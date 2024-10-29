Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for October 29, 2024.
- October 29, 2024 09:24
Commodities market live today: Crude oil futures rise slightly after Monday’s decline
Crude oil futures traded higher on Tuesday morning after losing more than 6 per cent in Monday’s session. However, reports of the US planning to buy crude oil for its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) offered some support. At 9.19 am on Tuesday, January Brent oil futures were at $71.09, up by 0.13 per cent, and December crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $67.48, up by 0.15 per cent. November crude oil futures were trading at ₹5693 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹5710, down by 0.30 per cent, and December futures were trading at ₹5682 against the previous close of ₹5699, down by 0.30 per cent.
- October 29, 2024 09:22
Stock market live today: Sensex declined 124.45 pts or 0.16% to trade at 79,880.59 as at 9.16 am, and Nifty 50 slipped 67.00 pts or 0.28% to 24,272.15.
- October 29, 2024 09:05
Stock market updates: Afcons Infrastructure IPO closes today
The initial public offering of Afcons Infrastructure, flagship infrastructure, engineering, and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, closes today for public subscription.
The IPO, so far, has received only a lukewarm response from investors.
- October 29, 2024 08:50
Bullion market today: Manav Modi, Senior Analyst, Commodity Research, MOFSL, on gold
“Gold prices pared earlier losses to hover around record highs as along with Geo-political tensions, US Presidential uncertainty continues to boost the safe haven appeal for bullion. The dollar retreated from session highs hovering around 104 level, supporting commodities in lower levels. Concerns over a bigger conflict in the Middle East eased after Israel did not attack Iran’s oil and nuclear facilities in a strike over the weekend. While Tehran did threaten retaliation for the attack, Iranian leaders also downplayed the impact of the Israeli strike. Increased uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election is also expected to spur safe haven demand, especially with recent polls showing a tight race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Focus this week will be on Manufacturing PMI from major economies, US GDP, Inflation, Consumer confidence, and jobs market data.”
- October 29, 2024 08:46
Stock market today: Brokerages on major stocks
CITI on Bharti Airtel
Buy, TP Rs 1950
10%/13% qoq growth in India mobile revenue/EBITDA was 3%/5% ahead of estimates, with limited subscriber churn despite tariff hike.
Consol. revenue/EBITDA at Rs415/220bn were correspondingly 2%/4% ahead.
CITI on Ambuja Cements
Neutral, TP cut to Rs 610
At Rs11.1bn consol EBITDA fell15% yoy on lower realizations (-7% yoy), partly offset by higher vol & lower costs
Consolidated EBITDA/t: Rs785 vs.Rs810 in 1Q & Rs955 last year.
Cut FY25/26/27 EBITDA by 14%/23%/16%
GS on Ambuja Cements
Neutral, TP Rs 640
Consol vol up 8% YoY (& ex of Penna, My Home, growth was closer to 5% yoy), & EBITDA/T came in at Rs783 (above Ultratech/Dalmia at Rs744/Rs648)
Realizations up 1% qoq, better than Ultratech & Dalmia
UBS on Ambuja Cements
Sell, TP Rs 475
Though Q2 consol EBITDA missed consensus by 5%, performance was good considering subdued demand/ weak pricing & sharp miss reported by peers
Volume growth of 9% better than industry & market leader Ultratech
UBS on Federal BK
Buy, TP Rs 250
Q2: PAT beat driven by lower credit costs; Asset quality stable
Healthy loan growth; CASA deposits up 4% QoQ
BK maintain previous FY25E guidance
Clarity on strategy for improving NIMs could be a near term catalyst
Trading at c1.1x FY26E P/BV)
CITI on Federal BK
Buy, TP Rs 231
RoAs of 1.28% beat CitiE supported by 30bps credit cost, steady NIMs, & fee traction
Key +ves
[1] Secured lending dominance helped curtail slippages/credit cost at <80bps/30bps;
[2] LCR, despite 1% qoq deposit growth, improved to 115% (vs 112%)
[3] core NIMs (adj for penal charges rose 2bps qoq) with rising share of high yielding advances;
