- July 28, 2023 12:08
Share Market Today: Major gainers-losers on NSE at noon
Major gainers:
NTPC (3.44%); Power Grid (3.25%); ONGC (1.87%); Dr Reddy’s (1.61%); Adani Ports (1.11%)
Major losers:
Bajaj Finserv (-2.38%); Maruti (-1.77%); TCS (-1.60%); Titan (-1.59%); Hindalco (-1.42%)
- July 28, 2023 12:05
Sensex today: Advance-Decline ratio on BSE at noon
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on July 28 were 1,816 against 1,536 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,511. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 192, and those that hit a 52-week low was 17.
- July 28, 2023 12:04
Brookfield India Real Estate inches up by 0.37% on NSE, trading at ₹264.23
- July 28, 2023 12:03
Indian economy aims for 7.5-8% growth over next two decades: official
India should grow at 7.5-8 per cent, not just over the next one or two years but over the next two decades, said Ajay Sheth, Secretary, Dept of Eco Affairs, Ministry of Finance
- July 28, 2023 12:01
Sona BLW board approves capacity expansion plans; stock trades weak
The stock of Sona BLW Precision Forgings declines by 4.40% on the NSE, trading at ₹565.55. The company’s board had approved expansion of existing capacity at its Chennai plant at Keelakaranai, Chengalpattu; investment of ₹99.70 crore for capacity expansion of the Chennai plant from 400,000 to 600,000 EV traction motors; and a new capacity 500,000 units of PCB Assembly, by FY25.
- July 28, 2023 11:59
Welspun Corp arm receives notice from Income Tax department
Welspun Corp: Company Unit SBAPL Receives Intimation Cum Demand Notice from Department of Income Tax on July 26.
- July 28, 2023 11:56
IEX shares rise 3% as CERC approves Hindustan Power Exchange contracts
Shares of IEX gained 3 per at Rs 123.50. The stock was under pressure on Thursday after power regulator CERC gave nod.to.Hindustan Power Exchange to launch contracts on its platform
- July 28, 2023 11:53
Inox Wind raises Rs 52 crore through private placement of preference shares
Inox Wind has raised Rs 52.50 crore though the allotment of 5,25,00,000 - 0.01% Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative, Participating, Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs 10 each of the Company (NCPRPS) fully paid-up, at par, on private placement basis to Inox Wind Energy, Holding and Promoter Company. The ‘IWL Committee of the Board of on Thursday allotted the shares. The stock edged up 1 per cent at Rs 213.5
- July 28, 2023 11:48
RITES and DNV join hands for independent safety assessments in Railways
RITES Limited, a leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DNV Business Assurance India Pvt. Ltd to jointly explore business opportunities in the areas of Independent Safety Assessments (ISA).
Under this arrangement, RITES and DNV will collaborate, synergise their efforts by complementing their respective strengths for identification, securing and execution of Railway Assurance & Advisory Services for Railway Rolling Stock & Signaling and train control system domain with applicable standards for Metro, Mainline and Generic products.
- July 28, 2023 11:46
Dhabriya Polywood’s arm bags Rs 5-cr worth orders from Godrej Group
Dhabriya Polywood has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Dynasty Modular Furnitures Pvt. Ltd., has received the work order from Godrej Group for supply & installation of modular Kitchen for a total value of ₹5.26 crore. The stock rises by 3.70% on the BSE, trading at ₹267.50.
- July 28, 2023 11:43
Ashiana Housing converts 38 units into booking for “Ashiana Amodh” senior living project in Pune
Ashiana Housing has converted 38 units into booking (comprising of 49,736 sq. ft. area with sale value of Rs 33.08 crores) for phase 1 of the project “Ashiana Amodh”. The process of conversion of Expression of Interest (EOI) into booking started on July 9.
“Ashiana Amodh” phase 1 is a Senior Living project at Talegaon (Pune)
- July 28, 2023 11:38
AMD to invest $400 million in India, build its biggest campus in Bengaluru
Chip maker AMD has announced an investment of $400 million in India, which will include building a new campus in Bengaluru. This will become the company’s biggest design centre.
- July 28, 2023 11:37
Dr Lal PathLabs announces interim dividend
The Board of Directors of Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd in their meeting on July 27, 2023 approved payment of Interim Dividend INR 6/- per equity shares for FY 2023-24.
The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend shall be August 11, 2023.
- July 28, 2023 11:35
Transformers & Rectifiers bags ₹134 crore order from Power Grid; stock trades firm
Transformers And Rectifiers (India) has received an order worth ₹134 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for designing, engineering, manufacture, testing at manufacturers works and supply of six 500 MVA, 400/220/33 kV transformer including insulating oil and along with all fittings. The stock of TRIL inches up by 0.51% on the NSE, trading at ₹89. Meanwhile, the stock of Power Grid Corporation rises by 3.65% on the NSE, trading at ₹259.85.
