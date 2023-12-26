Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 26 December 2023.
- December 26, 2023 09:42
Currency Market Live Updates: Rupee turns flat at 83.16 against US dollar in early trade.
- December 26, 2023 09:41
Share Market Live Updates: Infosys shares drop 2% as $1.5 billion AI deal MoU terminated
Shares of Infosys fell 2% on Tuesday after the company said that an unnamed global company, which had signed a $1.5 billion deal focused on artificial intelligence solutions, decided to terminate the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IT giant
- December 26, 2023 09:36
Commodity Markets Live Updates: Gold Prices Today: Gold gains on prospects of Fed rate cuts next year
Gold prices inched higher in holiday-thinned trade on Tuesday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar and lower bond yields on rising prospects of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve as early as March next year.
* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,056.80 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,068.60 per ounce.
* Spot silver rose 0.3% to $24.23 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $970.63. Palladium climbed 0.8% to $1,212.34. - Reuters
- December 26, 2023 09:20
Stock Market Live Updates: OPENING BELL: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid global signals; analysts forecast volatile week
India’s key indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened without much change, with Sensex at 71,142.12 (a 35.16 point climb) and Nifty at 21,352.25 (a gain of 2.85 points).
Analysts predict a volatile final week of 2023 due to derivative settlements and institutional portfolio shifts before the new year, though foreign institutional investor support may counterbalance.
Ruchit Jain from 5paisa.com highlighted consistent long positions by FIIs in derivatives, expecting sector-specific opportunities in IT and selective pharma stocks.
VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services noted a positive shift in FPI inflows for December, driven by declining U.S. bond yields, projecting continued purchases in 2024.
Technical analysts foresee short-term market volatility, suggesting level-based trading strategies.
Amol Athawale from Kotak Securities outlined key index levels, emphasizing 47,000 as pivotal support for Bank Nifty and providing potential upward and downward rally points.
- December 26, 2023 09:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Pre-market comment by Choice Broking
The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open slightly higher on December 26 as trends in the GIFT Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index with a gain of 35 points.
Nifty can find support at 21,300 followed by 21,250 and 21,200. On the higher side, 21,400 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 21,500 and 21,600.
The charts of Bank Nifty indicate that it may get support at 47,350, followed by 47,200 and 47,000. If the index advances, 47,800 would be the initial key resistance, followed by 48,000 and 48,220.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,828.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 2,166.72 crore worth of stocks on December 22, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.
The market is projected to stay range bound in the final week of the current calendar year, with the Nifty 50 encountering resistance in the 21,500-21,600 range and finding immediate support in the 21,300-21,200 range. A significant break of 21,600 can drive the index to 21,800 levels, while a break of the same support can drag it to 21,000 levels. Hence short term or intraday traders have the opportunity to trade on both the sides where Nifty can be purchased near to support levels and profits can be booked near to resistance levels.
Deven Mehata
Equity Research Analyst
Choice Broking
- December 26, 2023 09:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Muthoot Microfinance shares to be listed today
Shares of the Muthoot Pappachan Group company Muthoot Microfinance will be listed at the bourses today. The issue price of the ₹960-crore IPO has been fixed at ₹291, at the upper end of the ₹277-291 price band. The issue was subscribed 11.52 times.
The offer comprised a fresh issue of ₹760 crore (2.61 crore shares) and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹200 crore (0.69 crore shares). Investor shareholders who offloaded their shares included Greater Pacific Capital WIV, and promoters Thomas John Muthoot, Thomas Muthoot, Thomas George Muthoot, Preethi John Muthoot, Remmy Thomas, and Nina George.
