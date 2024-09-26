Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for September 26, 2024.
- September 26, 2024 10:34
Stock market updates: Stocks to hit 52-week high on NSE today: Newgen Software (12.56%), Surana Solar (5%), Reliance Power (4.99%), Bikaji (2.20%), Trent (2.04%), Dalmia (1.72%), Bajaj Finserv (1.27%)
- September 26, 2024 10:33
Stock market live updates today: Vedanta shares trade flat on NSE at ₹481.30. Board to meet on October 8 to consider the fourth interim dividend for FY25
- September 26, 2024 10:32
Stock market live updates today: Nifty consumer durables index falls 1.11% to 43,481.50, Nifty Realty drops 0.64% to 1,122.90
- September 26, 2024 10:31
Stock market live updates today: Allcargo Gati Ltd will effect a 10.2% average General Price Increase from January 1, 2025, on Express Distribution; stock rose 2.11% on NSE, trading at ₹116.72
- September 26, 2024 10:12
Stock market live updates today: Indian markets open firm, buoyed by global cues; Nifty hits new record
Indian equity markets opened higher on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 index touching a new record high, buoyed by positive global cues and ongoing optimism about China’s stimulus measures. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices started the day on a positive note, following trends in the GIFT Nifty that indicated gains for the broader index.
As of 9:30 am, the Sensex was trading at 85,167.56, while the Nifty 50 opened at 26,005.40, surpassing its previous record close. The market’s upward momentum was supported by a strong performance in Asian markets and gains in US stock futures.
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, commented on the market situation, saying, “Asian equities mostly rallied Thursday as fresh signs of vigor in technology stocks spread across Asia. Nifty 50 recovered from the day’s low in the last leg of the trade to end September 25 at a record close for the fourth consecutive session.”
- September 26, 2024 09:54
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
HSBC on Alembic Pharma: Upgrade to Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 1130/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Trent: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 9250/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Ultratech: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 13000/Sh (Positive)
Citi on GAIL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 260/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Crompton: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 498/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on GAIL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 275/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on HPCL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 400/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Oil India: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 740/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on OLA Elec: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 140/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on HDFC Bank: Maintain Outperform on Bank, target price at Rs 1900/Sh. (Positive)
Bernstein on PB Fintech: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 1720/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Tech Mahindra: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 1300/Sh (Neutral)
UBS on Hero Motocorp: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 3350/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Crompton: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 323/Sh (Neutral)
- September 26, 2024 09:53
Stock market live updates today: Reliance Power hits upper circuit of ₹44.15, higher by 4.99%, on NSE. Its arm, Rosa Power, has prepaid ₹850 crore of debt to Singapore-based lender Varde Partners
Track Reliance Power share movements live here
- September 26, 2024 09:52
Stock market live updates today: Reliance Infrastructure said SBI has filed a petition under Bankruptcy Code against its wholly-owned arm; stock trades flat on NSE
Reliance Infrastructure informed that State Bank of India has filed a petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, against KM Toll Road Pvt Ltd (KM Toll Road), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, before the NCLT Mumbai bench for a claim amount of ₹233.44 crore (including interest).
Reliance Infrastructure stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹332.59.
- September 26, 2024 09:48
Stock market live updates today: Prestige Estates Projects launches residential project ‘Prestige Pine Forest’ in Whitefield, Bengaluru; shares rose 1.54% to ₹1,868.5 on NSE
- September 26, 2024 09:47
Stock market live updates today: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services approves acquisition of equity shares in Span Across IT Solutions; stock surges 4.78%
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services board has approved the acquisition of 10,66,314 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 300.80 per share (including a premium of Rs 290.80 per share) constituting 98.32% stake in Span Across IT Solutions Private Limited (Span Across), consequent to which Span Across will become a subsidiary of the company, following the completion of the procedural requirements.
The board has also approved the investment of Rs 15.6 crore for 26 per cent ownership capital of Mobileware Technologies Pvt Ltd on a post-issue and fully diluted basis
Zaggle stock surged 4.78% to ₹452.50.
