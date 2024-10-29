Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for October 29, 2024.

ALL UPDATES

  • October 29, 2024 09:24

    Commodities market live today: Crude oil futures rise slightly after Monday’s decline

    Crude oil futures traded higher on Tuesday morning after losing more than 6 per cent in Monday’s session. However, reports of the US planning to buy crude oil for its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) offered some support. At 9.19 am on Tuesday, January Brent oil futures were at $71.09, up by 0.13 per cent, and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $67.48, up by 0.15 per cent. November crude oil futures were trading at ₹5693 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹5710, down by 0.30 per cent, and December futures were trading at ₹5682 against the previous close of ₹5699, down by 0.30 per cent.

  • October 29, 2024 09:22

    Stock market live today: Sensex declined 124.45 pts or 0.16% to trade at 79,880.59 as at 9.16 am, and Nifty 50 slipped 67.00 pts or 0.28% to 24,272.15.

  • October 29, 2024 09:05

    Stock market updates: Afcons Infrastructure IPO closes today

    The initial public offering of Afcons Infrastructure, flagship infrastructure, engineering, and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, closes today for public subscription.

    The IPO, so far, has received only a lukewarm response from investors. 

  • October 29, 2024 08:50

    Bullion market today: Manav Modi, Senior Analyst, Commodity Research, MOFSL, on gold

    “Gold prices pared earlier losses to hover around record highs as along with Geo-political tensions, US Presidential uncertainty continues to boost the safe haven appeal for bullion. The dollar retreated from session highs hovering around 104 level, supporting commodities in lower levels. Concerns over a bigger conflict in the Middle East eased after Israel did not attack Iran’s oil and nuclear facilities in a strike over the weekend. While Tehran did threaten retaliation for the attack, Iranian leaders also downplayed the impact of the Israeli strike. Increased uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election is also expected to spur safe haven demand, especially with recent polls showing a tight race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Focus this week will be on Manufacturing PMI from major economies, US GDP, Inflation, Consumer confidence, and jobs market data.”

  • October 29, 2024 08:46

    Stock market today: Brokerages on major stocks

    CITI on Bharti Airtel

    Buy, TP Rs 1950

    10%/13% qoq growth in India mobile revenue/EBITDA was 3%/5% ahead of estimates, with limited subscriber churn despite tariff hike.

    Consol. revenue/EBITDA at Rs415/220bn were correspondingly 2%/4% ahead.

    CITI on Ambuja Cements

    Neutral, TP cut to Rs 610

    At Rs11.1bn consol EBITDA fell15% yoy on lower realizations (-7% yoy), partly offset by higher vol & lower costs

    Consolidated EBITDA/t: Rs785 vs.Rs810 in 1Q & Rs955 last year.

    Cut FY25/26/27 EBITDA by 14%/23%/16% 

    GS on Ambuja Cements

    Neutral, TP Rs 640

    Consol vol up 8% YoY (& ex of Penna, My Home, growth was closer to 5% yoy), & EBITDA/T came in at Rs783 (above Ultratech/Dalmia at Rs744/Rs648)

    Realizations up 1% qoq, better than Ultratech & Dalmia

    UBS on Ambuja Cements

    Sell, TP Rs 475

    Though Q2 consol EBITDA missed consensus by 5%, performance was good considering subdued demand/ weak pricing & sharp miss reported by peers 

    Volume growth of 9% better than industry & market leader Ultratech

    UBS on Federal BK

    Buy, TP Rs 250

    Q2: PAT beat driven by lower credit costs; Asset quality stable

    Healthy loan growth; CASA deposits up 4% QoQ

    BK maintain previous FY25E guidance

    Clarity on strategy for improving NIMs could be a near term catalyst

    Trading at c1.1x FY26E P/BV)

    CITI on Federal BK

    Buy, TP Rs 231

    RoAs of 1.28% beat CitiE supported by 30bps credit cost, steady NIMs, & fee traction

    Key +ves

    [1] Secured lending dominance helped curtail slippages/credit cost at <80bps/30bps;

