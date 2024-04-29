Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 29 April 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- April 29, 2024 07:48
Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: IndusInd Bank (Buy)
IndusInd Bank (IIB) reported a PAT of ₹2,350 crorein Q4-FY24, growing by 15 per cent y-o-y and 2.2 per cent q-o-q driven by lower credit cost. It was above than our estimate of ₹2,300 crore.
NII grew by 15.1 per cent y-o-y and 1.5 per cent q-o-q, however it was slightly lower than our estimates. Margin profile of the bank was stable over the last six-seven quarter, NIM came in at 4.26 per cent in the quarter and is expected to go up as contribution increases of higher yield loans. PPOP grew by 7.6 per cent y-o-y and 0.6 per cent q-o-q, was below than our estimates.
- April 29, 2024 07:47
Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: Hindustan Unilever (Buy)
With revenue down 0.2 per cent (vs. the Street’s estimated 2.2 per cent rise) and volumes up only 2 per cent (3 per cent), Hindustan Unilever’s Q4 belied expectations. Subdued rural demand, price cuts in mass soap (for a better price-value equation) and keen competition from smaller manufacturers (tea, detergent bars, etc.) hit Q4.
- April 29, 2024 07:44
Stock Market Live Today: Equity fund managers to get sky-high bonuses amid stellar asset growth
Mutual fund houses are likely to dole out higher bonuses and increments this year in a bid to retain and reward top performers.
Equity fund managers will be in the spotlight given the fast clip at which assets have grown in the past year, especially for the mid- and small-cap schemes. The managers may pocket bonuses in the range of 80-100 per cent of annual salary, on average, much higher than previous years.
- April 29, 2024 07:42
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold soars on geopolitical risks, central bank buying
Gold appears unstoppable, skyrocketing so far in 2024, particularly since early March. The yellow metal, which ended at $2,390 per ounce on Friday, has appreciated 16 per cent year-to-date (YTD). Similarly, in the domestic market, gold futures, at ₹72,806, gained 15 per cent. In recording this stellar gain, gold has outperformed equities so far this year, with the Nifty50 and Dow Jones up only 1-2 per cent.
- April 29, 2024 07:40
Stock Market Live Today: Market valuation of six most valued firms rises ₹1.30 lakh crore; SBI, ICICI Bank top gainers
The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms increased ₹1,30,734.57 crore last week, with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers in line with an overall positive trend in equities.
- April 29, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: MFs close in gap with bank deposit on back of strong growth, new investor addition
Thanks to uninterrupted bull run and renewed interest in equity investment, the quantum of assets under management of the mutual fund industry accounts for 26 per cent of the bank deposit as of March-end against 21 per cent logged in FY23.
- April 29, 2024 07:38
Stock Market Live Today: FPIs selling in equities continue unabated in April, withdrawing ₹6,300 crore till April 26
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) remained bearish on Indian equities going by the net outflows of ₹6,300 crore so far this month (till April 26) amid concerns around Mauritius Tax Treaty and US Bond Yield surge.
The geopolitical concerns arising from the Iran-Israel conflict had also weighed in on FPI interest in Indian equities this month despite top Indian corporate earnings growth is largely in line with expectations, said equity market experts.
