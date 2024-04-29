April 29, 2024 07:10

SBI Life Insurance Company Limited: Net Revenue at Rs. 25116 crore, +26.2% YoY, and+12.5% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 35858 crore, +71.9% YoY and -6.8 % QoQ.

Force Motors Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 2011.08 crore, +35% YoY, and+18.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 278.51 crore, +130% YoY and +24.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 13.8%, +575 bps YoY and +59 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 137 crore, -8.3% YoY and +44.3% QoQ. Ashika

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank limited: NII at Rs. 539.94 crore, 31.8% YoY and 12% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 159.66 crore, 19.3% YoY and 37.6% QoQ. GNPA at 2.51x, Vs 3.04x YoY and 3.23x QoQ. NNPA at 0.03x, Vs 0.19x YoY and 0.39x QoQ.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 587.12 crore, +235% YoY, and+25% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 107.27 crore, +1128.1% YoY and +66.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.3%, +1329 bps YoY and +456 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 71 crore,1454.4% YoY and +73.5% QoQ. Ashika

Eveready Industries India Ltd : Net Revenue at Rs. 280.9 crore, -1.8% YoY, and+-7.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 25.52 crore, +2377.7% YoY and +3.4% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 9.1%, +873 bps YoY and +99 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 271.65 crore,-13.2% YoY and -7.9% QoQ.

KSB Limited: Net Revenue at Rs. 554.7 crore, +13.3% YoY, and -7.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 71.4 crore, +24.8% YoY and -11.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 12.9%, +119 bps YoY and -55 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 44.6 crore, +9.0% YoY and -18.8% QoQ. Ashika

Bajaj Finserv Ltd.: NII at Rs. 9495.8 crore, +25.1% YoY and +3.8% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 2,118.5 crore, +19.8% YoY and -1.8% QoQ.

Shreeram Finance: NII at Rs. 5,543.47 crore, +22.3% YoY and +5.1% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 2,021.28 crore, +56.9% YoY and 7.9% QoQ. Ashika

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.: NII at Rs. 261.5 crore, +60% YoY and +14.8% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs.725 crore, +334% YoY and 9.5% QoQ.

Paisalo Digital Ltd.: NII at Rs. 75.2 crore, +38.3% YoY and -27.5% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 36.6 crore, +77.2% YoY and -35.2% QoQ. Ashika

Dolat Algotech Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 131.99 crore, +342.9% YoY, and+51.5% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 91.99 crore, +178.7% YoY and +76.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 69.7%, -4108 bps YoY and +992 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 68.22 crore, +1037% YoY and +64.2% QoQ.

Bank of Maharastra : NII at Rs. 2584.4 crore, +18.2% YoY and 4.8% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 1267.32 crore, +39.2% YoY and 18.5% QoQ. GNPA at 1.88x, Vs 2.47x YoY and 2.04x QoQ. NNPA at 0.20x, Vs 0.25x YoY and 0.22x QoQ. Ashika

Supreme Industries Ltd. : Net Revenue at Rs. 3007.89 crore, +15.8% YoY, and+22.8% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 490.67 crore, +2.2% YoY and +29.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 16.3%, -217 bps YoY and +84 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 354.82 crore, -1.3% YoY and +38.5% QoQ.

Atul Industries Ltd. : Net Revenue at Rs. 1212.15 crore, +1.4% YoY, and+6.5% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 147.56 crore, -1.2% YoY and -2.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 12.2%, -32 bps YoY and -116 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 58.79 crore, -36.2% YoY and -18.4% QoQ. Ashika

Maruti Suzuki Ltd. : Net Revenue at Rs. 38471.20 crore, +19.4% YoY, and+14.8% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 5221.10 crore, +34.1% YoY and 17.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 13.6%, 148 bps YoY and 32 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 3952.30 crore, +47.1% YoY and +23.2% QoQ.

CSB Bank : NII at Rs. 386.03 crore, +10.8% YoY and 0.9% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 151.46 crore, -3.1% YoY and 1.0% QoQ. GNPA at 1.47x, Vs 1.26x YoY and 1.22x QoQ. NNPA at 0.51x, Vs 0.35x YoY and 0.31x QoQ. Ashika

Welspun Speciality Solutions Ltd. : Net Revenue at Rs. 151.27 crore, +9.8% YoY, and-13.4% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 12.07 crore, -33.2% YoY and 1.3% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 8.0%, -514 bps YoY and 116 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 40.03 crore, +396.7% YoY and +556.2% QoQ.

Mahindra Holidays & Resort India Ltd. : Net Revenue at Rs. 800.19 crore, +12.4% YoY, and 26.0% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 187.78 crore, 14.0% YoY and 78.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 23.5%, 32 bps YoY and 691 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 83.20 crore, +47.8% YoY and +690.9% QoQ. Ashika