    [2] LCR, despite 1% qoq deposit growth, improved to 115% (vs 112%)

    [3] core NIMs (adj for penal charges rose 2bps qoq) with rising share of high yielding advances;

    [4] Loan processing/para-banking fees gained traction

    CITI on PNB

    Sell, TP Rs 96

    PNB breached 1% RoA with PAT of Rs43bn (CitiE: Rs36bn) aided by treasury gains (Rs16bn) & recovery from 2 (Rs14bn)

    Another +ve surprise was modest credit cost 

    Mgmt. revised GNPA guidance to 3.5-3.75% (4% earlier) & credit cost to 0.25-0.3% for FY25

    MOSL on PNB

    Neutral, TP Rs 120

    Strong quarter; asset quality improves sharply

    Credit cost guidance reduces further to 30bp

    C/D ratio comfortable at 70%, PCR improves further to 90%

    Raise EPS est. by 8.9%/4.9% for FY25/FY26

    CLSA on IOC

    U-P, TP Rs 120

    2Q PAT a big disappointment vs estimate, as a miss in marketing margins & larger-than-expected inventory losses pulled core PBT into negative territory but a one-time provision writeback helped reported PAT

    Cut FY25-27CL PAT by 6%-20%

    CITI on IOC

    Buy, TP Cut to Rs 190

    2Q EBITDA at Rs38bn (-56% qoq) well below Rs99bn estimate, didn’t come as much of a surprise & mirrored challenges experienced by its peers, i.e., weak refining performance, large inventory losses, & sustained LPG under-recoveries

    CLSA on LIC Hsg

    Upgrade to O-P, TP cut to Rs 700

    2Q NII & PPOP missed est. by 6%-7%, though PAT beat by 7% due to a lower credit cost

    PPOP weakness on a/c of a reduction in spreads coupled with higher-than-expected operating expenses.

    Silver lining was asset quality performance

    Jefferies on Sun Pharma

    Buy, TP raised to Rs 2150

    2Q sales in line while EBITDA & PAT ahead of est. on lower R&D costs

    US growth driven by higher gRevlimid & specialty segment (USD286m, +8% QoQ) while India grew 11% led by vol

    R&D guidance for FY25 revised down

    Nomura on Macrotech

    Buy, TP Rs 1600

    While 2QFY25 was solid, expect co to deliver stronger 2HFY25F (both y-y and h-h) on three key aspects namely:

    1) pre-sales growth,

    2) OCF generation,

    3) revenue recognition

    Nomura on FirstSource

    Buy, TP Rs 400

    2Q: Revenue beat, margins in line

    Expect USD1bn revenue run-rate by 4QFY25F

    FY25 revenue growth guidance raised to 19.5-20.5% from 11.5-13.5%

    Margin expansion to remain slow initially with front-loading of investments

  • October 29, 2024 08:04

    Stock market today: Stock split dates

    Master Trust Ltd

    Stock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.1/-

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 838

    Ex-Split 30 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)

    Last date for Cum-Split Today

  • October 29, 2024 08:02

    Share market updates: Dividend dates

    Ex-Dividend 30 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)

    Last date for Cum-Dividend Today

    Crisil Ltd.

    Dividend Per Share Rs. 15

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5125.5

    Gabriel India Ltd.

    Dividend Per Share Rs. 1.75

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 433.65

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

    Dividend Per Share Rs. 23.19

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4012.45

    Supreme Industries Ltd.

    Dividend Per Share Rs. 10

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4329.6

  • October 29, 2024 08:01

    Stock market updates: Q2FY25 important result calendar

    Tuesday, 29 October, 2024 (Today)

    Derivative Segment

    • Cipla Ltd

    • Marico Ltd

    • Container Corp of Ind Ltd

    • Canara Bank

    • Maruti Suzuki Ind Ltd

    • Adani Entrprses Ltd

    • Adani Ports Ltd

    • SBI Cards and Payment Ltd

    • Voltas Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Honeywell Auto Ind Ltd.

