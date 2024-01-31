Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 31 January 2023.

ALL UPDATES

  • January 31, 2024 08:19

    Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates: Ex-Dividend 01 February 2024 (Tomorrow)

    Last date for Cum-Dividend Today

    Bigbloc Construction Ltd

    Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 183.15

    CESC Ltd.

    Dividend Per Share Rs.4.5

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 143.25

    Havells India Ltd.

    Dividend Per Share Rs.3

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1294.35

    Puravankara Ltd

    Dividend Per Share Rs.6.3

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 260.4

    Route Mobile Ltd

    Dividend Per Share Rs.3

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1571.7

    Tips Industries Ltd.

    Dividend Per Share Rs.3

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 434

    Wendt (India) Ltd.

    Dividend Per Share Rs.30

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 13025.95

  • January 31, 2024 08:18

    Stock Market Live Toay: Researchbytes Events Update: As of 07: 50 AM Wednesday 31 January 2024

    10:00 AM KEC Intl

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1213

    10:00 AM Subros

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1222

    10:00 AM Bharat Elec

    (Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1342

    11:00 AM GPT Infra

    (Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation)

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1256

    11:00 AM Blue Star

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1102

    *11:00 AM Kaya *

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1116

    11:00 AM ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1222

    11:00 AM IRB InvIT

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    11:00 AM VIP Industries

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    *11:00 AM Heritage Foods *

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1456

    11:00 AM Bajaj Finserv

    Dial: +91226280 1366

    11:00 AM Tinna Rubber an

    (Results)

    Dial: 044 4770 2442

    12:00 PM Coromandel Int

    Dial: + 91 22 6280 1145

    12:00 PM Privi Speciality

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1317

    12:00 PM J Kumar Infra

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1545 

    12:00 PM ZIM Laboratorie

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1557

    12:00 PM Jindal Drilling

    Dial: +91 22 7195 0000

    12:30 PM Triveni Engg

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1141

    1:00 PM Capri Global

    (Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1557

    2:00 PM Ambuja Cements

    Dial: 

    2:00 PM SIS

    Dial: + 91 22 6280 1457

    2:30 PM KAYNES TECHNOLO

    Dial: +91226280 1366

    2:45 PM Adani Wilmar Ltd

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1144

    3:00 PM SRF

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1325 

    3:00 PM Dwarikesh Sugar

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1116

    3:00 PM Jyothy Labs

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1144

    3:00 PM Shyam Metalics And Energy

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    3:30 PM ADF Foods

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1107 

    3:30 PM Kalyan Jewellers

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    3:30 PM Waaree Renewable Technologies

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    3:30 PM NIIT Learning S

    Dial: +91 22 7195 0000

    3:45 PM Maruti Suzuki

    Dial: 

    4:00 PM PVR

    Dial: + 91 22 6280 1145

    4:00 PM Indian Metals

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1433

    4:30 PM Olectra Greente

    Dial: 

    4:30 PM Bank of Baroda

    Dial: 

    4:30 PM Kajaria Ceramic

    Dial: 

    4:30 PM Dabur India

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1110

    *4:30 PM Welspun India *

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1146

    4:30 PM Voltas

    Dial: 91 22 6280 1144 

    5:00 PM Motherson Wire

    Dial: 

    5:00 PM TRACXN TECHNOLO

    Dial: 

    5:00 PM Kamat Hotels

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1107

    5:00 PM PiramlLifeSci

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1461

    5:00 PM Ajanta Pharma

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1542

    5:00 PM Jubilant Food

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1818

    5:00 PM Dixon Technolog

    Dial: +91 22 62801384

    5:00 PM Jindal Steel

    Dial: 91 22 7115 8115

    5:15 PM GE Shipping

    (Press Release )

    Dial: 

    5:30 PM Shree Cement

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1144 

    5:30 PM Westlife Dev

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1261

    5:30 PM Vaibhav Global

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    6:00 PM Godrej Consumer

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1332

    6:30 PM Sun Pharma

    (Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6629 0049

  • January 31, 2024 08:14

    Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: January 31, 2024

    Buzzing Stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Shree Cement, Sun Pharma, Suzlon, Glenmark Pharma, Infosys, Sealmatic, Zydus, NTPC, TCS, Bank of Baroda, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Adani Wilmar, CUMI, Dabur India, Data Patterns, DB Realty, Emkay Global, Fino Payments, GE Shipping, GMR Infra, Godrej Consumer, Hidelberg, IDFC,

  • January 31, 2024 08:13

    Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bid: Downward bias seen for Nifty, Sensex at open

    Domestic markets are likely to remain under pressure as selling by foreign portfolio investors continues unabated. Gift Nifty at 21,616 signals a flat to downward opening as Nifty February futures on Tuesday closed at 21,630.50.