- December 26, 2023 09:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Dividend Dates
Vedanta Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.11
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 259.75
Ex-Dividend 27 December 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- December 26, 2023 09:06
Stock Recommendations: Investec on JB Chemicals
Buy, TP raised to Rs 1860
Acquisition of Novartis’ India Ophthalmology portfolio is a good diversification & gives access to a fast-growing therapy in India
Acquired brands have leadership positions, will be EPS & margin accretive
- December 26, 2023 09:05
Stock Recommendations: Antique on JB Chemicals
Hold Call, Target Rs 1,367
Co To Acquire Select Ophthalmology Brands From Novartis; Value Of Portfolio Stands At `206 Cr
Co Has Valued Portfolio At 5.3x EV/Sales (Incl. Distribution Rights Payout)
Company Will Initially Pay `125 Cr For Promotion & Distribution Partner
Later, Co Will Pay $116 m In CY26 For The Trade Mark License Agreement & Will Own The Brands
Transaction Marks Co’s Entry Into The Ophthalmology Segment
- December 26, 2023 09:05
Stock Recommendations: Equirus on IndiaMART
Initiate Long Call, Target Rs 3,180
See Solid Long-term Growth, Fuelled By Leadership In A Large, Fragmented Market,
See Solid Long-term Growth, Fuelled By A Diversified Supplier And Buyer Base
Diversified Supplier And Buyer Base Both Region And Product Category-wise
See Solid Long-term Growth, Fuelled By A Subscription-based Rev Model W/Negative Working Capital
Forecast A 17/22% Revenue/EBITDA CAGR Over FY23-FY28
Growth In Paying Suppliers And ARPU, Along With Sales Efficiencies and economies Of Scale
- December 26, 2023 09:05
Stock Recommendations: MOSL on Godrej Cons
Buy Call, Target Rs 1,210
Management Meet Takeaways Show Co’s Growth Strategy Focuses On Three Key Pillars
Co’s Growth Strategy Focuses On Leading Via Category Dvpt & Funded By Simplification
Co’s Growth Strategy Also Focuses On Prioritising People & Planet Alongside Profits
Management Is Confident In The Acquired Projects
Acquired Projects Anticipating Accelerated Booking Growth & Increased Cash Flow
- December 26, 2023 09:05
Stock Recommendations: CLSA on J Kumar Infra
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 720 From Rs 385
Urbanisation Capex Play, Benefiting From Climate Resistant Infrastructure
FY24 YTD: Raining Urbanisation Orders With Its Backlog Up 114% YoY
Building Climate Resistant Urban Infrastructure, Co Is Well Placed With A 2x Top-line
Raises EPS 11% Over CL25
- December 26, 2023 09:05
Stock Recommendations: CLSA on BEL
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 207 From 157
Co Set To Beat Its FY24 Order Inflow Guidance Of Rs 20,000 Cr With FY24 YTD Orders Of Rs 25,900 Cr
Co Set To Beat Order Inflow As The Government Brings Forward Make In India Orders
Government Brings Forward Make In India Orders Ahead Of A Likely Election-led Lull From Q4FY24
Observe A Rising Share Of Electronics In Defence Equipment
Latest Sensor Order For Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels Accounting For 28% Of OEM Orders
See Government Accelerating MII Defence Orders
Government Accelerating MII Defence Orders With A Multi-yr Artillery Fuse Order Of $590 m
Government Accelerating Defence Orders Helps Co’s Order Backlog To Pass $9 bn, Up 50% YoY
Raise EPS Estimates 5-7% Over CL25-26
- December 26, 2023 09:03
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: Innova Captab issue closes today
The initial public offering of Innova Captab will close today. The ₹570-crore IPO of the integrated pharmaceutical company with a presence across the pharmaceuticals value chain, including research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution and marketing and exports, was subscribed 3.54 times so far, as retail investors make aggressive bidding.
The issue, with a price band ₹426–448, received bids for 3.22 crore shares against an offer of 90.78 lakh shares. The market lot is 33 shares.
- December 26, 2023 09:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Motisons Jewellers shares to be listed today
Shares of Motisons Jewellers will be listed at the bourses today. The issue price at ₹55, is at the upper end of the price band of ₹52-55.
The initial public offering of the Jaipur-based jewellery was subscribed 173.23 times, with HNI and retail investors giving it a strong response.
