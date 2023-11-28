November 28, 2023 07:38

Over 150 aircraft belonging to Indian airlines are grounded, and that number could increase to 200 by March 2024, consultancy CAPA India said in its mid-year outlook on Monday.

Indian carriers have a fleet of around 750 aircraft. According to CAPA India, 161-166 planes are grounded at present; thus, grounded planes account for a fifth of the combined total fleet of all carriers.