    With most of the results being out, the focus now shifts to the US Federal Reserve rate (late tonight) and the upcoming interim Budget (February 1).

  • January 31, 2024 07:47

    Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 31-JAN-2024 

    ZEEL

  • January 31, 2024 07:47

    Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 31.01.2024

    07.00 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.3 versus Previous: 49.0)

    TENT EURO German Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: 0.1%)

    17:00 INDIA Infrastructure Output y/y (Expected: 4.1% versus Previous: 7.8%)

    18:45 U.S. ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 145k versus Previous: 164K)

    00:30 U.S. Federal Funds Rate (Expected: 5.50% versus Previous: 5.50%)

    01.00 U.S. FOMC Press Conference

  • January 31, 2024 07:47

    Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 31.01.2024  

    Pre Market

    Novo Nordisk A/S (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare) 

    Mastercard Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Financial) 

    Novartis AG (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare) 

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare) 

    Boeing Company (Pre market) (Sector- Defence) 

    Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology) 

    Boston Scientific Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare) 

    Banco Santander, S.A. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials) 

    Roper Technologies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology) 

    Banco Santander Brasil SA (Pre market) (Sector- Financials) 

    Hess Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy) 

    Cencora, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare) 

    Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Logistics) 

    Otis Worldwide Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods) 

    Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods) 

    Nasdaq, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials) 

    Fortive Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods) 

    United Microelectronics Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology) 

    Avery Dennison Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG) 

    Lennox International, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods) 

    Post Market

    QUALCOMM Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Technology) 

    MetLife, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials) 

    Aflac Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Financials) 

    Corteva, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals) 

    PTC Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology) 

    Align Technology, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare) 

    Markel Group Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)

  • January 31, 2024 07:46

    Stock Market Live Today: AMD Q4 23 Earnings

    - Adj EPS: $0.77 (est $0.77)

    - Revenue: $6.2B (est $6.13B)

    - Adj Operating Margin: 23% (est 23.2%)

    - Sees Q1 Revenue Between $5.1B To $5.7B (est $5.77B)

    (Earnings inline, guidance seen poor than estimates)

  • January 31, 2024 07:46

    Stock Market Live Today: Microsoft Q2 24 Earnings

    - Adj EPS $2.93 (est $2.78)

    - Rev $62.02B (est $61.14B)

    - Cloud Rev $33.7B (est $32.21B)

    - Int. Cloud Rev $25.88B (est $25.29B)

    (Numbers seen better than estimates as cloud revenues beat, guidance and management comments important for further outlook)

  • January 31, 2024 07:45

    Stock Market Live today: Alphabet Q4 23 Earnings

    - EPS $1.64 (est $1.59)

    - Rev $86.31B (est $70.98B)

    - Google Ad Rev $65.52B (est $65.8B)

    - Youtube Ads Rev $9.20B (est $9.16B)

    (Numbers seen inline but ad revenues missed estimate, guidance and management comments important for further outlook)

  • January 31, 2024 07:28

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: JM Financial - ITC (Buy)

    ITC’s Dec-Q earnings were below expectations overall. Cigarettes performance looked muted y-o-y (volumes down 2 per cent) but longer-range data suggests a healthier state of affairs (4 year CAGR of 4 per cent - tad below September quarter’s 5 per cent but better than the preceding two quarters).

    Notably, the Sept-to-Dec sequential volume uptick was steeper-than-trend last year, and there were also some weather-related disruptions in some key markets during the quarter. FMCG continued to do well despite a challenging macro; growth has moderated but better vs peers; margin improvement trajectory remained strong. Hotels was a stand-out contributor this time round.