[4] Loan processing/para-banking fees gained traction
CITI on PNB
Sell, TP Rs 96
PNB breached 1% RoA with PAT of Rs43bn (CitiE: Rs36bn) aided by treasury gains (Rs16bn) & recovery from 2 (Rs14bn)
Another +ve surprise was modest credit cost
Mgmt. revised GNPA guidance to 3.5-3.75% (4% earlier) & credit cost to 0.25-0.3% for FY25
MOSL on PNB
Neutral, TP Rs 120
Strong quarter; asset quality improves sharply
Credit cost guidance reduces further to 30bp
C/D ratio comfortable at 70%, PCR improves further to 90%
Raise EPS est. by 8.9%/4.9% for FY25/FY26
CLSA on IOC
U-P, TP Rs 120
2Q PAT a big disappointment vs estimate, as a miss in marketing margins & larger-than-expected inventory losses pulled core PBT into negative territory but a one-time provision writeback helped reported PAT
Cut FY25-27CL PAT by 6%-20%
CITI on IOC
Buy, TP Cut to Rs 190
2Q EBITDA at Rs38bn (-56% qoq) well below Rs99bn estimate, didn’t come as much of a surprise & mirrored challenges experienced by its peers, i.e., weak refining performance, large inventory losses, & sustained LPG under-recoveries
CLSA on LIC Hsg
Upgrade to O-P, TP cut to Rs 700
2Q NII & PPOP missed est. by 6%-7%, though PAT beat by 7% due to a lower credit cost
PPOP weakness on a/c of a reduction in spreads coupled with higher-than-expected operating expenses.
Silver lining was asset quality performance
Jefferies on Sun Pharma
Buy, TP raised to Rs 2150
2Q sales in line while EBITDA & PAT ahead of est. on lower R&D costs
US growth driven by higher gRevlimid & specialty segment (USD286m, +8% QoQ) while India grew 11% led by vol
R&D guidance for FY25 revised down
Nomura on Macrotech
Buy, TP Rs 1600
While 2QFY25 was solid, expect co to deliver stronger 2HFY25F (both y-y and h-h) on three key aspects namely:
1) pre-sales growth,
2) OCF generation,
3) revenue recognition
Nomura on FirstSource
Buy, TP Rs 400
2Q: Revenue beat, margins in line
Expect USD1bn revenue run-rate by 4QFY25F
FY25 revenue growth guidance raised to 19.5-20.5% from 11.5-13.5%
Margin expansion to remain slow initially with front-loading of investments
- October 29, 2024 08:04
Stock market today: Stock split dates
Master Trust Ltd
Stock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 838
Ex-Split 30 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Split Today
- October 29, 2024 08:02
Share market updates: Dividend dates
Ex-Dividend 30 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Crisil Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs. 15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5125.5
Gabriel India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs. 1.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 433.65
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs. 23.19
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4012.45
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs. 10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4329.6
- October 29, 2024 08:01
Stock market updates: Q2FY25 important result calendar
Tuesday, 29 October, 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• Cipla Ltd
• Marico Ltd
• Container Corp of Ind Ltd
• Canara Bank
• Maruti Suzuki Ind Ltd
• Adani Entrprses Ltd
• Adani Ports Ltd
• SBI Cards and Payment Ltd
• Voltas Ltd
Cash Segment
• Honeywell Auto Ind Ltd.
• Engineers Ind Ltd.
• Star Health and Allied Ltd.
• Apar Indus Ltd.
• Capri Global Cap Ltd.
• Five-Star Business Fin Ltd.
• Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
• Hitachi Energy Ind Ltd.
• V-Guard Indus Ltd.
• APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
• Asahi Ind Glass Ltd.
• Deepak Fertilisers Ltd.
• Edelweiss Fin Services Ltd.
• Gujarat FluoroChem Ltd.
• Housing & Urban Dev Ltd.
• Kaynes Tech Ind Ltd.
• Laxmi Organic Indus Ltd.
• Vedant Fashions Ltd.
• PCBL Ltd.
• Prestige Estates Ltd.
• Redington Ltd.
• Sheela Foam Ltd.
• Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.
Wednesday, 30 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Biocon Ltd
• Dabur Ind Ltd
• Tata Power Comp Ltd
• Aditya Birla Cap Ltd
• Larsen & Toubro Ltd
Cash Segment
• P&G Hygiene and Health Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
• Carborundum Univ Ltd.
