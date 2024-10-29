October 29, 2024 08:46

CITI on Bharti Airtel

Buy, TP Rs 1950

10%/13% qoq growth in India mobile revenue/EBITDA was 3%/5% ahead of estimates, with limited subscriber churn despite tariff hike.

Consol. revenue/EBITDA at Rs415/220bn were correspondingly 2%/4% ahead.

CITI on Ambuja Cements

Neutral, TP cut to Rs 610

At Rs11.1bn consol EBITDA fell15% yoy on lower realizations (-7% yoy), partly offset by higher vol & lower costs

Consolidated EBITDA/t: Rs785 vs.Rs810 in 1Q & Rs955 last year.

Cut FY25/26/27 EBITDA by 14%/23%/16%

GS on Ambuja Cements

Neutral, TP Rs 640

Consol vol up 8% YoY (& ex of Penna, My Home, growth was closer to 5% yoy), & EBITDA/T came in at Rs783 (above Ultratech/Dalmia at Rs744/Rs648)

Realizations up 1% qoq, better than Ultratech & Dalmia

UBS on Ambuja Cements

Sell, TP Rs 475

Though Q2 consol EBITDA missed consensus by 5%, performance was good considering subdued demand/ weak pricing & sharp miss reported by peers

Volume growth of 9% better than industry & market leader Ultratech

UBS on Federal BK

Buy, TP Rs 250

Q2: PAT beat driven by lower credit costs; Asset quality stable

Healthy loan growth; CASA deposits up 4% QoQ

BK maintain previous FY25E guidance

Clarity on strategy for improving NIMs could be a near term catalyst

Trading at c1.1x FY26E P/BV)

CITI on Federal BK

Buy, TP Rs 231

RoAs of 1.28% beat CitiE supported by 30bps credit cost, steady NIMs, & fee traction

Key +ves

[1] Secured lending dominance helped curtail slippages/credit cost at <80bps/30bps;

[2] LCR, despite 1% qoq deposit growth, improved to 115% (vs 112%)

[3] core NIMs (adj for penal charges rose 2bps qoq) with rising share of high yielding advances;

[4] Loan processing/para-banking fees gained traction

CITI on PNB

Sell, TP Rs 96

PNB breached 1% RoA with PAT of Rs43bn (CitiE: Rs36bn) aided by treasury gains (Rs16bn) & recovery from 2 (Rs14bn)

Another +ve surprise was modest credit cost

Mgmt. revised GNPA guidance to 3.5-3.75% (4% earlier) & credit cost to 0.25-0.3% for FY25

MOSL on PNB

Neutral, TP Rs 120

Strong quarter; asset quality improves sharply

Credit cost guidance reduces further to 30bp

C/D ratio comfortable at 70%, PCR improves further to 90%

Raise EPS est. by 8.9%/4.9% for FY25/FY26

CLSA on IOC

U-P, TP Rs 120

2Q PAT a big disappointment vs estimate, as a miss in marketing margins & larger-than-expected inventory losses pulled core PBT into negative territory but a one-time provision writeback helped reported PAT

Cut FY25-27CL PAT by 6%-20%

CITI on IOC

Buy, TP Cut to Rs 190

2Q EBITDA at Rs38bn (-56% qoq) well below Rs99bn estimate, didn’t come as much of a surprise & mirrored challenges experienced by its peers, i.e., weak refining performance, large inventory losses, & sustained LPG under-recoveries

CLSA on LIC Hsg

Upgrade to O-P, TP cut to Rs 700

2Q NII & PPOP missed est. by 6%-7%, though PAT beat by 7% due to a lower credit cost

PPOP weakness on a/c of a reduction in spreads coupled with higher-than-expected operating expenses.

Silver lining was asset quality performance

Jefferies on Sun Pharma

Buy, TP raised to Rs 2150

2Q sales in line while EBITDA & PAT ahead of est. on lower R&D costs

US growth driven by higher gRevlimid & specialty segment (USD286m, +8% QoQ) while India grew 11% led by vol

R&D guidance for FY25 revised down

Nomura on Macrotech

Buy, TP Rs 1600

While 2QFY25 was solid, expect co to deliver stronger 2HFY25F (both y-y and h-h) on three key aspects namely:

1) pre-sales growth,

2) OCF generation,

3) revenue recognition

Nomura on FirstSource

Buy, TP Rs 400

2Q: Revenue beat, margins in line

Expect USD1bn revenue run-rate by 4QFY25F

FY25 revenue growth guidance raised to 19.5-20.5% from 11.5-13.5%

Margin expansion to remain slow initially with front-loading of investments