- April 29, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: April 29, 2024
Buzzing stocks: ICICI Bank , ICICI Securities, Apollo Hospitals, KCP, IDFC First Bank, Sandur Manganese, Zydus Lifesciences, IREDA, Cipla, Welspun Specialty, Adani Enterprises, Bata, Patanjali Foods, BGR Energy, Vodafone Idea
- April 29, 2024 07:16
Share Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 29.04.2024
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
ON Semiconductor Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Domino’s Pizza Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Franklin Resources, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Revvity, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Welltower Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
SBA Communications Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
MicroStrategy Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Everest Group, Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Yum China Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
Paramount Global (Post market) (Sector- Media)
Sun Communities, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Logitech International S.A. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
F5, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- April 29, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 29.04.2024
Japan Market @ Holiday
TENT German Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: versus Previous: 0.4%
- April 29, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Web links of IDFC First Bank 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7a2ab67f-c8d3-4486-a9ce-8f83cec58814.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/09a95453-210e-4485-8450-b7105c4b0c47.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://nsearchives.nseindia.com/corporate/IDFCFIRSTB_27042024173327_Investor_Presentation_Q4FY24.pdf
- April 29, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Web links of ICICI Bank 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Result and Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c6823be2-7fb2-40e3-ad4d-cace18332220.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7081b698-9e11-42a0-b1e3-0813ad681720.pdf
- April 29, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 434 | M Cap Rs. 8764 Cr | 52 W H/L 470/280
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 800.2 Cr (26% QoQ, 12.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 634.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 711.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 187.8 Cr (78.6% QoQ, 14% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 105.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 164.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 23.5% vs QoQ 16.6%, YoY 23.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 82.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 11.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 56.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 75.9x TTM EPS
- April 29, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. -C | CMP Rs. 2585 | M Cap Rs. 38518 Cr | 52 W H/L 2123/583
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved due to strong performance of AMC and Broking segments
Segmental Revenue
Broking came at Rs. 1168 Cr vs YoY Rs. 670 Cr, QoQ Rs. 894 Cr
Fund based activity came at Rs. 406 Cr vs YoY Rs. -41 Cr, QoQ Rs. 414 Cr
Asset management came at Rs. 644 Cr vs YoY Rs. 415 Cr, QoQ Rs. 514 Cr
Home Finance came at Rs. 156 Cr vs YoY Rs. 139 Cr, QoQ Rs. 146 Cr
Total income came at Rs. 2141 Cr vs YoY Rs. 1027 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1784 Cr
Segmental Results
Broking came at Rs. 345 Cr vs YoY Rs. 193 Cr, QoQ Rs. 278 Cr
Fund based activity came at Rs. 286 Cr vs YoY Rs. -146 Cr, QoQ Rs. 301 Cr
Asset management came at Rs. 259 Cr vs YoY Rs. 163 Cr, QoQ Rs. 195 Cr
Home Finance came at Rs. 42 Cr vs YoY Rs. 43 Cr, QoQ Rs. 48 Cr
PBT came at Rs. 930 Cr vs YoY Rs. 247 Cr, QoQ Rs. 809 Cr
PAT (After MI) came at Rs. 723 Cr vs YoY Rs. 165 Cr, QoQ Rs. 660 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 49.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 21.4x FY25E EPS & 4.3x trailing P/BV
- April 29, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Atul Ltd. | CMP Rs. 5907 | M Cap Rs. 17390 Cr | 52 W H/L 7587/5720
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is marginally below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1212.2 Cr (6.5% QoQ, 1.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1130.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1137.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 1195.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 147.6 Cr (-2.7% QoQ, -1.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 153.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 151.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 149.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12.2% vs expectation of 13.6%, QoQ 13.3%, YoY 12.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 58.4 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 82.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 70.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 93.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 19.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 26.7x FY26E EPS
