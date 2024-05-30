Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 30 May 2024.
- May 30, 2024 10:18
Nifty Today: Nifty metal stocks’ top losers
Top losers of Nifty metal stocks:
Hindustan Zinc (-4.15%), Tata Steel (-3.93%), JSW Steel (-3%), Hindustan Copper (-2.84%)
- May 30, 2024 10:13
Stock Market Live Today: Hero FinCorp board approves ₹4,000 crore IPO
Hero FinCorp Ltd (HFL), an associate company of Hero MotoCorp Ltd, plans to float an initial public offering (IPO) aggregating to at least ₹4,000 crore.
Besides fresh issue of shares aggregating ₹4,000 crore (with face value of ₹10 each) through an IPO, there will also be an offer for sale (OFS) by certain existing and eligible shareholders as part of the offering.
The proposed IPO — which received HFL’s board approval on Wednesday — is subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals, regulatory clearances and other considerations, according to stock exchange filings by Hero MotoCorp.
- May 30, 2024 10:12
Currency Market Updates: Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.42 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee slipped 2 paise to 83.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking the outflow of foreign capital amid volatile domestic equity markets.
Forex traders said a strong American currency also weighed on the local unit even as retreating crude oil prices capped the rupee’s sharp fall.
- May 30, 2024 10:03
Stock Market Live Today: Schaeffler India launches skilling initiative to empower youth in EV Maintenance; stock trades at ₹4,482.30 on the NSE
- May 30, 2024 09:49
Commodities Market Updates: Jeera may face resistance after gaining on demand, tight supplies
Jeera (cumin) prices have gained over the past few weeks on robust domestic and export demand besides tight global supplies, analysts said. But some blame speculation for the rise following a sharp fall and say they hit the resistance level last week.
Rates on the futures market increased by nine per cent last week, gaining the most in the spices complex, according to Anu Pai, Research Analyst at Geojit Financial Services.
- May 30, 2024 09:48
Stock Market Live Today: Pfizer, Yashoda Hospitals open CoE for adult vaccination in Hyderabad
Pfizer India and Yashoda Hospitals have jointly set up a new dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) for adult vaccination in Yashoda Hospitals Hitec City.
With a vision of enhancing patient care, the CoE, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, was designed to ensure holistic coverage of adult vaccination across the community.
- May 30, 2024 09:47
Stock Market Live Today: Newgen launches GenAI-powered hyper-personalisation platform LumYn for banks
Newgen Software, a global provider of low-code digital transformation platforms, has launched LumYn, a Gen AI-powered hyper-personalisation platform designed specifically for the banking sector. The company claims this growth intelligence platform is set to enhance profitability and significantly improve customer experiences for banks worldwide.
- May 30, 2024 09:40
Stock in Focus: JSW Steel boosts domestic production with Made In India coated steel, JSW Magsure; stock declines 1.94%
JSW Steel is enhancing its product mix to reduce India’s reliance on coated steel imports with Made In India, JSW Magsure.
Stock declines by 1.94% on the NSE, trading at $884.40.
- May 30, 2024 09:39
Stock Market Live Today: Meghna Infracon completes first project, Ashraya Heights, in Goregaon (East)
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited delivers first project Ashraya Heights, residential project located at Opposite Goregaon Gymkhana, Goregaon (East).
- May 30, 2024 09:38
Stock Market Live Today: Alok Industries CFO resigns
Alok Industries informed Vinod Sureka has decided to step down from the position of Chief Financial Officer from the close of business hours on June 1, 2024.
- May 30, 2024 09:37
Stock Market Live Today: ASK Automotive appoints Rajender Dharna as President - Operations (Aluminium Lightweighting Precision Solutions)
ASK Automotive has announced the appointment of Rajender Dharna as President - Operations (Aluminium Lightweighting Precision Solutions) of the Company.
- May 30, 2024 09:36
Stock Market Live Today: Brahmaputra Infrastructure wins ₹50.80 crore NHAI contract in Assam; stock surges 4.72%
Brahmaputra Infrastructure has secured order for the execution of contract for four-lane divided carriageway Road in the State of Assam from NHAI, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways , Government of India, of an total amount ₹50.80 Crore.