- July 28, 2023 11:24
Bank Nifty prediction today – Jul 28, 2023: Higher probability of a fall
Bank Nifty index opened with a gap-down today at 45,561 versus yesterday’s close of 45,679. After marking a high of 45,727, the index has now declined to 45,460. Therefore, the index is down 0.5 per cent so far today.
- July 28, 2023 11:21
Saregama India stock declines 2.02% on NSE, trading at ₹403
- July 28, 2023 11:19
Share Market Today: Major gainers-losers on BSE at 11 am
Major gainers:
Intellect Design (17.76%); Ajanta Pharma (8.24%); Alembic Pharmaceutical (7.49%); Lloyds Steels (6.35%); EKI (5.75%)
Major losers: L G Balakrishnan & Bros (-6.19%); ACE (-4.96%); Titagarh (-4.68%); Jyoti Resins (-4.53%); RailTel (-4.29%)
- July 28, 2023 11:17
Nifty Today @ 11.15 am: Trades at 19,604.60, falling 55.30 points
- July 28, 2023 11:15
Sensex Today @11.15 am: Trades at 66,065.04, with a drop of 201.78 points
- July 28, 2023 11:10
Adani returns to loan market as investor confidence improves
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is returning to the loan market to potentially raise more than $1 billion, the latest sign it’s slowly regaining the ability to raise funds six months after a US short seller caused a meltdown in its stocks and bonds.
- July 28, 2023 11:09
RITES and DNV collaborate for railway safety assessments
RITES Limited, a transport infrastructure consulting and engineering company, joined DNV Business Assurance India Pvt. Ltd. to explore business prospects in Independent Safety Assessments.
- July 28, 2023 11:07
Analysis: Cipla and Dr. Reddy Q1FY24 results highlight tailwinds for pharma sector
The pharma sector made the biggest gains on Thursday with the Nifty Pharma index up by 3 per cent. Following Cipla and Dr. Reddy’s results announcement and analyst call on Wednesday, the two stocks gained 9 per cent and 1 per cent on Thursday, aiding to the pharma index’s upward march.
- July 28, 2023 11:02
Nifty Prediction today – July 28, 2023: Go short on a break below 19,700
Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading lower. Sensex is trading at 66,054, down 0.32 per cent. Nifty is at 19,612, down 0.25 per cent.
- July 28, 2023 11:01
Lambodhara Textiles invests ₹1 crore in Sundaram Altemates Fund
Lambodhara Textiles has informed exchanges about its ₹1 crore investment in Sundaram Altemates Emerging corporate credit opportunities Fund - Series I - a close-ended Category II Alternative Investment Fund. The stock declines by 1.60% on the NSE, trading at ₹150.35.
- July 28, 2023 10:58
HDFC Bank stock declines by 1.04% on NSE
HDFC Bank stock declines by 1.04%, trading at ₹1,655.75 on the NSE
- July 28, 2023 10:56
Share Market Today: BEL up 1.18% on NSE
The stock of Bharat Electronics rises by 1.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹128.75.
- July 28, 2023 10:55
New 10-year government security likely in August, yields may inch up
The Government is expected to issue a new 10-year benchmark security (G-Sec), starting from August, according to Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, Founder & Managing Partner, Rockfort Capital LLP.
“With the expectation of new 10 year Govt Security next month, the current benchmark paper 7.26% GoI 2033 yields will inch up slowly.
“With today’s G-Sec auction of Rs 14000 crores, the outstanding amount will reach Rs 1,50,000 crore. This amount will be the highest compared all other G-Secs, as per the RBI’s list of GoI Securities outstanding as of July 24,2023,” Venkatakrishnan said.
- July 28, 2023 10:53
Marico inks pact to acquire 58% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals
The stock of Marico inches up by 0.60% on the NSE, trading at ₹557.40. The company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire up to 58% of the paid-up share capital of Satiya Nutraceuticals Private Limited on a fully diluted basis.
- July 28, 2023 10:51
Share Market Today: Samvardhana Motherson declines 2.84% on NSE
The stock of Samvardhana Motherson International declines by 2.84% on the NSE, trading at ₹97.50.
- July 28, 2023 10:40
Macquarie on Bajaj Finance
Key points
We remove BAF as a Marquee sell idea given improvement in growth and ROA metrics above our expectations.
Increase TP 21% to Rs6,300 due to higher normalised return ratios. Raise earnings estimates 10-19% over FY24-26E.
Maintain Underperform as current valuations are still expensive
- July 28, 2023 10:39
Jio BlackRock aims to disrupt $500 billion Indian AMC industry
The joint venture between global investment manager BlackRock and billionaire Mukesh Ambani-controlled RIL’s financial services arm Jio Financial Services (JFS) could be training their guns on disrupting the $500 billion Indian AMC business, much on the lines of what Jio did to the telecoms space.
