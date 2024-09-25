September 25, 2024 07:01

Pellet price hike in Raipur market solidifies our thesis and estimates, Re-iterate BUY

MCap: Rs139bn; CMP: Rs1041; TP: Rs1240; Upside: 19%; Rating: BUY

What happened: Steelmint has reported that Raipur based pellet manufacturers have raised their offers for Fe 63% (+/-0.5%) by Rs300-400/tonne to Rs8900-9000/tonne with deals of around 25,000tonnes concluded at the revised price following OMC’s auction and improved market sentiment in the DRI and finished steel segments.

Implications:

1. This price hike has come along with supporting hikes of 1-2% in DRI, billet, Rebar and wire rod prices due to positive demand sentiments in Raipur market. As an effect of China’s easing monetary policy, billet prices in China have also risen by US$14/tonne to US$417/tonne.

2. Assuming pellet price at Rs8900-9000/tonne for the rest of the the year, leads to Rs10,200/tonne of avg. pellet price in FY25 for GPIL. This matches our current assumption and leads to ebitda/tonne of Rs5000-5100/tonne for pellet. We expect pellet prices to largely sustain on current level due to support from infrastructure projects post completion of monsoon in India.

We expect no change to our estimates until prices witness meaningful correction from current levels. Therefore, we reiterate our BUY rating on GPIL as stock trades at very attractive valuations of 4.8x Sept’26 EV/EBITDA at Rs1040 and the company has strong volume growth triggers post commissioning of its new pellet plant securing revenue growth.