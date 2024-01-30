Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 30 January 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- January 30, 2024 09:04
Stock Market Live Today: Mehta Equities Ltd | pre-opening market comment by Prashanth Tapse - 30 Jan 2024
PFB the pre-opening market comment by Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“Nifty surged in the recent session, propelled by a 6.8% gain in Reliance Industries, reaching a record high of Rs. 2905 and a market capitalization of Rs. 19.2 lakh crore. The current market outlook suggests a sustained and broadening rally on Dalal Street, contingent on Nifty maintaining levels above 21389. Positive factors include Wall Street nearing its all-time high, a growing US economy, easing inflation rates, a thriving artificial intelligence revolution, and optimism around the FM’s economic blueprint. Key upcoming events include the FOMC rate decision, FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim Union Budget, and the US Jobs Report. Notable Q3 corporate earnings today include Astral, Bajaj Finserv, and Dr Reddy’s Lab. Nifty’s options data hints at a trading range of 21300-22500. Preferred trade setups for Nifty and Bank Nifty are provided, along with a bullish outlook on select stocks. The top stock recommendation is to buy Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with specific targets and a breakout play rationale.”
- January 30, 2024 09:04
Stock Market Live Today: Pre-market comment by Choice Broking for Tuesday January 30
Morning Outlook for 30th JAN 2024
The benchmark Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat on January 30 as trends in the GIFT Nifty indicate a muted start for the broader index with a gain of 105 points.
During the previous trading session on January 29, Indian equity indices rebounded strongly, kicking off the Budget week with substantial gains. Both benchmark indices recorded nearly a 2 percent increase, driven by widespread buying across various sectors and strong performances by heavyweight stocks.
Analyzing the daily charts reveals that the Nifty has surpassed its previous swing high of 21,750, signaling a break in the downtrend by violating the lower top lower bottom formation. Looking ahead, the index could extend its pullback towards 21,950, with 21,850 to 22,000 posing as immediate resistance levels.
In the case of Bank Nifty, there is an ongoing retracement of the recent decline from 48,300 to 44,500. The pullback in the short term could persist until the range of 46,000 to 46,200. However, it’s essential to note that 45,110 serves as a crucial support level from a short-term perspective.
In terms of investor activity, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) reversed their trend in the cash segment, turning net buyers and purchasing shares worth Rs 110.01 crore. Simultaneously, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were active buyers, acquiring stocks amounting to Rs 3,221.34 crore on January 29, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Mandar Bhojane
Research Analyst
Choice Broking
- January 30, 2024 09:03
Stock Market Live Today: Q3FY24 Important Result Calendar
30 January 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• Astral Ltd.
• Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
• Coromandel International Ltd.
• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
• Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
• M&M Financial Services Ltd.
• SRF Ltd.
• Voltas Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Adani Total Gas Ltd.
• Apar Industries Ltd.
• Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
• Blue Star Ltd.
• Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
• Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.
• Gillette India Ltd.
• IRB InvIT Fund
• JBM Auto Ltd.
• Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
• Kaynes Technology India Ltd.
• KEC International Ltd.
• KPIT Technologies Ltd.
• PB Fintech Ltd.
• Piramal Pharma Ltd.
• Shyam Metalics And Energy Ltd.
• SIS Ltd.
• Star Health & Allied Ins Co Ltd.
• Symphony Ltd.
• Triveni Engineering & Industries
• Vaibhav Global Ltd.
• VIP Industries Ltd.
• ZF CV Ctrl Systems India Ltd.
31 January 2024
Derivative Segment
• Ambuja Cements Ltd.
• Bank Of Baroda
• Dabur India Ltd.
• Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
• GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
• Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
• IDFC Ltd.
• Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
• Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
• Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
• PVR Inox Ltd.
• Shree Cement Ltd.
• Sun Pharma Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Adani Wilmar Ltd.
• Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
• Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
• Balaji Amines Ltd.
• Carborundum Universal Ltd.
• Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
• DCM Shriram Ltd.
• IRB Infrastructure Developers
• Jyothy Labs Ltd.
• Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
• Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
• Mankind Pharma Ltd.
• Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
• Motherson Sumi Wiring India
• Poly Medicure Ltd.
• P&G Hygiene & Health Care
• Punjab & Sind Bank
• Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
• Suzlon Energy Ltd.
• Swan Energy Ltd.
• The Great Eastern Shipping Co
• Westlife Foodworld Ltd
01 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Abbott India Ltd.
• Adani Enterprises Ltd.
• Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd.
• Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
• Bata India Ltd.
• City Union Bank Ltd.
• Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
• Mphasis Ltd.
• The India Cements Ltd.
• The Indian Hotels Company
• Titan Company Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Aavas Financiers Ltd.
• Aether Industries Ltd.
• Aptus Value Housing Fin Ltd.
• Bayer CropScience Ltd.
• Castrol India Ltd.
• Deepak Fert & Petrochem Corp
• eClerx Services Ltd.
• Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
• GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
• Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
• HFCL Ltd.
• Jupiter Wagons Ltd.
• Minda Corporation Ltd.
• Orient Electric Ltd.
• Praj Industries Ltd.
• Prism Johnson Ltd.
• Raymond Ltd.
• Rites Ltd.
• Sonata Software Ltd.
• Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.
• Tube Investments of India Ltd.
• V-Guard Industries Ltd.
02 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Interglobe Aviation Ltd.
• LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
• Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
• Torrent Pharma Ltd.
• UPL Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Aegis Logistics Ltd.
• Alkyl Amines Chemicals
• Bank Of India
• Bikaji Foods Int Ltd.
• Century Plyboards Ltd.
• Century Textiles & Industries
• Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries
• Delhivery Ltd.
• Devyani International Ltd.
• Engineers India Ltd.
• Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
• Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
• Jash Engineering Ltd.
• Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
• Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
• Mahindra Lifespace Developers
• Medplus Health Services Ltd.
• MOIL Ltd.
• Quess Corp Ltd.
• Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
• Tata Motors Ltd. - DVR
• Ujjivan Financial Services
• Whirlpool Of India Ltd.
03 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• State Bank Of India
Cash Segment
• Affle (India) Ltd.
• Archean Chemical Industries
• Clean Science & Tech Ltd.
• Grindwell Norton Ltd.
• Gujarat Alkalies & Chem Ltd.
• Krishna Institute of Medical Sci
05 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Ashok Leyland Ltd.
• Bharti Airtel Ltd.
• Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Alembic Pharma Ltd.
• Avanti Feeds Ltd.
• BSE Ltd.
• CCL Products Ltd.
• Cholamandalam Fin Hldgs
• K.P.R. Mill Ltd.
• Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
• Linde India Ltd.
• Orient Cement Ltd.
• Prince Pipes and Fittings
• Sun Pharma Adv Research Co
• Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
• Triveni Turbine Ltd.
• Varun Beverages Ltd.
06 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Britannia Industries Ltd.
• Chambal Fert & Chem Ltd.
• Godrej Properties Ltd.
• Max Financial Services Ltd.
• Navin Fluorine Int Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
• Birla Corporation Ltd.
• Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
• Computer Age Mgmt Ser Ltd.
• E.I.D. - Parry (India) Ltd.
• EIH Ltd.
• Endurance Tech Ltd.
• FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
• Gujarat State Fert & Chem Ltd.
• JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
• Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
• PNC Infratech Ltd.
• Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
• Radico Khaitan Ltd.
• Redington Ltd.
• Timken India Ltd.
• Trident Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
• Usha Martin Ltd.
• V-Mart Retail Ltd.
• Welspun Corp Ltd.
07 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cummins India Ltd.
• GNFC Ltd.
• Lupin Ltd.
• Manappuram Finance Ltd.
• Nestle India Ltd.
• Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
• Trent Ltd.
Cash Segment
• AIA Engineering Ltd.
• FDC Ltd.
• General Ins Corp of India
• Star Cement Ltd.
• Varroc Engineering Ltd.
08 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Aarti Industries Ltd.
• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
• Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
• Biocon Ltd.
• Escorts Kubota Ltd.
• Grasim Industries Ltd.
• Page Industries Ltd.
• Power Finance Corp Ltd.
• The Ramco Cements Ltd.
• United Breweries Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Astrazeneca Pharma Ltd.
• Esab India Ltd.
• Honeywell Automation Ltd.
• NCC Ltd.
• Patanjali Foods Ltd.
• Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
• Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
• Thermax Ltd.
• Zydus Wellness Ltd.
09 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• MRF Ltd.
• Tata Power Company Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Emami Ltd.
• Godrej Industries Ltd.
• Indigo Paints Ltd.
• Sapphire Foods India Ltd.
• Shipping Corp Of India Ltd.
• The New India Assurance Co Ltd.
10 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• MCX India Ltd.
12 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Coal India Ltd.
• Samvardhana Motherson Int.
