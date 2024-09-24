Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 24 September 2024
ALL UPDATES
- September 24, 2024 08:55
Stock market live updates today: Positive opening seen for Nifty, Sensex
Domestic markets are expected to remain buoyant on Tuesday as well, though analysts advise caution ahead of F&O monthly expiry. Gift Nifty at 25,970 signals a flat to positive opening for Nifty. Individual stocks may see heightened volatility due to rollover of open interest positions, they said. Read more
- September 24, 2024 08:46
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today September 24, 2024
SEBI conducted an examination in the matter of Brightcom Group Ltd (BGL) for the alleged violation of LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) rules. It initiated proceedings against BGL in the matter and issued show-cause notice on May 31, 2024. Read more
- September 24, 2024 08:33
Stock market live updates today: Listing of Northern Arc Capital Ltd. on 24th September, 2024
Symbol: NORTHARC
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544260
ISIN: INE850M01015
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 263/- per share
- September 24, 2024 08:33
Stock market live updates today: Listing of Western Carriers (India) Limited on 24th September, 2024
Symbol: WCIL
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544258
ISIN: INE0CJF01024
Face Value: Rs 5/-
Issued Price: Rs 172/- per share
- September 24, 2024 08:32
Stock market live updates today: Listing of Arkade Developers Ltd on 24th September, 2024
Symbol: ARKADE
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544261
ISIN: INE0QRL01017
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 128/- per share
- September 24, 2024 08:32
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
MS on ONGC: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 430/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on IPCA Labs: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1750/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on GMR Power: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 180/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Power Grid: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 425/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on JSW Energy: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 917/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Tata Power: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 530/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 17/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on PayTM: Upgrade to Add on Company, raise target price at Rs 750/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on IIFL FIn: Upgrade to Hold on Company, target price at Rs 540.0/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Auro Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1730/Sh (Positive)
Bernstein on Life Insurance: Private life insurers have delivered 20%+ returns over the last 3 months (Positive)
IIFL on Cement Stocks: All-India average cement price up by Rs 8/bag or 2.6% in sept (MoM) (Positive)
Jefferies on IT Sector: Management of HCLTech, TechM and LTIMindtree highlighted that there has been no material change in the demand environment recently (Neutral)
MOSL on NTPC: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 450/Sh (Neutral)
MOSL on IEX: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 226/Sh (Neutral)
Equirus on Astec Life: Downgrade to Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 970/Sh (Negative)
- September 24, 2024 08:31
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 24-September-2024
* AARTIIND
* ABFRL
* BIOCON
* CHAMBLFERT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* IDEA
* LICHSGFIN
* NATIONALUM
* OFSS
* PNB
* SAIL
- September 24, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates today: 23 September 2024
G-Sec Closing lvl
7.38 Jun 2027 101.6875 6.6893
7.06 Apr 2028 101.1350 6.6935
7.04 Jun 2029 101.4100 6.6815
7.32 Nov 2030 102.9075 6.7313
7.02 Jun 2031 101.5200 6.7328
7.18 Aug 2033 102.5600 6.7812
7.10 Apr 2034 102.3000 6.7682
7.18 July 2037 103.9825 6.8258
7.23 Apr 2039 103.6900 6.8254
7.30 Jun 2053 104.7200 6.9183
7.09 Aug 2054 101.8625 6.9404
7.34 Apr 2064 105.1200 6.9577
7.46 Nov 2073 106.9600 6.9575
NDS OM : 50700.00 crs
SDL Lvl
10 yr 7.11-7.10
15 yr 7.12-7.10
20 yr 7.11-7.10
Tbill Lvl
091 DTB 6.52-6.50
182 DTB 6.57-6.55
364 DTB 6.57-6.55
OIS
1Y 6.39/6.38
3Y 6.02/6.01
5Y 6.01/6.00
1Year fwds 198.50/199.50
Spot 83.55
US 10Y 3.75
Brent 74.68
- September 24, 2024 07:34
Stock market live updates today: 93% of F&O traders made losses in last three fiscals: SEBI study
Individuals continue to lose money in derivatives trading, a fresh study by market watchdog SEBI has shown. Aggregate losses of individual traders exceeded ₹1.8-lakh crore between FY22 and FY24. Ninety three per cent of over 1 crore individual F&O traders incurred average losses of around ₹2 lakh per trader, inclusive of transaction costs. Top 3.5 per cent of loss-makers, about 4 lakh traders, lost ₹28 lakh per person, on average. Read more
- September 24, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates today: Bullish FPIs increase long bets on index futures as markets rise
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have raised their net long positions on index futures in the past week.
