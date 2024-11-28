Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE share prices and Indian stock markets for 28 November 2024.
- November 28, 2024 10:48
Bank Nifty prediction today – Nov 28, 2024: Uptrend gaining momentum, consider longs
Bank Nifty began today’s session slightly higher at 52,390 versus yesterday’s close of 52,302. It rallied after opening and is now at 52,640, up 0.65 per cent, thus outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, so far.
The advance/decline ratio stands at 11/1, indicating a strong bullish inclination. Punjab National Bank, up 1.7 per cent, is the top gainer.
- November 28, 2024 10:47
Nifty prediction today – Nov 28, 2024: Price action hints at a breakout; go long
Nifty 50, the benchmark index, opened today’s session flat at 24,274. It scaled a little higher post opening and is currently hovering around 24,320, up 0.2 per cent.
The advance/decline ratio of Nifty 50 stands at 26/22, a positive indication. Adani Enterprises, up 4.1 per cent, is the top gainer whereas Mahindra & Mahindra, down 1.4 per cent, is the top loser.
- November 28, 2024 10:41
Stock market live today: Sky Gold approves 9:1 bonus issue
Sky Gold, one of a leading gold jewellery manufacturers, has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 9:1. This means that for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share held, shareholders will receive 9 new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each.
The strategic move aims to reward shareholders for their continued support while enhancing liquidity in the market, said the company. The increased capital base is expected to improve the company’s financial flexibility and attract greater investor interest.
- November 28, 2024 10:40
Stock market live today: Dr. Reddy’s launches Toripalimab in India, first immuno-oncology drug for nasopharyngeal carcinoma
Dr. Reddy’s launches Toripalimab in India, the first and only immunooncology drug approved for the treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma
- November 28, 2024 10:25
Stock market live updates: Markets trade cautiously amid mixed global economic signals
Stock markets opened on a subdued note on November 28, 2024, with the Sensex and Nifty displaying minimal movement as investors navigated a complex landscape of global economic indicators and domestic market dynamics.
The Sensex opened slightly higher at 80,281.64 from its previous close of 80,234.08 and is currently trading at 80,239.84 as of 9.50 am, up by 5.76 points or 0.01 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty opened at 24,274.15 compared to its previous close of 24,274.90 and is now at 24,282.10, gaining 7.20 points or 0.03 per cent.
- November 28, 2024 10:21
Stock market live today: Cipla faces ₹53 lakh GST penalty for inadmissible TRAN-1 credit; stock trade weak
Cipla has received an order passed by the GST Authority imposing a penalty of ₹53,09,449 under applicable provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and rules made thereunder.
The order has been passed by GST Authority on the contention that the Company has availed inadmissible TRAN-1 credit.
Stock slips 0.39% on the NSE to ₹1,485.40
- November 28, 2024 10:16
Stock in focus: SBI shares rise 1.24% on the NSE to ₹844.45
- November 28, 2024 10:03
Stock in focus: Aircastle withdraws insolvency case against SpiceJet; stock rises 2.12%
Aircraft lessor Aircastle (Ireland) Designated Activity Company has withdrawn its insolvency case against SpiceJet before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
SpiceJet stock gained 2.12% on the BSE to trade at ₹62.69
- November 28, 2024 10:01
Stock market live today: NTPC Green Energy stock hits fresh high today on the NSE at ₹124.82.
- November 28, 2024 09:56
Stock market live today: HDFC Bank stock hits 52-week high
HDFC Bank stock hits 52-week high on the NSE at 1,833.80. Currently trades 1.14% higher at ₹1,833. The bank on Wednesday launched a new savings account product directed at the semi-urban and rural population. - PTI
- November 28, 2024 09:45
Stock market live today: Godrej Properties stock climbs 1.13% to ₹2,866 following QIP launch to raise ₹6,000 Crore
Godrej Properties stock rose 1.13% on the NSE to ₹2,866, following QIP launch to sell equity shares to investors for raising up to ₹6,000 crore to fund its growth plan.
- November 28, 2024 09:44
Stock in focus: BEML secures ₹2,501 crore Metro contract from Chennai Metro; shares up 2.46%
BEML Limited has secured a contract from Chennai Metro Rail Limited for Design, Manufacture, Supply, Testing, Commissioning, Training Of Personnel And Comprehensive Maintenance Contract Of Fifteen Years Of Standard Gauge Metro Rolling Stock (Electrical Multiple Units) And Depot Machinery & Plant valued at approximately ₹2501 Crore.
