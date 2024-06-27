Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 27 June 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- June 27, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Live Today: Ather Energy to open third manufacturing facility in Maharashtra
Ather Energy, one of India’s electric two-wheeler manufacturers, announced plans to set up its third manufacturing facility in Bidkin, AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. This new facility will manufacture both electric two-wheelers and battery packs.
Ather currently has two manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one dedicated to battery production and the other for vehicle assembly. The current facilities will continue to produce battery packs and vehicles. The new facility in Maharashtra allows Ather to get closer to more markets in the country by reducing its logistics cost and hastening the delivery of its finished products to its customers.
- June 27, 2024 07:19
Stock in Focus: HDFC Bank poised for bullish breakout, says CLSA analyst
CLSA’s analysts Laurence Balanco anticipates a significant breakthrough in the stock price of HDFC Bank.
Since the beginning of 2021, HDFC Bank has traded within a defined range, with resistance levels at ₹1,717-₹1,734 and support levels at ₹1,240-₹1,245.
- June 27, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulk deals
BLS E-Services Ltd.
L7 HITECH PRIVATE LIMITED bought 5,20,009 @ Rs. 255.03
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd.
EBISU GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED bought 1,38,80,000 @ Rs. 19.27
Gensol Engineering Ltd.
Revoke of 6,00,000 pledged equity shares by Promoter & Director Anmol Singh Jaggi
Hindustan Foods Ltd.
MORGAN STANLEY ASIA SINGAPORE PTE bought 10,70,000 @ Rs. 502.00
Affle (India) Ltd.
ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND bought 7,75,1 94 @ Rs. 1,290.00
Monetary Authority of Singapore bought 16,1 6,856 @ Rs. 1,290.00
Paisalo Digital Ltd.
EBISU GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED bought 1,48,00,000 @ Rs. 75.47
Neuland Laboratories Ltd.
Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 1,30,000 @ Rs. 7,400.00
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd.
AXIS INDIA MANUFACTURING FUND bought 1,54,985 @ Rs. 1,996.10
Rossell India Ltd.
NOMURA SINGAPORE LIMITED sold 5,55,803 @ Rs. 553.50
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
EBISU GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED bought 5,55,803 @ Rs. 907.30
Titagarh Railsystems Ltd.
BLACKROCK GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS FUND INC bought 9,46,357 @ Rs. 1,618.0
Rashmi Chowdhary sold 26,93,475 @ Rs. 1,618.00
Deep Energy Resources Ltd.
EBISU GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED bought 2,06,553 @ Rs. 170.75
NOMURA SINGAPORE LIMITED sold 2,06,553 @ Rs. 170.75
UFO Moviez India Ltd.
EBISU GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED bought 2,57,261 @ Rs. 137.80
NOMURA SINGAPORE LIMITED sold 2,57,261 @ Rs. 137.80
Inox Green Energy
SOCIETE GENERALE Block bought 29,49,716 @ Rs. 166.50
- June 27, 2024 06:58
Stock Market Live News: Stock Recommendations: CLSA’s Laurence Balanco: HDFC Bank
Focus on HDFC Bank. We are closely monitoring HDFC Bank (HDFCB IB) as the stock appears to be on the verge of breaking out of the trading range that has been in place since the beginning of 2021. This range is defined by resistance levels at Rs1,717-Rs1,734 and support levels at Rs1,240-Rs1,245. A close above the Rs1,717-Rs1,734 resistance, would mark a major bullish event, ending a period of over two years of ranging price action. This breakout would suggest an upside target of Rs2,373, representing a potential increase of 35-38%.
- June 27, 2024 06:57
Stock Market Updates: Fund Flow Activity: 26 June 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 137796.94 + 15096.32 Total: 152893.26
F&O Volume: 648302.65 + 319359.45 Total: 967662.1
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3535.43
(19,920.57 - 23,456.00)
DII: NET BUY: +5103.67
(18,342.37 - 13,238.70)
- June 27, 2024 06:57
Stock Market Updates: Researchbytes Analyst App’s recent interviews as of 18:32 PM Wednesday 26 June 2024
Atul Auto: Jitendra Adhia, VP-Finance
Atul Auto Joint Venture With Jio; Things To Keep Eye On Next Gen Automotive Tech
Bank of Mah: Nidhu Saxena, MD&CEO
Don’t Have To Pay Tax for Two More Years Due To Accumulated Past Losses: Bank Of Maharashtra
Bharat Forge: Amit Kalyani, ED
India Global Forum: Bharat Forge On Defence & Industrias To Be Key Growth Drivers
Borosil .: Shreevar Kheruka, MD & CEO
Borosil Raises ?150 Crore Via QIP, Will Be Debt Free Post This Fund Raise, Says Company
Gulf Oil Lubric: Manish Gangwal, CFO
Gulf Oil Beats Industry Growth For 5 Years, Beefing Up EV Business With Acquisitions
Happiest Minds: Venkatraman Narayanan, MD CFO
Happiest Minds: Equity Changes Hands Via Bulk Deal, Will Company Be Able To Achieve Organic Growth?