    • Engineers Ind Ltd.

    • Star Health and Allied Ltd.

    • Apar Indus Ltd.

    • Capri Global Cap Ltd.

    • Five-Star Business Fin Ltd.

    • Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

    • Hitachi Energy Ind Ltd.

    • V-Guard Indus Ltd.

    • APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.

    • Asahi Ind Glass Ltd.

    • Deepak Fertilisers Ltd.

    • Edelweiss Fin Services Ltd.

    • Gujarat FluoroChem Ltd.

    • Housing & Urban Dev Ltd.

    • Kaynes Tech Ind Ltd.

    • Laxmi Organic Indus Ltd.

    • Vedant Fashions Ltd.

    • PCBL Ltd.

    • Prestige Estates Ltd.

    • Redington Ltd.

    • Sheela Foam Ltd.

    • Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.

    Wednesday, 30 October, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Biocon Ltd

    • Dabur Ind Ltd

    • Tata Power Comp Ltd

    • Aditya Birla Cap Ltd

    • Larsen & Toubro Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • P&G Hygiene and Health Ltd.

    • TTK Prestige Ltd.

    • Carborundum Univ Ltd.

    • Grindwell Norton Ltd.

    • The New Ind Assurance Ltd.

    • AIA Engineering Ltd.

    • DCM Shriram Ltd.

    • KIOCL Ltd.

    • Vardhman Textiles Ltd.

    • IRB Infra Developers Ltd.

    Thursday, 31 October, 2024

    Cash Segment

    • Tata Inv Corp Ltd.

    • Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.

    Monday, 4 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • ABB Ind Ltd

    • Exide Indus Ltd

    • IRCTC

    • Bata Ind Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Amara Raja Energy Ltd.

    • P&G Health Ltd.

    • Gland Pharma Ltd.

    • Indn Railway Fin Corp Ltd.

    • Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.

    • Sun Pharma Adv Ltd.

    • Tube Invs of Ind Ltd.

    Tuesday, 5 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Berger Paints (I) Ltd

    • Dr. Reddy’s Lab Ltd

    • Manappuram Fin Ltd

    • Titan Comp Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Alkyl Amines Chem Ltd.

    • Aptus Value Ltd.

    • PB Fintech Ltd.

    • Timken Ind Ltd.

    • Oil Ind Ltd.

    • POWERGRID Infra Inv.

    • K.P.R. Mill Ltd.

    • Mankind Pharma Ltd.

    • Mazagon Dock Ship Ltd.

    • Triveni Engineering & Indus Ltd.

    Wednesday, 6 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Gujarat Gas Ltd

    • Apollo Hospitals Ltd

    • Granules Ind Ltd

    • Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Blue Star Ltd.

    • Endurance Tech Ltd.

    • Kansai Nerolac Ltd.

    • Rites Ltd.

    • Trident Ltd.

    • Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.

    • JB Chem & Pharma Ltd.

    • JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

    Thursday, 7 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Cummins Ind Ltd

    • Escorts Kubota Ltd

    • Page Indus Ltd

    • Trent Ltd

    • Lupin Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Indigo Paints Ltd.

    • Akzo Nobel Ind Ltd.

    • NHPC Ltd.

    • RHI Magnesita Ind Ltd.

    • Alembic Pharma Ltd.

    • Clean Sci And Tech Ltd.

    • Emami Ltd.

    • Gujarat State Petro Ltd.

    • Aavas Financiers Ltd.

    • SJVN Ltd.

    • The Great Eastern Ship Ltd.

    • GMM Pfaudler Ltd.

    Friday, 8 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Tata Motors Ltd

    • State Bank of Ind

    • Info Edge (Ind) Ltd

    • MRF Ltd

    • Ashok Leyland Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Esab Ind Ltd.

    • Latent View Ltd.

    • Chola Fin Hold Ltd.

    • Motherson Sumi Wiring Ltd.

    • HBL Power Systems Ltd.

    • Equitas Small Fin Ltd.

    • Action Construction Ltd.

    • Life Insurance Corp

    • Relaxo Footwears Ltd.

