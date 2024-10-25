Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for October 25, 2024.
- October 25, 2024 07:54
OPENING BID: Gift Nifty signals flat opening as markets await Q2 results; analysts expect range-bound trade
Trading in Gift Nifty indicates a flat opening on Friday and another dull day for domestic markets. Amid mixed global cues, domestic benchmarks are expected to remain range-bound while action will be on the broader markets, said analysts. Stock-specific action will continue based on Q2-FY25 performance, they added.
- October 25, 2024 07:36
Weather Updates: Severe cyclone Dana crosses north Odisha coast as heavy rain, high winds batter adjoining districts
- October 25, 2024 07:33
Stock Recommendations: Dr Lal Pathlabs (Buy)
Dr Lal Pathlabs’ (DLPL) Q2-FY25 margins expanded by 110bps y-o-y on the back of improving contribution from Swasthfit and better margin performance at Suburban (about 600 bps q-o-q). Sample volume growth (+8.6 per cent y-o-y), however, remained soft owing to lower incidence of monsoon-related illnesses (except West region) and a higher base.
- October 25, 2024 07:32
Stock Recommendations: TVS Motor Co (Buy)
Broadly, TVS Motor has reported bottom-line in line with estimates in Q2FY25 led by of sustenance of EBITDA margin at above 11 per cent level. Revenues increased by 13.3 per cent y-o-y to ₹9,228 crore (Vs estimate of ₹9,538 crore) on the back of 14.3 per cent y-o-y increase in volumes as ASPs declined by 0.9 per cent y-o-y.
- October 25, 2024 07:31
Stock Recommendations: F&O Query: Should you hold or exit Coforge futures long?
Coforge (₹7,699): The stock bounced off the 50-day moving average (DMA) this week and broke out of the resistance at ₹7,500. But note that ₹7,700 is a potential resistance.
- October 25, 2024 07:28
Stock Recommendations: MNCL on Krystal Integrated Services - CMP: Rs 694 | TP: Rs1,230 | Rating : Buy
We retain our BUY rating and TP unchanged at Rs1,230 on Krystal Integrated Services (KIS), a rising leader in the Integrated Facilities Management Services (IFMS).
The company’s quarterly performance aligns with our estimates and sets a strong foundation for future growth, also supported by new contract wins in H1FY25.
These wins, along with Krystal’s expansion into promising verticals like MEP services, robotics, and AI-driven technical solutions, are poised to drive sustainable growth.
The strategic partnership with Vishnu Prasad Research Centre to commercialize solid waste management technology further strengthens its competitive edge and coupled with growing demand in the catering business is a perfect recipe for solid growth.
With reduced working capital days and a stable revenue mix, Krystal is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising opportunity in the IFMS services.
Valued at 16x Sept 26e EPS to arrive at TP of Rs1,230. BUY
- October 25, 2024 07:27
Q2 Results: Suryoday Small Finance Bank
👉Net profit down 9.7% at ₹45.4 cr vs ₹50.3 cr (YoY)
👉NII up 2.7% at ₹650.5 cr vs ₹633.7 cr (YoY)
👉Net NPA at 0.80% vs 0.47% (QoQ)
👉Gross NPA at 3.03% vs 2.84% (QoQ)
- October 25, 2024 07:27
Q2 Results: Glenmark Life Sciences Q2 Results: Net profit at ₹95.3 cr
GLENMARK LIFE SCIENCES: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 953M RUPEES VS 1.2B (YOY); 1.1B (QOQ)
GLENMARK LIFE SCIENCES: Q2 REVENUE 5.1B RUPEES VS 6B (YOY)
GLENMARK LIFE SCIENCES: Q2 EBITDA 1.3B RUPEES VS 1.7B (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 26.51% VS 28.06% (YOY)
- October 25, 2024 07:20
Q2 results updates: MGL
👉Net Profit down 0.6% at ₹282.8 cr vs ₹284.5 cr (QoQ)
👉Revenue up 7.7% At ₹1,711.6 Cr Vs ₹1,589.7 Cr (QoQ)
👉EBITDA down 4.8% At ₹398.5 Cr Vs ₹419 Cr (QoQ)
👉Margin At 23.3% Vs 26.3% (QoQ)
- October 25, 2024 07:20
Stock in focus: Ircon International: GST order set aside, financial impact of ₹191 cr nullified
- October 25, 2024 07:18
Q2 results updates: DCBBank
👉Net profit up 22.6% at ₹155.5 cr vs ₹126.8 cr (YoY)
👉NII up 7% at ₹509.2 cr vs ₹475.7 cr (YoY)
👉Net NPA at 1.17% vs 1.18% (QoQ)
👉Gross NPA at 3.29% vs 3.33% (QoQ)
SHILCHAR TECH: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 327M RUPEES VS 244M (YOY); 239.8M (QOQ)
SHILCHAR TECH: Q2 REVENUE 1.3B RUPEES VS 1.06B (YOY)
SHILCHAR TECH: Q2 EBITDA 409M RUPEES VS 297M (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 31.35% VS 27.93% (YOY)
- October 25, 2024 07:18
Q2 results updates: IEX Q2 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 25 % AT 108 CR (YOY), UP 12 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 28 % AT 139 CR (YOY) ,UP 13 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 30 % AT 120 CR (YOY),UP 21 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 86% V 84.7 % (YOY),80.4 % (QOQ)
UNITED BREWERIES Q2 ; :CONS NET PROFIT UP 23 % AT 132 CR (YOY),DOWN 24 % (QOQ)
NET REVENUE UP 12 % AT 2115 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 14 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 23 % AT 227 CR (YOY),DOWN 20 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 10.75 % V 9.76 % (YOY), 11.5 % (QOQ)
DIXON Q2 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 264% AT 389 CR (YOY), UP 192 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 133 % AT 11,534 CR (YOY) ,UP 75 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 114 % AT 426 CR (YOY),UP 72%(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 3.7 % V 4.04 % (YOY),3.75 % (QOQ)
