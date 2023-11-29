Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 29 November 2023.
- November 29, 2023 08:21
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global on Jubilant Foodworks: Sell: Target Price: Rs 380
JUBI has announced its intention to increase its stake to 100% in DP Eurasia vs. 49% currently. The 51% stake (balance) would be acquired for a consideration of Rs6.6bn at Rs88.5/share (EUR0.97/share). On successful completion, JUBI will have acquired the entire stake for ~Rs11bn (~Rs74/sh), at attractive H1 annualized EV/sales and EV/adj. EBITDA of ~1x and 8x, respectively. Further, JUBI plans to delist DP Eurasia, as its investors are concerned about geopolitical/currency risks (while JUBI sees it as a long-term investment). DP holds leadership share in Turkey and has recently exited Russia, which was its weaker market. While this acquisition gives JUBI access to a new market at attractive valuations, adverse currency movements and hyper-inflation in Turkey remain a risk. TRY has depreciated ~79% vs the INR, in the last five years. Given the volatile operating environment, we remain conservative and see the consistent delivery in DP as a potential upside. We have a SELL rating on JUBI, with TP of Rs380/share (45x Dec-25E EPS).
- November 29, 2023 08:17
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Motilal Oswal on Automobiles
Our interactions with leading channel partners indicate that the festive season ended on a strong note with 15-20% YoY growth for 2Ws and SUVs. While growth tends to slow down post-festival season, 2W demand is still better as we expect 5-7% YoY growth in the second half of the month. Demand has improved in almost all the regions and dealers expect the momentum to continue, especially in the northern belts, as demand is further supported by the wedding season. For PVs, festive period growth was largely underpinned by healthy SUV demand and 25-30% higher discounts YoY for lower-end models. However, volume growth remained flattish after the festive period due to continued weakness in the entry-level portfolio. MHCV retails are expected to decline 4-6% YoY during the month. Our interactions with channel partners suggest that demand momentum remains positive across most of the underlying businesses, while anticipation of an increase in freight rates in Jan’24 should further boost demand. In tractors, we expect retails to decline 20-22% YoY as the benefits of government-led subsidies are reducing coupled with a slowdown in overall demand. We estimate dispatches for 2Ws/3Ws/PV/CV/tractors to grow 35%/ 29%/15%/14%/11% YoY during Nov’23.
- November 29, 2023 08:17
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Emkay Global on auto and auto ancillaries
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reported that auto industry retail volumes grew ~19% YoY in the 2023 festive season (42-day period, beginning on the 1st day of Navratri through to 15 days post Dhanteras), led by ~21% higher 2W sales. PVs noted ~10% growth, with CVs up ~8% and growth in Tractors staying flat. We continue to believe that 2W recovery would sustain post the festive season, driven by replacement demand; 4W segments (PVs, CVs) are less attractive, amid slowing underlying growth momentum.
ommentary from FADA and companies alike, around buoyancy in rural demand along with improving retail performance, reinforces our positive stance on 2Ws. We believe that 2W festive performance is not a one-off and that growth here is likely to sustain amid a record-high fleet age (with industry volumes still ~25% off the previous peaks, as of FY23) driving replacement-led upturn over the next 2-3 years. TVSL is our top pick in Autos, on the back of its enduring margin improvement despite rising EV share; we also like EIM (focused play on premium 2Ws, expanding presence in the performance-oriented sub-segment with attractive valuations; risk-reward favorable) and HMCL (improving rural demand amid supportive valuations; refer to Steady quarter; rural-demand cycle finally turning). Relatively, momentum is expected to slow down in PVs amid emerging signs of softness (best of product cycle now largely behind, shrinking order-books, high inventories). We are also cautious on CVs, as the best of the current upcycle may now be behind (with trucking system capacity up 40-50% vs. FY19, similar to increases seen in the past two upcycles).