    • ZF Commercial Vehicle Ltd.

    Saturday, 9 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Asian Paints Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Krishna Institute Ltd

    Monday, 11 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Hindalco Indus Ltd

    • Shree Cement Ltd

    • Gujarat Narmada Ltd

    • Britannia Indus Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Vaibhav Global Ltd.

    • Bank Of Ind

    • Devyani Int Ltd.

    • Elgi Equipments Ltd.

    Tuesday, 12 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Bosch Ltd

    • Samvardhana Motherson Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • BASF Ind Ltd.

    • Suven Pharma Ltd.

    • Medplus Health Ltd.

    • Gujarat State Fert Ltd.

    Wednesday, 13 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Deepak Nitrite Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • HEG Ltd.

    • Kalyan Jewel Ind Ltd.

    • Happiest Minds Tech Ltd.

    • KSB Ltd.

    • Thermax Ltd.

    • Astrazeneca Pharma Ltd.

    Thursday, 14 November, 2024

    Derivative Segment

    • Grasim Indus Ltd

    • Hindustan Aero Ltd

    • IPCA Laboratories Ltd

    Cash Segment

    • Honasa Consumer Ltd.

  • October 29, 2024 08:00

    Stock market news: Cigniti Technologies Ltd (CIGNITITEC) - Open offer starts today

    Type of Offer: Acquisition

    Acquirer: Coforge Limited 

    Issue of Public Announcement: 02-May-2024

    Offer price Rs: 1415

    CMP: Rs 1469.50

    (%Prem.)/Disc.: -3.8%

    Offer Size : Rs 1013.45 Cr

    Proposed Acq. No. of shares: 0.72 cr

    Proposed Acq. : 26%

    Schedule of Activity:

    Start Date: 29 Oct 2024 (Today)

    End Date: 12 Nov 2024

    Obligation Date: 26 Nov 2024

    Settlement Date: 27 Nov 2024

  • October 29, 2024 07:45

    Stock market today: Securities in F&O ban for trade on October 29, 2024

    * DIXON

    * ESCORTS

    * IDFCFIRSTB

    * INDIAMART

    * LTF

    * MANAPPURAM

    * PNB

    * RBLBANK

  • October 29, 2024 07:44

    Stock in focus: Adani Power

    Adani Power Q2: Consolidated net profit at ₹3,302 crore vs ₹6,592 crore (y-o-y).

    Revenue at ₹13,321 crore vs ₹12,992 crore (y-o-y).

    EBITDA at ₹5,276 crore vs ₹7,110 crore (y-o-y).

    Margin at 39.55% vs 39.81%.

  • October 29, 2024 07:42

    Stock to watch: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

    IOC: Q2 standalone net profit ₹1.8 billion vs ₹26.4 billion (q-o-q); estimate ₹32.78 billion.

    Q2 EBITDA ₹37.73 billion vs ₹86.34 billion (q-o-q); estimate ₹111.2 billion. Q2 EBITDA margin 1.93% vs 4.00% (q-o-q); estimate 6%.

  • October 29, 2024 07:40

    Markets updates: Deep Industries Q2 results

    Deep Industries: Q2 consolidated net profit ₹384 million vs ₹294 million (y-o-y).

    Q2 revenue ₹1.3 billion vs ₹1 billion (y-o-y).

    Q2 EBITDA ₹575 million vs ₹386 million (year-on-year). Q2 EBITDA margin 44.01% vs 38.07% (y-o-y).

  • October 29, 2024 07:37

    Market news updates: Sun Pharma reports Q2 results

    Net profit up 27.5% at ₹3,040 crore vs ₹2,375.5 crore (year-on-year).

    Revenue up 9% at ₹13,291 crore vs ₹12,192 crore (year-on-year).

  • October 29, 2024 07:36

    Stock in focus: JBM Auto

    JBM Auto: Q2 consolidated net profit ₹495 million vs ₹442 million (year-on-year).

    Company approves stock split.

