Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 30 October 2023.
- October 30, 2023 08:45
Stock Fundamentals: UltraTech Cement: Can the stock build more on its gains from lows of 2022?
FY23 was quite a turbulent year for the cement industry, mainly due to increased cost of power and fuel. This led to higher input cost and reduced margins, although demand remained steady.
However, the stock of India’s leading cement player, Ultratech Cement, has recovered 59 per cent from its lows in FY23. This is on optimism driven by long-term demand growth and recovery in margin in recent quarters. Read more
- October 30, 2023 08:43
Stock Fundamentals: Kotak Mahindra Bank could be a laggard in medium term
When assumptions get challenged, it can work both ways for a stock. With Kotak Mahindra Bank, what next after Uday Kotak, the former MD & CEO of the bank and its promoter and single largest shareholder steps down from his position later this year, was a hangover since 2022.
When Kotak tendered his early resignation, a move that caught everyone unawares on September 2 (with effect from a day earlier), the market didn’t take it kindly.
- October 30, 2023 08:41
Stock Fundamentals: Swan Energy, Welspun India, Indian Overseas Bank: Three stocks that outperformed in the week ending October 27
In the past week, the Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 declined 2.5 per cent each respectively. All the sectoral indices also gave negative returns in the week. BSE Consumer Durables and BSE Realty declined the most by 3.2 per cent each. BSE Capital Goods and BSE Teck declined 3.1 per cent each. BSE Oil and Gas declined 2.9 per cent.
Among BSE 500, many stocks moved up without any significant news-inflow. Swan Energy, Welspun India, and Indian Overseas Bank were top performing stocks driven by some news during the week pertaining to the stocks.
- October 30, 2023 08:37
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Houses Recommendations
HSBC on RR Kabel: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1650
Jefferies on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3000
Macquarie on Maruti: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 11912
Nomura on Maruti: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 11715
Jefferies on Indian Hotels: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 450
Incred on Ultratech: Maintain Add on Company, target price at Rs 9500
Investec on Dr Reddy: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 6520
Citi on MGL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1240
CLSA on BEL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 154
Nomura on Cipla: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1353
GS on SBI Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1620
HSBC on SBI Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1500
MS on SBI Life: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 1650
Nomura on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2925
Antique on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2904
Macquarie on Reliance Ind: Upgrade to Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 2200
HSBC on Reliance Ind: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 2460
MS on Reliance Ind: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2821
MS on IDFC First: Maintain Equal-weight on Company, raise target price at Rs 90
HSBC on SBI Cards: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 860
Nomura on Dr Reddy: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 5802
Jefferies on BPCL: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 300
Jefferies on Cipla: Downgrade to Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 1230
CLSA on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 6
MS on M&M Fin: Maintain Equal-weight on Company, cut target price at Rs 285
UBS on M&M Fin: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 290
GS on SBI Cards: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 684
Nomura on India Mart: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 2250
MOSL on IDFC First: Downgrade to Neutral on Bank, cut target price at Rs 95
- October 30, 2023 08:36
Stocks to Watch: RCF expects an impact of Rs 374 crore due to reduction in subsidy by government
- October 30, 2023 08:36
Stocks to Watch: Panacea Biotech arm launches Paclitaxel Protein-Bound particles for injectable suspension in the Canadian market.
- October 30, 2023 08:35
Stocks to Watch: ICRA has upgraded its TNPL ratings on various debt instruments
- October 30, 2023 08:35
Stocks to Watch: Coal India stocks under watch Coal ministry asks Department of Financial Services for classifying coal under infrastructure sector
- October 30, 2023 08:35
Stocks to Watch: HAL and Safran Aircraft Engines signed a MoU to develop industrial cooperation in Ring forging manufacturing for commercial anginas
- October 30, 2023 08:35
Stocks to Watch: CARE has upgraded its ratings on the Bank of Maharashtra’s Tier II Bonds/ Securities
- October 30, 2023 08:34
Stocks to Watch: Cipla raises margin guidance for 2nd consecutive quarter
- October 30, 2023 08:34
Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel collaborates with Microsoft to enable integrated calling through Microsoft Teams
- October 30, 2023 08:34
Stocks to Watch: Gujarat Gas has announced a price hike of Rs 2.3/scm for its Morbi customers from Nov 1
- October 30, 2023 08:31
Stock Market Live Updates: Pre-market report: Nifty set to open on a bearish note as global concerns prevail
Nifty is likely to open on moderately negative on Monday, Indicates derivate trading at Gift City. Nifty futures in Gift Nifty is ruling at 19,100 against Friday’s Nifty futures closing of 19,131.35. Asian stocks are ruling weak, as there is no respite from the US markets, which continue to reel under selling pressure.