- December 26, 2023 09:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty Analysis and stock picks by Mehta Equities’ Prashanth Tapse
“This Tuesday morning, the Nifty is consolidating recent gains, and a positive trend is expected with the prevailing strategy of buying on dips. The bullish sentiment on Dalal Street revolves around the ‘Santa Claus Rally,’ anticipating strength in the final five days of the year and the first two days of the new year. We foresee year-end window dressing supporting stocks this week, and historical trends suggest optimism for a Happy New Year among Nifty perma-bulls. Technically, Nifty’s upside target is at 21593, with a cautious note if it slips below 20976. Noteworthy is the positive impact of November’s US PCE inflation figures, cooling below expectations at 3.2%. Conversely, last week’s FII selling of Rs. 6422 crores poses a negative catalyst. Options data suggests Nifty may trade within 21000-22000, with 22000 as a crucial resistance zone. The recommended trades for Nifty and Bank Nifty are outlined, and our chart of the day remains bullish on COAL INDIA, ZOMATO, BRITANNIA, and SRF. A top pick is COAL INDIA (CMP 360) with a buy recommendation, stop at 343, and targets at 372/389, emphasizing a momentum play in the inter-week strategy.” - Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
- December 26, 2023 08:58
Stock Market Live Updates: BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
· BANK NIFTY once again failed to cross 48,100 levels and witnessed a strong reversal in the second half with profit booking in index pivotal.
· A crossover of 48,100 will trigger a fresh up move to test 48,800-49,200 levels over the next few days while on the downside support is at 46,900-46,500 levels
· RSI is trending below the average line and other key technical indicators are mixed from current levels.
· Bank Nifty 48,000 CE has the highest OI while on the downside has moved lower to 47,000 for the put OI for the monthly expiry.
- December 26, 2023 08:58
Stock Market Live Updates: NIFTY-50 OUTLOOK
· NIFTY-50 has tested the higher range of 21,400 levels and crossover of the same would witness a breakout on the higher side to scale a new all time high.
· The trend reversal will be placed at 21,100 which was the recent lows post the fall from the all time high and expect volatility to increase with respect to the monthly expiry.
· RSI has witnessed support near the higher range of 70 levels and witnessed up move with the broader momentum.
· Highest call OI has moved to 21,500 strike while on the downside the highest put OI has moved lower to 21,000 for the weekly expiry.
- December 26, 2023 08:58
Commodities Market Live Updates: Oil Price Update
Oil gained 2% to $80/bbl with shipping disruptions in the Red Sea in focus after a spate of Houthi attacks against vessels in the vital waterway.
Gold Price Update – Gold gained 1% to $2054/ounce as the dollar retreated after US economic growth was revised lower, raising expectations for interest-rate cuts next year.
- December 26, 2023 08:57
Stock Market Live Updates: Pre-market views of Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities
Modest gains in the US market on Friday, positive opening Asia markets and global rating agency Fitch mentioned robust economic growth in India, may open domestic bourses on a positive note. Rating agency Fitch had mentioned India to be among the world’s fastest-growing sovereigns, with resilient GDP growth of 6.5% in FY 25 and FY24 6.9%. Expect big positives in the domestic market to attract foreign investors in the longer-term prospect.
The US market gained 0.3% on account of decline in the personal consumption inflation on Friday. Both US 10-Year bond yield and Dollar Index fell to 5-month low on hope of the US Fed to cut interest rate next year. The US S&P 500 index is up 24% this year, including a 4.1% increase in December. Back home, Gift Nifty is 40 points or 0.2. Metal and IT sectors momentum may continue on account of the benefit of the fall in Dollar Index. Auto stocks may bounce back on hope of impressive December monthly sales volume.
- December 26, 2023 08:57
Stock Market Live Updates: JSWREL, JSW Energy arm commissions 51 MW wind power in Tamil Nadu
JSW Renew Energy Limited (JSWREL), a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy has commissioned 51 MW of wind power capacity under the phasewise commissioning of the 810 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project awarded under SECI Tranche IX at Tamil Nadu
- December 26, 2023 08:47
Stock Market Live Updates: Listing of Suraj Estate Developers Limited on 26th December, 2023
Symbol: SURAJEST
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544054
ISIN: INE843S01025
Face Value: Rs 5/-
Issued Price: Rs 360/- per share
- December 26, 2023 08:47
Stock Market Live Updates: Listing of Motisons Jewellers Limited on 26th December, 2023
Symbol: MOTISONS
Series: Equity “T Group”
BSE Code: 544053
ISIN: INE0FRK01012
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 55/- per share
- December 26, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Listing of Muthoot Microfin Limited on 26th December, 2023
Symbol: MUTHOOTMF
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544055
ISIN: INE046W01019
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 291/- per share
- December 26, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Trading Tweaks
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Ashapura Minechem, D B Realty.
