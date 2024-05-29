May 29, 2024 07:59

Brigade: Net profit at Rs 210.0 cr vs Rs 63.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1702 cr vs Rs 842 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Gensol Engineering: Net profit at Rs 46.5 cr vs Rs 11.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 363 cr vs Rs 144 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

NBCC: Net profit at Rs 141 cr vs Rs 114 cr, Revenue at Rs 4025 cr vs Rs 2813 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

India Glycols: Net profit at Rs 42.2 cr vs Rs 39.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 2039 cr vs Rs 1615.7 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Campus Activewar: Net profit at Rs 33 cr vs Rs 23 cr, Revenue at Rs 364 cr vs Rs 348 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Responsive: Net profit at Rs 46 cr vs Rs 22 cr, Revenue at Rs 288 cr vs Rs 237 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

WTI Cabs: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs Rs 10 cr, Revenue at Rs 413 cr vs Rs 250 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Medplus: Net profit at Rs 34 cr vs Rs 27.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1490 cr vs Rs 1252.0 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

JSW Holdings: Net profit at Rs 19.4 cr vs Rs 17.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 27 cr vs Rs 24.5 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Emami Paper: Net profit at Rs 27.2 cr vs loss Rs 11.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 484 cr vs Rs 550 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

SG Finserve: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs Rs 14.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 59 cr vs Rs 27 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Fineotex Chemicals: Net profit at Rs 30 cr vs Rs 26 cr, Revenue at Rs 153 cr vs Rs 137 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

ABFRL: Net loss at Rs 266.0 cr vs Rs 195.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 3407 cr vs Rs 2880 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Silver Touch: Net profit at Rs 6.3 cr vs Rs 4.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 78 cr vs Rs 43 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Havells: Company incorporates joint venture with Krut LED in U.S. to market and sell lighting products and solutions (Positive)

Oil India: Company signs MoU with HPCL to collaborate on conventional and alternative energy portfolio (Positive)

PNC Infratech: Company gets bonus worth Rs 56.4 crore for early completion of EPC project (Positive)

Reliance Industries: Company has signed a one-year deal with Russia’s Rosneft to buy at least 3 million barrels of oil a month in roubles (Positive)

Adani Total Gas: ICRA upgrades long-term rating to AA, outlook stable and re-affirms short-term rating at A1+ (Positive)

Wipro: Company to transform, modernise IT operations of Close Brothers. (Positive)

Infosys: Company Collaborates With Commerzbank To Transform Its Trading Ecosystem. (Positive)

Hindalco: Novelis files to offer 45 m shares in the US IPO; sets price range at $18-21/share. (Positive)

Canara Bank: To consider fund raising plan for FY25 on May 31. (Positive)

Timken: Company intends to maintain controlling interest in Timken India and plans no further sale transactions. (Positive)

Symphony: Company expected to outperform with improving margins (Positive)

Spice Jet: Delhi HC grants time until June 17 to return 2 aircraft & engines along with technical records. (Positive)

NMDC: Company to act as distributor, stockist for NMDC Steel. (Positive)

Servotech Power: Company arm Incharz in pact with 3ECO to develop exclusive EV charging stations (Positive)

Intellect: Company launches Canada-ready EMACH AI cloud for banks and credit unions, enhancing payments, digital experiences, core banking and contextual (Positive)

Man Industries: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs Rs 30 cr, Revenue at Rs 810.7 cr vs Rs 597.7 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Chaman Lal Setia: Net profit at Rs 23.0 cr vs Rs 38.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 385 cr vs Rs 363 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Ashiana: Net profit at Rs 17.0 cr vs Rs 28.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 290 cr vs Rs 184 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

IRCTC: Net profit at Rs 284.0 cr vs Rs 279.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1155 cr vs Rs 965 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

RR Kabel: Net profit at Rs 79.0 cr vs Rs 65.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1754 cr vs Rs 1517 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Jagran Prakashan: Net profit at Rs 6.0 cr vs Rs 23.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 510 cr vs Rs 459 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Kingfa: Net profit at Rs 33.6 cr vs Rs 36.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 404 cr vs Rs 365 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Epack: Net profit at Rs 28.0 cr vs Rs 33.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 526 cr vs Rs 639 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

GNFC: Net profit at Rs 127.0 cr vs Rs 95.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 2110 cr vs Rs 2088 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Supriya: Net profit at Rs 37.0 cr vs Rs 38.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 158 cr vs Rs 142 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

GIC RE: Net profit at Rs 2554.0 cr vs Rs 2609.0 cr, Gross Premium at Rs 8890 cr vs Rs 7582 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Wockhardt: Net loss at Rs 177.0 cr vs Rs 237.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 700 cr vs Rs 678 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

EPL: Net profit at Rs 15.0 cr vs Rs 85.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1029 cr vs Rs 969 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Rites: Net profit at Rs 137.0 cr vs Rs 139.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 643 cr vs Rs 687 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Marathon: Net profit at Rs 40 cr vs Rs 16.0 cr, PBT at Rs 44 cr vs Rs 22 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Amara Raja Energy: Net profit at Rs 229.8 cr vs Rs 142 cr, Est 233.3. Revenue at Rs 2908 cr vs Rs 2433.2 cr, Est 2863 crore. (Neutral)

Power Grid: Company has successfully commissioned the project in Jamnagar (Neutral)

Inox Wind: Company promoters reduce stake in co via block deals (Neutral)

L&T: Adil Zainulbhai ceases to be Independent Director of Larsen & Toubro (Neutral)

IKIO Lighting: CFO Subhash Chand Agrawal resigns effective June 30 (Neutral)

Imagicaa world: Company’s board of directors approves fund-raising plan, aiming to raise up to Rs 600 crore via QIP. (Neutral)

PNB Housing: Block deal of 500 cr in PNB Housing, Block deal likely for 69.6 lac shares, Floor price for deal set at 717 per share. (Neutral)

M&M Financial: Company approves issuance of bond on private placement basis up to Rs 2,000 crore with green shoe option up to Rs 500 crore (Neutral)

ITI: Net loss at Rs 239.0 cr vs Rs 72.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 601 cr vs Rs 775 cr. (YoY) (Negative)

MTAR Tech: Net profit at Rs 5.0 cr vs Rs 31.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 143 cr vs Rs 196 cr. (YoY) (Negative)

Monte Carlo: Net loss at Rs 18 cr vs Profit Rs 20 cr, Revenue at Rs 207 cr vs Rs 237 cr. (YoY). (Negative)

Insecticides: Net profit at Rs 8.0 cr vs Rs 12.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 273 cr vs Rs 358 cr. (YoY) (Negative)

Ugar Sugar: Net Profit at Rs 17.4 cr vs Rs 65.3.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 404 cr vs Rs 647 cr. (YoY). (Negative)

Mirza: Net Profit at Rs 0.9 cr vs Rs 2.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 143 cr vs Rs 150 cr. (YoY). (Negative)