Shares rise 2.46% on the NSE to ₹4,292.
- November 28, 2024 09:43
Stock in focus: RateGain partners with Vietjet Thailand for AirGain pricing platform; stock up 1.36%
RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain) announced that Vietjet Thailand, a subsidiary of the Vietjet group, has selected AirGain, RateGain’s advanced pricing intelligence platform, to gain real-time competitive insights.
Rategain stock gained 1.36% on the NSE to trade at ₹ 709.90
- November 28, 2024 09:42
Share market live updates: Revolt Motors debuts in Sri Lanka with flagship models; RattanIndia stock jumps 4.74%
Revolt Motors made its highly anticipated debut in Sri Lanka with the launch of its flagship models, the RV400 and RV400 BRZ.
RattanIndia Enterprises stock surged 4.74% on the NSE to ₹66.95
- November 28, 2024 09:42
Share market live today: Aarti Drugs’ arm Pinnacle Chile SpA launches Pharma Go SpA; shares rise 2.92%
Aarti Drugs subsidiary i.e. Pinnacle Chile SpA, has incorporated an overseas wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Pharma Go SpA.
Shares up 2.92% on the NSE to ₹468.75
- November 28, 2024 09:41
Stock market live today: Dr. Reddy’s Launches Toripalimab in India; stock steady at ₹1201.80
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, announced the launch of Toripalimab in India.
Stock trades flat at ₹1201.80 on the NSE
- November 28, 2024 09:40
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 am
Top gainers on the NSE:
HUL (1.62%), Adani Enterprises (1.34%), ITC (1.18%), Tata Consumer (0.94%), Coal India (0.91%)
Top losers:
Infosys (-1.49%), Tech Mahindra (-1.30%), HCL Tech (-1.05%), Power Grid (-0.85%), TCS (-0.78%)
- November 28, 2024 09:25
Commodities market updates: Crude oil futures dip amid rising US gasoline inventories
Crude oil futures traded lower on Thursday morning following an increase in gasoline inventory levels in the US for the week ending November 22. At 9.23 am on Thursday, February Brent oil futures were at $72.16, down by 0.19 per cent, and January crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $68.55, down by 0.25 per cent. December crude oil futures were trading at ₹5803 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Thursday against the previous close of ₹5781, up by 0.38 per cent, and January futures were trading at ₹5792 against the previous close of ₹5769, up by 0.40 per cent.
- November 28, 2024 09:19
Stock market live updates: Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat with positive bias amid mixed global cues
Sensex traded marginally higher by 80.83 pts or 0.10% at 80,314.91 as at 9.15 am; Nifty 50 was up 27.80 pts or 0.11% at 24,302.70.
- November 28, 2024 08:50
Commodities market updates: Gold prices steady amid mixed US economic data and market uncertainty
Manav Modi, Analyst, Commodity Research, MOFSL
Gold price continue to trade steady in a narrow range, amidst mixed data from the US, volatility in dollar index, increased trade tariff threat and fluctuations in market expectations regarding rate cuts.
On data front, US GDP was reported in-line with expectations at 2.8% against previous quarter at 3%. US durable goods orders was better than expectations while the core durable was lower. Meanwhile, PCE and Core PCE price index was reported slightly better than expectations. Amidst these updates, dollar index fell from the recent highs, and rate cut expectations also jumped slightly to currently at ~65%. However, continuous updates regarding ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas and mixed comments from Fed officials is limiting gains and keeping market participants om edge. No major data points are scheduled, also US markets will remain shut on the back of Thanksgiving holiday.
- November 28, 2024 08:42
Commodities market updates: Iron ore moves sideways as solid steel outlook counters soft China data
Iron ore futures prices traded within a narrow range on Thursday after investors balanced stronger prospects for China’s steel market with weaker economic data from the world’s top consumer, limiting significant price movement in the market.
The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange traded 0.32% higher at 789.0 yuan ($108.91) a metric tonne - Reuters
- November 28, 2024 08:33
Stock market live today: U.S inflation forecast
■ JPMorgan forecasts:
* Core CPI at 0.36%, headline at 0.32% for the month, with high shelter costs ongoing.
* Shelter costs like OER and rent will keep growing, though at a decelerating rate, above pre-COVID levels.