- December 26, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge of five lakh shares on Dec. 22.
- December 26, 2023 08:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Insider Trades
VIP Industries: Promoter group Kiddy Plast bought 2.9 lakh shares between Dec. 20 and 21.
Bengal and Assam Company: Promoter group Accurate Finman Services bought 6,000 shares on Dec. 20, Promoter group Nav Bharat Vanijya bought 2,000 shares on Dec. 20, Promoter group J.K. Credit & Finance bought 10,000 shares on Dec. 20 and Promoter Hari Shankar Singhania Holdings sold 18,000 shares on Dec. 20.
Shalimar Paints: Promoter group Kusum Mittal sold 50,000 shares on Dec.22.
Ultramarine and Pigments: Promoter S Narayanan sold 6,161 shares on Dec. 20.
Fusion Micro Finance: Promoter Devesh Sachdev bought 6,125 shares on Dec. 21.
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter Rama Mines Mauritius sold 99,515 shares between Dec.18 and 19.
Sapphire Foods: Promoter Sagista Realty Advisors sold 1.16 lakh shares on Dec. 20.
- December 26, 2023 08:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulk Deals
IIFL Finance: FIH Mauritius Investments sold 2.16 crore shares (5.66%) at Rs 554.64 apiece. Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 26.2 lakh shares (0.68%) at Rs 551.01 apiece, Mansi Share & Stock Advisors bought 21.44 lakh shares (0.56%) at Rs 555.42 apiece, and F3 Advisors bought 20.92 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 553.06 apiece.
Sansera Engineering: CVCIGP II Employee Ebene sold 12 lakh shares (2.25%) at Rs 966.1 apiece, while HDFC Standard Life Insurance bought 8.25 lakh shares (1.54%) at Rs 965 apiece.
Allcargo Gati: Equirus Wealth sold 19.68 lakh shares (1.51%) at Rs 129.04 apiece.
*Antony Waste Handling Cell:*The Miri Strategic Emerging Markets Fund LP bought 2.26 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 492.23 apiece.
- December 26, 2023 08:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Block Deals
V-Guard Industries: Chittilappilly Thomas Kochuouseph sold 45 lakh shares (1.03%), while Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 35 lakh shares (0.8%), and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 10 lakh shares (0.23%) at Rs 286 apiece.
- December 26, 2023 08:44
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO Offerings
Azad Engineering: The public issue was subscribed 80.65 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (179.66 times), non-institutional investors (87.61 times), and retail investors (23.79 times).
Innova Captab: The public issue was subscribed 3.54 times on day 2. The bids were led by retail investors (5.02 times), non-institutional investors (3.28 times) and institutional investors (1.09 times).
- December 26, 2023 08:44
Stock Market Live Updates: New Listings
Muthoot Microfinance
Motisons Jewellers
Suraj Developers
- December 26, 2023 08:43
Stock to Watch Out for December 26, 2023
Aurobindo Pharma: U.S FDAs pre-approval inspection-from Dec. 11-22-at the U.S.-based unit
Eugia ended with 10 observations.
* Adani Power:* A consortium of Adani Power received letter of intent from resolution professional of Coastal Energen after lenders approved the resolution plan.
* Adani Green Energy:* Completed power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corp of India to supply 1,799 MW of solar power. Concludes power offtake tie-up for the entire 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender awarded by SECl.
* Zydus Lifesciences:* The USFDA conducted an inspection at the API site situated in Ahmedabad between Dec. 14 and 22. The inspection was closed with six observations.
* Bank of Baroda:* The company raised its stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to 8.51% from 5.56% for Rs 30 crore.
* KPIT Technologies:* The company approved the initial strategic acquisition of 13% shareholding in N-Dream AG, a cloud-based game aggregation platform for €2.7 million as a primary investment and €0.3 million as a secondary investment.
* RBL Bank:* RBI-appointed director, named in 2021 when the bank was going through an unexpected leadership transition, retired on Dec 23.
