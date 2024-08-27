Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for August 27, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- August 27, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 9.30 am
Top gainers: HCL Tech (1.12%), Apollo Hospitals (0.66%), L&T (0.60%), Dr Reddy’s (0.54%), Bajaj Finserv (0.52%)
Top losers: BPCL (-1.58%), Shriram Finance (-1.23%), Kotak (-0.81%), HDFC Life (-0.81%), Asian Paints (-0.59%)
- August 27, 2024 09:28
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures edge down after rising on Monday amid fears production in Libya would be disrupted
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning after seeing an increase on Monday due to fears of production disruption in Libya. At 9.25 am on Tuesday, November Brent oil futures were at $80.09, down by 0.34 per cent, and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $77.14, down by 0.36 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹6482 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹6483, down by 0.02 per cent, and October futures were trading at ₹6392 against the previous close of ₹6399, down by 0.11 per cent.
- August 27, 2024 09:25
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex traded at 81,749.61, up by 51.50 points or 0.06 per cent as at 9.21 am, and Nifty 50 traded at 25,012.35, up 1.75 points or 0.01 per cent
- August 27, 2024 09:19
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage recommendations
CLSA on Avenue Supermart: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 5650/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on Tata Motors: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1250/Sh (Positive)
BofA on Indus Towers: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 490/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Coforge: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 6900/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on MPhasis: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 2900/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on LTTS: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 5560/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Persistent: Believe company will continue to Grow Strongly in Double-Digits and Outperform Peers (Positive)
Investec on Medi Assist: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 625/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on ONGC: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 306/Sh (Positive)
Morgan Stanley on NBFCs and Insurance: There is increased interest in non-bank lenders as investors look to position for rate cuts (Positive)
Investec on Power sector: Generation Increased 8.3% YoY July Led By Healthy Power Demand, Remain Positive On NTPC, CESC, Inox Wind and Kalpataru (Positive)
Morgan Stanley on Real Estate: Investor interest in real estate has waned vs. six months ago despite the stocks’ outperformance YTD (Neutral)
BofA on Pharma: Topline beat driven by higher India, US generic lumpy (Neutral)
Jefferies India Strategy: Tax Data Shows Rising Cap Gains; K-Shaped Recovery (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Indegene: Initiate Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 570/Sh (Neutral)
JPMorgan on Iron Ore: NMDC remains least preferred (Negative)
HSBC on KPIT: Downgrade to Hold on Company, cut target price at Rs 2000/Sh (Negative)
- August 27, 2024 09:18
Stock market live updates today: TTK Prestige Limited-Buyback_Closes Today
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 1,200/
Current Market Price: 939/-
Market Cap: Rs 13,020 Crores
Buyback Size: Rs 200 Crores (Representing 9.88% and 9.88% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)\
Buyback Size: 16,66,667 shares (Representing 1.20% of O/s. shares)\
Retail Quota: 2,50,000 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 1 Equity Shares for every 96 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 11 Equity Shares for every 120 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 14 Aug2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 21 Aug 2024
Close Date - 27 Aug 2024 (Today)
Obligation Date - 02 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 03 Sep 2024
- August 27, 2024 09:17
Stock market live updates today: Symphony Limited-Buyback_Starts Today
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 2,500
Current Market Price: 1,606/-
Market Cap: Rs 11,073 Crores
Buyback Size: Rs 71.40 Crores (Representing 9.33% and 9.99% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 2,85,600 shares (Representing 0.41% of O/s. shares)\
Retail Quota: 42,840 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 3 Equity Shares for every 830 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 10 Equity Shares for every 421 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 21 Aug 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 27 Aug 2024 (Today)
Close Date - 02 Sep 2024
Obligation Date - 06 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 09 Sep 2024
- August 27, 2024 09:15
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: August 27, 2024
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has secured orders worth more than ₹11,000 crore from Adani Power and its subsidiary, Mahan Energen, for supply of equipment (Boiler, Turbine, Generator) and supervision of erection & commissioning of three power projects at Kawai, Rajasthan and Mahan, Madhya Pradesh. Each of the three projects will be of 2×800 MW rating. Read more
- August 27, 2024 09:05
Stock market live updates today: Soft opening seen for Nifty, Sensex
Gift Nifty at 25,030 indicates another soft opening for Nifty, Sensex. According to analysts, market will be volatile ahead of the F&O monthly expiry at the NSE this Thursday. However, analysts expect the market to remain in consolidate mode. Read more
- August 27, 2024 08:47
Stock market live updates today: Karur Vysya Bank SBI Mutual Fund received RBI approval to acquire a 9.99% stake in the bank.