- September 26, 2024 09:42
Stock market live updates today: Mexican drug regulatory body imposes penalty on Dr Reddy’s for deviation from import guidelines; stock trades flat on NSE
The drug regulatory body of Mexico (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios or Cofepris) has imposed a penalty of MXN 651, 420 (₹28 Lakh) on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for deviation from prescribed guidelines for filing intimation of import of a reference standard for one of its APIs.
Stock of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories trade flat on the NSE at ₹6,680.80
- September 26, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: Tata Communications (UK) board approved reduction of issued share capital; Tata Communications stock trades flat on NSE
Tata Communications (UK) board has approved a proposal for reduction of TC UK’s issued share capital from $12,216,567.42 divided into 7,541,091 fully paid-up shares of $1.62 each to $1,686,562.56 divided into 1,041,088 fully paid-up shares of $1.62 each by cancelling 6,500,003 shares of $1.62 each, registered in the name of or otherwise held by Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Approval for the said capital reduction has also been received from UK Secretary of State in accordance with the UK National Security and Investment Act 2021.
Tata Communications stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹2,118.65
- September 26, 2024 09:35
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Maruti (1.70%), SBI Life (1.40%), Nestle India (1.20%), LTIMindtree (1.17%), Wipro(1.13%)
Top losers: Hero Motocorp (-2.32%), ONGC (-1.36%), Power Grid (-0.85%), Hindalco (-0.78%), NTPC (-0.69%)
- September 26, 2024 09:33
Stock market live updates today: India signs international agreement to protect marine biodiversity on the high seas.
#NewYork: India signs international agreement to protect marine biodiversity on the high seas. External Affairs Minister
signs Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement at #UnitedNations Headquarters . Mr Jaishankar says India is proud to join the BBNJ Agreement which is an important step towards ensuring that the oceans remain healthy and resilient.
- September 26, 2024 09:21
Stock market live updates today: Indices trade flat
BSE Sensex traded at 85,198.40, up 28.53 points or 0.03% as at 9.16 am, and Nifty 50 traded at 26,012.20, up 8.05 points or 0.03%.
- September 26, 2024 09:20
Stock market live updates today: Karnataka government considering new electric vehicle policy
Karnataka government is considering a new electric vehicle policy for the next five years. Also considering exempting all EVs and strong hybrid vehicles under 25 lakh from Road Tax
Aims to attract investments of 50,000 crore in clean mobility value chain by 2029,
- September 26, 2024 09:13
Stock market live updates today: Indian Semi-Conductor Stocks
Micron technology +14% in extended trading after issuing strong guidance for the current quarter
Micron projected first quarter revenues of $8.5 billion to $8.9 billion, above the $8.3 billion analysts anticipated.
- September 26, 2024 09:12
Stock market live updates today: Stock Split Dates
Sanghvi Movers Limited.
Stock Split From Rs.2/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 810.05
Ex - Stock Split 27 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
- September 26, 2024 09:09
Stock market live updates today: Bonus Issue Dates
PULSAR INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Bonus issue 1:10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 16.45
Ex Bonus 27 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- September 26, 2024 09:09
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 27 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
United Van Der Horst Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 124.25
West Leisure Resorts Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 172.85
- September 26, 2024 09:08
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage views
Citi On Trent
Initiate Buy Call, Target Rs 9,250
Transformation From Single-format To Multi-format Led To Higher Rev CAGR (36% In FY19- 24)
Multi-Category (Fashion & Lifestyle, Grocery, Personal Care) Player Led To A Higher Rev CAGR
Model For Trent Industry-leading Rev/EBITDA/PAT CAGRs Of 41%/44%/56% In FY24- 27
Leveraging On Supply Chain & Learnings From Westside & Zudio, Co Is Turning Around Star
Trent Can Meaningfully Scale Up Other Pilot Projects (MISBU, Samoh, MAS JV)
Include Trent In Pan-Asia High-Conviction Focus List
