In FY24: Rishabh Instruments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzcckomZHaY
Texmaco Rail: Indrajit Mookerjee, ED VC
Texmaco Rail Board Meet On Nov 24 For Issue Price
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfwLSY7FtIE
Venkys: Prasanna Pedgaonkar, General Manager-Poultry
Venky’s: Eye On Demand & Pricing Strategy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DV-XDiyVGt8
Bajaj Auto: Rajiv Bajaj, MD
Bajaj Auto’s Rajiv Bajaj On Are CNG Motorcycle Soon?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGnrtmm8bt4
Events today…
- November 24, 2023 07:37
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Flow Activity: 23 November 2023 (In Cr)
Turnover : (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 60299.26 + 5184.56 Total : 65483.82
F&O Volume: 384194.8 + 639425.46 Total : 1023620.26
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +255.53
(7348.72 - 7093.19)
DII: NET BUY: +457.39
(6234.47 - 5777.08)
- November 24, 2023 07:35
IPO screener: Fedbank Financial offer closes today
The initial public offering of Federal Bank’s subsidiary, Fedbank Financial Services, will also close today for public subscription. The issue was subscribed 90 per cent at the end of Day 2 on Thursday. The IPO received bids for 5.05 crore shares, against the 5.59 crore shares on offer. The public issue comes at price band of Rs 133-140 a share..
The Rs 1,092-crore issue consists of a fresh issue of 4.29 crore shares aggregating to Rs 600.77 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.52 crore shares to the tune of Rs 492.26 crore.
- November 24, 2023 07:27
IPO screener: Tata Technologies enters final day
Tata Technologies was the most sought after issues among the IPOs that are currently on. The ₹3,043-crore IPO was subscribed 14.86 times and today is the final day to subscribe. Tata Technologies is the first company to hit the capital market in 20 years from Tata Group after TCS. The company has fixed the price band as ₹475-500 . The entire issue is an offer-for-sale and the market lot is 30 shares. Tata Technologies has reserved 20.28 lakh shares for its employees and 60.85 lakh shares for Tata Motors shareholders.
- November 24, 2023 07:20
Stocks that will see action today: November 24, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: L&T Finance Holdings, LTIMindtree, Clean Science, JSW Steel, Greenlam Ind, Indian Hotels, Taylormade Renewables, Prestige Estates, Hazoor Multi, Axita Cotton
- November 24, 2023 07:10
IPO Watch: Flair Writing issue closes today
Today is the last day to subscribe into the initial public offering of Flair Writing Industries. The Rs 593-crore IPO, which comes with a price band of Rs 288-304 a share and a market lot of 49 shares, was subscribed 6.12 times so far. The issue received bids for 8.82 crore equity shares as against 1.44 crore shares on the offer, as per data available on the exchanges.
- November 24, 2023 07:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Outlook: Analysts see robust yield from agrochemical stocks
Stocks that cater to agrochemical space are slowly gaining traction, according to market analysts. Shrinking arable land and loss of crops due to pest attacks lead to wastage, posing a critical challenge to ensuring food and nutritional security. This is where the agrochemicals industry comes into the picture. Despite a tough H1, the industry is expected to continue its growth with the market size projected to grow from $7.90 billion in 2023 to $12.58 billion by 2028.
- November 24, 2023 07:06
Technicals: Day trading guide for November 24, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- November 24, 2023 07:05
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Praj Industries (₹615.8)
Praj Industries’ stock has been blocked by a resistance at ₹600 since mid-September. But on Thursday, it broke out of this barrier and opened the room for further rally. In particularly, we expect the stock to appreciate on Friday. Although there could be a minor intraday dip to ₹608.
- November 24, 2023 06:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets mixed amidst falling oil prices
Shares across Asia exhibited varied movements, predominantly trending higher amidst the decline in crude oil prices. Japan’s benchmarks surged at the outset, making strides after a national holiday. The Nikkei 225 index saw a rise of 0.97% or 323.37 points, reaching 33,775.20, while the broader TOPIX also marked an ascent of 0.74% or 17.71 points, totalling 2,395.90. Conversely, South Korea’s KOSPI experienced a marginal decline of 0.13% or 3.37 points, trading at 2,511.59. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index underwent a decrease of 0.78% or 139.09 points, hovering at 17,771.75, whereas Australia’s S&P ASX200 recorded an increase of 0.40% or 28.10 points, reaching 7,057.30.
Attention of investors is drawn toward China’s property market, particularly following supportive measures that boosted developer stocks earlier in the week.
The ongoing decline in oil prices persists due to reports indicating that the OPEC+ meeting will now be conducted online. This delay, coupled with discord among members regarding quotas, has raised uncertainties regarding the likelihood of additional production cuts.
