July 03, 2024 07:02

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers made a decent listing on Tuesday by gaining a little over 13 per cent. As against the IPO price of ₹281, the stock listed at ₹318.10 on the BSE and hit a high of ₹324.40 and a low of ₹306.70, before settling at ₹317.85, up 13.11 per cent over the IPO price. On the NSE, the stock closed at ₹317.90. Read more