Cash Segment
• BASF India Ltd.
• Elgi Equipments Ltd.
• Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.
• Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
• HEG Ltd.
• JM Financial Ltd.
• Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
• Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
• NHPC Ltd.
• TCI Express Ltd.
13 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bosch Ltd.
• Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
• Hindalco Industries Ltd.
• IRCTC Ltd.
• Info Edge (India) Ltd.
• Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd.
Cash Segment
• ITI Ltd.
• NBCC (India) Ltd.
• Oil India Ltd.
• RHI Magnesita India Ltd.
14 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Crompton Greaves Cons Ele Ltd.
• Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Gland Pharma Ltd.
20 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• ABB India Ltd.
23 February 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Rain Industries Ltd.
• Sanofi India Ltd.
- January 30, 2024 09:03
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Citi on Indigo: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3400/sh from Rs 2900/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Bajaj Finance: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 9400/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Bajaj Finance: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 8900/sh (Positive)
Citi on IGL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 510/sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on BPCL: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 600/sh (Positive)
Citi on BPCL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 560/sh (Positive)
Investec on GAIL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 200/sh (Positive)
Citi on GAIL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 195/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on GAIL: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 150/sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on GAIL: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 175/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Marico: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 585/sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Marico: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 533/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Marico: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 650/sh (Neutral)
Investec on ITC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 499/sh (Neutral)
MS on ITC: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 491/sh (Neutral)
HSBC on ITC: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 480/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on ITC: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 520/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Bajaj Finance: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 8100/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Bajaj Finance: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 8800/sh (Neutral)
Citi on UTI AMC: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 815/sh (Neutral)
Citi on ABSL AMC: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 425/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Petronet: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 185/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on BPCL: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 415/sh (Neutral)
UBS on Vodafone: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 11.5/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on IGL: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 455/sh (Neutral)
CLSA on GAIL: Downgrade to Sell on Company, target price at Rs 165/Sh (Negative)
Citi on PEL: Maintain Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 850/sh (Negative)
Jefferies on PEL: Maintain Underperform on Company, cut target price at Rs 775/sh (Negative)
- January 30, 2024 09:03
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 30.01.2024
14.30 EURO German Prelim GDP q/q (Expected: -0.3% versus Previous: -0.1%)
20.30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 113.9 versus Previous: 110.7)
20.30 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings (Expected: 8.73M versus Previous: 8.79M)
- January 30, 2024 09:02
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 30.01.2024
Danaher Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Pfizer, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
United Parcel Service, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Logistics)
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
General Motors Company (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
MSCI Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Sysco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Johnson Controls International plc (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
MPLX LP (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Corning Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Telecom)
PulteGroup, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
Hubbell Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Pentair plc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Microsoft Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Alphabet Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Stryker Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Starbucks Corporation (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Mondelez International, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (Post market) (Sector- Hotel)
Electronic Arts Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Equity Residential (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Manhattan Associates, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Boston Properties, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
- January 30, 2024 09:01
Stock Market Live Today: Sealmatic achieves key milestone with DGQA approval for defence supplies
Sealmatic India Limited (further referred as ‘Sealmatic’), listed on the BSE reported that it has achieved a significant milestone, with its recent approval by the Directorate General for Quality Assurance (DGQA).
The Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) comes under the Department of Defence Production. This organisation is more than hundred years old and provides Quality Assurance (QA) which cover for the entire range of Arms, Ammunitions, Equipment and Stores supplied to Armed Forces. It also ensures Documentation, Codification and Standardisation action for minimizing the variety of components/ equipment.
Defence applications often operates in harsh and unpredictable environments, where reliability is not just a desirable trait but an absolute necessity. DGQA approval implies that the products have been subjected to extensive testing, including simulations of extreme conditions. For defence businesses, this approval is a crucial assurance that the supplied products can perform impeccably even in the most challenging circumstances. It serves as a gateway, opening doors to a broader spectrum of opportunities within the defence sector.
In the dynamic and critical landscape of the Defence sector, every component and technology employed must meet rigorous standards of quality, reliability and performance, hence the DGQA approval is a strategic imperative for Sealmatic, which will open doors to collaborations, contracts and partnerships with the defence establishments. says; Umar AK Balwa – Managing Director (Sealmatic).
