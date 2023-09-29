Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 29 September 2023.
- September 29, 2023 08:40
Stocks to Watch: Omaxe Limited
Omaxe Limited : Company informed that continuation of earlier acquired project and does not have any new or significant impact on the Company or its business operations. regarding Rail Land Development Authority” (RLDA) vide its RFP Notice No. RLDA/RFP/CD-20/CRD09 of 2022 dated 28.03.2022 invited bids for leasing of Railway Land for Development and Redevelopment of Railway Colony at Railway Colony No. 13, Civil Lines, Near Fountain Chowk, Ludhiana.
- September 29, 2023 08:40
Stocks to Watch: Tata Communications
Tata Communications: U.S.-based Kaleyra expects its $100 million acquisition by the Tata Group company to be completed by Oct. 5
- September 29, 2023 08:40
Stocks to Watch: B-Right Realestate Limited
B-Right Realestate Limited : Jaliyan Developers a step-down subsidiary of B-Right Realestate Limited (“The Company”) is developing a Slum Rehabiliation (SRA) project at Kurar Village, Malad East. The Firm has entered into definitive agreement for acquisition of additional land / development rights of adjoining projects. Now, the total layout of the project comes to approx. 13500 sq. mtrs or 3.50 acres. The SRA project entails rehabilitation of about 850 slum houses with population of approx. 4000 people. The project now translates into development potential of 1.50 million sq. ft with saleable area of 1 million sq. ft. The Gross Development Value of the project will be approx. Rs. 1000 crore. The project is expected to start in next 1 year and will be completed in next 7 years.
- September 29, 2023 08:39
Stocks to Watch: Godrej Agrovet
Godrej Agrovet Limited : The company entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Sime Darby Plantation Berhad to secure supplies of oil palm seeds and later set up a state-of-the-art seed production unit in India
- September 29, 2023 08:39
Stocks to Watch: Pidilite Industries
Pidilite Industries: Subsidiary Pidilite Ventures acquired up to a 20% stake in toymaker Imagimake Play Solutions for Rs 20 crore
- September 29, 2023 08:39
Stocks to Watch: Sun Pharmaceuticals:
Sun Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker signed a letter of intent for acquiring the remaining 25% stake in the Mexican subsidiary Sun Pharma de México, S.A. de C.V.
- September 29, 2023 08:38
Stocks to Watch: Raj Oil Mills launches new ‘TILYUKT’ sesame oil
Raj Oil Mills Limited : Company has launched a new product of Sesame Oil in the brand name of “TILYUKT” which will cater mass market across India. Th e main target customers are Tier -1, Tier-II and lier-Ill cities. This will help to achieve the Top line and Bottom Line of the Company
- September 29, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Navin Fluorine
Navin Fluorine: Radhesh Welling resigned as MD with effect from Dec. 15, citing personal reasons. Vishal Mafatlal will steer the operations of the company while the board approves the appointment of Sudhir Deo as an additional director.
- September 29, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Kajaria Ceramics completes modernisation and increases production capacity
Kajaria Ceramics Limited :Board informed that the modernisation of the manufacturing facility of the Company at Gailpur (Rajasthan) for ceramic tiles has been completed and commenced the commercial production w.e.f. September 28, 2023.Consequent upon the said modernisation, the annual production capacity of the said manufacturing facility for ceramic tiles has also been increased to 31.32 MSM from 29.40 MSM.
- September 29, 2023 08:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening Bid: India VIX rises 6.30% in September, unsettling bullish sentiments
Despite positive global cues, domestic markets will likely open flat on Friday. Holiday mood to keep activity low said analysts.
Gift Nifty at 19640 signals a positive opening, as Nifty October futures closed at 19,524.
INDIAVIX, known as the fear indicator, rose 6.30 per cent during the September month series, increasing from 12.06 to 12.82 levels, giving major discomfort to the bulls. Read more
- September 29, 2023 08:09
Currency Market Live Updates: Trading holiday revoked, exchanges open on September 29
Trading holiday in the currency segment of the exchanges on Friday has been revoked.
