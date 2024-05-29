Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for May 29, 2024.
- May 29, 2024 09:24
Stock Market Live Today: Q4 Result on 29th May
EMS ltd
Chavda infra
Redtape ltd
Rishabh instrument
CFF fluid
Quicktouch technologies
Droneacharya aerial
AVG logistics
Uma export
Marine electrical
ICE make refrigeration
Mazagon dock
Vikas lifecare
Solara active pharma
Goyal Aluminium
Lemon tree hotel
Astron paper
KIOCL Ltd
NINtec system
Alkem lab
AGI infra
Veto switchgear
Rudra global
Mangalam seeds
SAL automotive
Shivalik rasayan
POCL enterprises
KMC speciality
Bata india
RPP infra
RTS power
Aries agro
Renuka Sugar
Websol energy
Vikram thermo
Rana sugar
Lambodhara textile
Jyoti structure
Ion exchange
Genus power
AVT natural
Bajaj steel
Nahar spinning
The hi tech gear
Ashapura minechem
Ahluwalia contract
Shraddha prime
SJVN ltd
Banco product
Tata steel
KNR construction
ADC india
GMR airports
Sreeleathers
Waterbase
Vidhi speciality
Heubach colorant
Cummins india
Deepak spinners
Emami
Munjal showa
Orient paper
Bharat gear
Globus spirit
RHI magnesita
NOCIL
SMS pharma
Technocraft ind
- May 29, 2024 09:20
Stock Market Live Today: OPENING BELL: Sensex, Nifty open subdued amid global market weakness
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened on a subdued note on Wednesday, following weakness in global markets as investors await U.S. inflation data due this week for insights on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 270.59 points to 74,899.87 in early trade. The NSE Nifty fell 82.05 points to 22,806.10. Recent U.S. data has kept traders uncertain about the strength of the economy and persistent inflationary pressures, clouding the outlook for the Fed’s policy path.
Asian markets were trading lower, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan falling 0.89%.
“Global markets are consolidating ahead of U.S. GDP data and core PCE data, releasing on May 30, which will be a crucial indicator for the U.S. Fed’s interest rate decision,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
“Expect Nifty to remain sideways to marginally positive on the back of reduced FII selling, predictions of an above-normal monsoon, and the last leg of Q4 results,” Khemka added.
Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday in another volatile session, with nervousness surrounding the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections next week. Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, offloading shares worth Rs 65.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought Rs 3,232 crore in stocks.
- May 29, 2024 09:00
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kotak Inst Eqt on Oil India
Downgrade to Sell, TP Rs 500
4Q EBITDA (8% qoq/yoy) 2% ahead of est.
For FY24, key +ve was oil production rising 6% yoy
With a sharp run up (OIL up 2.5X yoy), believe production upside is priced in
- May 29, 2024 09:00
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: CLSA on Dish TV
Downgrade to U-P, TP cut to Rs 17 from Rs 24
FY24 rev fell 18% YoY to Rs18.6bn, 5% below est.
Co turned debt free in FY24 from a peak of Rs31.5bn in FY18
Cut FY25/26CL rev & Ebitda by 3-10%
Challenge is low promoter ownership in aftermath of pledging crisis
- May 29, 2024 09:00
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on Concord Bio
Hold Call, Target Rs 1,410
Q4 In-line With Formulations Division Driving Growth
API Sales In FY24 Was Impacted Due To A Few Customers Shifting Their Bases
API Sale Is Expected To Pick-up In FY25
Injectable Facility Commissioning Has Been Delayed By Couple Of Quarter
Injectable Facility Will Be Online In Q3FY25 & Could Impact Margin In The Year
FY24 Saw 2 New API Launches And Mgmt Expect Similar Run Rate In Coming Years
- May 29, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on AB Fashion
Underweight Call, Target Rs 200
Q4 Earnings Ahead Of Estimates, On Better-than-expected EBITDA Margin
In Weak Demand Environment, Management Focussed On Improving Profitability
Management Focussed On Rationalising Retail Network & Scaling New Businesses
Co Met Its Stated FY24 Net Debt Target
- May 29, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: CLSA on Hindalco
Buy Call, Target Rs 770
Novelis Announced The Price Band For Its IPO Of 45 m Shares $18-21/Share
Price Band Implies Novelis’ Mkt Cap Of $10.8-12.6 Bn & Proceeds Of $810-945 m For Hindalco
The Market Cap & Proceeds For Hindalco Indicates A Valuation Of 7.7x–8.6x For Novelis
We Value Novelis At 6.5x FY26 EV/EBITDA In Hindalco’s SOTP
Key Debates Around The Deal Are Likely To Be On Valuation Of Hindalco’s Stake In Novelis
Key Debates Around The Deal Will Be Its SOTP & Use Of The Proceeds From IPO
- May 29, 2024 08:58
Stock Market Live Today: Integra Essentia announces Rs 3.25 per share rights issue
Integra Essentia Limited’s board meeting on May 28, 2024, approved a rights issue of up to 15,26,34,538 equity shares at a price of Rs. 3.25 per share, with a record date of June 1, 2024. The rights issue period is from June 11 to June 25, 2024. The company also confirmed arrangements with NSDL and CDSL for crediting rights entitlements in demat accounts and approved the letter of offer to be filed with NSE and BSE.
