Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 26 June 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- June 26, 2024 08:23
Stock Market Live News: Trading tweaks
Ex/record dividend: Welspun Living, Aegis Logistics.
Ex/record AGM: Welspun Living.
Moved out short-term Framework: Omaxe, Vardhman Holdings.
Moved in short-term Framework: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, IIFL Securities, Marine Electricals (India), Praj Industries.
- June 26, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live News: Insider trades
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow bought 31.18 lakh shares on June 25.
Tide Water Oil: Promoter Standard Greases & Specialities sold 2.47 lakh shares on June 24.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry sold 32,938 shares on June 20.
Gravita India: Promoter Rajat Agrawal sold 14 lakh shares on June 21.
- June 26, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live News: Bulk deals
Happiest Minds Technologies: Ashok Soota sold 91.36 lakh shares (6%) at Rs 834.87 apiece. On the other hand, Mansi Share & Stock Advisors bought 9.3 lakh shares (0.61%) at Rs 837.57 apiece and PRB Securities bought 9.1 lakh shares (0.59%) at Rs 843.6 apiece.
Moschip Technologies: Naveed Ahmed Sherwani sold 17.69 lakh shares (0.97%) at Rs 303.32 apiece.
Restaurant Brands Asia: Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio sold 47.97 lakh shares (0.96%) at Rs 104.05 apiece.
DCB Bank: DSP Mutual Fund sold 17 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 140.15 apiece, while India First Life Insurance Company Limited bought 20.23 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 140.15 apiece.
Dodla Dairy: Mylktree Consultants LLP sold 7.36 lakh shares (1.23%) at Rs 1,000 apiece, while Pinebridge Inv Asia Limited A/C Pb Global Funds-Pinebridge India EQ Fund bought 8.25 lakh shares (1.38%) at Rs 1,000 apiece.
Jupiter Wagons: Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd bought 32.79 lakh shares (0.82%) at Rs 652 apiece.
Le Travenues Technology: Steadview Capital Master Fund bought 20.13 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 163.83 apiece.
Tourism Finance Corporation of India: Giriraj Ratan Damani bought 5 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 200.54 apiece.
- June 26, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live News: Block Deals
Dhani Services: Societe Generale bought 1 crore shares (1.63%) at Rs 52.08 apiece, while Bofa Securities Europe SA sold 100 lakh shares (1.63%) at Rs 52.08 apiece.
Ramkrishna Forgings: Societe Generale bought 31.17 lakh shares (1.94%) at Rs 920.75 apiece, while Bofa Securities Europe SA sold 31.17 lakh shares (1.94%) at Rs 920.75 apiece.
Tilaknagar Industries: Societe Generale bought 35.3 lakh shares (1.84%) at Rs 255.45 apiece, while Bofa Securities Europe SA sold 35.3 lakh shares (1.84%) at Rs 255.45 apiece.
*Alkem Laboratories:*Seema Singh sold 3.58 lakh shares (0.3%) at Rs 4956 apiece, while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 1.92 lakh shares (0.15%) at Rs 4956 apiece. Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 0.98 lakh shares (0.08%) at Rs 4956 apiece and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 0.7 lakh shares (0.05%) at Rs 4956 apiece.
- June 26, 2024 08:21
Share Market Live Today: Stocks to watch out for today
Sanghi Industries: Promoter Ambuja Cements and Ravi Sanghi to sell up to 3.52% stake via OFS. Ambuja Cements is to sell up to 2.36% of the of the stake via OFS, and Ravi Sanghi is to offload up to 1.16%. The floor price of OFS has been set at Rs 90 per share. OFS is to open on June 26 for non-retail investors and on June 27 for retail investors.
NTPC: The company is to hold a board meeting on June 29 to consider raising funds up to Rs 12,000 crore via NCDs, subject to the approval of shareholders.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The NCLT permits the withdrawal of the implementation application filed for the Sony India merger.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT: The company raised Rs 650 crores from International Finance Corp. via the issuance of sustainability-linked bonds.
Popular Vehicles And Services: The company’s unit gets a show cause notice from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for violation of water pollution regulations.
Borosil Ltd: The company raised Rs 150 crore via QIP and allotted 47.2 lakh shares at Rs 318 per share, which indicates a discount of 4.14% to the floor price.
IDBI Bank: Arun Bansal resigned as Executive Director and Head of Treasury (on contract) effective June 25.
Vishnu Prakash R. Punglia: The company received a Rs 273.11 crore order from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.
Time Technoplast: The company received an additional order worth Rs 55 crore from Indian Oil Corporation for the supply of composite cylinders.