Triggering concern over rural economy, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare’s came out with first advance estimates of the agricultural production that projected the output in almost all kharif crops, barring tur (pigeon pea) is lower.
- October 30, 2023 08:22
Stock Market Live Updates: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 31 October 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2598.95
Dr.Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2868.5
Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 791.1
Sasken Technologies Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.12
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1153.3
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.22
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1418.25
Tips Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 343.7
- October 30, 2023 08:22
Stocks to Watch: Subsidy impact on RCF
RCF said that the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has announced revised subsidy rates under Nutrient based Subsidy (NBS) scheme applicable from October 1. There has been reduction in the rates of the subsidy ranging from 30 per cent to 85 per cent depending upon the NPK fertilizer grades. Accordingly, under extant NBS Policy, the Company expects an impact on unsold inventory including stocks lying with wholesalers and retailers yet to be sold to farmers and confirmed through Point of Sale (PoS), as on September 30, 2023. The estimated impact on account of the same is around Rs.374 crore, it said.
- October 30, 2023 08:22
Stocks to Watch: Brightcom group’s independent director quits
Nilendu Narayan Chakraborty has tendered his resignation as Independent Director of the Brightcom Group, citing health issues and higher board responsibilities, following the exits of key operating personnel. Chakraborty, who was appointed in December 2021, said the recent actions by statutory authorities against the company and key executives had resulted in an operationally challenging situation. The exits of key operating personnel had led to a significant shift in the responsibilities being placed upon the Board, he said.
- October 30, 2023 08:20
Stocks to Watch: Fincare SFB to merge with AU Small Finance Bank
AU Small Finance Bank announced the merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank with itself on Sunday night. Confirming businessline’s newsbreak on September 13, AU SFB on social media said that “this strategic merger expands reach and diversifies offerings, reinforcing our commitment to financial inclusion”.
The scheme of merger is subject to approval of the respective shareholders of the AU SFB and Fincare SFB, the Reserve Bank of India and the Competition Commission of India (CCI). According to AU SFB’s exchange filing, the merged entity should take effect from February 1, 2024, suggesting that the deal should conclude in FY24 subject to regulatory approvals.
- October 30, 2023 08:20
Stocks to Watch: HFCL expands global presence with HFCL Canada Inc.
HFCL said that in line with the company’‘s strategy to increase revenue from the export markets, HFCL B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of HFCL Limited in the Netherlands, has established a wholly owned subsidiary HFCL Canada Inc. in Canada. In a separate notice, HFCL’s said its new 1728-high fibre count IBR cable offering will allow telcos and enterprises to accelerate installation of 5G network infrastructure, expand FTTH capabilities and address the rising demand for high-capacity networks particularly from data centres. HFCL is amongst the few companies in India and worldwide that has successfully developed this industry leading product.
- October 30, 2023 08:19
Stocks to Watch: GST notice to Speciality Restaurants
Speciality Restaurants has received a demand notice in relation to payment of shortfall tax from the Office of the Commissioner, Kolkata South CGST & CX Commissionerate. The said demand notice alleged a tax demand of approximately Rs 3.75 crore.
- October 30, 2023 08:18
Stocks to Watch: IT notice to AstraZeneca Pharma
AstraZeneca Pharma Ltd has received an order from the Transfer Pricing Officer being issued under Section 92CA(3) of Income Tax Act, 1961 for the assessment year 2021-22, wherein an adjustment on the legacy issues have been proposed. The estimated tax impact of the adjustments proposed is Rs. 9.17 crore (approx.). The said amount does not involve any interest or penal consequences. The Company will suitably challenge the order in the due course, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.
- October 30, 2023 08:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Trading tweaks
Ex/record date dividend: Ramkrishna Forgings, Happiest Mind Technologies
Move out of short term ASM framework: Vakrangee.
F&O BAN
NIL
- October 30, 2023 08:17
Stock Market Live Updates: Insider Trades
Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Deepak Arora bought a total of 20,000 shares during Oct. 26–27.
- October 30, 2023 08:17
Stock Market Live Updates: Block Deals: Jindal Stainless
Jindal Stainless: Hypnos Fund sold, while JSL Overseas bought 13.78 lakh shares (0.16%) at Rs 455 apiece.
