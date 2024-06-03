June 03, 2024 08:04

Domestic markets are likely to open over the moon on Monday, thanks to exit polls that suggest the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance with a thumping majority.

Gifty Nifty at 23,345 in early deals indicates a gap-up opening of about 645 points, as Nifty June futures closed at 22,700 on Friday. Read more