- January 30, 2024 09:00
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Bajaj Fin Review
UBS
Sell, TP Rs 6800
Mixed qtr operationally but guided for higher credit costs
NII & PPOP in-line; B2C portfolio seeing increased stress
On regulatory side, co has made progress on its insta EMI card embargo with final submission to be made to RBI shortly
- January 30, 2024 08:59
LT Foods : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293535
Restaurants : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293534
Piramal Enter : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293533
Share India Sec : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293532
GAIL : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293524
IndiGrid InvIT * *: (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293520
Elecon Eng : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293530
Utkarsh Small : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293531
Wall Street Fin : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293511
Vedant Fashions : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293527
- January 30, 2024 08:15
Stock Market Live Today: Dr Reddy’s Q3 results today: Moderate growth expected despite challenges
Dr Reddy’s to announce Q3 results today. Slowdown in the domestic market and continued pricing erosion of some product segments in the US are likely to result in a moderate growth of about 4 percent in the total revenue in the third quarter of the current fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. It is expected to post a revenue slightly upwards of Rs 7000 crore with about 11-13 percent increase in the net profit, according to analysts.
- January 30, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Rajoo Engineers Ltd. - Buyback_Record Date Tomorrow
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 210/-
Current Market Price: 197.75/-
Market Cap: Rs 1,217 crores
Buyback Size: ₹19.79 Crs (representing 19.32% of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 9,42,300 shares (representing 1.53 % of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 1,41,345 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date – 30 January 2024 (Today)
Ex-Date – 31 January 2024
Buyback Record Date: 31 January 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- January 30, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. - Buyback_Closes Today
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 300/-
Current Market Price: 257.50/-
Market Cap: Rs 1,709 crores
Buyback Size: ₹30 Crs (Representing 2.89% and 2.88% of the aggregate of the Company’s fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 10,00,000 shares (Representing 1.51 % of O/s. shares)\
Retail Quota: 1,50,000 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 19 Equity Shares for every 1,323 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 31 Equity Shares for every 1,489 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Tender Period:
Start Date - 23 January 2024
Close Date - 30 January 2024 (Today)
Obligation Date - 05 February 2024
Settlement Date - 06 February 2024
- January 30, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: Sanghi Industries
Sanghi Industries Ltd (SANGHIIND)_Closes Today
Type of Offer: Acquisition
Acquirer: Ambuja Cements Limited
Issue of Public Announcement: 03-August-23
Offer price Rs: 121.90
CMP: Rs 120.15
(%Prem.)/Disc.: 1.35%
Offer Size : Rs 767.16 Cr
Proposed Acq. No. of shares: 6.71 cr
Proposed Acq. : 26%
SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITY:
Tender Start Date: 15-January-24
Tender End Date: 30-January-24 (Today)
Obligation Date: 12-February-24
Settlement Date: 13-February-24
- January 30, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Split Dates
Growington Ventures India Ltd
Stock Split Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 186.2
Ex - Stock Split 31 January 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
- January 30, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 31 January 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Metro Brands Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1150.65
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 483.45
Suraj Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 222.9
- January 30, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Indian Energy Exchange - review by Elara Securities
Rating: BUY
Target Price : INR 188
Upside : 39%
CMP : INR 136 (as on 25 January 2024)
Sustained performance; volume upbeat
Favourable regulations provide further impetus to volume
Electricity volume of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX IN) rose 16.8% in Q3 to 28.3billion units (BU), driven by healthy power demand. Robust coal production and a decline in eAuction coal prices increased sell liquidity. Average market clearing price on day ahead market (DAM) fell 14% YoY to INR 5/unit. Conducive policy initiative gave further impetus to DAM volume. Post implementation of general network access (GNA) and India’s electricity grid code cumulative volume in the day ahead contingency (DAC) have fallen to 0.4BU in Q3FY24 and shifted to DAM. At ~15BU, Q3FY24 volume for DAM was higher by 17.5% than DAM volume in Q1FY24 and up 30% compared to volume in Q2FY24. This trend is expected to continue.
