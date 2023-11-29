November 29, 2023 08:17

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reported that auto industry retail volumes grew ~19% YoY in the 2023 festive season (42-day period, beginning on the 1st day of Navratri through to 15 days post Dhanteras), led by ~21% higher 2W sales. PVs noted ~10% growth, with CVs up ~8% and growth in Tractors staying flat. We continue to believe that 2W recovery would sustain post the festive season, driven by replacement demand; 4W segments (PVs, CVs) are less attractive, amid slowing underlying growth momentum.

ommentary from FADA and companies alike, around buoyancy in rural demand along with improving retail performance, reinforces our positive stance on 2Ws. We believe that 2W festive performance is not a one-off and that growth here is likely to sustain amid a record-high fleet age (with industry volumes still ~25% off the previous peaks, as of FY23) driving replacement-led upturn over the next 2-3 years. TVSL is our top pick in Autos, on the back of its enduring margin improvement despite rising EV share; we also like EIM (focused play on premium 2Ws, expanding presence in the performance-oriented sub-segment with attractive valuations; risk-reward favorable) and HMCL (improving rural demand amid supportive valuations; refer to Steady quarter; rural-demand cycle finally turning). Relatively, momentum is expected to slow down in PVs amid emerging signs of softness (best of product cycle now largely behind, shrinking order-books, high inventories). We are also cautious on CVs, as the best of the current upcycle may now be behind (with trucking system capacity up 40-50% vs. FY19, similar to increases seen in the past two upcycles).