Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for May 31, 2024.
- May 31, 2024 10:56
Stock Market Live Today: Equirus Quant: May to June expiry analysis
Equirus Quant: Expiry Analysis |May’24 to Jun’24 – SSF Positioning Trimmed; Higher hedge & Higher vol.
Nifty Roll @ 72% (v/s 65%), OI base (14.4 Mn shrs v/s 12.4 Mn shrs), BankNifty Roll 68% (v/s 74%), OI base (2.31 Mn v/s 1.7 Mn; monthly expiry was on 29th May ), MW 88.5%(v/s 91%),Rolled OI base down by 13% in absolute no of shrs(8601 Mn v/s 9862 Mn)
✓ Volatility – Get, Set, “Go”… As the Bharat awaits for election outcome; so does the Market.
✓ May’24 highlights : Higher hedge, round of short covering & short creation by FII & long trimming by client.
✓ Power & Banking sector looks positive, Cap goods saw unwinding whereas Metal may continue to shine.
Marketwide:
# In absolute number of shares Jun’24 series will start at lower base by 13%; 8601 Mn shrs(~INR 3917 Bn) as against 9862 Mn shrs(~INR 3823 Bn) of previous expiry – SSF positioning witnessed unwinding ahead of election outcome.
Volatility:
# India VIX inched up from 12.8 to 28.9 for May month.
# Skew shifted since mid of May’24 – Cool off in implied expected post election result. Range for the month is 21700 – 23600.
Option Data:
# Nifty PCR_OI for current series at 1.25(1.37 v/s 1.34 v/s 1.29 v/s 1.59 of previous series).
# 22000 PE has the highest OI of ~43 lac followed by 21000 PE OI of 47 lacs. 24000 CE with 44 lacs followed by 23000 @36 lacs(30th Jun’24) – highest hedging since 11 month.
Road Ahead:
- Key thing to watch – vols to settle below 20 post event, WTI crude above 80 & Traction in Midcap.
- Immediate support @22200. Market may turn volatile below that. Breakout above @22800.
Sector:
# Long Creation/Short Covering : Power, Banking & Metal
# Short Creation/ Long Unwinding: OMC & Cement
Stocks:
•Equirus Rollover Picks(Long Bias Based on Rollover (7-8% move): ESCORTS & UPLL.
- May 31, 2024 10:47
Stock Market Live Today: Markets rebound in early trade after five days of decline
Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Friday, after falling for the past five days, amid a rally in Asian markets along with buying in index majors Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra & Mahindra.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 550.22 points to 74,435.82 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 147.15 points to 22,635.80.
- May 31, 2024 10:46
Stock Market Live Today: ICICI Prudential Life stock rises, Sandeep Batra appointed Chairman
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock inches up by 0.12% on the NSE, trading at ₹549.60.
The company had said that the IRDAI approved the appointment of Sandeep Batra as Chairman of the board of directors. The said appointment will be effective June 30, 2024.
- May 31, 2024 10:20
Stock in Focus: Emami stock rises 2.50% on the NSE, trading at ₹627.15
- May 31, 2024 10:20
Stock in Focus: Black Box stock tumbles 4.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹243.65 after Q4 financial results.
- May 31, 2024 10:20
Stock Market Live Today: Suzlon Group has secured a new order; stock trades weak
Suzlon Group has secured a new order for the development of an 81.9 MW wind energy project for Oyster Green Hybrid One Private Limited. Suzlon will install 26 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at the client’s site in Agar Madhya Pradesh.
Stock trades at ₹45 on the NSE, down by 0.88%.
- May 31, 2024 09:56
Stock Market Live Today: Apollo Hospitals stock rises 1.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹5,837.90 after the company’s Q4 net profit increased 76% to ₹254 crore.
- May 31, 2024 09:54
Stock market Live Today: Muthoot Finance stock surges 2.38% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,689.35, after 17% in Q4 PAT at ₹1,056 crore.
- May 31, 2024 09:54
Stock Market Live Today: Shriram Properties stock slides down by 0.62% on the NSE, trading at ₹111.65 after Q4 financial results.
