- May 28, 2024 07:21
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: May 28, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Timken India, Inox Wind, Concord Biotech, IIFL Finance, UltraTech Cement, Honasa Consumer, Adani Energy Solutions, Nykaa, Keystone Realtors
- May 28, 2024 07:19
Commodities Market Today: Gold prices steady as traders brace for US inflation report
Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of key U.S. inflation data, which could provide more insight into the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.
* Spot gold held its ground at $2,351.39 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT, after climbing 1% in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures were up 0.8% at $2,352.30. - Reuters
- May 28, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for May 28, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- May 28, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Indian Overseas Bank (₹74.42): BUY
The upmove in Indian Overseas Bank is gaining momentum. The stock has made a bullish breakout by surging over 10 per cent on Monday. This rise has taken the stock well above the key resistance level of ₹70will act as a good support now.
- May 28, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: Recent Interview As of 17:14 PM Monday 27 May 2024
Ashok Leyland: Dheeraj Hinduja, Chaiman
Looking At A Timeline Of 12-13 Months To Begin Ops At e-Bus Plant In UP: Ashok Leyland Chairman
Ashok Leyland: Gopal Mahadevan, Whole-time Director
What’s Ahead for Ashok Leyland? Insights From Management On Growth Strategies and Product Launches
Antony Waste Handling: Jose Jacob Kallarakal, Chairman and MD
Plan To Venture Into Vehicle Scrappage Biz Which Needs A Capex Of ?15 cr: Antony Waste Handling
*Brookfield REIT: Ankur Gupta, *
Would Love To Seek Opportunities That Contribute More Assets To The REIT: Brookfield Asset Mgmt
DLF: Ashok Tyagi, Whole Time Director
Demand And Pricing Trends Are Holding Up, We Are In The Midst Of A Virtuous Cycle: DLF
Easy Trip Plann: Prashant Pitti, Co- Founder
Air Segment Is Expected To Grow At 15% CAGR For Next 5 Years: Easy Trip Planners
Copper EBITDA Is Expected To Stabilise At ?600 Crore Vs ?750 Crore In Q4: Hindalco
HUDCO: Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD
Medium-Term Loan Book Target Of ?1.5 Lakh Crore: HUDCO
IndiGrid InvIT : Harsh Shah, CEO
Developing 500 MW Battery Storage Capacity & Intend To Increase It To 1 GW: IndiGrid
Manappuram Fin: VP Nandakumar, MD&CEO
Can Manappuram Finance Maintain 20% Growth Amidst RBI Regulations and Market Challenges?
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- May 28, 2024 07:03
Stock Idea: Today’s Stock Recommendations: May 28, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Indian Overseas Bank.The stock has made a bullish breakout on Monday by surging over 10 per cent. The momentum is strong, and the stock can rise further from here.
- May 28, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: UBS | India Banks AIC 2024: Key takeaways from the conference
Growth outlook steady; NIMs moderate
We hosted the Senior management of ICICI and AXIS at UBS AIC 2024 in Hong Kong. Banks expects system loan growth to moderate closer to deposit growth. Unsecured loans to grow slower (than FY24), partly offset by better corporate loan growth (led by a gradual pick up in Capex). NIMs are expected to moderate going ahead as spread expansion cycle has ended and competition for retail deposits remain intense. Asset quality trends remain stable and expect credit cost to normalize over the next few years. We believe the recent regulatory actions on banks is intended to drive better operational resilience, reduce downtimes, and mitigate the possibility of digital frauds.
ICICI: Business growth in high teens; NIMs to moderate; Aims for RoE of 17-18%
AXIS: Long growth guidance maintained; Investments in business to continue
Valuation: We prefer HDFCB, ICICI
HDFCB (2.0x FY25E P/BV) and ICICI (2.6x) are our preferred banks. We also have a Buy rating on IndusInd (1.6x FY25E P/BV). We have a Neutral on AXIS (2.0x), KOTAK (2.2x), BOB (1.1x), FED (1.2x) and SBICARD (4.6x). We have a Sell rating on SBI (1.4x)
- May 28, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live Today: Result at a Glance May 27, 2024
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 970.7 crore, -25.5% YoY, and-20% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 73.5 crore, -37.9% YoY and -37.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 7.6%, -150 bps YoY and -214 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 66.0 crore, -29.9% YoY and -33.2% QoQ. Ashika
Natco Pharma Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1068.3 crore, +19% YoY, and+40.8% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 497.3 crore, +46.7% YoY and +85.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 46.6%, +878 bps YoY and +1121 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 386.3 crore, +40.1% YoY and +81.6% QoQ. Ashika
HBL Power Systems Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 610.1 crore, +51.5% YoY, and+1.8% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 131.5 crore, +193.7% YoY and +16.2% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 21.6%, +1043 bps YoY and +266 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 81.2 crore, +132% YoY and +2.8% QoQ.