- October 30, 2023 08:16
IPO Watch: Cello World IPO opens today for subscription
The ₹1,900-crore IPO of Cello World opens today and closes on Wednesday. The price band of the issue is ₹617-648.
The public Issue of face value of ₹5 a share is entirely an offer for sale of shares up to ₹1,900 crore. The OFS will see promoter Pradeep Ghisulal Rathod paring shares worth ₹300 crore, ₹736 crore by Pankaj Ghisulal Rathod, ₹464 crore by Gaurav Pradeep Rathod, ₹200 crore by Sangeeta Pradeep Rathod, and ₹100 crore by both Babita Pankaj Rathod and Ruchi Gaurav Rathod.
- October 30, 2023 08:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Earnings In Focus
Adani Green Energy, DLF, Marico, Procter Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, APL Apollo Tubes, Petronet LNG, GMR Airports Infrastructure, KPIT Technologies, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Blue Star, DCM Shriram, Fine Organic Industries, Castrol India, Rainbow Childrens Medicare, Craftsman Automation, SIS, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, LT Foods, Gokaldas Exports, IFB Industries, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, J Kumar Infraprojects, DCX Systems, Siyaram Silk Mills, Andhra Paper, Jagran Prakashan, Filatex India, Bharat Bijlee, The Anup Engineering, Kalyani Steels, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Nelcast, Rane Madras, Premier Explosives, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Enkei Wheels India.
- October 30, 2023 08:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Earnings Post Market Hours
Latent View Analytics Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 5.42% at Rs 155.68 crore vs. Rs 147.67 crore.
EBIT is up 10.73% at Rs 28.46 crore vs. Rs 25.7 crore.
EBIT margin at 18.28% vs. 17.4%
Reported PAT is up 3.56% at Rs 34.03 crore vs. Rs 32.86 crore.
Bharat Electronics Q2 FY24 Consolidated YoY
Revenue up 1.19% at Rs 4009.06 crore vs Rs 3961.59 crore
Ebitda up 16.8% at Rs 1014.17 crore vs Rs 868.28 crore
Margin at 25.29% vs 21.91%
Net profit up 26.47% at Rs 789.71 crore vs Rs 624.4 crore
Zen Technologies Q2 FY24 Consolidated YoY
Revenue up 99% at Rs 67 crore vs Rs 33 crore
Ebitda up 91% at Rs 19 crore vs Rs 10 crore
Margin at 28.5% vs 29.7%
Net profit up 78.6% at Rs 14 crore vs Rs 8 crore
Zen Tech Presentation
Expect to achieve a revenue target of Rs 450 cr in FY24
Out of total order book of Rs 1487 crore, equipment orders worth Rs 1208 crore are slated for execution by 31st March 2025
Commentary indicates FY25 revenues of atleast Rs 750 crore
Alert - FY23 Revenues at Rs 219 crore, H1FY24 Revenue at Rs 198 crore
Pfizer Q2 FY24 YoY
Revenue down 9.8% at Rs 575 crore vs Rs 637 crore
Ebitda down 21.2% at Rs 183 crore vs Rs 232 crore
Margin at 31.7% vs 36.3%
Net profit down 52.1% at Rs 149 crore vs Rs 311 crore
IDFC First Bank Q2FY24 Standalone
NII up 32% at Rs 3950 crore vs Rs 3002 crore YoY
Net profit up 35% at Rs 751 crore vs Rs 556 crore YoY
Gross NPA 2.11% vs 2.17% QoQ
Net NPA at 0.68% vs 0.70% QoQ
NTPC Q2 FY24 Consolidated YoY
Revenue up 1.8% at Rs 44983 crore vs Rs 44175 crore
Ebitda up 20.6% at Rs 12680 crore vs Rs 10513 crore
Margin at 28.2% vs 23.8%
Net profit up 38.3% at Rs 4726 crore vs Rs 3417.7 crore
Macrotech Developers Q2 FY24 Consolidated YoY
Revenue down 0.9% at Rs 1750 crore vs Rs 1765 crore
Ebitda down 1.9% at Rs 416 crore vs Rs 424 crore
Margin at 23.8% vs 24%
Net profit at Rs 203 crore vs loss of Rs 933 crore
- October 30, 2023 08:15
Earnings Post Market Hours: NACL Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 2.71% at Rs 580.26 crore vs. Rs 564.91 crore.
Ebitda down 43.62% at Rs 30.56 crore vs. Rs 54.19 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.26% vs. 9.59%
Reported PAT is down 86.34% at Rs 4.08 crore vs. Rs 29.89 crore.
