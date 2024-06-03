Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 3 June, 2024
- June 03, 2024 08:06
Stock market live updates: Exit polls’ projection for a majority for NDA augurs well for the market, say brokerages
Exit poll results which indicate a clear victory for the NDA with around 360 seats, completely removes the so-called election jitters, which have been weighed on markets in May. Read more
- June 03, 2024 08:04
Stock market live updates: Nifty to see gap-up opening of 645 points, indicates Gift Nifty
Domestic markets are likely to open over the moon on Monday, thanks to exit polls that suggest the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance with a thumping majority.
Gifty Nifty at 23,345 in early deals indicates a gap-up opening of about 645 points, as Nifty June futures closed at 22,700 on Friday. Read more
- June 03, 2024 08:01
- June 03, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 03.06.2024
07:15 CHINA Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.6 versus Previous: 51.4)
10:30 INDIA HSBC Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 58.4 versus Previous: 58.8)
13:30 EURO Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 47.4 versus Previous: 47.4)
14:00 U.K. Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.2 versus Previous: 51.3)
19:30 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.8 versus Previous: 49.2)
- June 03, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates: Insider Trades
Divis Laboratories: Promoter Divi Madhusudana Rao sold 55,000 shares between May 28 and 29.
D B Corp: Promoter Girish Agarwal bought 1.51 lakh shares between May 27 and 29, Pawan Agarwal bought 1.64 lakh shares between May 27 and 29, Promoter Sudhir Agarwal bought 39,749 shares.
Cantabil Retail India: Promoter Vijay Bansal acquired 3.75 lakh shares Between May 24 and May 29.
Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility: Promoter Aevas Business Solutions sold 5 lakh shares on May 27. Promoter
Wardwizard Solutions India sold 10 lakh shares between May 28 and 29.
Kalyan Jewellers: Promoter Geethalakshmi T S sold 50,500 shares on May 29.
- June 03, 2024 07:05
Stock market live updates: Markets last week
* Sensex: 73961.31(+75.71)
* Nifty 50: 22530.70(+42.05)
* Nifty bank: 48983.95 (+301.60)
* Adani enterp: 3,411.35 (+217.10)
* Adani Ports: 1,437.40 (+53.9)
* Larsen: 3,669.30 (+34.60)
* Tata Steel: 167.20 (+3.05)
* Shriram Finance: 2,354.05 (+51.35)
* Bharti Airtel: 1,372.75 (-4.40)
* Divis Labs: 4,307.20 (-105.60)
* Hero Motocorp: 5,119.60 (-16.40 )
* Kotak Mahindra: 1,680.40 (-9.70)
* Maruti Suzuki: 12,399.30( -198.70)
- June 03, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates: Index Outlook: Election results to set the tone for the benchmark indices
Nifty 50 and Sensex failed to sustain higher and fell sharply giving back almost all the gains made in the week earlier. Both the indices fell almost 2 per cent each last week. The Nifty Bank index also fell initially, but managed to recover some of the loss towards the end of the week. The index was down about 1 per cent last week. Read more
- June 03, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Sona BLW Precision Forgings (₹650.60) – BUY
The outlook for Sona BLW Precision Forgings is bullish. The stock has been getting strong support in the ₹620-₹615 region. The price action on the chart all through last week indicates the presence of strong buyers in the ₹620-₹615 region. On Friday, the stock has risen and closed well above an intermediate resistance level of ₹640. This level of ₹640 will now act as a strong support. Read more
- June 03, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates: Today’s stock recommendation: June 3, 2024: Sona BLW Precision Forgings
- June 03, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: SEBI widens disclosure norms for IPOs
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has sent a 31-point advisory to investment bankers, requiring enhanced disclosures and increased due diligence on companies tapping the market for initial public offerings (IPOs). Read more
- June 03, 2024 06:39
