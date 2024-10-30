Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 30th October 2024.

  • October 30, 2024 08:43

    Stock Recommendations: Tata Technologies (Reduce)

    Tata Technologies’ Q2-FY25 earnings call aptly summarises the concerns highlighted in our ‘Know the cycle’ thematic report on automotive ER&D. Management believes the strategic consideration between electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids led by polarised policy positioning ahead of the US presidential elections, and regulatory concerns related to Chinese OEMs and associated tariff in the Europe is leading to decision-making delay, tapering of demand, and smaller deal sizes as customers are cautious to committing larger, long-term projects.

  • October 30, 2024 08:42

    Stock Recommendations: Nuvama Wealth (Buy)

    Nuvama Wealth Management’s overall AUM growth was robust with it totaling ₹4.4 lakh crore at end Q2FY25. The PAT number of ₹260 crore was up 77 per cent y-o-y and it beat our estimates. Capital markets stole the show with a 90 per cent and 98 per cent y-o-y growth in AUM and revenues, respectively.

  • October 30, 2024 08:33

    Stock market updates: OMC move to rationalise intra-State freight to bring down petrol, diesel prices

    The decision by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) to rationalise inter-State freight will aid in reducing the prices of diesel and petrol in several parts of the country, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

    The Minister also welcomed the decision by the OMCs to enhance dealer commission, a move he feels will ultimately lead to better services for consumers at petrol pumps.

    However, the decision in poll-bound States and constituencies will be implemented later.

  • October 30, 2024 08:31

    Insights: Which States are leading the race towards renewables in India?

    India with 300 days of sunshine each year, possesses vast solar energy potential. The National Institute of Energy estimated the country’s solar potential at 748 GW, assuming solar PV modules cover 3% of the geographical surface. Solar energy is expected to be the main driver pushing India closer to its renewable energy targets. Diving deep into the state-wise push towards solar energy. 

  • October 30, 2024 08:21

    Stock market live today: Opening Bid: Nifty futures indicate flat opening; traders eye sector-specific moves amid volatility

    With Nifty futures trading near Tuesday’s close, and key open interest levels indicating resistance around 24,500–25,000 and support at 24,000–24,400, the market may remain range-bound

  • October 30, 2024 08:10

    Stock market live updates: CCI approves Fortis Healthcare’s acquisition of additional 31.52% stake in Agilus Diagnostics

    The Competition Commission of India has approved Fortis Healthcare’s proposal to acquire an additional 31.52 per cent stake in Agilus Diagnostics Limited (Agilus).

    After the proposed combination, Fortis Healthcare Limited (FHL)‘s shareholding in Agilus will increase from 57.68 per cent to 89.2 per cent.

    FHL primarily provides integrated healthcare delivery services such as medicare, healthcare, and diagnostics. Its businesses include managing and operating a network of multi-speciality hospitals and providing preventive healthcare and diagnostics services.

  • October 30, 2024 07:49

    Buzzing stocks: Stocks that will see action today: October 30, 2024

    Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, HPCL, BPCL, IOC, Sky Gold, PNB Housing, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Torrent Pharma, RITES, L&T, Dabur, Biocon, IRB Infra, New India Assurance, Sterlite tech 

  • October 30, 2024 07:35

    Stock market live today: Researchbytes Events Update as of 07:12 AM Wednesday 30 October 2024

    8:30 AM Star Health and Allied Insurance

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: 

    ( Hosted by Adfactors )

    9:00 AM Redington

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: 

    10:30 AM KAYNES TECH

    Dial: +91 22 62801384

    10:40 AM SRG Housing

    11:00 AM RailTel Corp

    No Contact Available

    Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com 

    11:00 AM Muthoot Cap

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1146

    11:00 AM Updater Service

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: 

    11:00 AM V-Mart Retail

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1386

    11:00 AM MTAR Technologi

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    11:30 AM TD Power System

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    11:30 AM Cont Corp

    Dial: +91 22 62801384

    12:00 PM Jindal Drilling

    12:00 PM Modi Naturals

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1260

    12:00 PM Transindia Real

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1260

    12:00 PM Guj Heavy Chem

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1325

    12:00 PM UFO Moviez

    Dial: 044 7126 1651

    12:30 PM Phillips Carbon Black

    1:00 PM Genus Power

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1325

    1:30 PM Welspun Enter

    Dial: +91226280 1366

    2:00 PM Cosmic Crf

    2:00 PM Allcargo Termin

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1138

    2:00 PM Laxmi Organics

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    2:00 PM Kirloskar Brothers

