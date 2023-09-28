Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 28 September 2023.
- September 28, 2023 07:54
Currency Market Live Updates: Strong dollar and oil prices pressure Indian rupee
Strong dollar and the rise in oil price can keep the Indian rupee under pressure. The rupee (USDINR: 83.23) can remain vulnerable to break its support at 83.30 and fall to 83.50-83.70 in the short-term.
- September 28, 2023 07:53
Commodities Market Live Updates: Brent crude surges 5%, nears $100 mark
Brent Crude ($96.50 per barrel) has surged over 5 per cent in the last couple of days from a low around $91.85. Strong support is now around $90. Good chances for Brent Crude to test the psychological $100 per barrel mark in the coming weeks.
- September 28, 2023 07:52
Currency Markets Live Updates: Dollar index breaks key level, eyes 108
Dollar Index (106.60) has risen above the key level of 106 and is sustaining well above it. This is bullish. The index can rise to 108.
- September 28, 2023 07:51
Currency Markets Live Today: India Forex market is open today and tomorrow
- September 28, 2023 07:50
Stocks to Watch: Vedanta plans demerger to create newly listed pure-play entities
Vedanta plans to split its units into newly listed entities, a Bloomberg report said, citing sources. The demerger will be announced in the coming days. Businesses including aluminium, oil and gas, iron, and steel will be listed as separate, pure-play entities as part of the move
- September 28, 2023 07:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: July telecom user data highlights
BHARTI AIRTEL: JULY DATA - CO GAINED 15.17 LAKH USERS VS 14.1 LAKH USERS IN JUNE - TRAI
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES: JULY DATA - JIO GAINED 39.07 LAKH USERS VS 22.7 LAKH USERS IN JUNE - TRAI
VODAFONE IDEA: JULY DATA - CO LOST 13.2 LAKH USERS VS NET LOST 12.9 LAKH USERS IN JUNE - TRAI
- September 28, 2023 07:48
Stocks to Watch: Tax demand for Nazara Tech
Nazara Technologies has informed the exchanges that Director General of GST Intelligence, Mumbai, sent a tax demand for about Rs 2.84 crore. The Company would be filing its response to the said SCN within the prescribed timelines.
- September 28, 2023 07:46
Stocks to Watch: GST notice for ICICI Lombard GIC
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has received a Show Cause Cum Demand Notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Pune Zonal Unit, under Section 73(1) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, alleging a tax demand of ₹17.29 crore. The alleged demand and the impugned Show Cause Cum Demand Notice pertains to non-payment of GST on the Co-insurance premium accepted as follower in case of co- insurance transactions and non-payment of GST on re-insurance commission accepted on the reinsurance premium ceded to various Indian and Foreign reinsurance companies during the period July 2017 to March 2022.
- September 28, 2023 07:46
Stocks to Watch: TRAI’s disincentive for Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel said that it has received an order from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India levying a financial disincentive of Rs 2.81 crore under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018. The Company is reviewing the Order and evaluating the next steps
- September 28, 2023 07:46
Stocks to Watch: Rajapalayam MIlls’ corporate guarantee to its arm
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd has provided Corporate Guarantee to Karur Vysya Bank on behalf of Sandhya Spinning Mill Limited for Rs 40 crore. The guarantee is provided for the corporate term loan facility of Rs 40 crore sanctioned by the bank. Providing of Corporate Guarantee will strengthen the Credit worthiness of M/s. Sandhya Spinning Mill Limited which will enable M/s. Sandhya Spinning Mill Limited to borrow at competitive rate of interest / better terms & conditions
- September 28, 2023 07:41
Stocks to Watch: NBCC (India) to Rs 5,716 crore land bank
NBCC (India) has announced sale of Commercial Built-up space in World Trade Centre, New Delhi at Nauroji Nagar through e-auction worth Rs 5,716.43 crore,
- September 28, 2023 07:40
Stocks to Watch: Info Edge arm’s SaaS investment
The board of Redstart Labs (India) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Info Edge (India) Ltd, has agreed to invest about $500,000 in SkyServe Inc. at the applicable exchange rate. Skyserve provides Insights-as-a-Service platform enabling satellite-based edge computed insights for core industries and solution providers to scale faster and affordably. Skyserve feed multispectral imagery to models deployed on the edge and facilitate timely predictions.