Investec on IEX
Initiate long FAST, TP Rs 215
STK plummeted 17% over past 2 days, mainly due to media reports about an upcoming submission of a simulation report by Grid India, post which CERC will decide on market coupling timelines
While we have no insights on timelines for notification, believe process of operational implementation will be lengthy & may not significantly benefit power ecosystem
Expect IEX to deliver healthy overall vol & EBIDTA growth in Q2
Expect additional clarity on coupling during Q2 results; however, operational implementation should take 2yrs, which ensures near-term earnings will be stable
Furthermore, val corrected to 35x P/E for FY26e
Bernstein on PB Fintech
Outperform Call, Target Rs 1,720
Co Talking About Backward Integration With Hospitals
Healthcare Biz Idea Is Not Clear For Now, But Seems To Be Aimed At Revamping Healthcare Mkt
Size Of The Planned Financial Commitment Is Not Clear
Plan Is To Fund This From The $650 m Of Cash On Balancesheet
Investors Bought Into Co Story For High Growth, Strong Business Model, & Its Cash Generation
Some May Look At Backward Integration As Meaningful Shift From Capital-Light Biz Model
Macquarie on HDFC Bank
Outperform Call, Target Rs 1,900
Q2 Loan Growth May Dip Below 10% YoY
Reportedly, Co Is Looking To Sell Rs 60,000-70,000 Cr Loan Assets
Note That Q2FY25 Will Be 1st Quarter Post Merger When YoY Numbers Will Be Comparable
Due To Base Effect & Sell-down As Per Reports, Q2 Loan Growth Could Be Less Than 10% YoY
Expect NIM To Improve A Further 5 bps QoQ In 2QFY25 To 3.52% Vs Most Other Banks
HDFC Bank Peers May Report Flat To Slightly Declining Margin
Nomura on HDFC Bank
Neutral Call, Target Rs 1,720
Sell-down Accelerate LDR Resolution, But Affect Medium-term EPS & RoE
Cut FY26-27 EPS By 2%
Overall Market For Securitisation Of Loans Is Projected To Be `2 Lk Cr In FY25
Planned Loan Sell-Downs Alone Can Potentially Be 30-35% Of Market
It Remains To Be Seen Whether Such Large Volumes Can Be Absorbed
Nomura on Crompton Cons
Buy Call, Target Rs 498
Co Maintained That Its Premiumisation Focus Remains On Track Across Segments
Over Longer-term, In Fans, Co Believes Stricter Govt Regulation On Efficiency Norms Will Drive Mkt
Crompton Believes It Will Benefit From Stronger Premiumisation Push
Focus On Alternate Channels Like Modern Trade/e-Commerce
On Butterfly, Management Stated That Restructuring Is Largely Over
Revenue Growth Should Be Visible In H2, As Per The Co
MS on Crompton Cons
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 323
Rev Growth Guidance In Mid-teens (10-12% From Base Biz Plus 2-3% From New Businesses)
EBITDA Margin To Improve Nearly 200 bps With Product Mix And Operating Leverage
Consumer Demand - Near-term Weakness Owing To Inflationary Pressure
Festive Demand In South (Onam) Was Lower YoY
Margin To Improve In H2, In Long Run Expects 10% EBITDA Margin
UBS on Hero MotoCorp
Sell Call, Target Rs 3,350
Wholesale Volumes And Festive Optimism Clouding Retail Underperformance
Festive Strength Has Not Aided In Full-year Performance
Substantial Retail Market Share Loss Despite Launches; Sep’24 Below 24%
Stock Trading At 26x FY26 PE, More Than 3SD Higher Than Its 5-yr Historical Average
HSBC on Tech Mahindra
Hold Call, Target Rs 1,600
There Is Significant Potential For Mining In Co’s Non-telco Client Base
Telecom Outlook Remains Uncertain
Margin Expansion Is Highly Contingent On Pyramid Adjustment
Post Recent Run-up, Expect The Stock To Remain Rangebound
HSBC on Alembic Pharma
Upgrade To Hold, Target Raised To Rs 1,130 From 1,010
Take More Constructive View Of Efforts To Improve Quality Of US Filings
Rising Share Of Differentiated Products To Help De-Risk Its US Sales Growth Long Term
Execution Remains Key For US Sales Pick-up
HSBC on Ola Electric
Buy Call, Target Rs 140
Found Most Ola Service Stations Overwhelmed By Service Requests
Co Is Undergoing Multiple Initiatives To Improve Situation; Positively, Many Issues Seem Transitory
Think An Improvement In Service Quality Is Required Before Critical Launch Of Motorcycles
CITI on GAIL
Buy, TP Rs 260
Identify 3 key catalysts that could play out over next 6-12 months that believe are not yet priced in:
1) Upside to transmission tariffs;
2) Gas being brought under GST;
3) Restructuring of CGD investments
- September 26, 2024 09:07
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: September 26, 2024
Swiss financial services company UBS Group on Wednesday bought shares of HDFC Bank for over ₹543 crore through an open market transaction. According to the block deal data available on the BSE, UBS Group’s arm UBS Principal Capital Asia purchased 30.72 lakh shares of the Mumbai-based bank. Read more
