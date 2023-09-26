September 26, 2023 06:55

On Tuesday, Asian stock markets are displaying weakness due to renewed concerns about China’s property sector. Meanwhile, Wall Street concluded with gains, and the U.S. bond market continued its sell-off for the fourth consecutive week. Additionally, a measure of the dollar’s strength has reached its peak for the year.

Furthermore, the Japanese yen is approaching 150 per dollar, and Japanese authorities have not intervened to address this situation. This lack of intervention is likely to dampen any risk appetite that investors may have.

Here are the current trends for key Asian indices:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index stands at 32,391.13, down 287.49 points (a decrease of 0.88%).

The broader Topix index in Japan is at 2,372.07, showing a decline of 13.43 points (a decrease of 0.56%).

South Korea’s Kospi index is at 2,467.78, down 27.98 points (a decrease of 1.12%).

Australia’s S&P/ASX 100 is at 5,919.70, down 24.40 points (a decrease of 0.41%).