  • April 26, 2024 07:28

  • April 26, 2024 07:26

    Stock market live updates: Cyient Q4 PAT up by 9% at ₹173 cr

    Engineering and technology solutions company, Cyient has posted a net profit of ₹173 crore, showing a growth of 9.1 per cent year-on-year. It registered a revenue of ₹1,489 crore, reporting a growth of 2.8 per cent y-o-y. Read more

  • April 26, 2024 07:24

    Stock market live updates: Wendt India announces final dividend of 200% amid flat net profit in FY24

    Murugappa Group firm Wendt India’s Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share (on a face value of ₹10) for FY24 amid posting a flat consolidated profit after tax for the year. Read more

  • April 26, 2024 07:21

    Stock market live updates: IIFL Samasta Finance adds three distinguished members to its Board

    IIFL Samasta Finance, a non-banking microfinance company (NBFC-MFI), has appointed three members including former NABARD Chairman, Govinda Rajulu Chintalato its Board of Directors. Read more

  • April 26, 2024 07:19

    Stock market live updates: Gateway brand will open up more growth opportunities: IHCL CEO Puneet Chhatwal

    Indian Hotels Company Ltd is scaling up its presence with a new upscale brand and launching new websites to more sales, IHCL managing director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal tells businessline. Read more

  • April 26, 2024 07:18

    Stock market live updates: Tata Steel to invest £1.25 billion in modern electric arc furnace in Port Talbot

    Tata Steel will invest 1.25 billion pounds to build a modern electric arc furnace in Port Talbot and commence closure of the existing heavy-end assets in the following months. Read more

  • April 26, 2024 07:17

    Stock market live updates: Kotak Bank MD says in discussions with RBI, working to address concerns

    A day after Reserve Bank of India asked Kotak Mahindra Bank to stop onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards, MD and CEO Ashok Vaswani said that the lender is in constant discussions with the regulator to address its concerns. Read more

  • April 26, 2024 07:13

    Stock market live updates: Tech Mahindra’s Q4 net profit falls 41% YoY to ₹661 crore

    Reflect the ongoing weak demand for IT services, Tech Mahindra reported a 41 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹661 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024 compared to a net profit of ₹1,117.7 crore in the same period last year. Revenue dropped by 6.2 per cent to ₹12,871 crore. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated PAT was at ₹2,358 crores, down 51.2 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year. Read more

    Total headcount at 145,455 down 795 quarter-on-quarter.

    Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, “FY’24 posed its fair share of challenges for the IT services sector; yet, amidst the global economic uncertainties, we continue to observe a notable push towards digital adoption.”

    Rohit Anand, Tech Mahindra’s Chief Financial Officer, said, “With another quarter of robust cash generation, we have reported improvement in deal wins and operating margins in Q4FY’24, which has enabled consistent dividend distribution. We are confident that our actions will lead to steady earnings growth in the coming years. We will continue to focus on operational excellence and cost savings to deliver superior shareholder returns.”

    Anglo Eastern Group to create job opportunities for Indian youth in merchant navy

    Analysts said the reduction in client spending has dented the company’s performance D. K. Mudaraddi, Research Analyst, StoxBox said “Tech Mahindra’s Q4FY24 results reflect the ongoing weak demand environment, leading companies to focus on improving margins through cost optimization. However, the inability to decrease subcontracting expenses and lower utilization makes us wary of the company’s approach towards efficiently managing resources.”

    Published on April 25, 2024

  • April 26, 2024 07:12

    Stock market live updates: Brigade Enterprises, IHG partner join hands to introduce InterContinental in Hyderabad

    Brigade Enterprises Ltd’s shares were up by 1.09% after the company partnered with IHG Hotels & Resorts to introduce the InterContinental to Hyderabad. Read more

  • April 26, 2024 07:11

    Stock market live updates: Swiggy gets shareholders’ nod for $1.2 billion public offering

    Bengaluru-based food and delivery company Swiggy has received a go-ahead from its shareholders for its initial public offering (IPO), as per regulatory filings. Read more

  • April 26, 2024 07:02

    Stock market live updates: AMFI knocks on SEBI doors to resolve KYC impasse

    The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has held multiple rounds of discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to clear the logjam arising out of the validation of investor KYC records. This is in addition to separate talks held by individual fund houses and distributors with the regulator on the issue. Read more

  • April 26, 2024 07:01

    Stock market live updates: Nifty could reach 25,810 if NDA government returns, says Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher, one of the leading broking firms, expects the equity market to turn cautious in the run-up to the second phase of the General Election and give up some gains closer to the polling date. Read more

  • April 26, 2024 07:00

    Stock market live updates: B&K Securities

    Jindal Saw (JSAW): CMP: 520, Market Cap: Rs 166 bn, TP: Rs 818 (~60% upside)

    Favourable Industry Tailwinds & significant debt reduction to drive the earnings growth.

