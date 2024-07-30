Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for July 30, 2024. Domestic markets are expected to open on a flattish to negative note on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues. Analysts expect profit-taking and sector rotations to continue in the Indian market in the results season. The focus will also be on the US Fed meet, which is scheduled on July 30-31.
ALL UPDATES
- July 30, 2024 09:02
Stock market live updates today: Indian Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs. 590 | M Cap Rs. 79471 Cr | 52 W H/L 633/321
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is marginally above expectations
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 6178 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 6194 Cr, YoY Rs. 5704 Cr, QoQ Rs. 6015 Cr
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 1906 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1856 Cr, YoY Rs. 1710 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2263 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 4502 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 4360 Cr, YoY Rs. 4135 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4305 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 1258 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1378 Cr, YoY Rs. 1741 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1248 Cr
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 2403 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2284 Cr, YoY Rs. 1709 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2247 Cr
Gross NPA came at Rs. 20302 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 21106 Cr at 3.77% vs QoQ 3.95%
Net NPA came at Rs. 2027 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 2223 Cr at 0.39% vs QoQ 0.43%
Stock is trading at P/E of 7.4x FY25E EPS & 1.4x trailing P/Adj. BV
- July 30, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates today: Adani Total Gas Ltd. | CMP Rs. 913 | M Cap Rs. 100457 Cr | 52 W H/L 1260/522
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1145.5 Cr (-1.8% QoQ, 8.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1167 Cr, YoY Rs. 1056.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 296.5 Cr (2.9% QoQ, 19.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 288 Cr, YoY Rs. 247.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 25.9% vs QoQ 24.7%, YoY 23.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 171.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 168 Cr, YoY Rs. 150.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 145.8x TTM EPS
- July 30, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates today: Vedant Fashions Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1095 | M Cap Rs. 26603 Cr | 52 W H/L 1488/886
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is inline with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 239.8 Cr (-34% QoQ, -23% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 277.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 363.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 311.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 112.7 Cr (-35.6% QoQ, -23.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 110.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 175.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 148.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 47% vs expectation of 39.8%, QoQ 48.2%, YoY 47.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 62.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 57.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 115.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 91.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 57.7x FY25E EPS
- July 30, 2024 09:00
Stock market live updates today: Strides Pharma Science Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1043 | M Cap Rs. 9587 Cr | 52 W H/L 1043/412
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1087.5 Cr (0.3% QoQ, 16.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1084 Cr, YoY Rs. 930 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 217 Cr (-5.6% QoQ, 30.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 229.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 166.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 20% vs QoQ 21.2%, YoY 17.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 73.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 26.2 Cr, YoY Rs. -1.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 8
Stock is trading at P/E of 22.2x FY25E EPS
- July 30, 2024 09:00
Stock market live updates today: Voltamp Transformers Ltd. | CMP Rs. 12372 | M Cap Rs. 12516 Cr | 52 W H/L 13469/4043
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 428.2 Cr (-15.1% QoQ, 32.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 504.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 322.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 75.8 Cr (-24.8% QoQ, 57.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 100.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 48 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 17.7% vs QoQ 20%, YoY 14.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 79.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 93.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 50.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 78.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 37.2x TTM EPS
- July 30, 2024 08:59
Stock market live updates today: Whirlpool Of India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2147 | M Cap Rs. 27245 Cr | 52 W H/L 2199/1186
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2496.9 Cr (44% QoQ, 22.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2294.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1734 Cr, YoY Rs. 2038.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 210.9 Cr (46.8% QoQ, 71% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 186.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 143.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 123.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 8.4% vs expectation of 8.1%, QoQ 8.3%, YoY 6.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 143.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 122.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 96.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 74.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 11.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 55.5x FY26E EPS