- November 29, 2023 08:16
IPO Watch: IREDA IPO anticipates strong listing
Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency will be listed at the bourses today. The PSU major has fixed the IPO price at ₹32, at the upper end of price band ₹30-32. The IPO witnessed overwhelming response from all category of investors, as it was subscribed nearly 39 times.
Mehta Equities predicts a 25 per cent or more listing gain against the ₹32 issue price, citing IREDA’s leading role in renewable energy financing and potential Navratna company upgrade.
- November 29, 2023 08:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Adani Power joins IHI & Kowa to decarbonise Mundra plant
Adani Power has collaborated with IHI Corporation and Kowa Corporation to decarbonise its own thermal power plants, starting with the 4,620 MW Mundra Power Plant.
- November 29, 2023 08:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Cipla EU, subsidiary of Cipla, has acquired additional stake in JV with Cooper Pharma
- November 29, 2023 08:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Varun Beverages has Incorporates a subsidiary company in Mozambique - VBL Mozambique, SA
- November 29, 2023 07:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will se action today: November 29, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Zomato, Aster DM, Tata Power, BHEL, SJVN, Canara Bank, Havells India, PCBL, Jio Financial
- November 29, 2023 07:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 29-Nov-2023
BHEL
BALRAMPUR
GRANULES
- November 29, 2023 07:45
Stock Market Live Updates: India Equity Strategy by HDFC Securities
Lower input costs lifted up earnings ; benefits largely over
Q2FY24 earnings season saw an overall in-line performance, with wide divergences across sectors and companies. Aggregate revenue/PAT grew by 3%/34% YoY and 1%/-2% QoQ across the HSIE coverage (~215 stocks), with their four-year CAGRs at 13%/18%. Large-cap stocks of the coverage universe dominated the incremental earnings, which grew by 37% YoY, while the midcap category grew by 12% YoY. Further, 88% of incremental YoY earnings growth came from only three sectors—energy (56%), auto (16%) and lending financials (16%)—reflecting heavy lifting by these sectors. Our coverage universe saw strong YoY earnings growth in auto, lending financials, industrials, real estate, energy, cement and pharma sectors. On the other hand, staples, metals, chemicals, IT and consumer discretionary sectors disappointed.
The key theme of the quarter was the continuation of input cost deflation, which helped companies improve their profitability in spite of muted YoY revenue growth. We believe this benefit of commodity cost deflation is largely over and now future earnings growths have to be volume-led.
The Nifty 50 index is now trading at ~20.3x FY24 and ~17.6x FY25 consensus EPS. Valuations look fair now on FY25 basis and risk reward is balanced.
Our preferred sectors are large-cap banks, industrial and real estate, power, autos, pharma, OMCs, gas, and capital markets. We remain underweight on consumer (staples and discretionary), metals, chemicals and small banks.
- November 29, 2023 07:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Vishnu Chemicals’ outlook revised to ‘CARE A-; Stable’ by CARE Ratings
Vishnu Chemicals Limited, one of India’s leading speciality chemicals manufacturers and a leader in barium and chromium chemicals, has announced that CARE Rating has revised its outlook to ‘CARE A-; Stable’ for the company’s long term bank facilities and ‘CARE A2+’ to the short term bank facilities.
- November 29, 2023 07:42
Stock Market Live Updates: ZEEL partners with NASSCOM to forge AI solutions for India’s media & entertainment sector
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has teamed with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) to develop generative AI solutions for India’s burgeoning media and entertainment (M&E) sector.
