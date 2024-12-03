Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for December 3, 2024.
- December 03, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Over 70% listings make money for investors this year
The majority of companies that listed this year have made money for investors. Read more
- December 03, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Prosus eyes growth with new capital deployment, IPO for key investments
Netherlands-based Prosus noted that PharmEasy remains a significant underperformer in its India portfolio, posting an internal rate of return (IRR) of -38 per cent, in its H1FY25 disclosures on December 2. Read more
- December 03, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Coal India, BPCL execute non-binding MoU to explore setting up of SNG project in Maharashtra
State-run Coal India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation on Monday executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore setting up of coal to synthetic natural gas (SNG) project at Western Coalfields through surface coal gasification. Read more
- December 03, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: RBI removes lending restrictions on Navi Finserv
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed the lending restrictions imposed on NBFC Navi Finserv on Monday, according to a statement issued by the central bank. Read more
- December 03, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: National Aluminium Company (₹243.25)
The stock of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has been steadily appreciating since December last year. Last week, it marked a record high of ₹263.10. But then the bulls lost strength, leading to some moderation in price. However, the uptrend has not been invalidated, and the price remains above the 20-day moving average, which is now at ₹239. Read more