  • October 29, 2024 07:35

    Stock to watch: Gujarat Ambuja

    Gujarat Ambuja Q2: Net profit at ₹70 crore vs ₹83 crore year-on-year.

    Revenue at ₹1,120 crore vs ₹1,120 crore.

    EBITDA at ₹109 crore vs ₹103 crore year-on-year.

    Margins at 9.7% vs 9.3%.

  • October 29, 2024 07:33

    Stock market today: Researchbytes Analyst App updates

    Researchbytes Analyst App 

    https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb

    Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !

    Researchbytes Events Update

    As of 07:14 AM Tuesday 29 October 2024

    Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com 

    9:00 AM Indegene Limite

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1162 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/42wcz3jc

    9:00 AM Kalpataru Power

    Dial: +91 22 62801384,

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4ycvw2pr

    10:00 AM Restaurants

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1149

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mvczxs42

    10:00 AM KFin Technologi

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1259

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2ancjaa2

    10:00 AM PTC India Fin

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1268

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4hyeyc9r

    10:00 AM Unicommerce Eso

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5kctrrmb

    10:00 AM Greenply

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1317 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3e8ya9m5

    10:30 AM Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1102 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5fenmhjj

    10:30 AM Sudarshan Chem

    (Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1116

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2sp6vwxn

    10:30 AM SBI Cards&payment service

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1506

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yzta4963

    11:00 AM Mangalore Chem

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4tw3ejnt

    11:00 AM Greenpanel Industries

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1141

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yn5mb765

    11:00 AM Quess Corp

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1259

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/58p65c53

    11:00 AM SanjivParant

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1268 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mpns29bx

    11:00 AM S.J.S. Enterprises

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1326

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/32hmskah

    11:00 AM IRB InvIT

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/tn4j7hhu

    11:00 AM CAMS

    (Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr2h7krb

    11:00 AM Ideaforge Techn

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4p7cejjz

    11:30 AM Akme Fintrade

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1102

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/44h7dun4

    11:30 AM LIC Housing Fin

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1145

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3334mfk4

    11:30 AM NOCIL

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yh28uzj5

    12:00 PM Motilal Oswal

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1118

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5xm6dr48

    12:00 PM Skipper

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1144

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mbsuk2y3

    12:00 PM Credo Brand Mar

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/sa5mc36p

    2:00 PM Dwarikesh Sugar

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1116

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4xzducyc

    2:00 PM SIS

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1457 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3un977vz

    2:30 PM Bharti Airtel

    (Press Release )

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3s5f3fbh

    2:30 PM Arvind Fashions

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1452

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5h8u8twu

    2:30 PM Punjab Chemical

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1342

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yz7r5zw5

    3:00 PM Hindustan Media

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yk7aw626

    3:00 PM HT Media

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yk7aw626

    3:00 PM Allied Digital

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1141

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc4ykh4z

    3:00 PM Edelweiss Fin Serv

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1284

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4h7674hd

    3:00 PM Siyaram

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/6em5yzfz

    3:00 PM IGL

    Dial: 9122 6280 1143

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdrh2jua

    3:30 PM BHARTI HEXACOM

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3s5f3fbh

    3:30 PM Guj Flourochem

    (Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 62801384

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc8ndwz8

    3:30 PM Interarch Build

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1148

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2aa24d3f

    3:30 PM Symphony

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1224

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4w4rjzdc

    3:30 PM SUMITOMO

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n6v8bae

    3:30 PM Sportking India

    (Results, Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5pxzwmtf

    3:30 PM Ami Organics

    Dial: +91226280 1366 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4rbb4e9h

    4:00 PM Lakshmi Machine

    No Contact Available

    Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com 

    4:00 PM Canara Bank

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y9bb6b5v

    4:00 PM Poly Medicure

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr2p6w87

    4:00 PM Mah Seamless

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1143 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3h7bxhf9

