- September 03, 2024 08:08
Stock market live today: Kanoria Chemicals completes formaldehyde production capacity expansion at Ankleshwar
Kanoria Chemicals and Industries: Co completed expansion of formaldehyde production capacity at Ankleshwar; production of additional capacity of 345 MT per day to start Sept 6.
- September 03, 2024 08:07
Stock market live today: Concord Control Systems aproves preferential issue of shares worth up to ₹500m.
- September 03, 2024 08:06
Stock market live today: CIE Automotive to invest in Ijya Renewables, source green energy from captive solar power plant
CIE Automotive India: Co to subscribe up to 27% of equity of Ijya Renewables India and invest an amount up to 25.5m rupees towards subscription of its equity shares; Co to source green energy from captive solar power generating plant to be set up by Ijya Renewables.
- September 03, 2024 08:05
Stock market live today: G R Infraprojects divests stake in GR Aligarh Kanpur Highway, acquires Tumkur-II REZ power transmission
G R Infraprojects: Co to divest 100% equity stake/investment held in unit GR Aligarh Kanpur Highway; Co approved acquisition of 100% stake in unit Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission.
- September 03, 2024 08:04
Stock market live today: Escorts Kubota: NCLT approves amalgamation of Escorts Kubota India, Kubota Agricultural Machinery, Co.
- September 03, 2024 08:03
Stock market live today: Annapurna Swadisht: Co to issue shares to qualified institutional buyers at price of Rs 413.21/shr; fundraise aggregating to Rs 1.5b.
- September 03, 2024 08:03
Stock market live updates: Indostar Capital Finance: Co announces up to 3b rupees public issue of non-convertible debentures.
- September 03, 2024 08:02
Stock market live today: Brainbees Solutions: Co unit Globalbees Brands increases stake in Frootle India and Wellspire India to 74% through investments worth rupees 105.15 cr & 1.05 cr, respectively.
- September 03, 2024 08:02
Stock market live updates: Poonawalla Fincorp: Co approves issuance of secured NCDs up to rupees 425 cr via private placement.
- September 03, 2024 08:01
Stock market live today: Rs 1,620.5 crore penalty on NMDC
- September 03, 2024 08:01
Stock market live updates: NCC wins large order worth Rs 1,236 crore.
- September 03, 2024 08:00
Stock market live updates: SME Bulletin - September, 02 2024
★ Orders and Agreements
1. Atmastco Ltd has secured an order worth ₹3.37 crore from MM Forgings Ltd for critical special equipment, with completion expected by October 2024. #ATMASTCO
2. Premier Roadlines Ltd secured a ₹5 Crore order in the defense sector for transporting goods over a period of 1 year, marking its entry into defense logistics. #PRLIND
3. Slone Infosystems Ltd received an order valued at ₹2.01 Crores plus GST to supply 600 units of Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 50t to JBA Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, with execution expected within 1-2 working days. #SLONE
4. PARIN FURNITURE LTD has secured multiple contracts from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, totaling ₹1.82 crores for the supply of airport furniture in different states. #PARIN
5. Abhishek Integrations Ltd received an LOA for a ₹178.77 Lacs contract for operation and maintenance services at BARC, Mumbai. #AILIMITED
6. Oriana Power Ltd received an order valued at ₹247.88 Cr for constructing a 52 MW solar power plant in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The project will be completed within 6 months. #ORIANA
★ Agreement / MoU / LoI
7. Kataria Industries Ltd received ₹299.07 lakh in Investment Promotion Assistance from Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, with the funds allocated for investment in Plant & Machinery. Total assistance of ₹2,093.79 lakh was sanctioned, with ₹873.15 lakh still pending. #KATARIA
★ News / Events / Announcements
8. Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. received a notice from NSE for non-compliance with SEBI rules for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, due to the delayed appointment of a Company Secretary. The fine imposed is ₹63,720. #AURDIS
9. Three M Paper Boards Ltd has completed the installation of a ₹315.40 lakhs Hot Nip Calender for quality improvement and expanded its factory. Additionally, ₹631.83 lakhs of borrowings were prepaid to Kotak Bank. #THREEMPAPE
10. RNFI Services Ltd has received a demand order of ₹17,00,819 from the GST Authority in Delhi, comprising GST, interest, and penalty. The order was issued due to wrongful availment of input tax credit for FY 2019-20. #RNFI
11. V-Marc India Ltd has launched its new Flexi Tough HFFR wires and Eb+ Power Cables with Electron Beam Cross-Linked technology at an event in Lucknow. The launch was attended by over 250 dealers from seven states, marking a significant advancement in cable technology. #VMARCIND