- April 29, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: CSB Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs. 380.80 | M Cap Rs. 7076 Cr | 52 W H/L 422/263
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is declining
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 386 Cr vs YoY Rs. 348 Cr, QoQ Rs. 383 Cr
NIM came at Rs. 5.04% vs QoQ 5.1%
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 197 Cr vs YoY Rs. 126 Cr, QoQ Rs. 125 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 228 Cr vs YoY Rs. 202 Cr, QoQ Rs. 196 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 22 Cr vs YoY Rs. -9 Cr, QoQ Rs. -5 Cr
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 151 Cr vs YoY Rs. 156 Cr, QoQ Rs. 150 Cr
Gross NPA came at Rs. 361 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 279 Cr at 1.47% vs QoQ 1.22%
Net NPA came at Rs. 125 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 70 Cr at 0.51% vs QoQ 0.31%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 8.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 11.5x FY25E EPS & 1.9x trailing P/Adj. BV
Slippages came at Rs. 122 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 36 Cr with slippage ratio of 2.01% vs QoQ 0.63%
O/s Restructured book stood at Rs. 14 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 12 Cr at 0.06% vs QoQ 0.05%
- April 29, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: Shriram Finance Ltd. -S | CMP Rs. 2412 | M Cap Rs. 90691 Cr | 52 W H/L 0/0
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is in-line with expectations
AUM details are awaited
NII came at Rs. 5494 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 5235 Cr, YoY Rs. 4514 Cr, QoQ Rs. 5216 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 3906 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 3840 Cr, YoY Rs. 3081 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3689 Cr
Provision came at Rs. 1261 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1238 Cr, YoY Rs. 1185 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1250 Cr
PAT came at Rs. 1946 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1936 Cr, YoY Rs. 1308 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1818 Cr
AUM came at Rs. 0 Cr vs YoY Rs. 185683 Cr, QoQ Rs. 214233 Cr
Gross NPA came at 5.45% vs QoQ 5.66%
Net NPA came at 2.7% vs QoQ 2.72%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 51.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 10.5x FY25E EPS & 1.9x trailing P/BV
- April 29, 2024 07:10
Share Market Live Today: Result at a Glance: April 26, 2024
SBI Life Insurance Company Limited: Net Revenue at Rs. 25116 crore, +26.2% YoY, and+12.5% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 35858 crore, +71.9% YoY and -6.8 % QoQ.
Force Motors Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 2011.08 crore, +35% YoY, and+18.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 278.51 crore, +130% YoY and +24.1% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 13.8%, +575 bps YoY and +59 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 137 crore, -8.3% YoY and +44.3% QoQ. Ashika
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank limited: NII at Rs. 539.94 crore, 31.8% YoY and 12% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 159.66 crore, 19.3% YoY and 37.6% QoQ. GNPA at 2.51x, Vs 3.04x YoY and 3.23x QoQ. NNPA at 0.03x, Vs 0.19x YoY and 0.39x QoQ.
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 587.12 crore, +235% YoY, and+25% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 107.27 crore, +1128.1% YoY and +66.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 18.3%, +1329 bps YoY and +456 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 71 crore,1454.4% YoY and +73.5% QoQ. Ashika
Eveready Industries India Ltd : Net Revenue at Rs. 280.9 crore, -1.8% YoY, and+-7.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 25.52 crore, +2377.7% YoY and +3.4% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 9.1%, +873 bps YoY and +99 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 271.65 crore,-13.2% YoY and -7.9% QoQ.
KSB Limited: Net Revenue at Rs. 554.7 crore, +13.3% YoY, and -7.9% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 71.4 crore, +24.8% YoY and -11.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 12.9%, +119 bps YoY and -55 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 44.6 crore, +9.0% YoY and -18.8% QoQ. Ashika
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.: NII at Rs. 9495.8 crore, +25.1% YoY and +3.8% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 2,118.5 crore, +19.8% YoY and -1.8% QoQ.
Shreeram Finance: NII at Rs. 5,543.47 crore, +22.3% YoY and +5.1% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 2,021.28 crore, +56.9% YoY and 7.9% QoQ. Ashika
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.: NII at Rs. 261.5 crore, +60% YoY and +14.8% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs.725 crore, +334% YoY and 9.5% QoQ.
Paisalo Digital Ltd.: NII at Rs. 75.2 crore, +38.3% YoY and -27.5% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 36.6 crore, +77.2% YoY and -35.2% QoQ. Ashika
Dolat Algotech Ltd.: Net Revenue at Rs. 131.99 crore, +342.9% YoY, and+51.5% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 91.99 crore, +178.7% YoY and +76.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 69.7%, -4108 bps YoY and +992 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 68.22 crore, +1037% YoY and +64.2% QoQ.
