July 26, 2024 07:24

The Budget has not given any relief to Bharat Bond ETFs, which primarily invest in debt securities of public sector enterprises, despite expectations to the contrary.

Bharat bonds were introduced in 2019 to help PSUs raise money at lower cost. The assets under management of these ETFs crossed ₹50,000 crore in a span of two-and-a-half years, with total six tranches hitting the market till now. The indexation benefit and the predictability of returns was what made these products popular, said experts.