- May 29, 2024 08:46
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses Recommendations
MS on Trent: Maintain Equal weight on Company, raise target price at Rs 4817/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Hindalco: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 770/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Hindalco: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 750/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on Oil India: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 800/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Oil India: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 775/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Natco Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1200/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Suzlon: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 53/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Inox Wind: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 193/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Concord: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 1410/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on LIC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1255/Sh (Neutral)
MOSL on LIC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1270/Sh (Neutral)
GS on LIC: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 950/Sh (Neutral)
Elara on Sumitomo: Maintain Accumulate on Company, target price at Rs 472/Sh (Neutral)
MS on ABFRL: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 200/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Dish TV: Downgrade to Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 17/Sh (Negative)
- May 29, 2024 08:46
Commodities Market Today: Silver gains to $32.10
Silver prices rose as the favourable macroeconomic environment for precious metals boosted actual silver purchases for industrial purposes. Even while robust economic growth and stubborn inflationary pressures in the United States have pushed back expectations for the Fed’s monetary easing, markets still anticipate the Fed to cut rates multiple times this year. Combined with expected rate cuts by the ECB, BoE, and PBoC, lower opportunity costs to retain bullion and rising central bank interest in storing precious metals fueled silver’s over 40% jump in the second quarter. Meanwhile, demand for solar panels amid unpredictable global electricity costs has supported industrial demand for silver, as evidenced by solar shares trading at a year-to-date high.
- May 29, 2024 08:40
Commodities Market Today: Gold up at $2359.57
Gold steadied as investors remained cautious ahead of a major US PCE inflation report, looking for clues on the Fed’s policy stance. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Kashkari argued that the Fed should wait until there is significant progress on inflation before decreasing interest rates. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders presently see a 64% chance of a rate drop by November. Gold imports to China through Hong Kong decreased 38% in April compared to the previous month, according to the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department. Net imports into the world’s largest gold consumer totaled 34.6 metric tonnes in April, down from 55.8 tonnes in March, according to data.
- May 29, 2024 08:00
Stock Market Live Today: Major US stocks result calendar 29.05.2024
Bank of Montreal (Pre market) (Sector- Finance)
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Viking Holdings Ltd (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Salesforce, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Technology)
Agilent Technologies, Inc (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
HP Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
Pure Storage, Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
Nutanix, Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
Okta, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
U-haul Holding Company (Post market) (Sector-Logistics)
UiPath, Inc. (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
The Descrates Systems Group, Inc (Post market) (Sector-Technology)
- May 29, 2024 07:59
Stock Market Live updates: CLSA: Election results and beyond - 90% of Modi stocks have outperformed versus 42% of other stocks
From the F&O universe of 183 liquid stocks, we identify 54 companies which are perceived as direct beneficiaries of PM Modi’s policies—half of these are PSUs. Remarkably, 90% of Modi stocks have beaten the Nifty in the election-focused rally over the past six months versus only 42% of the other companies outperforming. This may continue in the case of a strong election result. L&T, NTPC, NHPC, PFC, ONGC, IGL, MAHGL, Bharti Airtel, Indus Towers and Reliance are the preferred Modi stocks for CLSA analysts. However, this narrow election theme based rally may end in June-July and we see banks as the best risk-reward India growth play in 2H24.