    4:00 PM Five Star Business F

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1148

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5mjm5z33

    4:00 PM Deep Industries

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1260

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bp7zsj6y

    4:00 PM Greenlam Ind

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mm4wfe2h

    4:00 PM Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Mgmt

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1527

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/f695km86

    4:00 PM Stove kraft

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5eshjpbp

    4:00 PM Titagarh Wagons

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/269kpv75

    4:00 PM Titagarh Rail

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2b27c4az

    4:00 PM Cipla

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1562

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2ys7pbes

    4:00 PM J. K. Cement

    Dial: +91226280 1143

    4:30 PM Shaily Engg

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3euhwc8e

    5:00 PM Maruti Suzuki

    (Press Release )

    (Press Release ) No Contact Available

    Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com 

    5:00 PM ASK Automotive

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1102

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr3wc7r6

    5:00 PM Hitachi Energy

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1226 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3nn597sb

    5:00 PM SMC GLOBAL SECU

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4cuxjfdz

    ( Hosted by X-B4 )

    5:00 PM Rashi Peripherals

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n8ur7ax

    ( Hosted by Adfactors )

    5:00 PM Paradeep Phosph

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1342

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yy2mjyur

    5:00 PM Somany Ceramics

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1480

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4deenzsb

    5:30 PM Hind Constr

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/46sk4f8z

    6:00 PM APL Apollo

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1315

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5ph4teaj

    6:00 PM Marico

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1558

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/56ntrueh

    North Arc Ca : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312573

    JSW Infrastructure Ltd : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312572

    Kamat Hotels : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312555

    Aarti Pharmalab : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312558

    Kaya : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312578

    PNB : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312575

    Jain Irrigation : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312576

    Sapphire Foods : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312577

    Arvind : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312535

    Ajmera Realty : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312539

    Results today …

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result

    Recent interviews …

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview

    Replays available at www.researchbytes.com

  • October 29, 2024 07:32

    Share market updates: Fund flow activity: 28 October 2024 (Rs. in Crs.)

    Turnover: (NSE + BSE)

    Cash Volume: 104980.09 + 7444.48 Total: 112424.57

    F&O Volume: 747040.41 + 16716923.24 Total: 17463963.65

    Provisional Cash

    FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3228.08 

    (13393.3 - 16621.38) 

    DII: NET BUY: 1400.85 

    (12258.32 - 10857.47)

  • October 29, 2024 07:30

    Stock markets news: Olectra Greentech conference call updates

    Update 1: Margin Guidance

    - Olectra Greentech expects long-term margins to stabilize between 10-12%

    - Guidance for margins is around 12%

    - Gross margins for the company as a whole are expected to be between 25-28%

    Update 2: Sales Guidance and Performance

    - Olectra Greentech achieved 315 units, exceeding guidance of 300 units for the quarter

    - The company is on track with its guidance for H1 and expects H2 to be the biggest quarter of the year

    Update 3: Future Plans and Product Development

    - Olectra Greentech is targeting sales milestones of 5,000 and 10,000 units

    - The company will increase capacities if market demand and expectations are met

    - Olectra Greentech is working on various products in the truck segment, including tippers (dumpers)

  • October 29, 2024 07:29

    Stock market news updates: JSW Steel conference call updates

    Update 1: Steel Demand and Mining

    - JSW Steel expects steel demand to grow by 10-11% in FY25

    - The company anticipates mining around 10 million tons from its existing captive mines in FY25

    Update 2: Volume Guidance

    - JSW Steel retains its volume guidance for FY25:

    - Production: 28.4 million tons

    - Sales: 27 million tons

    - The company maintains its full-year guidance, implying higher volumes in the second half of the year

    Update 3: Margin Expansion and Capacity Increase

    - JSW Steel expects margin expansion in the second half of the year driven by:

    - Healthy domestic demand

    - Positive pricing momentum

    - The company aims to increase the capacity of its CRGO facility in the next one or two phases

  • October 29, 2024 07:28

    Stock market today: Here are web links for 2QFY25 Results, Press Release & Investor Presentation

