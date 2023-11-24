November 24, 2023 08:30

Lupin: The pharma major has received approval from the U.S. FDA for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07%, and tentative approval from the U.S. FDA for Canagliflozin Tablets.

LTIMindtree: The global technology consulting and digital solutions company, launched the Quantum-Safe Virtual Private Network (VPN) link in London in collaboration with Quantum Xchange and Fortinet.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The company’s e-ticket booking and cancellation were temporarily affected today from 11:15 a.m. to 1:52 p.m. due to technical reasons, and the same has been resolved.

Granules: The company received a communication from the GST authorities directing the payment of a tax liability of Rs 43.43 lakh for the tax period July 2017 to March 2021.

Radico Khaitan: The company announced the launch of Magic Moments Remix Pink Vodka to cater to the growing demand for the coloured and flavoured beverage alcohol category.

Bharat Electronics: NSE and BSE imposed a fine of Rs 1,82,900 each on the company for noncompliance with regulations with respect to the composition of the board of directors due to the insufficient number of independent directors.

Karnataka Bank: The bank tied up with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited to distribute life insurance products.

JSW Steel: The steel manufacturer completes the last tranche of its Rs 750 crore investment in JSW Paints, and the company now holds a 12.84% stake in JSW Paints.

Siemens: The company received a GST demand and penalty notice worth Rs 23.7 crore from Belapur’s CGST and Central Excise Commissionerate.

NMDC: The company has set the iron ore price at 5,400 per tonne w.e.f Nov. 23 and the fines price at 4,660 per tonne w.e.f November 23.

Indian Hotels: The company has made an investment of Rs 55 crore in Genness Hospitality Private Ltd. and 35 crore in Qurio Hospitality Private Ltd. by way of subscription to rights issues.

Prestige Estates: The company launched a residential project called “Prestige Glenbrook” in Bangalore, comprising 285 apartments across two high-rise towers with a developable area of 0.7 million sq ft and a revenue potential of Rs 550 crore.

Apar Industries: The company opens QIP for raising up to Rs 1000 crore at a floor price of Rs 5,540.33 per share.

Castrol India: The company entered into a tripartite agreement with KFin Technologies Ltd. and Link Intime India Pvt.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The National Company Law Tribunal gave the nod for the scheme of amalgamation between Motherson Consultancies Service Ltd., Motherson Invenzen Xlab Pvt., Samvardhana Motherson Polymers Ltd., and MS Global India Automotive Pvt. with Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: NSE and BSE imposed a fine of Rs 5,42,800 each for non-compliance with the SEBI regulation.

Vishnu Chemicals: The company incorporated Vishnu International Trading FZE, a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, UAE.

Anup Engineering: The National Company Law Tribunal gave the nod for scheme of amalgamation between Anup Heavy Engineering Ltd. and The Anup Engineering Ltd.

Clean Science and Technology: The company made an investment of Rs 60 crore in Clean Fino-Chem Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, by way of the right issue.

JM Financial: The company received a warning letter from SEBI for a merchant banker rule violation.

JSW Steel: Completes entire strategic investment of Rs 750 cr in JSW Paints