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    2:00 PM EngineersInd

    Dial: +91 22 62801384

    2:30 PM PDS Limited

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1490

    3:00 PM DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    ( Hosted by Investment Lab )

    3:00 PM GHCL Textiles

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1557

    3:30 PM Godrej Agrovet

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1144

    3:30 PM Apar Ind

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1174

    3:30 PM Linc PenandPlas

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1480 

    3:30 PM v-guard industries

    Dial: +91226280 1366

    4:00 PM eMudhra

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1106

    4:00 PM D.P. Abhushan

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1107

    4:00 PM Vedant Fashions

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1145

    4:00 PM Allied Blenders

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1342

    4:00 PM Sheela Foam

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1466

    4:00 PM BCL

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1527 

    4:00 PM Capri Global

    (Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1557

    4:00 PM Patel Integrated

    Dial: +91 2262801143

    Weblink: 

    4:00 PM Deepak Fert

    Dial: +91226280 1143 

    4:30 PM Sterlite Techno

    (Press Release )

    4:30 PM AIA Engineering

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1282

    4:30 PM AB Capital

    Dial: + 91 22 6280 1324 

    4:30 PM ASK Automotive

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1102

    4:30 PM Dabur India

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1110

    4:30 PM Anant Raj

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1325

    4:30 PM Electrosteel

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    ( Hosted by E & Y )

    4:30 PM IRB Infra

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    5:00 PM TCI Express

    5:00 PM TTK Prestige

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1148

    5:00 PM Share India Sec

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1260

    5:00 PM Iris Business S

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1322

    5:00 PM WPIL

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    ( Hosted by Valorem )

    5:00 PM MPS

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1410 

    5:30 PM Shalby

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1146 

    6:00 PM Tata Power

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1285 

    6:30 PM Biocon

    Marico : (replay)

    Maruti Suzuki : (replay)

    Rashi Peripherals : (replay)

    Paradeep Phosph : (replay)

    Somany Ceramics : (replay)

    Hitachi Energy : (replay)

    SMC GLOBAL SECU : (replay)

    Shaily Engg : (replay)

    Deep Industries : (replay)

    Results today …

    Recent interviews …

    Replays available at www.researchbytes.com

  • October 30, 2024 07:12

    Stock market live today: U.S. CB Consumer Confidence 

    Actual: 108.7 

    Expected: 99.5 

    Previous: 98.7

  • October 30, 2024 07:11

    Stock market live today: U.S. Job Openings data 

    Actual: 7.44M 

    Expected: 7.98M 

    Previous: 8.04M

  • October 30, 2024 07:05

    Stock market live updates: What analysts predict for Samvat 2081

    For Samvat 2081, analysts adopt a cautious approach, citing geopolitical tensions, rising interest rates, and Q2 performance misses. Limited to select stock picks, Gravita India, National Aluminium Company, Jyothy Labs, NCC, and SBI emerge as top choices from brokerages like Axis Securities and Kotak Securities. Gravita India stands out with growth potential in battery recycling, while Nalco’s wind power and alumina expansions drive optimism. Jyothy Labs benefits from robust revenue growth, and NCC’s infrastructure projects show strong earnings potential. SBI’s tech innovations and consumer lending strength also make it a favored pick. Experts also highlight SIPs in small-cap and mid-cap mutual funds as prudent long-term investments.

  • October 30, 2024 07:03

    The recent equity market rule changes or even a equity market slowdown should still lead to elevated levels in the division’s performance. The wealth businesses saw hiring of RMs (relationship managers) leading to elevated C/I ratios but we believe the ratio to taper down in the medium term. Management is confident to bring cost to income ratio to below 60 per cent in the next 2-3 years.

  • October 30, 2024 07:03

  • October 30, 2024 07:02

    Q2 results updates: Godrej Agrovet Kaynes Tech

    GODREJ AGROVET: Q2 CONS NET PROFIT 958M RUPEES VS 1.1B (YOY): 1.3B (QOQ)

    GODREJ AGROVET: Q2 REVENUE 24.5B RUPEES VS 25.71B (YOY)

    GODREJ AGROVET: Q2 EBITDA 2.2B RUPEES VS 2B (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 9.12% VS 7.84% (YOY)

    KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA: Q2 CONS NET PROFIT 602M RUPEES VS 323.1M (YOY); 507.7M (QOQ)

    KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA: Q2 REVENUE 5.7B RUPEES VS 3.61B (YOY)

    KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA: Q2 EBITDA 821M RUPEES VS 488M (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 14.35% VS 13.52% (YOY)

  • October 30, 2024 07:02

    Q2 results updates: Voltas, Marico, TD Power, KCP Sugar, Patel Integrated

    VOLTAS Q2 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 265 % AT 134 CR (YOY), DOWN 60 % (QOQ)

    REVENUE UP 15 % AT 2601 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 47 % (QOQ)

    EBITDA UP 215 % AT 145 CR (YOY),DOWN 64 %(QOQ) 

    MARGINS AT 5.57 % V 2.03 % (YOY), 8.3 % (QOQ)

    #Marico reports #Q2Results 👇

    👉Net profit up 20.3% at ₹433 cr vs ₹360 cr (YoY)

    👉Revenue up 7.6% at ₹2,664 cr vs ₹2,476 cr (YoY)

    👉EBITDA up 5% at ₹522 cr vs ₹497 cr (YoY)

    👉Margin at 19.6% vs 20.1% (YoY)

    T D POWER SYSTEMS: Q2 CONS NET PROFIT 412.7M RUPEES VS 328M (YOY); 353M (QOQ)

    T D POWER SYSTEMS: Q2 REVENUE 3B RUPEES VS 2.7B (YOY)

    T D POWER SYSTEMS: Q2 EBITDA 556M RUPEES VS 472M (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 18.15% VS 17.24% (YOY)

    KCP SUGAR & INDUSTRIES CORP: Q2 CONS NET PROFIT 202M RUPEES VS 279M (YOY); 541M (QOQ)

    KCP SUGAR & INDUSTRIES CORP: Q2 REVENUE 737M RUPEES VS 935M (YOY)

    KCP SUGAR & INDUSTRIES CORP: Q2 EBITDA LOSS 13.7M RUPEES VS PROFIT 115M (YOY) 

    KCP SUGAR & INDUSTRIES CORP: CO HAS AN…

    PATEL INTEGRATED Q2 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 51 % AT 2.03 CR (YOY),UP 33 % (QOQ)

    REVENUE UP 26 % AT 84.2 CR (YOY) ,UP 3 % (QOQ)

    EBITDA DOWN 4 % AT 2.19 CR (YOY),UP 3 %(QOQ) 

    MARGINS AT 2.6 % V 3.43 % (YOY),2.59 % (QOQ)

  • October 30, 2024 07:01

    Q2 results updates: Allied Blenders, Pradeep Metals, Linc, Muthoot Capital, Prestige Estates

    ALLIED BLENDERS Q2 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 319% AT 47.56CR (YOY), 325% (QOQ)

    REVENUE UP 2% AT 868 CR (YOY) ,UP 15% (QOQ)

    EBITDA UP 44% AT 104CR (YOY),UP 40%(QOQ) 

    MARGINS 12% V 8.48% (YOY), 9.8% (QOQ)

    PRADEEP METALS Q2 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 17% AT 7.58 CR (YOY), DOWN 58% (QOQ)

    REVENUE UP 6% AT 74.83 CR (YOY) ,UP 1% (QOQ)

    EBITDA DOWN 7% AT 12.43CR (YOY),DOWN 9%(QOQ) 

    MARGINS 16.6% V 18.85% (YOY), 18.36% (QOQ)

    LINC LTD Q2 :CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 49% AT 8.78 CR (YOY), UP 4% (QOQ)

    REVENUE DOWN 49% AT 137.28CR (YOY) ,UP 6% (QOQ)

    EBITDA DOWN 47% AT 16.3CR (YOY),UP 15%(QOQ) 

    MARGINS 11.87% V 11.4% (YOY), 10.87% (QOQ)

    MUTHOOT CAPITAL SERVICE Q2 :CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 81% AT 16 CR (YOY), UP 48% (QOQ)

    NII UP 5% AT 51.3 CR (YOY) ,UP 2% (QOQ)

    CAPRI GLOBAL Q2 :SL NET PROFIT UP 81% AT 86.2 CR (YOY), UP 39% (QOQ)

    NII UP 24% AT 253.8CR (YOY) ,UP 1% (QOQ)

    PrestigeEstates reports Q2Results👇

    👉Net profit down 77.4% at ₹192.2 cr vs ₹851 cr (YoY)

    👉Revenue up 3% at ₹2,304.4 cr vs ₹2,236.4 cr (YoY)

    👉EBITDA up 6.5% at ₹631.3 cr vs ₹592.5 cr (YoY)

