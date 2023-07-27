Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 27 July 2023.
- July 27, 2023 11:16
Share market today: Vodafone Idea declines by 1.14% on NSE
The stock of Vodafone Idea declines by 1.14% on the NSE, trading at ₹8.65.
- July 27, 2023 11:14
Genus Power Infra forms wholly-owned subsidiary, stock rises 4.90%
Genus Power Infrastructures incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Genus Mizoram SPV Private Limited, on July 26, 2023. The company’s stock jumps by 4.90% on the NSE, trading at ₹184.
- July 27, 2023 11:11
Nestle India Q2 results: Sales surge 15%, net profit jumps 37%
Nestle India Q2 results : Total sales up 15 per cent to Rs 4619.50 crore ..Net profit at Rs 698.34 crore up 37 per cent.
Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “..we have, yet again, delivered robust performance, with all product groups registering double digit growth. This is the fifth quarter in a row of double-digit growth across ALL product groups. Domestic sales growth is broad based and grew by 14.6%, on the back of prudent pricing and supported by mix and volume with targeted brand support. Key brands continued to perform well, led by KITKAT, NESCAFÉ and MAGGI among others.”
- July 27, 2023 11:09
Polycab India allots ESOP
Polycab India has allotted 43,657 equity shares of face value ₹10 each to eligible employees who had exercised their options under ESOP Scheme. The company’s stock trades at ₹4,676.35, up by 0.05% on the NSE.
- July 27, 2023 11:07
Stock market today: Major gainers on BSE at 11 am
Major gainers:
Vesuvius (20%); Godfrey Phillips India (12%); Cipla (8.64%); Morepen Laboratories (7.46%); MMTC (7.42%)
Major losers: Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India (-7.59%); M&M (-6.14%); Fine Organic (-4.70%); RVNL (-4.35%); ION Exchange (-4.09%)
- July 27, 2023 11:06
Bank Nifty Prediction today – July 27, 2023: Go long on a break above 46,300
Bank Nifty index is trading higher. The index is currently at 46,248, up 0.4 per cent. The advance/decline ratio at 12:0 indicates broader bullishness in the index. Among the stocks, Bank of Baroda is up over 2 per cent and IDFC First Bank is up 1.12 per cent.
- July 27, 2023 11:03
LIC launches new product ‘Jeevan Kiran’
Life Insurance Corporation of India has announced the launch of its new product - LIC’s Jeevan Kiran. The stock trades at ₹630.35, up by 0.38% on the NSE.
- July 27, 2023 10:59
IPO screener: Yatharth Hospital IPO subscribed 1.50 times, closes on July 28
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services IPO has been subscribed 1.50 times as of 10:48 am on July 27. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.26 times; NII portion 2.49 times; and retail 1.76 times. The issue closes on July 28.
- July 27, 2023 10:57
TTK Healthcare’s voluntary delisting offer fails, shares to be returned to Sshareholders
TTK Healthcare admits failure of its voluntary delisting offer. Against the total offer size of 35.94-lakh shares, the company received only 17.02-lakh shares at the end of buy back offer deadline on Wednesday. The company announced that it will release back the shares tendered/ offered during the buyback offer to respective shareholders’ demat account.
- July 27, 2023 10:55
Nifty Prediction today – July 27, 2023: High-risk appetite traders can go long on dips
Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading higher but have given back some of their early gains. Sensex is trading at 66,781, up 0.12 per cent and Nifty at 19,812 is up 0.17 per cent.
- July 27, 2023 10:53
Share Market today: Axis Bank’s shares rise on Q1FY24 results
Axis Bank Ltd.’s share price went up by 0.12 per cent after the company announced the bank’s quarterly net profit surge to ₹5,797 crore, exhibiting a remarkable turnaround of 201.2 per cent q-o-q and 40.5 per cent y-o-y.
- July 27, 2023 10:51
Day Trading Guide for July 27, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC
- July 27, 2023 10:49
Stock to buy today: RBL Bank (₹238.80)
The upmove in RBL Bank is gaining strength. The stock surged over 7 per cent on Wednesday after a tight consolidation between ₹210 and ₹230. The rise indicates the beginning of a new leg of upmove.
- July 27, 2023 10:45
Share Market Today: Raj Oil Mills jumps 9.92% on NSE
The stock of Raj Oil Mills jumps by 9.92% on the NSE, trading at ₹53.20.
