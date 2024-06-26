June 26, 2024 08:21

Sanghi Industries: Promoter Ambuja Cements and Ravi Sanghi to sell up to 3.52% stake via OFS. Ambuja Cements is to sell up to 2.36% of the of the stake via OFS, and Ravi Sanghi is to offload up to 1.16%. The floor price of OFS has been set at Rs 90 per share. OFS is to open on June 26 for non-retail investors and on June 27 for retail investors.

NTPC: The company is to hold a board meeting on June 29 to consider raising funds up to Rs 12,000 crore via NCDs, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The NCLT permits the withdrawal of the implementation application filed for the Sony India merger.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT: The company raised Rs 650 crores from International Finance Corp. via the issuance of sustainability-linked bonds.

Popular Vehicles And Services: The company’s unit gets a show cause notice from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for violation of water pollution regulations.

Borosil Ltd: The company raised Rs 150 crore via QIP and allotted 47.2 lakh shares at Rs 318 per share, which indicates a discount of 4.14% to the floor price.

IDBI Bank: Arun Bansal resigned as Executive Director and Head of Treasury (on contract) effective June 25.

Vishnu Prakash R. Punglia: The company received a Rs 273.11 crore order from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.

Time Technoplast: The company received an additional order worth Rs 55 crore from Indian Oil Corporation for the supply of composite cylinders.

Gulshan Polyols: The company has started commercial operations of ethanol at their 250 KLPD capacity grain-based ethanol plant in Goalpara, Distt. Assam.

Yes Bank: The bank will consider raising funds via debt securities on August 23, 2024.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: Vivek Karve resigned as CFO effective October 31.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The Department of Public Enterprises approves the proposal for the grant of Navratna status to the company.

Rattanindia Enterprises: Vijay Nehra resigned as COO effective June 24.