Stock Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 31 January 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- January 31, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates: Ex-Dividend 01 February 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Bigbloc Construction Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 183.15
CESC Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 143.25
Havells India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1294.35
Puravankara Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.6.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 260.4
Route Mobile Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1571.7
Tips Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 434
Wendt (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.30
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 13025.95
- January 31, 2024 08:18
Stock Market Live Toay: Researchbytes Events Update: As of 07: 50 AM Wednesday 31 January 2024
*Pending Calls today…*Can set alert at for them at www.researchbytes.com
10:00 AM KEC Intl
Dial: +91 22 6280 1213
10:00 AM Subros
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
10:00 AM Bharat Elec
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
11:00 AM GPT Infra
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1256
11:00 AM Blue Star
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
*11:00 AM Kaya *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
11:00 AM ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
11:00 AM IRB InvIT
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
11:00 AM VIP Industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
*11:00 AM Heritage Foods *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1456
11:00 AM Bajaj Finserv
Dial: +91226280 1366
11:00 AM Tinna Rubber an
(Results)
Dial: 044 4770 2442
12:00 PM Coromandel Int
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1145
12:00 PM Privi Speciality
Dial: +91 22 6280 1317
12:00 PM J Kumar Infra
Dial: +91 22 6280 1545
12:00 PM ZIM Laboratorie
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
12:00 PM Jindal Drilling
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
12:30 PM Triveni Engg
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
1:00 PM Capri Global
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
2:00 PM Ambuja Cements
Dial:
2:00 PM SIS
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1457
2:30 PM KAYNES TECHNOLO
Dial: +91226280 1366
2:45 PM Adani Wilmar Ltd
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
3:00 PM SRF
Dial: +91 22 6280 1325
3:00 PM Dwarikesh Sugar
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
3:00 PM Jyothy Labs
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
3:00 PM Shyam Metalics And Energy
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
3:30 PM ADF Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
3:30 PM Kalyan Jewellers
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
3:30 PM Waaree Renewable Technologies
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
3:30 PM NIIT Learning S
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
3:45 PM Maruti Suzuki
Dial:
4:00 PM PVR
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1145
4:00 PM Indian Metals
Dial: +91 22 6280 1433
4:30 PM Olectra Greente
Dial:
4:30 PM Bank of Baroda
Dial:
4:30 PM Kajaria Ceramic
Dial:
4:30 PM Dabur India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1110
*4:30 PM Welspun India *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1146
4:30 PM Voltas
Dial: 91 22 6280 1144
5:00 PM Motherson Wire
Dial:
5:00 PM TRACXN TECHNOLO
Dial:
5:00 PM Kamat Hotels
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
5:00 PM PiramlLifeSci
Dial: +91 22 6280 1461
5:00 PM Ajanta Pharma
Dial: +91 22 6280 1542
5:00 PM Jubilant Food
Dial: +91 22 6280 1818
5:00 PM Dixon Technolog
Dial: +91 22 62801384
5:00 PM Jindal Steel
Dial: 91 22 7115 8115
5:15 PM GE Shipping
(Press Release )
Dial:
5:30 PM Shree Cement
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
5:30 PM Westlife Dev
Dial: +91 22 6280 1261
5:30 PM Vaibhav Global
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
6:00 PM Godrej Consumer
Dial: +91 22 6280 1332
6:30 PM Sun Pharma
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6629 0049
Available replays at www.researchbytes.com
KPIT : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293725
Meghmani Org : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293723
Astral Poly Tec : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293722
Jubilant Ingrev : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293724
TeamLease Ser. : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293703
Network People : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293684
Keystone Realto : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293685
Arvind : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293695
Strides Pharma * *: (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293683
Mah Seamless : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293688
- January 31, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: January 31, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Shree Cement, Sun Pharma, Suzlon, Glenmark Pharma, Infosys, Sealmatic, Zydus, NTPC, TCS, Bank of Baroda, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Adani Wilmar, CUMI, Dabur India, Data Patterns, DB Realty, Emkay Global, Fino Payments, GE Shipping, GMR Infra, Godrej Consumer, Hidelberg, IDFC,
- January 31, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bid: Downward bias seen for Nifty, Sensex at open
Domestic markets are likely to remain under pressure as selling by foreign portfolio investors continues unabated. Gift Nifty at 21,616 signals a flat to downward opening as Nifty February futures on Tuesday closed at 21,630.50.
With most of the results being out, the focus now shifts to the US Federal Reserve rate (late tonight) and the upcoming interim Budget (February 1).