• Grindwell Norton Ltd.
• The New Ind Assurance Ltd.
• AIA Engineering Ltd.
• DCM Shriram Ltd.
• KIOCL Ltd.
• Vardhman Textiles Ltd.
• IRB Infra Developers Ltd.
Thursday, 31 October, 2024
Cash Segment
• Tata Inv Corp Ltd.
• Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.
Monday, 4 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ABB Ind Ltd
• Exide Indus Ltd
• IRCTC
• Bata Ind Ltd
Cash Segment
• Amara Raja Energy Ltd.
• P&G Health Ltd.
• Gland Pharma Ltd.
• Indn Railway Fin Corp Ltd.
• Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.
• Sun Pharma Adv Ltd.
• Tube Invs of Ind Ltd.
Tuesday, 5 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Berger Paints (I) Ltd
• Dr. Reddy’s Lab Ltd
• Manappuram Fin Ltd
• Titan Comp Ltd
Cash Segment
• Alkyl Amines Chem Ltd.
• Aptus Value Ltd.
• PB Fintech Ltd.
• Timken Ind Ltd.
• Oil Ind Ltd.
• POWERGRID Infra Inv.
• K.P.R. Mill Ltd.
• Mankind Pharma Ltd.
• Mazagon Dock Ship Ltd.
• Triveni Engineering & Indus Ltd.
Wednesday, 6 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Gujarat Gas Ltd
• Apollo Hospitals Ltd
• Granules Ind Ltd
• Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
Cash Segment
• Blue Star Ltd.
• Endurance Tech Ltd.
• Kansai Nerolac Ltd.
• Rites Ltd.
• Trident Ltd.
• Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
• JB Chem & Pharma Ltd.
• JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
Thursday, 7 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cummins Ind Ltd
• Escorts Kubota Ltd
• Page Indus Ltd
• Trent Ltd
• Lupin Ltd
Cash Segment
• Indigo Paints Ltd.
• Akzo Nobel Ind Ltd.
• NHPC Ltd.
• RHI Magnesita Ind Ltd.
• Alembic Pharma Ltd.
• Clean Sci And Tech Ltd.
• Emami Ltd.
• Gujarat State Petro Ltd.
• Aavas Financiers Ltd.
• SJVN Ltd.
• The Great Eastern Ship Ltd.
• GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Friday, 8 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Tata Motors Ltd
• State Bank of Ind
• Info Edge (Ind) Ltd
• MRF Ltd
• Ashok Leyland Ltd
Cash Segment
• Esab Ind Ltd.
• Latent View Ltd.
• Chola Fin Hold Ltd.
• Motherson Sumi Wiring Ltd.
• HBL Power Systems Ltd.
• Equitas Small Fin Ltd.
• Action Construction Ltd.
• Life Insurance Corp
• Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
• ZF Commercial Vehicle Ltd.
Saturday, 9 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Asian Paints Ltd
Cash Segment
• Krishna Institute Ltd
Monday, 11 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Hindalco Indus Ltd
• Shree Cement Ltd
• Gujarat Narmada Ltd
• Britannia Indus Ltd
Cash Segment
• Vaibhav Global Ltd.
• Bank Of Ind
• Devyani Int Ltd.
• Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Tuesday, 12 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bosch Ltd
• Samvardhana Motherson Ltd
Cash Segment
• BASF Ind Ltd.
• Suven Pharma Ltd.
• Medplus Health Ltd.
• Gujarat State Fert Ltd.
Wednesday, 13 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Deepak Nitrite Ltd
Cash Segment
• HEG Ltd.
• Kalyan Jewel Ind Ltd.
• Happiest Minds Tech Ltd.
• KSB Ltd.
• Thermax Ltd.
• Astrazeneca Pharma Ltd.
Thursday, 14 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Grasim Indus Ltd
• Hindustan Aero Ltd
• IPCA Laboratories Ltd
Cash Segment
• Honasa Consumer Ltd.
