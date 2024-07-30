July 30, 2024 06:59

Revenue: Rs5.7 bn; -12% yoy; -3% qoq.

Gross margins: 53.9% vs 49.5% yoy and 57.1% qoq. We expect this fall to be mainly due to correction in prices of alloy steel & tubes.

EBITDA: Rs 625 mn; -21.8% yoy; -5.2% qoq mainly due to gross margin decline. Tube division reported EBIT margins of 7% vs 12% yoy and 4% qoq. Steel division reported 13% EBIT margins vs 7% yoy and 17% qoq.

EBITDA margins: 10.8% vs 12.2% in 1QFY24 and 11.1% in 4QFY24.

Adj. PAT: Rs 291 mn; -28.4% yoy and +8.3% qoq.

Our view: 1QFY25 was a miss on revenue and EBITDA margins. Although volume details are unknown at this stage, we expect realization to be the driver for revenue decline. Going forward, we expect margins to rebound due to savings in power cost on account of power plant commissioned in Jul’24. We shall interact with the management and update on the revenue trajectory. Continued subdued performance in the quarters ahead will lead to downward revision to our ISMT & consol. KFIL estimates. We will revisit our estimates post KFIL concall.