- October 30, 2023 08:15
Earnings Post Market Hours: City Union Bank Q2 FY24 (Standalone)
NII is down 5% at Rs 538.42 crore vs. Rs 567.9 crore (YoY).
Reported PAT is up 2% at Rs 280.61 crore vs. Rs 276.45 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 226.35 crore).
Gross NPA at 4.66% vs. 4.91% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 2.34% vs. 2.51% (QoQ)
- October 30, 2023 08:14
Earnings Post Market Hours: Astec Lifesciences Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 44.54% at Rs 110.78 crore vs. Rs 199.74 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 123 crore).
Ebitda loss at Rs 3.45 crore vs. profit of Rs 33.26 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.8 crore)
Reported loss at Rs 13.41 crore vs. profit of Rs 18.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: reported loss of Rs 9.3 crore).
- October 30, 2023 08:14
Earnings Post Market Hours: Inox Wind Energy Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 245% at Rs 371.4 crore vs. Rs 107.65 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 27.03 crore vs. loss of Rs 35.5 crore
Ebitda margin at 7.27%
Reported loss of Rs 57.14 crore vs. loss of Rs 134.46 crore
- October 30, 2023 08:14
Earnings Post Market Hours: Inox Green Energy Services Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 23.31% at Rs 47.39 crore vs. Rs 61.79 crore.
Ebitda down 26.95% at Rs 12.96 crore vs. Rs 17.74 crore.
Ebitda margin at 27.34% vs. 28.71%
Reported PAT at Rs 5.76 crore vs. loss of Rs 8.21 crore
- October 30, 2023 08:13
Earnings Post Market Hours: Inox Wind Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 243.55% at Rs 384.4 crore vs. Rs 111.89 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 509.3 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 82.09 crore vs. loss of Rs 30.86 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 30.9 crore).
Ebitda margin at 21.35% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.1%).
Reported loss at Rs 26.84 crore vs. loss of Rs 133.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Reported loss of Rs 54.3 crore).
- October 30, 2023 08:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Large caps present compelling opportunities amid market volatility
Large-cap stocks have grown in favour after the recent correction and may offer better reward-risk balance to investors given more reasonable valuations compared with a wide section of mid- and small-cap stocks.
The recent correction in mid- and small-caps has been relatively much smaller compared to the rally seen over the past six to seven months.
The Nifty 50 has shed 3.4 per cent in the last one month. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 have slid 4.8 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, in the same period. In the year-to-date, these indices have rallied 23 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, compared with 5.2 per cent gains made by the Nifty.
- October 30, 2023 08:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: October 30, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: AU Small Finance Bank, Adani Green Energy, TVS Motor, Spandana Sphoorty, Marico, UPL, APL Apollo Tubes, GMR Infra, KPIT Systems, IRB Infra, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, SJVN, Bosch, RCF, Tata Power, Brightcom group, AstraZeneca, Panacea Biotec, Jindal Drilling, Speciality Restaurants, Castrol, Zenotech, MCF
- October 30, 2023 08:05
Earnings Post Market Hours: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q2 FY24
Reported PAT is up 4% at Rs 273.51 crore vs. Rs 262.3 crore (YoY).
NII is up 5% at Rs 532.73 crore vs. Rs 508.55 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 1.7% vs. 1.56% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.99% vs. 0.66% (QoQ)
MPS Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is down 2.22% at Rs 129.57 crore vs. Rs 132.51 crore.
EBIT is down 3.72% at Rs 36 crore vs. Rs 37.39 crore.
EBIT margin at 27.78% vs. 28.21%
Reported PAT is down 0.89% at Rs 30.03 crore vs. Rs 30.3 crore.
- October 30, 2023 08:04
Earnings Post Market Hours: Bajaj Holdings and Investment Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income is up 19.43% at Rs 240.06 crore vs. Rs 200.99 crore.
Reported PAT is up 19.98% at Rs 1,491.16 crore vs. Rs 1,242.79 crore.
- October 30, 2023 08:04
Earnings Post Market Hours: Intellect Design Arena Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 17.3% at Rs 619 crore vs. Rs 527.5 crore.
Ebitda up 45.1% at Rs 121.9 crore vs. Rs 83.9 crore.
Ebitda margin at 19.7% vs. 15.9%
Reported PAT is up 53.9% at Rs 70.8 crore vs. Rs 46 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 90.5 crore).