Gulshan Polyols: The company has started commercial operations of ethanol at their 250 KLPD capacity grain-based ethanol plant in Goalpara, Distt. Assam.
Yes Bank: The bank will consider raising funds via debt securities on August 23, 2024.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: Vivek Karve resigned as CFO effective October 31.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The Department of Public Enterprises approves the proposal for the grant of Navratna status to the company.
Rattanindia Enterprises: Vijay Nehra resigned as COO effective June 24.
- June 26, 2024 07:56
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Outlook: DSP MF expects manufacturing theme to play for 10 years
DSP Mutual Fund expects manufacturing sector to register substantial growth over the next decade with its contribution to GDP to increase three-fold to $1.66 trillion by FY34 against $459 billion logged last fiscal .
The manufacturing sector’s contribution to the GDP is expected to rise to 21 per cent by FY34 against 14 per cent in FY24. Moreover, the sector will be bolstered by lower logistics costs and improved infrastructure.
Investments in infrastructure are set to climb to 36 per cent of GDP by FY29 against 33 per cent in FY24 sparking a ripple effect on the economy.
- June 26, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: Asian stocks decline as Fed seeks more inflation evidence
Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after Federal Reserve officials indicated the need for more evidence of cooling inflation before considering interest rate cuts.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.41%, or 162.43 points, to 39,335.58 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.02%, or 0.63 points, to 2,788. South Korea’s KOSPI traded almost flat, up 0.14%, or 3.94 points, to 2,778.33. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.66%, or 51.40 points, to 7,787.40.
Overnight, the Nasdaq rallied 1.3% on Tuesday, driven by gains in Nvidia and other tech megacaps, while the Dow slipped as retailers struggled and investors awaited crucial inflation data due this week.
AI chip firm Nvidia surged 6.8%, rebounding after a three-session sell-off, and the broader chip sector performed well, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 1.8%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 299.05 points, or 0.76%, to 39,112.16, the S&P 500 gained 21.43 points, or 0.39%, to 5,469.30, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 220.84 points, or 1.26%, to 17,717.65.
- June 26, 2024 07:51
Stock Market Live News: Stock Recommendations: ICICI Bank (Buy)
We met with the top management team of ICICI Bank, represented by Sandeep Bakhshi, MD & CEO, Abhinek Bhargava, Head-IR, and select business heads to discuss the bank’s business outlook and other key focus areas.
ICICI Bank is well positioned to deliver a superior performance characterised by healthy loan growth, strong asset quality and industry-leading return ratios. With a focus on building a diversified and granular portfolio, ICICI Bank reported a about 17 per cent CAGR in loans over FY22-24. The bank has adopted data analytics-driven processes for onboarding, credit assessment, and customer monitoring.
- June 26, 2024 07:50
Stock Market Live News: Stock Recommendations: Ajanta Pharma (Add)
Over the last five years, Ajanta Pharma’s ROE has improved by about 400-500bps led by buybacks. Combined, the company has concluded buyback of ₹1,100 crore during this period.
First-to-market products remain a key driver of India growth. Nearly 50 per cent of the 300+ products that Ajanta has, are FTM. This is one of the key drivers of Ajanta’s outperformance vs IPM. During the year, Ajanta launched 15 new products, including four first-to-market.
- June 26, 2024 07:49
IPO Watch: Stanley Lifestyles IPO subscribed 97 times
The initial public offering of the Bengaluru-based Stanley Lifestyles was subscribed 96.98 times, thanks mainly to qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors (HNIs).
The ₹537-crore IPO came out with a price band of ₹351-369. With a face value of ₹2, the offer consisted of a fresh issue of ₹200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 91,33,454 shares by promoters and other selling shareholders.
- June 26, 2024 07:48
IPO Watch: Allied Blenders & Distillers ₹1,500 crore IPO subscribed 55% on Day 1
The ₹1,500 crore initial public offering of Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd. was subscribed 0.51 times or 55 per cent on Day 1 of opening on Tuesday. The IPO, which consists of a fresh issue of ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹500 crore by promoters, has a price band of ₹267-281. It closes on June 27.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 53 equity shares and multiples of 53 equity shares thereafter.
- June 26, 2024 07:39
IPO Watch: Vraj Iron and Steel ₹171-crore IPO opens today, price band set at ₹195-207
The ₹171-crore initial public offering from the Raipur-based Vraj Iron and Steel will open today and close on June 28 (Friday). The company has pegged the price band at ₹195-207. The issue is entirely fresh. The lot size is 72 equity shares and in multiples of 72 thereafter.
The company will use the IPO proceeds for expansion projects at the Bilaspur facility and general corporate purposes.