    Federal Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, ASBL AMC, Anant Raj, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Kalpataru Projects, Pfizer, Northern Arc Capital, LIC Housing, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Ambuja Cements, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Adani Power, Ajanta Pharma, Sozlon Energy, Arvind Fashions, CAMS, Firstsource Solutions, Heidelbergcement India, Indian Oil Corporation, Jsw Infrastructure, Motilal Oswal, Paras Defence, Punjab Chemicals, Skipper and Tata Technologies

    Federal Bank 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/d29fef9a-646f-4e17-9b8c-fa1161c0d33c.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/272a7d0a-305b-49be-9335-e7d16d24a866.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c5a70f74-ae51-4a99-87e9-8b1dd1b98e02.pdf

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/32870348-70a5-489d-88c0-c0a657d4193f.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/184d6067-96c3-4d6a-8483-fc03db905970.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.tmb.in/doc/938c3f66-e8f0-46e1-bc16-fe5c194cfd45.pdf

    Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/12006a20-c730-45c9-a57e-af0684045efc.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/22c33fc8-5c5a-46e4-8c58-922b6d72e9ee.pdf

    Anant Raj 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ec4205f4-b990-42d8-b3ca-3b594a8b6cf4.pdf

    Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/24c04a98-2b45-4395-b365-1b168c86834a.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9577f886-f3b3-4183-bdad-62a9e1148513.pdf

    Kalpataru Projects International 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/90a1d5f1-c1c3-4d9b-8e00-e5f31d219c87.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9e9cb189-b4ba-45e1-a04e-7ce1a3033a21.pdf

    Pfizer 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1355a58f-89c5-48df-8a9b-43dc61f971c1.pdf

    Northern Arc Capital 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b22eaf89-04eb-49b6-853b-c3dc98b8e6b2.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/a1d421dc-57dd-418d-870f-6f1bf976aae1.pdf

    LIC Housing Finance 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/cd6c1853-d925-4037-bd2f-8e4338dd804f.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.lichousing.com/static-assets/pdf/fy_2024_25/Investor_Update_Q2_FY2025.pdf?crafterSite=lichfl-corporate-website-cms&embedded=true

    Punjab National Bank 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b86d204c-2a4c-4750-9470-4469c7d41a3e.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.pnbindia.in/downloadprocess.aspx?fid=bzRXp5wXg/v6PZs8Or3jUg==

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.pnbindia.in/downloadprocess.aspx?fid=Mr+P2s6wDyC6GYFk9U+epQ==

    Indian Bank 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e0fa4765-68c4-4442-90a1-820f1070d755.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/a386b8b0-6f2c-43ad-8960-c6e7b1c66994.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f6d58f7f-c1d7-4317-a693-68139e95a1c3.pdf

    Ambuja Cements 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/3c8c4e63-d721-42fb-b38b-0c812420481c.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f1b3d25e-24bd-4ada-ba07-f4fa4b9b384a.pdf

    Bharti Airtel 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/2422f51a-7a99-49e2-943f-889095712a4c.pdf

    Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/11219945-c9b4-41a6-a075-a943dac80022.pdf

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Result and Press Release

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/89bd56cb-e924-44cb-8e38-401eb373d3ca.pdf

    Bharat Heavy Electricals 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/d3180099-5e8b-4977-9ee1-1e3a5c0a7aa5.pdf

    Adani Power 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Result and Press Release 

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1baca318-30c0-446c-8e1f-b473301d4f5d.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/253229d5-b7c6-499e-90f5-19ff7113d995.pdf

    Ajanta Pharma 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/bf9aa7db-5f4d-4190-af0d-0cf157f0d3aa.pdf

    Sozlon Energy 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Result and Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/0103f210-836b-466f-9254-b15407c929c8.pdf

    Arvind Fashions 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f9b0739d-c79d-4b65-a29c-2922a6d81b35.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/34f937d0-1f2b-4aae-a2f2-f18931a33109.pdf

    Computer Age Management Services 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ff7ba80e-4334-43dc-902d-27e227ba6921.pdf

    Press Release 

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b3c52405-2992-41c5-961f-957859f5cc55.pdf