- July 27, 2023 10:40
Share market today: M&M stock falls over 6% on RBL Bank stake buy
M&M: Stock fell by more than 6 per cent following news of buying stake in RBL Bank. On the NSE, Multiple Block Deal seen at Rs. 1449
- July 27, 2023 10:39
Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry on Gold price outlook post-Fed rate hike
Perspective by Mr. Colin Shah on Gold price outlook post-Fed rate hike
“The US Fed hiking rates by 25 bps were on expected lines, the street is expecting one more hike from here on. As inflation is showing signs of control an impending fear of recession will limit Fed’s ability to hike rates further. We may expect an easing of policy rates by next year. The expectation of policy easing has led to a fall in the dollar index and thereby strength to the yellow metal. The rally in the past couple of days is expected to continue albeit at a slower pace.
Globally, the prices are expected to touch the $2000/oz level. Domestically, the rate may touch its previous high of over 62,000/10gm. The movement of the yellow metal will largely be guided by the economic data in the west, and the magnitude of the recession in the US.”
- July 27, 2023 10:37
NTPC declares COD for 660 MW Unit at Barh Super Thermal Power Station
NTPC has declared COD of second unit of 660 MW capacity of Barh Super Thermal Power Station, Stage-I (3x660 MW); on commercial operation with effect from August 1, 2023. The company’s stock trades at ₹201.10, down by 0.25% on the NSE.
- July 27, 2023 10:33
Mirae Asset Multicap Fund NFO: Should you invest?
Investing across market capitalisations could be a reasonable diversification strategy for better risk-adjusted returns over the long term. And multi-cap funds allow you to do just that with the market regulator SEBI mandating a minimum 25 per cent allocation to each of large, mid, and small-cap stocks for schemes in the category.
- July 27, 2023 10:32
Bajaj Finance’s Q1 consolidated PAT up 32%; record new loans, customers booked
Bajaj Finance’s consolidated net profit for Q1FY24 rose 32 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,437 crore. Adjusted for reversal of deferred tax liability of ₹73 crore, profit after tax was up 30 per cent.
The NBFC saw the highest-ever loans booked of 99.4 lakh during the quarter, up 34 per cent y-o-y. The customer franchise too saw a record increase of 38.4 lakh taking the total to 7.3 crore customers as of June 30, up 21 per cent y-o-y. The company said it expects to add 1.2-1.3 crore new customers in FY24.
- July 27, 2023 10:24
Market benchmark indices move up in early trade on fresh buying
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their upward movement in early trade on Thursday, aided by sustained buying by foreign institutional investors and value-buying in bellwether stocks.
Indices are expected to stay in the positive territory after the US Federal Reserve’s move on interest rate hike came in on expected lines, traders said.
BSE Sensex climbed 188.56 points or 0.28 per cent to 66,895.76. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 69.35 points or 0.35 per cent to 19,847.65.
- July 27, 2023 10:23
Ultramarine & Pigments commissions specialty chemical project
Ultramarine & Pigments has commissioned the specialty chemical project set up at Naidupet, SPSR Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has a capacity of 1800 MT. The company’s stock trades at ₹356 on the BSE, up by 0.35%.
- July 27, 2023 10:15
Stock in focus: Vesuvius India
The stock of Vesuvius India jumps 20% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,215. The company recorded its net profit at ₹52.24 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, against ₹29.43 crore in the previous year.
- July 27, 2023 10:14
Netweb Technologies IPO: Post-listing view from Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.
“The market witnessed another strong listing with Netweb Technologies IPO, The stock listed on the stock exchanges today at ₹947 per share, a premium of around 89% over the upper end of the price band of ₹500. The strong listing was in line with expectations, as the company has a strong track record of growth and its financial performance has been improving in recent years.
Netweb Technologies is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the high-end computing market in India, as it has a strong focus on the niche business segment of high-end computing solutions.
After listing at such a level, we will suggest to hold as of now with a Stoploss at around 850. However, aggressive investors can still choose to buy during any subsequent dip.”
- July 27, 2023 10:11
Stock in focus: Netweb Technologies
Shares of Netweb Technologies now trades at ₹903.30 on the BSE, listed at ₹942.50. The company’s shares were listed today and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘‘B’‘ Group Securities. The IPO received a strong response from all categories of investors.