The Exchange notified that September 29 will be a trading day and shall remain operational as per normal market timings.
- September 29, 2023 08:07
Buzzing stocks. Stocks that will see action today: September 29, 2023
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Happiest Minds, Adani Green, Adani Energy Solutions, Saregama, Cholamandalam Investment, Godrej Properties, Welspun, Alphalogic Techies, YES Bank, Uno Minda, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy’s Lab, NLC India, Emami, ICRA, Godrej Agrovet, Prism Johnson, NLC India, SBI Life
- September 29, 2023 08:06
Stocks to Watch: ICRA to foray into the ESG rating segment
Rating agency ICRA has announced that it has applied for an ESG Rating Provider (ERP) license under its wholly-owned subsidiary, ICRA ESG Ratings Ltd.
ICRA ESG Ratings Ltd (proposed a change of name from Pragati Development Consulting Services Ltd, subject to the approval of the statutory authority) proposes to provide ESG Ratings and scores, under the SEBI’s Credit Rating Agencies Regulations, amended and notified in July 2023, according to a statement.
- September 29, 2023 08:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Monsoon Watch: Low-pressure area to spring up over Bay by Friday, intensify a round
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said a cyclonic circulation lies over Myanmar and adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal, which is expected to deepen into a low-pressure area, the last of the 2023 monsoon, over East-Central and adjoining North-East Bay of Bengal by Friday. Thereafter, it is likely to concentrate into being ‘well-marked,’ usually the first stage of intensification, during the weekend and move towards North Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts.
- September 29, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: Saregama acquires majority stake in start-up Pocket Aces
Leading music label Saregama on Thursday said it is acquiring a majority stake in digital entertainment start-up Pocket Aces in an all-cash deal. The company said it will acquire 51.8 per cent share for about Rs 174 crore. It added that it will acquire another 41 per cent stake in the next 15 months “at pre-agreed multiples.”
- September 29, 2023 08:00
Stocks to Watch: Emami picks up 26% stake in Axiom Ayurveda
Emami Limited has picked up 26 per cent stake in Axiom Ayurveda and its subisidiaries. This marks the FMCG company’s foray in the juice category under the brand, AloFrut. The company did not reveal the commercials of the investment.
- September 29, 2023 07:59
Share Market Live Updates: Broker’s call: Aditya Birla Capital (Buy)
We believe AB Capital is poised to double profits in the next 3 years, capitalising on wider network and higher cross-sells. NBFC can gain from MSME lending opportunity as it expands branches, leverages low CoF and shifts to lower ticket loans.
- September 29, 2023 07:58
Share Market Live Updates: Broker’s call: Shriram Finance (Buy)
Post-merger entity Shriram Finance is a multi-product play having synergistic growth spurt at disposal. Its stronger AUM growth of 4 per cent qoq/18.6 per cent yoy in Q1-FY24 surprised many. In our view, the growth momentum could likely continue through the year aided by: residual benefits of value growth in used CV/PV financing (50/19 per cent of AUM); firm replacement demand for used Pvs; phased roll-out of MSME Loans (10 per cent of AUM) in vehicle financing branches; distribution of Gold Loans (3 per cent of AUM) taken to substantial number of vehicle financing branches, and sustained momentum in Personal Loans (4 per cent of AUM).
- September 29, 2023 07:55
Stocks to Watch: BSE lists ARCL Organics shares in ‘T’ Group securities
BSE has said that effective from September 29, the equity shares of ARCL Organics Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘‘T’‘ Group Securities
- September 29, 2023 07:54
Stocks to Watch: TVS Supply Chain sells 4.5% stake in TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks
TVS Supply Chain Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement for sale of 4.5 per cent equity stake in TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks Private Limited, an associate company of the Company. . The completion of the transaction is subject to certain consents and other formalities. Lingotto Opportunity Fund LLP (LOF will buy the stake for Rs 51.30 crore.