- September 26, 2024 08:55
Stock market live updates today: Silver stable at $31.90
Silver maintained its current run, trading above $31.8, close to the highest level since 2012, on dovish forecasts from the Federal Reserve, as well as speculations on some traction for industrial inputs in China. The Fed delivered a sharper-than-expected 50bps rate decrease in its September meeting, and FOMC members have subsequently noted that the rapid deterioration of the labour market’s resilience and softening inflation are likely to merit further relaxing in future decisions. In other news, the PBoC announced a package of monetary stimulus for the Chinese economy, bolstering the prospect for more investment in silver-intensive green technology, particularly solar panel manufacture.
Key economic data slated for release includes German GfK Consumer Climate from Euro Zone and Final GDP q/q, Unemployment Claims, Pending Home Sales m/m, Fed Chair Powell Speaks from US Zone.
- September 26, 2024 08:55
Stock market live updates today: Gold ends flat at $2661.05
Gold prices have stabilised after reaching a record high, buoyed by anticipation of another significant rate decrease by the US Federal Reserve, while traders await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for any signals on policy direction. The Commerce Department’s report also indicated that new single-family home sales in the United States declined less than predicted in August. The Federal Reserve dropped interest rates by 50 basis points at its most recent policy meeting, and traders expect a 58% possibility of another half-point cut in November, according to CME FedWatch Tool. Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler remarked that she considers US monetary policy to be “restrictive,” and that with continuous disinflation, it is reasonable to explore decreasing the policy rate. The escalating confrontation between Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and Israel also boosted gold prices, with both sides launching cross-border missiles, raising worries of a larger conflict.
Key economic data slated for release includes German GfK Consumer Climate from Euro Zone and Final GDP q/q, Unemployment Claims, Pending Home Sales m/m, Fed Chair Powell Speaks from US Zone.
- September 26, 2024 08:22
Stock market live updates today: Corporate file
Coromandel International: Company increases shareholding in Senegal based rock phosphate mining company BMCC
Uno Minda: Company agreement with Hyundai Mobis for manufacturing of licensed products
IDFC Limited: Company has received final approval from NCLT for the amalgamation of IDFC Financial into IDFC Limited and IDFC Limited into IDFC First Bank.
TVS Holdings: Company gets CCI approval for acquisition of 80.74% of home credit India finance.
JBM Auto: Company has announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, JBM Electric Vehicles International PTE Ltd, in Singapore.
Vedanta: board meeting on OCT 8 to consider fourth interim dividend
Infosys: Company and Polestar have formed a strategic partnership.
Jaykay Enterprises: Company’s subsidiary, JK Defence & Aerospace, received Rs 14.05 Cr loan from Julius Baer Capital (India) Private Limited.
Bank of Baroda: Sydney branch concluded borrowing of AUD 200 million via syndicated term loan facility
Shriram Finance: Company raised USD 500 million through Social Bonds at 6.15% interest for 3.5 years.limited
Power & Instrumentation: Company has been appointed by the AAI as the specialized agency for the power supply system of the new integrated passenger terminal building at Maharana Pratap Airport, Udaipur
Prestige Estate: Company has launched exquisite residential project “Prestige Pine Forest” in Whitefield, Bangalore
Auto Stocks: Karnataka govt plans new electric vehicle policy with tax exemptions and incentives: sources
Reliance Power: Company said its subsidiary, Rosa Power, has prepaid ₹850 crore of its debt to Singapore-based lender Varde Partners
Zen Technologies: Company announced partnership with its subsidiary AI Turing Technologies has launched four innovative remote-controlled weapon and surveillance systems
Adani Ent: Adani Group explores collaboration with Bombardier to boost Indian aviation
Adani Green: Promoter entities Hibiscus Trade & Ardour Investment Holding buys 2.96% equity in the Adani Green Between July 30-September 23, 2024
KPI: Company gets LoA from Sai Bandhan Infinium for development of 66.20 MW Hybrid Power Project.