    👉Margin at 27.4% vs 26.5% (YoY)

  • October 30, 2024 06:59

    Stock market updates: UPDATER SERVICE Q2 results

    CONS NET PROFIT UP 184% AT 28.1CR (YOY), UP 11% (QOQ)

    REVENUE UP 13% AT 679.9CR (YOY) ,UP 4% (QOQ)

    EBITDA UP 67% AT 43.6CR (YOY),UP 7%(QOQ) 

    MARGINS 6.4% V 4.35% (YOY), 6.25% (QOQ)

  • October 30, 2024 06:59

    Stock market updates: Redington Q2 Results

    👉Net profit down 3.5% at ₹293 cr vs ₹303.5 cr (YoY)

    👉Revenue up 12% at ₹24,895.6 cr vs ₹22,220 cr (YoY)

    👉EBITDA down 6.6% at ₹409.3 cr vs ₹438.1 cr (YoY)

    👉Margin at 1.6% vs 2% (YoY)

  • October 30, 2024 06:58

    Stock market updates: MOTISONS JEWELLERS Q2 results

    MOTISONS JEWELLERS: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 104M RUPEES VS 52M (YOY); 63M (QOQ)

    MOTISONS JEWELLERS: Q2 REVENUE 1.1B RUPEES VS 901M (YOY)

    MOTISONS JEWELLERS: Q2 EBITDA 174M RUPEES VS 131M (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 15.95% VS 14.56% (YOY)

  • October 30, 2024 06:57

    Stock market live today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 30.10.2024

    ABCAPITAL, AEROFLEX, AIAENG, BIOCON, CARBORUNIV, CENTRUM, DABUR, DCMSHRIRAM, DLINKINDIA, ELECTCAST, GRINDWELL, IRB, KIOCL, LT, NIACL, PGHH, ROSSELLIND, SHALBY, TATAPOWER, TTKPRESTIG, VTL, WPIL

    BIOCON 

    * Revenue expected at Rs 3621 crore versus Rs 3462 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 718 crore versus Rs 899 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 19.83% versus 25.98%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 45 crore versus Rs 149 crore

    DABUR 

    * Revenue expected at Rs 3053 crore versus Rs 3203 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 557 crore versus Rs 661 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.24% versus 20.64%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 420 crore versus Rs 515 crore

    LT 

    * Revenue expected at Rs 58364 crore versus Rs 51024 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 14919 crore versus Rs 6176 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.56% versus 12.10%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 7562 crore versus Rs 3222 crore

    TATAPOWER 

    * Revenue expected at Rs 16381 crore versus Rs 15738 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3024 crore versus Rs 3091 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.46% versus 19.64%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 921 crore versus Rs 875 crore

    Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 31.10.2024

    BFUTILITIE, LASTMILE, NH, TATAINVEST

  • October 30, 2024 06:56

    Stock recommendations: MNCL Research on SJS Enterprises Ltd.: CMP: Rs1149; TP: Rs1270; Upside: 10%: rating: Accumulate

    MNCL Research on SJS Enterprises Ltd.: Outperformance mastery prevails: Company Update

    ~ We revise our TP upwards to Rs1,270 (previously Rs1,190), on back of upward revision to estimates albeit move to ACCUMULATE (led by sharp run up in the stock). 

    ~ In Q2FY25, SJS exceeded industry growth by achieving a substantial yoy revenue growth of 18% while maintaining solid margins of 25.9%, which are expected to sustain. 

    ~ The export outlook has improved significantly due to new order wins (including a large contract for a global OEM) and the ramp up of supplies to Visteon and Continental. SJS is positioned to grow faster than the industry, supported by the premiumization trend, the addition of new customers, and the maximization of cross-selling opportunities. 

    ~ We anticipate that SJS will maintain a net cash balance sheet, exhibit healthy margins, generate strong free cash flow, and achieve substantial growth, even without considering the potential impact of an overseas acquisition, which is currently an optionality.

    Detailed report: https://bit.ly/sjs2qfy25

  • October 30, 2024 06:55

    Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 29 October 2024 

    (Rs. In Crs.)