- July 30, 2024 08:59
Stock market live updates today: Adani Wilmar Ltd. | CMP Rs. 346 | M Cap Rs. 44904 Cr | 52 W H/L 416/286
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 13750 Cr (3.9% QoQ, 6.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 14332 Cr, QoQ Rs. 13238 Cr, YoY Rs. 12928.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 618.9 Cr (73.4% QoQ, 374.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 447.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 357 Cr, YoY Rs. 130.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 4.5% vs expectation of 3.1%, QoQ 2.7%, YoY 1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 313.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 170.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 156.8 Cr, YoY Rs. -78.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 39.9x FY26E EPS
- July 30, 2024 08:58
Stock market live updates today:
REC Ltd. -S | CMP Rs. 626 | M Cap Rs. 164840 Cr | 52 W H/L 654/159
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is in line with expectations
NII came at Rs. 4669.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 4667 Cr, YoY Rs. 3639.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4487.5 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 4573.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 4562 Cr, YoY Rs. 3569.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4360.1 Cr
Provision came at Rs. 472.6 Cr vs YoY Rs. 58 Cr, QoQ Rs. -711.9 Cr
PAT came at Rs. 3442.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 3591 Cr, YoY Rs. 2960.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4016.3 Cr
Sanctions came at Rs. 112791 Cr vs YoY Rs. 90797 Cr, QoQ Rs. 31604 Cr
Disbursement came at Rs. 43652 Cr vs YoY Rs. 34133 Cr, QoQ Rs. 39373 Cr
O/s Loan Book came at Rs. 529739 Cr vs YoY Rs. 454393 Cr, QoQ Rs. 509545 Cr
Gross NPA came 2.61% vs QoQ 2.71%
Net NPA came at 0.82% vs QoQ 0.86%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 13.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 9.5x FY26E EPS & 2.3x trailing P/BV
- July 30, 2024 08:57
Stock market live updates today: EX-DIVIDEND DATE
EX-DIVIDEND DATE:
ULTRATECH CEMENT – Rs 70
AVANTI FEEDS – Rs 6.75
BRIGADE ENTERPRISES – Rs 2
GRANULES INDIA – Rs 1.50
EX-BUYBACK DATE
*AUROBINDO PHARMA
- July 30, 2024 08:57
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 30-July-2024 INDIA CEMENT
- July 30, 2024 08:55
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 30.07.2024
Merck & Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
S&P Global Inc.(Pre market) (Sector- Finance)
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (Pre market) (Sector- Real Estate)
BP p.l.c. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Pre market)(Sector- Manufacturing)
Ecolab Inc.(Pre market) (Sector- Chemical)
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Pre market)(Sector- Energy)
PayPal Holdings, Inc.(Pre market) (Sector- Finance)
Phillips 66(Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
American Electric Power Company, Inc.(Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Corning Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Sysco Corporation (Pre market)(Sector- FMCG)
Gartner, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Xylem Inc.(Pre market) (Sector- Manufacturing)
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Leidos Holdings, Inc.(Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Hubbell Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Manufacturing)
Watsco, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital goods)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Watsco, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital goods)
Zebra Technologies Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Incyte Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (Pre market)(Sector- Capital goods)
Ares Capital Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Finance)
Microsoft Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Stryker Corporation(Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Arista Networks, Inc.(Post market)(Sector- Technology)
Rio Tinto Plc(Post market)(Sector- Metals)
Mondelez International, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Starbucks Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (Post market) (Sector- Railway)
Public Storage (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Electronic Arts Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Finance)
Extra Space Storage Inc (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Ferrovial SE (Post market) (Sector- Transport)
Pinterest, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Smurfit WestRock plc (Post market) (Sector- Manufacturing)
First Solar, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
FirstEnergy Corp. (Post market)(Sector- Energy)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Media)
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Essex Property Trust, Inc.(Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
UDR, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Finance)
W. P. Carey Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Ovintiv Inc.(Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Qorvo, Inc.(Post market) (Sector- Technology)
BXP, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Unum Group (Post market) (Sector- Finance)
- July 30, 2024 08:50
Stock market live updates today: Negative bias seen for Nifty, Sensex at opening
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flattish to negative note on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues. Analysts expect profit-taking and sector rotations to continue in the Indian markets in the amid results season. The focus will also be on the US Fed meet, which is scheduled on July 30-31. Read more
- July 30, 2024 08:35
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: July 30, 2024
Societe Generale on Monday divested 0.67 per cent stake in cement manufacturer India Cements for ₹78 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Paris-based Societe Generale offloaded 20.61 lakhs shares, amounting to a 0.67 per cent stake in India Cements, at an average price of ₹378.15 . Read more
- July 30, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates: QUESS CORP Q1