- May 31, 2024 09:54
Stock Market Live Updates: Vipul Organics recommends 10% dividend for FY24, reports strong Q4 profits, stock trades higher at ₹159
Vipul Organics board has recommended the payment of dividend on equity shares of ₹10 each @ ₹1 per share i.e. 10.00% of the paid-up equity share capital for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
Company reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹107.37 lakh as against ₹29.09 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹159 on the BSE, higher by 1.66%.h
- May 31, 2024 09:49
Currency Market Today: Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.24 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated 5 paise to 83.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday boosted by robust sentiment in domestic equity markets and a downward trend in the crude oil prices overseas.
Forex traders said, however, strong American currency and unabated outflow of foreign capital weighed on the local unit.
- May 31, 2024 09:48
Stock in Focus: Orient Electric stock surges 4.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹232.10
- May 31, 2024 09:47
Stock in Focus: Genesys International stock rises 2.10% to $529.35 after strong Q4 results
Genesys International Corporation stock trades at $529.35 on the NSE, higher by 2.10 after Q4 financial results.
Company reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹14.78 crore as against ₹2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- May 31, 2024 09:46
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
Adani Enterprises (3.84%), M&M (2.07%), Adani Ports (2.03%), L&T (1.92%), NTPC (1.56%)
Top losers:
LTIMindtree (-0.63%), Tata Consumers (-0.47%), Hindalco (-0.44%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (-0.40%), Maruti (-0.37%)
- May 31, 2024 09:27
Commodities Market Updates: Silver strengthens to $30.97
Silver prices fell as the currency rallied and US Treasury yields stayed high. The dollar climbed on fresh predictions that the Federal Reserve will not decrease interest rates anytime soon. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated that he needed “many more months of positive inflation data” before considering lowering interest rates. The Commerce Department stated that the US economy grew more slowly in the first quarter than previously predicted due to lower consumer spending. India’s silver imports in the first four months of the year have already topped the total for the entire year of 2023, driven by surging demand from the solar panel industry and investor bets on outperformance against gold.
- May 31, 2024 09:26
Commodities Market Updates: Gold gains to $2344
Gold climbed higher to $2,345, reversing the previous session’s dip and matching the reprieve for US Treasuries as a slew of economic data challenged the level of resilience seen in the US economy, paving the way for Fed interest rate cuts. New statistics showed that the US GDP expanded by 1.3% in the first quarter, which was lower than previously estimated, while the headline and PCE price indices were also revised down. Additionally, initial unemployment claims remained above this year’s average, supporting the mild slowdown in the labour market, while corporate earnings unexpectedly dropped. Markets continue to believe that the Fed will only be able to cut rates once this year, but the session’s economic data releases added to the central bank’s case for cutting rates in September.
- May 31, 2024 09:26
Commodities Market Updates: Crude Oil Futures decline on China manufacturing data
Crude oil futures traded lower on Friday morning as the data showed a shrinking of manufacturing activities in China during May. At 9.16 am on Friday, August Brent oil futures were at $81.65, down by 0.28 per cent, and July crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $77.59, down by 0.41 per cent. June crude oil futures were trading at ₹6469 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday morning against the previous close of ₹6488, down by 0.29 per cent, and July futures were trading at ₹6459 against the previous close of ₹6480, down by 0.32 per cent.
- May 31, 2024 09:25
Stock Market Live Today: OPENING BELL: Nifty futures rollovers at 72%, markets brace for general election result impact
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened in green on Friday amid weak global markets. Domestic markets have been falling for the fifth straight day due to adverse global sentiment and fear of the election outcome. US stocks continued their slide, and on Thursday, the Dow fell over 300 points, and the Nasdaq tumbled over 1 per cent or 183 points.
However, ignoring the US market sentiment, equities across the Asia-Pacific region opened on a positive note on Friday.
Today will also see the introduction of a fresh monthly series at the NSE (August).
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 353.80 points to 74,239.40 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 100.45 points to 22,589.10.
According to analysts, with the result season over for India Inc., the focus has now shifted to the general election. The last phase of the election will be held on Saturday, and the result will be out on June 4. Exit polls by various channels will be declared on Saturday evening, setting the trend for markets next week. However, they said the market is expected to remain lacklustre on Friday. They cautioned that the renewed selling by foreign portfolio investors will add to the worry.
Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities, said: Nifty continued its slide for the second consecutive day and closed 216 points lower at 22,489. The India VIX closed flat at 24.19.
