UBS on Pharma

Initiate Sell Call On Zydus, Target Rs 850 & Dr Reddy’s, Target Rs 5,700

Sell Call As Street Is Over Estimating Core Margin

Initiate Sell Call On Aurobindo, Target Rs 1,333 As Valuations Are High Despite Low Growth

Initiate Sell Call On Lupin, Target Rs 2,250 As It Is Already Pricing One-off Benefits In FY25 & FY26

Street Under-appreciating Growth Slowdown In Both India & US

India & US Account For 70-80% Of Sector Profits And Would Imply Lower Growth

Balancesheets Are Healthy To Invest For New Growth Drivers

Growth Normalisation May Take Time

Prefer Sun Pharma, (Buy Call, Target Rs 2,450)

Expect Sun Pharma’s Patented Molecules To Double In Revenues Over Four Years

Sun Pharma’s Margin Expected To Expand By 650 bps For Overall EPS CAGR Of 19%

Like Cipla (Buy Call, Target Rs 2,060)

Cipla’s US Upside From Injectable & Respiratory Portfolio Is Not Yet Fully Factored In

MS on IT Sector

Accenture’s Results & FY25 Guidance Do Not Point To Any Material Change In The Environment

Results & FY25 Guidance Of Accenture Confirm Expectations Of Organic Growth Improving Over Next 12 Mths

There Is A Sign Of Relief For Sector Especially Post The Run-Up In Last 3-4 Months

View Accenture’s Results As Neutral To Slightly Positive For India IT Sentiment

India IT Neutral To Slightly Positive On Commentary On Broad-based Improvement In Growth

Organic Growth In Q4 Became Positive As Per Accenture Which Is Slightly Positive For Indian IT

Nomura on IT Sector

Buy Call On Infosys, Wipro & Cognizant Tech In Large Caps & eClerx Svcs In Midcaps

Reduce Call On LTIMindtree, Mphasis & LTTS

Accenture’s FY24 Organic Growth Guidance At 0-3% Vs -1% Achieved In FY24

FY25 Revenue Growth Guidance For Accenture At 3-6% Includes Over 300 bps Inorganic Contribution

Order Booking Growth Continues To Be Strong Driven By Large Projects

GenAI Opportunity Continues To Mature

Growth Likely To Bottom Out In FY25

MS on SBI Cards

Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 745

Co’s August Spending Market Share Rose Nearly 18 bps MoM, To 15.7%

On A YoY Basis, Spending Fell 3%, Lower Than +13% For The Industry

Fall In Spending Reflects Continued Impact Of RBI’s Notification On Corporate Card Spending

CLSA on Metals

Chinese stimulus: Indian mills well placed for a demand-driven upcycle

Assuming strong demand driven upcycle, would see highest upside for Vedanta(+24%), Tata Steel(+19%) & Hindalco(+16%)

Prefer aly plays but see near-term support for ferrous names as well

Jefferies on Real Estate

Residential Market Activity Has Tapered In 2Q

There Should Be Flattish Pre-Sales For Our Coverage, Following Q1’s 70% Sales Growth

Market Activity To Revive In Near-term As Major New Launches Are Likely In Coming Weeks

Low Inventories And Broad-based Price Appreciation Suggest Fundamentals Remain Strong

The Potential For Rate Cuts Could Help Broaden Market Activity

Overall Residential Markets Remain Healthy & 15-35% Growth Guidance Should Be Met