- May 29, 2024 07:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks in News
Brigade: Net profit at Rs 210.0 cr vs Rs 63.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1702 cr vs Rs 842 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Gensol Engineering: Net profit at Rs 46.5 cr vs Rs 11.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 363 cr vs Rs 144 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
NBCC: Net profit at Rs 141 cr vs Rs 114 cr, Revenue at Rs 4025 cr vs Rs 2813 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
India Glycols: Net profit at Rs 42.2 cr vs Rs 39.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 2039 cr vs Rs 1615.7 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Campus Activewar: Net profit at Rs 33 cr vs Rs 23 cr, Revenue at Rs 364 cr vs Rs 348 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Responsive: Net profit at Rs 46 cr vs Rs 22 cr, Revenue at Rs 288 cr vs Rs 237 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
WTI Cabs: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs Rs 10 cr, Revenue at Rs 413 cr vs Rs 250 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Medplus: Net profit at Rs 34 cr vs Rs 27.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1490 cr vs Rs 1252.0 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
JSW Holdings: Net profit at Rs 19.4 cr vs Rs 17.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 27 cr vs Rs 24.5 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Emami Paper: Net profit at Rs 27.2 cr vs loss Rs 11.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 484 cr vs Rs 550 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
SG Finserve: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs Rs 14.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 59 cr vs Rs 27 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Fineotex Chemicals: Net profit at Rs 30 cr vs Rs 26 cr, Revenue at Rs 153 cr vs Rs 137 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
ABFRL: Net loss at Rs 266.0 cr vs Rs 195.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 3407 cr vs Rs 2880 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Silver Touch: Net profit at Rs 6.3 cr vs Rs 4.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 78 cr vs Rs 43 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Havells: Company incorporates joint venture with Krut LED in U.S. to market and sell lighting products and solutions (Positive)
Oil India: Company signs MoU with HPCL to collaborate on conventional and alternative energy portfolio (Positive)
PNC Infratech: Company gets bonus worth Rs 56.4 crore for early completion of EPC project (Positive)
Reliance Industries: Company has signed a one-year deal with Russia’s Rosneft to buy at least 3 million barrels of oil a month in roubles (Positive)
Adani Total Gas: ICRA upgrades long-term rating to AA, outlook stable and re-affirms short-term rating at A1+ (Positive)
Wipro: Company to transform, modernise IT operations of Close Brothers. (Positive)
Infosys: Company Collaborates With Commerzbank To Transform Its Trading Ecosystem. (Positive)
Hindalco: Novelis files to offer 45 m shares in the US IPO; sets price range at $18-21/share. (Positive)
Canara Bank: To consider fund raising plan for FY25 on May 31. (Positive)
Timken: Company intends to maintain controlling interest in Timken India and plans no further sale transactions. (Positive)
Symphony: Company expected to outperform with improving margins (Positive)
Spice Jet: Delhi HC grants time until June 17 to return 2 aircraft & engines along with technical records. (Positive)
NMDC: Company to act as distributor, stockist for NMDC Steel. (Positive)
Servotech Power: Company arm Incharz in pact with 3ECO to develop exclusive EV charging stations (Positive)
Intellect: Company launches Canada-ready EMACH AI cloud for banks and credit unions, enhancing payments, digital experiences, core banking and contextual (Positive)
Man Industries: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs Rs 30 cr, Revenue at Rs 810.7 cr vs Rs 597.7 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Chaman Lal Setia: Net profit at Rs 23.0 cr vs Rs 38.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 385 cr vs Rs 363 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Ashiana: Net profit at Rs 17.0 cr vs Rs 28.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 290 cr vs Rs 184 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