“The long short ratio (LSR) of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) fell to 49.50 per cent on May 29 from 53.96 per cent on May 28 as they liquidated some existing long positions in Index futures,” he added.
According to Nuvmaa Alternative & Quantitative Research, Nifty futures rollovers stood at 72 per cent vs 71 per cent (last three series). Nifty futures will start the June series at a higher OI base of ₹32,500 crore (1.44 crore shares) vs. OI of ₹28,000 crore (1.24 crore shares) seen at the start of the May series.
Market-wide futures open interest at the start of the June series stands at ₹4.064-lakh crore (historic highs) as compared to ₹3.945-lakh crore at the start of the May series. Market-wide rollovers is at 88 per cent, lower than the 3M avg. of 89 per cent, report said.
“The May series has undoubtedly been exciting, as the onset of general elections usually leads to excessive volatility. During the May series, the Nifty index traded in a range of 1,300 points and reached an all-time high on May 27. However, before the election results on June 4, the markets started to book profits amid a surge in the India VIX, according to the Nuvama rollover report.
The Put-Call ratio (PCR), known as the sentiment indicator, fell to 0.52 at the close on Thursday, indicating call writers’ dominance. Five trading sessions back, the PCR had made a high of 1.34, Ramani said.
The call writers (Bears) still have sizeable positions at the 22,500 Strike, and the option activity at this strike will provide cues about Nifty’s future direction, he further said.
After a sharp correction currently, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, the market is trading near the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average). “We are of the view that, the market has completed one leg of correction and for the traders now 20-day SMA or 22450/73800 would act as trend decider level.”
He warned that short-term traders should remain cautious and selective as there is a risk of getting trapped at lower levels.
According to Nuvama, HNIs/Retail goes fearlessly long in Index and SSF (at record highs of $19.4 billion); and FIIs maintain a very cautious stance (SSF longs are hedged with historic high Index shorts).
Nuvama expects broader markets to outperform and Indices to trade in a range.
- May 31, 2024 08:47
Stock Market Live Updates: Broker’s call: Moil (Buy)
MOIL Ltd is India’s largest manganese ore producer with production spread across 11 mines located in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It is categorised as a Schedule “A” Mini Ratna PSU of the Government Of India.
International Manganese ore supplier South32 based in Australia had announced the suspension of operations at GEMCO after tropical cyclone Megan made landfall in the country’s Northern Territory in March. Last month in its quarterly report the company stated that its’ operations would remain suspended till Jan-Mar 2025. International prices of manganese ore are thus expected to firm up as manganese smelters in Asia have been looking for alternative supplies of manganese ore.
- May 31, 2024 08:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Broker’s call: RR Kabel (Buy)
RR Kabel’s Q4-FY24 revenue growth of 16 per cent y-o-y was in-line with our estimates; though EBITDA at ₹115 crore came below our estimate of ₹130 crore. EBIT margin of cables & wires was at 8.7 per cent v/s estimated 9 per cent and EBIT loss of FMEG segment was at ₹19.40 crore v/s estimated ₹18.10 crore. OPM at 6.6 per cent (est. 7.3 per cent) and profit was at ₹78.70 crore vs. estimated ₹84.70 crore. Cables & Wires volume growth stood at 19.6 per cent y-o-y (and 6.5 per cent q-o-q) in Q4-FY24.
- May 31, 2024 08:45
Stock Market Live Today: SEBI may tweak norms for trust transfer exemptions
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is deliberating on amending the framework for granting exemptions for trust transfers, said two people in the know.
In the past few months, the regulator has been insisting on getting the trust deed agreements registered with the sub-registrar’s office in order to avail of an exemption for open offers. This is so that the executed trust deed submitted to SEBI for approval cannot be changed later ante-dated (a date prior to registration).
- May 31, 2024 08:44
Stock Market Live Today: SEBI launches calculator for settlement proceedings
The calculator will contain fields to identify violations and enables the applicants to select their past regulatory track record as well as the details of other ongoing proceedings as on date of filing the settlement application
- May 31, 2024 08:42
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty rolls at 72% in line with 3-month average; BankNifty at 68% reflects indecisive trend. FIIs’ long-short ratio at extreme lows
NIFTY rolls seen at 72%, which is in line with 3 months average, with option chain reflecting on 23500CE and 22000PE showing the wide range for the series.