- October 25, 2024 07:17
Q2 Results Updates: Radico Khaitan, Castrol India, Godrej Consumer
RADICO KHAITAN: Q2 CONS NET PROFIT 806.6M RUPEES VS 648M (YOY); 774M (QOQ)
RADICO KHAITAN: Q2 REVENUE 39.07 RUPEES VS 35.7B (YOY)
RADICO KHAITAN: Q2 EBITDA 1.63B RUPEES VS 1.21B (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 4.18% VS 3.40% (YOY)
CASTROL INDIA: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 2.07B RUPEES VS 1.9B (YOY); 2.32B (QOQ)
CASTROL INDIA: Q2 REVENUE 12.9B RUPEES VS 11.8B (YOY)
CASTROL INDIA: Q2 EBITDA 2.9B RUPEES VS 2.7B (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 22.21% VS 22.70% (YOY)
GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Q2 CONS NET PROFIT 4.91B RUPEES VS 4.32B (YOY); EST 4.8B; 4.51B (QOQ)
GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Q2 REVENUE 36.7B RUPEES VS 36.02B (YOY); EST 35B
GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Q2 EBITDA 7.6B RUPEES VS 7B (YOY); EST 7.3B || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 20.72% VS 19.54%…
- October 25, 2024 07:16
Results Updates: ADANI WILMAR Q2
NET PROFIT AR 311 CR V 130 CR LOSS YOY
REVENUE AT 14460 CR V 12,267 CR
EBITDA AT 565 CR V 143 CR YOY
MARGINS AT 3.9 % V 1.17 %
ADANI TOTAL Q2 ; NET PROFIT AT 186 CR V 172 CR QOQ
NET REVENUE AT 1218 CR V 1145 CR
EBITDA AT 305.3 CR V 295 CR QOQ
MARGINS AT 25.05 % V 25.8 %
- October 25, 2024 07:16
Stock updates: CSB Bank reports #Q2Results
👉Net profit up 4% at ₹138.4 cr vs ₹133.2 cr (YoY)
👉NII up 7% at ₹368 cr vs ₹343 cr (YoY)
👉Gross NPA at 1.68% vs 1.69% (QoQ)
👉Net NPA at 0.69% vs 0.68% (QoQ)
👉Provisions at ₹14 cr vs ₹20 cr (QoQ)
- October 25, 2024 07:16
Stock recommendations: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs. 3269 | M Cap Rs. 88912 Cr | 52 W H/L 3893/1962
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1609.2 Cr (7.5% QoQ, 9.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1636 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1496.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 1471.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 497.4 Cr (-2.2% QoQ, 3.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 549.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 508.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 482.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 30.9% vs expectation of 33.6%, QoQ 34%, YoY 32.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 395.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 390.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 364 Cr, YoY Rs. 340.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 14.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 54x FY26E EPS
- October 25, 2024 07:15
Stock Recommendations: Moschip Technologies Ltd. | CMP Rs. 226 | M Cap Rs. 4288 Cr | 52 W H/L 327/77
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 125.6 Cr (56.3% QoQ, 74.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 80.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 71.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 15.7 Cr (77.7% QoQ, 54.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 8.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 10.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12.5% vs QoQ 11%, YoY 14.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 9.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 4 Cr, YoY Rs. 3.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 255.7x TTM EPS
- October 25, 2024 07:11
Stock Recommendations: Strides Pharma Science Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1601 | M Cap Rs. 14729 Cr | 52 W H/L 1675/467
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1201.1 Cr (10.4% QoQ, 20.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1087.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 999.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 235.8 Cr (8.7% QoQ, 54% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 217 Cr, YoY Rs. 153.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 19.6% vs QoQ 20%, YoY 15.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 97.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 73.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 33.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 10.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 57.3x TTM EPS
- October 25, 2024 07:11
Stock Recommendations: Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. | CMP Rs. 971 | M Cap Rs. 17553 Cr | 52 W H/L 1039/583
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1053.6 Cr (9.8% QoQ, 17.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1017.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 959.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 898.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 232.7 Cr (14.1% QoQ, 16.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 221.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 204 Cr, YoY Rs. 200.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 22.1% vs expectation of 21.7%, QoQ 21.3%, YoY 22.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 189.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 111.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 80.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 82.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 10.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 29.5x FY26E EPS
