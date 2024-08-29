Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for August 29, 2024.
- August 29, 2024 07:44
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: August 29, 2024
The Competition Commission of India on Wednesday approved the merger of the media assets of Reliance Industries and The Walt Disney Co to create the country’s largest media empire worth over ₹70,000 crore. The deal, announced six months ago, faced scrutiny by the anti-trust regulator and the approval comes after the parties proposed certain modifications to the original transaction structure. Read more
- August 29, 2024 07:35
Stock market live updates today: UBS: India Power Financiers Initiate coverage of Power Finance and REC with Buys and price targets of Rs670.00/Rs720.00, implying 1.6/2x FY26E P/BV
- August 29, 2024 07:34
Stock market live updates today: BLOCK DEAL ALERT : WELSPUN LIVING
Promoter entity to sell upto 4.6pc stake via block deal
Floor price Rs 197/sh ( 5% discount to CMP)
180 day lock up for seller
JEFFERIES sole broker to deal
- August 29, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: NVIDIA Q2 25 Earnings:
- Adj EPS: $0.68 (est $0.65)
- Revenue: $30B (est $28.86B)
- Sees Q3 Rev $32.5B +/- 2% (est $31.9B)
- Approves Additional $50B Buyback
(Numbers seen better than estimates, however share fell by 4 percent post market as already stock was trading near to all time high)
- August 29, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: Earnings calendar
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 29.08.2024
GILLETTE
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 30.08.2024
APIS, FIRSTCRY, PGCRL, UNIECOM
- August 29, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 29.08.2024
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Dollar General Corporation(Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Brown Forman Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Best Buy Co., Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Burlington Stores, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Campbell Soup Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Birkenstock Holding plc (Pre market) (Sector- Textiles)
Dell Technologies Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Marvell Technology, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Autodesk, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
lululemon athletica Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Textiles)
MongoDB, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retailer)
Elastic N.V. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Gap, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retailer)
- August 29, 2024 07:32
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 29.08.2024
TENT EURO German Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: 0.0% versus Previous: 0.3%)
18.00 U.S. Unemployment (Expected: 232k versus Previous: 232k)
18.00 U.S. Prelim GDP q/q (Expected: 2.8% versus Previous: 2.8%)
19.30 U.S. Pending Home Sales (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 4.8%)
- August 29, 2024 07:32
- August 29, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity:
28 August 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 117801.06 + 7849.72 Total: 125650.78
F&O Volume: 697026.57 + 383640.67 Total: 1080667.24
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -1347.53
(13535.83 - 14883.36)
DII: NET BUY: +439.35
(12746.57 - 12307.22)
- August 29, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: August 29, 2024: Vedant Fashions BUY
- August 29, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates today: Hope shareholders vote for right reasons, focus has been on adding value: Samir Modi ahead of Godfrey Phillips AGM
Ahead of the critical Annual General Meeting of Godfrey Phillips which is slated for September 6, Samir Modi, part of its promoters’ group, who is locked in a boardroom battle with his mother Bina Modi, said he hopes that the shareholders will vote for the right reasons.
- August 29, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: abCoffee partners with Shoppers Stop to open 3 in-store outlets
abCoffee is partnering with Shoppers Stop to make the customer experience more memorable, and seamlessly integrate abCoffee’s speciality coffee offerings into Shoppers Stop’s retail environment.
This collaboration marks a milestone in abCoffee’s expansion strategy, opening three new state-of-the-art coffee decks across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai
- August 29, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Tanishq, De Beers join hands to promote natural diamonds
Amid intense competition from lab grown diamonds, Tanishq, a leading jewellery brand and De Beers, the world’s leading diamond company, have joined hands to promote natural diamonds across India.
- August 29, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates today: Tata Projects empowering construction workforce with skilling opportunities
Tata Projects has launched worker upskilling initiatives to empower its workforce and promote sustainable practices within the construction industry. At the company’s project site for Chennai Metro Rail Ltd in Madhavaram, a batch of 25 students are getting trained on metro projects and creating a pool of talented workforce for the industry, said K Ramesh, Assistant Vice President, Projects, Tata Projects Ltd (TPL).
- August 29, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Vedant Fashions (₹1,222.85): BUY
The short-term outlook for Vedant Fashions is bullish. The stock has been moving up for over a week now. So far this week, the 4 per cent rise has taken the share price well above the key resistance level of ₹1,190. The region between ₹1,200 and ₹1,185 will now act as a good support zone and limit the downside. Read more
- August 29, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates today: 84% cases filed for personal guarantors’ insolvency pending for admission: IBBI
As many as 2,496 insolvency cases against personal guarantors (PG) to corporate debtors (CD) are awaiting admission at various tribunals across the country, latest IBBI data showed.
- August 29, 2024 06:36
Stock market live updates today: ESAF Small Finance Bank launches Inori RuPay Platinum Credit Card
ESAF Small Finance Bank has launched the Inori RuPay Platinum Credit Card, a premium financial product designed in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer cardholders exclusive benefits and privileges.
- August 29, 2024 06:34
Stock market live updates today: CCI approves $8.5 billion Reliance-Disney media assets merger
The Competition Commission of India has approved a mega $8.5-billion merger deal involving Reliance Industries, Viacom18, and Disney’s media assets in India.
- August 29, 2024 06:31
Stock market live updates today: SBI’s new chief Setty wants his bank to grow into the ‘Best Bank’ in India
State Bank of India’s new Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty believes in finding a firm foothold before taking the next step, even as he wants his Bank to grow into the “Best Bank” in the country.
- August 29, 2024 06:29
Stock market live updates today: SEBI warns investors against unrealistic protrayal of SME IPOs
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday raised concerns on the rosy picture painted by promoters of small and medium enterprises (SME) tapping the market for a public share sale. Read more