* Expect increases in lodging, airfares, and used vehicles, but a modest rise in apparel and a slight drop in communications.
■ Goldman Sachs forecasts:
* Core CPI up 0.31%, headline at 0.19% month-over-month.
* Core increase due to rising auction prices, airfare (+1.0%), and car insurance (+0.5%).
* Shelter costs stable (OER +0.33%, rent +0.28%), health insurance slightly down (-0.1%).
* Core PCE expected at 0.24%.
■ Citi forecasts:
* Core CPI at 0.26%, headline at 0.2% month-over-month.
* Shelter inflation decreasing, with primary rents at 0.25% and OER at 0.30%; recreation and services softening.
* Airfares to drop, health insurance to increase by 1.5% due to data update.
* Used cars up by 0.8%, apparel prices to ease to 0.3% possibly in November or December.
* Core PCE at 0.24%, anticipating strength in some PCE-relevant sectors.
- November 28, 2024 08:33
Stock Recommendations: HSBC on Real Estate
2Q appeared a bit slow on bookings, not on account of demand but on lack of inventory
Approvals remain key to meet FY25 guidance, & new land acquisitions a necessity to sustain growth momentum
Buy on GPL, DLF, PEPL, SOBHA
Hold on OBEROI
- November 28, 2024 08:32
Stock Recommendations: UBS on NBFCs
Multiple factors in past few months have driven underperformance
RBI regulatory tightening likely to continue
Festive demand & gov’t capex may aid 2H; less optimistic on rate cut benefits
Top picks PFC & Shriram
Sell on Bajaj Finance
- November 28, 2024 08:32
Stock Recommendations: UBS on Paytm
Neutral, TP raised to Rs1000
Says - Significant improvement priced in
Adjusted EBITDA break-even is likely as of 4Q FY25E
- November 28, 2024 08:32
Stock Recommendations: GS on Amber Ent
Downgrade to N, TP raised to Rs 6300
Electronics segment’s higher growth guidance, buoyed by an anti-dumping duty for PCBs, is a positive, however a delay in government ordering could keep Railway subsystems under pressure in near term
- November 28, 2024 08:32
Stock Recommendations: GS on Marico
Buy, TP Rs 720
VAHO remains a weak spot, but no longer constraining overall performance:
Slight margin hit from higher than expected copra inflation
Lower FY25/26/27 EPS est. by 2.4%/1.2%/1%
- November 28, 2024 08:31
Stock recommendations: Brokerages on Colgate
Jefferies on Colgate
Buy, TP Rs 3570
Investor day takeaway
CEO focus was firmly on growth as aim is to grow ahead of category & FMCG peers.
LY margin was outlier, which should now be range-bound as brand investments will go up
ST concern, however consumption trends weakening
CITI on Colgate
Sell. TP Rs 3000
Mgmt. presentation alluded to softening category growth in urban markets in near-term
Over long-term though, mgmt. reiterated focus on market development in oral care in India
- November 28, 2024 08:30
Stock market live today: Bonus Issue Dates: Ex Bonus 29 Nov 2024
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 32.13
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1662.5
Spright Agro Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 21.94
- November 28, 2024 08:28
Stock market live today: Opening Bid: Markets poised for flat start amid mixed global cues, derivative expiry to drive volatility
Domestic markets are expected to see a flat opening on Thursday, with a downward bias amidst mixed global cues. Today is the settlement day for derivate contracts on the NSE, so analysts expect individual stocks to see higher volatility. The market has been in consolidation mode in the last few days.
