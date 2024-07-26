Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for July 26, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- July 26, 2024 07:24
Stock market news today: No relief in Budget leaves Bharat Bond ETF investors dejected
The Budget has not given any relief to Bharat Bond ETFs, which primarily invest in debt securities of public sector enterprises, despite expectations to the contrary.
Bharat bonds were introduced in 2019 to help PSUs raise money at lower cost. The assets under management of these ETFs crossed ₹50,000 crore in a span of two-and-a-half years, with total six tranches hitting the market till now. The indexation benefit and the predictability of returns was what made these products popular, said experts.
- July 26, 2024 06:58
Stock market updates: Today’s Stock Recommendation: July 26, 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). The upmove in the stock is gaining momentum. The stock has surged over 5 per cent on Thursday breaking above a key resistance and has closed on a strong note. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- July 26, 2024 06:52
Share market news updates: Broker’s call: L&T (Buy)
Larsen & Toubro’s Q1-FY25 results were 3 per cent ahead of our estimates on both revenue and PAT. The company reported 15/15/12 per cent y-o-y growth in revenue/EBITDA/PAT on a consolidated basis. In a seasonally weak quarter, core E&C revenues and EBITDA also grew by 18/21 per cent y-o-y, with Core E&C margins improving by 10 bps to 7.6 per cent. Both Core E&C revenue and margin beat our estimates.
- July 26, 2024 06:51
Stock market news updates: Broker’s call: Suzlon (Buy)
Suzlon Energy is a vertically integrated wind turbine manufacturer and O&M service provider with over 20.7GW of installed capacity across the globe.
- July 26, 2024 06:49
Share market live news: FPIs sell shares over ₹10,000 crore post Budget
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold shares worth ₹10,710 crore in the cash market from the day the Budget was announced. This after purchasing shares for six straight sessions totalling over ₹18,000 crore.
- July 26, 2024 06:47
Stock market updates today: Stock to buy today: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (₹374.40): BUY
The outlook for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is bullish. The stock surged 5.8 per cent on Thursday and has closed on a strong note. This rise has taken the share price well above the key intermediate resistance at ₹366. This level of ₹366 will now act as a strong support.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.