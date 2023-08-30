Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 30 August 2023.
- August 30, 2023 07:39
Stocks to Watch: Star Health gears up for ‘Bharat’ journey, to launch cover for out-patient expenses
Standalone health insurer Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd is devising a new growth strategy under which it seeks to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent during this decade to deepen its focus on Bharat (rural and semi-urban locations) and strengthen schemes and coverage for out-patient department expenses.
- August 30, 2023 07:37
Stocks to Watch: Kalyani Forge charts Vision 2027 plan to double revenue with 50% export share
Kalyani Forge, a forging company engaged in high-precision metal forming, has devised its Vision 2027 — Vriddhi 2027 — programme, under which it seeks to double revenues with an EBITDA of 15 per cent over the next five years as also significantly increase the share of machined components in sales and exports in total revenue.
- August 30, 2023 07:35
Sectoral Watch: Hiring in IT services sector down 25-30%: Report
Amid macroeconomic headwinds affecting the US and Europe, hiring in the IT services sector was down 25-30 per cent, according to Quess Corp ‘The Skills Report.’
However, the situation has opened up new opportunities, with global capability centres (GCCs) ramping up talent acquisition and projecting an employee strength of 1.4 million. The hiring is likely to increase by 10 per cent, the report noted.
- August 30, 2023 07:34
Sectoral Watch: Health Min allocates ₹4,250 cr R&D push in pharma and MedTech for private sector
In a bid to push research and innovation across pharma and medtech sector, the Health Ministry is planning to allocate ₹700 crore fund to set up seven Centres of Excellence across various National Institutes of Pharmaceutical, Education & Research (NIPER). Another ₹4,250 crore will be allocated to push research in private sector though milestone-based support, said Union Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya.
- August 30, 2023 07:33
Broker’s call: S Chand & Co (Buy)
National Curriculam Framework (NCF) implementation likely to result in significant volume growth, as 2nd hand book market would turn redundant and new SKUs will be launched.
- August 30, 2023 07:32
Broker’s call: Mahindra Lifespace (Buy
We interacted with the management of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL). The company focuses on achieving profitable growth and not just building scale, underscored by recently joined CEO & MD, Amit Sinha. It would focus on mid-premium and premium segments along with a selective assessment of projects in Happinest (value/affordable category).
- August 30, 2023 07:30
Regulator’s move: SEBI looks to ease norms for brokers, MFs
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has set up separate working groups for brokers and mutual funds to facilitate ease of doing business, in what is part of a broader initiative being driven by the Union government.
- August 30, 2023 07:28
Stock in Focus: Maruti announces dividend of ₹90 per share, highest in history
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday announced a dividend of ₹90 per share, the highest-ever in the history of its operations in the last 40 years, and said that the company will add two million units in the next eight years, while also more than doubling the turnover as part of its third phase of journey.
- August 30, 2023 07:25
Monsoon Watch: Pan-India August monsoon deficit at 32%; South India gets only 38% of normal rain
August rainfall may prove worse than India Meteorological Department’s ‘below normal’ monsoon forecast, as the pan-India deficit was recorded at 32 per cent until Monday, with the southern peninsula receiving 62 per cent less rains than normal during August 1-28.
- August 30, 2023 07:24
Mutual Fund NFO fundraising sees 34% decline in H1 amid market uncertainty
Funds raised by mutual funds through new fund offers (NFO) plunged 34 per cent in the first half of this year to ₹25,712 crore against ₹38,929 crore in the second half of last year on back of uncertainty in both equity and debt markets.
- August 30, 2023 07:17
Technicals: Day trading guide for August 30, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- August 30, 2023 07:16
Stock to buy today: Laxmi Organic Industries (₹295.35)
The short-term outlook is bullish for Laxmi Organic Industries. The stock has surged about 12 per cent this week. This has taken the stock well above the key ₹270-275 resistance zone. There is resistance near current levels. Read more
- August 30, 2023 07:10
Asian stocks rise amid China Bank rate cut speculation and Fed policy shift
Asian stocks made gains on Wednesday as there are reports indicating that China’s major banks are preparing to decrease interest rates. Additionally, investors are speculating that the Federal Reserve is approaching the conclusion of its campaign to tighten monetary policy.
On Wednesday, Tokyo shares initiated the day with higher opening prices, taking cues from the positive performance on Wall Street. This optimism was sparked by data that raised expectations for a temporary halt in the escalation of US interest rates.
During the initial trading session, the Nikkei 225 index, a key benchmark, advanced by 0.47 percent, equivalent to a rise of 151.09 points, bringing the index to 32,378.06. Simultaneously, the broader Topix index also saw an increase of 0.56 percent, corresponding to a gain of 12.82 points, leading to a level of 2,316.23.
The stock market on Wall Street concluded with higher values, influenced by two economic reports that suggest a moderation in economic activity sufficient for the Federal Reserve to consider pausing its pattern of interest rate hikes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a notable increase of 0.9 per cent.
The S&P 500, a diversified index, surged by 1.5 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index, which is skewed towards technology companies, saw a substantial rise of 1.7 per cent.
