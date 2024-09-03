September 03, 2024 08:00

★ Orders and Agreements

1. Atmastco Ltd has secured an order worth ₹3.37 crore from MM Forgings Ltd for critical special equipment, with completion expected by October 2024. #ATMASTCO

2. Premier Roadlines Ltd secured a ₹5 Crore order in the defense sector for transporting goods over a period of 1 year, marking its entry into defense logistics. #PRLIND

3. Slone Infosystems Ltd received an order valued at ₹2.01 Crores plus GST to supply 600 units of Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 50t to JBA Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, with execution expected within 1-2 working days. #SLONE

4. PARIN FURNITURE LTD has secured multiple contracts from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, totaling ₹1.82 crores for the supply of airport furniture in different states. #PARIN

5. Abhishek Integrations Ltd received an LOA for a ₹178.77 Lacs contract for operation and maintenance services at BARC, Mumbai. #AILIMITED

6. Oriana Power Ltd received an order valued at ₹247.88 Cr for constructing a 52 MW solar power plant in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The project will be completed within 6 months. #ORIANA

★ Agreement / MoU / LoI

7. Kataria Industries Ltd received ₹299.07 lakh in Investment Promotion Assistance from Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, with the funds allocated for investment in Plant & Machinery. Total assistance of ₹2,093.79 lakh was sanctioned, with ₹873.15 lakh still pending. #KATARIA

★ News / Events / Announcements

8. Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. received a notice from NSE for non-compliance with SEBI rules for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, due to the delayed appointment of a Company Secretary. The fine imposed is ₹63,720. #AURDIS

9. Three M Paper Boards Ltd has completed the installation of a ₹315.40 lakhs Hot Nip Calender for quality improvement and expanded its factory. Additionally, ₹631.83 lakhs of borrowings were prepaid to Kotak Bank. #THREEMPAPE

10. RNFI Services Ltd has received a demand order of ₹17,00,819 from the GST Authority in Delhi, comprising GST, interest, and penalty. The order was issued due to wrongful availment of input tax credit for FY 2019-20. #RNFI

11. V-Marc India Ltd has launched its new Flexi Tough HFFR wires and Eb+ Power Cables with Electron Beam Cross-Linked technology at an event in Lucknow. The launch was attended by over 250 dealers from seven states, marking a significant advancement in cable technology. #VMARCIND

12. Drone Destination Ltd launched an e-commerce Drone Hub platform to provide drones, parts, avionics, and BIS-approved batteries, enhancing supply-chain support and after-sales service for the Indian drone ecosystem. #DRONE

13. Comrade Appliances Ltd reported sales of ₹161.9 million for the period April 2024 to August 2024, reflecting a 61.6% increase from the previous period. The company expects over 200% revenue growth for FY25 and anticipates order inflows exceeding ₹700 million from September 2024 to March 2025. #COMRADE

14. Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd has issued a statement on a provisional GST order, highlighting its preliminary nature and the company’s plan to appeal. The financial impact is expected to be minimal. #SUNLITE

★ Board Meeting / EGM / AGM

15. ALPEX SOLAR LIMITED scheduled a board meeting on 03-Sep-2024 to consider Fund raising. #ALPEXSOLAR

16. SHARP CHUCKS AND MACHINES LIMITED scheduled a board meeting on 06-Sep-2024 to consider and approve Fund raising/Other business. #SCML

17. Containe Technologies Ltd has scheduled a Board Meeting on 5th September 2024 to explore various fund-raising options such as private placement, rights issue, or qualified institutions placement. The meeting will also address the date and notice for the 16th AGM. #CONTAINE

18. Teerth Gopicon Ltd. approved an increase in authorised share capital from ₹12 crore to ₹50 crore, new borrowing limits, and loans or investments beyond prescribed limits, pending shareholder approval. Other routine business was addressed. #TGL

★ Corporate Action

19. Cell Point (India) Ltd held its Board meeting, where it approved a final dividend of ₹0.25 per share, with a record date of September 19, 2024 and scheduled its 11th AGM for September 27, 2024. Amendments to the Articles of Association were also approved. #CELLPOINT

20. Solex Energy Ltd. will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:4, with a record date of September 13, 2024. Shareholders will receive one new share for every four shares they hold, subject to necessary approvals. #SOLEX

21. Annapurna Swadisht Ltd closed its Qualified Institutions Placement of 36,30,000 equity shares, priced at ₹413.21 per share. This price reflects a 5% discount to the floor price of ₹434.96. #ANNAPURNA

22. Concord Control Systems Ltd has approved a preferential issue of 3,18,472 equity shares at ₹1,570 each, totaling ₹50,00,01,040. Notable investor Ashish Kacholia is set to receive 76,433 shares. The issuance requires shareholder approval at the AGM on September 30, 2024. #CNCRD

23. Northern Spirits Ltd has scheduled its 12th Annual General Meeting for September 28, 2024. The record date for dividend is September 21, 2024 and eligible shareholders will receive a dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share (2.5%) for the financial year 2023-2024. #NSL

24. Vivaa Tradecom Ltd. will hold a Board Meeting on 5th September 2024. The agenda includes (1) Approving an alteration to the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association to reflect the company’s expanded business activities. (2) Evaluating proposals for raising funds through various methods, such as private placement or preferential issues. 3) Alteration of the Capital Clause to increase the company’s Authorised Share Capital. #VIVAA

25. AccelerateBS India Ltd. set 12th September 2024 as the record date for the allotment of 12,89,280 bonus equity shares in a 3:5 ratio, valued at ₹1,28,92,800. The bonus shares will be distributed in a 3:5 ratio at ₹10 per share, as approved in the recent shareholders’ meeting on August 30, 2024. #ACCELERATE

26. Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. announced a ₹2 crore increase in authorised share capital and a 1:4 bonus issue, utilising ₹2.05 crore from reserves. The bonus shares will be credited within two months of shareholder approval. #AURDIS

Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

1. Phantom Digital Effects Limited will hold a virtual meeting with analysts and institutional investors on September 5, 2024, at 3:30 PM. #PHANTOMFX

2. UniHealth Consultancy Ltd. scheduled an Analyst/Institutional Investor Meeting for 10th September 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in Mumbai, to be conducted virtually. #UNIHEALTH