BANKNIFTY rolls were very low at 68%, which reflects on a very indecisive trend for the Index, with option chain highlighting 49000CE and 48000PE being very aggressive.
FIIs long short ratio are extreme lows of 13% and 87%, which should see some turnaround event soon hinting on short covering rally from here.
Strong rolls seen in sectors like BANKING (stock specific), METALS, ENERGY, CAPITAL GOODS, PHARMA, TECHNOLOGY, AUTO, CEMENT…
- May 31, 2024 08:03
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 31.05.2024
07:00 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 50.5 versus Previous: 50.4)
14:30 EURO CPI Flash Estimate y/y (Expected: 2.5% versus Previous: 2.4%)
17:30 INDIA GDP Growth Rate y/y (Expected: 6.7% versus Previous: 8.4%)
18:00 U.S. Core PCE Price Index m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.3%)
- May 31, 2024 08:02
- May 31, 2024 07:55
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kiri Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 310 | M Cap Rs. 1609 Cr | 52 W H/L 454/261
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 269.1 Cr (23% QoQ, 21% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 218.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 222.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 5.1 Cr (-148.1% QoQ, -207.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. -10.6 Cr, YoY Rs. -4.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 1.9% vs QoQ -4.8%, YoY -2.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -9.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 126.4 Cr, YoY Rs. -61.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -1.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 12.1x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. - S | CMP Rs. 338 | M Cap Rs. 14399 Cr | 52 W H/L 0/0
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
AUM came at Rs. 21121 Cr (+6.3% QoQ, +23% YoY)
NII came at Rs. 334.1 Cr vs YoY Rs. 263.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 328.4 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 254.3 Cr vs YoY Rs. 198.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 272.5 Cr
Provision came at Rs. -4.1 Cr vs YoY Rs. -6.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 12.1 Cr
PAT came at Rs. 201.5 Cr vs YoY Rs. 165.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 203.4 Cr
Gross NPA (%) came at 1.08% vs QoQ 1.4%
Net NPA (%) came at 0.65% vs QoQ 1.0%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.7
Stock is trading at 2.5x trailing P/BV
- May 31, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs. 524 | M Cap Rs. 7690 Cr | 52 W H/L 688/326
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 781.8 Cr (41.2% QoQ, 20.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 553.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 647.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 92.2 Cr (30.6% QoQ, -13.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 70.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 106.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.8% vs QoQ 12.7%, YoY 16.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 72.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 47.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 81.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5
Stock is trading at P/E of 39.2x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Ashapura Minechem Ltd. | CMP Rs. 359 | M Cap Rs. 3284 Cr | 52 W H/L 483/116
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result declining
The Company has completed the construction of its new port in Boffa in Guinea and expects to significantly enhance its Bauxite export volumes in FY 2024-25.
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 440.1 Cr (-38.3% QoQ, -36.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 713.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 696.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 48.4 Cr (-16.3% QoQ, -18.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 57.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 59.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11% vs QoQ 8.1%, YoY 8.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 11.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 23.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 40 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 17.4x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Optiemus Infracom Ltd. | CMP Rs. 263 | M Cap Rs. 2258 Cr | 52 W H/L 381/161
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 490.1 Cr (1.7% QoQ, 43.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 481.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 340.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 29 Cr (27% QoQ, -3186.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 22.9 Cr, YoY Rs. -0.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 5.9% vs QoQ 4.7%, YoY -0.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 24.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 17.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 17.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 39.5x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:53
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. | CMP Rs. 447 | M Cap Rs. 8366 Cr | 52 W H/L 548/199
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 405.5 Cr (60.9% QoQ, 17.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 252 Cr, YoY Rs. 344.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 80.4 Cr (124% QoQ, -19.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 35.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 100.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 19.8% vs QoQ 14.2%, YoY 29.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 46.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 12.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 66.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.5
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 45.1x TTM EBITDA
- May 31, 2024 07:53
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Gufic Biosciences Ltd. | CMP Rs. 321 | M Cap Rs. 3214 Cr | 52 W H/L 365/192