Stock surges 4.72% on the BSE, trading at ₹88
- May 30, 2024 09:35
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.T
Top gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
SBI (1.48%), Axis Bank (1.32%), ICICI Bank(0.97%), Kotak Bank (0.85%), IndusInd (0.60%)
Top losers:
Tata Steel (-2.84%), JSW Steel (-1.82%), Power Grid (-1.57%), Nestle India (-1.52%), Titan (-1.33%)
- May 30, 2024 09:34
Commodities Market Updates: Gold prices likely to hit ₹81,000 per 10 grams as global market eyes $2,650
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects gold prices to touch ₹81,000 per 10 grams, as the price in the international market is expected to soar to $2,650 an ounce.
In its latest report, it said gold recorded a gain of about 14 per cent year-to-date in the domestic market and that of silver was 27 per cent.
MOFSL recommended “buy on dips” approach on gold when prices were hovering at ₹69,000 and $2,250 in the international market.
- May 30, 2024 09:28
Commodities Market Updates: Crude oil futures dip as market awaits US economic data
Crude oil futures traded lower on Thursday morning as the market awaited for important economic data from the US. At 9.10 am on Thursday, August Brent oil futures were at $83.33, down by 0.12 per cent, and July crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $79.14, down by 0.11 per cent. June crude oil futures were trading at ₹6611 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹6624, down by 0.20 per cent, and July futures were trading at ₹6603 against the previous close of ₹6604, down by 0.02 per cent.
- May 30, 2024 09:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open weak, volatility ahead due to F&O expiry, weak global cues
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, started the day in negative territory and are likely to experience volatility due to weak global cues and the expiry of monthly F&O contracts on the NSE. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 198.68 points to 74,304.22 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty decreased by 41.40 points to 22,663.30.
According to analysts, the settlement of May derivative contracts on the NSE will add to volatility. Though foreign portfolio investors have turned net sellers in the cash segment, they have surprisedly turned bullish in the F&O segment.
“The long short ratio (LSR) of the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs,,) rose further from 51.83 per cent on May 27 to 53.96 per cent on May 28 as they continued to build long positions and cover short positions in Index futures for the fourth consecutive day,” said Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities
Put writers (Bulls) exiting and call writing additions was observed at the 22,900 and 23,000 strikes, which kept the Nifty under pressure throughout Wednesday, he added. Strong call writing (Bear activity) was also observed at the 22,800 Strike in Nifty, adding that the maximum call open interest is placed at the 23,000 Strike while the maximum put open interest is placed at the 22,500 Strike. “An uptrend is unlikely to resume unless the 23,000 level is taken out successfully,” he further said.
Avdhut Bagkar, Technical and Derivatives Analyst at StoxBox, said escalating tensions in West Asia and investor anxiety ahead of the general election results, due next week, are weighing on market sentiment.
According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head—Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, all eyes will now be on Core PCE data, which is elementary for the US Fed’s interest rate decision.
“On the domestic front, though FII selling intensity has reduced, the caution is increasing as we near the big event outcome which is resulting in profit booking. The volatility is expected to heightened in coming sessions, thus its advisable to traders to stay on sidelines and not get too aggressive,” he advised
Equities across the Asia-Pacific region are in a sea of red, led by Japan’s Nikkei, which tumbled over 2.2 per cent in the early session on Thursday. Others such as Australia, Korea and Tailwan are down between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent.
“The weak global cues are further adding to the nervousness and thus markets are likely to remain weak in near future,” he cautioned.
- May 30, 2024 09:00
Commodities Market Updates: Silver up a tad at $31.80
Silver prices remained at $32, the highest level in 11 years, as industrial demand added to a favourable macroeconomic backdrop for precious metals. Even while robust economic growth and stubborn inflationary pressures in the United States have pushed back expectations for the Fed’s monetary easing, markets still anticipate the Fed to cut rates multiple times this year. Meanwhile, demand for solar panels amid unpredictable global electricity costs has supported industrial demand for silver, as evidenced by solar shares trading at a year-to-date high. India’s silver imports in the first four months of the year have already topped the total for the entire year of 2023, driven by surging demand from the solar panel industry and investor bets on outperformance against gold. India acquired a record 4,172 metric tonnes of silver from January to April, up from 455 tonnes a year earlier.
- May 30, 2024 08:59
Commodities Market Updates: Gold down at $2,333
Gold dipped after investors reduced their expectations on US Fed rate cuts this year in response to recent comments from policymakers, as they awaited the important PCE inflation report. In an interview, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari suggested that the Fed should wait until inflation improves sufficiently before decreasing rates, and that if inflation does not fall further, rates may be raised. Meanwhile, rising geopolitical dangers in the Middle East bolstered the safe-haven attraction. Gold imports to China through Hong Kong decreased 38% in April compared to the previous month, according to the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department. Net imports into the world’s largest gold consumer totaled 34.6 metric tonnes in April, down from 55.8 tonnes in March, according to data.