12. Drone Destination Ltd launched an e-commerce Drone Hub platform to provide drones, parts, avionics, and BIS-approved batteries, enhancing supply-chain support and after-sales service for the Indian drone ecosystem. #DRONE
13. Comrade Appliances Ltd reported sales of ₹161.9 million for the period April 2024 to August 2024, reflecting a 61.6% increase from the previous period. The company expects over 200% revenue growth for FY25 and anticipates order inflows exceeding ₹700 million from September 2024 to March 2025. #COMRADE
14. Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd has issued a statement on a provisional GST order, highlighting its preliminary nature and the company’s plan to appeal. The financial impact is expected to be minimal. #SUNLITE
★ Board Meeting / EGM / AGM
15. ALPEX SOLAR LIMITED scheduled a board meeting on 03-Sep-2024 to consider Fund raising. #ALPEXSOLAR
16. SHARP CHUCKS AND MACHINES LIMITED scheduled a board meeting on 06-Sep-2024 to consider and approve Fund raising/Other business. #SCML
17. Containe Technologies Ltd has scheduled a Board Meeting on 5th September 2024 to explore various fund-raising options such as private placement, rights issue, or qualified institutions placement. The meeting will also address the date and notice for the 16th AGM. #CONTAINE
18. Teerth Gopicon Ltd. approved an increase in authorised share capital from ₹12 crore to ₹50 crore, new borrowing limits, and loans or investments beyond prescribed limits, pending shareholder approval. Other routine business was addressed. #TGL
★ Corporate Action
19. Cell Point (India) Ltd held its Board meeting, where it approved a final dividend of ₹0.25 per share, with a record date of September 19, 2024 and scheduled its 11th AGM for September 27, 2024. Amendments to the Articles of Association were also approved. #CELLPOINT
20. Solex Energy Ltd. will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:4, with a record date of September 13, 2024. Shareholders will receive one new share for every four shares they hold, subject to necessary approvals. #SOLEX
21. Annapurna Swadisht Ltd closed its Qualified Institutions Placement of 36,30,000 equity shares, priced at ₹413.21 per share. This price reflects a 5% discount to the floor price of ₹434.96. #ANNAPURNA
22. Concord Control Systems Ltd has approved a preferential issue of 3,18,472 equity shares at ₹1,570 each, totaling ₹50,00,01,040. Notable investor Ashish Kacholia is set to receive 76,433 shares. The issuance requires shareholder approval at the AGM on September 30, 2024. #CNCRD
23. Northern Spirits Ltd has scheduled its 12th Annual General Meeting for September 28, 2024. The record date for dividend is September 21, 2024 and eligible shareholders will receive a dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share (2.5%) for the financial year 2023-2024. #NSL
24. Vivaa Tradecom Ltd. will hold a Board Meeting on 5th September 2024. The agenda includes (1) Approving an alteration to the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association to reflect the company’s expanded business activities. (2) Evaluating proposals for raising funds through various methods, such as private placement or preferential issues. 3) Alteration of the Capital Clause to increase the company’s Authorised Share Capital. #VIVAA
25. AccelerateBS India Ltd. set 12th September 2024 as the record date for the allotment of 12,89,280 bonus equity shares in a 3:5 ratio, valued at ₹1,28,92,800. The bonus shares will be distributed in a 3:5 ratio at ₹10 per share, as approved in the recent shareholders’ meeting on August 30, 2024. #ACCELERATE
26. Aurangabad Distillery Ltd. announced a ₹2 crore increase in authorised share capital and a 1:4 bonus issue, utilising ₹2.05 crore from reserves. The bonus shares will be credited within two months of shareholder approval. #AURDIS
Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
1. Phantom Digital Effects Limited will hold a virtual meeting with analysts and institutional investors on September 5, 2024, at 3:30 PM. #PHANTOMFX
2. UniHealth Consultancy Ltd. scheduled an Analyst/Institutional Investor Meeting for 10th September 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in Mumbai, to be conducted virtually. #UNIHEALTH
- September 03, 2024 07:59
Stock market live today: Jio Finance - FII LIMIT INCREASED FROM 17% to 49%
- September 03, 2024 07:59
Stock market live today: Omaxe Group to invest Rs 2,500 cr in its Omaxe State project in Delhi, eyes Rs 4,200-cr topline
- September 03, 2024 07:58
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity: 02 September 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 110146.86 + 8274.16 Total: 118421.02