Bank of Maharastra : NII at Rs. 2584.4 crore, +18.2% YoY and 4.8% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 1267.32 crore, +39.2% YoY and 18.5% QoQ. GNPA at 1.88x, Vs 2.47x YoY and 2.04x QoQ. NNPA at 0.20x, Vs 0.25x YoY and 0.22x QoQ. Ashika
Supreme Industries Ltd. : Net Revenue at Rs. 3007.89 crore, +15.8% YoY, and+22.8% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 490.67 crore, +2.2% YoY and +29.5% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 16.3%, -217 bps YoY and +84 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 354.82 crore, -1.3% YoY and +38.5% QoQ.
Atul Industries Ltd. : Net Revenue at Rs. 1212.15 crore, +1.4% YoY, and+6.5% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 147.56 crore, -1.2% YoY and -2.7% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 12.2%, -32 bps YoY and -116 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 58.79 crore, -36.2% YoY and -18.4% QoQ. Ashika
Maruti Suzuki Ltd. : Net Revenue at Rs. 38471.20 crore, +19.4% YoY, and+14.8% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 5221.10 crore, +34.1% YoY and 17.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 13.6%, 148 bps YoY and 32 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 3952.30 crore, +47.1% YoY and +23.2% QoQ.
CSB Bank : NII at Rs. 386.03 crore, +10.8% YoY and 0.9% QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 151.46 crore, -3.1% YoY and 1.0% QoQ. GNPA at 1.47x, Vs 1.26x YoY and 1.22x QoQ. NNPA at 0.51x, Vs 0.35x YoY and 0.31x QoQ. Ashika
Welspun Speciality Solutions Ltd. : Net Revenue at Rs. 151.27 crore, +9.8% YoY, and-13.4% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 12.07 crore, -33.2% YoY and 1.3% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 8.0%, -514 bps YoY and 116 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 40.03 crore, +396.7% YoY and +556.2% QoQ.
Mahindra Holidays & Resort India Ltd. : Net Revenue at Rs. 800.19 crore, +12.4% YoY, and 26.0% QoQ. EBITDA at Rs. 187.78 crore, 14.0% YoY and 78.6% QoQ. EBITDA Margin at 23.5%, 32 bps YoY and 691 bps QoQ. Net Profit at Rs. 83.20 crore, +47.8% YoY and +690.9% QoQ. Ashika
- April 29, 2024 07:09
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 26 April 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3408.88
(13909.55 - 17318.43)
DII: NET BUY: +4356.83
(14475.58 - 10118.75)
- April 29, 2024 07:08
Share Market Live Today: MARKET WRAP 26th April, 2024
Market Indices
NIFTY 50 : 22,419.95
⬇️-150.40/-0.67%
SENSEX : 73,730.16
⬇️-609.28/-0.82%
BANKNIFTY :48,201.05
⬇️+293.90/-0.61%
INDIAVIX: 10.92
⬆️+0.19/+1.77%
Market round-up
Frontline equity indices snapped their 5-day winning streak amid mixed global market cues and as losses in Bajaj Finance offset gains in TechM & HDFC Bank.
Broader market indices rose outperforming benchmarks.
Rising stocks: 1101
Falling stocks: 1094
Technical Outlook:
NIFTY witnessed selling pressure throughout the day from the resistance zone of 22,560-22650. Until this zone is not taken out decisively, we can expect the consolidation to continue.
As far as the BANKNIFTY is concerned the recovery from the previous day’s lows was short-lived and lacked follow-up buying interest.
