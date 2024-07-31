July 31, 2024 09:53

GAIL Review

CITI

Buy, TP Rs 250

Solid 1Q, with EBITDA coming in 33% ahead of est.

Beat driven by stronger-than-expected performance in gas transmission & gas trading segments, while petchem & LPG were weaker

Net income at Rs27bn(+93% yoy, +25% qoq)

UBS

Buy, TP Rs 250

Strong Q1 FY25 standalone EBITDA of Rs45.3bn

Outperformance driven by elevated earnings from gas transmission & gas trading segments.

Continue to flag that earnings growth prospects are not fully priced in

Tata Cons Review

CITI

Buy, TP Rs 1284

Mixed 1Q; India beverages biz (tea + NourishCo) a tad underwhelming

Few +ves as well:

a) salt biz (8% vol. growth/9% value growth)

b) other foods biz (34% comparable growth)

c) Int. biz growth (10% YoY)

d) non-branded growth (+33% YoY)

Jefferies

Hold, TP Rs 1190

Another weak qtr, especially in India business, both on rev & margins.

Tea biz key culprit, with NourishCo also disappointing Salt & Sampann however were bright spots along with Int. & unbranded

CITI on Indus Tower

Buy, TP Rs 500

1Q ahead of expectations, EBITDA up 11% qoq to Rs45bn, a 12% beat

Beat driven by higher provision reversal of Rs7.6bn (4Q: Rs3.7bn) pertaining to VI’s past dues

Indus now recovered Rs13bn of past dues, outstanding amount is Rs46bn

UBS on Indus Tower

Neutral, TP Rs 405

Q1 : In line revenues with EBITDA beat; Share buyback worth Rs26.4 bn

Management noted Bharti Airtel doesn’t indent to tender its share in Buyback

Navin Fluor Review

CITI

Buy, TP raised to Rs 4350

1Q EBITDA down 12% yoy, 9% qoq with weakness in agrochemical exports partly offset by higher sales (qoq) in pharma CDMO.

EBITDA margin was 19% vs 18% in 4Q & 23% in 1QFY24.

Mgmt expects improvement through FY25

Jefferies

Downgrade to U-P, TP Rs 3000

PAT down 17% y/y & missed JEFe with specialty chem revenues declining 30% y/y suggesting product-specific weakness

New agrochem plant that cld add 20% to FY25 rev has been further delayed

Exide Review

CITI

Buy TP Rs 610

1Q disappointed

Had expected healthy demand momentum in 1Q, but reported rev much lower, indicating sluggish demand

Do not know if General Elections & heat wave had any impact on replacement demand

Progress on Lithium-ion cell plant as per plans

GS on Dixon

Sell, TP Rs 6740

Q1 EBITDA grew 88% yoy/36% qoq & above est.

Ramp-up in mobile phone segment in-line, although other segments has been soft

While mgt commentary +ve on higher value addition keep an eye on lower gross margins & relatively low operating cash flow

CLSA on Dixon

Downgrade to hold, TP raised to Rs 11400

Strong 1Q (PAT: +108% YoY) & expect this momentum to continue.

Mobile phones are likely to be mainstay in near term with ramp-up of existing contracts & new clients onboarding

Nomura on IndiaMart

Neutral, TP Rs 2520

1Q: mixed bag

Key +ve surprise - sharp increase in EBITDA margin to 36.1% (+870bp y-y)

Key -ve surprise - Weak net subscriber additions at 1,519 (vs 5k in 1QFY24 & 2.6k in 4QFY24

No end in sight to high churn of subscribers

IOC Review

UBS

Buy, TP Rs 210

Inventory gains aid earnings; GRMs lag

Two key factors impacted earnings:

Rs41bn of LPG under-recoveries for qtr

Refining inventory gains of $$3.5/bbl

Co reported GRM of $6.4/bbl Vs UBSe of $7.0/bbl

CITI

Buy, TP Rs 205

1Q EBITDA at Rs86bn (-17% qoq, -61% yoy) was 9% ahead of est.

GRMs came in at $6.4/bbl, down qoq from $8.4/bbl & below $7.3/bbl est.

Like its peers, IOCL’s 1Q was also impacted by Rs41bn of LPG under-recoveries

Nomura on Kansai Nerolac

Buy, TP Rs 375

1Q: Above est; Decorative/Performance coating demand muted/subdued, while Auto coating saw good demand

Margin performance better than leader; strong GPM expansion continued

Management expects demand across verticals to improve

Nomura on Cartrade

Buy, TP Rs 1112

On track to capitalize on strong potential in OLX

1Q EBITDA ahead across segments & margin tailwinds in place

Stock trades at 22x FY26F EV/EBITDA (factoring in 51% stake in SAMIL), which think is attractive