- July 27, 2023 10:09
Rupee rises 10 paise to 81.91 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee gained 10 paise to 81.91 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market, after the US Fed raised interest rates on expected lines.
Forex traders said a positive trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows also aided the local unit.
However, a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains for the local unit, they said. Read more.
- July 27, 2023 10:03
Share market today: Laurus Labs shares up 1.41% ahead of Q1 earnings announcement
Shares of Laurus Labs gain 1.41 percent in early trade on BSE on Thursday and are trading at Rs 346.15. The drug-maker will announce its Q1 numbers today.
- July 27, 2023 10:02
Stock in action: Marico’s stock rises 1.84% on NSE
The stock of Marico rises by 1.84% on the NSE, trading at ₹542.50. The company had acquired a 58% stake in Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Satiya Nutraceuticals Pvt Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiary Juizo Advisory Pvt Ltd that owns the brand ‘The Plant Fix-Plix’.
- July 27, 2023 09:54
Nifty Pharma surpasses two-year high on sector-wide recovery
Today, Nifty Pharma crosses the high point reached two years back in Oct-21. The index was helped by recovery in all the major stocks in the sector.
- July 27, 2023 09:52
Share market today: RBL Bank declines by 1.02% on the NSE, trading at ₹236.75.
- July 27, 2023 09:51
Share Market today: Major gainers/losers on NSE at 9.30 am
Major gainers
Cipla (7.74%); Hindalco (2.12%); Bajaj Finserv (1.35%); Apollo Hospitals (1.23%); Sun Pharma (1.21%)
Major losers:
Mahindra & Mahindra (-4.38%); Tech Mahindra (-4.33%); Tata Consumer (-1%); Dr Reddy’s (-0.54%); Hindustan Unilever (-0.38%)
- July 27, 2023 09:49
Sugar mills seize opportunity to boost ethanol capacity amid feedstock shortage
As grain-based ethanol plants searching for feedstock to survive, sugar mills see an opportunity to fill the space, ready to ramp up ethanol capacity to help achieve 20% blending target.
- July 27, 2023 09:48
Max Healthcare files appeal in Bombay High Court against arbitration order
Max Healthcare Institute has filed an appeal before the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, against the order passed by sole arbitrator, Justice S.J. Kathawalla, Retired Justice of the Bombay High Court, declining grant of the interim relief sought by the company against Touch Healthcare Private Limited, Quality Care India Limited, and Evercare Group Management Limited.
- July 27, 2023 09:46
Crude oil futures surge on tighter supply outlook
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday morning due to the tighter supply outlook in the coming months. At 9.22 am on Thursday, October Brent oil futures were at $83.86, up by 0.97 per cent; and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $79.69, up by 1.16 per cent. August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6530 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹6473, up by 0.88 per cent; and September futures were trading at ₹6524 as against the previous close of ₹6472, up by 0.80 per cent.
- July 27, 2023 09:44
Aegis posts Rs 116 cr net profit in Q1
Aegis net profit was up at Rs 116 crore against Rs 103 crore while revenue dipped Rs 2101 crore against Rs 2235 crore YoY
- July 27, 2023 09:43
Johnson Controls posts Rs 41 cr net loss in Q1
Johnson Controls net loss at Rs 41 crore against Rs 1.9 crore, Revenue dips to Rs 567 crore against Rs 1010 crore YoY
- July 27, 2023 09:38
Gold gains amid struggling US housing market and Fed’s interest rate hike
Gold gained as the US housing market continues to struggle as fewer consumers than expected are buying new homes. The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter-of-a-percentage point, setting the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range, and highlighting that another 25 bps hike could be possibly at the September meeting based on a wide range of data, said Kedia Commodities. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also flagged that the economy still needed to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to “credibly” return to the US central bank’s 2 per cent target, yet were no longer forecasting a US recession.
Gold price trades positively to approach testing the key resistance 59600 per 10 grams and consolidating below this level keeps the expected bearish trend scenario active for today, it said.
- July 27, 2023 09:36
Opening bell: Markets open in green; Cipla spurts 7.5%
On Thursday, the domestic markets started strongly with a positive bias. The Sensex opened at 66,961, up over 250 points, while the Nifty rose 79 points to reach 19,857. Cipa, Hindalco, and SBI Life showed gains, whereas Tech Mahindra and M&M were the top losers. Analysts predict volatility in the market due to the expiry of July contracts at the NSE. They believe that the expected 25 basis points hike by the US Federal Reserve will have only a minor impact.