- July 28, 2023 10:37
L&T to tie up with banks in the Middle East
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will tie up with banking facilities for projects in the Middle East.
In the Middle East- which is the second-largest market for the company after India- it is not looking for financing for projects but to create an overseas banking ecosystem.
- July 28, 2023 10:35
Tata Steel shares inch up on solid outlook for India operations
Tata Steel witnessed a 0.21 per cent increase in share price after the company announced its Q1FY24 financial results. The quarterly report highlighted an optimistic outlook for its Indian operations, which contributed to 57 per cent of Q1 FY24 revenues.
- July 28, 2023 10:34
Rupee falls 31 paise to 82.23 against US dollar
The rupee plunged 31 paise to 82.23 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid massive outflow of foreign funds and subdued equity markets.
- July 28, 2023 10:33
Buzzing stocks. Stocks to watch today: July 28, 2023
Adani Enterprises, Ipca Lab, Unichem Lab, Adani Transmission, Religare Enterprises, Lupin, RITES, Siemens, RVNL, Brookfield, 3i Indotech, Bank of India, DCB Bank, Fino Payments Bank, LT Foods, IOC, Nazara Tech, NLC India, Piramal Enterprises, Reliance Home, RITES, Route Mobile, UCO Bank, Piramal Pharma
- July 28, 2023 10:32
Strong response: Yatharth Hospital IPO subscribed 3.70 times
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services IPO has been subscribed 3.70 times as of 10:12 am on July 28. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.29 times; NII portion 7.82 times; and retail 3.84 times. The issue closes today.
- July 28, 2023 10:30
Brookfield India REIT plans to raise ₹800-1100 crore via QIP
Brookfield India REIT’s QIP, which opened on Thursday, has a floor price of ₹265.79 per unit, a slight premium compared to the closing price of ₹263.25 per unit. The REIT is planning to raise ₹800 to 1100 crore via institutional placement. At 10.15 am, units of Brookfield REIT were trading flat at ₹263.51 on the NSE.
- July 28, 2023 10:25
Rail Vikas Nigam stock drops 3.10% on NSE
The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd declines by 3.10% on the NSE, trading at ₹122.10.
- July 28, 2023 10:22
Rupee falls 31 paise to 82.23 against US dollar
The rupee plunged 31 paise to 82.23 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid massive outflow of foreign funds and subdued equity markets.
Elevated level of crude prices nearing $84 a barrel also weighed on the domestic unit even as the American currency gained strength on the back of better-than-expected GDP numbers from the US, forex traders said.
- July 28, 2023 10:21
Zim Laboratories stock soars 9.20% on NSE
The stock of Zim Laboratories jumps 9.20% on the NSE, trading at ₹132.40.
- July 28, 2023 10:19
Indus Tower’s net profit triples to ₹1,348 crore
Indus Tower’s net profit nearly triples to ₹1,348 crore and revenue increased three per cent to ₹7,076 crore up 3 per cent YoY.
- July 28, 2023 10:15
Bajaj Holdings reports net profit of ₹55 crore
Bajaj Holdings‘ net profit up at ₹55 crore against ₹43 crore and revenue increased to ₹66 crore against ₹59 crore YoY.
- July 28, 2023 10:06
Bharat Forge granted arms license by Ministry of Home Affairs
Bharat Forge granted license by the Ministry of Home Affairs Under Arms Rules, 2016
- July 28, 2023 10:04
Societe Generale picks up 27.84 lakh equity shares of Indiabulls Housing
Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has picked 27.84 lakh equity shares of Indiabulls Housing
- July 28, 2023 10:02
GRSE launches Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, stock rises 3.61% on NSE
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has announced the launch of an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), developed in collaboration with Aerospace Engineering Private Ltd. (AEPL). GRSE’s stock rises by 3.61% on the NSE, trading at ₹629.80.
- July 28, 2023 10:01
Societe Generale acquires 5.94 lakh equity shares of MAS Financial
Societe Generale has acquired 5.94 lakh equity shares of MAS Financial
- July 28, 2023 10:00
Welspun Enterprises acquires 50% stake in Michigan Engineers
Welspun Enterprises has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Michigan Engineers
- July 28, 2023 09:58
Commodities: Dhaniya futures rise 2.71% on NCDEX
August dhaniya futures were trading at ₹7648 on National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange at 9.49 am against the previous close of ₹7446, up by 2.71 per cent.
- July 28, 2023 09:57
Commodities: Turmeric futures surge 5.34% on NCDEX
On the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange, August turmeric (farmer polished) contracts were trading at ₹14680 at 9.49 am against the previous close of ₹13936, up by 5.34 per cent.
