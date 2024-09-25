Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 25 September 2024
ALL UPDATES
- September 25, 2024 08:20
Stock market live updates today: S&P Global retains India’s GDP forecast at 6.8%, expects policy rate cut next month
S&P Global on Tuesday retained India’s economic growth, measured in terms of change in GDP (Gross Domestic Products) at 6.8 per cent. It expects RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to cut policy interest rate next month.
- September 25, 2024 08:19
Stock market live updates today: Rubber Research Institute signs MoU with IndianOil
A memorandum of understanding was signed between Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to enhance the research on using Rubber Process Oils marketed by IOCL in different tyre and non-tyre rubber products.
- September 25, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates today: KBC Global bags ₹105 cr project in Liberia SEZ
KBC Global, a construction and real estate company, has, through its subsidiary KBC International, signed a memorandum of understanding with Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority for constructing a residential building complex, low-cost housing, and a commercial space at a cost of $12.5 million (about ₹105 crore).
- September 25, 2024 07:44
Stock market live updates today: SpiceJet resolves dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corp through amicable settlement
Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has successfully resolved its dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation (ELFC) through an amicable settlement. ELFC, which had previously claimed $16.7 million, has agreed to settle for an undisclosed amount, which is lower than the initial claim, the Gurugram-based airline said in a statement.
- September 25, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates today: L&T wins transmission projects worth ₹15,000 cr in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Tuesday it has secured a mega order from its power transmission and distribution (PT&D) vertical in West Asia. Read more
- September 25, 2024 07:41
Stock market live updates today: US Delaware Supreme Court rules Byju’s defaulted on $1.2-billion loan
In yet another setback for Byju’s, the Delaware Supreme Court upheld a ruling that found the edtech company in default on its $1.2-billion Term Loan B thus entitling lenders to ‘exercise remedies’.
- September 25, 2024 07:40
Stock market live updates today: MDL begins production for first of six vessels for Denmark
Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) on Tuesday commenced the production of first of the six multipurpose cargo vessels (MPV) for Navi Merchants, a fully-owned subsidiary of the Copenhagen Merchants Group of Denmark. Read more
- September 25, 2024 07:38
Stock market live updates today: City Union Bank aims to maintain CD ratio at 83-84% and lower NNPA ratio to 1-1.25% by FY25
Private sector lender City Union Bank is targeting to maintain the credit-deposit ratio (CD ratio) at 83-84 per cent and lower net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio to 1-1.25 per cent in FY25, MD & CEO N Kamakodi told businessline.
- September 25, 2024 07:36
Stock market live updates today: NMDC’s strong market position provides buffer against price volatility: CMD Amitava Mukherjee
State-owned NMDC, the country’s largest iron ore merchant miner, will invest ₹2,200 crore in FY25 on setting up a slurry pipeline and new processing plants. The investment comes in the backdrop of the company’s 100 million tonne (mt) production target by 2030. Read more
- September 25, 2024 07:35
Stock market live updates today: L&T looking for big bucks in offshore wind contracts abroad
L&T recently won its first international order worth $100 million in a new business – offshore wind. The order has got the engineering major thirsting for more. The company is now smacking its lips for encores. Read more
- September 25, 2024 07:34
Stock market live updates today: Western Carriers shares make flat market debut, listing at discount
Shares of logistics company Western Carriers on Tuesday made a flat market debut, listing at a discount over the issue price of ₹172 apiece and later ended the day over 7 per cent lower. Read more
- September 25, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: MNCL Research: Godawari Power & Ispat (GPIL): Pellet price hike in Raipur market solidifies our thesis and estimates, Re-iterate BUY
Pellet price hike in Raipur market solidifies our thesis and estimates, Re-iterate BUY
MCap: Rs139bn; CMP: Rs1041; TP: Rs1240; Upside: 19%; Rating: BUY
What happened: Steelmint has reported that Raipur based pellet manufacturers have raised their offers for Fe 63% (+/-0.5%) by Rs300-400/tonne to Rs8900-9000/tonne with deals of around 25,000tonnes concluded at the revised price following OMC’s auction and improved market sentiment in the DRI and finished steel segments.
