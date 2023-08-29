Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 29 August 2023.
- August 29, 2023 09:30
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher
Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, aided by broad sectoral gains, ahead of key macro data from the US as well as India’s quarterly gross domestic product, due later this week.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.12% at 19,329, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 88 pts to 65,077.
- August 29, 2023 09:23
Crude oil futures trade marginally lower
Crude oil futures traded marginally lower on Tuesday morning as the market is waiting for the release of key economic data from the US and China during this week. US and China are the major consumers of crude oil in the world market. At 9.18 am on Tuesday, November Brent oil futures were at $83.82, down by 0.06 per cent; and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $80.05, down by 0.06 per cent.
- August 29, 2023 09:23
Blue Dart Express Ltd has received UNFCCC Certification for its climate neutrality efforts. The stock lost 0.6% to trade at Rs 6,288 in early trade.
- August 29, 2023 09:20
Stock market live updates: Coforge gains 0.5% in early trade
Coforge Ltd, a global digital services and solutions provider, has been recognised by HFS Research in Horizon 3- ‘Market Leader’ in the Horizons Report on Travel, Hospitality, and Logistics (THL) Service Providers, 2023.
- August 29, 2023 09:05
Stock market live updates: Shrikant Chouhan on outlook for Nifty and Nifty Bank
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
“The market is still in a trading range and we need a close above the 19370 mark for further upside. The positive sentiment is likely to continue as long as the index sustains at 19220/64700, above which, we can see a pull back rally till 19400-19450. On the other hand, selling pressure is likely to increase below 19220 and the market may slide further towards 19100-19000. Bank Nifty was seen gaining strength, but it failed to accelerate further due to weakness in the broader market. Above 44500, the upside may lift the index up to 45000 levels. Below 44200, the index could slide further towards 44000 or 43800 levels.”
- August 29, 2023 08:53
Sectoral Watch: Antique positive on Indian life insurance sector
Antique is positive on Indian life insurance sector and initiates coverage on
▪️ HDFC Life | 24% UPSIDE | Consistent industry leading growth justifies premium valuation
▪️ SBI Life | 22% UPSIDE | Play on SBIN’s robust distribution network
▪️ Max Financial Services | 21% UPSIDE | Axis Bank channel growth recovery remains key stock driver
▪️ ICICI Prudential Life | 20% UPSIDE | Growth revival to drive re-rating
- August 29, 2023 08:52
Stocks to Watch: Black Rose Industries installs rooftop solar in Gujarat facility
Black Rose Industries Limited have successfully installed and commissioned Rooftop Solar Power System of capacity 511 KW at our manufacturing facility situated at Jhagadia, Gujarat, on 28th August, 2023.
- August 29, 2023 08:49
Stocks to Watch: Key takeaways from Piramal’s analyst meet
i) Following the business transformation necessitated by a weak real estate cycle in 2018, Piramal has focused on building a retail NBFC of scale. ii) The company has revamped its management and business
teams, and the Board. The team has leaders with 20-plus years of experience each from reputable institutions such as AXIS, ICICI, Bajaj Finance, Amazon, Avendus and KKR. iii) The company has also built a strong technology platform that runs on cloud, and does not have legacy servers. -- Nuvama Institutional Equities
- August 29, 2023 08:48
Economy Watch: Key factors to keep an eye on this week
1] 31st August: India GDP Growth for Q1FY24
2] 1st Sep: Mfg PMI
3] 1st Sept: August Auto number
4] 30th Aug: US 2QCY24 GDP estimates
5] 1st Sept- Countries Caixin Mfg data: China, Japan
- August 29, 2023 08:46
Kotak Institutional Equities on RIL AGM, InterGlobe Aviation, realty sector
Reliance Industries: Next generation comes on board
Retail: To be the fastest-growing business of RIL; further stake-sales likely
R-Jio: 5G rollouts to drive market share gains; Jio AirFiber launch in Sep 2023
O2C: Transition to sustainable/circular energy business; net zero by 2035
InterGlobe Aviation: International is where the battle is being fought
Indian carriers have gained meaningful share in international travel
Supply-constrained carriers are growing international at cost of domestic
Shift to international is positive for spreads of airlines, especially IndiGo
Overhang in domestic of low load factor in July not sustaining in August
Sector Alerts
Real Estate: Vacancies inch up; SEZ resolution paramount
Lower absorption as demand and regulatory headwinds at play
Pune leads in large deals; Cognizant takes up 1 mn sq. ft of new area
- August 29, 2023 08:41
Chola Securities take on Market: Buy on corrections, stay put on longs
Earnings: Q1FY24 earnings update by corporates have largely been in line with expectation. Pharmaceuticals, FMEG, FMCG, Cement, Automobiles, Auto-ancillary all delivered good set of numbers. Management
commentary across sectors were largely bullish, having an expectation of high teen growth in FY’24; the only sore point being IT. Financials have been an all-round beat. Fundamentally, from long term
perspective economy is building on strong demand traction.