- January 31, 2024 07:47
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 31-JAN-2024
ZEEL
- January 31, 2024 07:47
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 31.01.2024
07.00 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.3 versus Previous: 49.0)
TENT EURO German Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: 0.1%)
17:00 INDIA Infrastructure Output y/y (Expected: 4.1% versus Previous: 7.8%)
18:45 U.S. ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 145k versus Previous: 164K)
00:30 U.S. Federal Funds Rate (Expected: 5.50% versus Previous: 5.50%)
01.00 U.S. FOMC Press Conference
- January 31, 2024 07:47
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 31.01.2024
Pre Market
Novo Nordisk A/S (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Mastercard Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Novartis AG (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Boeing Company (Pre market) (Sector- Defence)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Boston Scientific Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Banco Santander, S.A. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Roper Technologies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Banco Santander Brasil SA (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Hess Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Cencora, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Logistics)
Otis Worldwide Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Nasdaq, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Fortive Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
United Microelectronics Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Avery Dennison Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Lennox International, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Post Market
QUALCOMM Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
MetLife, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Aflac Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Corteva, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)
PTC Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Align Technology, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Markel Group Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
- January 31, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: AMD Q4 23 Earnings
- Adj EPS: $0.77 (est $0.77)
- Revenue: $6.2B (est $6.13B)
- Adj Operating Margin: 23% (est 23.2%)
- Sees Q1 Revenue Between $5.1B To $5.7B (est $5.77B)
(Earnings inline, guidance seen poor than estimates)
- January 31, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: Microsoft Q2 24 Earnings
- Rev $62.02B (est $61.14B)
- Cloud Rev $33.7B (est $32.21B)
- Int. Cloud Rev $25.88B (est $25.29B)
(Numbers seen better than estimates as cloud revenues beat, guidance and management comments important for further outlook)
- January 31, 2024 07:45
Stock Market Live today: Alphabet Q4 23 Earnings
- EPS $1.64 (est $1.59)
- Rev $86.31B (est $70.98B)
- Google Ad Rev $65.52B (est $65.8B)
- Youtube Ads Rev $9.20B (est $9.16B)
(Numbers seen inline but ad revenues missed estimate, guidance and management comments important for further outlook)
- January 31, 2024 07:28
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: JM Financial - ITC (Buy)
ITC’s Dec-Q earnings were below expectations overall. Cigarettes performance looked muted y-o-y (volumes down 2 per cent) but longer-range data suggests a healthier state of affairs (4 year CAGR of 4 per cent - tad below September quarter’s 5 per cent but better than the preceding two quarters).
Notably, the Sept-to-Dec sequential volume uptick was steeper-than-trend last year, and there were also some weather-related disruptions in some key markets during the quarter. FMCG continued to do well despite a challenging macro; growth has moderated but better vs peers; margin improvement trajectory remained strong. Hotels was a stand-out contributor this time round.
- January 31, 2024 07:27
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global - Ashok Leyland (Sell)
We believe MHCV industry has peaked in FY24E with muted future outlook (trucking system capacity up about 40-50 per cent over FY19-24, like increases in past 2 upcycles) as bulk of replacement-led upturn seems behind us.
Ashok Leyland’s relative outperformance over the past two years is now getting eroded, particularly in higher-tonnage categories (8-quarter low domestic truck market share in Q3-FY24), as risk-reward remains adverse (trades at 1SD above LTA on PBR) , but ignoring the worsening industry outlook and Ashok Leyland’s weakening competitive positioning, in our view.
- January 31, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for January 31, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- January 31, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: The New India Assurance Company (₹245.90): BUY
The New India Assurance Company share price can rise to ₹285 in the short-term
- January 31, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Data insights : January 30, 2024
DATE 30-01-2024
NIFTY SPOT 21522 -215(-0.99%)
NIFTY FUT.FEB. 21630 VS 21875
NIFTY PREMIUM FEB. +108 VS +138
BANKNIFTY SPOT 45367 (-0.16%)
BANKNIFTY FEB. 45671 VS 45850
FII DATA IN CRORE
CASH FII -1970 & DII +1002
INDEX FUT -228 STOCK FUT-382
INDEX OPT -49369 STOCK OPT -550
*FNO TOTAL NET *
\u0009
NIFTY HIGHEST OI (IN LACS)
CALL WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB.
22500 -72, 23000 -34,
21700 -67, 22000 -23,
PUT WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB.
21000 -49, 21000 -30,
21500 -42, 21500 -24,
NIFTY HIGHEST OI ADD (IN LACS)
CALL WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB.
21700 +40, 22000 +03,
21800 +23, 21600 +02,
PUT WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB.
20700 +12, 21500 +01,
20500 +09, 21700 +01,
HIGHEST OI BANKNIFTY (IN LACS) WEEKLY
CALL PUT
47000 +54, 43500 +37,
HIGHEST OI ADD TODAY (IN LACS) WEEKLY
CALL PUT
47000 +29, 43500 +17,
PUT CALL RATIO
NIFTY – 0.84
BANKNIFTY-0.74
INDIA VIX
16.10 VS 15.68
NSE ADV/DEC. DATA
Advances +1280
Declines -1267
Unchang. 99
52-WK H/L(NSE)
HIGH- +282, LOW- -11,
FNO BAN STK 31-Jan.(OI%)
ZEEL
- January 31, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 30 January 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 124222.68 + 10164.69 Total: 134387.37
F&O Volume: 372368.69 + 97765.34 Total: 470134.03
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -1970.52
(14275.7 - 16246.22)
DII: NET BUY: +1002.17
(12666.88 - 11664.18)
- January 31, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s pick: Stock to buy or sell: January 31, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea; check out the latest bl.Today’s Pick episode to learn more.
- January 31, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live Today: Asian markets trade weak amidst wall Street tech losses; investors eye Federal Reserve
On Wednesday, Asian stocks opened lower, influenced by tech losses on Wall Street, as investors awaited signals on interest rates from the US Federal Reserve. The Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.84%, losing 302.08 points to reach 35,763.78, and the broader Topix index fell 0.26%, shedding 6.63 points to settle at 2,520.30. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined by 0.33%, down 51.40 points at 15,652.05. However, South Korea’s KOSPI remained relatively flat, gaining 0.03% or 0.84 points, reaching 2,499.65.
The Federal Reserve is anticipated to maintain its key interest rate at 5.25%-5.50% after the policy meeting conclusion on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. reported earnings, leading to declines in late trading and impacting Nasdaq 100 futures.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 closed at 4,924.97 points, with a 0.06% decline, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.76% to 15,509.90 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35% to 38,467.31 points.