- October 30, 2023 08:04
Earnings Post Market Hours: Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue is down 9.12% at Rs 280.15 crore vs. Rs 308.24 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 358.1 crore).
Ebitda loss at Rs 43.58 crore vs. loss of Rs 53.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Ebitda loss of Rs 39 crore).
Reported loss at Rs 56.4 crore vs. loss of Rs 52.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: reported loss of Rs 44.8 crore)
- October 30, 2023 08:04
Earnings Post Market Hours: Indostar Capital Finance Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income is down 1.3% to Rs 234.27 crore vs. Rs 237.35 crore.
Reported PAT is down 72.46% at Rs 10.51 crore vs. Rs 38.17 crore.
- October 30, 2023 08:03
Earnings Post Market Hours: Route Mobile Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 4.88% at Rs 1,014.61 crore vs. Rs 967.34 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,054.97 crore).
EBIT is up 0.54% at Rs 106.7 crore vs. Rs 106.12 crore.
EBIT margin at 10.51% vs. 10.97%
Reported PAT is down 3.64% at Rs 88.35 crore vs. Rs 91.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 85.8 crore).
- October 30, 2023 08:03
Earnings Post Market Hours: Oberoi Realty Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 76.79% at Rs 1,217.41 crore vs. Rs 688.59 crore.
Ebitda up 105.57% at Rs 638.21 crore vs. Rs 310.45 crore.
Ebitda margin at 52.42% vs. 45.08%
Reported PAT is up 43.35% at Rs 456.76 crore vs. Rs 318.62 crore.
- October 30, 2023 08:03
Earnings Post Market Hours: Great Eastern Shipping Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 15.1% at Rs 1,229.02 crore vs. Rs 1,447.45 crore.
Ebitda down 18.87% at Rs 643.37 crore vs. Rs 793 crore.
Ebitda margin at 52.34% vs. 54.78%
Reported PAT is down 22.65% at Rs 594.66 crore vs. Rs 768.83 crore.
- October 30, 2023 08:02
Earnings Post Market Hours: Blue Dart Express Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 0.07% at Rs 1,324.48 crore vs. Rs 1,325.28 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,360.38 crore).
Ebitda down 8.34% at Rs 222.73 crore vs. Rs 242.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 203.78 crore).
Ebitda margin at 16.81% vs. 18.33% (Bloomberg estimate: 15%).
Reported PAT is down 21.97% at Rs 73.06 crore vs. Rs 93.64 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 83.1 crore).
- October 30, 2023 07:58
Earnings Post Market Hours: Sarda Energy and Minerals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 3.6% at Rs 1,001.36 crore vs. Rs 966.54 crore.
Ebitda down 10.92% at Rs 250.41 crore vs. Rs 281.09 crore.
Ebitda margin at 25% vs. 29.08%
Reported PAT is down 19.69% at Rs 149.21 crore vs. Rs 185.8 crore.
- October 30, 2023 07:57
Earnings Post Market Hours: Supreme Petrochem Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue is up 3.49% at Rs 1,277.67 crore vs. Rs 1,234.58 crore.
Ebitda up 34.67% at Rs 106.27 crore vs. Rs 78.91 crore.
Ebitda margin at 8.31% vs. 6.39%
Reported PAT is up 30.51% at Rs 78.06 crore vs. Rs 59.81 crore.
- October 30, 2023 07:57
Earnings Post Market Hours: Mahanagar Gas Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 2.29% at Rs 1,570.93 crore vs. Rs 1,537.79 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,575.94 crore).
Ebitda down 8.14% at Rs 478.88 crore vs. Rs 521.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 491.26 crore).
Ebitda margin at 30.48% vs. 33.89% (Bloomberg estimate: 31.2%).
Reported PAT is down 8.11% at Rs 338.5 crore vs. Rs 368.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 339.52 crore).
- October 30, 2023 07:57
Earnings Post Market Hours: IRB Infrastructure Developers Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 29.93% at Rs 1,744.996 crore vs. Rs 1,342.95 crore.
Ebitda up 19.47% at Rs 794.61 crore vs. Rs 665.1 crore.
Ebitda margin at 45.53% vs. 49.52%
Reported PAT is up 12.23% at Rs 95.75 crore vs. Rs 85.31 crore.
- October 30, 2023 07:56
Earnings Post Market Hours: M&M Financial Services Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income is up 24.18% at Rs 3,240.49 crore vs. Rs 2,609.32 crore.
Reported PAT is down 47.53% at Rs 235.18 crore vs. Rs 448.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 483.14 crore).