Market Outlook: The current strategy is to buy on corrections and hold onto long positions. However, present volatility may extend to couple of weeks. Probability, of deep cuts on Nifty 50 index is high.
Relative Outperformance: The medium-term relative outperformance of Indian markets compared to global peers is likely to continue.
- August 29, 2023 08:39
Listing of new securities
Listing of new securities of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
17,92,453 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.43/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants
Listing of new securities of SG Finserve Limited
60,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.91/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.
Listing of Equity Shares of Shoora Designs Limited (SME)
14,98,662 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up IPO Px: 48/- Lot 3000
Listing of new securities of Union Bank of India
57,77,00,751 Equity shares of Rs.10/ each allotted to QIBs pursuant to Qualified Institutional Placement. @ 86.55
Listing of new Securities of Rama Steel Tubes Limited
37,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs.75.40/- to Non Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants and 1,50,00,000 equity shares allotted as bonus shares reserved on the above shares in the ratio of 4:1.
- August 29, 2023 08:39
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 30 August 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
CMS Info Systems Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 356.3
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 498.1
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 417.55
Tanla Platforms Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 963.85
- August 29, 2023 08:38
IPO watch: Listing of Pyramid Technoplast today
Shares of Pyramid Technoplast will be listed at the bourses today.
The ₹153-crore IPO of Pyramid Technoplast was subscribed 14.72 times. The company has set the IPO price at Rs 166, at the upper end of the price band Rs 151-166.
The initial public offering saw a strong response from all category of investors. While retail investors portion was subscribed 29 times, NII portion and QIB quotas were subscribed 32 times, and 10 times respectively.
- August 29, 2023 08:37
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Genus Power Infrastructures, Ksolves India
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Atul Auto
Ex-date Dividend: Birla Corporation, Gmm Pfaudler, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
Ex-date AGM: Go Fashion (India), Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, GMM Pfaudler, Birla Corporation, and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
Record-date Dividend: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Garware Hi-Tech Films, Titagarh Rail Systems
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Nil.
- August 29, 2023 08:36
Pledge Share Details
Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Promoter Baskar Babu Ramachandran released a pledge of 9.5 lakh shares on Aug. 24.
Jamna Auto Industries: Promoter Pradeep Singh Jauhar created a pledge of 52 lakh shares on Aug. 28.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge of 21 lakh shares on Aug. 24.
- August 29, 2023 08:35
Insider Trades
Sapphire Foods India: Promoter Sagista Realty Advisors sold 1.6 lakh shares on Aug. 25, and promoter Sapphire Foods Mauritius sold 16.25 lakh shares on Aug. 24.
Coforge: Promoter Hulst BV sold 1.63 crore shares on Aug. 24.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 1.3 lakh shares between Aug. 23 and 25.
DB Realty: Promoter Mohammed Gulamali Morani sold 2.1 lakh shares on Aug. 23.
- August 29, 2023 08:35
Bulk Deals
RattanIndia Power: ABARC-AST-002-TRUST sold 4.4 crore shares (0.8%) at Rs 5.6 apiece.
63 Moons Tech: Gazania Advisory sold three lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 358.09 apiece.
- August 29, 2023 08:34
Block Deals: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: University of Notre Dame du Lac sold 1.67 crore shares (2.85%), MIO IV Star sold 34 lakh shares (0.6%), and ROC Star Investment Trust sold 15 lakh shares (0.3%), while Fidelity bought 1.76 crore shares (3%), FGTFEBP: FIAM Emerging Markets Opportunities Commingled Pool bought 32.45 lakh shares (0.6%), and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 39 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 610.2 apiece.