- July 27, 2023 09:34
Market volatility persists despite positive sentiment and earnings momentum
While the overall market is performing well, however, companies coming out with results continue to react with volatility and July series monthly expiry. In the short term, the Nifty could remain in the 19650-19920 range.
Market positive sentiment and momentum continues on good corporate earnings.
Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking
- July 27, 2023 09:22
Kalpataru Projects bags Rs 2,261-cr worth orders
Kalpataru Projects International has received new orders worth Rs 2,261 crore. The stock of the company jumps by 4.57% on the NSE, trading at ₹629.30.
- July 27, 2023 09:21
Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst, StoxBox. View on TechM
IT services company Tech Mahindra Ltd. reported a weak performance in Q1FY24. This was on account of uncertainty in the global economy and the IT sector. We expect some moderation in its new deal wins over the next few quarters. We believe that the management needs to focus on its execution to improve its revenue growth and profitability going ahead, especially with the outlook remaining cloudy for its key geographies and verticals.
- July 27, 2023 09:21
ICICI Securities: Tech Mahindra (SELL)
Weak execution on all fronts – orderbook, revenue growth and margins – warrants derating; reiterate SELL. In our IT sector coverage universe, TechM reported the weakest set of numbers for Q1FY24 with: a) orderbook at USD 359mn being down 40% QoQ / 55% YoY, b) USD revenue decline of 4% QoQ and 2% YoY due to 9% QoQ decline in its largest vertical (communications), and c) lowest EBIT margin (since Dec’04) at 6.8% (8.2% after adjusting for a one-time provision of USD 23mn related to client bankruptcy). We reiterate our SELL rating on the stock with a revised 12-month target price of INR 910, implying 20% potential downside.
- July 27, 2023 09:19
UBS on Asian Paints
Buy Rating
Target Rs 3,700
Volumes & Margin Drive Earnings Growth
Double-digit volume & single-digit revenue growth in decorative biz
Four years of double-digit CAGR in decorative volumes
Optimistic demand outlook supported by easing commodity prices
Management Maintains FY24 EBITDA Margin In The Range Of 18- 20%
- July 27, 2023 09:19
MS on Shree Cement
Equal-weight Rating
Target Rs 25,000
Reported Standalone Revenue 13% Ahead Of Est & 8% Above Consensus Est
Co Has Approved `7,000 Cr Capex Plan For Adding Clinker Capacity FY25 End
Co Will Look To Diversify To RMC, Planning To Set Up 5 Units This Year
- July 27, 2023 09:18
Nomura on Shree Cement
Reduce Rating
Target Rs 20,400
Stronger Realisation Growth Than Industry A Big Positive
Next Phase Of Capacity Expansion Announced
Unitary EBITDA Was Down Just 5% YoY Against 14% YoY Decline For Industry
Shree’s Reported EBITDA/Tonne Was Largely In-line With Estimate
- July 27, 2023 09:18
HSBC on Dixon Tech
Hold Rating
Target Rs 4,800
Q1 Performance Was Broadly In-line With Our Expectations
Mgmt Commentary On Mobile Biz Vol Ramp-up Implies Acceleration In Rev Growth
- July 27, 2023 09:18
MS on Marico
Overweight Rating
Target Rs 611
Acquires Digital-first Brand Plix
Acqn Will Help Expand Into Value-added Wellness Foods & Nutrition Segment
Brand Will Be An Addition To Co’s Digital-first Portfolio
Brand Will Help Support Meeting Its FY24 Exit Revenue Run-rate Of `400 Cr
Co Has A Target Of Scaling Up Its Foods, Digital-first & Prem Personal Care Portfolios
- July 27, 2023 09:17
Nomura on Ceat
Downgrade To Reduce Rating
Target Rs 2,141
Risk-reward Unfavourable
Replacement Demand Recovery To Remain Slow, Commodity Tailwinds Factored In
Q1 EBITDA Margin Ahead Of Forecasts Led By Gross Margin
- July 27, 2023 09:17
MS on Tata Cons
Overweight Rating
Target Rs 863
Q1 Earnings Broadly In-line With A Slight Beat On Margin
Strong Growth Trends In Salt & Sampann Businesses Are A Positive
Market Share Loss In Tea Business Is A Negative
Distribution And Innovation Focus Continues
- July 27, 2023 09:15
JPM and Jefferies on Colgate
JPM on Colgate
Neutral, TP Raised to Rs 2040
Posted an all-round Q1 beat led by strong double-digit rev growth for domestic toothpaste portfolio & sharp sequential gross margin & operating margin expansion
Share price performance should benefit from
a) Improving volume growth & competitive positioning
b) Gross margin recovery
c) Premiumization trends gathering pace
d) Val at 41x/38x FY24/25E P/E
Jefferies on Colgate
Buy, TP raised to Rs 2180
A low base helped as domestic toothpaste volume growth grew to c7% YoY (decline in exports & flat toothbrush vol.) in 1QFY24
Margin recovery was highlight, with GM near pre-inflation level
Despite step-up in A&P, Ebitda margin expanded smartly reflecting strong pricing power
This drives up EPS ests by 7-8% - Colgate offers good earning visibility in near-term though would like to see aggression on growth in medium term.
