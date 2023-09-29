September 29, 2023 08:34

Despite positive global cues, domestic markets will likely open flat on Friday. Holiday mood to keep activity low said analysts.

Gift Nifty at 19640 signals a positive opening, as Nifty October futures closed at 19,524.

INDIAVIX, known as the fear indicator, rose 6.30 per cent during the September month series, increasing from 12.06 to 12.82 levels, giving major discomfort to the bulls. Read more