; CONS NET PROFIT UP 132% AT 111.6CR (YOY), UP 14% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 9% AT 5003CR (YOY) ,UP 2% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 19% AT 183.7CR (YOY), DOWN 6%(QOQ)
MARGINS 3.67% V 3.34% (YOY), 3.97% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: PFIZER Q1
; NET PROFIT UP 61% AT 150.7CR (YOY), DOWN 16% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 6% AT 562.86CR (YOY) ,UP 3% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 60% AT 177.49CR (YOY), DOWN 6%(QOQ)
MARGINS 31.53% V 20.83% (YOY), 34.65% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates today: FREDUN PHARMA Q1
; NET PROFIT UP 72% AT 4.13CR (YOY), DOWN 18% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 27% AT 77.5CR (YOY) , DOWN 34% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 36% AT 9.19CR (YOY), DOWN 11% (QOQ)
MARGINS 11.85% V 11.07% (YOY), 8.84% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates today: RBA Q1
:CONS NET LOSS AT 49.3 CR V 50.4 CR LOSS (YOY), 85.2 CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 6 % AT 646 CR (YOY) ,UP 8 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 31 % AT 63 CR (YOY),DOWN 9 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 9.74 % V 7.89 % (YOY), 11.57 % (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: FORBES PRECISION TOOLS Q1
NET PROFIT DOWN 6% AT 4.83CR (YOY), DOWN 55% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 9% AT 51.77CR (YOY) , DOWN 22 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 17% AT 9.66CR (YOY), DOWN 48% (QOQ)
MARGINS 18.65% V 17.36% (YOY), 28.15% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today: LOVABLE LINGERIE LTD Q1FY25
NET PROFIT 2.1 CR VS 4.5 CR (YOY), Q4 LOSS OF 1.85 CR
REVENUE 15.59 CR VS 30.66 CR (YOY), Q4 5.5 CR
EBITDA 1.38 CR VS 5.24 CR (YOY), Q4 LOSS OF 3.53 CR
EBITDA MARGIN 8.9% VS 17.09% (YOY),
- July 30, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today: INDIA GLYCOLS Q1FY25
CONS NET PROFIT UP 18% AT 60.38CR (YOY), UP 43% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 21% AT 2282.5CR (YOY) ,UP 12% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 23% AT 125.5CR (YOY), UP 20%(QOQ)
MARGINS 5.5% V 5.4% (YOY), 5.13% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates today: BALMER LAWRIE Q1FY25
NET PROFIT UP 7% AT 44.5CR (YOY), DOWN 27% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 8% AT 638.2CR (YOY) ,UP 11% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 1% AT 64CR (YOY), DOWN 30%(QOQ)
MARGINS 10.01% V 10.92% (YOY), 15.86% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates today: OMAX AUTO Q1FY25
CONS NET PROFIT UP 130% AT 2.64CR (YOY), DOWN 84% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 18% AT 84.2CR (YOY) ,DOWN 19 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 15% AT 6.6CR (YOY),DOWN 26%(QOQ)
MARGINS 7.8% V 8% (YOY), 8.5% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates today: BASANT AGRO Q1FY25
NET PROFIT DOWN 66% AT 2.29CR (YOY), UP 15% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 66% AT 165.07CR (YOY) ,UP 9% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 31% AT 8.3CR (YOY), UP 9%(QOQ)
MARGINS 5.01% V 12.14% (YOY), 4.99% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today: DCM NOUVELLE Q1FY25
CONS NET LOSS AT 2.55CR V 0.68CR LOSS (YOY), V 4.79CR PROFIT (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 5% AT 268.9CR (YOY) ,UP 2% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 41% AT 16.87CR (YOY), DOWN 11%(QOQ)
MARGINS 6.27% V 11.28% (YOY), 7.15% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today: GODAWARI POWER TO CONSIDER SUB DIVISION & SPECIAL DIVIDEND ON AUG 7
- July 30, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: MANGALORE CHEMICALS Q1
NET PROFIT DOWN 11% AT 43.9CR (YOY), UP 807% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 15% AT 814.04CR (YOY) ,UP 4% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 9% AT 105.7CR (YOY), UP 191%(QOQ)
MARGINS 12.98% V 12.14% (YOY), 4.61% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: JINDAL SAW Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 67% AT 441.06CR (YOY), DOWN 12% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 12% AT 4929.08CR (YOY) , DOWN 9% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 38% AT 839.5CR (YOY), DOWN 9%(QOQ)
MARGINS 16.9% V 13.7% (YOY), 16.96% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: JINDAL DRILLING Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 263% AT 43.86CR (YOY), UP 192% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 82% AT 171CR (YOY) , DOWN 14% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 7% AT 38.5CR (YOY), DOWN 22%(QOQ)
MARGINS 22.5% V 44.2% (YOY), 24.95% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: SARLA PERFORMANCE FIBERS
Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 167M RUPEES VS 64M (YOY); 115M (QOQ)
Q1 REVENUE 1.1B RUPEES VS 850M (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 194M RUPEES VS 124M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 17.55% VS 14.56% (YOY)
- July 30, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: NOVARTIS INDIA Q1
; NET PROFIT UP 27% AT 25.7CR (YOY), UP 75% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 2% AT 92.3CR (YOY) ,UP 14% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 38% AT 24CR (YOY), UP 114%(QOQ)
MARGINS 25.6% V 19.11% (YOY), 13.81% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates today: WARDWIZARD INNOVATIONS Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 47% AT 2.3CR (YOY), DOWN 42% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 36% AT 51.41CR (YOY) , DOWN 60% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 1% AT 7.45CR (YOY), DOWN 25%(QOQ)
MARGINS 14.5% V 19.8% (YOY), 7.73% (QOQ)
- July 30, 2024 07:05
Stock market live updates today: KEI INDUSTRIES
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 1.5B RUPEES VS 1.21B (YOY)
Q1 REVENUE 20.6B RUPEES VS 17.83B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 2.1B RUPEES VS 1.78B (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 10.41% VS 10.00% (YOY)
- July 30, 2024 07:05
Stock market live updates today: DCM Nouvelle arm approves creating a separate division in chemical consulting in the name and style of ‘DCM Nouvelle Consulting’
DCM Nouvelle arm, DCM Nouvelle Specialty Chemicals Ltd (DCMSCL), subsidiary of company, has approved creating a new separate division of DCMSCL in chemical consulting in the name and style of “DCM Nouvelle Consulting”.
