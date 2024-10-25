October 25, 2024 07:28

We retain our BUY rating and TP unchanged at Rs1,230 on Krystal Integrated Services (KIS), a rising leader in the Integrated Facilities Management Services (IFMS).

The company’s quarterly performance aligns with our estimates and sets a strong foundation for future growth, also supported by new contract wins in H1FY25.

These wins, along with Krystal’s expansion into promising verticals like MEP services, robotics, and AI-driven technical solutions, are poised to drive sustainable growth.

The strategic partnership with Vishnu Prasad Research Centre to commercialize solid waste management technology further strengthens its competitive edge and coupled with growing demand in the catering business is a perfect recipe for solid growth.

With reduced working capital days and a stable revenue mix, Krystal is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising opportunity in the IFMS services.

Valued at 16x Sept 26e EPS to arrive at TP of Rs1,230. BUY