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 195 Cr (-3.4% QoQ, 12.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 201.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 173 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 34.2 Cr (-6.1% QoQ, 6.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 36.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 32.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 17.6% vs QoQ 18.1%, YoY 18.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 20 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 22.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 18.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2
Stock is trading at P/E of 37.3x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:53
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2426 | M Cap Rs. 5571 Cr | 52 W H/L 2750/1400
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 592.5 Cr (15.6% QoQ, 23.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 512.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 480.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 84.1 Cr (2.5% QoQ, -4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 82 Cr, YoY Rs. 87.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.2% vs QoQ 16%, YoY 18.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 63.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 58.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 49.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 27.7
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 15.1x TTM EBITDA
- May 31, 2024 07:52
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. | CMP Rs. 74 | M Cap Rs. 901 Cr | 52 W H/L 127/51
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has declined
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 349.2 Cr (-6.6% QoQ, -17.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 373.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 424.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 49.2 Cr (-14.5% QoQ, -32.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 57.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 73.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.1% vs QoQ 15.4%, YoY 17.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -4.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -15.4 Cr, YoY Rs. -15.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -0.4
Stock is trading at P/E of -11.2x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:52
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1030 | M Cap Rs. 4479 Cr | 52 W H/L 1258/970
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1034.2 Cr (4.2% QoQ, 16.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 992.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 887.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 28.9 Cr (1% QoQ, 41.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 28.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 20.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 2.8% vs QoQ 2.9%, YoY 2.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 21 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 6.8 Cr, YoY Rs. -3.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 41.2x FY25E EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:50
Stock Market Today: OPENING BID: Nifty, Sensex likely to open flat amid weak global sentiment
Markets are expected to open on a flat note on Friday amid weak global markets. Domestic markets have been falling for the fifth straight day due to adverse global sentiment and fear of the election outcome. US stocks continued their slide, and on Thursday, the Dow fell over 300 points, and the Nasdaq tumbled over 1 per cent or 183 points.
However, ignoring the US market sentiment, equities across the Asia-Pacific region opened on a positive note on Friday.
- May 31, 2024 07:38
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations:Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs. 370 | M Cap Rs. 2057 Cr | 52 W H/L 432/313
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 427.8 Cr (3.2% QoQ, 4.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 414.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 409.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 72.4 Cr (52.1% QoQ, 35.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 47.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 53.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16.9% vs QoQ 11.5%, YoY 13%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 40.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 24.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 31.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 16.2x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:38
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Tata Steel Ltd. | CMP Rs. 174 | M Cap Rs. 217462 Cr | 52 W H/L 178/104
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Consolidated Volume came at 8.00mnT vs Exp 7.9mnT QoQ 7.15mnT YOY7.78mnT
Consolidated EBITDA/T Came at Rs.8271 vs Exp Rs.7646 QoQ Rs.8760 YoY Rs.9279
Standalone Volume came at 5.4mnT vs Exp 5.2mnT QoQ 4.88mnT YOY 5.15mnT
Standalone EBITDA/T Came at Rs.14846 vs Exp Rs.14897 QoQ Rs.16905 YoY Rs.15787
Result Ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 58687.3 Cr (6.1% QoQ, -6.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 58375.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 55311.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 62961.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 6600.6 Cr (5.4% QoQ, -8.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 6040.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 6263.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 7219.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.2% vs expectation of 10.3%, QoQ 11.3%, YoY 11.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1206 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 892 Cr, QoQ Rs. 847.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 1693.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1
Stock is trading at P/E of 16.5x FY25E EPS
Tata Steel has the proposal to infuse funds up to USD 2.11 Billion (~₹17,407.50 crore), by way of subscription to equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd (TSHP), wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the Company, in one or more tranches, during FY2024-25.
The proposed fund infusion will be used by TSHP to repay the existing external debt at offshore entities and to support the restructuring costs at Tata Steel UK Limited.