- July 30, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: Samyak Int has acquired 16.87% additional stake in the equity share capital of Aadi Chemtrade Pvt Ltd, at a consideration of Rs. 3.12 crore
- July 30, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity 29 July 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -2474.54
(17371.87 - 19846.41)
DII: NET BUY: +5665.54
(18993.38 - 13327.84)
- July 30, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: MNCL Research: ISMT Ltd. - 1QFY25 result first cut: Subdued performance
Revenue: Rs5.7 bn; -12% yoy; -3% qoq.
Gross margins: 53.9% vs 49.5% yoy and 57.1% qoq. We expect this fall to be mainly due to correction in prices of alloy steel & tubes.
EBITDA: Rs 625 mn; -21.8% yoy; -5.2% qoq mainly due to gross margin decline. Tube division reported EBIT margins of 7% vs 12% yoy and 4% qoq. Steel division reported 13% EBIT margins vs 7% yoy and 17% qoq.
EBITDA margins: 10.8% vs 12.2% in 1QFY24 and 11.1% in 4QFY24.
Adj. PAT: Rs 291 mn; -28.4% yoy and +8.3% qoq.
Our view: 1QFY25 was a miss on revenue and EBITDA margins. Although volume details are unknown at this stage, we expect realization to be the driver for revenue decline. Going forward, we expect margins to rebound due to savings in power cost on account of power plant commissioned in Jul’24. We shall interact with the management and update on the revenue trajectory. Continued subdued performance in the quarters ahead will lead to downward revision to our ISMT & consol. KFIL estimates. We will revisit our estimates post KFIL concall.
Regards, Sahil Sanghvi | Smit Shah @ Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.
- July 30, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates today: Navneet board meet on August 1 to consider share buyback
- July 30, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: Zodiac JRD to buy 90 % stake in VEM Tooling India Pvt Ltd for Rs. 28 crore to be paid in four payments over next two years
- July 30, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates today: NDTV Q1 : NET LOSS AT 46.5 CR V 8.13 CR LOSS (YOY] REVENUE AT 93.92 CR V 69.9 CR
- July 30, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: HFCL (₹129.80): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for HFCL. The share price has risen very well over the last week. The stock also began this week on a strong note, surging by over 5 per cent on Monday. This rise has taken the stock well above the intermediate resistance level of ₹123. Read more
- July 30, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates today: India Cements: What change in ownership means for shareholders?
In less than a month after acquiring a 22.8 per cent non-controlling stake in India Cements, Ultratech has announced a share purchase agreement with India Cements promoter and related group to acquire 32.7 per cent stake and make it into a controlling stake with 55.49 per cent shareholding. While the earlier transaction was done at ₹268 per share (EV of $90 per ton), the stock has rallied 33 per cent since and the current SPA was done at ₹390 per share (EV of $122 per ton) for the 14.5 MTPA capacity. Ultratech board also approved an open offer to buy 26 per cent stake from other shareholders at ₹390 per share, which is 5 per cent premium to current price. This is triggered by SEBI rules. Read more
- July 30, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates today: Torrent Pharmaceuticals set to acquire KKR’s stake in JB Chemicals
Torrent Pharmaceuticals is likely to walk away with private equity firm KKR’s near 54 per cent stake in smaller rival JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals for a deal size of ₹17,000-18,000 crore or even higher, sources said. Read more
- July 30, 2024 06:36
Today's stock recommendation: HFCL
- HinduRef