IRCTC: Net profit at Rs 284.0 cr vs Rs 279.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1155 cr vs Rs 965 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
RR Kabel: Net profit at Rs 79.0 cr vs Rs 65.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1754 cr vs Rs 1517 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Jagran Prakashan: Net profit at Rs 6.0 cr vs Rs 23.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 510 cr vs Rs 459 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Kingfa: Net profit at Rs 33.6 cr vs Rs 36.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 404 cr vs Rs 365 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Epack: Net profit at Rs 28.0 cr vs Rs 33.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 526 cr vs Rs 639 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
GNFC: Net profit at Rs 127.0 cr vs Rs 95.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 2110 cr vs Rs 2088 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Supriya: Net profit at Rs 37.0 cr vs Rs 38.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 158 cr vs Rs 142 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
GIC RE: Net profit at Rs 2554.0 cr vs Rs 2609.0 cr, Gross Premium at Rs 8890 cr vs Rs 7582 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Wockhardt: Net loss at Rs 177.0 cr vs Rs 237.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 700 cr vs Rs 678 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
EPL: Net profit at Rs 15.0 cr vs Rs 85.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1029 cr vs Rs 969 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Rites: Net profit at Rs 137.0 cr vs Rs 139.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 643 cr vs Rs 687 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Marathon: Net profit at Rs 40 cr vs Rs 16.0 cr, PBT at Rs 44 cr vs Rs 22 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Amara Raja Energy: Net profit at Rs 229.8 cr vs Rs 142 cr, Est 233.3. Revenue at Rs 2908 cr vs Rs 2433.2 cr, Est 2863 crore. (Neutral)
Power Grid: Company has successfully commissioned the project in Jamnagar (Neutral)
Inox Wind: Company promoters reduce stake in co via block deals (Neutral)
L&T: Adil Zainulbhai ceases to be Independent Director of Larsen & Toubro (Neutral)
IKIO Lighting: CFO Subhash Chand Agrawal resigns effective June 30 (Neutral)
Imagicaa world: Company’s board of directors approves fund-raising plan, aiming to raise up to Rs 600 crore via QIP. (Neutral)
PNB Housing: Block deal of 500 cr in PNB Housing, Block deal likely for 69.6 lac shares, Floor price for deal set at 717 per share. (Neutral)
M&M Financial: Company approves issuance of bond on private placement basis up to Rs 2,000 crore with green shoe option up to Rs 500 crore (Neutral)
ITI: Net loss at Rs 239.0 cr vs Rs 72.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 601 cr vs Rs 775 cr. (YoY) (Negative)
MTAR Tech: Net profit at Rs 5.0 cr vs Rs 31.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 143 cr vs Rs 196 cr. (YoY) (Negative)
Monte Carlo: Net loss at Rs 18 cr vs Profit Rs 20 cr, Revenue at Rs 207 cr vs Rs 237 cr. (YoY). (Negative)
Insecticides: Net profit at Rs 8.0 cr vs Rs 12.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 273 cr vs Rs 358 cr. (YoY) (Negative)
Ugar Sugar: Net Profit at Rs 17.4 cr vs Rs 65.3.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 404 cr vs Rs 647 cr. (YoY). (Negative)
Mirza: Net Profit at Rs 0.9 cr vs Rs 2.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 143 cr vs Rs 150 cr. (YoY). (Negative)
- May 29, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 29-May-2024
* ABFRL
* BIOCON
* HINDCOPPER
* IDEA
* PEL
- May 29, 2024 07:48
Stock Market Live Today: LIC’s health insurance foray to heighten competition, may trigger consolidation
Life Insurance Corporation of India’s foray into the health insurance segment is expected to heighten competition in the already crowded health insurance space and may even trigger some consolidation, according to industry players.
Health insurance has been the fastest-growing insurance segment on the back of a sharp rise in medical inflation and increased awareness about health coverage. However, this has led to a sharp rise of 25-50 per cent in Medicare premiums over the past 2-3 years.