Key levels to monitor:
🔹NIFTY
▪️Support: 22,375-22,054
▪️Resistance: 22,695-23,016
🔹BANKNIFTY
▪️Support: 47,946-47.058
▪️Resistance: 48,834-49,722
Top 3 stock gainers(NIFTY 500):
▪️HUDCO (⬆️+12.33%)
▪️Glenmark Life (⬆️+8.58%)
▪️Zensar Tech (⬆️+8.01%)
Top 3 stock losers(NIFTY 500):
▪️LTTS(⬇️-7.80%)
▪️Bajaj Finance (⬇️-7.72%)
▪️KSB Pumps (⬇️-5.21%)
- April 29, 2024 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: KSB Ltd. | CMP Rs. 4935 | M Cap Rs. 12930 Cr | 52 W H/L 4216/2013
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Company announced 5:1 stock split
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 544.2 Cr (-9.7% QoQ, 11.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 602.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 489.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 60.9 Cr (-24.7% QoQ, 6.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 80.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 57.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.2% vs QoQ 13.4%, YoY 11.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 43.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 52.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 40 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 12.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 62.3x TTM EPS
- April 29, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Bank of Maharashtra Ltd. | CMP Rs. 61 | M Cap Rs. 43196 Cr | 52 W H/L 70/27
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Advances came at Rs. 200240 Cr vs YoY Rs. 171221 Cr, QoQ Rs. 185217 Cr
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 2584 Cr vs YoY Rs. 2187 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2466 Cr
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 1022 Cr vs YoY Rs. 822 Cr, QoQ Rs. 680 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 2210 Cr vs YoY Rs. 1855 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2012 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 942 Cr vs YoY Rs. 945 Cr, QoQ Rs. 943 Cr
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1218 Cr vs YoY Rs. 840 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1036 Cr
Gross NPA came at Rs. 3833 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 3858 Cr at 1.88% vs QoQ 2.04%
Net NPA came at Rs. 409 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 405 Cr at 0.2% vs QoQ 0.22%
Slippages came at Rs. 574 Cr vs YoY Rs. 549 Cr, QoQ Rs. 573 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.7
O/s Restructured book came at Rs. 2267 Cr vs YoY Rs. 4188 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2779 Cr
Stock is trading at 2.2x trailing P/Adj. BV
- April 29, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: Engineers India
Here is an interesting stock idea
- April 29, 2024 06:59
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty Predictions for April 28-May 3
Nifty and Bank Nifty prediction for the week 29April 2024 to 03 May 2024 by BL Guru
- April 29, 2024 06:57
Stock Market Live Today: F&O Strategy: Buy SAIL futures
SAIL May futures, at ₹170.20 against the spot price of ₹168.55, signals a healthy rollover of long positions
- April 29, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Short Take: Canara Bank F&O contracts adjustment
Canara Bank (₹617.6) had announced a split in share with a ratio of 5:1. Consequently, the share price will be divided by 5. This will also lead to necessary adjustments in the futures and options (F&O) contracts on this stock on the record date.
- April 29, 2024 06:51
Commodities Market Live Today: Big Story: Should you go after Silver now?
Supply deficit spells an attractive investment opportunity now. Here’s our analysis to guide you on how to go about it
- April 29, 2024 06:50
Stock Market Live Today: Mastering Derivatives: Combining short futures with long ETF
The strategy of combining long underlying with short futures is best suited for the Nifty Index
- April 29, 2024 06:49
Stock Market Live Today: Real returns: Don’t read too much into the India VIX
With the General Elections on, the Indian stock markets have paused in their bullish streak to trade sideways lately. But investors don’t seem to be happy with this breather. Instead, they are putting every possible indicator under the microscope for signs that market will resume its upward climb.
- April 29, 2024 06:40
Stock Market Live Today: Triveni Turbine: What should investors do?
Long-term growth prospects are factored into Triveni Turbines now. Hence, fresh exposure is not called for
- April 29, 2024 06:39
Stock Market Live Today: TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech: Why Accenture sets the tone for IT stocks from here
While Indian bourses may decouple to an extent from global markets, IT stocks cannot
- April 29, 2024 06:38
Stock Market Live Today: Index Outlook: Indices need a strong follow-through rise
Failure to breach the upcoming resistances can intensify the sell-off in the Nifty 50, Sensex and Nifty Bank index