- May 30, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Latest Corporate News
Heritage Foods: Net profit at Rs 40.5 cr vs Rs 17.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 950.6 cr vs Rs 817.6 cr. (YoY)
Entero: Net profit at Rs 21 cr vs loss Rs 3.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 1034 cr vs Rs 887 cr. (YoY)
Genus Power: Net profit at Rs 24 cr vs loss Rs 11 cr, Revenue at Rs 420 cr vs Rs 202 cr. (YoY)
Aadhar: Net profit at Rs 202 cr vs Rs 141 cr, Revenue at Rs 334 cr vs Rs 263 cr. (YoY)
Cummins: Net profit at Rs 561 cr vs Rs 318 cr, Revenue at Rs 2316 cr vs Rs 1926 cr. (YoY)
GMR Airports: Net loss of ₹167.6 cr vs ₹loss of ₹638.9 cr, Revenue up 29.5% at ₹2,446.8 cr vs ₹1,889.7 cr (YoY)
SJVN: Net profit at Rs 61.1 cr vs Rs 17.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 482.9 cr vs Rs 503.8 cr. (YoY)
Samvardhana Motherson: Net profit at Rs 1372 cr vs Rs 654 cr, Revenue at Rs 27,058 cr vs Rs 22,517 cr. (YoY)
Banco Products: Net profit at Rs 68.2 cr vs Rs 51 cr, Revenue at Rs 723.9 cr vs Rs 609.3 cr. (YoY)
Bajaj Steel: Net profit at Rs 22.55 cr vs Rs 17.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 174 cr vs Rs 120 cr. (YoY)
M. K. Protiens: Net profit at Rs 5.83 cr vs Rs 2.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 86.75 cr vs Rs 68.86 cr. (YoY)
SJVN: Company in pact with Indian Oil for JV in renewable, new tech projects
Avantel: Company gets Rs 110 crore order for supply of SATCOM equipment from Defence Ministry
BOROSIL: Company is planning to launch new glass products and expand its product line to replace plastic and steel products
Intellect: Company unveils ground breaking emach. ai composed and contextual platforms ICPX and IAPX to reimagine corporate procurement and accounts payable processes
HPCL: Company has signed MOU with oil India limited to collaborate on conventional & alternative energy portfolio
HCL TECH: Company infuses GENAI into MRO solution to redefine enterprises asset utilization.
NMDC: Company to seek nod to add more mining areas in Karnataka & Chattisgarh.
JWL: Receives ARIA approval to start the commercial production of Battery Operated Light Commercial Vehicles
Prestige: Company says GDV of projects expected to launch in the FY 2025 is 59,000 cr rupees
Infosys: Company launches AI-led innovations for Roland-Garros 2024 in partnership with French Tennis federation.
KIOCL: Pellet Plant Unit of the Company situated at Mangalore has resumed its operation
Power Mech Projects: Company secures an order worth Rs 563 crore from BHEL to construct a nuclear power plant
Yatra: Yatra Online Unveils Gen AI-Powered Expense Management Solution for SMEs and Large Enterprises
Axis Bank/ICICI Bank: At the same time, S&P has also revised upward its Stand-Alone Credit Profile of Axis Bank and ICICI Bank by one notch each
HPCL: MG Motor India collaborates with HPCL to expand EV charging network in India.