- July 27, 2023 09:14
Jefferies on Bajaj Finance
Jefferies on Bajaj Fin
Buy, TP raised to Rs 8830
1Q profit rise of 32% YY strong & ahead of est.
Delivering strong & broad-based AUM growth of 32%
Fall in NIM on expected lines
Some pressure on asset quality, led by rural mkts, lead to 10-15bps hike in credit cost guidance
JPM om Bajaj Fin
OW, TP Rs 9000
1Q earnings 2% ahead of JPMe, aided by small drawdown of Rs 1.2bn from contingent reserves
Loan growth continues to remain strong with 1Q core AUM +32% & co guiding to 29-31% full year growth for FY24 - higher vs earlier 25% JPMe
- July 27, 2023 09:11
JPMorgan on Axis Bank
Overweight Rating
Target Rs 1,000
PAT Was 2% Ahead Of Est Driven By Lower Provisions, Core PPoP Was A Miss
Sequentially, Core NIMs Compressed Driven By Deposit Re-pricing
Loan Growth Was Modest At 2% QoQ
Asset Quality Saw Some Normalisation With Slippages, Credit Cost At 50 bps
Treasury Gains Helped The Bank To Print RoA At 1.8%
Jefferies on Axis Bank
Overweight Rating
Target Rs 1,200
Profit Of Was Up 41% YoY, Tad Ahead Of Est With Higher NII & Lower Credit Costs
NIM Better With Fall In Core NIM & Est That Incremental Rise In COD May Be Manageable
Growth Trends In Balancesheet Were Weaker But Asset Quality Held Up
See 16% CAGR In Earnings With RoE Of 18%
Favorable Risk-reward At 1.8x 12-month Forward Adjusted PB
CLSA on Axis
Buy, TP Rs 1200
Adjusted for Citi, core performance muted
Its core PPOP missed by 5% partly due to integration costs, which will last for 18 months till 1HFY25CL.
Retail deposit momentum picked up vs no growth in FY23CL
Cut est. 1%-2%
- July 27, 2023 09:10
Brokerages on Dr Reddy’s
JPMorgan on Dr Reddy’s
Underweight Rating
Target Raised To Rs 4,450
Strong US Sales Led By Revlimid, Growth Ahead Gets Challenged On High Base
Rev/EBITDA Beat Est By 8%/45% Driven By A Strong Showing In the US
As Per Mgmt, US Growth Was Driven By Increase In Base Business, New Launches
Believe A Large Part Of Beat Was Driven By Higher Contribution Of Revlimid
Jefferies n Dr. Reddy’s
Buy Rating
Target Raised To Rs 6,330 From Rs 5,600
PAT Beat Est By 22% Mainly Due To Better Growth In US & Russia
In A Favourable Pricing Environment, US Sales For Near-term Should Remain Steady
Increase FY24-26 EPS Estimate By 9-11%
Strong Outlook For The US In Near-term & Steady Growth In Base Business
- July 27, 2023 09:09
Brokerages on Tech Mahindra
MS on Tech Mahindra
Equal-weight Rating
Target Rs 1,060
Believe Q1 Will Rebase Consensus Est For FY24 With Downside Risk To FY25
Investors Will Not Give Up Hope Of Margin Recovery With New Mgmt In Place
Lowering FY24 EPS Estimate By 19% Owing To 37% Q1 Earnings Miss
Cut FY25/26 EPS Estimate By Just 3.3%/4.1%
See Better Risk Reward In HCL Tech
Nomura on Tech Mah
Buy Rating
Target Rs 1,316
Q1FY24 Was A Big Miss But Is Likely The Bottom
Demand Moderation To Weigh On Growth In FY24
Q1FY24 Revenue Misses Estimate Due To Sharp Weakness In Telecom Vertical
Recovery In Telecom Vertical To Be Gradual, H2FY24 Likely To See Better Growth
Margin Miss Driven By Provisioning, Salary Hikes, And Revenue Decline
Revise FY24-25 EPS Estimate By 3-10%
Jefferies on Tech Mah
Underperform Rating
Target Cut To Rs 900
Rev down 4% QoQ, 440 bps Fall In EBIT Margin & 39% QoQ Decline In Deal Bookings
Sharp 9% QoQ Decline In CME Vertical & Single-digit Margin Were Key Negative Surprises
Continued Pressure In CME Vertical And Headcount Decline Does Not Bode Well For Growth
Cut FY24-26 Earnings Estimates By 4-20% On Lower Growth & Margin
CITI on TechM
Sell, TP Cut to Rs 900
Reported significantly below peer performance on all metrics – growth, margins & deal TCV.
Near-term outlook is challenging
CEO transition is another focus area