* Talbros Automotive Components:* The company approved divesting and selling its entire 40% stake in Nippon Leakless Talbros to Nippon Leakless Corp. and Leakless Gasket for a consideration of Rs 81.80 crore.
* Adani Wilmar:* The company’s promoters, Adani Commodities and Lence, have proposed to sell their stakes to comply with the minimum public shareholding norms. The promoters sell up to a 1.24% stake between Dec. 26 and Jan. 31.
* AstraZeneca Pharma:* The company received a Rs 14.1 crore tax demand from the Income Tax Department for AY 2021-22.
* Archean Chemical Industries:* The company’s unit was declared the successful bidder for acquiring Oren Hydrocarbons.
* NHPC:* The company will monetize future cash flow in respect of the Kishanganga power station or any other power station of the company for 8-10 years in a single tranche during FY 2023-24 or beyond.
* Rites:* The company signed a MoU with Northeastern Electric Power Corp. for consultancy work.
Arman Financial Services: The company raised Rs 230 crore via QIP and set the issue price at Rs 2,195 per share, which indicates a discount of 4.96% to the floor price of Rs 2,309.51 per share.
* Polycab India:* The Income Tax Department has commenced search operations at the company’s premises.
* Transformers and Rectifiers:* The company has completed the ‘Dynamic Short Circuit Test’ on
105 MVA. The test was conducted at the national high-power test laboratory. With the successful completion of this test, the company has crossed a commendable milestone of a successful dynamic short circuit test on a record 150+ transformers in the last two decades.
* Grindwell Norton:* The company approved the investment of Rs 11 crore in VEH Wind Energy and an investment of Rs 15 crore in Advanced Synthetic Minerals.
* TTK Prestige:* The company appointed Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan as the Chief Executive Officer.
* Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals:* The company launched a new product ‘CAVELO’ in the category of 70W well glass trade to cater to the domestic market.
* Power Finance Corp:* The company’s unit incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely KHAVDA PSI and three transmissions for the development of “Provision of Dynamic Reactive Compensation at Khavda Pooling Station 1 and Khavda Pooling Station 3.”
* Carysil:* Acrysil USA Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carysil Ltd., acquired 100% membership interest of United Granite LLC.
* PNC Infratech:* PNC Infratech’s PNC Unnao Highways received provisional completion certificate on Dec. 25 for NHAI project worth Rs 1,602 crore.
- December 26, 2023 08:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Inox Wind bags repeat order for 279 MW for its 3 MW WTGs from a large C&I player
- December 26, 2023 08:21
Stock Market Live Updates: Godrej Properties sells 600+ homes worth ₹2,600 cr at Gurugram project launch
Godrej Properties: Company Sells Over 600 Homes Worth Rupees 2,600 Crore at the Launch of Its Project Godrej Aristocrat in Gurugram
- December 26, 2023 08:18
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Shyam Metalics and Energy (₹608.70) – BUY
The uptrend in the stock of Shyam Metalics and Energy has gained momentum recently. The stock price had surged over 18 per cent last week. This rise has taken the share price well above the resistance levels of ₹535 and ₹580.
- December 26, 2023 08:17
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for December 26, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.
- December 26, 2023 08:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Innova Captab IPO: Should you subscribe?
Innova Captab is a CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) operator that contract-manufactures generic formulations and supplies to domestic pharmaceutical companies marketing them. The IPO (open till December 26) values the company at 25 times FY23 earnings — on a pro-forma basis, which includes earnings from a company acquired in June ‘23
- December 26, 2023 08:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Ruby Mills, Torrent Pharma execute sale of additional premises for ₹62.15 crore
The Ruby Mills and Torrent Pharmaceuticals have entered Execution of Sale of Additional Premises in “The Ruby Mills Limited” for ₹62.15 crore
- December 26, 2023 08:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings 26-Dec-23
ABHICAP
General
ADANIGREEN
Preferential Issue of shares
AMIC
Half Yearly Results
CITL
General
CROISSANCE
General
DYNAMICP
General
JAMESWARREN
General
JLL
General
PRAVEG
Issue Of Warrants;Preferential Issue of shares;
GeneralSAICOM
General
TANAA
Preferential Issue of shares
- December 26, 2023 08:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Engineers India: Why it’s time for investors to book profits in this stock
PSU stocks have seen a sharp rally this year as BSE PSU Index rose by around 46 per cent on a year-to-date basis. This has possibly been driven by rerating due to attractive valuation, and increased capex spending by the government. One PSU player that was part of the rally is engineering consultancy firm, Engineers India Ltd (EIL).