- October 29, 2024 08:00
Stock market news: Cigniti Technologies Ltd (CIGNITITEC) - Open offer starts today
Type of Offer: Acquisition
Acquirer: Coforge Limited
Issue of Public Announcement: 02-May-2024
Offer price Rs: 1415
CMP: Rs 1469.50
(%Prem.)/Disc.: -3.8%
Offer Size : Rs 1013.45 Cr
Proposed Acq. No. of shares: 0.72 cr
Proposed Acq. : 26%
Schedule of Activity:
Start Date: 29 Oct 2024 (Today)
End Date: 12 Nov 2024
Obligation Date: 26 Nov 2024
Settlement Date: 27 Nov 2024
- October 29, 2024 07:45
Stock market today: Securities in F&O ban for trade on October 29, 2024
* DIXON
* ESCORTS
* IDFCFIRSTB
* INDIAMART
* LTF
* MANAPPURAM
* PNB
* RBLBANK
- October 29, 2024 07:44
Stock in focus: Adani Power
Adani Power Q2: Consolidated net profit at ₹3,302 crore vs ₹6,592 crore (y-o-y).
Revenue at ₹13,321 crore vs ₹12,992 crore (y-o-y).
EBITDA at ₹5,276 crore vs ₹7,110 crore (y-o-y).
Margin at 39.55% vs 39.81%.
- October 29, 2024 07:42
Stock to watch: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC: Q2 standalone net profit ₹1.8 billion vs ₹26.4 billion (q-o-q); estimate ₹32.78 billion.
Q2 EBITDA ₹37.73 billion vs ₹86.34 billion (q-o-q); estimate ₹111.2 billion. Q2 EBITDA margin 1.93% vs 4.00% (q-o-q); estimate 6%.
- October 29, 2024 07:40
Markets updates: Deep Industries Q2 results
Deep Industries: Q2 consolidated net profit ₹384 million vs ₹294 million (y-o-y).
Q2 revenue ₹1.3 billion vs ₹1 billion (y-o-y).
Q2 EBITDA ₹575 million vs ₹386 million (year-on-year). Q2 EBITDA margin 44.01% vs 38.07% (y-o-y).
- October 29, 2024 07:37
Market news updates: Sun Pharma reports Q2 results
Net profit up 27.5% at ₹3,040 crore vs ₹2,375.5 crore (year-on-year).
Revenue up 9% at ₹13,291 crore vs ₹12,192 crore (year-on-year).
- October 29, 2024 07:36
Stock in focus: JBM Auto
JBM Auto: Q2 consolidated net profit ₹495 million vs ₹442 million (year-on-year).
Company approves stock split.
- October 29, 2024 07:35
Stock to watch: Gujarat Ambuja
Gujarat Ambuja Q2: Net profit at ₹70 crore vs ₹83 crore year-on-year.
Revenue at ₹1,120 crore vs ₹1,120 crore.
EBITDA at ₹109 crore vs ₹103 crore year-on-year.
Margins at 9.7% vs 9.3%.
- October 29, 2024 07:33
- October 29, 2024 07:32
Share market updates: Fund flow activity: 28 October 2024 (Rs. in Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 104980.09 + 7444.48 Total: 112424.57
F&O Volume: 747040.41 + 16716923.24 Total: 17463963.65
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3228.08
(13393.3 - 16621.38)
DII: NET BUY: 1400.85
(12258.32 - 10857.47)
- October 29, 2024 07:30
Stock markets news: Olectra Greentech conference call updates
Update 1: Margin Guidance
- Olectra Greentech expects long-term margins to stabilize between 10-12%
- Guidance for margins is around 12%
- Gross margins for the company as a whole are expected to be between 25-28%
Update 2: Sales Guidance and Performance
- Olectra Greentech achieved 315 units, exceeding guidance of 300 units for the quarter
- The company is on track with its guidance for H1 and expects H2 to be the biggest quarter of the year
Update 3: Future Plans and Product Development
- Olectra Greentech is targeting sales milestones of 5,000 and 10,000 units
- The company will increase capacities if market demand and expectations are met
- Olectra Greentech is working on various products in the truck segment, including tippers (dumpers)
- October 29, 2024 07:29
Stock market news updates: JSW Steel conference call updates
Update 1: Steel Demand and Mining
- JSW Steel expects steel demand to grow by 10-11% in FY25
- The company anticipates mining around 10 million tons from its existing captive mines in FY25
Update 2: Volume Guidance
- JSW Steel retains its volume guidance for FY25:
- Production: 28.4 million tons
- Sales: 27 million tons
- The company maintains its full-year guidance, implying higher volumes in the second half of the year
Update 3: Margin Expansion and Capacity Increase
- JSW Steel expects margin expansion in the second half of the year driven by:
- Healthy domestic demand
- Positive pricing momentum
- The company aims to increase the capacity of its CRGO facility in the next one or two phases
- October 29, 2024 07:28
Stock market today: Here are web links for 2QFY25 Results, Press Release & Investor Presentation
Federal Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, ASBL AMC, Anant Raj, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Kalpataru Projects, Pfizer, Northern Arc Capital, LIC Housing, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Ambuja Cements, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Adani Power, Ajanta Pharma, Sozlon Energy, Arvind Fashions, CAMS, Firstsource Solutions, Heidelbergcement India, Indian Oil Corporation, Jsw Infrastructure, Motilal Oswal, Paras Defence, Punjab Chemicals, Skipper and Tata Technologies