- July 28, 2023 09:56
Indian Hotels Q1 net up 31% at Rs 222 cr
Indian Hotels net profit up 31 per cent at Rs 222 crore against Rs 170 crore and revenue up 16 per cent at Rs 1,466 crore against Rs 1,266 crore (YoY)
- July 28, 2023 09:55
Trident reports 28% drop in Q1 net
Trident net profit down 28 per cent at Rs 93 crore against Rs 129 crore and revenue down 11 per cent at Rs 1,494 crore against Rs 1,680 crore (YoY)
- July 28, 2023 09:54
Share market today: Ajanta Pharma jumps 7.22% on NSE
The stock of Ajanta Pharma jumps 7.22% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,664.70.
- July 28, 2023 09:53
Lupin announces resolution for Goa and Pithampur facilities
Lupin announces resolution of US FDA warning letter for Goa and Pithampur facilities
- July 28, 2023 09:52
Blue Dart reports decline in net profit and revenue YoY
Blue Dart net profit down at Rs 61 crore against Rs 119 crore and revenue fell to Rs 1238 crore vs Rs 1293 crore YoY
- July 28, 2023 09:50
Gold drops on strong US employment data and hawkish Fed statement
Gold dropped amid better-than-expected employment data and hawkish statement by US Fed. The US Labour Department said that weekly jobless claims fell by 7,000 to 221,000 for the week ending July 22, down from the previous week’s unrevised estimate of 228,000 claims.
Gold price dropped downwards strongly to reach Rs 58800 per 10 gram level direct, and it tests this key support now, while it is important to monitor the price behavior according to this level, said Kedia Commodities
- July 28, 2023 09:47
Bank of Japan Interest Rates
Current: -0.1%
Expected: -0.1%
Previous: -0.1%
(Policy rates inline with estimates, policy stance and comments would be important)
- July 28, 2023 09:47
Share Market Today: Major giners-losers on NSE at 9.30 am
Major gainers:
Britannia (1.22%); Dr Reddy’s (1.14%); ITC (0.80%); M&M (0.79%); Tata Consumer (0.70%)
Major losers:
Axis Bank (-1.42%); Bajaj Finserv (-1.24%); BPCL (-1.17%); Hindalco (-1.12%); NTPC (-1.06%)
- July 28, 2023 09:46
M&M bounces back 0.6% after Thursday’s slump; hovers near Rs 1,457
M&M edged up by 0.6 per cent in early deal on Friday after slumping by about 7 per cent Thursday as traders gave thumbs down to it’s stake buy in RBL Bank. It now hovers around Rs 1457
- July 28, 2023 09:44
Crude oil futures decline despite strong US economic data
Crude oil futures traded lower on Friday morning despite strong economic data from the US. At 9.26 am on Friday, October Brent oil futures were at $83.35, down by 0.53 per cent; and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $79.72, down by 0.46 per cent.
- July 28, 2023 09:42
Vesuvius surges 7% on capex plans, following 20% gain on Thursday
After gaining 20 per cent on Thursday, Vesuvius added another 7 per cent in early deal on Friday on the back of its capex.plans
- July 28, 2023 09:40
JPM on Sona BLW
UW. TP Rs 450
New program wins +ve but growth expectations already in price
Rev grew 24% YoY but came in 9% softer than JPMe while EBITDA at Rs2bn (+43% YoY) was 6% below expectations
Vals (FY25EV/reve of 7.4x & 43x P/E) leave little room for margin of safety
- July 28, 2023 09:39
CLSA on Sona BLW
Downgrade to sell, TP Rs 554
High growth story but expensive at moment
1QFY24 results mostly in line but new order momentum strong
Ebitda margins improved QoQ
Strong revenue compounding story
- July 28, 2023 09:39
CITI on Sona BLW
Buy, TP raised to Rs 680
1Q Slightly Above Est. Orderbook Strong
More encouraging was further strengthening of orderbook & commentary on new products
There are headwinds to e2W traction motor segment due to a reduction in FAME-2 subsidy in India
- July 28, 2023 09:39
MS on Vedant Fashion
Overweight Rating
Target Rs 1,355
Q1 Affected By A Weaker Wedding Season
Management Is Optimistic About Demand In FY24 Led By A Strong H2FY24
Progress On Scaling New Brands, Especially Twamev Is A Positive
- July 28, 2023 09:38
Jefferies on Indian Hotels
Buy Rating
Target Rs 445
Revenue, PAT & EBITDA Grew, But Was 5-7% Miss Vs Estimate On Higher Costs
Stock May Remain Range Bound In the Near-term
Believe Co Is Attractive To Domestic Macro Tailwinds Over Medium To Long Term
H2FY24 Bodes Well For Space With Occupancy Boosting Events
- July 28, 2023 09:38
MOSL on Laurus
Buy, TP Rs 410 (anti consensus view)
Remain +ve on back of
a) building blocks across different aspects within CDMO segment,
b) ltd. scope of price pressure in ARV segment
c) adding customers/new products in Non-ARV API/Formulation segment
- July 28, 2023 09:38
CITI on Laurus
Sell, TP Rs 300
Another weak qtr with EBITDA margins falling to c14% (- 660bps QoQ, -15.4ppts YoY) as ARV biz continued to remain under pressure, both in terms of pricing as well as volumes.