- January 30, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Chalet Hotels: Review by Elara Securities
Rating: ACCUMULATE
Target Price : INR 825
Upside : 8%
CMP : INR 762 (as on 25 January 2024)
Click Here for Quarterly Update
Business destinations raking in the moolah
Demand drivers intact
Chalet Hotels (CHALET IN) reported the best Q3, led by higher profitability with 538bp margin expansion in the hospitality segment. Topline grew 29% to INR 3.7bn, led by 29% growth in the hospital business and 24% growth in the commercial annuity business. Demand continues to be robust across India, especially in the micro markets of CHALET, led by growth in domestic business travel. EBITDA grew 46% YoY to INR 1.7bn, led by 47% growth in the hospital business and 27% growth in the commercial annuity business. EBITDA margin expansion of 525bp to 44.4% was driven by the hospitality business. APAT grew 69% to INR 706mn
- January 30, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Cyient Review by Anand Rathi Research
Cyient had a steady Q3, with 0.4% q/q growth (1.1% in CC). TCV of $297m (LTM $887m), up 13% y/y, was healthy, leading to a book-to-bill of 1.7x (LTM average 1.2x, Q3 FY23 1.4x). Growth was largely led by sustainability while all the other verticals were subdued. Communications was stable after a weak Q2 with management hoping for a Q4 recovery. The Q3 EBIT margin declined 53bps q/q to 16%. The company settled a lawsuit filed on its US subsidiary, resulting in $6m charge in Q3. Guidance for FY24 cut to 13 %-13.5% CC. No meaningful change to DET earnings estimates; we lower target to Rs.2,470 (from Rs2500), valuing DET at 24x FY26e EPS
- January 30, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Dalmia Bharat Review by Anand Rathi
While the volume growth came in mainly from cement sales in Central India through tolling arrangement, Dalmia Bharat’s Q3 EBITDA growth was due to low fuel consumption cost. Management believes elections may hamper demand temporarily, but the long-term demand would remain intact. The next leg of expansion would be announced in Q4. We retain a Buy, with a lower TP of Rs2,752 (earlier Rs2,880), 12x FY26e EV/EBITDA
- January 30, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Marico 3Q24 – Demand remains muted, margins expansion led by lower commodity basket
PL First Cut – Amnish Aggarwal – Head of Research - Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd*
(CMP: Rs516.55| Mcap:Rs 66.7bn | Rating:Hold)
Marico witnessed a revenue de-growth on account of subdued volumes (2% in domestic business, 6% CCG in IBD) and decline in realisation due to price cuts. However, margins expanded due to lower input cost prices and part of gains were used to ramp up A&P spends by 125bps. Marico expects positive revenue growth in 4Q along with GM expansion ~450-500bps YoY & highest ever operating margin expansion of ~250bps in FY24. We expect a gradual uptick in consumption trends led by improving macro-economic indicators, continued govt spending & conducive consumer pricing across categories due to low input costs. We have a Hold rating on the stock
- January 30, 2024 08:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Restaurant Brands Asia 3Q24 – miss on revenues, Margins surprise on lower expenses
PL First Cut – Amnish Aggarwal – Head of Research - Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd*
(CMP: Rs115|Accumulate)
India business revenue were huge miss however loss narrowed at Rs64mn vs PLe:171mn for Q3FY24 led by beat of ~290 bps at margin level . We believe the accelerated store expansion is likely to increase operating costs at initial level and drag profitability in coming couple of quarters with benefits of accelerated store expansion plan and rising throughput will boost profitability in long term. We have a ACCUMULATE rating on the stock.
- January 30, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Telecommunications monthly data review by Emkay Global Financial
Nov-23 TRAI subscriber data — Jio gains continue
The telecom industry’s VLR base rose 0.5mn in Nov-23 from the 1.4mn dip in Oct-23. This was led by reported subscriber base increasing 3.2mn in Nov-2023. While VIL’s VLR subscribers were flat MoM (+0.1mn), Bharti saw VLR subscriber loss of 0.4mn due to lower VLR. Jio saw subscriber addition of 1.2mn in Nov-23. In terms of overall subscribers, Jio continued to report the highest addition for the 20th straight month (3.4mn in Nov-23), with Bharti lagging at 1.7mn adds. VIL reported subscriber loss of 1.1mn MoM, as loss rate moderated from 2mn in Oct-23. Jio seems to have gained from the launch of JioBharat phone. Bharti dominated the wireless broadband subscriber addition, with an increase of 4mn; Jio followed, logging a 3.4mn increase MoM. VIL’s wireless broadband subscriber-count was up 1mn MoM. Jio’s wireline addition rate moderated, with the addition of 0.18mn subscribers (vs. 0.22mn in Oct-23). Even as Jio and Bharti continue with 5G rollouts, timing of the tariff hike remains the key trigger. VIL needs a sizable fund-raise to increase capex for restricting the subscriber loss. We continue to favor Bharti and Jio among telcos.
