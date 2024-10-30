October 30, 2024 08:33

The decision by the oil marketing companies (OMCs) to rationalise inter-State freight will aid in reducing the prices of diesel and petrol in several parts of the country, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

The Minister also welcomed the decision by the OMCs to enhance dealer commission, a move he feels will ultimately lead to better services for consumers at petrol pumps.

However, the decision in poll-bound States and constituencies will be implemented later.