- August 29, 2023 08:33
Block Deals: Strides Pharma Science
Strides Pharma Science: Shasun Enterprises sold 2.3 lakh shares (0.3%) and Morgan Stanley Asia bought 2.3 lakh shares (0.3%) at Rs 438 apiece.
- August 29, 2023 08:33
Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech inks pact for TIBCO Products with Cloud Software Group
HCL Technologies signs Exclusive Preferred Professional Services Agreement With Cloud Software Group Company Signs Agreement For TIBCO Products For Enterprise Customers Across The Globe
- August 29, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch: SJVN’s arm bags 320 MW solar project from Assam Power Development Corporation
SJVN : BAGS ORDER Arm SJVN Green Energy Limited Gets Letter Of Awards From Assam Power Development Corporation Limited For 3 Solar Power Projs Of Cumulative Capacity 320 MW
- August 29, 2023 08:28
Stocks to Watch: Block deals in Apollo Hospital
Apollo Hospital: Promoter may sell up to 26.3 lakh shares (0.85% equity) via block deals Floor Price is likely at Rs 1,595/sh, 4.3% discount to CMP Base size of the block deals likely at Rs 303 cr and greenshoe at Rs 116 cr
- August 29, 2023 08:27
Stocks to Watch: V-Mart Retail promoter executes gift deed
V-Mart Retail: Promoter Lalit Agarwal has executed a gift deed in favour of promoter Madan Gopal Agarwal to transfer 10.4 lakh shares, representing 5.27% of the paid-up share capital.
- August 29, 2023 08:26
Stocks to Watch: Indiabulls Real Estate appoints Atul Chandra as Chief Operating Officer
Indiabulls Real Estate: The company appointed its current senior vice president, Atul Chandra, as Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.
- August 29, 2023 08:25
Stocks to Watch: Divis Labs
Divis Laboratories: Madhusudana Rao Divi retired as a director as well as a full-time director in view of his age and health situation with immediate effect.
- August 29, 2023 08:24
Stocks to Watch: Schaeffler India to acquire Koovers for full shareholding
Schaeffler India: The company has entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the shareholding of KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions (“Koovers”) following the board’s approval.
- August 29, 2023 08:23
Stocks to Watch: Rane Madras approves divestment of Rane Light Metal Casting Inc. Holdings
Rane Madras: The board has approved divestment by way of stock sale of the entire holdings in Rane Light Metal Casting Inc., USA (LMCA), held through its wholly owned subsidiary Rane (Madras) International Holdings BV, The Netherlands (RMIH).
Rane Madras: The board has approved divestment by way of stock sale of the entire holdings in Rane Light Metal Casting Inc., USA (LMCA), held through its wholly owned subsidiary Rane (Madras) International Holdings BV, The Netherlands (RMIH).
- August 29, 2023 08:21
Stocks to Watch: Bayer CropScience
Bayer CropScience: Duraiswami Narain has resigned as the vice chairman, MD, and CEO of the company with effect from Oct. 31 due to his planned repatriation to Bayer US. The company has appointed Simon Weibusch as Narain’s replacement, with effect from Nov. 1.
- August 29, 2023 08:20
Global Markets Update: What happened overnight?