  • January 31, 2024 07:27

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global - Ashok Leyland (Sell)

    We believe MHCV industry has peaked in FY24E with muted future outlook (trucking system capacity up about 40-50 per cent over FY19-24, like increases in past 2 upcycles) as bulk of replacement-led upturn seems behind us.

    Ashok Leyland’s relative outperformance over the past two years is now getting eroded, particularly in higher-tonnage categories (8-quarter low domestic truck market share in Q3-FY24), as risk-reward remains adverse (trades at 1SD above LTA on PBR) , but ignoring the worsening industry outlook and Ashok Leyland’s weakening competitive positioning, in our view. 

  • January 31, 2024 07:23

    Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for January 31, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

    Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI

  • January 31, 2024 07:22

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: The New India Assurance Company (₹245.90): BUY

    The New India Assurance Company share price can rise to ₹285 in the short-term

  • January 31, 2024 07:15

    Stock Market Live Today: Data insights : January 30, 2024

    DATE 30-01-2024

    NIFTY SPOT 21522 -215(-0.99%)

    NIFTY FUT.FEB. 21630 VS 21875

    NIFTY PREMIUM FEB. +108 VS +138

    BANKNIFTY SPOT 45367 (-0.16%)

    BANKNIFTY FEB. 45671 VS 45850

    FII DATA IN CRORE

    CASH FII -1970 & DII +1002

    INDEX FUT -228 STOCK FUT-382 

    INDEX OPT -49369 STOCK OPT -550 

    *FNO TOTAL NET * 

    NIFTY HIGHEST OI (IN LACS)

    CALL WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB. 

    22500 -72, 23000 -34,

    21700 -67, 22000 -23,

    PUT WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB.

    21000 -49, 21000 -30, 

    21500 -42, 21500 -24, 

    NIFTY HIGHEST OI ADD (IN LACS)

    CALL WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB. 

    21700 +40, 22000 +03,

    21800 +23, 21600 +02, 

    PUT WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB.

    20700 +12, 21500 +01,

    20500 +09, 21700 +01,

    HIGHEST OI BANKNIFTY (IN LACS) WEEKLY

    CALL PUT 

    47000 +54, 43500 +37, 

    HIGHEST OI ADD TODAY (IN LACS) WEEKLY

    CALL PUT

    47000 +29, 43500 +17,

    PUT CALL RATIO

    NIFTY – 0.84

    BANKNIFTY-0.74

    INDIA VIX

    16.10 VS 15.68

    NSE ADV/DEC. DATA

    Advances +1280

    Declines -1267

    Unchang. 99

    52-WK H/L(NSE)

    HIGH- +282, LOW- -11,

    FNO BAN STK 31-Jan.(OI%)

    ZEEL 

  • January 31, 2024 07:13

    Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 30 January 2024 (In Cr)

    Turnover: (NSE + BSE)

    Cash Volume: 124222.68 + 10164.69 Total: 134387.37

    F&O Volume: 372368.69 + 97765.34 Total: 470134.03

    Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.

    FII/FPI: NET SELL: -1970.52 

    (14275.7 - 16246.22) 

    DII: NET BUY: +1002.17 

    (12666.88 - 11664.18)

  • January 31, 2024 07:12

    Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s pick: Stock to buy or sell: January 31, 2024

    Here’s an interesting stock idea; check out the latest bl.Today’s Pick episode to learn more.

  • January 31, 2024 07:05

    Stock Market Live Today: Asian markets trade weak amidst wall Street tech losses; investors eye Federal Reserve

    On Wednesday, Asian stocks opened lower, influenced by tech losses on Wall Street, as investors awaited signals on interest rates from the US Federal Reserve. The Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.84%, losing 302.08 points to reach 35,763.78, and the broader Topix index fell 0.26%, shedding 6.63 points to settle at 2,520.30. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined by 0.33%, down 51.40 points at 15,652.05. However, South Korea’s KOSPI remained relatively flat, gaining 0.03% or 0.84 points, reaching 2,499.65. 

    The Federal Reserve is anticipated to maintain its key interest rate at 5.25%-5.50% after the policy meeting conclusion on Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. reported earnings, leading to declines in late trading and impacting Nasdaq 100 futures.

    On Tuesday, the S&P 500 closed at 4,924.97 points, with a 0.06% decline, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.76% to 15,509.90 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35% to 38,467.31 points.

