September 24, 2024 08:32

MS on ONGC: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 430/Sh (Positive)

Nomura on IPCA Labs: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1750/Sh (Positive)

Emkay on GMR Power: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 180/Sh (Positive)

MOSL on Power Grid: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 425/Sh (Positive)

MOSL on JSW Energy: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 917/Sh (Positive)

MOSL on Tata Power: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 530/Sh (Positive)

Citi on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 17/Sh (Positive)

Emkay on PayTM: Upgrade to Add on Company, raise target price at Rs 750/Sh (Positive)

HSBC on IIFL FIn: Upgrade to Hold on Company, target price at Rs 540.0/Sh (Positive)

Nuvama on Auro Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1730/Sh (Positive)

Bernstein on Life Insurance: Private life insurers have delivered 20%+ returns over the last 3 months (Positive)

IIFL on Cement Stocks: All-India average cement price up by Rs 8/bag or 2.6% in sept (MoM) (Positive)

Jefferies on IT Sector: Management of HCLTech, TechM and LTIMindtree highlighted that there has been no material change in the demand environment recently (Neutral)

MOSL on NTPC: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 450/Sh (Neutral)

MOSL on IEX: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 226/Sh (Neutral)

Equirus on Astec Life: Downgrade to Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 970/Sh (Negative)