Ongoing investments also resulted in -ve operating leverage
- July 28, 2023 09:37
Incred on Laurus Labs
Reduce Rating
Target Cut To Rs 294
Q1 A Washout Quarter With A 35-40% Miss On EBITDA Against Est
Margin Stood At 14.1%, Down 660 bps On QoQ Basis
Co Expects Margins To Gradually Recover From Q2FY24 Led By Lower Input Prices
Stock Still Rich At 26x FY25 EPS
- July 28, 2023 09:37
Jefferies on Laurus Labs
Underperform Rating
Target Rs 250
Missed Est For 4th Qtr With Margin At A Multi-qtr Due To Weak Rev Growth
Co Expects Improvement From H2FY24
Tepid Base Biz Growth, No Big CDMO Pdt Should Result In Margin Pressure
Cut FY24-26 EPS Estimate By 12-24%
- July 28, 2023 09:36
MS on Tata Cons
Overweight Rating
Target Rs 933
Q1 Earnings Were In-line With Our Expectations
Mgmt Was Positive On Its Distribution & Innovation Led Strategy To Drive Growth
Tea Business Market Share Stabilising & Salt Market Share Not A Concern Yet
- July 28, 2023 09:36
Jefferies on BPCL
Downgrade To Hold Rating
Target Rs 425
EBITDA Beat Driven By Stronger Perf In Refining And Marketing
Earnings Momentum Turned Negative With Narrowed Discount On Russian Crude
Net Debt Will Rise Sharply FY25 Onwards As Profits Normalise & Capex Rises
- July 28, 2023 09:36
MS on BPCL
Overweight Rating
Target Rs 425
Mgmt Call Focussed On Strong Demand Growth And Market Share Gain
Mgmt Focussed On Progress And Outlook On Alternative Fuels, Rights Issue, Capex
Mgmt Focussed On Balancesheet Leverage, Fuel Price Cuts And Refining Margin
BPCL’s Core EBITDA & Earnings Were Up 34% And 32% Sequentially
Cashflows Are Now Back To Pre-COVID Level Expectations For FY24
- July 28, 2023 09:35
Nomura on BPCL
Buy Rating
Target Rs 455
Reported Its Strongest Ever Quarterly EBITDA In Q1FY24
Refining Outlook Remains Healthy
Results Underpinned By Surge In Marketing Margin & Strong Refining Margin
Refining Outlook Remains Robust, Marketing Thesis Fading
- July 28, 2023 09:35
UBS on BEL
Buy, TP raised to Rs 162 from Rs 140
Strong Q1 reflects consistent OPM scale-up, front-ended FY24E orders
Delivered strong operating beat, reflected in 6%/40% top-line/EBIDTA beats vs consensus
BHE posted a strong Rs81bn+ in new orders (up 10x YoY and ~35% of our FY24E orders), led by multiple mid- to large-value project awards
believe OPM beat was led by a richer mix & operating leverage
- July 28, 2023 09:34
MS on BEL
Overweight Rating
Target Rs 136
Cons Revenue, EBITDA & Adj PAT Growth Of 12%, 29%, & 47%, Respectively
Gross & EBITDA Margins Were Up 160 bps & 240 bps YoY, Respectively
Orderbook Was At Rs 65,400 Cr, Up 18% YoY
- July 28, 2023 09:34
HSBC on Shriram Fin
Buy Rating
Target Raised To Rs 2,280
Profit Beat Was Led By Lower Provisions
Revise FY24/25/26 EPS Est By 6.2-8.8% To Reflect Improved Margin Outlook
Raise Target Multiple To 1.5x FY25 BVPS
- July 28, 2023 09:34
Jefferies on Shriram Fin
Buy Rating
Target Rs 2,200
PAT Of `1,670 Cr Was 6% Below Estimate Due To Higher Opex
AUM Grew 19% YoY, But NIMs Fell Due To Lower Yield & Higher CoF
Favorable Used-CV Outlook & Growth In Loan Pdts Should Support CAGR Over FY23-26
Co Should Deliver 16% EPS CAGR & 15% RoE Over FY24-26 Lifting Valuation
- July 28, 2023 09:33
MS on Shriram Fin
Overweight Rating
Target Rs 2,200/Sh
Profit Before Tax In-line With Estimate
Lower Credit Costs Offset PPoP 5% Below Est From Lower NIM & Higher Employee Costs
Stage 2+3 Assets Improved QoQ, Coverage Rose, AUM & Disbursements Did Well
- July 28, 2023 09:33
UBS on ACC
Buy, TP raised to Rs 2400
Q1- Stellar beat; enough to raise market’s confidence?