    Turnover: (NSE + BSE)

    Cash Volume: 103952.51 + 6061.55 Total: 110014.06

    F&O Volume: 800309.03 + 596405.42 Total: 1396714.45

    Provisional Cash

    FII/FPI: NET SELL: -548.69 

    (15508.5 - 16057.19) 

    DII: NET BUY: +730.13 

    (12823.77 - 12093.64)

  • October 30, 2024 06:50

    Technicals: Trading Guide for October 30, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

    Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI

  • October 30, 2024 06:47

    Stock market live today: Visa Q4 24 Earnings

    - Adj EPS: $2.71 (est $2.58)

    - Net Revenue: $9.62B (est $9.49B)

    - Total Visa Processed Transactions: $61.5B (est $61.5B)

    (Stock jumped by 2 per cent after market hours)

  • October 30, 2024 06:46

    Stock market live today: AMD Q3 24 Earnings

    - Adj EPS: $0.92 (est $0.92)

    - Revenue: $6.8B (est $6.71B)

    - Adj Op. Income: $1.72B (est $1.71B)

    - Adj Op. Margin: 25% (est 25.4%)

    - R&D Expenses: $1.64B (est $1.61B)

    - CapEx: $132M (est $147.7M)

    - Sees Q4 Revenue Between $7.2B To $7.8B (est $7.55B)

    - Sees Q4 Adj Gross Margin About 54% (est 54.2%)

    - See Significant Growth Opportunities

    (Stock down by 7.6 percent after market hours)

  • October 30, 2024 06:46

    Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 30.10.2024

    Eli Lilly (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    AbbVie (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Caterpillar (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    ADP (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    UBS Group (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)

    Trane Technologies (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    GSK plc DRC (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Illinois Tool Works (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    Glencore (Pre market) (Sector- Metals)

    Volkswagen Pref (Pre market) (Sector- Automobiles)

    TE Connectivity (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    BASF ADR (Pre market) (Sector- Chemical)

    Kraft Heinz (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)

    Hess (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    Wolters Kluwer NV (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Otis Worldwide (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    Exelon (Pre market) (Sector- Power)

    Verisk (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Martin Marietta Materials (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)

    Vulcan Materials (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)

    Capgemini ADR (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Garmin (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Humana (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Tradeweb Markets (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)

    CDW Corp (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Standard Chartered (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)

    Biogen (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Fortive (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    Global Payments (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Zimmer Biomet (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Microsoft (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Meta Platforms (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Amgen (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Booking (Post market) (Sector- Hotel)

    KLA Corp (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Equinix (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    DoorDash (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Aflac (Post market) (Sector- Financials)

    Public Storage (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    MetLife (Post market) (Sector- Financials)

    Coinbase Global (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Prudential Financial (Post market) (Sector- Financials)

    Agnico Eagle Mines (Post market) (Sector- Metals)

    Monolithic (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Carvana (Post market) (Sector- Retailers)

    Arch Capital (Post market) (Sector- Financials)

    Cognizant A (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    eBay (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Equity Residential (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Ventas (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    American Water Works (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)

    Robinhood Markets (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Godaddy Inc (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Invitation Homes (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Mid-America Apartment (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Everest (Post market) (Sector- Financials)

  • October 30, 2024 06:45

    Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 30.10.2024

    TENT U.K. Autumn Forecast Statement

    17:45 U.S. ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 110K versus Previous: 143K)

    18:00 U.S. Advance GDP q/q (Expected: 3.0% versus Previous: 3.0%)

    19:30 U.S. Pending Home Sales m/m (Expected: 1.9% versus Previous: 0.6%)

  • October 30, 2024 06:45

    Commodities market updates: Prithviraj Kothari of RiddiSiddhi Bullions on silver prices for Dhanteras

    Silver has been the best-performing asset class in 2024, touching $35 (~Rs 100,000) mark respectively this month. As Silver prices are trading at record high levels, it is advised to buy precious metal as an auspicious small token amount and not huge lumpsum this Dhanteras/Diwali in the form of physical silver coin, a few units of Silver ETF or some token amount in Digital Silver. One should wait for the Silver prices to correct and retrace to about $31 (~Rs 88500) in November/December and then accumulate precious metal at those levels. The best way to increase allocation into precious metal is to start the SIP or increase the amount of your Silver systematic purchases every month. Silver prices are expected to continue their uptrend in the next few months for the target of $38(~Rs 115,000) . So the strategy should be buying on dips at the mentioned levels for a 20% upside target in the next few months. 

    -- Prithviraj Kothari, Managing Director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Limited (RSBL)

  • October 30, 2024 06:42

    WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: October 30, 2024

    The stock idea that we have for you today is ICICI Securities. The stock has started to move up now after forming a strong base over the last two weeks. The rise on Tuesday has taken the share price well above a key resistance. That leaves the outlook bullish now. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