    Key Trigger: Rising Order Book, higher exports, debt reduction

    JSAW (a unit of the PR Jindal group), is a leading player in the steel pipes and pellets industry in India and overseas. It holds significant market share in SAW and Ductile Iron Pipes domestically (~25% market share in SAW pipes and ~20% market share in Ductile Iron Pipes) and has a strong presence in regions like Latin America and MENA. ~60% of the company’ revenues come from the water supply and sanitation (WSS) which is growing rapidly in India and globally and the remaining from O&G and other segment which supports the company in a volatile industry scenario. Its client base includes both government and private sectors across various industries, ensuring stability and growth opportunities. Overall, JSAW is well-positioned for sustained success with its market leadership, diversified revenue streams, and global presence.

    Over the preceding half-decade, the company faced stagnant steel pipes volumes, lingering at 13 lakh tons (~60% utilization) due to challenges such as rising steel prices and declining demand. However, recent indicators signal a turnaround, with volumes surging to around 17 lakh tons in FY24 (~20% YoY growth). This resurgence is driven by robust orders in both domestic and export markets, particularly in segments with favourable margins (LSAW & Coated HSAW Pipe order wins). Foreseeing a 7.0% volume CAGR over the next two years, the company capitalizes on scale advantages and significant debt reduction, fuelling an expected earnings spike of ~150.0% in FY24E compared to FY23 (with a 14% earnings CAGR expected over the next two years, FY24E-26E). With a positive long-term outlook supported by a diverse product portfolio, effective hedging strategies, restrained CAPEX, and debt reduction initiatives, the stock’s current trading at 5.4x FY26E EV/EBITDA indicates a potential ~60% upside based on an 8x EV/EBITDA valuation.

  • April 26, 2024 06:59

  • April 26, 2024 06:59

    Stock market live updates: Key numbers

    Fund Flow Activity: 

    25 April 2024 (In Cr) 

    Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs. 

    FII/FPI: NET SELL: -2823.33 

    (19,378.28 - 22,201.61) 

    DII: NET BUY: +6167.56 

    (19,088.02 - 12,920.46)

  • April 26, 2024 06:58

    Stock market live updates: Market close as on 25 April 2024

    Closing Bell:

    * Sensex: 74339.44(+486.50)

    * Nifty 50: 22570.35 (+167.95)

    * Nifty bank: 48494.95 (+305.95)

    Nifty top 5 Gainers: 

    * Axis bank: 1,127.00(+63.75)

    * SBI: 812.70(+ 39.60)

    * Dr Reddys Labs: 6,218.75 (+267.95)

    * JSW Steel: 905.80 (+23.10)

    * Nestle: 2,562.65 (+62.50)

    Nifty top 5 losers:

    * kotakM: 1,642.45(-200.35)

    * LTIMindtree: 4,634.70 (-92.10)

    * HUL: 2,230.85 (-29.40 )

    * Titan Company: 3,571.10 (-38.65 )

    * SBI Life Insura: 1,444.45 (-15.60)

  • April 26, 2024 06:57

    Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar - 26.04.2024

    TENT JAPAN BOJ Monetary Policy (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: 0.1%)

    TENT JAPAN BOJ Press Conference

    18:00 U.S. Core PCE Price Index m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.3%)

    19:30 U.S. Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 77.9 versus Previous: 77.9)

  • April 26, 2024 06:56

    Stock market live updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 26.04.2024 

    Exxon Mobil Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Energy) 

    Chevron Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Energy) 

    AbbVie Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare) 

    Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (Pre market) (Sector – Food Retail) 

    HCA Healthcare, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare) 

    Colgate-Palmolive Company (Pre market) (Sector - FMCG) 

    Phillips 66 (Pre market) (Sector - Energy) 

    Aon plc (Pre market) (Sector - Financials) 

    Roper Technologies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Technology) 

    Centene Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare) 

    Charter Communications, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Technology) 

    Imperial Oil Limited (Pre market) (Sector - Energy) 

    LyondellBasell Industries NV (Pre market) (Sector - Chemicals) 

    NatWest Group plc (Pre market) (Sector - Financials) 

    T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Financials) 

    Ball Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Packaging) 

    Avantor, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare) 

    Saia, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Logistics) 

    Cameco Corporation (Tentative) (Sector - Energy) 

    PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (Tentative) (Sector - Technology) 

    Banco De Chile (Tentative) (Sector - Financials)

  • April 26, 2024 06:56

    Stock market live updates: Alphabet (Google), Microsoft shares spurt on earnings reports

    Alphabet (Google) shares jumped by more than 12% in after-hours trading Thursday after the Google owner reported better-than-expected top and bottom lines for the fiscal Q1 2024. 

    Microsoft Corporation rose more than 4% in afterhours trading following the better than expected earnings report.

  • April 26, 2024 06:54

    Stock market live updates: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 26 April 2024 Axis Bank (₹1,127.35): BUY

  • April 26, 2024 06:51

    Stock markets live today: Stock to buy today: Axis Bank (₹1,127.35): BUY

    The upmove in Axis Bank seems to be gaining momentum. The stock surged about 6 per cent on Thursday. It has closed just below a key resistance level of ₹1,130. We see high chances for the stock to breach this resistance from here. Read more