Lower FY24E/25E est by 18%/7%
- July 27, 2023 09:08
JPM on PNB
OW, TP Rs 72
1Q net income below JPMe on higher than expected Opex
Core PPOP (Adj. for trading gains & pension provisions) up 4% y/y as loan growth & higher NIMs offset by higher opex on a/c of wage revisions
Asset quality continues to surprise +vely
- July 27, 2023 09:08
MS on PNB
Underweight Rating
Target Rs 55
PAT Missed Estimate, Employee Provisions Stayed Elevated
Credit Costs Were Higher Than Expected, But Helped Improve NPL Coverage
Impaired Loans Fell QoQ, Which Is A Positive
Gradual Recovery Remains On Track
Continue To See Better Risk-reward At Peer & Prefer BOB & BOI
- July 27, 2023 09:07
MS on BPCL
Overweight Rating
Target Rs 425
Reported Core Earnings In Line
Outlook Has Gotten Better As Global Fuel Demand Has Improved
Balance sheet Net Debt Has Been More Than Halved
Expect Upside Risks From Lower Net Debt & Improved Refining Margin
- July 27, 2023 09:07
Brokerages on Cipla
Jefferies on Cipla
Upgrade To Buy Rating
Target Raised To Rs 1,210 From 900
Q1FY24 EBITDA Beat Estimate By 12% Despite An In-line Revenue
Superior Product Mix Amid Steady 12% Growth In India Led Margin Beat
US Growth Was Driven By Base Biz & Mgmt Commentary Had Positive Takeaways
Increase FY24-26 EPS Estimate By 12-20%
JPMorgan on Cipla
Overweight Rating
Target Raised To Rs 1,210
Strong US Drives Beat, Outlook For Key Markets Remains Robust
PAT Beat Est By 19% Primarily Driven By Strong Growth In US & India
Market-Beating Growth Outlook For India Biz Is A Positive
US Momentum To Be Sustained Driven By MS Share Ramp Up In Existing Products
Strong Pipeline Of Complex Assets To Drive Growth Beyond FY25 In US
Macquarie on Cipla
Outperform Rating
Target Rs 1,050
Q1 All-round Beat Driven By US Business
Co Guided For 22% EBITDA Margin In FY24
Believe There Could Be Upward Revision Of Margin Guidance For FY24.
Nomura on Cipla
Buy Rating
Target Raised To Rs 1,229
US, India Ahead Of Est, Mgmt Raises FY24 Margin Guidance To 23% From 22%
As Per Management, the Intensity Of Price Erosion In the US Declined
Raise FY24/25 EPS Estimate By 3%/17%
- July 27, 2023 09:04
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 28 July 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
360 One Wam Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 513.1
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 464.15
Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 752.75
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 632.9
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 708.05
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 50.72
Bajaj Electricals Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1274.65
Banswara Syntex Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 150.25
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 80.01
Cosmo First Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 640.2
Cravatex Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 403.8
DLF Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 487.3
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 560.25
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 97.07
Flex Foods Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 90.29
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2653.3
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.12
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 653.95
Gloster Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 776.9
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.9.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 489.65
GRP Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.17
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3600
ICRA Ltd.