RAMS Solutions: Company announces expansion of strategic partnership with Ramco Systems
Adani Energy: Company Looking to redeploy surplus fund for future growth
RVNL: Company gets order worth Rs 38 crore for signalling work
Hind Composites: Net profit at Rs 8 cr vs Rs 10 cr, Revenue at Rs 78.6 cr vs Rs 78 cr. (YoY)
Hindustan Oil: Net profit at Rs 70.6 cr vs Rs 106.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 330.6 cr vs Rs 193.4 cr. (YoY)
Munjal Showa: Net profit at Rs 7.8 cr vs Rs 21.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 294.3 cr vs Rs 298.9 cr. (YoY)
Medicamen: Net profit at Rs 3.1 cr vs Rs 4 cr, Revenue at Rs 45 cr vs Rs 37.1 cr. (YoY)
Dredging Corp: Net loss at Rs 23.5 cr vs profit of Rs 27.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 277.9 cr vs Rs 265.4 cr. (YoY)
RHI Magnesita: Net loss at Rs 257.9 cr vs Rs 679.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 943.3 cr vs Rs 874.8 cr. (YoY)
ISGEC: Net profit at Rs 72 cr vs Rs 93 cr, Revenue at Rs 1868 cr vs Rs 2043 cr. (YoY)
Tata Steel: Net profit at Rs 611 crore versus poll of Rs 942 crore, Revenue at Rs 58690 crore versus poll of Rs 58170 crore
Suprajit: Net profit at Rs 59.0 cr vs Rs 41.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 783 cr vs Rs 699 cr. (YoY)
NOCIL: Net profit at Rs 42.0 cr vs Rs 30.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 357 cr vs Rs 341 cr. (YoY)
Bata: Net profit at Rs 64.0 cr vs Rs 66.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 798 cr vs Rs 779 cr. (YoY)
Lemon Tree: Net profit at Rs 84.0 cr vs Rs 59.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 327 cr vs Rs 253 cr. (YoY)
Shriram Prop: Net profit at Rs 20.0 cr vs Rs 16.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 302 cr vs Rs 118 cr. (YoY)
Mishra Dhatu: Net profit at ₹46.3 cr vs ₹66.3 cr, Revenue at ₹405.5 cr vs ₹344.6 cr (YoY)
Aditya Birla Capital: Company invests Rs 300 crore in arm Aditya Birla Housing Finance on rights basis
RR Kabel: TPG Asia to sell entire 5% stake worth Rs 1000 cr (4-5% discount)
KFINTECH: General Atlantic Singapore to sell upto 6.8% stake worth Rs 833 cr (4% discount)
CESC: Minor fire incident at its subsidiary’s plant Haldia (600 MW) in West Bengal
Kuantum Papers: Net profit at Rs 33.89 cr vs Rs 65.05 cr, Revenue at Rs 300 cr vs Rs 344 cr. (YoY)
Rana Sugar: Net profit at Rs 21.7 cr vs Rs 45.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 421.2 cr vs Rs 461.1 cr. (YoY)
Munjal Showa: Net profit at Rs 8 cr vs Rs 21 cr, Revenue at Rs 294 cr vs Rs 299 cr. (YoY)
Solara Active: Net loss at Rs 255 cr vs Rs 4.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 299 cr vs Rs 381 cr. (YoY)
MTNL: Net loss at Rs 784 cr vs Rs 749.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 209 cr vs Rs 219 cr. (YoY)
ITI: The Arbitral Tribunal accepted some of the claims of HCL and rejected claims of ITI
IRB Infra: Promoters to sell 4% stake worth Rs 1512cr (upto 13% discount)
- May 30, 2024 08:58
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on Tata Steel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 200/Sh (Positive)
Citi on RR Kabel: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2043/Sh (Positive)
GS on Emami: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 640/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Emami: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 630/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Prestige Estate: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1215/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Prestige Estate: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1875/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Prestige Estate: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1841/Sh (Positive)
UBS on CG Power: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 850/Sh (Positive)
Axis on Indigo: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4700/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Eureka: Upgrade to Buy on Company, target price at Rs 535/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on GMR Airports: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 100/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on SAMIL: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 165/Sh (Positive)
MS on SAMIL: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 176/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on SAMIL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 175/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on SAMIL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 165/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on SAMIL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 130/Sh (Positive)
Citi on SAMIL: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 85/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on NMDC: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 215/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Cummins: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 3040/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Reliance Ind: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 3100/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Alkem Labs: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 4200/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Alkem Labs: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 5445/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Alkem Labs: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 4880/Sh (Neutral)
GS on Titan: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3950/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Tata Steel: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 135/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on ABFRL: Downgrade to Underperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 75/Sh (Negative)
GS on SJVN: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 75/Sh (Neutral)
- May 30, 2024 08:57
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: UBS on CG Power
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 850
Prudent capital allocator; timely capacity set to drive bottom line
Consensus missing on potential for faster rev ramp up; better margins
Exports should ramp up from Rs3bn in FY23 to Rs25bn in FY28E, driving up margins & rev share
- May 30, 2024 08:57
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Nomura on Eureka Forbes
Upgrade to buy, TP Rs 534
4QFY24: EBITDA ahead of est.