Juniper Hotels Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 245.3 crore, +26.4% YoY, and+3.8% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 91.1 crore, +5.2% YoY and -5.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 37.1%, -751 bps YoY and -376 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 46.8 crore, +216% YoY and +1218.9% QoQ. Ashika
Electronics Mart India Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1524.2 crore, +14.8% YoY, and-14.8% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 107.6 crore, +18.4% YoY and -6.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 7.1%, +21 bps YoY and +62 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 40.5 crore, +12.3% YoY and -11.4% QoQ.
Indo Count Industries Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1093.3 crore, +35.5% YoY, and+53.2% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 165.3 crore, +14.6% YoY and +58.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 15.1%, -275 bps YoY and +51 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 91.9 crore, -2.9% YoY and +58.4% QoQ.
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 382.3 crore, +3.2% YoY, and+32.1% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 91.3 crore, +14.6% YoY and +70.8% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 23.9%, +238 bps YoY and +541 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 69.6 crore, +16.6% YoY and +60.8% QoQ. Ashika
TARC Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 9.5 crore, -93% YoY, and+2% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. -4.1 crore, -110.8% YoY and -174.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at -43.3%, -7143 bps YoY and -10284 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. -51.7 crore, -3483.5% YoY and Rs. -33.5 crore QoQ. Ashika
Kirloskar Industries Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1728.6 crore, +9.8% YoY, and+11.3% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 240.3 crore, +8.3% YoY and +5.2% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 13.9%, -20 bps YoY and -80 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 71.0 crore, -23.8% YoY and -32.5% QoQ. Ashika
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 1070.1 crore, -21.2% YoY, and+2.4% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 169.6 crore, -65.6% YoY and -22% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 15.9%, -2043 bps YoY and -497 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 130.4 crore, -59.4% YoY and -17.8% QoQ.
- May 28, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Indo Count Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 362 | M Cap Rs. 7160 Cr | 52 W H/L 405/137
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1093.3 Cr (53.2% QoQ, 35.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 713.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 807.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 165.3 Cr (58.6% QoQ, 14.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 104.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 144.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 15.1% vs QoQ 14.6%, YoY 17.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 91.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 58.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 94.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 15.6x FY25E EPS
- May 28, 2024 06:59
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kirloskar Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 5176 | M Cap Rs. 5138 Cr | 52 W H/L 5444/2458
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Holding Company of Kirloskar Ferrous
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1728.6 Cr (11.3% QoQ, 9.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1553.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 1574.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 240.3 Cr (5.2% QoQ, 8.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 228.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 222.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 13.9% vs QoQ 14.7%, YoY 14.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 89.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 43 Cr, YoY Rs. 43.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 89.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 15.8x TTM EPS
- May 28, 2024 06:59
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HBL Power Systems Ltd. | CMP Rs. 544 | M Cap Rs. 15079 Cr | 52 W H/L 612/100
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 610.1 Cr (1.8% QoQ, 51.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 599.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 402.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 131.5 Cr (16.2% QoQ, 193.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 113.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 44.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 21.6% vs QoQ 18.9%, YoY 11.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 106.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 81.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 36 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 48.8x TTM EPS
- May 28, 2024 06:58
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Gokaldas Exports Ltd. | CMP Rs. 859 | M Cap Rs. 6110 Cr | 52 W H/L 1023/362
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
During the year ended March 3 1, 2024, the Group has acquired ‘ATRACO Group’ for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 45,815 lakhs (USD 55 million) The acquisition was completed on January 3, 2024.