Special Dividend Per Share Rs. 90
Dividend Per Share Rs.40
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5507.45
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 124.35
Indigo Paints Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1512.3
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 99.59
Joindre Capital Services Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 36.01
Jtekt India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 155.1
Kaycee Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.60
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 12050.05
Mangalam Cement Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 302.05
Mukand Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 137.25
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 112
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4535.65
Nelcast Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 105.1
Nesco Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 630.9
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 161.75
Rane Holdings Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.17
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1023.5
Smruthi Organics Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 122.6
Sobha Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 637.95
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1111.8
Tata Motors Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 640.6
Tata Motors Ltd - DVR
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 419.45
TCI Express Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1549.85
TCPL Packaging Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1701.25
Transformers And Rectifiers (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 90.27
TVS Electronics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 383.75
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 132.25
Union Bank Of India
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 90.98
Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1577.05
WPIL Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2821.55
Xchanging Solutions Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 119.65
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 622.45
- July 27, 2023 09:04
Shreyansh Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox on Axis Bank result
Private lender Axis Bank reported a decent performance in Q1FY24 across all the parameters barring the high provisioning. Also, we observed that the bank had some elevated operational costs on account of the amortisation of goodwill which was due to the acquisition of Citi’s consumer business which shall continue throughout FY24. We believe that the acquisition will strengthen the bank’s deposits and aid the bank in further increasing its disbursement and improving its net interest income. We feel that NIM compression is likely to slow down for the bank as its acquisition of Citi’s client will help in increasing the yield in the coming quarters. However, we’ll wait in the coming quarters to see whether the acquisition process is done smoothly and does not affect the bank’s asset quality and bottom line.
- July 27, 2023 09:02
DLF targets surplus cash as debt hits all-time low
DLF eyes surplus cash as debt dips, collections improve. Debt at ₹57 cr, the lowest ever.
- July 27, 2023 09:01
Madhavi Arora, Economist at Emkay Global Financial on US Fed hike
As widely expected, the Fed hiked 25bp, and the only notable change to the post-meeting statement was an upgrade of the description of economic growth to “moderate” from “modest” in June and still added a bias toward “additional policy firming.” While the statement had a hawkish bias, Chair Powell’s post-meeting press conference tilted a little toward the dovish side. While noting the FOMC is not committed to further action, he stated he saw encouraging signs on labor markets and inflation. Interestingly, he noted that the staff backed off its 2023 recession forecast later this year to a notable slowdown in growth.
- July 27, 2023 09:00
Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Zirakpur, Punjab for 2027 opening
Lemon Tree Hotels has announced its latest signing - Lemon Tree Hotel, Zirakpur, Punjab. The property is expected to be operational by Q2 of FY 2027 and shall be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited.
The property will feature 80 well-appointed rooms, banquets, a conference room, a restaurant, a fitness center and other public areas
- July 27, 2023 08:53
Buzzing stocks: Stocks that will see action today: July 27, 2023
Reliance Industries, Poonawalla Fincorp, M&M, RBL Bank, March, PFC, Rail Vikas Nigam, TTK Healthcare, Motilal Oswal, ACC, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings, BEL, Indian Bank, Intellect Design, Dr Lal Path, Greenlam, IEX, Latent View, Coromandel, NDTV, Railtel, Shriram Finance, Sundaram Fasteners, Ujjivan SFB, Nestle
- July 27, 2023 08:52
Star Housing Fin gets additional Rs 2.92 cr loan from ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank has sanctioned an additional Loan Facility of Rs. 2.92 crores to Star Housing Finance Limited.
- July 27, 2023 08:49
Som Distilleries achieves 46% market share in Madhya Pradesh in June
Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited has announced a significant milestone in our market presence in Madhya Pradesh. For the month of June 2023, the company had captured an impressive 46% market share in the state, an increase from the reported 42% market share in May 2023. This outstanding growth highlights the company’s brands unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
- July 27, 2023 08:48
Vesuvius India to invest Rs 87.70 crore for new refractory plant in Andhra Pradesh
The Board of Directors of Vesuvius India Limited has approved a proposal for a Capex of approx. INR 87.70 crore (to be funded through internal accruals) for setting up a new plant for manufacturing of Monolithics Refractory at Anakapalli (Visakhapatnam), Andhra Pradesh.