- January 30, 2024 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: VEDANT FASHIONS: Demand softness persists
(MANYAVAR IN, Mkt Cap USD3.2b, CMP INR1106, TP INR1200, 9% Upside, Neutral)
Motilal Oswal Financial
- Vedant Fashions’ PAT/EBITDA growth remained soft at 5%/8% YoY (10%/8% miss) as subdued revenue growth persisted despite the festive period. Revenue growth of 7% YoY was mainly supported by footprint addition; same store sales declined 2.1% YoY in 3QFY24.
- Given the weak outlook and soft management commentary, we have cut revenue/PAT by 5%/3% for 25, factoring in revenue/PAT CAGR of 10%/11% over FY23-25, mainly driven by footprint expansion. The stock is trading at valuations of ~51x P/E on FY25E after the recent correction. However, concerns around demand revival would remain a key monitorable for any re-rating. We reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock with a TP of INR1,200, valuing it at 45x P/E on FY26.
- January 30, 2024 08:03
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: APL APOLLO TUBES: Subdued volumes due to channel destocking
(APAT IN, Mkt Cap USD5.1b, CMP INR1531, TP INR1770, 16% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal Financial
Earnings in line with our estimate
- APL Apollo Tubes (APAT) reported muted sales volume at 604KMT (flat YoY, down 11% QoQ) in 3QFY24, led by channel de-stocking in anticipation of steel price corrections (down 12% from the peak level). However, EBITDA grew ~2% YoY to ~INR2.8b, led by 3% YoY growth in EBITDA/MT on account of an improved value-added product (VAP) mix at ~59% in 3QFY24 v/s 56% in 3QFY23.
- We largely maintain our FY24/FY26 earnings estimates but reduce our FY25 estimates by 12% in anticipation of a slow ramp-up of new capacities. We value the stock at 32x Dec’25E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR1,770. Reiterate BUY
- January 30, 2024 08:02
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: GAIL: Robust performance fueled by turnaround in petchem segment
(GAIL IN, Mkt Cap USD13.6b, CMP INR172, TP INR200, 16% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal FInancial
- GAIL reported EBITDA of INR38.2b in 3QFY24, 10% above our estimate of INR34.7b. It was driven by stronger-than-expected performances in the gas transmission, LPG, and petchem segments. PAT stood at INR28.4b, beating our estimate of INR24.2b (up 12x YoY)
- January 30, 2024 08:02
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MACROTECH DEVELOPERS: Bengaluru foray off to a promising start
Motilal Oswal Financial
(LODHA IN, Mkt Cap USD12b, CMP INR1034, TP INR1295, 25% Upside, Buy)
Delivers a healthy P&L performance
- Macrotech Developers (LODHA) achieved sales of INR34b (7% below our estimate), up 12% YoY but down 4% QoQ. Pre-sales for 9MFY24 stood at INR103b, up 14% YoY. The residential business generated bookings of INR32b in 3Q (up 5% YoY) and INR99b in 9MFY24 (up 16% YoY).
- Sales volumes for 3Q rose 4% YoY to 2.6msf. Blended realization was flat YoY but declined 8% QoQ due to lower contributions from the South and Central Mumbai projects
- January 30, 2024 08:01
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Marico review by Emkay Global Financial
Execution key for double-digit growth aspiration in FY25
Marico’s disappointing business performance, along with weak demand and currency challenges in international markets, resulted in our REDUCE call. Management aspires for volume-driven, double-digit topline growth in FY25, where with moderate margin expansion, it expects low-teen earnings growth, which we believe looks tough as we see benefit pass through to drive volume growth ahead. Sustained thrust on driving margin does not look positive from the topline’s growth perspective. As we cut our valuation multiple to 40x now from 42x, our Dec-24 TP reduces to Rs540 (vs. Rs570). Q3 results stood broadly in-line with the preview update; sales fell 2% and better margin delivery aided 12% EBITDA growth (EBITDA margin at 21.2%, up 270bps YoY), which with lower tax rate (at 22%) leads to 17% earnings growth.