Implications:
1. This price hike has come along with supporting hikes of 1-2% in DRI, billet, Rebar and wire rod prices due to positive demand sentiments in Raipur market. As an effect of China’s easing monetary policy, billet prices in China have also risen by US$14/tonne to US$417/tonne.
2. Assuming pellet price at Rs8900-9000/tonne for the rest of the the year, leads to Rs10,200/tonne of avg. pellet price in FY25 for GPIL. This matches our current assumption and leads to ebitda/tonne of Rs5000-5100/tonne for pellet. We expect pellet prices to largely sustain on current level due to support from infrastructure projects post completion of monsoon in India.
We expect no change to our estimates until prices witness meaningful correction from current levels. Therefore, we reiterate our BUY rating on GPIL as stock trades at very attractive valuations of 4.8x Sept’26 EV/EBITDA at Rs1040 and the company has strong volume growth triggers post commissioning of its new pellet plant securing revenue growth.
- September 25, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: Hyundai IPO; Get set for India’s biggest ever IPO as SEBI Greenlights Hyundai Motor Co’s issue of around $3 billion; launch likely in October.
- September 25, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: Moody’s raises India’s CY24 growth forecast to 7.1%, expects Asia-Pacific to grow faster than rest of world
- September 25, 2024 06:58
- September 25, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates today: Eco update
US S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y Actual 5.9%, Forecast 5.9%, Previous 6.5%
US HPI m/m Actual 0.1%, Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.1%
Impact: Neutral for Dollar
- September 25, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
24 September 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 125748.06 + 7284.92 Total: 133032.98
F&O Volume: 848971.54 + 250406.35 Total: 1099377.89
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -2784.14
(20111.37 - 22895.51)
DII: NET BUY: +3868.31
(15939.51 - 12071.2)
- September 25, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 25.09.2024
Cintas Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Textile)
Micron Technology, Inc: (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Jefferies Financial Group Inc (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
- September 25, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 25.09.2024
10:30 JAPAN BOJ Core CPI y/y (Expected: 1.8% versus Previous: 1.8%)
19:30 U.S. New Home Sales (Expected: 693K versus Previous: 739K)
- September 25, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: SEBI board may give nod to MF lite, new asset class on Sept 30
The SEBI board may take up a host of proposals for its upcoming meeting on September 30. The board may discuss the introduction of a new asset class with a minimum ticket size of ₹10 lakh. The threshold will deter retail investors from investing in the product, while attracting investors with investible funds of ₹10-50 lakh, who are currently being drawn to unregistered portfolio management service providers. Read more
- September 25, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates today: India’s tech start-up ecosystem secures $7.6 billion in funding in Jan-Sept, sees surge in unicorns and IPOs
India’s tech start-ups raised a total $7.6 billion in funding from January to September 2024, marking a 7 per cent drop from $8.2 billion in 2023 and a 66 per cent decline from $22.4 billion in 2022. Read more
- September 25, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates today: India’s manufacturing share set to rise to 25% of GDP by 2047: Piyush Goyal
The mood about India across the world is phenomenal in terms of investment interest, and the country’s manufacturing share is set to increase to 25 per cent of the GDP over the next two decades as it proceeds towards becoming a developed nation, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said. Read more
- September 25, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates today: Cognizant helps in boosting podium finish chances for Aston Martin Aramco F1
Hundreds of sensors are generating loads of real time data while driving the Formula One car. Cognizant Technology Solutions helps Aston Martin Aramco Formula One (AMF1) analyse the data and correct problems, if any, to make the car run faster, says the team’s Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso. Read more
- September 25, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 25, 2024: Welspun Corp (BUY)
- September 25, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Welspun Corp (₹720.30): BUY
The outlook for Welspun Corp is bullish. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by surging over 9 per cent so far. This marks the end of the corrective fall since the last week of August. Its share price well above the key resistance at ₹700. The region between ₹700 and ₹690 will now act as a good support zone and limit the downside. Welspun Corp share price can rise to ₹785 in the coming weeks. Read more