Focus on premium launches to drive revenue growth
Margin tailwinds in place; valuations attractive at 33x FY26F PE
Lower FY25F/ 26F revenue by 3-4% to factor in near-term demand softness
- May 30, 2024 08:56
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on Alkem Labs
Underperform Call, Target Rs 4,200
Q4 Significantly Below Estimates As India Sales Declined 2% YoY
FY25 Revenue Growth Guidance Of 10% Below Our Estimate
20-30 bps EBITDA Margin Expansion Is Also Below Our Estimate
FY25 Will Be An Investment Year With Higher R&D Spend And Capex
Co Is Open To M&A In India Vs Earlier Focus Of Organic Driven Growth
Cut FY25/26 EPS By 5%/6% On Subdued FY25 Guidance
- May 30, 2024 08:55
Stock Market Live Today: Brokerages on Samvardhana Motherson
Jefferies on Samvardhana Motherson
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 175
Q4 EBITDA Rose 48% YoY, Up 20% QoQ & 11% Above Est
Q4 EBITDA Growth Led By Better-Than-Expected Margins, Especially In Polymers.
Also, Net Debt Fell 14% Qoq
Raise FY25-26E EPS By 8-9%
EPS Has Increased At 78% CAGR Over FY22-24, & See 32% CAGR Over FY24-27E.
Valuation At 21x FY25E PE Is Not Cheap But Likely To Sustain, Given Strong Growth Outlook.
Nomura on Samvardhana Motherson
Buy Call, Target Rs 165
Q4 In-line; Integration Of Acquisitions Likely To Drive Strong Earnings Growth In FY25-26
Management Said Emerging Markets Are Driving Growth
FY25 Capex Plan Is Rs 5,000 Cr, Out Of Which, Rs 2,000 Cr Will Be Spent On 18 Greenfield Plants
Raise FY25-26 EPS By 5-8%, Mainly Driven By Strong Margins For Modules Division
CLSA on Samvardhana Motherson
Downgrade to Sell, TP Rs 130
Organic rev up 12.5% YoY in FY24
Consol Ebitda of Rs29.3bn (+45.2% YoY), above est., Downgrade as believe stk is trading at expensive valuation & there is likely to be a slowdown in European auto industry
MS on Samvardhana Motherson
OW, TP Raised to Rs 176
F4Q EBITDA above est.
Incremental earnings support likely to come from integration of acquisitions, sharp non-auto growth, & improvement in b/s
Have increased conviction in an earnings turnaround, which should support re-rating
CITI on Samvardhana Motherson
Sell, TP Rs 85
4Q Ahead of Est., Boosted by Large Lumpy FX Gains & Contribution from Customers
Outlook +ve, & boosted by healthy performance of recently acquired cos
Global geopolitical uncertainty & slower growth in hybrids/EVs key challenges
- May 30, 2024 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: Brokerages on Cummins
Nomura on Cummins
Neutral Call, Target Rs 3,040
Q4 PAT Beat Of 51%Vs Estimates
EBITDA Margin At 23.5%, Up 657 bps YoY, Came In As A Positive Surprise
Growth In EBITDA Margin Could Be Attributed To Higher Growth In High Horse Power Segment
Revenue Was Up 20% YoY, Up 5% Vs Est, Domestic Sales Rose 38% YoY
Macquarie on Cummins
O-P, TP Rs 3600
4Q: Strong end to FY24
Strong domestic business growth
Exports continued to be soft
Margin expansion driven by GM expansion & lower other expenses
- May 30, 2024 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: GMR Airports
Jefferies on GMR Airports
Buy Call, Target Rs 100
Ended FY24 On A Strong Note With Q4 EBITDA Growing 2.8x YoY/ 22% QoQ
For FY24, EBITDA Grew 70%+ YoY To Rs 2,970 Cr On 19% Growth In Pax
EBITDA Growth Is Impact Of Higher Aero Tariff At Hyderabad/Mopa
EBITDA Growth Is Impact Of Improving Non-aero Yields Per Pax Across Its Airports
- May 30, 2024 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: Brokerages on Tata Steel
Jefferies On Tata Steel
Buy Call, Target Rs 200
In Q4 EBITDA Rose 5% QoQ Which Was Down 9% YoY & 7% Above Estimates
Standalone EBITDA/t Fell 12% QoQ Pulled Down By Lower ASP
EBITDA/t Loss Narrowed Sharply From $191 In Q3 To - $40 In Q4
Q4 Net Debt Was Flattish QoQ
Co Plans To Infuse $2.1 Bn In Overseas Holding Co To Repay Existing Debt At Offshore Entities & To Support Restructuring Costs In UK
MS on Tata Steel
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 135
Beat On Cons EBITDA Was Led By Better-than-est Performance In Domestic & Overseas Biz
For Domestic Business, Tata Steel Kalinganagar Phase 2 Expansion Remains On-track
For UK, Existing Heavy Assets Are Nearing Their Closure
- May 30, 2024 08:30
Stock Market Live Today: Awfis IPO listing today amid high investor interest
Shares of Awfis Space Solutions will be listed today. The company has fixed the price at ₹383, at the upper end of the price band ₹364-383.