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 812.4 Cr (47.3% QoQ, 55.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 636.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 551.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 523 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 83.2 Cr (33.1% QoQ, 16.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 79.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 62.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 71.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10.2% vs expectation of 12.5%, QoQ 11.3%, YoY 13.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 44.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 40.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 30.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 47.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 6.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 24.8x FY25E EPS
- May 28, 2024 06:57
Stock Market Live Updates: Points you should not miss from few management calls | Compilation of Call recordings
AL - MHCVs Industry outlook IS +VE for FY25 , in May Demand was +VE.. medium term goal of achieving ~35% M. share intact. Avg. age is ~10 years vis-à-vis 7-8 historically + ~70% vehicles are BS4, thus indicating strong replacement DD . Switch was EBITDA +VE in 4Q, targets to have +VE PAT in coming yrs. Capex of INR5-7b in FY25. Invests in Switch & OHM to be lower than FY24. In Defence - FY24 Rev was Rs 10b (+2x), FY25 & 26 Rev to be much higher due to strong visibility. Hinduja Leyland Fin Reverse merger is back on track & may take couple of qtrs More..
Kolte Patil - Targeting to acquire Rs. 80b worth new projects in FY25 & Plan 9msf launches valued at 80b with 35b 1HFY25..Thus, confident of achieving pre-sales of 35b of which 20-25b from new launches. Launches that were postponed in Q4FY24 can be launched in next 30-45 days & has topline potential of 13-14b
EXIDE - LAB biz outlook: Outlook on both auto & industrial segs remains upbeat. Industrial seg will benefit from power backup requirement for data centers. Thermal power generation is seeing a strong comeback & should see incremental demand with growth visibility for the next 5-6 years. Li-ion biz outlook: EXID has already invested Rs 23.3b in EESL & would further invest 30b, taking total investments to ~ 50b. SOP for its plant will come by 4QFY25 & EXID is confident of garnering sufficient orders to ramp up the plant going forward.
LANDMARK CARS - With new OEMs tie-up, it is targeting Double digit growth for FY25 & FY26. Aim to improve Margins by way of cost rationalization. Capex for FY25 will be Rs. 750mn for opening up of 24 new outlets. Getting associated with new OEMs like KIA, MG motors, M&M. OEMs which did not perform well in FY24 were Volkswagen, AL, Renault & Jeep.
Subros - Target double-digit growth in FY25 based on orders in hand. Truck market has a huge opportunity from Oct25. When new rules kick in for compulsory ACs, ₹200-250 cr incremental M.size for truck market. Getting new orders in PVS from EV customers.
Hindalco: Guides for Q1 alumina sales of 160-170 KT.. Sustainable Copper biz EBITDA to be Rs. 6b/qrtr going ahead.. Coal cost reduction of 1-2% in 1QFY24.. to spend ~60b as capex in India. Chakla mine is expected to start production in FY25 & exit with a production of ~1mt. Plan to scale up the power from RPC contract from 100MW to 300MW by FY25.
TD Power - Guides for 17-18% growth in FY25 & see’s Margins to be 300-400bp higher than sales growth. Expect 1QFY25 Rev to be at 2.5-2.6b & Q2 to be 2.9-3b.. Looking at 1800cr rev potential once the 3rd plant is up. See Rs 1bn of Order inflows in Motors seg. Spent 32m towards VRS. 20m gratuity payment to temp workers – one off in emp costs.. 17m royalty payment to Siemens – other exps
VATECH WABAG (Analyst Meet KTAs): GUIDANCE: O&M Rev target of 20% of total Rev in couple of years (15% currently). OB 3x of revenue (expecting ~Rs. 16k crs OB by end of FY25). 15-20% Rev CAGR - Mid East, S.E. Asia, Saudi etc. to drive growth. 13-15% EBITDAM. ROCE/ROE 20%/15%. Net cash +VE. Focusing on reducing WC days. | New Initiatives: Strategic tie up with ‘Peak sustainability Ventures” to set up 100 CBG plants with potential of $200m. H2O to Green Hydrogen another big opportunity. Semi Con projects will be more sooner than green hydrogen. .
SECO - has reported an 18% growth over last 40-45 days (12% SSSG & 6% from new stores). It expects only 20-30bps improvement in G. margin & EBITDAM. Focusing on increasing Studded ratio by 100-130 bps each year to mitigate competitive pressures & improve margins. For FY25 & FY26, Aim to add 15-20 stores (8-10 Co. owned & 8-10 franchises).
