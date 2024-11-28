November 28, 2024 10:48

Bank Nifty began today’s session slightly higher at 52,390 versus yesterday’s close of 52,302. It rallied after opening and is now at 52,640, up 0.65 per cent, thus outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, so far.

The advance/decline ratio stands at 11/1, indicating a strong bullish inclination. Punjab National Bank, up 1.7 per cent, is the top gainer.