The initial public offering of co-working space operator Awfis Space Solutions was subscribed 108.17 times, largely due to institutional investors’ heavy participation.
The ₹599-crore IPO received bids for 93.34 crore shares against 86.29 crore shares.
- May 30, 2024 07:50
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Split Dates
Davangere Sugar Company Ltd
Stock Split Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 103.29
Ex - Stock Split 31 May 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
- May 30, 2024 07:50
Stock Market Live Today: Last day for cum-dividend, ex-dividend date tomorrow, 31 May 2024
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 31 May 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 69.88
Alicon Castalloy Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1080.65
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1309.4
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.32
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2536.65
Havells India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1893.45
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 156.7
Infosys Ltd.
Special Dividend Per Share Rs. 8
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1451.6
Jsw Energy Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 604.25
Lkp Securities Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 22.55
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.24
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1739.15
Page Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.120
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 36530.25
- May 30, 2024 07:44
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 30-May-2024
* ABFRL
* GMRINFRA
* HINDCOPPER
* IDEA
- May 30, 2024 07:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Researchbytes Events Update As of 07:09 am Thursday 30 May 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
9:00 AM Indegene Limite
Dial: +91 22 6280 1162
9:00 AM Healthcare Glob
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
10:00 AM Shriram Properties
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
10:00 AM Cummins
Dial: 91 22 6280 1164
11:00 AM NOCIL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
11:00 AM Mallcom (India)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
( Hosted by Valorem )
11:00 AM EngineersInd
Dial: +91 22 62801384
11:00 AM Suprajit Eng
Dial: 022 6280 1386
12:00 PM Innova Captab Private
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
12:00 PM Frontier Spring
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
( Hosted by Investment Lab )
2:30 PM Brigade Ent
Dial: +91 22 6280 1209
2:30 PM Lumax Auto Tech
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
3:00 PM KNR Construct
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
3:00 PM Ahluwalia
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
3:00 PM Entero Health
Dial: +91 22 62801384
3:30 PM Globus Spirits
Dial: +91 22 62801256
4:00 PM Uflex
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
4:00 PM ISGEC Heavy Eng
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
4:00 PM RattanIndia Power
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
4:00 PM Aadhar Housing Finance
Dial: +91 22 6280 1548
4:00 PM Fineotex Chemical
Dial: +91 22 6280 1578
4:00 PM India Glycols
Dial: +91 44 4770 2496
4:00 PM Ipca Labs
Dial: +9122 6280 1384
4:00 PM Deepak Fert
Dial: +91226280 1143
4:30 PM Gufic BioScience
Dial: +91 22 6280 1390
5:00 PM Apeejay Surrendra Park Ho
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141
5:00 PM Gensol Engineer
Dial: +91 22 6280 1260
6:00 PM Suven Pharma
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
6:00 PM Genus Power
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Somany Home Inn : (replay)
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- May 30, 2024 07:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Major US stocks result calendar 30.05.2024
Royal Bank of Canada (Pre market) (Sector-Finance)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Pre market) (Sector-Finance)
Dollar General Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Hormel Foods Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Best Buy Co., Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retailers)
Burlington Stores, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retailers)
Roivant Sciences Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Birkenstock Holding plc (Pre market) (Sector- Textiles)
Costco Wholesale Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Dell Technologies Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Marvell Technology, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Veeva Systems Inc (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
MongoDB, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Zscaler, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
The Cooper Companies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Elastic N.V. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Gap, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retail)
- May 30, 2024 07:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar – 30.05.2024
18:00 U.S. Prelim GDP q/q (Expected: 1.2% versus Previous: 1.6%)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 218k versus Previous: 215K)
19:30 U.S. Pending Home Sales m/m (Expected: -1.1% versus Previous: 3.4%)
21:35 U.S. FOMC Member Williams Speaks
- May 30, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: May 30, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Tata Steel, KFin Technologies, IRB Infra, RR Kabel, Ramco Systems, United Breweries, SpiceJet, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Indian Bank, NTPC, PowerGrid, ONGC, Edelweiss Financial
- May 30, 2024 07:26
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bid: Sensex, Nifty set for volatile session amid F&O expiry and global market declines
Domestic markets are expected to see volatility amid weak global cues and the expiry of monthly F&O contracts on the NSE. Gift Nifty at 22735 indicates a gap-down opening of nearly 120 points, as Nifty June futures on Wednesday closed at 22,856.
