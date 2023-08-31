Stock Market today - share market live updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets.
- August 31, 2023 07:58
Stock in Focus: JC Flowers Yes Bank ARC resolves case with Subhash Chandra with 75% haircut on dues
JC Flowers Yes Bank ARC settles case with Subhash Chandra by taking 75 per cent haircut on ₹6,500-crore dues. Chandra will pay JC Flowers ₹1,500 crore to regain ownership of the family’s stake in assets, including Dish TV and Zee Learn, plus three properties.
- August 31, 2023 07:57
Currencies: Dollar hits one-week low
The dollar index fell to 103.0996 on Wednesday due to softer-than-expected US economic data, bolstering Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The economy grew less than expected in Q2, and job creation slowed more than expected in August, said Kedia Commodities report. Consumer sentiment fell by the most in two years in August.
- August 31, 2023 07:56
Economy Watch: India’s June quarter GDP growth hits 7.7%, driven by services and investments
India’s economy expanded at its fastest rate in a year in the June quarter, with GDP growing 7.7 per cent, up from 6.1 per cent in the previous quarter and the fastest since April-June 2022.
Lower commodity prices allowed manufacturers to increase margins and partially offset the 250 basis point increase in interest rates since May 2022.
Services will drive growth on the output side, while investments will drive it on the expenditure side. India, the third-largest economy in Asia, has been able to defy the global slowdown, with its services sector experiencing strong growth.
The Indian government has been investing more money in infrastructure each year to support growth, spending nearly 28 per cent of its Rs 10 lakh crore capital expenditure budget in the first three months of the fiscal year.
The “GDP deflator,” which estimates real economic growth by excluding price changes, will be reduced by a 3 per cent decline in wholesale prices.
However, the price effect may change in the upcoming months, and growth may be slow. August has been unusually dry after above-average rainfall in July, driving up the cost of basic foods and reducing discretionary spending. Dry weather in India’s hinterlands, where agriculture provides the majority of the country’s income, could also reduce agricultural output and weaken the power of locals. A comparison to higher growth rates from a year ago, slowing exports and global growth will also impact future quarters’ growth.
- August 31, 2023 07:45
Day trading guide for August 31, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- August 31, 2023 07:40
Warren Buffett’s nine decades in investing: 9 timeless lessons from a legendary career
As Warren Buffett turns 93, his 82 years of investment expertise continue to hold relevance. From steering clear of major errors to embracing patience, his wisdom offers valuable insights for navigating today’s complex markets. As we celebrate his birthday, let’s explore his enduring lessons, including the significance of prudence, avoiding the dangers of speculation, and making intelligent decisions in the ever-evolving world of investments.
- August 31, 2023 07:23
Stock to buy today: Bharat Forge (₹1,057.95)
Bharat Forge’s stock, on a steady uptrend since June, broke the crucial ₹1,000-mark last week. After reaching a fresh high of ₹1,083.90 on Wednesday, it retracted, resulting in a daily loss. Nonetheless, the bullish trend remains intact, and the daily chart suggests potential for a rally, notably on Thursday.
- August 31, 2023 07:16
Asian markets mirror Wall Street’s climb amidst US growth slowdown signals
Shares in Asia followed the upward movement of Wall Street as recent US economic indicators indicated a slowdown in growth. This reinforced the belief that the Federal Reserve is approaching the conclusion of its tightening phase. During early trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index saw a 0.49 per cent increase, a gain of 159 points, reaching 32,495. Similarly, the broader Topix index experienced a 0.45 per cent uptick, corresponding to a rise of 1- points, reaching 2,323.
On Wall Street, positive momentum was maintained as weaker-than-anticipated data regarding private sector hiring and a downward revision of second-quarter GDP growth to 2.1 per cent still led to a higher close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.1 per cent above, settling at 34,890.24. The S&P 500, representing a wide range of industries, saw a 0.4 per cent increase, while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index surged by 0.5 per cent.
Key upcoming events that could impact the market include the release of China’s manufacturing PMI and non-manufacturing PMI on Thursday, as well as Japan’s industrial production and retail sales data for the same day. Additionally, on Thursday, the Eurozone’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and unemployment figures are anticipated. The European Central Bank (ECB) will also publish the minutes of its July monetary policy meeting on that day. Lastly, Thursday will bring insights into US personal spending and income, along with initial jobless claims data. -- Agencies