Ion Exchange India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 19.07% at Rs 532.97 crore vs. Rs 447.61 crore.
Ebitda up 13.28% at Rs 60.39 crore vs. Rs 53.31 crore.
Ebitda margin at 11.33% vs. 11.9%
Reported PAT is up 9.43% at Rs 42.35 crore vs. Rs 38.7 crore.
- October 30, 2023 07:55
Earnings Post Market Hours: Union Bank of India Q2 FY24 (Standalone)
NII is up 10% at Rs 9,126.07 crore vs. Rs 8,305.01 crore YoY.
Reported PAT is up 90% at Rs 3,511.42 crore vs. Rs 1,847.7 crore YoY.
Gross NPA at 6.38% vs. 7.34% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 1.30% vs. 1.58% (QoQ)
SBI Cards Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income is up 22.24% at Rs 4,221.4 crore vs. Rs 3,453.32 crore.
Reported PAT is up 14.73% at Rs 602.98 crore vs. Rs 525.54 crore.
- October 30, 2023 07:54
Earnings Post Market Hours: Bharat Petroleum Corp Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 9.05% at Rs 1,03,044.37 crore vs. Rs 1,12,984.79 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,17,527.70 crore).
Ebitda down 18.03% at Rs 12,940.51 crore vs. Rs 15,785.13 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,308.30 crore).
Ebitda margin at 12.55% vs. 13.97% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.90%)
Reported PAT is down 22.55% at Rs 8,243.55 crore vs. Rs 10,644.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,248.47 crore).
- October 30, 2023 07:54
Earnings Post Market Hours: Reliance Jio Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 2.94% at Rs 24,750 crore vs. Rs 24,042 crore.
Ebitda up 2.98% at Rs 12,953 crore vs. Rs 12,578 crore.
Ebitda margin at 52.33% vs. 52.31%
Reported PAT is up 4% at Rs 5,058 crore vs. Rs 4,863 crore.
- October 30, 2023 07:54
Earnings Post Market Hours: Reliance Retail Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 19.5% at Rs 68,937 crore vs. Rs 57,694 crore.
Ebitda up 30.8% at Rs 5,607 crore vs. Rs 4,286 crore.
Ebitda margin at 8.4% vs. 7.6%
Reported PAT is up 21% at Rs 2,790 crore vs. Rs 2,305 crore.
- October 30, 2023 07:53
Earnings Post Market Hours: Reliance Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 11.44% at Rs 2,31,886 crore vs. Rs 2,07,559 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,23,433.65 crore).
Ebitda is up 7.54% at Rs 40,968 crore vs. Rs 38,093 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 40,321.66 crore).
Ebitda margin at 17.66% vs. 18.35% (Bloomberg estimate: 18%)
Profit attributable to owners is up 8.63% at Rs 17,394 crore vs. Rs 16,011 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 17,850.92 crore).
- October 30, 2023 07:51
Stocks To Watch: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Hyderabad facility receives Form 483 with 10 observations from FDA
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The formulations manufacturing facility in Bachupally Hyderabad has been issued a Form 483 with 10 observations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- October 30, 2023 07:50
Stocks To Watch: UltraTech Cement greenlights ₹13,000 crore investment for 21.9 MTPA capacity growth
UltraTech Cement: board Approves the 3rd phase of growth with an investment of ₹13,000 crore towards increasing the capacity by another 21.9 mtpa with a mix of brown field and green field projects
- October 30, 2023 07:48
Stocks To Watch: SBI ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador
State Bank of India: ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador
- October 30, 2023 07:47
Stocks To Watch: Grindwell Norton sells 49% equity shares in SG Shinagawa Refractories India
Grindwell Norton: The company executed a share sale and purchase agreement with Shinagawa Refractories Co. and SG Shinagawa Refractories India Pvt. for the sale of 49% of the equity shares held by the company in SG Shinagawa Refractories India.
- October 30, 2023 07:46
Stocks To Watch: Thermax subsidiary invests Rs 24.94 crore in step-down subsidiary for project execution
Thermax: The company’s subsidiary, Thermax Onsite Energy Solutions Ltd., infused an additional Rs 24.94 crore in its step-down subsidiary, Thermax Energy & Environment Lanka Pvt. The additional capital is being infused to meet the fund requirements for the execution of a project.
- October 30, 2023 07:45
Stocks To Watch: Blue Dart Express CFO V.N. Lyer resigns
Blue Dart Express: CFO V.N. Lyer resigns w.e.f. Jan. 31, 2024.