According to analysts, the settlement of May derivative contracts on the NSE will add to volatility. Though foreign portfolio investors have turned net sellers in the cash segment, they have surprisedly turned bullish in the F&O segment.
- May 30, 2024 07:12
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: E.I.D. - Parry (₹686.45) – BUY
The upmove in E.I.D. – Parry has gained momentum. The stock had surged over 8 per cent on Wednesday when the benchmark indices had declined. This rise has taken the stock well above an intermediate resistance level of ₹667.
- May 30, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for May 30, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- May 30, 2024 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: SJVN Ltd | CMP Rs. 139 | M Cap Rs. 54624 Cr | 52 W H/L 171/35
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result below Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 482.9 Cr (-11.1% QoQ, -4.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 532.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 543.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 503.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 239.7 Cr (-34.9% QoQ, -22.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 363.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 368.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 308.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 49.6% vs expectation of 68.4%, QoQ 67.8%, YoY 61.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -42.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 151.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 164 Cr, YoY Rs. 29.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -0.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 31.4x FY25E EPS
- May 30, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendation: Emami Ltd. | CMP Rs. 520 | M Cap Rs. 22821 Cr | 52 W H/L 589/371
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is inline with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 891.2 Cr (-10.5% QoQ, 6.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 868.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 996.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 836 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 211 Cr (-33% QoQ, 5.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 212.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 314.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 199.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 23.7% vs expectation of 24.5%, QoQ 31.6%, YoY 23.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 148.9 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 169.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 264.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 144.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 26.8x FY25E EPS
- May 30, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendation: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. | CMP Rs. 3357 | M Cap Rs. 67707 Cr | 52 W H/L 3357/738
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3103.7 Cr (31.4% QoQ, 49.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 2362.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 2078.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 524.1 Cr (-2.8% QoQ, 148.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 539.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 210.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16.9% vs QoQ 22.8%, YoY 10.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 663 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 626.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 326.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 32.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 40.8x FY25E EPS
- May 30, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendation: Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. | CMP Rs. 546 | M Cap Rs. 6895 Cr | 52 W H/L 715/453
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2086.3 Cr (12.6% QoQ, -25.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2086.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1852.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 2795.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 437.9 Cr (55.2% QoQ, -6.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 273.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 282.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 469.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 21% vs expectation of 13.1%, QoQ 15.2%, YoY 16.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 214.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 57 Cr, QoQ Rs. 57.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 254.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 17
Stock is trading at P/E of 10.7x FY25E EPS
- May 30, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendation: Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. | CMP Rs. 142 | M Cap Rs. 96395 Cr | 52 W H/L 142.25/74
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 27058.2 Cr (5.3% QoQ, 20.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 26945.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 25697.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 22476.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 2708.1 Cr (14.3% QoQ, 34% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2581 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2369.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 2020.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10% vs expectation of 9.6%, QoQ 9.2%, YoY 9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1371.4 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 724.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 542.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 654.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2
Stock is trading at P/E of 23.9x FY25E EPS
- May 30, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendation: Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 208 | M Cap Rs. 4714 Cr | 52 W H/L 247/167
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 596.6 Cr (-1.7% QoQ, -0.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 620 Cr, QoQ Rs. 607.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 602 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 88.9 Cr (35.8% QoQ, 28.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 80.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 65.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 69.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.9% vs expectation of 13%, QoQ 10.8%, YoY 11.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 48.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 36.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 31.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 35 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.1