Vraj Iron and Steel has set aside a 15 per cent of the issue to non-institutional institutional investors (NII), up to 50 per cent to qualified institutional buyers (QIB), and 35 per cent to retail investors.
- June 26, 2024 07:31
IPO Watch: Dee Development Engineers IPO set for listing today, subscribed 99.47 times
Shares of Dee Development Engineers will be listed at the bourses on Wednesday. The ₹418-crore IPO saw a blockbuster response from all category investors. The company has fixed the IPO price as ₹203, at the upper end of the price band.
The IPO was subscribed 99.47 times. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of ₹325 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 45.82 lakh shares by the promoter, Krishan Lalit Bansal.
- June 26, 2024 07:30
IPO Watch: Akme Fintrade India IPO lists today after being oversubscribed 55.12 times
Shares of Akme Fintrade India, widely known as Aasaan Loans, will be listed today. The initial public offering was subscribed 55.12 times, and the company has fixed the price as ₹120. The ₹132-crore initial public offering had a price band of ₹114-120. The entire offer was a fresh issue of 1.1 crore shares from the NBFC.
- June 26, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: June 26, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Zee, Sanghi Cement, Ambuja Cements, , UltraTech Cement, NTPC, CE Info Sys, Tech Mahindra, Coforge, Cigniti, Alkem La, Mindspace REIT, M&M Financial, Punjab & Sind Bank, Vishnu Prakash, Time Technoplast, Gulshan Polyols, Inventure Growth, RattanIndia Enterprises
- June 26, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live News: India’s external debt in end-March 2024 at $663.8 billion, an increase of $39.7 billion over its level at end-March 2023, RBI release.
- June 26, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live News: Bulk, block deals as on June 25
Dhani Services Ltd - Buy - Societe Generale (10mn shrs @ 52.08)
Sell - Bofa Securities Europe Sa (10mn shrs @ 52.08)
Grasim Industries Ltd - Buy - Bofa Securities Europe Sa (1.41mn shrs @ 2517)
Sell - Bofa Securities Europe Sa (1.41mn shrs @ 2517)
Manappuram Finance Ltd - Buy - Societe Generale (3.85mn shrs @ 194.50)
Sell - Bofa Securities Europe Sa (3.85mn shrs @ 194.50)
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd - Buy - Societe Generale (3.12mn shrs @ 920.75)
Sell - Bofa Securities Europe Sa (3.12mn shrs @ 920.75)
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd - Buy - Societe Generale (3.53mn shrs @ 255.45)
Sell - Bofa Securities Europe Sa (3.53mn shrs @ 255.45)
Moschip Technologies Ltd - Sell - Naveed Ahmed Sherwani (1.77mn shrs @ 303.32)
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd - Sell - Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio (4.8mn shrs @ 104.05)
Sejal Glass Ltd - Buy - Nitin Siddamsetty (248k shrs @ 325)
Sell - Chandrakant V Gogri (248k shrs @ 325)
VJTF Eduservices Ltd - Buy - Vinay Dharamchand Jain (260k shrs @ 99.80)
Sell - Kalawati Prithviraj Kothari (160k shrs @ 99.80)
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd - Sell - Ashok Soota (9.14mn shrs @ 834.87)
Alkem Laboratories Ltd - Buyers - Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (70k shrs @ 4956),
Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (20k shrs @ 4956),
Icici Prudential Mutual Fund (170k shrs @ 4956),
Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte (98k shrs @ 4956)
Sell - Seema Singh (359k shrs @ 4956)
Piramal Enterprises Ltd - Buy - Anutham Realty Private Limited (10.3mn shrs @ 875)
Sell - The Srikrishna Trust (10.3mn shrs @ 875)
Dcb Bank Limited - Buy - India First Life Insurance Company Limited (2.02mn shrs @ 140.15)
Sell - Dsp Mutual Fund (1.7mn shrs @ 140.15)
Dodla Dairy Limited - Buy - Pinebridge Inv Asia Limited A/C Pb Global Funds-Pinebridge India Eq Fund (825k shrs @ 1000)
Sell - Mylktree Consultants Llp (736k shrs @ 1000)
Le Travenues Technology Ltd - Buy - Steadview Capital Master Fund Ltd (2.01mn shrs @ 163.83)
Jupiter Wagons Limited - Buy - Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd (3.28mn shrs @ 652)
Tourism Finance Corp - Buy - Giriraj Ratan Damani (500k shrs @ 200.54)