    Firstsource Solutions 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/78fd3ed8-27c9-438d-b8bf-8b01cbdcdc3a.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e3c9f649-e3ef-49fa-9cca-1a13d4b04f8a.pdf

    Heidelbergcement India 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7ba055d4-94fb-4668-a2c3-164caf337506.pdf

    Indian Oil Corporation 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/920cc0e0-01ba-4f54-91ee-755668846d4c.pdf

    Jsw Infrastructure 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9d0a9f5e-f4b1-4cfd-b191-38ff4c7e6da0.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/026e0377-d503-4497-a9a6-ede21f5a6bd5.pdf

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/bcd832c1-e5a8-4fd8-8cef-fea32aa59e3c.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1c2c30cf-87ee-4a04-ad67-9555668d3314.pdf

    Paras Defence And Space Technologies 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6501206c-5a5e-4248-af45-7e4dfdb217c9.pdf

    Punjab Chemicals And Crop Protection 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7fe2b06a-1774-4726-a73f-fa2c752dc257.pdf

    Skipper 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8e285b45-727f-48e5-a203-0debbe27c695.pdf

    Tata Technologies 2QFY25 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/76fe42c8-b84b-4429-99f6-cef7b407104d.pdf

    Presentation

    Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/fdcbd8f4-ff83-43f8-8348-766da1656573.pdf 

  • October 29, 2024 07:26

    Stock market updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 29.10.2024

    Alphabet Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Novartis AG (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    McDonald’s Corporation (Pre market) (Sector-Hotels)

    HSBC Holdings plc (Pre market) (Sector-Financial)

    Pfizer, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    American Tower Corporation (REIT) (Pre market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    BP p.l.c. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    PayPal Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)

    Ecolab Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)

    Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    D.R. Horton, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)

    Phillips 66 (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)

    MSCI Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)

    Corning Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Sysco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)

    Hubbell Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Leidos Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Zebra Technologies Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Masco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)

    Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Incyte Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    ITT Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    Visa Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Stryker Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Chubb Limited (Post market) (Sector- Financial)

    Mondelez International, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)

    Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)

    Republic Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)

    ONEOK, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    Electronic Arts Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Extra Space Storage Inc (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Edison International (Post market) (Sector- Power)

    FirstEnergy Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Power)

    EQT Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    First Solar, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    Essex Property Trust, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Snap Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    IDEX Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    American Homes 4 Rent (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    BXP, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    DaVita Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Reddit, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    W. P. Carey Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Unum Group (Post market) (Sector- Financial)

    Expand Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    POSCO Holdings Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Metals)

  • October 29, 2024 07:25

    Stock market today: Economic calendar – 29.10.2024

    19:30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 99.2 versus Previous: 98.7)

    19:30 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings (Expected: 7.92M versus Previous: 8.04M)

  • October 29, 2024 06:48

    Share market today: Broker’s call: RR Kabel (Buy)

    RR Kabel reported moderate revenue growth of 12.5 per cent y-o-y due to soft W&C revenue growth of 11.1 per cent due to weak demand and channel destocking with fluctuation in RM prices. The company reported about 3.8 per cent volume growth in Q2-FY25 and expects healthy growth (15 per cent+) in H2FY25, driven by both W&C businesses with focused approach to capture demand from infrastructure and emerging sectors.

  • October 29, 2024 06:46

    Stock market today: Broker’s call: ICICI Bank (Buy)

    ICICI Bank has reported six glorious years of performance since Sandeep Bakhshi took charge as MD & CEO on October 15, 2018. The bank has consistently beaten street estimates on one or the other metric, even as the macro environment changed considerably over the years.

  • October 29, 2024 06:42

    Stock to buy today: Rainbow Children’s Medicare (₹1,498.10): BUY

    The short-term outlook is bullish for Rainbow Children’s Medicare. The stock has begun the week by surging over 5 per cent on Monday breaking above the ₹1,450-₹1,470 resistance zone. Indeed, the stock has been moving up well since the middle of last week itself when the broader markets were falling. The region around ₹1,470 will now act as a very good resistance-turned-support. Intermediate dips are likely to get fresh buyers at lower levels.

