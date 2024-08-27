August 27, 2024 09:19

CLSA on Avenue Supermart: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 5650/Sh (Positive)

JP Morgan on Tata Motors: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1250/Sh (Positive)

BofA on Indus Towers: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 490/Sh (Positive)

HSBC on Coforge: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 6900/Sh (Positive)

HSBC on MPhasis: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 2900/Sh (Positive)

HSBC on LTTS: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 5560/Sh (Positive)

HSBC on Persistent: Believe company will continue to Grow Strongly in Double-Digits and Outperform Peers (Positive)

Investec on Medi Assist: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 625/Sh (Positive)

JP Morgan on ONGC: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 306/Sh (Positive)

Morgan Stanley on NBFCs and Insurance: There is increased interest in non-bank lenders as investors look to position for rate cuts (Positive)

Investec on Power sector: Generation Increased 8.3% YoY July Led By Healthy Power Demand, Remain Positive On NTPC, CESC, Inox Wind and Kalpataru (Positive)

Morgan Stanley on Real Estate: Investor interest in real estate has waned vs. six months ago despite the stocks’ outperformance YTD (Neutral)

BofA on Pharma: Topline beat driven by higher India, US generic lumpy (Neutral)

Jefferies India Strategy: Tax Data Shows Rising Cap Gains; K-Shaped Recovery (Neutral)

JP Morgan on Indegene: Initiate Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 570/Sh (Neutral)

JPMorgan on Iron Ore: NMDC remains least preferred (Negative)

HSBC on KPIT: Downgrade to Hold on Company, cut target price at Rs 2000/Sh (Negative)