JK Lakshmi - Vol. demand will be better than previous year. Expect Industry DD to be 6%-8% in FY25. Expect early double digit Vol. growth in FY25. Prices will improve from here, as DD improves
Torrent Pharma - expects US biz to grow in FY25 due to new launches.. EBITDAM can be improved by 50-100bp YoY in FY25.. N. debt to come down by Rs. 13b in FY25. Germany biz growth to be high single digit YoY in FY25. ~300-400 MRs would be added to take the total strength to 6k in FY25..
Glenmark Pharma - FY25 Guidance is as follows: Consol Rev: Rs. 135– 140b (14-18% YoY growth), 19% EBITDAM & Double-digit PAT margin.. R&D Investment: 7-7.3% of total sales. Consol CAPEX: INR7b.
Divis - Despite the decline in prices, it has been able to maintain G. margin in API seg due to backward integration project & a higher Vol. share.With respect to long-term supply agreement with one of the innovatory customers, DIVI would incur a capex of Rs. 6.5b-INR7b at the existing manufacturing site, the product would require regulatory approval for the innovator. In addition other capex would be Rs 15b
FORTIS HEALTH - expects Double digit Rev growth in FY25 led by Vol & ARPOB growth. It plans to add 300beds in FY25 (added 246 in FY24). Aims for 70% occupancy. EBITDAM expected at 21%. In Diagnostics: expect 9-10% Rev growth with 20% Margins
Manappuram - continues to guide for 20% AUM CAGR of & 20% RoE.. See’s Marginal decline in NIMs but it will be offset with better growth.. gold loan growth will be better than last year & there will be healthy growth in non-gold bizs as well.. Cr costs of 1.0-1.5%.. MGFL has not benefitted much from the ban on IIFL..See a lot of potential in Affordable housing seg. Capital allocation skewed towards secured lending. Asirvad MFI went through collection & asset quality problems in Punjab & Rajasthan, it has strengthened collection machinery
Ganesha Ecosphere - expects Rs. 15-16b peak Consol Rev from all the capacities with Margins north of 16%.. Current capacity for rPet granules is ~28,000 MT with 80% utilization, Another 14,000 MT (3rd Line) of capacity will come up by Jun24, It can do 90% utilization. Subsidiary can clock EBITDA/kg of INR30/kg.. Don’t see uptick in Debt from current levels of Rs 4b. Legacy business, particularly yarn segment, faced some headwinds in terms of demand and pricing, expects recovery from Aug’24..
GRASIM - in Paints Targeting dealer network of 50k in FY25. Prods to be available in all towns with 1L population by July’25. Plants started commercial production in Apr’24. | Chemicals - Entire inc capacity of Epoxy will get absorbed between 24-36 months. Improvement in caustic soda prices. | VSF – Vol grt of 4-5% in FY25 due to debottlenecking. | Capex of INR45b in FY25 largely towards Paints business.
UNO MINDA - Peak annual order from EV OEM for 2W/3W is INR25b; PV/CV is INR10bn. Approved capex of INR3b for expansion of 2W allow wheel plant at Supa capacity by 2 MN; post expansion capacity will 7.5-8 mn wheels p.a.
PAGE - Expects gradual uptick in demand. Maintain EBITDAM guidance of 19-21%. Ad-spends to expand to 4-4.5%.
INTERGLOBE AIR: To add 1 aircraft every week in FY25. Capacity and passenger growth of early teens guidance intact for FY25. Maintenance charges and airport fees are seeing inflationary pressures. Additional announcements regarding the tailor made business product would be announced in first half of Aug’24.
INDIGO PAINTS - Maintain rev grt at 3-4x of industry avg. Current G. margins to sustain in FY25. A&P exp expected to marginally decline as % of rev. Putty expansion expected to complete by Dec’24; solvent-based plant to commission by Mar’25. In Jodhpur, plans for a new solvent plant with a capacity of 12,000 KLPA and a water-based plant with a capacity of 90,000 KLPA.
PLNG - Guides 20% grt for LNG. Dahej/Kochi terminal operating at 98%/22% CU. Dahej expansion to 5mtpa expected to complete in Mar’25.