Cement vols grew 23% YoY significantly beating UBS-e/consensus expectations of 10% growth
Realisation/t fell 2%QoQ, inline with peers
EBITDA at Rs7.3bn, beat est. by 22%
- July 28, 2023 09:32
CLSA on ACC
U-P, TP Rs 1875
1Q Ebitda of Rs7.7m (+81% YoY) above est. on lower costs
Vol up 24% YoY to 9.4mt
Ebitda/t increased 49% QoQ to Rs820 on lower employee & power & fuel costs despite weak realisations (-2% QoQ)
Per co, cost savings could be sustained
- July 28, 2023 09:32
CITI on ACC
Buy, TP raised to Rs 2350 from Rs 2150
1Q Beats on Vol & Costs; Efficiency & Biz Initiatives Playing Out
EBITDA/t: Rs820 vs. Rs550 in 4QFY24 & Rs565 last yr
EBITDA 26% ahead of Citi est on stronger vols & better costs
Net cash Rs32.3bn as of June23
- July 28, 2023 09:31
Macquarie on ACC
Neutral Rating
Target Rs 1,998
Standalone At EBITDA Of Rs 770 Cr, Up 81% YoY & 40% Above Est
Key surprises were
Volume Growth Of 24% YoY To 9.4 mt Was Key Surprise
7% Decline In QoQ Cost Offset By Lower Blended Realisation Was Key Surprise
EBITDA/Tonne Improved To Rs 820, Up 45% YoY & Above Est
Net Cash Increased Marginally QoQ To Rs 3,200 Cr
- July 28, 2023 09:31
MS on ACC
Underweight Rating
Target Rs 1,650
EBITDA Higher Than Est Led By Vol & Lower Opex/t, Realisations Were Weaker
Cash Position Moved Down Slightly QoQ, EBITDA/t Was At `824 Vs Est Of `691
Cons PAT Came In At Rs 470 Cr Vs Estimate Of Rs 390 Cr
- July 28, 2023 09:30
MS on Nestle
Underweight Rating
Target Rs 17,234
Q2 Earnings Were Ahead Of Our Est, But In-line With Consensus Expectations
Underweight Given Weaker Growth In The Largest Category, Margin Pressure
- July 28, 2023 09:30
CCI approves IPCA Laboratories’ acquisition of 26% stake in Unichem Laboratories
IPCA Laboratories has informed the exchanges about the receipt of approval from CCI for the acquisition of equity shares of Unichem Laboratories (1,83,05,495 shares of ₹2 each) representing in aggregate 26% of the fully diluted voting Equity Share Capital of the target company, for cash at ₹440 per share.
- July 28, 2023 09:24
Opening Bell: Domestic markets extend downtrend; Sensex drops 142 points, Nifty down 39 points
On Friday, the domestic markets continued their downtrend, with the Sensex dropping 142 points to 66,124 and the Nifty declining by 39 points to 19,627.40, as investors engaged in profit booking. Top gainers were Motilal Oswal and RIL, while Ponds and M&M led the losers.
Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex experienced declines on Thursday, primarily due to the underperformance of financials and autos. So far this week, the Nifty 50 and Sensex have lost 0.43% and 0.63%, respectively, potentially breaking their four consecutive weeks of gains.
Earlier, Asian markets edged lower ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision, fueled by speculation that the Japanese central bank may remove stimulus measures.
Wall Street equities closed lower after strong GDP data in the June quarter, which dampened hopes of an imminent end to policy tightening following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent hike.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank raised rates by 25 basis points, following the footsteps of the Fed. However, ECB President Christine Lagarde hinted at a likely pause in the next meeting in September.
- July 28, 2023 09:00
Macrotech Developers Q1 net profit drops 34%, revenue falls 40%
Macrotech Developers reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 178.4 crore in the June quarter, down 34% on year while revenue also fell 40 per cent to Rs 1617.4 crore. Sequentially the profit was down 76% while revenue was down over 50% on year. The company, which sells homes under the Lodha brand name, added five projects in the June quarter with a revenue potential of Rs 12,000 crore
- July 28, 2023 08:57
IPO screener: Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care issue closes today
The ₹686-crore initial public offering of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services will close for the public today (July 28). The issue has so far subscribed 3 times, and comes at a price band of ₹285-300 a share. Retail investors and non-institutional investors were keen, as their respective portions received bids for 3.36 times and 5.85 times. Qualified institutional portion was subscribed 0.29 times.