- December 26, 2023 08:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Prime Focus World N.V. to merge with DNEG: Overseas subsidiaries inform Prime Focus
Prime Focus has been informed by its overseas subsidiaries - Prime Focus World N.V., Netherlands and DNEG S.a.r.I., Luxembourg (formerly Prime Focus Luxembourg S.a.r.l.) - that PFW NV is proposed to be merged with and into DNEG, in accordance with the applicable laws of the Netherlands and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
- December 26, 2023 08:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Jindal Stainless secures sale certificate for Rabi Run Vinimay acquisition
Jindal Stainless Ltd has received the Sale Certificate from the Official Liquidator confirming the sale of Rabi Run Vinimay Private Limited to the company
- December 26, 2023 08:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Bank of Baroda subscribes to ONDC shares, holds 8.51% equity post investment
Bank of Baroda has subscribed shares, of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Post investment, Bank of Baroda holds 8.51 per cent of the equity share capital of ONDC by way of allotment of additional 30 lakh fully paid up Equity shares of face value of ₹100 each
- December 26, 2023 08:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Akshar Spintex Board proposes 1:5 bonus issue, awaits member approval
The board of Akshar Spintex has recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:5, subject to approval by the members of the company
- December 26, 2023 08:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Quess Corp board nods for overseas subsidiary restructuring, 56% stake acquisition
The board of Quess Corp has approved a proposal of restructuring of overseas subsidiaries by way of acquisition of 56 per cent stake in Mfxchange Holdings Inc., Canada, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company from Quesscorp Holdings Pte Ltd, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary.The proposed restructuring will result in simplification of structure of the company without any change in ultimate ownership of subsidiary
- December 26, 2023 08:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Xchanging Solutions receives ₹126.50 crore outstanding loan from Xchanging Solutions US INC
Xchanging Solutions said that the remaining outstanding loan of ₹126.50 crore from Xchanging Solutions US INC has been received in the Company’s INR account on December 22
- December 26, 2023 08:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries sets January 5 as record date for buyback participation
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Limited has fixed January 5,, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the Buyback
- December 26, 2023 08:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Ace Men Engg Works mulls unlisted company stake acquisition for business expansion
The board of Ace Men Engg Works has discussed the proposal to acquire stake in the Unlisted public company to expand its business verticlas. The Board meeting for the unconcluded agenda for acquiring stake is adjourned till December 29.
- December 26, 2023 08:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Wipro has denied rumours of former L&T Infotech CEO Sanjay Jalona joining the company
- December 26, 2023 08:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Anupam Rasayan inks $61 million deal with leading Japanese chemical firm
Anupam Rasayan has signed letter of intent worth $61 million (₹507 crore) with one of the leading Japanese multi-national chemical company.
- December 26, 2023 08:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Ankiti Bose’s ₹820 crore civil suit against NDTV convergence settled amicably
Civil Suit filed by Ankiti Bose before Bombay HC seeking ₹820 crore damages against NDTV’s arm NDTV Convergence has been amicably settled between the parties.
- December 26, 2023 08:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Vedanta’s BALCO faces ₹84 crore GST demand from Bilaspur for FY17-18
Bharat Aluminium Co (BALCO), a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd, has received ₹84 crore GST demand from Bilaspur authorities for FY17-18 on account of various interpretational issues
- December 26, 2023 08:00
Stock Market Live Updates: NTPC’s renewable energy unit wins bid for 900 MW solar projects
- December 26, 2023 08:00
Stock Market Live Upates: ICRA has upgraded its rating on Can Fin Home’s long-term facilities to ‘AAA’ from ‘AA+
- December 26, 2023 07:48
Stock Market Live Updates: SEBI to move to instant settlement in two phases
The move will enable faster pay-outs of securities and funds to investors, improve overall market efficiency, and enhance the overall risk management of clearing corporations (CCs), according to the regulator
- December 26, 2023 07:47
Stock Market Live Updates: AMFI classification: Top 52 small-cap cos command $3 bn in m-cap
The sharp rally in the equity markets is redefining the small-cap definition for mutual funds. The first 58 stocks that will enter the small-cap as per the Association of Mutual Funds of India definition will have a combined market-cap of about $3 billion.