PB Fintech: Company may explore plans to enter the healthcare space & may start its own chain of hospitals,
Emami: Company’s arms Emami International FZE & Emami International Personal Care incorporates Emami Neo-Herbals International in Bangladesh.
HUDCO: Company appointed Shri Daljeet Singh Khatri as Chief Financial Officer replacing Smt. Reva Sethi..
Norris Medicines: Ms. Susmita Mahapatra resigned as an Independent Director of The Company.
Cipla: Company purchase of 6.9124% equity interest of Jiangsu XIDI pharmaceuticals held in Cipla (Jiangsu), deal for RMB 35.8 million.
Sundram Fasteners: Company announces the retirement of Sri B Muthuraman, Non-Executive Independent Director, and effective September 25, 2024.
ONGC: Company approved investment in ONGC Petro additions, Company approved investment in equity shares of opal for Rs 105.01 billion.
Bank of India: Bank to accept bids Rs of 25 billion in issue of Basel iii compliant Tier ii bonds.
Lumax Auto: Company acquired a 60% stake in Green fuel Energy Solutions for Rs 133 Cr, marking its entry into the green and alternate fuel segment.
Borosil Renewables: Company to invest Rs 178.3 million in Clean max Prithvi Pvt Ltd
KPR Mill: Company’s promoter KP Ramaswamy sells ₹971.4 crore worth of shares
Five Star: PE Investors to sell 19.22% stake in Five Star Finance. Floor price at ₹768 & deal size $517m
HDFC Bank: BNP Paribas sells 3.07 m shares of the bank at ₹1,768.05/sh. UBS Capital buys 3.07 m shares of the bank at ₹1,768.05/sh
ASK Auto: Kuldip Singh Rathee, one of the promoters of the company, to sell 6.05% stake in ASK Automotive via OFS.
SpiceJet: Ireland-based aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Management has sold its 1.42% stake in the airline company.
Zaggle: Company approves acquisition of 98.32% stake in SpanAcross.
- September 26, 2024 08:22
Stock market live updates today: 🔹Mkt. Updates :
GIFT Nifty +54 pts (26057) from last trade 26003 ,
Nikkei +700 pts ,
Hangseng +173 pts ,
Now @6.52am .
Dow -293.47 pts ,Nsdq +7.68 pts, S&P
-10.67 pts , Bovespa -569 pts , Ftse -14 pts , Dax -78 pts , Cac -38 pts , Crude @ $69.59 brl (-0.10), Brent @ $73.46 brl (+0.00) , Gold @ 2682.60 (-2.10), Silver $32.14 (+0.12), Euro @ $1.113, JPY @ $144.74, INR @ 83.615
🔹US GOVT. 10-YR YIELD : 3.78%
Today’s Corporate Action, 26 Sept Ex Date :
PURPLEFIN\u0009
Right Issue of Equity Shares
Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings, 26-Sep-24 :
\u0009 \u0009
ESARIND
General
GOLDTECH
General
INDIANB
General
ITL
General
LUCENT
Consumer ServicesAmalgamation;
General
MFSINTRCRP
General
PAVNAIND
Issue Of Warrants;Preferential Issue of shares
STARLENT
General
\u0009 \u0009
SEC. IN F&O BAN FOR, 26 SEPT, 2024 :
\u0009
1. \u0009ABFRL 2. \u0009GRANULES 3.\u0009HINDCOPPER 4. \u0009IDEA 5. \u0009IEX
ADDITION : NIL DELETION : NIL
- September 26, 2024 08:21
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 26-September-2024
* ABFRL
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* IDEA
* IEX
- September 26, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates today: U.S. Market update
U.S. equity indices futures are trading in green zone with technology stocks led move as memory chip maker Micron after it clocked strong earnings.
