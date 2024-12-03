December 03, 2024 06:42

The stock of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has been steadily appreciating since December last year. Last week, it marked a record high of ₹263.10. But then the bulls lost strength, leading to some moderation in price. However, the uptrend has not been invalidated, and the price remains above the 20-day moving average, which is now at ₹239. Read more