However, globally small caps are classified as stocks within the market cap range of $300 million to $2 billion. However, in India the first 100 highest market-cap stocks are labelled as large caps and mid-cap stocks are ranked between 101 and 250 by market-cap. The remaining stocks are clubbed as small-cap.
- December 26, 2023 07:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Mutual fund investors flex muscle, beat FPI inflows hands down
Retail and mutual fund investors proved saviours of the equity markets when foreign portfolio investors pulled out of India in the backdrop of the US Fed persisting with rate hikes in 2023.
In one of the fastest rate hikes campaigns, the US Fed increased interest rates in four equal instalments of 25 basis points each, from 4.50-4.75 per cent to 5.25-5.50 per cent between February and July, before pressing the pause button to salvage economic growth.
- December 26, 2023 07:45
Stock Market Live Updates: AIK Pipes and Polymers sets IPO price at ₹89 per share; issue opens Dec 26-28
Pipe maker AIK Pipes and Polymers on Sunday said it has fixed a price of ₹89 per share for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open for public subscription from December 26-28.
The initial share-sale is entirely a fresh issue of 16.88 lakh equity shares and the company aims to raise about ₹15.02 crore from the IPO, AIK Pipes said in a statement.
Shares will be listed on the BSE-SME platform.
- December 26, 2023 07:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Small is big: Alpha chasing investors push SME IPO subscription to new high
Notwithstanding the boom in the main board primary market issuance, retail investors’ interest in initial public offering on SME platforms have also touched a new high.
SME segment saw 166 companies raising an aggregate of ₹4,472 crore by listing on both BSE SME and NSE Emerge.
- December 26, 2023 07:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: December 26, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Reliance Industries, Infosys, Adani Wilmar, Paytm, Aurobindo Pharma, Jindal Steel, RITES, UPL, Strides Pharma Science, Religare Enterprises, Sandhar Technologies, Indsil Hydro Power, Redtape, Intellivate Capital Ventures, Indo Amines
- December 26, 2023 07:35
Stock Recommendations: F&O Strategy: Buy Ipca Laboratories futures
Ipca Laboratories’ stock (₹1,062.65) has been steadily gaining since July. It took support at ₹675 and then started to rally. But after marking a 52-week high of ₹1,161.85 in early December, the stock lost steam. What followed was a decline in price and last week, it closed at ₹1,062.65.
- December 26, 2023 07:34
Stock Market Live Updates: F&O Tracker: Rally to resume, going forward
Nifty 50 (21,349) snapped a seven-week rally by posting a loss of 0.5 per cent last week. Similarly, Bank Nifty (47,492) ended its four-week rally by shedding 1.4 per cent over the past week. Here, we take a look at the derivatives data to see whether the decline holds any significance.
- December 26, 2023 07:32
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil: Downtick expected
Crude oil prices went up last week. Brent crude oil futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) appreciated 3.3 per cent as it closed at $79.1 per barrel. Crude oil futures on the MCX gained 2.5 per cent by ending the week at ₹6,163 a barrel.
- December 26, 2023 07:31
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold Cues: Bulls on the ascent
The precious metals appreciated for the second week in a row. Gold and silver gained 1.7 per cent each last week, as they closed at $2,053 and $24.2 per ounce respectively on Friday.
- December 26, 2023 07:29
Currency Market Live Updates: Dollar and Treasury yields remain weak
The US dollar index continued its fall for the second consecutive week. As expected, the index fell to test the key support level of 101.50 last week. It made a low of 101.43 and has bounced slightly from there to close at 101.70. The index was down 0.83 per cent for the week. The US 10Yr Treasury yield, on the other hand, remained lower but was relatively stable.