- SPX +0.63%, Nasdaq +0.84%
- UST 10-year yield lost 3 bps to 4.21%
- Dollar Index -0.21% to 103.95
- Brent oil little changed, settling at $84.50/bbl
- August 29, 2023 08:19
Fund Houses Recommendations
HSBL on UPL: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 775
Nomura on Bharat Forge: Maintain Buy, target Rs 1157
UBS on PVR Inox: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 2150
MS on Manappuram: Maintain Overweight, target price at Rs 183
Jefferies on Axis Bank: Maintain Buy, target Rs 1200
CLSA on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 3060
Jefferies on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 2950
Nomura on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 2925
Macquarie on Reliance Ind: Maintain Underperform, target price at Rs 2100
Emkay on PEL: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 1230
Jefferies on PEL: Maintain Underperform, target price at Rs 920
CLSA on PEL: Maintain Underperform, target price at Rs 1150
HSBC on Dr Reddy: Downgrade to Hold on Company
Investec on Indian Bank: Hold, target price to Rs 430
- August 29, 2023 08:18
Share Market Today: Market buzz on APL Apollo Tubes
According to a section of media, APL Apollo Tubes
— Promoter may sell up to 26.3 lakh shares (0.85% equity) via block deals
— Floor Price is likely at Rs 1,595/sh, 4.3% discount to CMP
— Base size of the block deals likely at Rs 303 cr and greenshoe at Rs 116 cr
- August 29, 2023 08:17
Stock under F&O ban on NSE 29-Aug-23
1 BHEL
2 ESCORTS
3 GMRINFRA
4 HINDCOPPER
5 IBULHSGFIN
6 INDIACEM
7 MANAPPURAM
8 RBLBANK
9 SUNTV
- August 29, 2023 08:16
Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings: 29-Aug-23
ADVIK LAB
A.G.M.
ASHIANA ISPAT
Increase in Authorised Capital;A.G.M.;Preferential Issue of shares
BIGBLOC
A.G.M.
BP CAPITAL
A.G.M.
CASPIAN CORPORATE SERVICES
Final Dividend;A.G.M.;General
CIAN AGRO
A.G.M.
DALMIA INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPENT LTD
A.G.M.
ECO HOTELS
Preferential Issue of shares
FCS SOFT
A.G.M.
GAN HOLDINGS
A.G.M.;General
GILLETTE
Final Dividend;Audited Results
GRAVITY
A.G.M.
HMA AGRO
Final Dividend;Audited Results;A.G.M.;General
INTERWORLD DIGITAL
A.G.M.
KILPEST
Amalgamation
KP ENERGY LTD
Employees Stock Option Plan;A.G.M.;General
LANDMARC
A.G.M.
MOLDTEK
A.G.M.;General
MOLDTEK PACKAGING
A.G.M.;General
MUFIN GREEN FINANCE
A.G.M.;General
NOUVEAU GLOBAL VENTURES
General
NUTRICIRCLE
A.G.M.;General
PG FOIL
A.G.M.
PHARMAID
General
PRO FIN CAPITAL
Preferential Issue of shares
RCC CEMENTS
A.G.M.
REVATHI
Audited Results
RITHWIK FMS
A.G.M.
RKD AGRI RETAIL
A.G.M.
SABOO BROTHERS
A.G.M.;General
SBFC FINANCE
General
SHANTI EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVES
A.G.M.;General
STANDARD CAPITAL MARKETS
General
STARLINEPS ENTERPRISES
A.G.M.;General
SUPER CROP SAFE
A.G.M.
SUNCITY SYNTHETICS
General
TIJARIA POLYPIPES
General
TRANS INDIA REAL ESTATE
Quarterly Results
UNI AUTO
Issue Of Warrants;General;Preferential Issue of shares
UNITECH
Quarterly Results
- August 29, 2023 08:15
Stocks to Watch: Export order for Captain Pipes
Captain Pipes Ltd has announced the receipt of its highest ever monthly export order amounting to $360,000 in August. The company is aiming to increase its share of export revenue in total revenue from 12 per cent in FY23 to 20 per cent within next three years.
- August 29, 2023 08:14
Stocks to Watch: LTIMindtree’s AI collaboration
LTIMindtree has announced a strategic collaboration with CAST AI, a leading SaaS company that specialises in automated cost optimisation for customers who run their cloud-native applications on Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. The partnership will help companies save, on average, over 60 percent on cloud costs as they modernize legacy applications for cloud migration.
- August 29, 2023 08:13
Stocks to Watch: Tiger Global exits from Zomato
Tiger Global and billionaire Yuri Milner’s DST Global on Monday sold a 1.8 per cent stake in Zomato for Rs 1,412 crore through open market transactions. Axis Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Founders Collective Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore and Societe Generale, among others were the buyers of the shares of Zomato.
- August 29, 2023 08:12
Stocks to Watch: R&D spend to keep Sun Pharma in good health
Sun Pharma’s R&D spending is expected to be about 7-8 per cent of sales in FY24 with an increased focus on specialty R&D, the management said during the company’s AGM on August 28. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. spent approximately Rs 2,400 core on Research and Development, which accounted for about 5.5 per cent of its sales for FY 23
- August 29, 2023 08:10
Stocks to Watch: Will Jawan lift spirit of Panorama Studios
Panorama Studios International Ltd will be releasing Shahrukh’s film “Jawan”, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages in the Mysore circuit, the film directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.