Shares of Micron Technology Inc rallied more than 14% in aftermarket trade, after the memory chip maker clocked stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and provided a blowout forecast for the current quarter on strong artificial intelligence demand.
- September 26, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 26.09.2024
Accenture plc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Jabil Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
CarMax Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Auto)
Costco Wholesale Corporation: (Post market) (Sector- Retail)
- September 26, 2024 07:41
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 26.09.2024
18.00 U.S. Final GDP q/q (Expected: 3.0% versus Previous: 3.0%)
18.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 224K versus Previous: 219K)
18.00 U.S. Durable Goods Orders m/m (Expected: -2.8% versus Previous: 9.8%)
18.50 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Speaks
19.00 EURO ECB President Lagarde Speaks
19.30 U.S. Pending Home Sales m/m (Expected: 0.9% versus Previous: -5.5%)
- September 26, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today: Offer For Sale: ASK Automative Ltd
Seller: Kuldeepsingh Rathee (Promoter)
Floor Price: Rs 433/Sh (Approx 8.0 percent discount at Last Closing 467.9)
Total OFS size in Rupees: 1.1927 crore shares or Rs 516.4 crore (At floor price)
Base OFS size in Rupees: Rs 469.0 crore (At floor price)
Green Shoe size in Rupees: Rs 47.4 crore (At floor price)
For Non-Retail Investors: 26th September 2024
For Retail Investors: 27th September 2024
Retail Reservation: 10%
Mutual Fund and Insurance companies’ Reservation: 25%
- September 26, 2024 07:20
*Researchbytes Analyst App *
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:40 PM Wednesday 25 September 2024
Indo Count Industries : Kailash. R. Lalpuria, Executive Director & CEO
Expect $50 m In Revenue From Fluvitex In The First Year Of Acquisition: Indo Count Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEPjhCV2qBU
IIFL Finance: Nirmal Jain, Chairman
Will Diversify & Focus On MSME Seg To Avoid Over-Reliance On Gold Loans In The Medium Term: IIFL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mypEhjCw_Y
KIMS Hospitals: Dr. Bhaskara Rao, MD
Will Be Able To Generate Money For Capex Via Internal Accruals: KIMS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9uWLb9ZaYQ
MCX India: Rishi Nathany, MD
Participation On Exchanges Expected To Rise Due To Benefit Of Lower Transaction Charges: MCX
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJMirp3SrFU
PiramlLifeSci: Nandini Piramal, Chairperson
We Want To Be A $2 Bn Company; Increase EBITDA To 25% By 2030: Nandini Piramal, Piramal Pharma
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnioWrHNr4o
SpiceJet: Ajay Singh, CMD
SpiceJet Sufficiently Funded For Next Few Years Post The QIP: Chairman & MD Ajay Singh
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8M3x3itxxUQ
Srivari Spices: Narayan Das Rathi, Founder
Srivari Spices: ‘Plans To Come Out With A New Unit By Q3FY25’, What’s The Expansion Plan For Future?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2E376umZ48
TVS SUPPLY CHAI: Ravi Viswanathan, MD
What Are TVS Supply Chain’s Plans to Reduce Logistics Costs and Boost Profitability?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uZKXtV0iV0
Cosmo First: Pankaj Poddar, CEO
Expect Plastic Biz To Be EBITDA Positive From Q4FY25: Cosmo First
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhiYtF-1MLA
Info Edge: Hitesh Oberoi, MD&CEO
InfoEdge: ‘Seeds Have Been Sown For 2 Lakh Cr Market Cap
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5sgNdXuHYU
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- September 26, 2024 07:20
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
25 September 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 109967 + 9979.04 Total: 119946.04
F&O Volume: 739777.68 + 378428.05 Total: 1118205.73
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -973.94
(15086.88 - 16060.82)
DII: NET BUY: 1778.99
(12899.34 - 11120.35)
- September 26, 2024 07:17
Stock market live updates today: Shriram Finance raises $500 million via social bonds
Non-banking finance company (NBFC)Shriram Finance has raised $500 million through a 3.6-year tenure social bond at a 6.15 per cent interest rate per annum, according to an exchange notice.