- November 29, 2023 07:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar – 29.11.2023
TENT EURO German Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: -0.1% versus Previous: 0.0%)
19:00 U.S. Prelim GDP q/q (Expected: 5.0% versus Previous: 4.9%)
20:35 U.S. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
- November 29, 2023 07:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 29.11.2023
Dollar Tree, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Hormel Foods Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Salesforce, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Synopsys, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Pure Storage, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Consumer Durables)
Snowflake Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Okta, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Five Below, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retail)
- November 29, 2023 07:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Recent Interview... As of 22:22 p.m. Tuesday 28 November 2023
Bajaj Auto: Rajiv Bajaj, MD
Hope To Launch A CNG Motorcycle In 2025: Rajiv Bajaj Exclusive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9rIDquhDTE
Fortis Health: Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD&CEO
Intend To Pass On Benefits To Shareholders Of Fortis Malar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJ49a_zAdM4
IFGL Refractor: Kamal Sarda, CEO
Our Performance Has Been Improving For The Past 4-5 Quarters: IFGL Refractories
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W25FQEuZ_As
Jindal Stainles: Anurag Mantri, Group CFO
Jindal Stainless: Eye On Volume Growth Guidance Of 20% For FY24 & FY25
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcTpDekAvaU
J. K. Cement: Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head
Clocked More Than 20% Vol Growth In H1FY24 & Demand Is Likely To Be Good In H2: JK Cement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qyp8bsPQ9AA
Macrotech Developers: Prashant Bindal, Chief Sales Officer
Expect Warehousing Business To Grow Around 40%: Macrotech Developers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bv3lj_vNyRA
Shriram Trans: Umesh Revankar, Managing Director
Shriram Finance Growth Roadmap; Implications Of Tighter Lending Norms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2P3Ym4ueXpo
Walchandnagar: Chirag Doshi, MD & CEO
Walchandnagar Industries Fund Raised Via Warrant Issue At Rs 114 Cr
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7j07QgJQkA
Equitas Small F: PN Vasudevan, MD
Plan To Tighten Credit Filter & Lower Growth Rates After RBI Warning: Equitas SFB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K59kLRFR3cQ
Hero Motocorp: Niranjan Gupta, CEO
Plan To Reach 100 Premium Stores By June-end From 3 Stores Currently: Hero MotoCorp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JhXQ-DtPKk
- November 29, 2023 07:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Flow Activity: 28 November 2023 (In Cr)
Turnover : (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 81134.08 + 5849.14 Total : 86983.22
F&O Volume: 514475.97 + 110513.97 Total : 624989.94
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +783.82
(14474.29 - 13690.47)
DII: NET BUY: +1324.98
(8088.7 - 6763.72)
- November 29, 2023 07:38
Stock Market Live Updates: Exchanges ring the bell globally to mobilise for climate
The World Federation of Exchanges, the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, is mobilising the exchange industry for its inaugural Ring the Bell for Climate initiative. Over the next few weeks exchanges will come together to take steps to address climate change and sustainability issues.
As the world grapples with the climate crisis, exchanges sit at the core of financial market, playing a vital role in creating the vehicles for capital to be deployed into sustainable development. Without the appropriate financing in place, the green transition cannot take place. Exchanges are taking pivotal steps to support the channelling of investments and financing into green initiatives, such as the agreement of the WFE Green Equity Principles, a global framework that individual exchanges can use to establish a ‘green’ offering for listed equities.
This initiative will see a global network of exchanges around the world demonstrate their support for this cause by ringing the bell for climate. Some exchanges are also holding virtual bell ringing ceremonies, workshops and events this week to highlight new plans and targets for their own businesses. The WFE is convening stakeholders at COP28 with Dubai Financial Market, at Nasdaq Dubai MarketSite, where we will discuss the way forward.
- November 29, 2023 07:37
Stock Market Live Updates: ICRA reaffirms Panama Petrochem’s bank facility ratings as [ICRA]A+ (Stable) and [ICRA]A1+
ICRA Limited has reaffirmed the ratings on bank facilities of Panama Petrochem as under:
Reaffirmed the rating, on fund based bank facilities to [ICRA]A+ (Stable)
Reaffirmed the rating, on non-fund based bank facilities to [ICRA]A1+
- November 29, 2023 07:15
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Tata Motors (₹697.60): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Tata Motors. After moving broadly in a sideways range since July this year, the stock price has resumed its overall uptrend. The 11 per cent surge this month marks the end of the sideways consolidation.
