- September 30, 2024 07:22
Stock market live today: Stocks that will seee action today: September 30, 2024
Buzzing stocks: BSE, Zomato, Reliance Industries, RInfra, Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy, PNB, Apollo Hospitals, Angel One, Future Lifestyle, Lupin, Biocon, Zydus Lifesciences, Dr Reddy’s Lab, BEL, ICICI Prudential, REC, SW Solar, Welspun Enterprises, KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia, Pidilite, NHPC, Mahanagar Gas
- September 30, 2024 07:16
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 27 September 2024
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 172476.29 + 10351.58 Total: 182827.87
F&O Volume: 514826.68 + 43927222.17 Total: 44442048.85
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -1209.1
(26135.9 - 27345)
DII: NET BUY: +6886.65
(50042.69 - 43156.04)
- September 30, 2024 07:15
Stock market live today: USFDA Inspects Gandhar Oil’s Taloja facility, issues 2 observations
Gandhar Oil Refinery: USFDA inspects manufacturing facility located at Taloja; company receives 2 observations in Form 483
- September 30, 2024 07:14
Stock market live today: Fratelli Vineyards eyes hospitality boom with ₹60 crore luxury resort investment
Fratelli Wines, a key player in the Indian wine industry, aims to double its production of 5,00,000 cases to become a million-case-a-year business. The company’s managing director, Gaurav Sekhri, also announced its plans to increase its focus on the hospitality segment by building a luxury property on its vineyard by the end of 2026.
- September 30, 2024 06:49
Stock market live today: New STT rates for F&O to kick in from Oct 1
Amid concerns of rising investor trading in the F&O segment, the new securities transaction tax (STT) levied on sale of futures and options contracts will kick in from October 1. Experts say that this could rein in excessive speculative F&O trading.
- September 30, 2024 06:48
Stock recommendations: Stock to buy today: NLC India (₹288.90): BUY
NLC India share price has been consolidating sideways for almost two months now. The price action on the charts indicate that this consolidation could come to an end soon.
- September 30, 2024 06:47
Stock market updates: Mcap: 8 of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹1.21 lakh cr; Reliance biggest winner
The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged ₹1,21,270.83 crore last week, with Reliance Industries becoming the biggest gainer, in line with an outstanding rally in benchmark equity indices.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,027.54 points or 1.21 per cent. The BSE Sensex hit its record high of 85,978.25 on Friday.
- September 30, 2024 06:45
IPO Watch: SP group may revise Afcons IPO size on investor demand
The initial public offer (IPO) of Afcons Infrastructure, the flagship firm of Shapoorji Pallonji group, may be revised, likely upwards, with overwhelming interest coming in from institutional investors, but a decision on this is yet to be taken.
While the fresh issue amounting to ₹1,250 crore that the company is raising, will remain the same, the offer for sale portion may see a revision.
- September 30, 2024 06:44
IPO Watch: FPIs nudge ahead of domestic institutions in IPO investments this year
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have put in more money than any other category of investors in initial public offerings (IPOs) this year.
FPI investments amount to ₹17,477 crore, which is 27 per cent of the ₹63,860 crore raised via IPOs this year. In comparison, domestic institutional investors (DII)-- comprising mutual funds, insurance firms, financial institutions and banks -- have invested ₹17,277 crore.
- September 30, 2024 06:39
Watch: Today’s Stock Recommendations: September 30, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is NLC India. The stock has been consolidating sideways now. The price action on the charts indicate that a bullish breakout is possible this week. That breakout can boost the momentum and take the share price higher in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- September 30, 2024 06:36
Watch: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 30 Sep’24 to 04 Oct’24 by BL GURU
The rise to 26,200 on the #Nifty happened last week in line with our expectation. The overall picture is still positive. #Nifty can continue to rise from here in the coming weeks. Supports are there to limit the downside. Any dip from here will be limited as fresh buyers are likely to come into the market at lower levels.
- September 30, 2024 06:33
Stock market live today: Markets to track global cues, trading activity of foreign investors in holiday-shortened week
Global trends, trading activity of foreign investors and domestic macroeconomic data announcements would dictate terms in the equity market in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said. Equity markets would remain closed on Wednesday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.
“Looking ahead, it will be interesting to monitor Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and their flow into India. September saw the highest FII inflows into Indian equities this year. Movements in commodity prices, the US dollar index, and key macroeconomic data from the US will also be pivotal in shaping the market’s direction.