Break up of the use of fund is not provided. It can be negative if larger fund is used to support the restructuring cost of UK operation
- May 31, 2024 07:37
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Cummins India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 3835 | M Cap Rs. 106306 Cr | 52 W H/L 3899/1590
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2316.2 Cr (-8.6% QoQ, 20.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2164.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2534.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 1926 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 544.3 Cr (1.2% QoQ, 66.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 396.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 537.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 326.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 23.5% vs expectation of 18.3%, QoQ 21.2%, YoY 16.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 561.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 355.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 456.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 318.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 20.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 62.9x FY25E EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:37
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Bata India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1374 | M Cap Rs. 17653 Cr | 52 W H/L 1771/1307
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 797.9 Cr (-11.7% QoQ, 2.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 802.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 903.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 778.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 182.3 Cr (-0.1% QoQ, 0.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 186.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 182.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 182.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 22.8% vs expectation of 23.3%, QoQ 20.2%, YoY 23.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 63.6 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 54.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 58 Cr, YoY Rs. 65.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5
Stock is trading at P/E of 46.9x FY25E EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:37
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: GMM Forgings Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1269 | M Cap Rs. 3063 Cr | 52 W H/L 1302/831
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 397.5 Cr (-0.3% QoQ, 2.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 398.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 388.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 77.5 Cr (2.9% QoQ, 11.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 75.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 69.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 19.5% vs QoQ 18.9%, YoY 17.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 36.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 33.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 30.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 15
Stock is trading at P/E of 17.2x FY25E EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:36
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. | CMP Rs. 87 | M Cap Rs. 52513 Cr | 52 W H/L 94/40
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2446.8 Cr (9.9% QoQ, 29.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 2226.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 1894.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 816.7 Cr (21.9% QoQ, 179.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 670.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 292.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 33.4% vs QoQ 30.1%, YoY 15.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -221.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -287 Cr, YoY Rs. -403.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -0.4
Stock is trading at P/E of -217.5x FY25E EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:36
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Rishabh Instruments Ltd. | CMP Rs. 471 | M Cap Rs. 1800 Cr | 52 W H/L 635/402
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 177.9 Cr (11.7% QoQ, 2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 159.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 174.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 18 Cr (277.5% QoQ, -27.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 4.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 25 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10.1% vs QoQ 3%, YoY 14.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 2.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 7.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 14.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 45.4x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:36
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. | CMP Rs. 139 | M Cap Rs. 11012 Cr | 52 W H/L 155/87
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 327.3 Cr (13.4% QoQ, 29.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 323 Cr, QoQ Rs. 288.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 252.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 171.5 Cr (22.7% QoQ, 22.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 162.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 139.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 139.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 52.4% vs expectation of 50.3%, QoQ 48.4%, YoY 55.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 67 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 53.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 35.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 44 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 40.5x FY25E EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:35
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: KNR Constructions Ltd. | CMP Rs. 280 | M Cap Rs. 7875 Cr | 52 W H/L 306/226
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1314.5 Cr (45.2% QoQ, 11.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1210.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 905.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 1175.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 214.1 Cr (45.3% QoQ, 1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 198 Cr, QoQ Rs. 147.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 211.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16.3% vs expectation of 16.4%, QoQ 16.3%, YoY 18%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 198.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 121 Cr, QoQ Rs. 85.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 128.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7
Stock is trading at P/E of 15.9x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:35
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: NMDC Ltd. Q4FY24 concall update
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Outlook: Positive
•\u0009Sales volume for the quarter came at 125.41 LT (Lakh tonne) vs 113.94 LT in Q3FY24 (a growth of 10%). In Q4FY23 it was 124.10 LT.
•\u0009Avg. sales realisations for the quarter came at Rs. 5163 per tonne vs Rs. 4748 in Q3 (a growth of 8.75%) and Rs. 4715 per tonne in Q4FY23.
•\u0009EBITDA per tonne came at Rs. 1704 per tonne vs Rs. 1781 in Q3FY24 (a degrowth of 4.37%) owing to some cost escalations. In Q4FY23 it was Rs. 1745.
•\u0009Profits before exceptional item has increased by 19% in Q4 as compared to Q3. In FY24 it was 30% higher as compared to FY23. Company expects this performance to be even better in FY25.
•\u0009The company’s capex spends for FY24 were highest ever.
•\u0009Company expects to make itself a 100 MT company by FY30-31.