- August 29, 2023 08:09
Stocks to Watch: Gokaldas’ big acquisition
Gokaldas Exports Limited (GEL) through its wholly owned subsidiaries has entered into an agreement to acquire Atraco Group (Atraco), a leading manufacturer of apparel with a strong market position and customer relationships across U.S. and Europe. Their product range includes shorts, pants, shirts, t-shirts, blouses and dresses catering across age groups.
- August 29, 2023 08:08
Stock Market Today: Opening Bid: Sensex, Nifty to open flat despite positive global trends
Gift Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic markets despite global positivity. Stock-specific action anticipated before August F&O expiry. Credit and deposits grow, markets in consolidation. Nifty futures signal bullish sentiment.
- August 29, 2023 07:43
Stocks that will see action today: August 29, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Zomato, HCC, Sun Pharma, SJVN, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Gokaldas Exports, LTIMindtree, Captain Pipes, HFCL, Bayer Cropscience, Indsil Hydro
- August 29, 2023 07:27
L&T in talks with ISRO to build launch vehicles for LEO satellites
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is in talks to acquire space technology from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to build launch vehicles for low earth orbit satellites (LEOs).
- August 29, 2023 07:23
Broker’s Call: Suzlon (Buy)
Suzlon Energy Ltd (Suzlon) with leading market share (33 per cent), higher depth of manufacturing (4.5GW), most credible O&M services (35 per cent+ EBITDA) and technology superiority (3MW sets under testing) is best placed to grow its order book (1.5GW/2GW as of Jun’23/Mar’26) and enhance project execution (800MW/1500MW in FY24/FY26) gaining from the industry tailwinds.
- August 29, 2023 07:21
Broker’s call: GRSE (Sell)
Garden Reach Shipbuilders’ (GRSE) Q1FY24 performance was boosted by P-17A frigates project entering the peak revenue booking phase.
Key points: revenue was up 30.4 per cent YoY while EBITDA rose 37.6 per cent YoY; orderbook as at June 2023-end was at ₹24,550 crore, implying orderbook/revenue at 8.96x; an order worth ₹250 crore for Naval guns from Indian Navy was received; and company subcontracted part of its orderbook to L&T for speedy execution.
- August 29, 2023 07:20
Piramal Enterprises buyback to open on Aug 31
The ₹1,750-crore buyback offer of Piramal Enterprises will open on August 31 and close on September 6. The company plans to buyback up to 140 crore shares of ₹2 each at ₹1,250 a share.
- August 29, 2023 07:17
Day trading guide for August 29, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- August 29, 2023 07:16
Stock to buy today: Federal Bank (₹144.05)
The short-term outlook is bullish for Federal Bank. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by rising over 2 per cent on Monday confirms resumption of the broader uptrend in place since April 2020. Strong support is now in the ₹140-138 region.
- August 29, 2023 07:10
Asia stocks gain on US equities rise, eyes on economic data
Asian stock markets saw an increase as a result of the upward movement in US equities. Traders are in anticipation of a series of economic data that will be released in the coming days, as these figures are expected to provide insights into the potential direction of global central bank policies.
At the start of the trading session, stock prices in Japan, South Korea, and Australia all registered slight gains. Additionally, the futures for Hong Kong equities indicated a positive trend. In the US, the futures market showed stabilization, a response to the S&P 500 achieving its first consecutive back-to-back gains for the month of August.
- August 29, 2023 07:06
Wall Street closes higher ahead of crucial inflation and jobs data
Wall Street ended higher on Monday, with gains in 3M and Goldman Sachs ahead of key inflation and jobs data this week that will offer more clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.
All three major stock indexes rose as investors digested last Friday’s comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates further to ensure inflation is contained.
Focus now shifts to a report on the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, to be released on Thursday, and non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.63% to end the session at 4,433.31 points.The Nasdaq gained 0.84% to 13,705.13 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62% to 34,559.98 points. - Reuters