As of Friday, these investors were 76 per cent long in index futures. On Monday, this figure moved up further to nearly 80 per cent. The number of long contracts formed by FPIs stood at 5.25 lakh as on Friday, a record, beating the previous high of 5.13 lakh contracts as on July 18 this year. In value terms, the investors have added net longs to the tune of $1,366 million in the five days to Friday, data from Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research showed. Read more
- September 24, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
23 September 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 112766.26 + 8286 Total: 121052.26
F&O Volume: 826736.76 + 18673537.92 Total: 19500274.68
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +404.42
(12094.89 - 11690.47)
DII: NET BUY: +1022.64
(11666.36 - 10643.72)
- September 24, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: China cutting reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 bps
BREAKING: China is cutting its reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50 basis points.
As China’s economy slows, their central bank is attempting to stimulate demand.
- September 24, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 24.09.2024
AutoZone, Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Thor Industries, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
KB Home (Post market) (Sector- Construction)
- September 24, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 24.09.2024
13.30 Euro German ifo Business Climate (Expected: 86.1 versus Previous: 86.6)
19.30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 103.5 versus Previous: 103.3)
- September 24, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 24, 2024: Mankind Pharma
- September 24, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: Aster DM launches hospital project in Hyderabad, invests ₹220 crore
Aster DM Healthcare has announced the launch of a hospital for women and children in Hyderabad, at an outlay of ₹220 crore, to address the growing healthcare needs of an expanding middle class with a greater disposable income. Phase 1 of the project is expected to go live by mid-FY26, according to the company. Read moreComments
Published on September 23, 2024
Latest News
EPFO logs record 20 lakh net member additions in July 2024
Nvidia’s influence on markets: When tail wags the dog
By HARI VISWANATH
- September 24, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today: Signet Industries secures major micro-irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh, stocks surge
Signet Industries Limited announced today has been allocated 20,000 hectares of land for installing micro-irrigation systems on farmers’ fields by the Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project (APMIP). Read more
- September 24, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates today: Arvind Fashions betting big on scaling up US Polo Assn
Arvind Fashions Ltd is looking to aggressively expand casual lifestyle wear brand US Polo Assn. in the country with a strong focus on store expansion and marketing-led investment. India is the fastest growing market for the brand globally. The company believes the brand has potential to scale up to ₹5,000 crore in terms of sales over the next few years. Read more
- September 24, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: Mahadhan Agri comes up with crop-specific solutions to take care of farmers’ ‘pain points’
Mahadhan Agritech, a fully owned subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation, has come up with two crop-specific solutions to take care of all “pain points” of farmers, its Chief Operating Office (COO) Naresh Deshmukh said. “At Mahadhan Agritech Limited, we have strategised ourselves to move from commodity to crop-specific solution,” he told businessline in an online interaction. Read more
- September 24, 2024 07:05
Stock market live updates today: Cognizant and Aston Martin F1 Team celebrate partnership with Chennai visit by two-time champion Fernando Alonso
Cognizant and Aston Martin F1 Team celebrate partnership with Chennai visit by two-time champion Fernando Alonso Cognizant and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team celebrated the success of their three-year partnership on Monday at a special event held at Cognizant’s MEPZ campus in Chennai. Aston Martin Aramco driver and two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso attended the event alongside Cognizant’s leadership team and hundreds of associates. Read more
- September 24, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates today: Vi expects fresh bank loans in 7 to 8 weeks
Vodafone Idea is expected to complete its debt raising exercise in the next 7-8 weeks, Vi management informed investors in a call on Monday. Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petition filed by Vodafone Idea along with Bharti Airtel concerning their dues related to Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). Read more
- September 24, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Waaree Energies, Mobikwik Systems get SEBI nod for IPO
Capital market regulator SEBI has cleared the initial public offering plans of One Mobikwik Systems and Waaree Energies, the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules. Read more
- September 24, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: India Cements’ management addresses UltraTech merger speculation & cost-reduction measures
Rupa Gurunath, Whole-Time Director of India Cements, chaired the company’s 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, addressing shareholder queries about a potential merger with UltraTech Cement Read more
- September 24, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Himadri Speciality Chemical aims to increase carbon black market share to 18% by FY26-end
Himadri Speciality Chemical, India’s largest speciality carbon black maker, is aiming to increase its market share to around 18 per cent in the country’s carbon black industry by the end of FY26 from the current 13 per cent in terms of volume. Read more
- September 24, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: Retail credit growth moderated in Q1 as lenders tightened personal loans supply: TransUnion CIBIL
Retail credit growth moderated in the first quarter as lenders tightened personal loan supply even as the share of loan originations for new-to-credit (NTC) consumers hit a record low, according to a TransUnion CIBIL report. Read more
- September 24, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Reliance Power board approves ₹1,525 cr preferential issue
The board of Reliance Power Ltd on Monday approved raising ₹1,525 crore through a preferential issue where promoters will pour ₹600 crore into the company to advance its business. Read more
- September 24, 2024 06:41
Stock to buy today: Mankind Pharma (₹2,651.30): BUY
The outlook for Mankind Pharma is bullish. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by making a bullish breakout above the resistance level of ₹2,575. That marks the end of the consolidation that was in place since the last week of August this year. It also indicates that a new leg of the upmove has begun. Read more