•\u0009FY25 volumes will be 50MT (approx. 12% growth). FY26 volumes will be 54 MT
Stock is currently trading at EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY26 EBITDA
- May 31, 2024 07:34
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Innova Captab Ltd. | CMP Rs. 489 | M Cap Rs. 2801 Cr | 52 W H/L 590/443
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 262.6 Cr (-13.2% QoQ, 9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 302.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 240.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 38.1 Cr (-14.6% QoQ, 42.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 44.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 26.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.5% vs QoQ 14.7%, YoY 11.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 28.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 25.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 17.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5
Stock is trading at P/E of 36.5x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:34
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: GR Infraprojects Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1588 | M Cap Rs. 15354 Cr | 52 W H/L 1670/1025
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2255.4 Cr (24.9% QoQ, 13.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2112.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1806.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 1994.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 399 Cr (75% QoQ, 37.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 291.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 228 Cr, YoY Rs. 289.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 17.7% vs expectation of 13.8%, QoQ 12.6%, YoY 14.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 117.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 192.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 147.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 192.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 12.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 22.4x FY25E EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:34
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. | CMP Rs. 197 | M Cap Rs. 2599 Cr | 52 W H/L 258/155
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 289.6 Cr (61.7% QoQ, 65.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 179.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 175.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 74.7 Cr (5.7% QoQ, -44.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 70.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 135.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 25.8% vs QoQ 39.4%, YoY 77.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 37.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 46.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 106.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 13.4x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:34
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: FDC Ltd. | CMP Rs. 465 | M Cap Rs. 7578 Cr | 52 W H/L 488/281
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 462 Cr (0.8% QoQ, 6.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 458.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 434.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 56.3 Cr (-32.8% QoQ, 15.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 83.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 49 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12.2% vs QoQ 18.3%, YoY 11.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 46.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 79.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 30.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 24.8x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:33
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Maithan Alloys Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1197 | M Cap Rs. 3483 Cr | 52 W H/L 1336/830
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has declined
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 433.3 Cr (-3.3% QoQ, -19% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 448.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 534.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 6.5 Cr (-81.2% QoQ, -92.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 34.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 90 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 1.5% vs QoQ 7.8%, YoY 16.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 142.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 85.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 98.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 48.8
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 24x TTM EBITDA
- May 31, 2024 07:33
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MM Forgings Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1269 | M Cap Rs. 3064 Cr | 52 W H/L 1269.3/825
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 397.5 Cr (-0.3% QoQ, 2.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 398.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 388.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 77.5 Cr (2.9% QoQ, 11.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 75.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 69.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 19.5% vs QoQ 18.9%, YoY 17.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 36.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 33.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 30.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 15
Stock is trading at P/E of 17.2x FY25E EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:33
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Hawkins Cookers Ltd. | CMP Rs. 7561 | M Cap Rs. 3998 Cr | 52 W H/L 7750/5810
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 276.8 Cr (1.6% QoQ, 9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 272.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 253.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 45.9 Cr (70.9% QoQ, 43.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 26.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 32 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16.6% vs QoQ 9.9%, YoY 12.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 34.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 19.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 22.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 64.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 36.4x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd. | CMP Rs. 4224 | M Cap Rs. 4622 Cr | 52 W H/L 4272/1900
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 321.1 Cr (0% QoQ, 20.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 321.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 267 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 91.7 Cr (-4.8% QoQ, 36.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 96.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 67.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 28.5% vs QoQ 30%, YoY 25.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 14.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 53.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 30.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 13.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 32.5x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Muthoot Finance Ltd. -S | CMP Rs. 1673 | M Cap Rs. 67165 Cr | 52 W H/L 1699/1003
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is in-line with expectations
NII came at Rs. 2186.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2268.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 1912.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1955.8 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 1509.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1449.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 1291.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1394.2 Cr
Provision came at Rs. 86 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 8.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 75.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 13.7 Cr
PAT came at Rs. 1056.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1041 Cr, YoY Rs. 902.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1027.3 Cr
Loan Book came at Rs. 75827 Cr (+6.5% QoQ, +20% YoY)
Gross NPA (%) came at 3.28% vs QoQ 3.62%
Net NPA (%) came at 2.9% vs QoQ 3.23%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 26.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 14.1x FY25E EPS & 2.8x trailing P/BV
- May 31, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: LIBERTY SHOES LTD. | CMP Rs. 303 | M Cap Rs. 515 Cr | 52 W H/L 413/217
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 169.6 Cr (11.5% QoQ, 2.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 152.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 166.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 25.3 Cr (137.7% QoQ, 86.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 10.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 13.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.9% vs QoQ 7%, YoY 8.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 9.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 0.3 Cr, YoY Rs. -0.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 32.1x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:31
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Sky Gold Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1250 | M Cap Rs. 1651 Cr | 52 W H/L 1300/247
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 513.4 Cr (11.5% QoQ, 90.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 460.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 269.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 25.3 Cr (40.4% QoQ, 116.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 18 Cr, YoY Rs. 11.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 4.9% vs QoQ 3.9%, YoY 4.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 13.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 8.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 6.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 10.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 40.8x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:31
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kiri Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 310 | M Cap Rs. 1609 Cr | 52 W H/L 454/261
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 269.1 Cr (23% QoQ, 21% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 218.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 222.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 5.1 Cr (-148.1% QoQ, -207.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. -10.6 Cr, YoY Rs. -4.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 1.9% vs QoQ -4.8%, YoY -2.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -9.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 126.4 Cr, YoY Rs. -61.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -1.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 12.1x TTM EPS
- May 31, 2024 07:22
Trading Guide for May 31, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- May 31, 2024 07:21
Stock to buy today: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (₹558.6)
The stock of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals has been in a downtrend since October 2022. Even in 2024, the price has been on a fall till mid-March. However, since the third week of March, there has been a recovery. While it is too early to call this upswing a major bullish trend reversal, the short-term outlook appears positive for the stock.