- September 29, 2023 07:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Emkay Global Financial on Cement Sector
Our channel checks suggest that pan-India average cement prices increased to Rs379/bag (+Rs7/bag MoM) in Sept-23. The uptick was mainly because of the sharp rise in prices in East (+Rs45-50/bag). South witnessed a dip in prices, mainly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in Sep-23. Average prices in Q2FY24 have likely remained flat QoQ (up 1% YoY). Industry volumes have likely declined in low teens MoM in Sept-23, owing to heavy rains and a rise in prices. However, we expect the industry to register low double-digit YoY volume growth in Q2FY24. Industry participants are attempting for price hike of Rs70-80/bag (in South and Maharashtra) and Rs5-20/bag in other regions in Oct-23. The absorption of the same will be a key monitorable and may drive consensus earnings upgrade.
- September 29, 2023 07:53
Financial Markets Live Updates: FTSE Holds Off From Adding South Korea, India to Key Bond Indexes
- September 29, 2023 07:53
Stocks to Watch: Sell off in 2 Adani group stocks
Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) said it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its holdings in two Adani Group companies — Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission (now renamed Adani Energy Solutions) — as an overall portfolio rebalancing strategy. The asset holding company said it has signed the agreement with a buyer, but did not disclose its identity.
- September 29, 2023 07:51
Stocks to Watch: Piramal Pharma gets 2 minor observations
The USFDA conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices Inspection of Piramal Pharma Limited’s Bethlehem facility from September 18 to September 27. On conclusion of the inspection, a Form-483 was issued with two observations. Both observations relate to system improvement only, and none are related to data integrity. The Company is preparing a detailed response to said observations, which will be submitted to the US FDA within stipulated timelines, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges
- September 29, 2023 07:50
Stocks to Watch: Welspun’s name change
Welspun India informed the exchanges that the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, has approved change of company name from “Welspun India Limited” to “Welspun Living Limited” w.e.f September 27.
- September 29, 2023 07:50
Stocks to Watch: Cholamandalam’s QIP launch
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited has launched qualified institutions placement of equity shares of face value ₹2 each and compulsorily convertible debentures of face value of ₹ 100,000 each. The board of directors will meet on October 4 to inter alia consider and approve the issue price. The floor price has been fixed as ₹1200.51 a share.
- September 29, 2023 07:48
Stocks to Watch: Soota sells minor stake in Happiest Minds
Veteran entrepreneur and Happiest Minds Technologies Executive Chairman Ashok Soota has sold 1.11 per cent stake in the IT company, the company said in a statement on Thursday. “This transaction was primarily done to fund the capital requirements of SKAN, the not-for-profit medical research firm floated by him and enhance the share capital of Happiest Health,” Soota said.
- September 29, 2023 07:47
Stock Market Live Updates: Global Holiday Calendar
29/09/2023: South Korea @ Market Holiday
29/09/2023 To 08/10/2023: China @ Market Holiday
29/09/2023: Taiwan @ Market Holiday
02/10/2023: India and Hong Kong @ Market Holiday
- September 29, 2023 07:47
Share Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 30.09.2023
07:00 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 50.2 versus Previous: 49.7)
07:00 CHINA Non-Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.5 versus Previous: 51.0)
Economic Calendar - 01.10.2023
TENT India September Auto Sales
07:15 CHINA Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.1 versus Previous: 51.0)
07:15 CHINA Caixin Services PMI (Expected: 52.0 versus Previous: 51.8)
- September 29, 2023 07:46
Share Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 29.09.2023
Carnival Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Tourism)
- September 29, 2023 07:34
Stocks to Watch: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank’s MD & CEO resigns citing “personal reasons”
The development comes a week after the Thoothukudi-based Bank was in the news for wrong credit of ₹,9000 crore into a taxi driver’s account
- September 29, 2023 07:33
Stock Market Live Updates: Promoters sell $10 b of equities in CY23, Adani Group promoters account for 40%
Calendar year 2023 has seen a sharp increase in sell-downs by promoters and PE/VC investors compared to the previous years.
