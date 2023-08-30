August 30, 2023 07:10

Asian stocks made gains on Wednesday as there are reports indicating that China’s major banks are preparing to decrease interest rates. Additionally, investors are speculating that the Federal Reserve is approaching the conclusion of its campaign to tighten monetary policy.

On Wednesday, Tokyo shares initiated the day with higher opening prices, taking cues from the positive performance on Wall Street. This optimism was sparked by data that raised expectations for a temporary halt in the escalation of US interest rates.

During the initial trading session, the Nikkei 225 index, a key benchmark, advanced by 0.47 percent, equivalent to a rise of 151.09 points, bringing the index to 32,378.06. Simultaneously, the broader Topix index also saw an increase of 0.56 percent, corresponding to a gain of 12.82 points, leading to a level of 2,316.23.

The stock market on Wall Street concluded with higher values, influenced by two economic reports that suggest a moderation in economic activity sufficient for the Federal Reserve to consider pausing its pattern of interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a notable increase of 0.9 per cent.

The S&P 500, a diversified index, surged by 1.5 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index, which is skewed towards technology companies, saw a substantial rise of 1.7 per cent.