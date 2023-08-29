August 29, 2023 08:39

Listing of new securities of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

17,92,453 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.43/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants

Listing of new securities of SG Finserve Limited

60,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.91/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.

Listing of Equity Shares of Shoora Designs Limited (SME)

14,98,662 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up IPO Px: 48/- Lot 3000

Listing of new securities of Union Bank of India

57,77,00,751 Equity shares of Rs.10/ each allotted to QIBs pursuant to Qualified Institutional Placement. @ 86.55

Listing of new Securities of Rama Steel Tubes Limited

37,50,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each issued at a premium of Rs.75.40/- to Non Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants and 1,50,00,000 equity shares allotted as bonus shares reserved on the above shares in the ratio of 4:1.