- November 29, 2023 07:14
Day trading guide for November 29, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- November 29, 2023 07:12
Stock Recommendations: Nykaa (Accumulate)
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) is on track to post healthy gross merchandise value (GMV) growth of 27 per cent y-o-y in Q3-FY24 in its online Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) segment, following: the positive impact of festival & wedding seasons, and the surge in November Pink Sale (about 30-35 per cent higher sales y-o-y).
Basis above, Nykaa BPC could report GMV growth of 24.8 per cent for 9M-FY24, which is largely in line with our annual estimates of 25 per cent in FY24. Increasing number of transacting users would continue to be a growth driver for Nykaa online BPC GMV, as average order value (AOV) will see growth of a mere 2-3 per cent y-o-y, and frequency-led growth too would be low, as most brands (D2C and large brands) make high volume packages (500ml and above).
- November 29, 2023 07:11
Stock Recommendations: JSW Infra (Buy)
JSW Infrastructure, part of the ₹23 billion JSW Group, is India’s 2nd largest commercial port operator with 158 tpa (mnt) handling capacity and fastest-growing port (basis volume CAGR in FY20-23).
In addition to operating nine ports/terminals in India, JSWIL operates two port terminals under O&M arrangement and recently acquired a liquid storage terminal in Fujairah (UAE). This coupled with acquisition of three terminals in FY21, bid for three major port terminal privatisation tenders and recent announcement on greenfield port (Keni) and potential greenfield port in Jatadhar (Odisha) demonstrates its intent to achieve its guidance of sustaining past volume growth performance (over 20 per cent CAGR since inception) over the long term, in our view.
- November 29, 2023 07:10
Stocks in Focus: Adani group stocks add ₹1-lakh-cr in m-cap on ‘favourable SC proceedings’
Riding on a favourable Supreme Court proceedings in the Hindenburg case last Friday, all the Adani Group companies gained ₹1 lakh crore in market capitalisation to ₹11.3 lakh crore from ₹10.26 lakh crore on Friday after most stocks rallied between 5-20 per cent intra-day.
The Adani Group’s market capitalisation had surged by over $15 billion with group stocks rallying on short-covering and bullish sentiments. Despite the wide-spread rally, market-capitalisation of billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled companies are trading below ₹18 lakh crore registered last December before the scathing US short-seller Hindenburg report hit the market in January.
- November 29, 2023 07:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Actively managed equity funds beat benchmark on widespread market rally
Nearly 70-80 per cent of actively managed equity funds have outperformed their benchmarks over 10 years, while the share of equity funds beating benchmarks over five years and three years has improved to 55-60 per cent and 45-50 per cent
- November 29, 2023 07:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Mixed Asian market performance: Japan’s stocks dip with strengthening Yen
Asian markets experienced a predominantly negative trend this Wednesday.
In Japan, stocks commenced on a downward trajectory due to the yen’s strength against the dollar, exerting pressure on the market. The Nikkei 225 index declined by 0.40 per cent (135.06 points) to reach 33,273.33 in early trading, while the broader Topix index slipped by 0.49 per cent (11.61 points) to 2,365.10. Similarly, South Korea’s KOSPI fell by 0.32 per cent (8.08 points) to 2,513.68, contrasting with Australia’s S&P ASX 200 index, which gained 0.42 per cent (29.50 points) and reached 7,044.70.
During the initial Asian trading, the dollar stood at 146.78 yen.
- November 29, 2023 07:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Conflicting Fed remarks keep U.S. stocks afloat despite intraday volatility
U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Tuesday as investors parsed conflicting remarks from Federal Reserve officials, with upbeat consumer data providing some lift.
All three major U.S. stock indexes lost momentum as the session progressed, but ended the range-bound session in the green.
Market participants are now scrutinizing remarks from monetary policymakers ahead of next month’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83.51 points, or 0.24%, to 35,416.98, the S&P 500 gained 4.46 points, or 0.10%, at 4,554.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.73 points, or 0.29%, at 14,281.76. - Reuters