- July 28, 2023 08:54
F&O rollover
By Nuvuma Alternative
Nifty futures rollovers stood at 84% vs 70% (last three series). Alongside, Nifty futures will start the August series at higher OI base of Rs 26,200 crore (nearly 1.33 crore shares) vs. OI of Rs 18,900 crore (about 1 crore shares) seen at the start of July series. On Expiry Day, the roll cost for Nifty was around 65-66bps as compared to previous day’s 62bps.
Market-wide futures open interest at the start of August series stands at about Rs 2.606 lakh crore tn as compared to ~ about Rs 2.434 lakh crore at the start of July series.
Market-wide rollovers is at 91 per cent, higher than 3M avg. of 90 per cent,
Stock futures rollovers stands at 93 per cent, in line with the average rollovers of last three series at 93 per cent. The roll cost for SSF for today was around 78-80 bps, an improvement from yesterday’s 74-75bps.
- July 28, 2023 08:52
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 31 July 2023 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 577.95
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd.-
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 510.9
Fairchem Organics Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.7.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1165.6
Igarashi Motors India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 520.3
Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 310.15
Voltamp Transformers Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs. 40
Special Dividend Per Share Rs. 20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4533.15
VRL Logistics Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 744.95
- July 28, 2023 08:51
India likely to get the 3rd largest economy tag in 2027: SBI report
India is likely to get the third-largest economy tag in 2027 (or FY28), based on actual GDP data as on March 2023, a movement of seven places upwards since 2014 when India was ranked 10 th, per State Bank of India’s economic research report ‘Ecowrap’.
- July 28, 2023 08:49
Insider Trades
Thirumalai Chemicals: Promoter Ramya Bharathram bought 5,100 shares on July 26
- July 28, 2023 08:47
Pledge Share Details
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. released a pledge of 8 lakh shares on July 25.
- July 28, 2023 08:46
NSE net up 9% on higher equity trading in cash segment
NSE, the country’s largest stock exchange, has reported that its net profit in June quarter was up nine per cent at ₹1,844 crore on a profit margin of 55 per cent. Income from operations was up 13 per cent at ₹2,987 crore in the quarter under review. Apart from income from trading, the revenue from operations was also supported by listing, index services, data services and colocation services, said the exchange.
Earnings per share increased to ₹37.26 from ₹34.13 in same period last year
- July 28, 2023 08:44
Results Calendar
3i Infotech, Alkali Metal, AM Forgings, Anjani Finance, Anup, Amar Industries, Bank of India, Batliboi, BNR Udyog, Chalet Hotels, Cigniti, Cords Cable, DCB Bank, De Nora, DRC Systems, Duncan Engineering, eMudhra, Equitas Bank, Exide Industries, Fino Payments Bank, Geojit Financial, Green Panel, Haryana Leather, HT Media, IFB Industries, IOC, Indigrid, JK Agri, JP Power, KFin Tech, Kokuyo Camlin, LT Foods, Laxmi Organics, M&M Financial, Marico, Medinova, MRPL, Motherson Sumi, Mukta Arts, Nazara Technologies, NDL Venture, NLC India, Odyssey, Panama Petrochem, Piramal Enterprises, PTC India Financial, Reliance Home, RITES, Route Mobile, RPG Life, Satin Creditcare, SBI Card, Star Health, Supreme Industries, Swaraj Eng, TIPS Films, UBL, UCO Bank, Vimta Labs, Warren Tea and. Zenlabs
- July 28, 2023 08:42
Lansforsakringar Asienfond picks 4.99% stake in Netweb Tech
Lansforsakringar Asienfond picks 4.99 per cent in Netweb Technologies; it purchased 28 lakh equity shares at an average price of Rs 925.15
- July 28, 2023 08:41
Adani Transmission renamed as Adani Energy Solutions
Adani Transmission Ltd on Thursday said it has renamed itself to Adani Energy Solutions Limited with immediate effect.
- July 28, 2023 08:40
Adani New Industries raises $394 million for solar module manufacturing facility
Adani New Industries, an arm of Adani Enterprises, on Thursday raised $394 million (₹3,231 crore) from Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG. The proceeds will be used to secure working capital requirements of its integrated solar module manufacturing facility, Adani Enterprises Ltd said in a regulatory statement on Thursday.
- July 28, 2023 08:38
Institutional Investors overwhelmingly subscribe to Government’s RVNL stake sale
The government’s 5.36 per cent stake sale in RVNL on Thursday got an enthusiastic response from institutional investors, who subscribed the issue 2.73 times by putting in bids of over Rs 2,000 crore. In the two-day offer-for-sale (OFS), the government is selling 11.17 crore shares, representing a 5.36 per cent stake at a floor price of Rs 119 apiece. The offer includes a greenshoe option of an additional 4.08 crore shares or 1.96 per cent stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL).