- January 30, 2024 08:00
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Indraprastha Gas results review by Emkay Global Financial
Amid a muted Q3, mgmt. reiterates volume targets
IGL reported Q3FY24 SA EBITDA/PAT of Rs5.6bn/Rs3.9bn, an 8% miss each to our estimates mainly due to the margin miss (realization estimate being lower). Volumes were in-line at 8.5mmscmd, 4% YoY and 2% QoQ growth. Volumes were impacted by DTC conversions to EVs. EBITDA/scm at Rs7.2 was 7% below estimates amid in-line unit opex. Management has stated 2-3%/7-8% volume growth for Delhi/other GAs currently, with FY24/25 exit guidance at 9/10mmscmd and EBITDA/scm at Rs7.5-8. IGL is focusing on volume growth and taking efforts to spur growth by targeting dumpers, trucks, and state transport buses, besides foraying into CBG and LNG. We slightly tweak our FY24-26E earnings estimates by 1% each for minor re-alignments. We roll-over to Dec-25E and raise our TP marginally by 1% to Rs450. We retain ADD rating.
- January 30, 2024 07:59
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Ashok Leyland - Q3 review by Emkay Global Financial
Downgrade to SELL on adverse risk-reward, potential MHCV downcycle
We believe MHCV industry has peaked in FY24E with muted future outlook (trucking system capacity up ~40-50% over FY19-24E, like increases in past 2 upcycles) as bulk of replacement-led upturn seems behind us. AL’s relative outperformance over the past two years is now getting eroded, particularly in higher-tonnage categories (8-quarter low domestic truck market share in Q3FY24), as risk-reward remains adverse (trades at 1SD above LTA on PBR). We cut FY25E/FY26E EPS by ~13/20% (lower volumes, limited op. leverage, possible RM hardening), downgrading AL to SELL from REDUCE with revised TP of Rs140/sh (from Rs180) at 3.3x FY26E P/B (15% discount to LTA; 9x FY26E EV/EBITDA earlier), and 20% discount on 1x FY23 P/B for Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF). Key risks: Revival in MHCV momentum, AL share loss reversal
- January 30, 2024 07:57
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: GAIL India Q3 review by Emkay Global Financial
Strong marketing and petchem show
GAIL reported a 23% beat in Q3FY24 EBITDA at Rs38.2bn, led by higher-than-expected gas marketing EBITDA at Rs20.7bn (vs. Rs15.9bn est.) and petchem turning positive QoQ at Rs2bn vs. near breakeven estimates. PAT came in at Rs28.4bn, a 40% beat with other income also higher. Gas transmission EBITDA was 6% above estimates on lower opex, volumes being inline. LPG-LHC earnings rose with 35% QoQ recovery in Aramco LPG OSPs. Management has upped marketing EBITDA guidance for FY24/25/26E to >Rs55/40/45bn, led by focus on margins and cost optimization. Petchem should remain in black. We raise our FY24E EPS by 12% and FY25-26E EPS by 6% on higher marketing income. We increase our TP by 16% to Rs145 (6x Dec-25 EV/EBITDA). We maintain REDUCE due to recent strong stock runup and outlook being priced in.
- January 30, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: BLS E-Services issue opens today at ₹129-135 price band
The ₹311-crore initial public offering of BLS E-Services will open today for public subscription. The issue will close on Thursday (February 1). The issue comes with a price band of ₹129-135 and the market lot is 108 shares.
The entire offer is a fresh issue of 2.3 crore shares. Of this, 10 per cent or 23 lakh shares has been reserved for existing shareholders of BLS Internationa
- January 30, 2024 07:49
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: January 30, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy’s Lab, PB Fintech, SpiceJet, Tips Industries, Adani Energy, Adani Total Gas, GAIL, KEC International, Arvind, SRF, JP Associates, Jubilant Ingrevia, NDTV
- January 30, 2024 07:42
Stock Market Live Today: Key market datas as of 29/01/24
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 71941.57 (+1240.90)
Nifty 50: 21737.60 (+385.00)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 47979.05 (+770.40)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 15638.55 (+229.15)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.64 / 3.65
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.58 / 3.81
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 24.94 / 3.84
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 28.90 / 3.86
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: 110.01 crs / (26221.19 Crs)
DII Activity: 3221.34 crs / 23197.96 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 15.68
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $82.08
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2029.07 = INR 62187
Silver: INR 72226
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.14
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 103.52
📌 10 Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.21% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.17% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.11%
- January 30, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: Centrum Broking: Tata Steel (Add)
Tata Steel reported adjusted Consol EBITDA of ₹5,740 crore, up 33 per cent q-o-q (CentrumE: ₹4,720 crore) primarily due to outperformance at standalone business offsetting Europe losses. The standalone business adj EBITDA stood at ₹8,250 crore (CentrumE: ₹7,110 crore); up 20 per cent q-o-q primarily due to cost saving from captive pellet utilisation, blending of lower grade coking coal and lower purchase cost of semi products.