- October 30, 2023 07:44
Stocks To Watch: SJVN Green Energy partners with Norway’s Ocean Sun for 2 MW floating solar project in India
SJVN: The company’s unit, SJVN Green Energy, inked an MoU with Norway’s Ocean Sun for collaboration in the green and clean energy sector. The unit will develop and finance a pilot membrane-based floating solar project of about 2 MW in India, with Ocean Sun providing patented technological support for the same.
- October 30, 2023 07:42
Stocks To Watch: IRB Infrastructure wins bid for 316-kilometre highway project in UP and MP
IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company has emerged as the preferred bidder for the project of tolling, operation, maintenance and transfer of a 316-kilometre highway stretch in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The IRB Infrastructure Trust is to pay an upfront concession fee of Rs 4,428 crore to NHAI for a revenue-linked concession period of 20 years.
- October 30, 2023 07:41
Stocks To Watch: Strides Pharma to sell Singapore unit’s facility to Rxilient Biohub for $15 million
Strides Pharma Science: The company’s Singapore unit, Strides Pharma Global, has entered into a binding agreement to sell its manufacturing facility for a consideration of $15 million to Rxilient Biohub.
- October 30, 2023 07:40
Stocks To Watch: Bombay Dyeing terminates GDR Programme, delisted from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Bombay Dyeing: The company’s Global Depository Receipt programme has been terminated, and the GDRs have been delisted from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Due to the termination of the GDR programme, Naira Holdings has surrendered their 27.40 lakh GDRs for cancellation and, subsequently, has taken possession of the equivalent corresponding equity shares of the company.
- October 30, 2023 07:39
Stocks To Watch: Tata Power signs 43.75 MW solar project deal with Mukand Ltd
Tata Power: The company’s renewable energy arm inked a power delivery agreement with Mukand Ltd., a Bajaj Group company, for a 43.75 MW AC Group Captive Solar project. The installation will generate 99.82 MUs annually.
- October 30, 2023 07:38
Stocks To Watch: Tata Group acquires Wistron’s India unit for $125 million
Tata Group: Taiwan-based Wistron Corp., a contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., will sell its India unit to the Tata Group for $125 million. Wistron will sell a 100% stake in its unit, Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) Pvt., to Tata Electronics Pvt., following board approval.
- October 30, 2023 07:16
Commodities Market Live Updates: India considers smart billing to stay below West’s price cap on Russian oil
India is experimenting with smart ways of billing for Russian oil imports, by excluding freight, insurance and other logistics costs, to stay within the West’s price cap of $60 per barrel and avoid economic sanctions in the face of rising price of Russian Urals, sources have said.
- October 30, 2023 07:15
Stocks that will see action this week: UPL (₹558.8)
UPL’s stock began depreciating in early 2023. Having failed to overcome the hurdle at ₹800, it took the way South. Last week, the scrip declined below an important level of ₹585, thereby opening the door for further downside. Read more
- October 30, 2023 07:14
Stocks that will see action this week: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (₹1,111.4)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock has been tracing a sideways trend, between ₹1,100 and ₹1,160, since August this year. By closing at ₹1,111.4 last week, the stock is now near the range bottom of ₹1,100, a support. Read more
- October 30, 2023 07:12
Stocks that will see action this week: JSW Steel (₹732)
JSW Steel stock is on a decline since mid-September. It began falling after facing the barrier at ₹830. Last week, the stock witnessed good selling momentum which resulted in the breach of few supports. Read more
- October 30, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Index Outlook: How far can Nifty 50, Sensex, Nifty Bank and Dow Jones fall?
Nifty 50, Sensex and the Nifty Bank indices were beaten down badly last week. All the indices tumbled over 2 per cent. Our bullish view of the Nifty breaking above 19,850 and rising to 20,400 has gone wrong. Instead, the index has declined sharply breaking below the key support level of 19,400. Similarly, Sensex has also declined sharply below the support at 64,500, which we had expected to hold. This has proven our bullish view of the rise to 68,000 wrong.
- October 30, 2023 07:08
Commodities Market Live Updates: Oil Prices slide on caution amid Fed meeting and China data
Oil prices slipped $1 a barrel on Monday as investors adopted caution ahead of the Fed policy meeting and China’s manufacturing data later this week, offsetting support from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures dropped 98 cents, or 1.1%, to $89.50 a barrel by 0001 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.54 a barrel, down $1, or 1.2%. - Reuters
- October 30, 2023 06:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets under pressure as Israel’s Gaza campaign continues
Asian markets saw declines on Monday due to concerns over an escalation of conflict as Israel expanded its operations into Gaza. Early on Monday, S&P 500 futures increased by 0.36% to reach 4,152.50, following a previous decline, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.5%.