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 13.7x TTM EBITDA
- May 30, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendation: RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. | CMP Rs. 80 | M Cap Rs. 10989 Cr | 52 W H/L 95/37
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1294.3 Cr (-21.7% QoQ, 17.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1653.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 1105.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. -54.9 Cr (-334.7% QoQ, -50.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 23.4 Cr, YoY Rs. -111 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at -4.2% vs QoQ 1.4%, YoY -10%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -81.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 187.8 Cr, YoY Rs. -137.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -0.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 23.1x TTM EPS
- May 30, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendation: Alkem Laboratories Ltd. | CMP Rs. 5289 | M Cap Rs. 63238 Cr | 52 W H/L 5520/3186
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result marginally below Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2935.8 Cr (-11.7% QoQ, 1.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3187.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3323.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 2902.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 402 Cr (-43.2% QoQ, 13.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 442 Cr, QoQ Rs. 707.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 353.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 13.7% vs expectation of 13.9%, QoQ 21.3%, YoY 12.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 306.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 339.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 646.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 174 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 25.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 29.3x FY25E EPS
- May 30, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendation: Ipca Laboratories Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1317 | M Cap Rs. 33407 Cr | 52 W H/L 1375/670
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result inline with Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2033 Cr (-1% QoQ, 34.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2035.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2052.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 1511.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 321.9 Cr (-2.8% QoQ, 77.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 321.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 331.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 181 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 15.8% vs expectation of 15.8%, QoQ 16.1%, YoY 12%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 196.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 140.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 111.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 76.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 35.2x FY25E EPS
- May 30, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendation: EIH Ltd. | CMP Rs. 478 | M Cap Rs. 29911 Cr | 52 W H/L 502/184
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 741.3 Cr (0% QoQ, 16.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 741.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 637.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 304.1 Cr (-6.2% QoQ, 48.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 324.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 204.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 41% vs QoQ 43.8%, YoY 32.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 206.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 243.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 135.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 46.3x TTM EPS
- May 30, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Key data as of 29/5/2024
BSE:-667(74502)
NSE:-183(22704)
BNF:-640(48501)
MID:-163(43352)
SML:+109(47542)
FII|FPI:(-5841.84Cr)
DII:+5233.79Cr
B.Crude: 84
Gold$:2342=INR: 72063
Silver: 95540
$/Rs: 83.34
7.18 : 2033 G-Sec: 7.07 (7.05 prv)
NSE PE: 21.57
VIX: 24.18 −0.020 (0.083%)
FIIs - FY24-25
MTD: (-40777.37Cr)
DIIs - FY24-25
MTD: +50185.95Cr
- May 30, 2024 07:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Recent Interviews as of 18:31 PM Wednesday 29 May 2024
Allcargo: Ravi Jakhar, Director
Intl Supply Chain & Express Biz Will See Sequential Improvement Going Forward: Allcargo Logistics
Borosil: Pradeep Kheruka, Chairman
Increase In Freight Rates Have Caused Landed Prices To Rise: Borosil Renewables
DreamFolks: Liberatha Kallat, MD
Will Q1 See Sharp Recovery After Q4’s Margin Miss Due to One-Time CAM Charge Correction?
GIC India’s Q4 Combined Ratio: Factors Driving Improvement And FY25 Growth Outlook?
Greenlam Ind: Saurabh Mittal, MD & CEO
Will Reach Peak Utilisation In FY28; Foresee Better Demand In Upcoming Quarter: Greenlam Industries
J Kumar Infra: Kamal Gupta, MD
First Phase Of The Underground Metro In Mumbai Should Open To The Public By July: J Kumar Infra
ITD Cementation: Jayanta Basu, MD
Targetting An Order Inflow Of Around ?9,000-10,000 Cr In FY25: ITD Cementation India
Medplus Health: Gangadi Madhukar Reddy, MD & CEO
Private Label Pharma Sales Should Rise From 8.5% To Low Teens Next Year: MedPlus Health
Higher Discounts Have Impacted Company’s Performance In Q4: Monte Carlo Fashions
Prestige Estate: Irfan Razack, CMD
Prestige Estates New Launches: ‘Bangalore Will Contribute to 40% of Sales Going Ahead’
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- May 30, 2024 06:59
Stock Market Updates: Fund Flow Activity: 29 May 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 102704.17 + 8001.7 Total: 110705.87
F&O Volume: 524741.37 + 243360.46 Total: 768101.83
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -5841.84
(14162.04 - 20003.88)
DII: NET BUY: +5233.79
(12954.15 - 7720.36)
- May 30, 2024 06:57
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 30 May 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is E.I.D. - Parry. This stock had surged over 8 per cent on Wednesday and has closed on a strong note. The charts are looking strong and the share price can go up in the short-term.