Federal Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/d29fef9a-646f-4e17-9b8c-fa1161c0d33c.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/272a7d0a-305b-49be-9335-e7d16d24a866.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c5a70f74-ae51-4a99-87e9-8b1dd1b98e02.pdf
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/32870348-70a5-489d-88c0-c0a657d4193f.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/184d6067-96c3-4d6a-8483-fc03db905970.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.tmb.in/doc/938c3f66-e8f0-46e1-bc16-fe5c194cfd45.pdf
Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/12006a20-c730-45c9-a57e-af0684045efc.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/22c33fc8-5c5a-46e4-8c58-922b6d72e9ee.pdf
Anant Raj 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ec4205f4-b990-42d8-b3ca-3b594a8b6cf4.pdf
Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/24c04a98-2b45-4395-b365-1b168c86834a.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9577f886-f3b3-4183-bdad-62a9e1148513.pdf
Kalpataru Projects International 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/90a1d5f1-c1c3-4d9b-8e00-e5f31d219c87.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9e9cb189-b4ba-45e1-a04e-7ce1a3033a21.pdf
Pfizer 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1355a58f-89c5-48df-8a9b-43dc61f971c1.pdf
Northern Arc Capital 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b22eaf89-04eb-49b6-853b-c3dc98b8e6b2.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/a1d421dc-57dd-418d-870f-6f1bf976aae1.pdf
LIC Housing Finance 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/cd6c1853-d925-4037-bd2f-8e4338dd804f.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.lichousing.com/static-assets/pdf/fy_2024_25/Investor_Update_Q2_FY2025.pdf?crafterSite=lichfl-corporate-website-cms&embedded=true
Punjab National Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b86d204c-2a4c-4750-9470-4469c7d41a3e.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.pnbindia.in/downloadprocess.aspx?fid=bzRXp5wXg/v6PZs8Or3jUg==
Presentation
Link: https://www.pnbindia.in/downloadprocess.aspx?fid=Mr+P2s6wDyC6GYFk9U+epQ==
Indian Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e0fa4765-68c4-4442-90a1-820f1070d755.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/a386b8b0-6f2c-43ad-8960-c6e7b1c66994.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f6d58f7f-c1d7-4317-a693-68139e95a1c3.pdf
Ambuja Cements 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/3c8c4e63-d721-42fb-b38b-0c812420481c.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f1b3d25e-24bd-4ada-ba07-f4fa4b9b384a.pdf
Bharti Airtel 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/2422f51a-7a99-49e2-943f-889095712a4c.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/11219945-c9b4-41a6-a075-a943dac80022.pdf
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Result and Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/89bd56cb-e924-44cb-8e38-401eb373d3ca.pdf
Bharat Heavy Electricals 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/d3180099-5e8b-4977-9ee1-1e3a5c0a7aa5.pdf
Adani Power 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Result and Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1baca318-30c0-446c-8e1f-b473301d4f5d.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/253229d5-b7c6-499e-90f5-19ff7113d995.pdf
Ajanta Pharma 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/bf9aa7db-5f4d-4190-af0d-0cf157f0d3aa.pdf
Sozlon Energy 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Result and Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/0103f210-836b-466f-9254-b15407c929c8.pdf
Arvind Fashions 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f9b0739d-c79d-4b65-a29c-2922a6d81b35.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/34f937d0-1f2b-4aae-a2f2-f18931a33109.pdf
Computer Age Management Services 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ff7ba80e-4334-43dc-902d-27e227ba6921.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b3c52405-2992-41c5-961f-957859f5cc55.pdf
Firstsource Solutions 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/78fd3ed8-27c9-438d-b8bf-8b01cbdcdc3a.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e3c9f649-e3ef-49fa-9cca-1a13d4b04f8a.pdf
Heidelbergcement India 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7ba055d4-94fb-4668-a2c3-164caf337506.pdf
Indian Oil Corporation 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/920cc0e0-01ba-4f54-91ee-755668846d4c.pdf
Jsw Infrastructure 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9d0a9f5e-f4b1-4cfd-b191-38ff4c7e6da0.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/026e0377-d503-4497-a9a6-ede21f5a6bd5.pdf
Motilal Oswal Financial Services 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/bcd832c1-e5a8-4fd8-8cef-fea32aa59e3c.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/1c2c30cf-87ee-4a04-ad67-9555668d3314.pdf
