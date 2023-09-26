Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 26 September 2023.
- September 26, 2023 07:55
Share Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 26.09.2023
Cintas Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Ferguson plc (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
TD SYNNEX Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Costco Wholesale Corporation (Post Market) (Sector- Retail)
- September 26, 2023 07:55
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar – 26.09.2023
19:30 U.S. New Home Sales (Expected: 699k versus Previous: 714K)
19:30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 105.5 versus Previous: 106.1)
- September 26, 2023 07:54
Share Market Live Updates: Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings 26-Sep-23
CORALAB
General
TAPARIA
General
VINNYOVERSEAS
Right Issue of Equity Shares;Increase in Authorised Capital
ZUARIIND
General
- September 26, 2023 07:53
Share Market Live Updates: Today’s Corporate Action 26th Sept Ex Date
SHRADHAIND
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-
- September 26, 2023 07:53
Share Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 26-SEP-2023
BALRAMPUR
CANBK
GRANULES
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
- September 26, 2023 07:52
Share Market Live Updates: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 27 September 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Semac Consultants Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1869
West Leisure Resorts Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 189.05
- September 26, 2023 07:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Policy Watch: Finance Ministry’s new angel tax rules: Valuation methods and guidelines for investors notified
The Finance Ministry has notified final rules outlining valuation methods for non-resident and resident investors under the new angel tax mechanism based on changes made in the Finance Act 2023.
- September 26, 2023 07:30
Share Market Live Updates: Top stock performers. Unlocking wealth: How an investment in PI Industries in 2003 delivered 55% CAGR returns
The ICICI Securities report focuses on ‘through-the-cycle’ compounders, stocks that thrive during economic upturns and preserve value in downturns. Key findings emphasise the importance of a focused business model, value-creating growth, and positive cash flow for long-term success.
The other top performers included KEI Industries, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, Relaxo Footwears and Havells India.
- September 26, 2023 07:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Technical textiles exports set to grow rapidly in coming years, says SRTEPC Chairman
India’s technical textiles exports are expected to surge by leaps and bounds in the coming years as it has just begun to explore the segment, The Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) Chairman Badresh Dodhia has said.
- September 26, 2023 07:26
Commodities Market Live Updates: Monsoon watch: Indian south-west monsoon commences withdrawal, but Bay of Bengal may bring further rainfall
In a dramatic turnaround and with five days to go before the normal end of the season, the monsoon has cut down the all-India rain deficit to just five per cent. The shortfall is now limited to parts of East and North-East India and the South Peninsula, with Kerala heading the table (-38 per cent), rainfall statistics available on Monday said.
- September 26, 2023 07:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral trends: CBDT notifies classification of NBFCs into top, upper and middle layers
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified classes of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) which will be eligible for provision of Income Tax Act related with certain deductions to be only on actual payment. This is a crucial notification concerning the payment of interest on loans to NBFCs.
- September 26, 2023 07:22
Stocks to Watch: L&T’s share buyback subscribed 7.2 times
Larsen & Toubro’s first-ever share buyback has received stupendous response, being subscribed 7.2 times, according to data on the National Stock Exchange. Against the 3.13 crore shares on offer, the company received offers for 22.55 core shares for a staggering ₹72,160 crore. The company had fixed the buyback size at just over ₹10,000 crore.
- September 26, 2023 07:21
Stocks to Watch: Wipro sells 14 acre land, building in Chennai’s Sholinganallur to Casagrand Bizpark
IT major Wipro said on Monday that it has executed an agreement to sell a parcel of land measuring 14 acre and 02 cents, along with a 20-year-old building at Chennai’s IT corridor of Sholinganallur to Casagrand Bizpark Private Ltd for a consideration of ₹266.38 crore.
- September 26, 2023 07:20
Share Market Live Updates: Broker’s call: HDFC Bank (Buy)
HDFC Bank shared details on the merged performance, which provided initial insights into how the numbers would stake up in the near term. Given the adjustments related to higher-than-expected cost ratio and lower NIMs, RoA compression in the near term is likely and the bank is expected to report RoA of about 1.8 per cent in FY2024/2025.
- September 26, 2023 07:19
Share Market Live Updates: Broker’s call: KEI Ind (Buy)
We introduce FY26 estimates and upgrade the stock to ‘Buy’ from Hold as we roll forward to Sep’25E, revised TP of ₹2,908 @ 33x FY26 EPS (₹2,319 earlier).
We met management of KEI Industries (KEI) to gauge the demand, competitive scenario and capacity constraints.
- September 26, 2023 07:19
Stocks to Watch: Moody’s upgrades Tata Steel outlook
Moody’s Investors Service revised Tata Steel outlook to ‘stable’ and upgraded its long-term rating on expectation of higher profit and efforts to reduce debt.
- September 26, 2023 07:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral trends: FMCG companies witness strong growth on quick commerce platforms
FMCG companies are betting big on quick commerce channels. This comes at a time when consumers are increasingly turning to platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart for not only their impulse purchases but also for regular planned purchases. Read more
- September 26, 2023 07:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: All-in-one affordable insurance cover, Bima Vistaar, to be rolled out soon
The first of its kind all-in-one affordable insurance product, Bima Vistaar — offering life, health and property cover — is likely to be rolled out soon.
- September 26, 2023 07:14
IPO recommendations: Should you subscribe to JSW Infrastructure IPO?
The IPO of JSW Infrastructure opens on September 25, and closes on September 27. The ₹2,800-crore issue is an entirely fresh issue and will be used for following purposes: ₹1,200 crore for capex, ₹880 crore for debt repayment and balance for general corporate purposes.
- September 26, 2023 07:06
Share Market Live Updates: Technicals: Day trading guide for September 26, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 26, 2023 07:04
Share Market Live Updates: Technicals: Stock to buy today: Bandhan Bank (₹252.80): BUY
Bandhan Bank share price has been moving up gradually since mid-July this year. This uptrend is intact and strong. There is room left within the uptrend for the stock to move further higher before a correction sets in. Read more
- September 26, 2023 06:55
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets falter as worries surge over China’s property sector
On Tuesday, Asian stock markets are displaying weakness due to renewed concerns about China’s property sector. Meanwhile, Wall Street concluded with gains, and the U.S. bond market continued its sell-off for the fourth consecutive week. Additionally, a measure of the dollar’s strength has reached its peak for the year.
Furthermore, the Japanese yen is approaching 150 per dollar, and Japanese authorities have not intervened to address this situation. This lack of intervention is likely to dampen any risk appetite that investors may have.
Here are the current trends for key Asian indices:
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index stands at 32,391.13, down 287.49 points (a decrease of 0.88%).
The broader Topix index in Japan is at 2,372.07, showing a decline of 13.43 points (a decrease of 0.56%).
South Korea’s Kospi index is at 2,467.78, down 27.98 points (a decrease of 1.12%).
Australia’s S&P/ASX 100 is at 5,919.70, down 24.40 points (a decrease of 0.41%).
- September 26, 2023 06:54
Stock Market Live Updates: Dow Jones inches up by 43 points, S&P 500 and Nasdaq post gains
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.04 points, or 0.13%, to 34,006.88; the S&P 500 gained 17.38 points, or 0.40%, at 4,337.44; and the Nasdaq Composite added 59.51 points, or 0.45%, at 13,271.32.