- October 25, 2024 07:10
Stock Recommendations: Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd. | CMP Rs. 402 | M Cap Rs. 632 Cr | 52 W H/L 524/268
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 56.2 Cr (23% QoQ, 33.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 45.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 42.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 17.5 Cr (22.5% QoQ, 37.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 14.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 12.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 31.2% vs QoQ 31.3%, YoY 30.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 7.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 4.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 2.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 19.1x FY26E EPS
- October 25, 2024 07:10
Stock Recommendations: CSB Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs. 309 | M Cap Rs. 5278 Cr | 52 W H/L 422/304
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
NIM and slippage are awaited
Advances came at Rs. 26871 Cr (20% YoY, 7.1% QoQ)
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 367 Cr vs YoY Rs. 344 Cr, QoQ Rs. 362 Cr
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 199 Cr vs YoY Rs. 149 Cr, QoQ Rs. 172 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 200 Cr vs YoY Rs. 175 Cr, QoQ Rs. 172 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 14 Cr vs YoY Rs. -3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 20 Cr
Credit Cost came at 0.2% vs YoY -0.1%, QoQ 0.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 138 Cr vs YoY Rs. 133 Cr, QoQ Rs. 113 Cr
Gross NPA came at Rs. 452 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 424 Cr at 1.68% vs QoQ 1.69%
Net NPA came at Rs. 183 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 169 Cr at 0.69% vs QoQ 0.68%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 8
Stock is trading at P/E of 7.5x FY25E EPS & 1.4x trailing P/Adj. BV
- October 25, 2024 07:10
Stock Recommendations: Radico Khaitan Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2296 | M Cap Rs. 30712 Cr | 52 W H/L 2333/1141
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Gross Margin expanded by 190 bps QoQ
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1116.3 Cr (-1.8% QoQ, 20.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1140.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1136.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 925 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 163.2 Cr (9.5% QoQ, 34.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 154.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 149 Cr, YoY Rs. 121.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.6% vs expectation of 13.5%, QoQ 13.1%, YoY 13.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 82.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 79 Cr, QoQ Rs. 76.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 61.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 6.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 60.1x FY26E EPS
- October 25, 2024 07:09
Stock Recommendations: Castrol India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 207 | M Cap Rs. 20519 Cr | 52 W H/L 284/132
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1288.2 Cr (-7.8% QoQ, 8.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1397.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 1182.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 286.1 Cr (-11.3% QoQ, 6.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 322.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 268.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 22.2% vs QoQ 23.1%, YoY 22.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 207.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 232.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 194.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 18x FY26E EPS
- October 25, 2024 07:09
Stock Recommendations: ACC Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2273 | M Cap Rs. 42685 Cr | 52 W H/L 2844/1803
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Sales volume (in MT) came at 9.3 vs expectation of 8.384, QoQ 10.2, YoY 8.1 (-8.8% QoQ, +14.81% YoY)
Realisations (Rs./tonne) came at 4954.84 vs expectation of 5224.36, QoQ 5054.51, YoY 5474.94 (-1.97% QoQ, -9.5% YoY)
EBITDA/tonne (Rs./tonne) came at 461.51 vs expectation of 664.24, QoQ 663.92, YoY 677.03 (-30.49% QoQ, -31.83% YoY)
Result is marginally below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 4608 Cr (-10.6% QoQ, 3.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 4380.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 5155.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 4434.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 429.2 Cr (-36.6% QoQ, -21.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 556.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 677.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 548.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 9.3% vs expectation of 12.7%, QoQ 13.1%, YoY 12.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 233.9 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 292.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 366.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 384.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 12.5