Promoters have offloaded almost ₹87,000 crore (~$10 billion) of equities this year, the highest in the past six years and 2.2x that in the previous year, a report by Kotak Institutional Equities observed. Adani Group promoters sold ₹37,000 crore, accounting for almost 40 per cent of overall promoter selling this year.
- September 29, 2023 07:19
Stock Market Live Today: Day trading guide for September 29, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 29, 2023 07:18
Share Market Live Today: Stock to sell today: Ashok Leyland (₹174.15)
The short-term outlook is bearish for the stock of Ashok Leyland. The stock fell over 2 per cent on Thursday, breaking below the key support at ₹176. This level of ₹176 will now act as a good support-turned-resistance and will cap the upside. Read more
- September 29, 2023 07:17
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold prices brace for price drop on US rate hike expectations
Gold prices on Friday braced for their biggest monthly fall since February, hovering around levels at over six-month lows on the prospects of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates ahead of a widely watched U.S. inflation print due later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,866.41 per ounce by 0020 GMT, set for a nearly 4% decline this month and its second consecutive quarterly drop. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,883.50.
* Spot silver firmed 0.2% to $22.65 per ounce - Reuters
- September 29, 2023 07:07
Commodities Market Live Today: Oil prices decline amidst profit-taking and supply expectations
Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday after a recent rally, as profit-taking and expectations of supply increases by Russia and Saudi Arabia outweighed forecasts of positive demand from China during its Golden Week holiday.
Brent November futures which expire on Friday were down 21 cents to $95.17 per barrel. Brent December futures lost 10 cents to trade at $93.00 per barrel at 0055 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell 8 cents to $91.63 per barrel.
Oil prices had eased about 1% on Thursday, as traders took profits after prices soared to 10-month highs, and some worried that high interest rates may weigh on oil demand. - Reuters
- September 29, 2023 06:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian shares cautious despite dip in crude oil
Asian shares traded cautiously on Friday despite crude oil prices dipped following a recent rally. Profit-taking and the anticipation of supply increases from Russia and Saudi Arabia overshadowed expectations of robust demand from China during its Golden Week holiday.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 experienced a slight decline, dropping by 0.26% or 82.58 points to close at 31,789.94, while the Topix also saw a modest decrease of 0.49%, or 11.50 points, ending the day at 2,334.01. In contrast, the Kospi managed to eke out a marginal gain of 0.085%, adding 2.10 points to reach 2,465.07. Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 100 exhibited some positive momentum, rising by 0.24% or 14.30 points to settle at 5,919.50.
Earlier, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.35%, or 116.07 points, reaching 33,666.34, while the S&P 500 gained 0.59%, or 25.19 points, closing at 4,299.70, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.83%, or 108.43 points, to reach 13,201.28.
Furthermore, investors remained vigilant about developments in Washington, where the possibility of a government shutdown hung in the balance as U.S. lawmakers deliberated on potential solutions.
In the commodities market, spot gold experienced a 0.4% decline, reaching $1,866.58 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.37% to $1,865.40 per ounce.
- September 29, 2023 06:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street ends higher
In a session marked by investors carefully analyzing the latest economic data and the temporary halt in the surge of Treasury yields before a crucial inflation report, Wall Street’s primary indices posted gains.
The stock market had been grappling with the implications of the Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish stance on long-term interest rates, prompting a pullback.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 116.07 points, equivalent to a 0.35% increase, reaching 33,666.34. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 demonstrated strength with a 0.59% rise, or 25.19 points, closing at 4,299.70. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, registering a gain of 108.43 points, or 0.83%, concluding at 13,201.28.
Additionally, investors kept a watchful eye on developments in Washington, where the fate of a government shutdown hung in the balance as U.S. lawmakers deliberated on potential resolutions.