Investor risk appetite was dampened by Israel’s move to encircle Gaza’s main city as part of the “second phase” of a three-week conflict against Iranian-backed Hamas militants.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, decreased by 0.2%, hitting a one-year low the previous week.
In Japan, the Nikkei fell by 1.15%, or 356.04 points, to 30,635.65, and the Topix index dropped by 0.99%, or 22.26 points, reaching 2,232.39. South Korea’s KOSPI also showed a negative bias, declining by 0.24% to 2,297.32, and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 fell by 0.49%, or 33.20 points, to 6,793.70 points.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices slipped by $1 per barrel on Monday as investors exercised caution in anticipation of the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting and China’s manufacturing data later in the week. These factors offset support from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures dropped by 98 cents, or 1.1%, to $89.50 a barrel by 0001 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.54 a barrel, down $1, or 1.2%.
- October 30, 2023 06:56
Stock Recommendations: Hindustan Unilever (Buy)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd has reported a revenue growth of 3.6 per cent y-o-y in Q2-FY24, backed by growth across all segments.
Gross profit was up 19.2 per cent y-o-y, owing to a significant fall in raw material cost (down 15.1% YoY). EBITDA rose 9.4 per cent y-o-y. EBITDA margin expanded about 130bps YoY. Net profit increased 3.9 per cent y-o-y. -- Geojit Financial
- October 30, 2023 06:55
Stock Recommendations: Colgate (Sell)
Colgate Palmolive’s Q2FY24 print was in line; revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 6.1/18.7/22.3 per cent. Domestic sales grew 6.6 per cent led by flat volumes. Management said, toothpaste category volumes remained flattish in rural markets, although improved sequentially.
We note Colgate’s growth was driven by its focused strategy of growing oral care category driven by newly launched formulation for its flagship product CDC (with Arginine technology). Recently Colgate launched new ad-campaign to drive twice a day brushing habits. Management said, there are signs of recovery in rural markets, the toothbrush category saw persistent pressure on volumes due to rising competition from Oral-B. -- Prabhudas Lilladher
- October 30, 2023 06:53
IPO Watch: Despite market turbulence, two cos to raise ₹3,600 cr via IPO this week
Notwithstanding the turbulence in the equity market triggered by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, two companies are braving it out to raise ₹3,601 crore from the primary market in the coming week.
Cello World, which will hit the IPO market on Monday, has already raised ₹567 crore from anchor investors before the subscription opens for retail bidding.
The company has fixed a price band of ₹617-648 per equity share. It is a complete offer-for-sale, where promoters and other shareholders will sell shares of ₹5 face value totalling ₹1,900 crore.
- October 30, 2023 06:53
Markets Outlook: Fed interest rate decision, macroeco data, Q2 earnings to dictate mkt trends this week
The US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, global cues, macroeconomic data announcements and the ongoing quarterly earnings are the major triggers that will dictate trends in stock markets this week, analysts said.
Besides, the trading activity of foreign investors and the movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude will also be tracked.
“All eyes are on the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for November 1, particularly due to the multi-year high levels of the US bond yields. Additionally, the policy decisions of the Bank of Japan will be closely watched.
“Beyond these key events, global factors will also play a crucial role. Economic data releases from the US and China, as well as the ever-changing geopolitical situation, will influence market sentiment,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Among firms to announce their earnings this week are Adani Green Energy, DLF, TVS Motor Company, Bharti Airtel, GAIL, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, InterGlobe Aviation and MRF.
- October 30, 2023 06:51
Stock Market Live Updates: FPIs withdraw ₹20,300-cr from equities in Oct; invests ₹6,080 cr in debt
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out over ₹20,300 crore from Indian equities this month so far, primarily due to a sharp surge in the US treasury yield, and the uncertain environment resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict.
However, the story takes an intriguing turn on observing FPI activity in Indian debt as they have infused ₹6,080 crore into the debt market during the period under review, data with the depositories showed.
- October 30, 2023 06:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Mcap of top-10 most valued firms plunge ₹1.93 lakh crore; TCS, HDFC Bank biggest laggards
All the top-10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹1,93,181.15 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in line with bearish trend in equities.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.
