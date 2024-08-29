August 29, 2024 07:32

As of 18:34 PM Wednesday 28 August 2024

Awfis Space Sol: Amit Ramani, CMD

Awfis Space Solutions: Update On New Deal With Niyati Group, What’s The Expansion Plan For FY25?

Garden Reach Sh: PR Hari, CMD

Expect Results Of Navy’s Corvette Order Bids In Next 4 Months: Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Gravita India: Naveen Prakash Sharma, CEO ED

Guiding For Volume Growth Of 25% Over Next Few Years And Margin At 9-10%: Gravita India

Keystone Realto: Boman Rustom Irani, CMD

Keystone Realtors Launches Verdant Vistas In Thane: Thane & Mumbai Mkts Performing Well, Says Mgmt

Medi Assist: Satish VN Gidugu, CEO & Whole-time Director

Paramount TPA Acquisition Takes Group Market Share To Over 36% From Approx 30%: Medi Assist

*Medi Assist: Dr Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal, *

Medi Assist Acquires Paramount TPA | More Acquisition On The Cards? | Dr Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal

Raymond: Amit Agarwal, CFO

Raymond: Company Targetting 16-18% EBITDA CAGR, What’s The Business Outlook For FY25?

RBL Bank: R Subramaniakumar, MD CEO

ULI Will Help In Assessing The Right Borrowing Ability Of The Borrower: RBL Bank

Shriram Trans: Umesh Revankar, Managing Director

NIM Will Be Maintained At 8.8-8.9% & Credit Cost Will Be Below 2%: Shriram Finance

Awfis Space Sol: Amit Ramani, CMD

Focussed On Operating Efficiency And Leverage: Awfis Space Solutions