- August 27, 2024 08:46
Stock market live updates today: BRIGHTCOM GROUP Q1 Result
NET LOSS AT 24.1 CR V 543 CR PROFIT (YOY), 352 CR PROFIT (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 84 % AT 453 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 75 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 95 % AT 40.6 CR (YOY),DOWN 93 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 9 % V 28.5 % (YOY),30.4 % (QOQ)
- August 27, 2024 08:46
Stock market live updates today: SEACOAST SHIPPING Q1 Result
NET PROFIT UP 41 % AT 7 CR (YOY), DOWN 7% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 52 % AT 151 CR (YOY) ,UP 21 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 27 % AT 9.63 CR (YOY),DOWN 41 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 6.36 % V 7.6 % (YOY),12.98 % (QOQ)
- August 27, 2024 08:45
Stock market live updates today: PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES: PIRAMAL CAPITAL & HOUSING FINANCE LTD RECEIVES RUPEES 466.30 CR PENALTY ORDER FROM IT DEPARTMENT
- August 27, 2024 08:24
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 28 Aug 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 663.85
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2003.6
DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 278.05
Force Motors Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 8570.35
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.19
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 528.2
International Combustion (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1354.6
Sigachi Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 60.35
Yuken India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1345.6
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 410.55
- August 27, 2024 08:15
Stock market live updates today: ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING: CO GROUP SIGNS JDA FOR RS 500 CRORE COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT ADJACENT TO HILTON CHENNAI
- August 27, 2024 08:15
Stock market live updates today: ADANI POWER: CO INCORPORATES A UNIT NAMED “ADANI POWER MIDDLE EAST LTD” IN ABU DHABI
- August 27, 2024 08:15
Stock market live updates today: HINDUSTAN UNILEVER: CO RECEIVES RUPEES 962.75 CR TAX DEMAND FOR NON-DEDUCTION OF TDS ON ACQUISITION PAYMENT
- August 27, 2024 07:51
Stock market live updates today: Patel Retail Ltd receives final observation from SEBI to raise funds through an IPO
Supermarket chain Patel Retail Ltd, operating in tier-III cities and nearby suburban areas under the brand “Patel’s R Mart”, has received final observation from the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The company had filed its IPO papers with SEBI on April 3, 2024.
The IPO, with a face value of Rs 10 per equity share, is a mix of fresh issue of shares of up to 90.18 lakh and an offer-for-sale of up to 10.02 lakh equity shares by Promoter Selling Shareholders.
- August 27, 2024 07:23
- August 27, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
26 August 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 111305.26 + 9171.98 Total: 120477.24
F&O Volume: 25181834.98 + 14036532.12 Total: 39218367.10
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +483.36
(12,749.26 - 12,265.90)
DII: NET BUY: +1,870.22
(13,045.47 - 11,175.25)
- August 27, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 27.08.2024
Bank Of Montreal (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Heico Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Defence)
SentinelOne, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- August 27, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates today: SEBI issues notice to Paytm on ESOPs given to CEO Sharma; firm says disclosure already made
Market regulator SEBI has issued notice to fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, in the March 2024 quarter on employee stock options given to its MD and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, according to the company filing on Monday. Read more
- August 27, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: Madras Engineering plans to sustain 15% growth with expanded product offerings
Chennai-based Madras Engineering Industries (MEI) Pvt Ltd, an auto parts manufacturer, has said it has devised plans including expansion of its product lines to sustain 15 per cent growth over the next 6-7 years.
Recently, MEI joined the ranks of elite vendors supplying fossil-free auto parts to Swedish automotive giant Volvo Group Trucks. Read more
- August 27, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates today: Passenger vehicle stocks in place for festive season sales, says Maruti Suzuki India
The inventory level for passenger vehicles across India is around 38 days now, and there should be a minimum inventory of 30-31 days, because as the festival season kicks in, the dealers should have enough capacity so that they don’t lose on sales, a top official at Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said. Read more
- August 27, 2024 07:04
Stock market live updates today: Today’s stock pick: NTPC (Buy)
- August 27, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: NTPC (₹414.75): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for NTPC. The stock has begun the week on a positive note by rising over 3 per cent on Monday. The stock has strong support in the ₹400-₹395 region. The price action since the first week of June has been in the form of a bullish channel. Read more
- August 27, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates today: UltraTech Cement raises $500 m via sustainability loan
UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has raised $500 million (about ₹4,000 crore) through a sustainability-linked loan with participation from six banks. Read more
- August 27, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: Passive fund boom: 63 new NFOs launched in 7 months, AUM hits ₹10.95 lakh crore
Passive funds have suddenly become more active in recent times with the series of new fund launches by large fund houses, particularly before the expected entry of Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Financial Services and the world’s largest index funds powerhouse, BlackRock Inc. Read more
- August 27, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: After UPI success, RBI looking at nationwide launch of Unified Lending Interface
After the success of UPI in the digital payments space, RBI is now looking at a nationwide launch of a technology platform to enable frictionless credit across various sectors, particularly for agriculture and MSME borrowers. The platform will facilitate consent-based flow of digital information, including land records of various states, from multiple data service providers to lenders. Read more
- August 27, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: BHEL secures ₹11,000 crore power project orders from Adani
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has signed contracts worth over ₹11,000 crore with Adani Power Limited and its subsidiary Mahan Energen Limited. The agreements involve setting up three supercritical thermal power projects, each with a 2x800 MW capacity, in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Read more
- August 27, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: Zydus Lifesciences acquires 50% stake in Sterling Biotech for fermentation-based protein business; shares drop nearly 6%
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd shares dropped 5.90 per cent to ₹1,109.10 on the NSE at close. The company announced a significant joint venture today where it revealed plans to acquire a 50% stake in Sterling Biotech Limited (SBL) from Perfect Day Inc., a Temasek portfolio company. This move marks Zydus’ entry into the fermentation-based protein business. Read more
- August 27, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates today: Salil Parekh: Infosys to honour 2022-batch offers despite onboarding delays
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has indicated that the company will honour offers given to freshers and follow them by joining, although there has been some change in dates. Read more
- August 27, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates today: Suryoday Small Finance Bank plans 20+ year FD with systematic withdrawal option
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is planning to stretch the maximum tenor of a Fixed Deposit (FD) to over 20 years vis-a-vis the usual 10 years that banks currently restrict themselves to. Read more
Comments