- September 26, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: ADB retains India’s GDP forecast at 7% for current fiscal
Acknowledging the resilience character, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday retained India’s economic growth rate at 7 per cent for current fiscal year, i.e., 2024-25 (FY25).
- September 26, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: Piramal Pharma aims to be a $2 billion company by 2030
Piramal Pharma is looking to clock revenues of $2 billion by 2030, powered by three segments - contract development and manufacturing, complex hospital generics and consumer healthcare.
- September 26, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today: Coromandel International hikes stake in Senegalese phosphate miner; stocks trade flat
Coromandel International Limited announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Coromandel Chemicals Limited (CCL) will acquire an additional 8.82 per cent stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation (BMCC) for $3.84 million. This acquisition will increase CCL’s shareholding in the Senegalese rock phosphate miner to 53.8 per cent from 45 per cent. Read more
- September 26, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: Crompton launches new high-speed induction fans, stocks traded flat
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited announced today the launch of its new product line, Highspeed Santos, in the domestic Indian market. The high-speed induction fans are available in 48-inch and 36-inch sweep sizes, expanding Crompton’s offerings in the consumer electricals sector. Read more
- September 26, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: Airtel launches AI-based spam detection solution for pesky calls, texts
As a first-of-its-kind solution by a telecom service provider (TSP) in the country, Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Wednesday launched artificial intelligence (AI) powered spam detection solution that will significantly solve the issue of spam calls and messages for its customers.
- September 26, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates today: Shriram Properties launches 1.1 million sq ft residential project in Chennai
Shriram Properties Ltd (SPL), a leading real estate developer in South India and part of the Shriram Group, has launched a new project under the ‘Codename - Pudhiya Chennai’, an apartment project in the Thirumazhisai neighbourhood of Chennai. Read more
- September 26, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates today: Infosys partners with Polestar; to launch global tech hub for EV innovation
Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand. This engagement aims to create a base for Polestar’s development of in-car infotainment, Software and Electrical / Electronics (SW&EE) engineering, user experience (UX), and cloud-powered digital services. Infosys will establish a global technology hub for Polestar at its development center in Bengaluru.
- September 26, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: Coromandel International increases stake in BMCC in Senegal
Murugappa Group company Coromandel International Ltd has announced the acquisition of an additional equity stake in Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation (BMCC) in Senegal through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Coromandel Chemicals Ltd. The company will increase its stake by 8.82 per cent, raising its total ownership in BMCC to 53.8 per cent. Read more
- September 26, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates today: Zerodha expects 60% hit in topline due to regulatory changes
Stock-broking platform Zerodha could take 30-60 per cent revenue hit in the coming months once SEBI’s proposed regulatory framework for index derivatives is implemented. Read more
- September 26, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates today: Inbound travel to India lags behind global trend: CRISIL study
The post-pandmeic recovery of inbound tourism in India is lagging behind global trend with six-month arrivals in CY 2024 at 91 per cent of 2019 figure, according to data compiled by rating agency CRISIL. Read more
- September 26, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates today: SEBI’s MF Lite should give retail investors a leg-up
The Securities and Exchange Board of India recently unveiled a proposal that has the potential to reshape the landscape of investments in the country. The proposal centres on the introduction of a new asset class, tentatively named MF Lite. The aim is to offer a regulated framework that empowers mutual funds to venture into the realm of alternative assets and other areas presently available only to HNIs. Read more
- September 26, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare to grow through “twin engines” Gleneagles and Fortis in India: Group CEO
Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare will grow in India through its “twin engines”, the Gleneagles and Fortis chain of hospitals, said Group Chief Executive Officer Dr Prem Kumar Nair. Read more
- September 26, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 26, 2024
- September 26, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: CESC (₹206): BUY
The short-term outlook for CESC is bullish. The stock has surged over 10 per cent so far this week. That marks the end of the corrective fall that was in place earlier. The rally has taken the share price well above ₹202 - a key intermediate resistance. Support will now be in the ₹202.50-₹202 region.
- September 26, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates today:
