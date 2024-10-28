October 28, 2024 09:44

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities

U.S. stocks closed mixed Friday as Treasury yields rose and investors weighed fresh economic data ahead of next week’s jobs report. A rally in US stocks faded as banks dragged down the broader market despite gains in tech shares. Bitcoin slumped after a news report that federal investigators are probing cryptocurrency firm Tether. Banks got hit as New York Community Bancorp tumbled 8.3% on a weaker outlook.

Russia’s central bank raised interest rate to 21% to fight inflation boosted by military spending. The central bank said in a statement that “growth in domestic demand is still significantly outstripping the capabilities to expand the supply of goods and services.” Inflation, the statement said, “is running considerably above the Bank of Russia’s July forecast,” and “inflation expectations continue to increase.” It held out the prospect of more rate increases in December.

India’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $688 billion for the week ended Oct. 18, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. The country’s forex kitty fell by $2.2 billion over the previous reporting week.

Nvidia dethroned Apple as the world’s most valuable company on Friday following a record-setting rally in the stock, powered by insatiable demand for its specialized artificial intelligence chips. Nvidia’s stock market value briefly touched $3.53 trillion, slightly above Apple’s $3.52 trillion, LSEG data showed.

UBS Global Wealth Management has raised its stance on global equities to “attractive” from “neutral”, citing resilient U.S. economic growth, monetary policy easing by major central banks and an artificial intelligence (AI) boom. “Economic growth is remarkably resilient and central banks have been proactive, giving us confidence the supportive backdrop has more room to run,” UBS analysts said in a note dated Thursday.

Crude oil futures fell Sunday, after widely-anticipated Israeli airstrikes against Iran did not hit crucial oil facilities. After initially dropping more than 5%, West Texas Intermediate crude was down 4.7%, to $68.39 a barrel, as of 9:30 p.m. Eastern, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down 4.5% to $72.21.

China’s industrial profits plunged in September, recording the steepest monthly decline of the year, official data showed on Sunday, as policymakers ramp up stimulus to revitalise economic growth. Profits in September fell 27.1% from a year earlier, following a 17.8% fall in August, while earnings slipped 3.5% in the first nine months versus a 0.5% rise in the January-August period

Japanese stocks rose strongly on Monday as the yen sank to a three-month low after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s coalition lost its parliamentary majority in a drubbing in Sunday’s election, raising uncertainty over the path for policy and the economy. Other Asian markets were mostly in the green on Monday morning.

Nifty ended on a weak note on October 25 near two and half month lows despite the last hour bounce. It fell for the fifth consecutive session. It closed lower for the fourth consecutive week falling 2.71% over the week. Indian markets have fallen on all days of the week reeling under FPI selling pressure, weak Q2 results from most corporates and rising treasury yields in the US. Though a bounce in the markets is overdue, it needs reversal of selling pressure from FPIs and some sentiment stability in the local investor community. Nifty could now take support from 23892 while 24378 could prove to be tough to breach on the up in the near term.