Paras Defence And Space Technologies 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6501206c-5a5e-4248-af45-7e4dfdb217c9.pdf
Punjab Chemicals And Crop Protection 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7fe2b06a-1774-4726-a73f-fa2c752dc257.pdf
Skipper 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8e285b45-727f-48e5-a203-0debbe27c695.pdf
Tata Technologies 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/76fe42c8-b84b-4429-99f6-cef7b407104d.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/fdcbd8f4-ff83-43f8-8348-766da1656573.pdf
- October 29, 2024 07:26
Stock market updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 29.10.2024
Alphabet Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Novartis AG (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
McDonald’s Corporation (Pre market) (Sector-Hotels)
HSBC Holdings plc (Pre market) (Sector-Financial)
Pfizer, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (Pre market) (Sector- Real Estate)
BP p.l.c. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Ecolab Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
D.R. Horton, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Phillips 66 (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
MSCI Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Corning Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Sysco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Hubbell Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Zebra Technologies Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Masco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Incyte Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
ITT Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Visa Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Stryker Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Chubb Limited (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Mondelez International, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
Republic Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
ONEOK, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Electronic Arts Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Extra Space Storage Inc (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Edison International (Post market) (Sector- Power)
FirstEnergy Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Power)
EQT Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
First Solar, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Snap Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
IDEX Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
American Homes 4 Rent (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
BXP, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
DaVita Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Reddit, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
W. P. Carey Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Unum Group (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Expand Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
POSCO Holdings Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Metals)
- October 29, 2024 07:25
Stock market today: Economic calendar – 29.10.2024
19:30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 99.2 versus Previous: 98.7)
19:30 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings (Expected: 7.92M versus Previous: 8.04M)
- October 29, 2024 06:48
Share market today: Broker’s call: RR Kabel (Buy)
RR Kabel reported moderate revenue growth of 12.5 per cent y-o-y due to soft W&C revenue growth of 11.1 per cent due to weak demand and channel destocking with fluctuation in RM prices. The company reported about 3.8 per cent volume growth in Q2-FY25 and expects healthy growth (15 per cent+) in H2FY25, driven by both W&C businesses with focused approach to capture demand from infrastructure and emerging sectors.
- October 29, 2024 06:46
Stock market today: Broker’s call: ICICI Bank (Buy)
ICICI Bank has reported six glorious years of performance since Sandeep Bakhshi took charge as MD & CEO on October 15, 2018. The bank has consistently beaten street estimates on one or the other metric, even as the macro environment changed considerably over the years.
- October 29, 2024 06:42
Stock to buy today: Rainbow Children’s Medicare (₹1,498.10): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Rainbow Children’s Medicare. The stock has begun the week by surging over 5 per cent on Monday breaking above the ₹1,450-₹1,470 resistance zone. Indeed, the stock has been moving up well since the middle of last week itself when the broader markets were falling. The region around ₹1,470 will now act as a very good resistance-turned-support. Intermediate dips are likely to get fresh buyers at lower levels.