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 10.2x FY26E EBITDA
- October 25, 2024 07:09
Stock Recommendations: LT Foods Ltd. | CMP Rs. 378 | M Cap Rs. 13126 Cr | 52 W H/L 448/151
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has declined
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2107.8 Cr (1.8% QoQ, 6.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 2070.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 1977.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 229.3 Cr (-4.8% QoQ, -4.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 240.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 240.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10.9% vs QoQ 11.6%, YoY 12.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 148.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 153.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 156 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 21.8x TTM EPS
- October 25, 2024 07:08
Stock Recommendations: Adani Wilmar Ltd. | CMP Rs. 333 | M Cap Rs. 43279 Cr | 52 W H/L 411/286
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 14460.5 Cr (2.1% QoQ, 17.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 14168.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 12267.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 566.2 Cr (-8.5% QoQ, 294.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 618.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 143.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 3.9% vs QoQ 4.4%, YoY 1.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 311 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 313.2 Cr, YoY Rs. -77.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 37x FY26E EPS
- October 25, 2024 07:08
Stock Recommendations: Laurus Labs Ltd. | CMP Rs. 447 | M Cap Rs. 24100 Cr | 52 W H/L 518/349
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result below Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1223.7 Cr (2.4% QoQ, -0.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1342.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1194.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 1224.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 178.3 Cr (4.2% QoQ, -5.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 244.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 171.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 187.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.6% vs expectation of 18.2%, QoQ 14.3%, YoY 15.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 19.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 68.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 12.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 37 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 36.3x FY26E EPS
[24/10, 15:15] MR.-HO-S031 SUNIL JAIN: Adani Total Gas Ltd. | CMP Rs. 745 | M Cap Rs. 81936 Cr | 52 W H/L 1260/522
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
- October 25, 2024 07:08
Stock market live today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 25.10.2024
AEGISLOG, APOLLO, ARVSMART, ASAL, ATUL, BANKBARODA, BALKRISIND, BANDHANBNK, BEL, BPCL, CHOLAFIN, CMSINFO, COALINDIA, CREDITACC, DLF, ERIS, GOCOLORS, HINDPETRO, IDBI, INDIASHLTR, INDIGO, INOXGREEN, INOXWIND, INTELLECT, J&KBANK, JMFINANCIL, JSWHL, JSWSTEEL, JUBLPHARMA, KRSNAA, LODHA, MAHLIFE, MAXESTATES, MHRIL, MOIL, NIITLTD, NLCINDIA, PHOENIXLTD, POONAWALLA, PRAJIND, PSPPROJECT, SHAKTIPUMP, SHRIRAMFIN, SYRMA, TATVA, TEXRAIL, TORNTPHARM, TTKHLTCARE, UNIVCABLES, UTIAMC, ZEEMEDIA
ATUL
* Revenue expected at Rs 1394 crore versus Rs 1193 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 243 crore versus Rs 177 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 17.43% versus 14.84%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 90 crore
BANKBARODA
* NII expected at Rs 11835 crore versus Rs 10830 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 7713 crore versus Rs 8019 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 51.47% versus 53.46%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4501 crore versus Rs 4252 crore
BEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 4543 crore versus Rs 4009 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1092 crore versus Rs 1014 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 24.03% versus 25.29%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 905 crore versus Rs 789 crore
BPCL
* Revenue expected at Rs 103242 crore versus Rs 128106 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 7739 crore versus Rs 5629 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 7.49% versus 4.39%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4609 crore versus Rs 2984 crore
CHOLAFIN
* NII expected at Rs 2776 crore versus Rs 2028 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1881 crore versus Rs 3089 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 58.67% versus 69.65%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1002 crore versus Rs 762 crore
COALINDIA
* Revenue expected at Rs 30905 crore versus Rs 32776 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 9560 crore versus Rs 8137 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 30.93% versus 24.83%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 5531 crore versus Rs 6799 crore
DLF
* Revenue expected at Rs 1353 crore versus Rs 1347 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 354 crore versus Rs 462 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.16% versus 34.31%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 694 crore versus Rs 622 crore
HINDPETRO
* Revenue expected at Rs 90756 crore versus Rs 113888 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 5905 crore versus Rs 2476 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 6.50% versus 2.17%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2968 crore versus Rs 633 crore
INDIGO
* Revenue expected at Rs 17022 crore versus Rs 14943 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2568 crore versus Rs 2817 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.08% versus 18.85%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 151 crore versus Rs 188 crore
JSWSTEEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 42265 crore versus 44584 Rs crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 4828 crore versus Rs 7886 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.42 % versus 17.69 %
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 446 crore versus Rs 2171 crore
LODHA
* Revenue expected at Rs 3050 crore versus 1749 Rs crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 778 crore versus Rs 416 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.52 % versus 23.78%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 475 crore versus Rs 201 crore
MOIL
* Revenue expected at Rs 359 crore versus 347 Rs crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 107 crore versus Rs 96 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 29.93 % versus 27.72%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 79 crore versus Rs 61 crore
PHOENIXLTD
* Revenue expected at Rs 921 crore versus 875 Rs crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 548 crore versus Rs 513 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 59.50 % versus 58.72%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 241 crore versus Rs 260 crore
- October 25, 2024 07:07
Stock market live today: Home First Finance Company India 2QFY25 Earnings
- October 25, 2024 07:06
- October 25, 2024 07:05
- October 25, 2024 07:04
- October 25, 2024 07:03
- October 25, 2024 07:02
Stock market updates: Suryoday Small Finance Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
- October 25, 2024 07:02
Stock market updates: Jsw Energy 2QFY25 Earnings
- October 25, 2024 07:01
Stock market updates: ITC 2QFY25 Earnings
- October 25, 2024 07:00
- October 25, 2024 06:59
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 24 October 2024
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 96692.7 + 4953.11 Total: 101645.81
F&O Volume: 694646.27 + 1342350.96 Total: 2036997.23
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -5062.45
(12537.42 - 17599.87)
DII: NET BUY: +3620.47
(13827.85 - 10207.38)
- October 25, 2024 06:58
- October 25, 2024 06:57
Stock recommendations: MNCL Research - Ritco Logistics - CMP: Rs370 | Target: Rs760 | Rating: BUY | Upside: 105%
What happened: Ritco Logistics has appointed Mr. Surya Narayan Singh as Vice President of its Multimodal Division. With 38 years of industry experience, including nearly 6.5 years at Darcl Logistics & 19 years at Gati Ltd, he is expected to enhance Ritco’s multimodal offerings, particularly in rail logistics.
Previous associations: Gati Limited, Reliance Logistics, Darcl Logistics, Logysis India, Transrail logistics Ltd. Etc.
Significant tasks executed: Developing rail as alternate mode in Gati, streamlining & managing rail operations, network expansion, monitoring entire inbound & outbound cargo movement across various end user industries and specially steel and bulk cargo.
Our view:
~ We believe that Mr. Surya Narayan Singh is the right fit for driving the multimodal business at Ritco, given his extensive experience and expertise.
~ This step further increases credibility of Ritco achieving its target for multimodal operations to contribute 30% of revenue by FY28.
We remain very positive on Ritco Logistics and believe that the stock is undervalued at 9.8x FY27E PE ratio. Re-iterate buy.
- October 25, 2024 06:57
- October 25, 2024 06:56
Stock market updates: Stock in the News
Azad Engineering’s stock rose 1.8% after securing a $16 million contract from Honeywell Aerospace for high-complexity components. However, the stock closed at -1.31%.
ABB India’s stock rose 2.6% after ABB Robotics signed an MoU with NAMTECH to establish a School of Robotics (New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology). The stock closed at -0.72%.
M&M’s stock surged 1.7% on reports of its potential acquisition of a 50% stake in Škoda Auto Volkswagen’s India business, valued at $1 billion. The stock closed at +1.18%.
TCS expanded its partnership with Nvidia to launch AI-driven industry solutions, despite a 1.5% drop in its stock price. The stock closed at -0.45%.
- October 25, 2024 06:55
Post Market Updates: 24th October 2024
Nifty 50 24,399 🔻 0.15%
Sensex 80,065 🔻 0.02%
Nifty Midcap 150 20,932 🔻 0.25%
Nifty Smallcap 250 17,352 🔻 0.06%
📊 Market Volatility
India VIX closed at 13.97 🔻 4.45%
Sectoral Highlights
📈 Nifty PSU Bank 🔼 1.22%
📈 Bank Nifty 🔼 0.57%
📉 Nifty FMCG 🔻 2.83%
📈 Top Gainers
Piramal Pharma ₹255.84 🔼 17.36%
Sona BLW Precision Forgings ₹729.45 🔼 13.25%
📉 Top Losers
KPIT Technologies ₹1,410.85🔻13.69%
VIP Industries ₹471.65🔻7.17 %
- October 25, 2024 06:55
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 25.10.2024
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Colgate-Palmolive Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Aon plc (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Centene Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Avantor, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Saia, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Logistics)
VALE S.A. (Post market) (Sector- Metals)
Sanofi (TENT) (Sector- Healthcare)
ENI S.p.A. (TENT) (Sector- Energy)
NatWest Group plc (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
Nebius Group N.V (TENT) (Sector- Technology)
- October 25, 2024 06:54
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: October 25, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is CRISIL The stock has surged above 8 per cent so far this week. There is a bullish breakout on the chart. That leaves the door open for the share price to rise more from here. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- October 25, 2024 06:53
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 25.10.2024
13:30 EURO German ifo Business Climate (Expected: 85.6 versus Previous: 85.4)
18:00 U.S. Durable Goods Orders m/m (Expected: -1.1% versus Previous: 0.0%)
19:30 U.S. Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 69.6 versus Previous: 68.9)
19:30 U.S. Revised UoM Inflation Expectations (Previous: 2.9%)
- October 25, 2024 06:52
Stock market live today: Afcons Infrastructure secures ₹1,621 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO launch
Afcons Infrastructure has raised Rs 1621 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription today. The company said it allocated 35,021,597 equity shares at Rs 463 per share on Thursday to anchor investors.
Foreign and domestic institutions who participated in the anchor were GIC, HDFC MF, ICICI Pru AMC, BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Group, Nomura AM, Nippon MF, Fullerton, Enam Holdings, Birla MF, Mirae MF, Quant MF, Invesco MF, Eastbridge, Amundi, Invesco HK, Loomis & Sayles, HDFC Life, 360 One AIF, Manulife, Mirae Global, WhiteOak (MF), WhiteOak, BNP Baroda MF, LIC MF, BCI, Jupiter AM, NS Partners, ICICI Pru Life, Abakkus, Oaktree, Think Investment, Helios MF, Mahindra, Trust MF, Edelweiss Life, Carnelian, Allspring, Birla Offshore, MK Ventures, Jain Global, Jane Street, PIMCO, SBI General Insurance, Nuvama Crossover fund, GAM Investment UK, Neuberger, Taurus MF, ITI MF, Nippon Life, Verition, Zeta Global Funds (OEIC) PCC - Zeta Series B Fund PC.
Out of the total allocation, 11,710,136 equity shares were allocated to 15 domestic mutual funds through a total of 31 schemes amounting to Rs 542.2 crore contributing 33.44% of the total anchor book size.
- October 25, 2024 06:47
Stock Recommendations: Stocks that will see action today: October 25, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Coromandel International, Zomato, UltraTech, REC, Powergrid, Kansai, Axis Bank, Jubilant Pharma, Shriram Properties, Ujjivan SFB, Coal India, JSW Steel, Indigo, BPCL, HPCL, BEL, BoB, DLF, IDBI Bank, JM Financial, UTI AMC
- October 25, 2024 06:39
Insights: Adani’s Ambuja buys significant stake in Orient Cement: Dissecting the deal dynamics and valuation
Cement industry consolidation continues and at a premium value despite a not-so-strong sector outlook. The anticipated pick-up in cement prices has yet to materialise, with hopes resting on the second-half of the fiscal year.
Adani Group company - Ambuja Cements, has entered into a share purchase agreement with the promoters and a few other shareholders of Orient Cements, a CK Birla Group company, to acquire a 46.8 per cent stake.
- October 25, 2024 06:38
Technicals: Trading guide for October 25, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- October 25, 2024 06:37
Commodities market updates: Aluminium: Bullish. Go long now and on dips
Aluminium prices have been consolidating over the last few weeks. The Aluminium Futures Contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is oscillating in a broad range of ₹230-₹245 for more than three weeks now. Within this, the contract is now poised near the upper end of the range at ₹242 per kg.
- October 25, 2024 06:36
Stock to buy today: CRISIL (₹5,077.30): BUY
The short-term outlook for CRISIL is bullish. The stock rose by 3 per cent on Thursday. Also, the 8 per cent surge this week has taken the share price well above a key resistance level of ₹4,865. It also marks a breakout of a channel which strengthens the bullish case.
