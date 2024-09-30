September 30, 2024 06:47

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged ₹1,21,270.83 crore last week, with Reliance Industries becoming the biggest gainer, in line with an outstanding rally in benchmark equity indices.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,027.54 points or 1.21 per cent. The BSE Sensex hit its record high of 85,978.25 on Friday.