Trigyn Technologies Ltd - Buy - Ramachandra Naidu Chereddi (180k shrs @ 139.18)
- June 26, 2024 06:55
Stock Market Live News: INSTL. INVESTORS EQUITY DERIVATIVE TRADES AS ON : 25-06-2024
FIIS F & O : RS. CRS. :
TOTAL NET BUY : +60437 😃
INDEX FUT. : +2698
INDEX OPT. : +55792
STOCK FUT. : +1118
STOCK OPT. : +828
🔹SEC. IN F&O BAN FOR, 25 June, 2024 :
1. GNFC 2. INDUSTOWER 3. PNB 4. SAIL
ADDITION : NIL
DELETION : BALRAMCHIN, CHAMBLFERT, GRANULES, PEL
🔹INSTL. INVEST. EQUITY CASH PROV. TRADES AS ON : 25-JUN-2024 :
FIIS : BUY +1,176 (17,332-16,156) 😃
DIIS : SELL -149 (13,519-13,668) ☺️
BSE SENSEX : +712 (78,053)🔼
NSE NIFTY : +183 (23,721)🔼
BSE MIDCAP. : -118 (46,020)🔼
BSE SMLCAP. : -13 (52,064)🔽
B. CRUDE : $ 84.94 🔽🙂
GOLD: $ 2,327=INR 72,600(10gr)↔️😳
SILVER : RS. 89,000 (kg)🔽😩
FOREX : RS. $ 83.43 🔼 🙂
7.10% GOI ‘34 : 6.9858% (100.7850)🔼☺️
7.18% GOI ‘33: 7.0295%(100.99)🔼☺️
7.18% GOI ‘37: 7.0354% (101.2150)🔼☺️
- June 26, 2024 06:54
SECURITIES IN F&O BAN FOR 26 June, 2024 :
1 GNFC
2 INDUSTOWER
3 PNB
4 SAIL
ADDITION : Nil,
DELETION : BALRAMCHIN, CHAMBLFERT,GRANULES,PEL
- June 26, 2024 06:52
Stock Market Live News: LISTING TOMMOROW 26.06.2024
1. DEE DEV (MAIN BOARD)
2. AKME FIN(MAIN BOARD) (t 2 t)
3 GEM ENVIRO(BSE SME)
4. FALCON TECHNO (NSE SME)
5 DURLAX TOP(NSE SME)
- June 26, 2024 06:51
Stock Market Live News: Allotments Today
bse sme
nse sme
- June 26, 2024 06:50
Stock Market Live News: Fund Flow Activity: 25 June 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 125361.63 + 10477.75 Total: 135839.38
F&O Volume: 686532.17 + 167542.31 Total: 854074.48
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +1175.91
(17331.84 - 16155.93)
DII: NET SELL: -149.45
(13519.21 - 13668.66)
- June 26, 2024 06:50
Stock Market Live News: Sectoral Recommendations: CLSA: India tech hardware – Modi 3.0: Electronics in railways
Vande Bharat and Kavach are the two key drivers
Media articles indicate the government’s ambitious 100-day plan for railways. It has laid out a large capex programme over the next five years. We believe the measures could be broadly categorised into capacity augmentation, safety enhancement, comfort of travel and ease of use. This provides a large opportunity for electronics manufacturers geared towards Kavach (collision avoidance system) and modernisation (Vande Bharat) schemes. In our coverage, Amber, Kaynes and Syrma could see order inflows from these projects.
- June 26, 2024 06:49
Stock Market Live News: Stock Recommendations: Investec: Adani Wilmar Ltd (ADAW.NS) Driving scale above all else (target price of Rs374)
Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) is the largest edible oil company in India. Backed by strong JV partners (Adani and Wilmar group), AWL has consistently grown ahead of category volume growth across its consumer-facing segments. While the long-term volume market share gain opportunity for AWL is compelling, the inherent volatile and low margin nature of the biz and the lack of significant medium-term upside basis our valuation framework (SoTP) underpins our rating on AWL. Initiate at HOLD.
Initiate with a HOLD: We value AWL on an SoTP basis giving a 12x EV/EBITDA for edible oils, 10x EV/EBITDA for industry essentials and 3x sales for FMCG basis FY26E estimates. Initiate with HOLD.
- June 26, 2024 06:48
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: June 26, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Apollo Tyres. The stock had surged 4 per cent on Tuesday and has closed on a strong note. The momentum is strong and there is room for the share price to go up in the short-term.
- June 26, 2024 06:47
Stock market live news: Trading guide for June 26, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- June 26, 2024 06:44
Stock Market Live News: Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Apollo Tyres (₹519.30): BUY
The upmove in Apollo Tyres is gaining momentum. The stock rose 4 per cent on Tuesday and has closed on a strong note. This rise has taken the share price well above the psychological ₹500 mark. The broad region between ₹510 and ₹500 will now act as a good support zone.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.