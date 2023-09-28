September 28, 2023 07:34

Canara Bank in its maiden issuance of Long Term Infrastructure Bonds has raised Rs. 5,000 crore, at a coupon rate of 7.54% per annum. The issue received overwhelming response from investors, with bids for more than Rs. 14,180 crore against a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and green shoe option of Rs. 4,000 crore, according to a press release.

The bank’s Long Term Infrastructure Bonds are rated as “AAA/Stable” by CARE Ratings Limited and India Ratings & Research Ltd.