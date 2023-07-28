July 28, 2023 07:36

U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday after news that the Bank of Japan will allow long-term interest rates to rise sent U.S. yields higher, snapping the longest winning streak for the Dow since 1987.

The Japanese media reported the central bank will maintain its 0.5% cap for the 10-year government bond yield, but discuss allowing long-term interest rates to rise above that level by a certain degree. Reuters confirmed the central bank may make minor tweaks to extend the lifespan of its yield control policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 237.4 points, or 0.67%, to 35,282.72, the S&P 500 lost 29.29 points, or 0.64%, to 4,537.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.18 points, or 0.55%, to 14,050.11.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points as expected. Traders now only see a 20% chance that the Fed could surprise with a quarter-point increase in September.