- January 30, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: Star Health (Buy)
We initiate coverage on Star Health and Allied Insurance (STAR) with a Buy rating and a 12-month target price of ₹700. STAR is India’s largest retail health insurer with a 32 per cent market share in retail health in 9MFY24.
We expect STAR to grow its GDPI/EPS at 18 per cent/24 per cent CAGR over FY24-26, driven by rising health insurance penetration, unparalleled agency distribution, competitive product portfolio and industry leading underwriting performance.
- January 30, 2024 07:21
Stock Market Live Today: Sundaram’s Multi-Asset Allocation Fund garners ₹1,890 crore
Sundaram Mutual Fund said that its latest new fund offer of the Multi-Asset Allocation Fund has garnered ₹1,890 crore, with participation from over 83,000 investors.
“This milestone marks a significant achievement for the brand, making this its 2nd largest NFO,” the company said in a statement. The NFO was open from January 5 to January 19.
It reopens for subscription on February 1.
- January 30, 2024 07:19
Stock Market Live Today: Grasim rights issue of ₹4,000 cr fully subscribed
Grasim Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, has reported that its rights issue to raise ₹4,000 crore was fully subscribed on Monday. The company has repaid ₹600 crore to investors of its commercial paper which matured on Monday.
- January 30, 2024 07:18
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Rain Industries (₹186) – BUY
The short-term uptrend in Rain Industries has been gaining momentum. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by surging 6 per cent on Monday. This rise has taken the stock well above the key resistance level of ₹180.
- January 30, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Day trading guide for January 30, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI.
- January 30, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s Pick: Stock To Buy or Sell: January 30, 2024
Today we bring you an interesting stock idea; check out the latest bl.Today’s Pick episode to learn more.
- January 30, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 29 January 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 126082.6 + 10626.75 Total: 136709.35
F&O Volume: 387771.05 + 6499997.41 Total: 6887768.46
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +110.01
(19030.42 - 18920.41)
DII: NET BUY: +3221.34
(14592.44 - 11371.1)
- January 30, 2024 07:09
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend declaration details
1. ITC
Rs 6.25/- interim dividend
Feb 8 is record date
Payment between feb 26 to 28.
2. GAIL
Dividend is Rs 5.50/-
Feb 6 is record date
Payment on or before feb 28
3. BEL
Rs 0.70/- Dividend
February 10 is record date
Payment on or before feb 28
4. CESC
Rs 4.5/- Dividend
Feb 1 is ex dividend date
Payment on or before feb 18
5. Havells
Rs 3/- Dividend
Feb 1 is ex dividend date
Payment on or before feb 21
6. Mahanagar gas
Rs 12/- Dividend
Feb 5 is ex dividend date
Payment on or before feb 22
7. Sona blw
Rs 1.53/- Dividend
Feb 5 is ex – dividend date
Payment on or before feb 22
8. HPCL
Rs 15/- Dividend
Feb 7 is ex dividend date
Payment on or before feb 23
9. Coforge
Rs 19/- Dividend
Feb 5 is ex dividend date
Payment on or before feb 21
10. CONCOR
Rs 4/- Dividend
Feb 7 is ex dividend date
Payment on or before feb 23
- January 30, 2024 07:03
Commodities Market Live Today: Oil edges up as geopolitical concerns support prices
Oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to fuel supply concerns.
Brent crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.65 a barrel by 0105 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 31 cents, or 0.4%, at $77.09 a barrel.- Reuters
- January 30, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Asian stocks begin on a positive note following record highs on Wall Street
Japanese stocks started the day on a positive note on Tuesday following record highs on Wall Street, with investors shifting their attention to an upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting.
The Nikkei 225 index saw a 0.29% increase, or 103.09 points, reaching 36,130.03, while the broader Topix index inched up by 0.06%, or 1.49 points, reaching 2,530.97.
South Korea’s KOSPI rose by 0.90%, or 22.54 points, reaching 2,523.19, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 experienced a 0.61% gain, or 46.20 points, reaching 7,624.60.
In contrast, Chinese stocks seem to be affected by concerns surrounding China Evergrande Group’s liquidation order and ongoing economic challenges.
The previous night, the S&P 500 set another record, gaining 0.8% or 36.96 points, closing at 4,927.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 0.6%, or 224.02 points, reaching 38,333.45, and the Nasdaq composite surged by 1.1%, or 172.68 points, to 15,628.04.