- July 27, 2023 08:46
RVNL announces OFS
Non-retail date - 27 JULY
Retail bid date - 28 JULY
Floor Price : 119
Today’s close : 134.25 (11.36% Discount in OFS)
Base Size : 7,08,90,643 Shares
Greenshoe Option : 4,08,66,394 Shares
Retail Quota - 10% of OFS Size (No Discount)
- July 27, 2023 08:45
Listing of Netweb Technologies on 27 July 2023
Symbol: NEWEB
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 543945
ISIN: INE0NT901020
Face Value: Rs 2/-
Issue Price: Rs. 500/- per share
- July 27, 2023 08:44
Results calendar
ACC, Accelya Solutions, Andhra Cements, Ajanta Pharma, Anmol India, Arvind, Aztec Lifesciences, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings, Bharat Electronics, BEML Land Assets, Blue Dart, Birlasoft, Canopy Fin, Chemfab Alkalies, Coromandel, Digispace, Dr Lal Path Labs, Foseco, Gangotri Textiles, Godwari Power & Ispat, Greenlam Ind, Hindustan Media Ventures, Home First, IEX, IIFL, Indian Hotel, Indian Bank, Indus Tower, Intellect Design Arena, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jyoti Resins, Kaya, Kiran Vyapar, Latent View, Laurus Lab, LGB Bros, Lodha, Man Credit, Mirza International, Motilal Oswal Financial, NACL Industries, Nippon Asset Management, NDTV, Nestle, Powergrid Invit, Radio City, Railtel, Saregama, Shiva Cement, Shree Digvijay Cement, Shriram Finance, Sona Comstar, Sterlite Tech, Sundaram Fasteners, Symphony, Trident, TTML, Ujjivan SFB and United Van Der Host.
- July 27, 2023 08:44
Motilal Oswal Financial board to consider internal restructuring proposal today
The board of directors of Motilal Oswal Financial will meet today to consider apart from quarterly numbers, a proposal of Internal Restructuring within Group Entities by transferring Broking & Distribution Business of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited into one of the Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of the Company, demerger of Wealth Business from Motilal Oswal Wealth Limited, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, into MOFSL and other related matters.
- July 27, 2023 08:42
Mahindra & Mahindra acquires 3.53% stake in RBL Bank for ₹417 crore
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited has picked up 3.53 per cent stake in RBL Bank as an investment at a cost of Rs ₹417 crore, the company informed the exchanges on Wednesday “We may consider further investment subject to pricing, regulatory approvals and required procedures. However, in no circumstance will it exceed 9.9 per cent,” it said.
- July 27, 2023 08:38
Government to sell 11 crore RVNL shares through Offer for Sale
Government will offload over 11 crore shares of its stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) through offer for sale (OFS). At the floor price, it is expected to earn over ₹1,329 crore. Floor price for the offer has been fixed at ₹119 which is over 11 per cent less than closing price of its share on Wednesday. The shares closed at Rs ₹134.35 on BSE. Offer for sale in RVNL opens tomorrow (Thursday) for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday
- July 27, 2023 08:35
TTK Healthcare’s delisting offer fails to attract sufficient interest
The delisting offer of Chennai-based TTK Healthcare failed to draw enough interest from public shareholders till the last day of the offer. TTK Healthcare promoters hold 1.05 crore shares (74.56 per cent) of the total 1.41 crore equity shares. With 17.02-lakh shares tendered by the public shareholders, the total equity shareholding of the acquirers stands at 87 per cent, which is still below the 90 per cent delisting requirement. the floor price of the delisting to ₹1,201.30 per equity share. As the promoters are entitled to (but not obligated) to make a counter offer to public shareholders till July 28, the stock will remain in focus.
- July 27, 2023 08:27
Domestic markets set to open positively amidst volatility and Fed rate hike
Domestic markets are expected to open on a positive note. According to analysts, since Thursday will see the expiry of July contacts at the NSE, the market will remain volatile. The expected 25 basis points hike by US Federal Reserve will only have a little impact, they added.
The US Federal Reserve raised the target range for its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 per cent on Wednesday and left the door open to more rate hikes. The hike brings the Fed’s policy rate, the federal funds rate, to a new range of 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent, the highest level since March 2001.
Related Topics