- September 28, 2023 07:40
Stocks to Watch: Dixon Tech’s Xiaomi call
Dixon Technologies’ wholly owned subsidiary Padget Electronics Private Limited enters into an agreement with Xiaomi to carry out manufacturing of smart phones and other related products for Xiaomi. The manufacturing wil take place at Padget’s Noida facility
- September 28, 2023 07:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 28.09.2023
Accenture plc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Jabil Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Electronic Equipment)
CarMax Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Nike, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Textile)
- September 28, 2023 07:38
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 28.09.2023
South Korea @ Market Holiday
India Forex and Currency @ Market Holiday
17:30 EURO German CPI m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.30%)
18:00 U.S. Final GDP q/q (Expected: 2.2% versus Previous: 2.1%)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 214k versus Previous: 201k)
19:30 U.S. Pending Home Sales (Expected: -1.1% versus Previous: 0.9%)
01:30 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Speaks
- September 28, 2023 07:34
Stock Market Live Today: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 28-SEP-2023
DELTACORP
INDIACEM
- September 28, 2023 07:34
Share Market Live Updates: Canara Bank raises Rs 5,000 cr via long term infra bonds
Canara Bank in its maiden issuance of Long Term Infrastructure Bonds has raised Rs. 5,000 crore, at a coupon rate of 7.54% per annum. The issue received overwhelming response from investors, with bids for more than Rs. 14,180 crore against a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and green shoe option of Rs. 4,000 crore, according to a press release.
The bank’s Long Term Infrastructure Bonds are rated as “AAA/Stable” by CARE Ratings Limited and India Ratings & Research Ltd.
- September 28, 2023 07:29
Share Market Live Updates: Recommendations: How to benefit from reverse merger of Ujjivan Financial Services
Axis Securities has recommended that investors buy Ujjivan Financial Services to capture 15 per cent arbitrage opportunity for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.
Ujjivan Financial Services had announced a reverse merger with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will issue 116 equity shares against ten equity shares of Ujjivan Financial Services as per the Scheme of Amalgamation. The company announced the said merger on October 14, 2022.
- September 28, 2023 07:16
Financial Markets Live Updates: Insights - Why flows into Gsecs can underwhelm
India not finding a place in any major global bond index was a thorny issue so far and JP Morgan becoming the first index provider to include India in its emerging market indices was therefore met with resounding cheer. The effort is worth lauding since various hurdles including capital controls, accessibility of the Indian G-Secs and taxation related issues had to be overcome before the index provider made the inclusion. But the optimism needs to be tempered because the projections being given for potential inflows are overstated.
- September 28, 2023 07:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Technicals: Day trading guide for September 28, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 28, 2023 07:14
Share Market Live Updates: Stock to buy today: Equitas Small Finance Bank (₹89.50): BUY
Equitas Small Finance Bank share is gearing up for a fresh rally. The price action since August this year indicates a strong base formation in the form of a double bottom pattern. The neckline resistance of this pattern is at ₹91.50. Read more
- September 28, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Regulatory move: SEBI may set up panel to clear the ‘promoter’ tag muddle
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may set up a committee under AIBI, an industry body representing investment bankers, to delve into the issue of promoter classification of founders and investors of companies headed for initial public offerings, said two people familiar with the matter.
- September 28, 2023 07:11
Commodities Market Live Updates: Record inter-state trade on e-NAM amid onion traders strike in Maharashtra
Amid the protest by onion traders in Nashik, the cooperative major NCCF continues to sell the bulb through the electronic National Agricultural Market (e-NAM) platform to other States from Maharashtra and with the rising demand the single day turnover had a record ₹2.21 crore transaction on September 26 on this portal.
- September 28, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Land deals rise over 50% in 2023 as developers rush to launch new projects
The boom in residential real estate, as well as the demand for warehousing space, is leading to more demand for land, and this has resulted in land transactions rising over 50 per cent annually this year with the volume of transactions crossing 2,300 acres.
- September 28, 2023 07:06
Share Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: September 28, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Nazara Technologies, ICICI Lombard GIC, Bharti Airtel, KFIn Tech, Tata Power, NBCC (India) KSB Ltd, Rajapalayam Mills, Lloyds Engineering, KPIT Technologies, KP Energy, InfoEdge (India), Endurance Tech, Dixon Tech, SJVN, WardWizard
- September 28, 2023 06:58
Commodities Market Live Updates: Brent crude hits $96.71 as US stocks decline
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday after surging to the highest settlement in 2023 in the previous session as a steep drop in U.S. crude stocks added to worries of tight global supplies.
Brent crude futures climbed 16 cents to $96.71 a barrel by 0001 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 20 cents to $93.88. - Reuters
- September 28, 2023 06:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets tread cautiously as crude oil hits one-year high
Investors in Asia are contending with the anticipation of increased interest rates and rising oil prices, spurred by crude oil’s recent one-year high.
On Thursday, Tokyo’s stock market opened on a lower note, with investors expressing caution about potential additional US interest rate hikes. Additionally, they are closely monitoring the possibility of Japan intervening in the market to bolster the yen’s value.
During early trading, the Nikkei 225 index, a key benchmark, experienced a 0.75 per cent decline, while the broader Topix index saw a 0.80 per cent decrease.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s KOSPI index remained relatively stable, and Australia’s S&P ASX 100 index showed a modest 0.31 per cent increase, essentially trading flat.
On the previous day, Wall Street closed with little change, unable to prevent a ninth consecutive decline for a widely-watched global equities indicator. US futures exhibited moderate gains in the early Asian trading session.
Investors are also anxious about depleting crude oil reserves and mounting consumer pressures, particularly as the 10-year Treasury yield surpassed 4.6 percent on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since 2007.