- May 29, 2024 07:19
Buzzing Stocks: Stocks that will see action today: May 29, 2024
Reliance, Grasim, PNB Housing, Hindalco, Wockhardt, HDFC Life Insurance company, Oil India, City Union Bank, IKIO Lighting, Aarti Drugs, Concord Biotech, Concord Biotech, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
- May 29, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live Today: Q4FY24 earning calendar 29.05.2024
Aadharhfc, Ahlucont, Alkemlab, Ashapurmin, Bataindia, Cumminsind, Dbrealty, Deepakfert, Donear, Emamiltd, Entero, Fdc, Genuspower, Gmrinfra, Hcg, Hindoilexp, Innovacap, Ionexchang, Ipcallab, Isgec, Jublpharma, Kiocl, Knrcon, Lemontree, Mazdock, Midhani, Munjalshow, Nocil, Ramky, Samhi, Samil, Sjvn, Solara, Tatasteel, Webelsolar, Zuariind
- May 29, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 29.05.2024
TENT EURO German Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.5%)
19:30 U.S. Richmond Manufacturing Index (Expected: -6 versus Previous: -7)
23:15 U.S. FOMC Member Williams Speaks
- May 29, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. | CMP Rs. 668 | M Cap Rs. 5054 Cr | 52 W H/L 715/253
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result inline with expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1425 Cr (16.9% QoQ, 25.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1356.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1218.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 1134.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 203.1 Cr (13.2% QoQ, 27.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 198.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 179.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 159.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.3% vs expectation of 14.6%, QoQ 14.7%, YoY 14.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 99.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 88 Cr, QoQ Rs. 82.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 73.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 13.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 13.4x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: 3M India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 32800 | M Cap Rs. 36949 Cr | 52 W H/L 39876/22201
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1094.5 Cr (8.8% QoQ, 4.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1005.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 1046 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 214.4 Cr (20% QoQ, 10.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 178.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 194.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 19.6% vs QoQ 17.8%, YoY 18.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 172.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 135.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 135.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 153.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 63.3x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Shalby Ltd. | CMP Rs. 281 | M Cap Rs. 3038 Cr | 52 W H/L 340/135
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 244.2 Cr (13% QoQ, 22.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 216 Cr, YoY Rs. 199 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 38.9 Cr (-8.2% QoQ, 51.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 42.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 25.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 15.9% vs QoQ 19.6%, YoY 12.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 16.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 19.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 13.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 25.3x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Rites Ltd. | CMP Rs. 704 | M Cap Rs. 16917 Cr | 52 W H/L 826/365
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result broadly inline with expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 643.3 Cr (-5.8% QoQ, -6.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 715.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 682.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 686.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 176 Cr (4.2% QoQ, -8.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 175.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 168.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 191.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 27.4% vs expectation of 24.6%, QoQ 24.7%, YoY 27.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 136.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 126.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 120.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 132 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 26.5x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Dreamfolks Services Ltd. | CMP Rs. 496 | M Cap Rs. 2630 Cr | 52 W H/L 847/421
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 281.1 Cr (-7.8% QoQ, 18.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 305.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 237.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 24.7 Cr (-9.7% QoQ, -26.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 27.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 33.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 8.8% vs QoQ 9%, YoY 14.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 18 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 20.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 25.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 38.1x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: SH Kelkar And Company Ltd. | CMP Rs. 196 | M Cap Rs. 2715 Cr | 52 W H/L 232/105
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 533.1 Cr (7.5% QoQ, 12.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 496 Cr, YoY Rs. 472.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 88 Cr (14.6% QoQ, 30.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 76.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 67.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16.5% vs QoQ 15.5%, YoY 14.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 33.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 32.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 24.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 22.2x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. | CMP Rs. 178 | M Cap Rs. 7831 Cr | 52 W H/L 258/145
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2426.3 Cr (9.2% QoQ, 4.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 2221.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 2321.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 173.1 Cr (6.8% QoQ, 3.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 162.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 166.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 7.1% vs QoQ 7.3%, YoY 7.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 4.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 9.6 Cr, YoY Rs. -11.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 58.3x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Natco Pharma Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1029 | M Cap Rs. 18430 Cr | 52 W H/L 1108/572
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1068.3 Cr (40.8% QoQ, 19% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 962.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 758.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 897.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 497.3 Cr (85.5% QoQ, 46.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 416 Cr, QoQ Rs. 268.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 339.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 46.6% vs expectation of 43.2%, QoQ 35.3%, YoY 37.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 386.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 317.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 212.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 275.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 21.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 12.5x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Indo Count Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 362 | M Cap Rs. 7170 Cr | 52 W H/L 405/137
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1093.3 Cr (53.2% QoQ, 35.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 713.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 807.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 165.3 Cr (58.7% QoQ, 14.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 104.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 144.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 15.1% vs QoQ 14.6%, YoY 17.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 91.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 58.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 94.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 15.7x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Borosil Renewables Ltd. | CMP Rs. 506 | M Cap Rs. 6605 Cr | 52 W H/L 669/391
