- November 28, 2023 07:48
Stocks to Watch: 1:1 bonus from Integra Essential
The Board of Directors of Integra Essentia has approved the Bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1 : 1 to eligible shareholders of the Company as on record date, subject to shareholders and other statutory approvals.
- November 28, 2023 07:48
Stocks to Watch: 1:1 bonus from Newgen Software
The board of Newgen Software Technologies has recommended the issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 1:1 to its Members of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to approval of the Members through Postal Ballot. The Board approved the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs 110.10 crore to Rs. 180.10 crore and consequent amendment to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of Members of the Company through Postal Ballot.
- November 28, 2023 07:47
Share Market Live Updates: SEAMEC deploys vessel ‘SEAMEC III’ for ONGC’s pipeline replacement project VII”
SEAMEC LIMITED has announced that the vessel “SEAMEC III” has now been deployed for completion of diving related and other associated ONGC work of Pipeline Replacement Project VII
- November 28, 2023 07:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Manorama Industries temporarily halts fractionation unit for maintenance
Manorama Industries Limited has decided to undertake routine maintenance work for Fractionation Unit situated at Village Birkoni, Mahasamund, Khasra No. 2449 to 2618 from November 28, 2023 to December 14, 2023 and therefore, to temporarily shut down the operation of Fractionation unit but not discontinue the operation of other units.
- November 28, 2023 07:44
Stock Market Live Updates: HDFC Securities launches HDFC SKY App on Amazon’s AWS Cloud for global traders
Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, announced today that HDFC Securities Ltd., one of the leading investment service providers in India, launched its new mobile trading app, HDFC SKY, on the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. HDFC Sky serves 75 million customers and all HDFC Group companies, investors, and traders worldwide with user-friendly trading of shares, commodities, futures, currencies, initial public offerings (IPOs), mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). To make trading more transparent and accessible for investors, HDFC SKY operates on a flat pricing model, charging traders a consistent, predetermined fee, regardless of the amount of money they invest or the number of transactions they make.
- November 28, 2023 07:43
Commodities Market Live Updates: India’s export restrictions on rice may continue in 2024, study says
Vienna-based Complexity Science Hub (CSH) and Austria Supply Chain Intelligence Institute (ASCII) have jointly released a research paper wherein they have recommended the import-dependent countries to diversify sourcing rice from one destination to multiple places. In the backdrop of India’s restrictions on non-Basmati exports, they advocated a long-term and diversified set of import destinations for rice consuming countries.
- November 28, 2023 07:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 28.11.2023
PDD Holdings Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Bank of Nova Scotia (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Elbit Systems Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Defence)
Intuit Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Workday, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Splunk Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
NetApp, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
BHP Group Limited (TENT) (Sector- Metal)
- November 28, 2023 07:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 28.11.2023
20:30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 101.0 versus Previous: 102.6)
20:30 U.S. Richmond Manufacturing Index (Expected: 1.0 versus Previous: 3.0)
- November 28, 2023 07:38
Stock Market Updates: Indian airlines ground over 150 aircraft, may hit 200 by 2024: CAPA report
Over 150 aircraft belonging to Indian airlines are grounded, and that number could increase to 200 by March 2024, consultancy CAPA India said in its mid-year outlook on Monday.
Indian carriers have a fleet of around 750 aircraft. According to CAPA India, 161-166 planes are grounded at present; thus, grounded planes account for a fifth of the combined total fleet of all carriers.
- November 28, 2023 07:20
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: RailTel (Buy)
In the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. (RAILTEL) reported strong financial performance. Revenue from Operations grew to ₹599.10 crore, up 40 per cent y-o-y and 28 per cent q-o-q, driven by segment growth in the railway and data center services.
EBITDA stood at ₹115.30 crore, up 15 per cent y-o-y and 55 per cent q-o-q. EBITDA margins improved to 19.3 per cent q-o-q up 338 bps but decreased 417 bps. EBITDA margins are set to strengthen in the upcoming quarters due to increased revenue growth and the
- November 28, 2023 07:19
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Axis Bank (Buy)
Axis Bank hosted an Analyst Day to demonstrate its progress at future-proofing the franchise on both sides of the balance sheet. Although Axis Bank has benefitted from margin tailwinds in a rising interest rate regime (+62bps NIM expansion over the past six quarters), we believe there is still significant ground to be covered in terms of enhancing the quality of its deposit franchise and catching up with its larger private sector banking peers.
While Axis Bank is likely to sustain its investments in focus areas, resulting in elevated opex ratios, the bank is also building out high-yielding profit pools on the acquired businesses (Citi portfolio) by leveraging its digital initiatives and ecosystem partnerships to drive productivity gains.
- November 28, 2023 07:10
Stocks to Watch: Kesoram’s board to consider possible options on repayment of debts this week
Amid reports that cement major UltraTech Cement has expressed interest in acquiring the cement assets of Kesoram Industries, the B K Birla Group flagship company on Monday said its board of directors, will later this week, consider possible options on repayment or retirement of some of its existing debts.
- November 28, 2023 07:07
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Data Patterns (India) (₹1,982.60): BUY
The stock price of Data Patterns (India) could be gearing up for a fresh rally. The price action since the last week of October indicates a strong base formation above ₹1,800. The 200-Day Moving Average also poised around ₹1,800 makes it a strong support level.
- November 28, 2023 07:07
Day trading guide for November 28, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- November 28, 2023 07:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets display varied performance: Tokyo down, Seoul and Sydney up
At the opening, Tokyo stocks saw a slight uptick before slipping into negative territory as investors held out for signals on potential shifts in central banks’ interest rate policies. The Nikkei 225 index began trading down by 0.28%, or 92.04 points, to trade at 33,355.63, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.37%, or 8.91 points, at 2,372.85. South Korea’s Kospi index, however, rose by 0.38%, adding 9.46 points to reach 2,505.12, and Australia’s S&P ASX200 index climbed 0.62%, or 43.10 points, reaching 7,030.70.
Conversely, in the US market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 56.68 points, equivalent to 0.16%, closing at 35,333.47. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a loss of 8.91 points, marking a decrease of 0.20% and settling at 4,550.43. The Nasdaq Composite also saw a decline, dropping by 9.83 points or 0.07% to end at 14,241.02.
- November 28, 2023 07:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Modest downturn: U.S. stock indexes inch lower on Monday’s trading
U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session modestly in the red.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.68 points, or 0.16%, to 35,333.47, the S&P 500 lost 8.91 points, or 0.20%, to 4,550.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.83 points, or 0.07%, to 14,241.02. - Reuters
