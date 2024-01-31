January 31, 2024 08:13

Domestic markets are likely to remain under pressure as selling by foreign portfolio investors continues unabated. Gift Nifty at 21,616 signals a flat to downward opening as Nifty February futures on Tuesday closed at 21,630.50.

With most of the results being out, the focus now shifts to the US Federal Reserve rate (late tonight) and the upcoming interim Budget (February 1).