- May 31, 2024 07:19
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: May 31, 2024
Buzzing stocks. Vedanta, Jio FInancial, Orient Electric, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, KIMS, Tube Investments, ICICI Prudential Life, Aarti Industries
- May 31, 2024 07:01
Today’s Stock Recommendation: May 31, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Deepak Fertilisers. It has been on a recovery since mid-March, and we expect this uptrend to extend further in the short-term.
- May 31, 2024 06:59
Stock Market Live Today: Large Blocks Reported in the Market on May 30
379.06mn IRB Infrastructure Developers (2466 cr), 10.82mn Kfin Technologies Ltd (778 cr), 205.56mn Vodafone Idea Ltd (306 cr), 534k Reliance Industries Ltd (153 cr), 1.28mn PB Fintech Ltd (153 cr), 782k Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (134 cr), 2.67mn Awfis Space Solutions Ltd (117 cr), 1.67mn Graphite India Ltd (97 cr), 876k Nippon India ETF Nifty 1D Rate (88 cr), 200k Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd (84 cr)
- May 31, 2024 06:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Key data as of 30-May
Prov Cash: Rs.crs
FII’s: -3,050 (18,108-21,158)
DII’s: +3,433 (13,748-10,315)
FIIs YTD cumulative Flows as on today (INR Cr.): - 22,241.90 (Primary + Secondary)
Todays’ Cash Vol: INR 1204Bn vs INR 1107Bn on previous trading day (+9%)
- May 31, 2024 06:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Market mood as of 20-05-2024
BSE Sensex-30 (P/E 23.56) - 617 (73,886) 🔽🙁
BSEmidcap-150 (P/E 32.13) - 170 (14,526) ↘️☹️
BSE small cap-250 (P/E 30.50) - 91 (6,260) ↘️☹️
Nifty-50 (P/E - 21.36) - 216 (22,489) 🔽🙁
Bank Nifty (P/E - 14.88) + 181 (48,682) 🔼🙂
Fii Cash - 3,050 Crs ☹️
Dii Cash + 3,433 Crs 😊
New 10 Yrs G’Sec. Benchmark 7.10 GS-2034 (Rs. 100.715) YTM 6.9966 % 🔽🫤
Call 6.47 % (6.49 %) 🔽😐
TREP 6.36 % (6.41 %) 🔽🫤
REPO 6.41 % (6.43 %) 🔽😐
T-Bill(3m) 6.88 % 🔽🫤
BrntCrude 83.09 $/brl ₹. 6,584 ↘️
Gold Comex 2,338 $/oz ₹/10 gms 71,850 🔽
Silver Comex 31.47 $/oz 94,100 ₹/kg ↘️
$/₹ 83.32 🔼😐
€/₹ 90.11 🔼🙂
£/₹ 105.89 🔼🙂
Data Compiled by: - Hitesh R. Pujara
(Not Responsible for Any Error)
Baltic Dry Index + 6 (1,790) 🔼
DJIA Future - 316 (38,126) 🔽🙁
US Tech 100 Future - 22 (18,715) 🔽😕