- November 28, 2024 08:10
Stock market live updates: Stock Recommendations from Fund Houses
GS on Marico: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 720/Sh (Positive)
UBS on PayTM: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 1000/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Colgate: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3570/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 1860/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Electronics Mart: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 237/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Aditya Vision: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 672/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Brigade: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1509/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Prestige: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2153/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Real Estate: Q2 appeared a bit slow on bookings, not on account of demand but on lack of inventory. Buy on DLF, Godrej Prop, Prestige and Sobha (Positive)
BofA on Pharma: Neutral rating only on Torrent Pharma in domestic focused stocks (Neutral)
GS on Colgate: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 2750/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Colgate: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 3000/Sh (Neutral)
GS on Amber: Downgrade to Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 6300/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on OLA: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 90/Sh (Neutral)
- November 28, 2024 07:45
Stocks that will see action today: November 28, 2024
Buzzing stocks: NBCC, HUDCO, LIC, Waaree Renewable, Ujjivan SFB, ZF Group, Vedanta, Godrej Properties, PCBL, KEC International, Sonata Software, Indo Amines
- November 28, 2024 07:44
Stock market live today: Stocks in News
Sonata Software: Company wins multi-million dollar modernization deal in Australia (Positive)
Gopal Snacks: Company launched a new product in its wafers category. (Positive)
RCF: Company received approval from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers to amend its Articles of Association. (Positive)
Ashoka Buildcon: Company bags order worth Rs 192.69 cr from Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (Positive)
Padam Cotton: Company announced a 1:1 bonus share issue (Positive)
Biocon: Biocon Biologics partners with Diabetes Africa & St. Paul’s Hospital to improve diabetes care in Ethiopia. (Positive)
PCBL: Andhra Pradesh government approves allotment of 116.62 acres of land in Naidupeta SEZ for the company (Positive)
Vedanta: Moody’s upgrades Vedanta Resources’ corporate family rating to B2 (Positive)
Waaree Renewable: Company gets order worth ₹1,233.5 crore for ground mount Solar PV project of 2012.47 MWp DC capacity (Positive)
HUDCO: Company signs Memorandum of Understanding with NBCC for development of 10 acres of land parcel in Noida (Positive)
KEC International: Company bags order worth ₹1,704 crore in transmission & distribution business from Power Grid Corp (Positive)
Indo Amines: Company announces NCLT approval for the amalgamation of Pious Engineering Pvt Ltd (Positive)
Tulsyan NEC: Company sold 3.5 acres of land in Bangalore for Rs 21.5 crore to FP Seating Pvt. Ltd. (Positive)
Godrej properties: Company seeks to sell 5.5% equity (1.54 crore shares) of the company via QIP to raise up to ₹4,000 crore, sources to CNBC. (Neutral)
Bank of India: Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore through long-term bonds issue (Neutral)
Max India: Company appointed Ms. Trapti as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, effective Nov 27, 2024. (Neutral)
JTEKT India: Company received a Show Cause Notice from Haryana tax authorities demanding Rs 44.2 Cr in GST (Neutral)
LIC: Company gets GST demand, interest & penalty order of ₹529.6 crore for FY19-20 (Neutral)
Bajaj Holdings: Company acquired 0.1506% stake in Mphasis Ltd for Rs 66.43 Cr. (Neutral)
Dr. Reddy’s: Company received fine notices from German authorities for its subsidiaries’ delayed beneficial owner registration. (Neutral)
Samrat Forgings: Company received a show cause notice from GST authorities for Rs 11.44 Cr for FY20-21 (Neutral)
Dhampur Bio: Company acquired 100% of Sonitron Bio Organics Pvt. Ltd. (Neutral)
ZF Commercial Vehicle: ZF Group sold 4.3% stake in its Indian subsidiary, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. (Neutral)
ICICI Bank: Company received revised GST demand orders totaling INR 39.6Cr from Bihar (Rs 25 lakhs and Maharashtra’s 37.8 Cr. (Neutral)
Adani Green energy: Adani Saur Urja incorporates wholly-owned arms AHE2L & AHE3L on November 27. (Neutral)
Jet Airways: NCLT Appoints Satish Kumar Gupta as The Liquidator Of Jet Airways (India) (Neutral)
Axis Bank: Clarifies on SEBI order restraining ACL from taking up any new assignments in capacity of merchant banker, arranger or underwriter. (Neutral)
- November 28, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 28-November-2024
N.A.
- November 28, 2024 07:20
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 28.11.2024
U.S. Market Holiday
TENT EURO German Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: -0.2% versus Previous: 0.4%)
- November 28, 2024 06:59
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 27 November 2024
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 107332.16 + 7467.64 Total: 114799.8
F&O Volume: 635252.87 + 757342.93 Total: 1392595.8
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +7.78
(13027.06 - 13019.28)
DII: NET BUY: +1301.97
(10230.12 - 8928.15)
- November 28, 2024 06:52
WATCH: Stock Recommendation: November 28, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Power Grid Corporation of India.Last week, it bounced off a demand zone. Backed by good volumes, the stock broke out of a resistance on Monday, a positive sign. The prevailing chart set up hints at further rally in price.Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- November 28, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates: Trading guide for November 28, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