F&O Volume: 461787.17 + 19201199.26 Total: 19662986.43
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +1735.46
(13772.63 - 12037.17)
DII: NET BUY: +356.37
(12538.52 - 12182.15)
- September 03, 2024 07:12
Commodities market updates: Gold eases with spotlight on US economic data
Gold prices slipped in early Asian hours on Tuesday, as investors awaited a slew of U.S. economic data to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate cut this month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,495.79 per ounce, as of 0031 GMT, after hitting a more than one-week low in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures was little changed at $2,527.70. - Reuters
- September 03, 2024 07:11
Stock market live today: SEBI to implement single corporate filing system across exchanges
SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch said on Monday that there would soon be a mechanism to automatically populate a single filing made by companies onto other exchanges. “If you file disclosure with one exchange, it will automatically go on all exchanges. It is a work in progress,” Buch said at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.
- September 03, 2024 07:03
Stock recommendations: Broker’s call: Go Digit (Sell)
We recently met Kamesh Goyal (Founder and Chairman), Jasleen Kohli (CEO), and Ravi Khetan (CFO) of Go Digit for an update on the company’s strategy and recent developments in the general insurance sector.
KTAs: Profitable growth remains central to the company’s strategy; the company has adopted an agile and opportunity-based approach to growth, focusing on the not-so-overly competitive segments; it maintains a channel-agnostic stance, with clear aim of not becoming too contingent on, or to have excessive concentration in, any single distributor; and technology and Data Analytics continue to be the key differentiators and enablers of the execution of its agile and opportunity-based strategy, which includes acceleration or deceleration in any product or channel.
- September 03, 2024 07:02
Stock recommendations: Broker’s call: TCS (Buy)
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been consistently delivering resilient performance for past several quarters despite the challenging environment.
TCS has reported a solid performance in Q1, with sequential growth returning in some of the lagging verticals, especially BFSI. Further spends in BFSI towards mitigating the risk associated with legacy systems, strengthening security practices, addressing data governance, and potential rate cut tailwinds augur well for the company. EBIT margin has also seen a steady uptick on a y-o-y basis since the last few quarters.
- September 03, 2024 07:01
Stock market updates: SEBI’s Ashwani Bhatia urges bankers, CAs, and exchanges to exercise caution amid SME IPO boom
SEBI’s whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia, on Monday, urged investment bankers and chartered accountants to give the right advice to small and medium enterprises (SME), that are looking to raise money through initial public offers (IPOs).
“Instead of going straight to an IPO, a better route might be to approach an angel fund or a venture fund first,” said Bhatia, speaking at the CII’s Financing 3.0 Summit.
“Nobody is actually saying no. I am a banker, and we were taught to say no when necessary,” Bhatia added.
- September 03, 2024 06:56
Stock market live today: One in two IPO investors exits within a week of listing: SEBI
Individual investors sold over 50 per cent of shares allotted to them by value within a week of listing, and 70 per cent of shares by value within a year, a regulatory study has found. This has buttressed the fact that investors in initial public offerings (IPOs) are a fickle lot who come in mostly to make quick gains.
- September 03, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates: Trading guide for September 3, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- September 03, 2024 06:50
Stock market live today: Watch: Today’s stock recommendations: 3 September 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is Aditya Birla Capital .The stock showing signs of a trend reversal. The price action over the last few weeks indicates that the downtrend that was in place since June has ended. The outlook is now bullish, and the stock has potential to rise more from here.
- September 03, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Aditya Birla Capital (₹226.80): BUY
The outlook for Aditya Birla Capital is bullish. The downtrend that was in place since mid-June this year seems to have ended. The price action over the last few weeks signals a trend reversal. Immediate support is around ₹224.