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 283.1 Cr (-14.2% QoQ, -8.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 330 Cr, YoY Rs. 309.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. -25.5 Cr (-226.1% QoQ, -174.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 20.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 34.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at -9% vs QoQ 6.1%, YoY 11.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -53.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -15.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 10.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -4.1
Stock is trading at P/E of -78.1x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 441 | M Cap Rs. 22012 Cr | 52 W H/L 449/336
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result Ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 674.2 Cr (24.4% QoQ, 3.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 651.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 542 Cr, YoY Rs. 651.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 140.2 Cr (113% QoQ, 74% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 100.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 65.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 80.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 20.8% vs expectation of 15.5%, QoQ 12.1%, YoY 12.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 109.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 79.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 54.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 72.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 46.4x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. | CMP Rs. 174 | M Cap Rs. 2169 Cr | 52 W H/L 242/141
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 657.2 Cr (171.5% QoQ, 44.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 242.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 455.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 104.9 Cr (208.7% QoQ, 63% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 34 Cr, YoY Rs. 64.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16% vs QoQ 14%, YoY 14.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 67.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 17.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 39.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 17.8x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: NMDC Ltd. | CMP Rs. 263 | M Cap Rs. 77075 Cr | 52 W H/L 286/104
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Volume Came at 12.51mnt vs QoQ 11.42mnT YoY 12.46mnT
Result below Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 6475.3 Cr (19.7% QoQ, 10.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 6377 Cr, QoQ Rs. 5409.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 5851.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 2136.4 Cr (5.3% QoQ, -1.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2480.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2029.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 2165.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 33% vs expectation of 38.9%, QoQ 37.5%, YoY 37%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1492.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1956.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1745 Cr, YoY Rs. 1040 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.1
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY26 EBITDA
- May 29, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Elgi Equipments Ltd. | CMP Rs. 652 | M Cap Rs. 20651 Cr | 52 W H/L 715/429
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 865.9 Cr (5.4% QoQ, 3.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 821.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 835.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 125.2 Cr (-3.2% QoQ, -1.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 129.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 127.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.5% vs QoQ 15.7%, YoY 15.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 76.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 83.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 64.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 54.2x FY25E EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Career Point Ltd. | CMP Rs. 403 | M Cap Rs. 733 Cr | 52 W H/L 402.7/175
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 25.7 Cr (-3.2% QoQ, 3.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 26.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 24.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 15 Cr (-26.8% QoQ, -164.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 20.5 Cr, YoY Rs. -23.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 58.4% vs QoQ 77.2%, YoY -94.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 14.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 15 Cr, YoY Rs. -16.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 12.8x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Automotive Axles Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2018 | M Cap Rs. 3050 Cr | 52 W H/L 2693/1742
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 571.5 Cr (5.6% QoQ, -17.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 541.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 693 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 63.7 Cr (10.1% QoQ, -18% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 57.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 77.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.1% vs QoQ 10.7%, YoY 11.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 44.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 39.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 50.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 29.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 18.4x TTM EPS
- May 29, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. | CMP Rs. 403 | M Cap Rs. 12830 Cr | 52 W H/L 506/148
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 750.7 Cr (33% QoQ, -21.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 564.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 951.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 205.3 Cr (69.4% QoQ, -48.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 121.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 400.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 27.4% vs QoQ 21.5%, YoY 42.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 207.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 116.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 452.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 6.5
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 19.6x TTM EBITDA
- May 29, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: National Aluminium Company Ltd. | CMP Rs. 194 | M Cap Rs. 35677 Cr | 52 W H/L 194.25/79
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3579.1 Cr (6.9% QoQ, -2.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3705.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3346.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 3670.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 1107.5 Cr (43.3% QoQ, 44.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 917.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 773.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 766.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 30.9% vs expectation of 24.8%, QoQ 23.1%, YoY 20.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 589 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 578.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 488.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 521.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.2
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 8.5x FY26E EBITDA
- May 29, 2024 06:58
Video: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 29th May, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is HDFC Asset Management Company. The upmove in the stock seems to be slowly gaining strength. On Tuesday the stock has risen and closed well above a key near-term resistance. That has opened the doors for the share price to go up further in the coming days.
- May 29, 2024 06:55
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: HDFC Asset Management Company (₹4,015.60): BUY
The upmove in HDFC Asset Management Company is slowly gaining strength. The stock has risen over 5 per cent so far this week and is looking strong. The rise on Tuesday has taken the share price well above the intermediate resistance level of ₹3,945.
- May 29, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for May 29, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