- December 26, 2023 07:28
Stock Market Live Updates: F&O Query: Aditya Birla Capital (₹159.7)
The stock, which has been on a downtrend since July, has now reached a support at ₹160. Although the closing price is slightly below this level, we cannot consider that as a strong break.
- December 26, 2023 07:23
Stock Market Live Updates: F&O Query: SBI Life Insurance Company (₹1,394.3)
The stock has seen a decline in price over the past couple of weeks. However, ₹1,380 is a support and this can stop the downtrend. The 50-day moving average coincides at ₹1,380 making it a strong base.
- December 26, 2023 07:22
Stock Recommendations: Indus Towers (₹185.6)
Indus Towers’ stock, in April this year, formed a base at ₹136. It then started to appreciate. However, after gaining to ₹195 in September, the stock began to move sideways. It was oscillating between ₹178 and ₹195, except for a temporary fall to ₹168 once in October.
- December 26, 2023 07:21
Stock Recommendations: Endurance Technologies (₹1,833)
Endurance Technologies’ stock bounced off the support at ₹1,200 in April this year. But after reaching ₹1,749 in July, the bulls lost momentum and consequently, the price moderated. The support at ₹1,525 arrested the decline and the stock has now resumed another leg of rally on the back of this base.
- December 26, 2023 07:20
Stock Recommendations: Advanced Enzyme Technologies (₹375.3)
Advanced Enzymes Technologies’ stock began rallying in April this year after depreciating over the preceding two years. It took support at ₹230 and started moving up. In early December, the stock surpassed a resistance at ₹345 and confirmed a bull flag on the weekly chart.
- December 26, 2023 07:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Uptrend is intact
It was a volatile week for the Indian equity markets. After a stable beginning, the Sensex, Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank index witnessed a sharp fall mid-week on Wednesday. But thereafter, they have managed to bounce back and recoup most of the loss. The recovery from the week’s low indicates the presence of strong buyers at lower levels. That, in turn, keeps the overall positive sentiment intact.
- December 26, 2023 07:17
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: JK Lakshmi Cement (Buy)
The company’s ongoing capacity expansion at its subsidiary UCWL (Udaipur Cement Works Ltd) of a 2.5 mtpa grinding unit is progressing well and is expected to commercialise in Q1-FY25. The clinker unit (1.5 mtpa) is already operational and getting stabilised. Clinker produced at UCWL will be used by JKLC for grinding
- December 26, 2023 07:16
Stock Recommendations: Oberoi Realty (Add)
Oberoi Realty (OBER) in Q3-FY24 launched its most-awaited project in Kolshet-Thane (2.5msf) and plans to launch the Pokrhan-2 (about 15msf) project in the next 1-2 quarters. Additionally, the company plans to launch another tower in Goregaon in Q4-FY24.
- December 26, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 26-Dec-2023
• ASHOK LEY
• BALRAMCHIN
• DELTACORP
• HINDCOPPER
• INDIACEM
• NATIONALUM
• SAIL
- December 26, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 26.12.2023
BHP Group (Tentative) (Sector- Metal and Mining)
SatixFy Communications Ltd. (Tentative) (Sector- Telecom)
- December 26, 2023 07:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar – 26.12.2023
19.30 U.S. Housing Price Index m/m (Expected: 0.5% versus Previous: 0.6%)
- December 26, 2023 07:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets open steady amidst holiday lull, Nikkei sees marginal rise
Asian stock markets opened with minimal movement on Tuesday as significant global cues were lacking due to many markets remaining closed for the Christmas holiday.
The Nikkei 225 index saw a marginal increase of 0.065 per cent, or 21.78 points, reaching 33,275.81 in early trading, while the broader Topix index experienced a slight decrease of 0.05 per cent, or 1.07 points, down to 2,338.47.
Korean shares commenced the week with subdued activity, as the KOSPI traded 0.02 per cent lower, dropping by 0.48 points to 2,599.03. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index showed weakness, down 0.03 per cent, or 2.50 points, trading at 7,501.60.
The stability of oil prices followed a notable weekly surge, marking its most substantial advance in over two months. Attention turned to potential disruptions in the Red Sea due to a series of Houthi attacks targeting vessels in this crucial waterway.
West Texas Intermediate hovered around $74 per barrel.