Senco Gold Limited: Suvankar Sen, CEO
Aim To Open 10-12 Company-Owned Stores & 8-10 Franchise Stores In FY25: Senco Gold India
Biocon: Kiran Mazumdar ShawChairperson and MD, Chairperson and MD
India Global Forum: Pharma Decoded, Globalization & Future Of India’s Pharma | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Route Mobile: Milind Pathak, Chief Business Officer
Route Mobile: Signs A Pact With Billeasy To Enable Metro-Ticketing Via WhatsApp | Milind Pathak
skygold: Mangesh Chauhan, MD and CFO
Sky Gold: Recent Acquisitions & Synergies | Focus On B2C Business, Capex Plans | Mangesh Chauhan
- June 27, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live News: BLOCK DEAL
⭐️ JSW ENERGY LTD: Rs. 21.11 Crores NSE Block Trade; for ~ 294506 Shares, at Rs. 716.70
⭐️ MARICO LTD: Rs. 30.97 Crores NSE Block Trade; for ~ 502234 Shares, at Rs. 616.55
⭐️TECH MAHINDRA LTD: Rs. 29.71 Crores NSE Block Trade; for ~ 207444 Shares, at Rs. 1432.00
⚡️VEDANTA LTD: Rs. 27.99 Crores NSE Block Trade; for ~ 627703 Shares, at Rs. 445.95
⚡️CE INFOSYSTEM: RS 122.15CR BSE BLOCK TRADE; FOR ~523116 SHARES, AT RS 2335 (MULTIPLE BLOCKS)
NEULAND LAB: Rs 96.2cr BSE Block Trade; for ~130000 shares, at Rs 7400 (PRE-OPEN BLOCK)
SHARDA MOTOR INDUSTRIES LTD: RS. 345.28 CRORES NSE BLOCK TRADE; FOR ~ 1729768 SHARES, AT RS. 1996.10 (PRE-OPEN BLOCK)
HINDUSTAN FOODS: RS 517.92CR NSE BLOCK TRADE; FOR ~10317173 SHARES, AT RS 502 (PRE-OPEN MULTIPLE BLOCK)
BLOCK DEAL ALERT: CSB Bank
FIH Investment to sell 1.68 cr shares via block deal
FIH Invt looking to sell 9.72% stake worth Rs 595 cr
Floor price at Rs 352.4 per share , 1% discount
Deal likely in block window, IIFL Broker to deal
- June 27, 2024 06:53
Stock Market Updates: MARKET WRAP 26th June, 2024
SENSEX, NIFTY end at record highs! NIFTY settles over 23,850, Sensex near 78,700
Market Indices
NIFTY 50 : 23,868.80
⬆️+147.50/+0.62%
SENSEX : 78,674.25
⬆️+620.73/+0.80%
BANKNIFTY :52,870.50
⬆️+264.50/+0.50%
INDIAVIX: 14.04
⬆️+0.27/-1.89%
Rising stocks: 1032
Falling stocks: 1269
Top 3 stock gainers(NIFTY 500):
▪️India Cement(⬆️+14.49%)
▪️CESC (⬆️+10.9%)
▪️Hitachi Energy (⬆️+10.65%)
Top 3 stock losers(NIFTY 500):
▪️CE Info(⬇️-5.69%)
▪️RattanIndia (⬇️-3.64%)
▪️MCX India (⬇️-3.46%)
- June 27, 2024 06:53
Stock Recommendations: Today’s Stock Recommendation: June 27, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is ICICI Securities. The stock has just made a bullish range breakout. That leaves the door open for the share price to go up in the coming days.
- June 27, 2024 06:50
Financial Market Updates: Japanese Yen hits record lows amid US Fed’s higher-for-longer policy
A grim reality is setting in for Japanese authorities as the yen plunges through milestone levels in rapid succession: The slide won’t stop until the Federal Reserve relents on its higher-for-longer policy path. And they have no control over that.
It’s a realization shared by global investors as they parse the way still-high US borrowing costs buoy the dollar — and the impact that has on the rest of the world. In the $7.5-trillion-a-day market for global currencies, the yen’s relentless rout offers an extreme manifestation of US financial dominance.
- June 27, 2024 06:49
Stock Market Live News: SEBI eases insider trading norms, adds flexibility to trading plans
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has amended its insider trading norms, allowing more flexibility for executing trading plans. The new norms will become applicable after three months.
According to the PIT Regulations, an insider may trade in the company’s securities if the compliance officer approves their trading plan. This ensures the insider devises their trading plan before possessing unpublished price-sensitive information.
- June 27, 2024 06:48
Stock Market Live News: SEBI may revamp merger norms for companies
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may overhaul norms for scheme of arrangement for merger of listed and unlisted entities.
The regulator could widen the number of circumstances under which majority of minority shareholder approval is required, tweak contingency provisions and valuation parameters.