- July 28, 2023 08:34
STOCKS TO WATCH: Sona BLW Precision Forgings
The Board of Directors Sona BLW Precision Forgings has approved expansion of existing capacity at Company’s Chennai plant at Keelakaranai, Chengalpattu. Further, the Board has approved investment of Rs 99.70 crore for capacity expansion of the Chennai plant from 400,000 to 600,000 EV traction motors, and a new capacity 500,000 units of PCB Assembly, by financial year 2025.
- July 28, 2023 08:33
STOCKS TO WATCH: Bharat Electronics
Bharat Electronics posted rise in consolidated net profit in June quarter, aided by revenue growth, fall in input costs.
- July 28, 2023 08:31
STOCKS TO WATCH: JK Lakshmi Cement
JK Lakshmi Cement reported 29% fall in profit in first quarter on higher costs.
- July 28, 2023 08:29
STOCKS TO WATCH: Indus Towers
Indus Towers’s consolidated net profit nearly triples in June quarter.
- July 28, 2023 08:27
Motilal Oswal to hive off broking and distribution business into Glide Tech
The board of Motilal Oswal Financial on Thursday announced restructuring of its business verticals. Accordingly, it will transfer broking and distribution undertaking to Glide Tech Investment Advisory Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, by way of Slump Sale.
- July 28, 2023 08:14
Negative bias seen for Nifty, Sensex at open
Domestic markets are likely to continue its downtrend on Friday, as investors on profit booking mode. Gift Nifty, which turned volatile, at 19,770 indicates that flat-to-negative opening, as Nifty futures on Thursday closed at 19,811.
- July 28, 2023 08:04
Results: Sagar Cements reports increased Q1 net loss
Sagar Cements posted a net loss of Rs 42 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it incurred a loss of Rs 13 crore. The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company declined by 5 percent at Rs 543 crore as against Rs 570 crore in the year ago period. The first quarter performance was largely impacted owing to the maintenance shutdown undertaken for Matampally’s line II clinker production and competitive pricing environment across its key markets
- July 28, 2023 08:00
SEBI reveals framework for the creation of a fund for stressed debt schemes
In a bid to develop the corporate debt market and instill confidence among investors, market regulator SEBI has put in place a framework for rolling out the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF) under which mutual funds will have to contribute 25 basis points (bps) of the specified debt asset under management to the fund.
- July 28, 2023 07:49
Day trading guide for July 28, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- July 28, 2023 07:44
PLI scheme for chemicals and petrochemicals sector likely, says FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that government will consider PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme for Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals sector.
- July 28, 2023 07:43
Demerger of hotels business will lead to efficiency in capital allocation: ITC
The demerger of ITC’s hotels business will lead to efficiency in capital allocation and is set to improve the company’s ROCE (return on capital employed) by 18-20 per cent and ROIC (return on invested capital) by double-digit of about 10 per cent.
- July 28, 2023 07:41
SEBI mandates FPIs to disclose Legal Entity Identifier code
Market regulator SEBI has mandated all foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to disclose their Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) code. This code is a unique global 20-character code to identify legally distinct entities that engage in financial transactions. LEI is conceived as a key measure to improve the quality and accuracy of financial data systems for better risk management post the Global Financial Crisis.
- July 28, 2023 07:40
Stock to buy today: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (₹732.15)
Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price has been in a uptrend March end this year. The stock rose over 3 per cent on Thursday, closed on a strong note above the psychological ₹700 mark. Near-term support is at ₹720.
- July 28, 2023 07:36
Wall Street closes down, Dow snaps longest winning streak since 1987
U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday after news that the Bank of Japan will allow long-term interest rates to rise sent U.S. yields higher, snapping the longest winning streak for the Dow since 1987.
The Japanese media reported the central bank will maintain its 0.5% cap for the 10-year government bond yield, but discuss allowing long-term interest rates to rise above that level by a certain degree. Reuters confirmed the central bank may make minor tweaks to extend the lifespan of its yield control policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 237.4 points, or 0.67%, to 35,282.72, the S&P 500 lost 29.29 points, or 0.64%, to 4,537.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.18 points, or 0.55%, to 14,050.11.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points as expected. Traders now only see a 20% chance that the Fed could surprise with a quarter-point increase in September.
- July 28, 2023 07:34
Asian shares trade lower on global cues, stronger Yen
On Friday, Japanese stocks commenced trading on a negative note due to investor concerns over declines in the Wall Street market and a strengthened yen. Additionally, they were eagerly awaiting the policy decision from the Bank of Japan. During early deals, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell by 1.39 percent, or 457.45 points, reaching 32,433.71, while the broader Topix index experienced a decline of 0.98 percent, or 22.55 points, settling at 2,272.59.
Meanwhile, Australian shares fell on Friday after three straight sessions of gains, tracking weakness in global markets, while investors awaited a key rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) due next week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1% to 7,378.30 by 0040 GMT, dragged down by miners and banking stocks. The benchmark, however, has advanced 1% so far this week and is on track to record its third consecutive weekly gain.
